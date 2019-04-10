AG William Barr: “Yes, I think spying did occur” on Trump Campaign… (Video and Transcript)

Posted on April 10, 2019 by

Attorney General William Barr delivered stunning, albeit obviously honest, remarks during congressional testimony today in response to Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen about his intent to review prior intelligence activities in targeting the Trump campaign.

Before getting to the video and transcript, it is important to note how this line of questioning surfaces.  The professional political apparatus, primarily Democrats – but also Republicans, who participated in the ‘soft coup’ effort are attempting to gauge the landscape of their risk by identifying AG Barr’s intention.  This line of questioning is NOT organic or random; it is deeply purposeful and scripted. You can smell the fear.

Shaheen is being asked by allies within the Administrative state, including interests no longer holding political office, to do advanced query…. this is political reconnaissance intended to give corrupt officials and media allies the background to: (a) scale their risk; and (b) plan their defense narrative.  They are nervous now. Very nervous.

Here’s the important transcript, (all emphasis mine):

Senator Shaheen: News just broke, today, that you have a special team looking into why the FBI opened an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. I wonder if you can share with this committee: who is on that team; why you felt the need to form that kind of a team; and what you intend to be the scope of their investigation?

AG William Barr: Yeah, I, uh, as I said in my confirmation hearing, I am going to be reviewing both the genesis and the conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016. And, uh, alot of this has already been investigated, and a substantial portion of this has been investigated, and is being investigated, by the office of the inspector general at the department.  But one of the things I want to do is pull together all the information from the investigations that have gone on, including on the Hill and the department, and see if there are any remaining questions to be addressed.

Shaheen:  Can you share with us why you feel the need to do that?

Barr: Well, for the same reason we are worried about foreign influence in elections we want to make sure that, uh, during an election, I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal. It’s a big deal.

The generation I grew up in, which is the Vietnam war period, people were all concerned about spying on anti-war people and so forth by the government; and there were a lot of rules put in place to ensure there was an adequate basis for, before our law enforcement agencies get involved in political surveillance.  I’m not suggesting that those rules were violated, but I think it’s important to look at that; and I’m not just talking about the FBI necessarily, but the intelligence agencies more broadly.

Shaheen: So your not, your not suggesting though that spying occurred?

Barr: I don’t, well, I guess you could, I think there’s that spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur.

LONG PAUSE OF SILENCE

Shaheen: Wow, let me, uh…

Barr: But the question is: whether it was predicated. Adequately predicated. And I’m not suggested that it wasn’t adequately predicated, but I need to explore that.

I think it’s my obligation, congress is usually very concerned about intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies staying in their proper lane, and I want to make sure that happened; we have a lot of rules about that.

And, I want to say that I’ve said I’m reviewing this, I am going to, I haven’t set up a team yet but I do have, I have in mind having some colleagues help me pulling this information all together, and let me know if there’s some areas that should be looked at.

And I also want to make clear this is not launching an investigation of the FBI.  Frankly, to the extent that there were issues at the FBI, I do not view it as a problem that’s endemic to the FBI. I think there was probably a failure among a group of leaders there, at the upper echelon; and so I don’t like to hear attacks about the FBI, because I think the FBI is an outstanding organization, and I think that Chris Wray is a great partner for me and I’m very pleased that he’s there as the director.

And if it becomes necessary to look over some former official activities, I expect that I’ll be relying heavily on Chris, and work closely with him in looking at that information. But, that’s what I’m doing, I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused; I think that’s one of the principle roles of the attorney general.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Abusive Cops, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to AG William Barr: “Yes, I think spying did occur” on Trump Campaign… (Video and Transcript)

  1. Deplorable Canuck says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    LOL…love that photo of Comey…..he might wanna considering jumping off that cliff…..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. centurion69 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Patriots
    Are
    Now
    In
    Charge

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. calbear84 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Spuh spuh spuh SPYING? Sure you don’t want to “rephrase” that? LOL karma is a be-atch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. L4grasshopper says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    I don’t like the “I’m going to depend on Chris Wray” part………………..

    Up to now, Wray has demonstrated being the epitome of a myrmidon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Uncle Max says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      me either, but maybe just giving Mr. Wray a few feet of rope and see what he does with it…

      Like

      Reply
    • g.w says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      Wray is a puppet. He will bow to the more powerful source that is twisting his tail.

      Like

      Reply
    • jx says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      Too bad he is praising and relying on Wray. Maybe it’s just a rope-a-dope, time will tell.

      Like

      Reply
    • Bubby says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      Grasshopper I agree I think this whole spying/coup attempt was because leaders within the DOJ/FBI/IC had misplaced loyalities (had to lookup myrmidon)! They were fiercely loyal, dog like to obama, to Hillary, to the Democrat Party, to each other, to the deep state and not to the rule of law or any part of the Constitution! Director Wray instead of having employees undergo bias training he should have had them take and pass Hillsdale College Constitution 101 course!

      Like

      Reply
  6. Tad says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Ever so slowly the scales of justice begin to tip.

    Like

    Reply
  7. JRD says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    A “tell”

    “I think the FBI is an outstanding organization, and I think that Chris Wray is a great partner for me and I’m very pleased that he’s there as the director.

    And if it becomes necessary to look over some former official activities, I expect that I’ll be relying heavily on Chris, and work closely with him in looking at that information.”

    Once a Bushie, always a Bushie.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. lowyder993s says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    That Curtain better not make it to NZ!!!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Mikgen says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    “Yes, I think spying did occur.” …….. and you could hear a pin drop on the Senate floor.
    LOVELY!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Over40withAbrain says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      At the very end when abuse of power is being discussed, Shaheen speaks of the executive stepping into that role. Obviously she was alluding to Trump. I wish Barr retorted “which executive?”

      Like

      Reply
  10. leftnomore says:
    April 10, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    I’m supposed to grin over that weak tea? He’s not very convincing.

    Like

    Reply
  11. The Devilbat says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    They are scared sh!tless.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Sidney Powell says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    YeeHAA!! Let’s roll! See my comment @JackPosobiec @SidneyPowell1

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bob Parker says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      I absolutely LOVE your work Sidney!!

      I hope that they’re holding space in Gitmo for Wiseman, Rhee et al who worked on the Mueller witch hunt!!

      Like

      Reply
  13. Greg1 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Bring.It.ON.

    Cockroaches, mice, and rats scurry away when the light comes on.

    Let there be light!

    And let there be no more cockroaches, mice and rats.

    Let there be JUSTICE.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Papoose says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Comey: $#@&%!

    Bwahahahahaa

    Like

    Reply
  15. deepdivemaga says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    “I’m a great counter-puncher.”

    -President Donald J. Trump

    Like

    Reply
  16. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Will the Rice CYA “ by the book “ memo “( their hopeful defensive “predicate” ?) cover actions taken before the memo ? I don’t see how it could. And there were multiple actions taken BEFORE THAT so -called “ predicate “. correct?

    Like

    Reply
  17. terry says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Have not had this much entertainment wathcing
    the MSM freakout since the comey firing.

    Wait till indictments are announced. I’m not
    going to work that day. Priceless entertainment.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Greg1 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Cockroaches, mice, and rats scurry away when the light comes on.

    Let there be light!

    And let there be no more cockroaches, mice and rats.

    Let there be JUSTICE.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Garavaglia says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Shazam!

    Like

    Reply
  20. snarkybeach says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    what I find amazing is most of the MSM reporters on Twitter are yawning over Barr’s statement on spying and are straining to justify it (bad man orange). liberal ideology trumps reality.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Akindole says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Grab their passports

    Like

    Reply
  22. sundance says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. sundance says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • EricStoner says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:07 pm

      I respect you for your courage, a real example of speaking truth to power!

      P AIDE MICHAEL CAPUTO’S SHOCKING STATEMENT TO THE SENATE INTEL COMMITTEE https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/fb-5682671/TRUMP-AIDE-MICHAEL-CAPUTOS-SHOCKING-STATEMENT-SENATE-INTEL-COMMITTEE.html

      Like

      Reply
    • Bryan Alexander says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      Find when the FISA abuses started. You will find the beginning of the Russia Hoax. Not because that is when it actually started but that is when the ILLEGAL WEAPONIZATION OF THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY BY BARACK OBAMA STARTED.

      Sorry for the shouting. That is what REALLY happened. We need to know when THAT started.

      Like

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      Trump seems to be getting bolder. I wonder if the frogs in the pot are feeling the temperature change?

      Like

      Reply
  24. EricStoner says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Yep. Spygate: The True Story of Collusion New @EpochTimes article Plus infographic. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1050823081554468864.html

    Like

    Reply
  25. Bigly says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Did you see her in the last 10 seconds – that face!!!

    “But but butttttt, trump is the bad guy here!!!!! Of course we all like justice buttttt , trump, trump trump!!”

    Marcia Marcia Marcia!!!

    Like

    Reply
  26. sundance says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      Is this their new plan? To pretend that Obama, Clinton, et al were simply doing all this clandestine, illegal spying to PROTECT poor Donald Trump from all the nasty bad people who were trying to take advantage of him?

      Why, how very noble of them! Waiting for Wa Po to suggest ANOTHER Peace Prize for Obama for his actions to save democracy…Sheesh – how stupid do these people think we are?!!

      Like

      Reply
  27. DJT2020 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    I can smell their fear. Smells good.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Bryan Alexander says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    I think 15-20 DOJ/FBI executives and former executives sat up in their chairs, adjusted their ties, then reached for their phones when Barr said that.

    I would LOVE the see the phone activity of the Small Group for the day today.

    Like

    Reply
  29. sundance says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. sundance says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. CNY3 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    What the hell does THIS mean?

    “I think there was probably a failure among a group of leaders there, at the upper echelon; and so I don’t like to hear attacks about the FBI, because I think the FBI is an outstanding organization, and I think that Chris Wray is a great partner for me and I’m very pleased that he’s there as the director.

    And if it becomes necessary to look over some former official activities, I expect that I’ll be relying heavily on Chris, and work closely with him in looking at that information. But, that’s what I’m doing, I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused; I think that’s one of the principle roles of the attorney general.”

    Was there a soft coup or not? You honestly think Wray is a “good” guy and the FBI is a “good” group??? 40 agents worked on the False narrative and not one of them blew the whistle?? Barr is either FOS or he’s being purposely evasive while coming after the criminals in secret. What say you?

    Like

    Reply
    • Anthony says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      Do you think he’s just going to spill all the beans in that point and time?

      Like

      Reply
    • Bryan Alexander says:
      April 10, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      If you think spying occurred, then you DON’T trust Wray. Barr gave pure boilerplate responses on Wray. He is NOT tipping his hand. But I am SHOCKED that he actually said he thought spying occurred. Barr is WELL down the road to seeing the Big Ugly. He just has to accept the truth of the corruption of former colleagues.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Bob Parker says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Ladies & germs,

    President Trump is now on OFFENSE & it is a thing of beauty to behold.

    The Trump train is now in the process of leaving the station.
    ALL ABOARD!!

    And here’s some Trump Train music to get y’all FIRED UP!!

    MAGA!!

    Like

    Reply
  33. AnotherView says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Oh, yeah, I saw some puckering going on this morning……Feinstein practically ran out of the room.

    Like

    Reply
  34. xcontra says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Long pause of silence.
    Good. Maybe it is time for these deep state elitists to have some nervous stomachs.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Psycho Monkee says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Hope I’m not jumping the gun, but Crossfire Hurricane (and a thumbnail explanation) is being broadcasted in my circles. Long overdue to wake the walking dead.

    Like

    Reply
  36. sundance says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Like

    Reply
  37. Gerry says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    This is put up or shut up time. The country as we know it hangs in the balance with the actions of AG Barr. It certainly looks like a faux republic with the IC agencies behind the curtain pulling the strings and controlling the uniparty. This problem seems to re-occur as he said during the 60’s but you can bet your bottom dollar this has been an ongoing effort by the IC for years. President Truman was prophetic when he rued the day he signed into law in 1947 the the creation of the CIA. That’s the day the Republic was put into jeopardy. God help us all!

    Like

    Reply
  38. JHE (@MandaineE) says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    I think this is a very anemic statement …”
    “adequately predicated” spying is OK… loves tbe FBI… loves Chris Wray…not a problem endemic to the FBI… just a few former officials … working closely with present FBI leadership to help me look into that ( really ) … by looking into these things I mean collating info from past investigations and then seeing if I need to look some more

    Barr mounts the Comey Defense—Mistakes were made, but no evil intent , so while the spying was improper , it was negligence not criminal behavior ….

    Barr is a Swamp Defender…

    Like

    Reply
  39. Kristin DeBacco says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    F#*^….. all 7 feet of him.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Zorro says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    There is a full Demosocialist and propaganda arm meltdown on Twitter over “spying” and “Barr”.

    Just keep the disinfecting sunshine coming Patriots.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Laramie Evan says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    “Shaheen: So you’re not, you’re not suggesting though that spying occurred?”

    Is this possible? A sitting senator has not paid attention to the news for over a year? There were four FISA applications to spy on the Trump campaign that we know about. All were based on bogus “facts.” All were approved. All of them gave permission to the intel services to spy on members of the Trump campaign: Carter Page and anyone within two hops of him, communication-wise.

    This has been exhaustively covered for well over a year. Perhaps not as front page news in the NYT and WaPo, or on CNN, but even they’ve covered it. Everywhere has covered it.

    But Jean Shaheen is surprised when Barr says that there was spying on the Trump campaign?!?! Is she that out of touch? Or is she just plain stupid?? Who in the world doesn’t know this happened?

    Like

    Reply
  42. freepetta says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    I bet Comey is at Confession now and it will be a very very very long wide ranging one on how he and a bunch of his traitorous, seditious and psychotic friends tried to overthrow our country.

    Like

    Reply
  43. AnotherView says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    “I think spying did occur…”…..all roads lead to Obama.

    Like

    Reply
  44. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    AG Barr has put the fear of God in a lot of people in the Deep State. Ha-ha-ha. MAGA!

    Like

    Reply
  45. sundance says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Like

    Reply
  46. Sharon says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    “…congress is usually very concerned about intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies staying in their proper lane,”

    Then these are unusual times. And have been for several years.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Robert Smith says:
    April 10, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Going by how Barr has operated thus far – he just fingered Wray as scum like he did Rosenstein and Mueller.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s