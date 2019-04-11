Devin Nunes: “The Spying Began in 2015″….

Finally…. F.i.n.a.l.l.y, Devin Nunes outlines the origin of the spying operation as it began in 2015 and extended into 2016. During an interview to discuss his criminal referrals to Attorney General Barr [see here] Devin Nunes outlines the big picture. WATCH:
[Transcript @02:08] Devin Nunes: “Well Sean, let’s just, let me make it as clear as I possibly can. Okay, and now, thank God, we have an attorney general who calls spying for what it is.”
“In late 2015, early 2016, spying began on the Trump campaign.”
“That information leaked; that led to, what they consider to be, “legal spying” that began, that they’ve acknowledged that they started doing in the end of July; you just had Carter Page on; they considered that all “legal spying.”
“They then leaked that information, right, shortly after the election all through the spring that was leaking out; why? To create a narrative that Donald Trump shouldn’t have been President that he’s a Russian asset, etc. etc. So ‘spying’ and ‘leaking'”.
“Then you have the culmination of the ultimate spying, where you have the FBI Director spying on the president, taking notes, illegally leaking those notes of classified information; why? So they could appoint a special counsel to spy on an acting president again. So there’s a lot of spying and a lot of leaking, and that’s as clear as I can put it.”
Finally Devin Nunes is outlining what CTH has been calling attention to for over two years. The spying began in 2015. “Spygate” was part of the larger “Russian Conspiracy and Collusion” operation. This was all planned well in advance.
The spying began in 2015, and was part of the collaborative process -and reason- for Nellie Ohr to join the political opposition research being conducted by Fusion GPS.
CIA Director John Brennan had his OCONUS lures, Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper on standby awaiting targeting information. They needed targets.
Fusion-GPS and Nellie Ohr were researching targets based on candidates. Donald Trump was the most likely candidate to win the GOP nomination. Trump was the focus of identifying targets.
As the Fusion and Ohr research was ongoing, and when it became transparent that Trump was going to be the victor in the Primaries; the media began demanding to know who were the foreign policy and national security advisors to candidate Trump. This DNC inspired effort to demand names and lists was in alignment with Brennan, Fusion and Ohr.
Once they had some names identified (March/April ’16), ie. Papadopoulos, Flynn, Manafort and Page,… Brennan tasked Mifsud and Halper to run the spygate operation.
In/around late June and early July of ’16, Brennan was in position to turn over the outcome of his operation to the FBI via an origination EC memo.
[April 22nd 2018] According to House Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes; who is also a member of the intelligence oversight ‘Gang-of-Eight’; that EC contains intelligence material that did not come through “official intelligence channels” into the U.S. intelligence apparatus.
The EC was not an official product of the U.S. intelligence community. Additionally, Brennan was NOT using official partnerships with intelligence agencies of our Five-Eyes partner nations; and he did not provide raw intelligence –as an outcome of those relationships– to the FBI. {Go Deep}
CIA Director Brennan formatted the same intelligence to the White House where Susan Rice and Samantha Powers were doing the unmasking to facilitate the leaks.
The FBI took Brennan’s two-page “EC” memo and originated the official counterintelligence operation known as “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31st, 2016.
FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok wrote out the operational instructions and objectives for the operation. As noted by Trey Gowdy, included in those instructions was the targeting of the “Trump Campaign” specifically.
That’s how the whole damn thing began.
The intelligence outcomes were then continually distributed to the White House and in August 2016 to the Gang-of-Eight as noted by Brennan’s testimony.
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”… (LINK)
In the background, Nellie Ohr worked with Chris Steele to format the extracted, some open-source, intelligence information into a Dossier. The Steele Dossier was the laundry process for political opposition research to be formulated into official intelligence and returned back into the FBI for use in the official counterintelligence operation.
[NOTE: •On July 31st, 2016 the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign. They did not inform congress until March 2017. •At the beginning of August (1st-3rd) 2016 FBI Agent Peter Strzok traveled to London, England for interviews with UK intelligence officials. •On August 15th, 2016 Peter Strzok sends a text message to DOJ Lawyer Lisa Page describing the “insurance policy“, needed in case Hillary Clinton were to lose the election. That’s where Carter Page comes in.]
(link to Nunes Referral Letter)
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation.
@wolfrom1, I strongly disagree with the premise that “a group of powerful people thought they knew what was BEST for the country.” Wrong.
These are in no way, shape or form “idealists.” They are in fact TRAITORS who sought to DESTROY our Constitutional Republic to institute a New World Order. That isn’t “idealism.” It is TREASON.
Because of institutional *corruption,* the USA has not held a legitimate presidential election in decades. The Bushes and the Clintons are Globalist “handlers,” with tentacles reaching into the White House since 1980.
Whatever happened to the *peaceful* transition of power? Free speech? Free press? Our Constitutional right to bear arms in defense against a tyrannical government?
The Deep State’s goal is to strangle the last breath of our Constitutional Republic, certainly NOT to save it.
But this is exactly the “argument” they are using.. I fear they will get away with it.
True I think.
I doubt that if and when Barr finds the full story here he will have the courage to publicize it all.
And there is an untold story still.
What was so big and so dangerous to the Establishment that they felt compelled to devote so many CIA/DOJ/FBI/MEDIA/Hollywood flunky resources and money to take down Trump ?
They had to be very frightened of something being revealed…. massive, widespread corruption ? massive surveillance ops ? massive media manipulation/propaganda ?
extensive criminal behavior ?
Whatever it was , just think of the damage it will cause if exposed …famous names , valued institutions will be trashed and peoples faith in USA dangerously shaken.
Barr , at the end of the day , is a club member. Pure establishment mixing weekly with good ole’ Bob et al. Just think of the personal pressure he must be under . Put yourself in his position for a moment.
He will be self persuaded I think that it is not acceptable to expose the truth for the ‘good of the country’.
It would take a man of ENORMOUS COURAGE and INTEGRITY to do what should be done here and I just do not think such men exist any longer in DC.
In DC expediency and politics reign supreme over doing what is right (POTUS excepted).
If AG Barr proves me wrong though he should go down in history as one of the greatest Americans who ever lived. Future generations should honor him. I know I will.
Thank you SD. Excellent summary. Pray for justice.
‘In the End, the Plotters Won’
A Hollow Victory
“Call me skeptical but the same media class that perpetrated the Covington Catholic High School debacle, Brett Kavanaugh’s disastrous confirmation hearings, and now Russiagate is unlikely now to finally get their comeuppance. Nor will the deep state actors who played a role in this election coup.
Consider the following: the media convinced millions of people that the president of the United States was some kind of Russian agent and for two years peddled this story without a shred of evidence. The investigation into Trump began under shadowy circumstances that remain obscure even to the most vigilant observers.
The fact that this even happened kind of dilutes the victory. While the intelligence “community” and the media have suffered a great blow to their credibility, they nevertheless were able to inflict profound harm on the country as they pursued a partisan coup. The power they wield, and the damage they have done using it, cannot be overstated.
The Administrative State Remains Intact and Powerful
Here is what should happen: Every journalist who breathlessly promoted this nonsense should be fired and publicly shamed, and the Democrats who peddled this hoax should resign. The DOJ/FBI/CIA hacks who made a killing on the networks and on their book tours should withdraw from public life in utter disgrace. Trump should declassify everything and pursue those responsible.
But they’re probably going to get away with it. I mean, John Bolton works in the White House for crying out loud.
Trump’s war of succession is far from over. He has earned his victory lap, but the heady rush of vindication shouldn’t distract from the bigger picture.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/04/11/in-the-end-the-plotters-won/
Sundance,
Can you gather and forward several of your most “important” columns to the likes of: Barr, Trump, Guilliani, Nunes, Graham, etc. Many of them may be familiar with the site and understand, but it can only help.
Please keep up the GREAT work. All Treepers appreciate it.
One of the best parts of the Q&A for AG Barr has not received much discussion. When asked if he would redact potentially embarrassing information in the Mueller report, he replied that he would not. (By law, classification for preservation of reputation is not to be allowed.)
That is beautiful. The Dimms and Never Trumpers have their tunnel vision focused on ways to get rid of Trump. One of them just unwittingly agreed that the Deep Staters — including their precious BHO — should be exposed.
“Be careful what you wish for.”
I believe that if it is true today that trillions are at stake, in this morass of international politics and economics… Then it’s has always been true that the world’s fortunes are at play when world powers are at play. And whomever has fortunes, I’m sure, will do everything they can to protect them.
Which is to say, this also goes back b before 2015. Long before 2015.
Like about Jan. 20. 2009?
Maybe Jan 21, 2009 due to smoking weed all day on the 20th.
All part of weaponizing every agency of the feral grubermint by the regime of our ex-dear supreme leader owemugabe. I too suspect this goes a lot farther back than 2015. Certainly goes back prior to the 2012 election cycle. They got away with it in 2012 cause Mittens caved. They tried it again in 2016, and got a very different result.
One verifiable period of time where this is sure to be at play starts in 2011, Apr-Aug:
-Obama’s ineligibility was coming to the fore.
-Apr 28 or 29 he presents a BC “from HI”.
-Very quickly, BC is identified as a poorly executed forgery
-[later established as a forgery in a forensic law enforcement, court ready, way]
-The (news) media, MSM, was diverted from this by the (wag the dog) “killing of Osama” on May 2
-Everyone involved in investigating obama, who presented the profile of a threat to his “reign/usurpation”, was spied on to make sure he was re-elected and continued in power.
– Remember that Trump investigated his BC and announced same in and around this timeframe. He was spied on from here forward (very high probability) and Trump knew he was speed on as well.
– Aug, Extortion 17 with a huge portion of the seal team “that got osama in pakistan’ was shot down killing (think 26 total + crew) all on board.
– Dennis Montgomery using “the hammer” computer-based-program-setup later hands over his hard drives through FBI gen counsel Baker (in the recently released transcripts as “the other time he received evidence directly on behalf of the FBI).
As this unravels, you will discover that massive “private/secret” spying and blackmail operations were underway and implemented from as early as 2001. The marker for this is Binney’s resignation and whistleblowing and Sybel Edmonds (2004?) silencing under Nat Security Priveledge (twice). It explodes in operational use under obama to protect the “crown jewels information” in this whole mess:
OBAMA is a “cover legend” ineligible treason president with a mission to further or complete the destruction of US and European (western governmental) sovereign power. Hillary represented the continuation of the destruction plan. Trump represented the end of their plan and the “restoration” of the constitution and the sovereign power of individuals and a government they consent to.
Epic battle. Nothing less.
Stay cold angry CTH.
– Aug, Extortion 17 with a huge portion of the seal team “that got osama in pakistan’ was shot down killing (think 26 total + crew) all on board.
This is not true at any level. In fact, there were only two members of 6, that died on that Chinook.
The real scam job, is that Helo was shot down by a MANPAD, that probably came out Libya.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never bought into Osama’s mysterious burial at sea. Sure, I’ll trust what Obola saw with his own beady eyes. What a crock!
Deep State always knew exactly where Osama was, and they had no intention of capturing him.
In fact, he probably played blackjack every weekend with John McStain and Egghead McMuffin.
Bongino has made a statement that the “Russian Collusion” was also tried on McCain during the 2008 election. Hmmm. Who was one of the early Democratic candidates that year? Why, “Ms. Bunch of Deplorables”, herself.
That would beg the question as to why John was such a toolbag about it in the run-up to 2016.
McCain was a tollbag because he was always a toolbag. Hilary was responsible for a lot of wrongs but McCain was an arse hole all on his own.
LikeLike
It goes back to the origins of modern man and maybe before that.
“It goes back long before 2015. The syndrome at work here goes back to the origins of modern man and maybe before that.
“Everything”
Yes, and the President must daily face the reality that war is to diplomacy as assasination is to voting.
You and I enjoy a tranquility denied for existential threats to entrenched powers, big money.
O M G. This is so awesome! I’ve read this three times.
My co-workers are asking why I’m in such a giddy mood!
We need to invest in popcorn and big bowls!
Glad to see Rep Ratchcliff at the forefront now that Trey Gowdy is gone. And people were worried about Mueller attending Barr’s daughter’s wedding. It’s clear Barr is disgusted with Mueller. I loved the part when he said he didn’t know/care if Mueller agreed with his letter
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘Unraveling Three Key Russian Collusion Hoax Plot Lines’
“…Thus, the discovery of the Strzok-Page text messages appears to trace back to a demand by Democrats to look into whether the FBI and Justice Department interfered in the 2016 election. Spoiler alert: they did—and we’re all so grateful to Cummings and Conyers for helping Americans uncover the fact.”
https://amgreatness.com/2019/04/11/unraveling-three-key-russian-collusion-hoax-plot-lines/
Wow, at last. If Nunes is saying it now, it’s out there; hang on, it’s in Barr’s court now.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Comey says that electronic surveillance isn’t spying.
But we all know that Comey is known liar.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/splitting-hairs-comey-says-electronic-surveillance-isnt-the-same-as-spying/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions did us all a favor by exposing people we shouldn’t take seriously as their faith in him proves they aren’t very astute observers.
“There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”
― George W. Bush
thats some fuzzy math – GW
As SD observed, many masks fell after DJT became POTUS…
PDJT 2-YEAR PLAN IN GOING NUCLEAR WITH THE CRIMINAL CODES IS STARTING TO HAPPEN.
The Constitution and our way of Life is about to be Saved.
Agreed! P/T Main Goal is Hillary Emails and the Clinton Foundation the alleged motivator of the FBI/DOJ top management alleged corruption. This civil war can’t be won by winning battles; this Civil war could only be won and the Constitution could only be saved by prosecuting the alleged motivator of all these criminal acts to destroy the Constitution for Globalism.
Note: IMO-Hillary will try to run for President (Political Tool to stop Investigations) and use illegal votes to try and win; Nuclear Criminal Codes is/will surround Hillary and by December 2019 the verdict will be in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I believe Joe Biden’s downfall is Hillary/Globalist plan. Hillary is allowing the left to destroy themselves by going to the extreme left (socialism); than Hillary will try and run as a (Fake) Moderate.
IMO-I also believe Hillary’s political career will end by December 2019 by the Criminal Codes. Hillary will scream PDJT is using the criminal codes as a political tool but the alleged Mountains of paper/digital/testimonies/Plea-Deals and perjury charges will be a Tidal Wave that can’t be stopped.
Maybe she will drink herself to death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey, Yates, Strzok, Ohr, Brennan, Clapper, Lynch Etc. has all lost their Peace of Mind; very important asset to any individual. They are not sleeping. Their Legal defense will destroy their financial wealth. The pressure will be so overwhelming; their health will deteriorate and they will age by 20 years in the next 8 months…
This will be the beginning of Justice for all their alleged cruel/evil criminal acts…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe she will drink herself to death.
If that’s her plan, she’d best hurry up.
Contraband can be had in prison. But is not as readily available as when walking in the woods.
It still boggles my mind why President Trump did not take Rep. Devin Nunes advise to declassify? And went instead with either the advise or threats of the Deep State. Rep. Nunes clearly knows more about the sedition than anyone else and has the best intentions to Drain the Swamp. He should be the prime person whose advise Trump should take seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump was smart not to declassify at that time. What puzzles me was why the Obama Regime did not act when Nunes stated in 2014 that the Russians planned to interfere with our election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess is that Obama wanted to let the Russians interfere…in support of Hillary. That would be part of his post-reelection flexibility he asked Medvedev to pass along to Putin. Obama knew lots of money could be had for selling out the US, and he wanted his cut.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is going to get Pelosi to demand declassification. Watch as he does his Brer Rabbit act yet again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When comey, mueller and/or rosenstein met with PDJT in the White House, they apparently knew this was all recorded. There was no need for rosenstein to “wear a wire” in his effort to get cabinet ministers to remove PDJT. There was no need for comey, muller or rosenstein to write sneaky/biased “Form 302s”.
Does anyone remember PDJT mentioning recordings, and that he had the White House meeting room stripped down to the studs? (the obama-clinton mafia probably put “bugs” in the studs, too)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump to Comey “You better hope there are no recordings”. We all took it to mean that Trump would use them as evidence to prove Comey was lying. Could it be that he meant the recordings themselves would be evidence of sedition? That is, if the spies were doing the recording. Remember, Nunez says Comey was spying on the President.
Thanks Joe, that’s what I was trying to remember. I wonder if the CIA can falsely deny “spy-tapes” from CIA-implanted microphones in the White House, to keep them away from AG Barr? Is that what “by the book” means, lying, denial and hiding?
Lindsay Graham should subpoena all Trump Tower and White House recordings from the CIA, NSA, FBI, DOJ.
LikeLike
Linda swooping in to save the day? Is this a Mel Brooks production?
Blazing Lindsay
Why do I get the impression that when this group says they’re going to do things “by the book” they’re talking about Rules for Radicals?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha ! you broke the code.
Whether it was cia or any other organization bugging the White House, denying there are tapes to keep the info from Barr will be most difficult when President Trump drops the captured bugging devices on Barr’s desk…….
Barr won’t accept denial…….he will prosecute.
Anything necessary to document where these devices were found has already been done.
Whoopsiedaisy!
That was the reason that the President left while the WH was being renovated. On the list of repairs: the replacement of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as restoration of the South Portico’s steps and repairs to the Navy mess kitchen and the lower lobby. The WH was evacuated because a sweep showed the place was riddled with listening devices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr will probably discover that the corruption and illegal activity went clear back to the appointment by Obuma of Eric Holder and his subsequent political staffing of the DOJ. Literally thousands of these appointments and new hires are still scattered all over the DOJ. Barr will have to do a housecleaning like nothing that has ever been done in the Administrative State. I don’t think this will ever get done because Federal Employees almost can’t be fired. I also don’t think Barr will have the guts to trash his own Bureaucracy at that kind of level. I see a big deal being made and the result will eventually be, more of the same crap. Government is a cancer on our culture and it has already almost destroyed the host. While the events of the last week have been encouraging, the cure is not in the cards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rumors starting to be heard that Trump shutters OPM and completely reworks hiring and firing for rebalancing “accountability” v workers rights/protection. This is particularly true of SES.
Moreover, the cure is in fact “right in front of us” but only if you want it.
The congress doesn’t fix itself…
The courts don’t fix themselves…
The bureaucracy doesn’t fire itself…
Trump can’t do it by himself…
School boards that go along with unisex bathrooms and he-she’s competing in girls sports “by fed gov’t edict (as is up for a vote in house of rep) don’t fix themselves…
… voting will not get prosecutions and sentences that result in deterrence for generations
… military trials for treason could jumpstart/re-start rational judicial processes
[several hints that these are under consideration, judiciary hearings w Kavanaugh and Lindsey: and (if I remember correctly) Feinstein may have asked some relative questions as well]
… if all else fails, before we give up on Law, we can use the Constitutional Militia and citizen grand juries: these two are “our rights” that we have entrusted to sheriffs and judges that have NOT done their jobs or in some cases attacked our rights by malfeasance (like some fish judges clearly did).
The primary mission of the constitutional militia is 1 “Law enforcement”. #2 is aid in suppressing insurrection (more law enforcement). and #3 when called into federal service to aid in repelling an invasion (like on our southern border). Even, or maybe better said “especially” the case to enforce the law when it is elected/appointed/commissioned/hired government “persons” violating the law: holder, lynch, lerner, brennan, clapper, obama, rice, jarret, comey, mueller, rosenstein, yates, mcabe, pelosi, warner, mccaine, bunch of bush connected, heck-of-a-lot-of clinton connected, and so on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Exactly my sentiments as well. I’m aware of far too much, for far too long. And it relevant to me that Barr defended pro bono Lon Horiuchi who murdered Vicki Weaver as she stood holding her 10 month old daughter Elishiba in her arms. More Barr’s professed legacy with “Bob” and “Rod”. What the devil is Rosenstein still doing there? I can see Ohr MAYBE because he’ll become a witness against the others? For me, this “computer” has 2+2 equaling 5. Anything and Everything that comes out of any 3 letter agency me operative code is to take it as a LIE until such time I can prove otherwise. And I’m damn good at it.
What did Nunes see in the WH SCIFF that was so disturbing that he had the press conference where he was visibly upset, and then almost immediately, Ryan removed him from his committee assignment?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve always assumed discussions of assassinations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing at this point would surprise me.
When do we get to hear the names of those 5 direct referrals? We may never know who the traitors really are if no charges are ever brought.
LikeLike
Linda, we already know many of them. But as you indicate it could actually BE worse than we already know which mean indictments > convictions. In my very studied estimation at least three (3) of these actors have committed crimes so profound against the Heartland that they equal the Death Penalty. A little bit more and I can easily see (5) swing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The soul of the United States hangs in the balance. Will the truth and justice be revealed? Will the Globalist Deep State get away with subversion of our justice system? We know which side the media is on.
This is great news. One thing that is really frightening is that they took the time to start spying on Trump in 2015.. which to me indicates that it was a casual thing for them to start up this kind of effort…..
Think about that. Not only is it business as usual, it’s something they would do for a candidate nobody originally thought would be a real challenge for the Presidency. To me that indicates that this was a long standing operation to spy on potential challengers big and small (or even people on their side who they didn’t think were sufficiently zealous).
God only knows how many decisions, votes, regulations and other act ivies were subverted by these scum
Buanadha, you suggest they were casually spying on Bernie, who was trying to upset the Hillary-Obama applecart. Why doesn’t any congressional inquiry ever subpoena and ask about government spying on Bernie and others? Lindsay Graham, here’s an idea for you. Or an idea for a reporter during the next Lindsay Graham interview:
Subpoena all “surveillance” also known as “spying”, on any member of congress, and any declared Presidential candidate or Congressional candidate or their campaigns, at any time from 2008 through 2017. See what happens….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why limit it to candidates and congressmen? What the public also needs to know is how many of US (Deplorables) were surveilled. And by whom?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama saw how effective this was when he was running for senator. He managed to get the goods on two of his opponents I think, at least one of which had a bitter divorce and the divorce proceedings were sealed. How did Obama possibly get those proceedings and make them public? Ruthless and soul-less and uncaring about breaking the law. Such a coward.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think this was ever limited to candidates… I think everyone in Washington was spied on…. The people who were doing the spying were the ones in control.
He who controls the spying, controls everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
completely agree. Wasn’t clear in my message, but I think this goes beyond candidates and into all realms of politics and economics. At this point I wouldn’t be shocked by just about anything from that bunch.
With that early of start to the set-up, it is hard not conclude that the spying and fisa stuff would have attached itself to any of the candidates that got the gop nonimation.
Then again she was not supposed to lose.
So it also becomes clear with that early of a date to the collusion operation that there was something else on the radar of the HRC campaign that was driving the highest levels of Federal Govt to knowningly step over the line.
I would be willing to bet that President Trump was not the only candidate under surveillance by Brennan. My gut feeling is these guys had a plan for all the front runners
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Obama admin was spying on more than just the Presidential candidates. Rand Paul learned that he and several other members of Congress were “unmasked” in NSA intercepts and sent the letter below to President Trump on 10 April 2017. Unfortunately, with Mr. Magoo at the helm in DOJ nothing was done about it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was supposed to be Bush vs Clinton. Then, it wouldn’t matter which one won. So, yes…plans in place against anyone NOT named Jeb! or Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This looks and sounds good. I still have a lot of doubts that they will ever hold the people responsible for this criminal conspiracy accountable . We’ve seen others involved in very serious criminal activity walk away without ever being charged due to political corruption.We can see the political posturing going on right now and see people trying to frame another false narrative that will favor the conspiracy participants. I’m sure all the criminals involved are doing everything they can to cover themselves. I just hope that Brennan and Clapper and Coney end up being charged. If any of them end up with charges then I’m confident a lot of the lower level players who also were part of this criminal conspiracy will also get what they deserve.
It’s about time that we see the Criminal Justice system work the way is is supposed to work.
I think conservatives should back up Grassley in his demands for equal transparency – both Trump and Clinton Investigations. This is addition to the items Sundance wants.
In addition I think the firestorm that W. Barr’s factual statements has generated in the media shows that e need another Special Counsel to head all of this up.
This has all turned into such a mess that I would suggest appointing 3 Special Counsels. All doing separate but parallel investigations. All investigating the same stuff – but separately –
all submitting their reports to Barr as final decision maker. But then we can all compare the reports.
We need someone like former ATTY Gen Michael Mukasey , I think with Mueller. Then someone else who has displayed objectivity and fairness in media appearances. Prof. Dershowitz, maybe.
I think something like this would be as close to insuring trust across the board and unifying the country as would be possible in this climate.
We need as much accountability as we can get – but the nation needs healing and we need to silence the media and those that stir up division based on false narratives.
Hopefull get these reports out in a timely fashion so we can have something approaching fair elections based on actual truth.
SEE also:
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-discusses-fbi-oversight
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/grassley-rightly-calls-for-docs-underlying-the-clinton-probe
James Comey, “I didn’ do nuffin’. I don’t know nuffin’.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
He will look good in orange.
LikeLiked by 3 people
waterboard him with smarmy pie hole duct taped til he croaks of dehydration.
I have mentioned this before – the ‘dirty cop’ is angling for an ‘insanity’ plea.
One of the contractor companies conducting improper 702 about queries could be Mitre, the company Nellie Our was subcontracted under.
Must have been fun for Nunes to have Brennan lie to his face during those individual briefings — not…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, God, In Heaven Above. Thy Will Be Done. You continually Bless all of us.
Your Infinite Wisdom and Love has guided us and shown us the way. We will continue to pray for what justice You deem necessary and please guard and protect us all from the evil that is amongst us.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this operation began in 2015, was it tailored narrowly to target the Trump campaign or was it a broader operation that involved other opposition campaigns. Both GOP and Bernie. The doj was targeting Bernie’s wife during the campaign. If it started in 2015 isn’t it likely that it wasn’t just Trump that was targeted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe they knew the only threat to their continued existence and ability to continue feeding off the American People and using American power to take all the worlds wealth to themselves was Donald J. Trump.
We always knew they didn’t care if it was President Hillary or President Jeb, and all the other candidates were plants to make the election would look real (plants such as Bernie, the piece of shite that Seth Rich gave his life for).
When I hear that Nunes is going to brief Barr and Barr saying he is investigating the investigators and waiting for the IG report etc. I can’t help thinking about 2 years wasted on the conspiracy theories involving “white hats Mueller and Rosenstein”, 50,000 sealed indictments, military tribunals, Trump pretending to criticize Undercover Sessions the Silent Assassin while he was secretly building an airtight case and getting ready to lower the boom, and other bullshit.
Wake me up when someone is actually indicted on conspiracy charges.
Why are you awake now? Did you have to go pee pee?
“2 years wasted”…. You mean “sitting around” in groups on the internet discussing and guessing (“right” or “wrong”) about what really happened and what is going to happen doesn’t really affect the course of events?
Juxtapose all of this with the undercover work done by Project Veritas, which shone the light on the presence of true believing marxists at all levels of the federal government. The piece the other day with Dianne West (The Red Thread) is the view of this at 30,000 feet. The majority of what we have learned to this point about the entire Russian hoax has focused on the nuts and bolts, the hard evidence—–the means, and opportunity.
When we shift attention to MOTIVE, it becomes chilling.
This is a very good article that addresses the timeline and concept of ‘spying’. Well written….
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/04/11/fbi_mans_testimony_points_to_significant_wrongdoing_beyond_spying.html
Someday in the not too distant future, I hope to see a movie based on historical facts (sundance will be the documentarian / historian of course) about how VSG PDJT, against all of the odds and evil arrayed against him, defeats the scurge and is able to restore the government to We The People, and re-energizes and re-unifies a nation that had lost its way in The Swamp of Corruption.
This movie will begin with a flash-forward scene (a la Saving Private Ryan) with ‘the convicted and condemned’ shakled and being to led to their grim but just finality. The first wave of justice will be for the leaders and conspirator’s of the coup, and the procession will advance to the traditional and steady ‘to the gallows’ military drum-call.
As the time for their final breath nears, and their crimes are recited before them, the cadence of the drum beat gets faster and faster, and then, just before the floor drops away, the movie cuts to beginning, where we see the evil plotter’s calmly discussing and planning their dirty deeds!
A guy can dream, can’t he?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A guy certainly can! If I’m not mistaken, that’s how great screenplays originate. All a guy would have to do is spruce up this “treatment” of the story line and approach some folks able to put a film together. Imagination can be our worst enemy, though sometimes a source of creative brilliance, in that way our greatest asset.
We’ll have to paint a portrait of him in a suit, saddled-up on the back of a tattered-flag-carrying velociraptor, firing an automatic weapon – and a Javelin missile carrier slung over his shoulder.
Bill Barr is quite deceptive. Almost Columbo like.As he leaves the room he needs
to light a big Stinky cigar , Tamping the ashes in Nacy’s coffe cup and saying”One more thing…”
Do not discount Barr.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To be sure, it’s been proven beyond doubt underestimating the President is the biggest error his opponents make. With any luck we’ll say the same about Columbo Barr. I think we have a good shot at seeing that happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMHO its not so.much that they underestimate POTUS, although they definitely do. Its that they OVERESTIMATE themselves. If you treat the goings on as if the whole swamp has collective Narcissistic Personality disorder, everything bizarrely makes sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The jury is still out.
cattle prod Schumer until he apologizes for trying to start a nuke war with Russia for 2+ years.
Dems are RICO
LikeLiked by 2 people
“So there’s a lot of spying and a lot of leaking, and that’s as clear as I can put it.”
Add a whole lot of plotting, deliberate plotting to remove the man We The People chose to be Our President, the man WE want to make the decisions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The plot will be exposed when the prosecutors get to Motive. 🙂
Leaking was to “corroborate” spying info.
“Once they had some names identified (March/April ’16), ie. Papadopoulos, Flynn, Manafort and Page,… Brennan tasked Mifsud and Halper to run the spygate operation.”
Ran across an interesting tidbit – Brennan made an unannouced trip to Moscow in March 2016
CIA boss Brennan visited Moscow in early March: Interfax
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-russia-usa-cia-idUSKCN0WU0S5
Flip Simpson… that’d get em all back in touch with reality.
Anyone who has ever seen my posts knows I am die-hard pro Trump. But I still get the sense that Trump will never, ever permit indictment of Hilary for anything ever. Some in the FBI will be charged, and a few from Obama’s DOJ maybe. But I still recall vividly one of Trumps very first rally’s where the crowd started yelling “lock her up!” and he looked like he was appalled. He answered the crowd with “She’s been through enough,” or something to that sentiment. And Ivanka is buddies with Chelsea.
Mark my words – remember this post – Trump will never, ever allow H to be indicted.
He did say that. He meant that he won and let’s let bygones be bygones. They refused. They’re going to jail. Gitmo, to be precise. Maybe not Obama, but Hillary will pay. Mark m words.
LikeLiked by 5 people
For demons like her a fate worse than prison would be public humiliation and the removal of her ill-gotten wealth. Justice would be served if she lost her possessions & fake royalty and had to live on a meager budget like the rest of us Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was after Obama talked him out of doing anything to her as he convinced PT that Hillary was very very Ill (sac and PT said he would not harm her but with all the junk that she and Obama have put him, family and friends threw why would you think now that he wouldn’t do all in his power to bring both of those traitors down and make sure they both are brought to justice in some form or another..
LikeLike
If you know how PDJT misleads his enemies for the past 3 years and throughout his life; you would have understood immediately; do not believe what PDJT stated.
PDJT left many glues/hints for the past 3-years what he has to do…I never doubted for one second that PDJT is going to Apply Equal Justice to Hillary emails and the Clinton Foundation.
Hillary is trying to destroy PDJT, his family and this country; do you really think PDJT will allow Hillary to escape Justice and allow the Globalist to destroy this Republic when PDJT leaves office?
LikeLike
LikeLike
loved the reference!!!
My thoughts exactly Chillidog.
There is still something weird here. At the time the “702” spying began, the New Hampshire primary was still 3 months away. There is NO WAY they were smart enough at that point to target Trump.
I think when they finally get around to examining the query logs, they’ll find that whichever “FBI contractor” was doing it, they were collecting oppo on all the likely names: Bush, Rubio, Cruz, Trump, etc. I think the plan was to have a “dossier” no matter who the GOP nominee turned out to be.
This wasn’t about Trump at all. When it started, it was Watergate on NSA steroids.
That’s my hunch, and I’m sticking to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CIA Steroids.
Bush or Hillary would have been fine for the Uni-Party
Right there with you…..I would even go back as far as Obama v Romney!
Go back even further…IRS targeting Tea Party candidates.
Interesting catch over at Real Clear. Overlaying Priestap’s redacted testimony transcript over the Page/Strzok texts, they discovered Priestap went to London in May 2016. Now why did they want THAT information hidden?
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/04/11/fbi_mans_testimony_points_to_significant_wrongdoing_beyond_spying.html
trapper, glad to see you posted this. I just tried to do so and it disappeared….
FBI Man’s Testimony Points to Wrongdoing Well Beyond Spying
Attorney General William Barr shocked official Washington Wednesday by saying what previously couldn’t be said: That the counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign in 2016 involved “spying.”
The spying, which Barr vowed to investigate, is not the only significant possible violation of investigative rules and ethics committed by agents, lawyers, managers, and officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice. A catalogue of those abuses can be found in recently released testimony that ex-FBI official Edward William Priestap provided to Congress in a closed-door interview last summer.
From the end of 2015 to the end of 2018, Bill Priestap was assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, which meant he oversaw the FBI’s global counterintelligence efforts. In that role, he managed both of the bureau’s most politically sensitive investigations: the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information and the probe into whether Donald Trump or his campaign conspired with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election.
More here:
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/04/11/fbi_mans_testimony_points_to_significant_wrongdoing_beyond_spying.html
Ruh roo, Geraldo Rivera just stepped outside the permitted lines. He stated that not only had spying occurred but that the goal was to get rid of the President. Wonder who will pick up the phone and tell him “walk it back” it is not spying when the left does it. They are going to admit to what they did but they are going to claim it was lawful, by the book, procedures and they are going to tell him to get the story straight.
Like they did Judge Napolitano? Back in March 2017 Napolitano came as close as you can get to blabbing what happened when he claimed three intelligence sources had told “Fox News” that President Obama went outside the chain of command and used the British spying agency (GCHQ) to spy on Donald Trump. This cannot be “disappeared” from the Internet. Fox suspended Napolitano and after his return he has followed the (Fox) Party LIne. And by the way whenever he comes on, I pay no attention. He’s been compromised now. Can’t believe anything he says. Whatever they used to shut him up worked because he has shut up.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/fox-news-drop-judge-andrew-napolitano-gchq-donald-trump-spying-wiretap-barack-obama-trump-tower-a7640986.html
Sorry if this has already been posted but I believe Obama has been after Trump in any way he could get him because of the birther issue. It’s personal for Obama and I believe he abhors that Trump succeeded him as POTUS. Trump is, thankfully, obliterating the Obama legacy. That is a beautiful thing but you know the Obama group is still seething.
I loathe linking to ABC but here’s the video to the White House Correspondent’s dinner where Obama roasted Trump:
It doesn’t surprise me one bit this began that early. As sneaky and willing to use all branches of the government to go after anyone that opposed him, think Tea Party and the like, it’s almost a given that this is scratching the surface of the lengths the Obama administration went to get Trump.
Go the the trailhead. Release the Mifsud 302 from his interview in Feb 17.
Dan Coats the head of the DNI needs to go. He’s a Pence buddy & Pence also recommended him for the position. He’s done nothing but obstruct releasing the documents that PDJT called to be declassified.
Ending Mueller’s SC investigation without any interference was the key. It’s on. “Come out. It will.”
LikeLike
Perino does a great teenage girly ‘I just so don’t know the details of this spy thingy’ act.
Shemp will feature the wild daisy comeback in the painted desert.
“Fusion-GPS and Nellie Ohr were researching targets based on candidates. Donald Trump was the most likely candidate to win the GOP nomination. Trump was the focus of identifying targets.”
So, the Clinton machine was gearing up against every R candidate using a weaponized intelligence community. They just had to sharpen their skills and try harder to take down Donald J Trump.
For Sundance and anyone else keeping a time line of these events for posterity or to figure it out for themselves in case the Deep/Administrative State buries it, Liberty Daily has a link:
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/04/11/fbi_mans_testimony_points_to_significant_wrongdoing_beyond_spying.html
Apparently Bill Priestap’s testimony as to where he traveled internationally was heavily redacted along with the dates but someone checked Strzok’s and L. Page’s emails and Strzok referred to Priestap being in London May 9 2016. According to the redacted testimony Priestap had traveled to REDACTED on REDACTED to meet with “a foreign government partner”.
