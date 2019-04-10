AG William Barr: “Yes, I think spying did occur” on Trump Campaign… (Video and Transcript)

Attorney General William Barr delivered stunning, albeit obviously honest, remarks during congressional testimony today in response to Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen about his intent to review prior intelligence activities in targeting the Trump campaign.
Before getting to the video and transcript, it is important to note how this line of questioning surfaces. The professional political apparatus, primarily Democrats – but also Republicans, who participated in the ‘soft coup’ effort are attempting to gauge the landscape of their risk by identifying AG Barr’s intention. This line of questioning is NOT organic or random; it is deeply purposeful and scripted. You can smell the fear.
Shaheen is being asked by allies within the Administrative state, including interests no longer holding political office, to do advanced query…. this is political reconnaissance intended to give corrupt officials and media allies the background to: (a) scale their risk; and (b) plan their defense narrative. They are nervous now. Very nervous.
Here’s the important transcript, (all emphasis mine):
Senator Shaheen: News just broke, today, that you have a special team looking into why the FBI opened an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. I wonder if you can share with this committee: who is on that team; why you felt the need to form that kind of a team; and what you intend to be the scope of their investigation?
AG William Barr: Yeah, I, uh, as I said in my confirmation hearing, I am going to be reviewing both the genesis and the conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016. And, uh, alot of this has already been investigated, and a substantial portion of this has been investigated, and is being investigated, by the office of the inspector general at the department. But one of the things I want to do is pull together all the information from the investigations that have gone on, including on the Hill and the department, and see if there are any remaining questions to be addressed.
Shaheen: Can you share with us why you feel the need to do that?
Barr: Well, for the same reason we are worried about foreign influence in elections we want to make sure that, uh, during an election, I think spying on a political campaign is a big deal. It’s a big deal.
The generation I grew up in, which is the Vietnam war period, people were all concerned about spying on anti-war people and so forth by the government; and there were a lot of rules put in place to ensure there was an adequate basis for, before our law enforcement agencies get involved in political surveillance. I’m not suggesting that those rules were violated, but I think it’s important to look at that; and I’m not just talking about the FBI necessarily, but the intelligence agencies more broadly.
Shaheen: So your not, your not suggesting though that spying occurred?
Barr: I don’t, well, I guess you could, I think there’s that spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur.
LONG PAUSE OF SILENCE
Shaheen: Wow, let me, uh…
Barr: But the question is: whether it was predicated. Adequately predicated. And I’m not suggested that it wasn’t adequately predicated, but I need to explore that.
I think it’s my obligation, congress is usually very concerned about intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies staying in their proper lane, and I want to make sure that happened; we have a lot of rules about that.
And, I want to say that I’ve said I’m reviewing this, I am going to, I haven’t set up a team yet but I do have, I have in mind having some colleagues help me pulling this information all together, and let me know if there’s some areas that should be looked at.
And I also want to make clear this is not launching an investigation of the FBI. Frankly, to the extent that there were issues at the FBI, I do not view it as a problem that’s endemic to the FBI. I think there was probably a failure among a group of leaders there, at the upper echelon; and so I don’t like to hear attacks about the FBI, because I think the FBI is an outstanding organization, and I think that Chris Wray is a great partner for me and I’m very pleased that he’s there as the director.
And if it becomes necessary to look over some former official activities, I expect that I’ll be relying heavily on Chris, and work closely with him in looking at that information. But, that’s what I’m doing, I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused; I think that’s one of the principle roles of the attorney general.
LOL…love that photo of Comey…..he might wanna considering jumping off that cliff…..
So many questions!
As I just said on another thread. The day Barr announces they spied on Trump… the Drudge headline is new humans discovered? What happened to Drudge.
Drudge is getting more and more like a tabloid newspaper. Salacious articles designed as click bait as opposed to solid news reporting.
He’s either a never Trumper (most likely) or a bought and paid for media aggregator. I’ve had to go elsewhere for conservative news which is most likely why many of us are here.
Try this….
https://thelibertydaily.com/
Ham radios reportedly flying off the shelves of DC area stores.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What kind do the islamists like Brennan use?
Holding hands with McCabe, Brennan, Yates, Rosie and so many more.
I liked the one where comey is staring at a stand of huge trees, and I wondered if he was choosing his ‘hanging tree?
Hopefully Obama is thinking the same thing as Comey.
Not only Comey, Barr specifically said intelligence agencies, so Hello Brennan!
Jump Jim….Jump!
My first thought!
Another picture caption is: F*CKED!
Patriots
Are
Now
In
Charge
Going to need a YUGE vat of popcorn! 🙂
I made a pot of popcorn after the hearing….lol
Spuh spuh spuh SPYING? Sure you don’t want to “rephrase” that? LOL karma is a be-atch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t like the “I’m going to depend on Chris Wray” part………………..
Up to now, Wray has demonstrated being the epitome of a myrmidon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
me either, but maybe just giving Mr. Wray a few feet of rope and see what he does with it…
Wray is a puppet. He will bow to the more powerful source that is twisting his tail.
Too bad he is praising and relying on Wray. Maybe it’s just a rope-a-dope, time will tell.
Grasshopper I agree I think this whole spying/coup attempt was because leaders within the DOJ/FBI/IC had misplaced loyalities (had to lookup myrmidon)! They were fiercely loyal, dog like to obama, to Hillary, to the Democrat Party, to each other, to the deep state and not to the rule of law or any part of the Constitution! Director Wray instead of having employees undergo bias training he should have had them take and pass Hillsdale College Constitution 101 course!
Ever so slowly the scales of justice begin to tip.
A “tell”
“I think the FBI is an outstanding organization, and I think that Chris Wray is a great partner for me and I’m very pleased that he’s there as the director.
And if it becomes necessary to look over some former official activities, I expect that I’ll be relying heavily on Chris, and work closely with him in looking at that information.”
Once a Bushie, always a Bushie.
Barr’s playing nice and using the “predicated” comment to allay fears. Wray is passive aggressive but not one of the original coup members….and Wray will save himself by coughing up the goods on the coup members already exiting or gone from sight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wray will “cough up the goods” or he’ll be on the outside looking in – PDQ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You think he’s just going to spill the beans in that spot?
Too many people have Sessions hangover.
Once a Reaganite always a Reaganite !
But you wouldn’t understand as you mother was probably still in diapers at the time.
That Curtain better not make it to NZ!!!
“Yes, I think spying did occur.” …….. and you could hear a pin drop on the Senate floor.
LOVELY!!!
At the very end when abuse of power is being discussed, Shaheen speaks of the executive stepping into that role. Obviously she was alluding to Trump. I wish Barr retorted “which executive?”
I’m supposed to grin over that weak tea? He’s not very convincing.
They are scared sh!tless.
YeeHAA!! Let’s roll! See my comment @JackPosobiec @SidneyPowell1
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely LOVE your work Sidney!!
I hope that they’re holding space in Gitmo for Wiseman, Rhee et al who worked on the Mueller witch hunt!!
Bring.It.ON.
Cockroaches, mice, and rats scurry away when the light comes on.
Let there be light!
And let there be no more cockroaches, mice and rats.
Let there be JUSTICE.
Comey: $#@&%!
Bwahahahahaa
“I’m a great counter-puncher.”
-President Donald J. Trump
Will the Rice CYA “ by the book “ memo “( their hopeful defensive “predicate” ?) cover actions taken before the memo ? I don’t see how it could. And there were multiple actions taken BEFORE THAT so -called “ predicate “. correct?
Have not had this much entertainment wathcing
the MSM freakout since the comey firing.
Wait till indictments are announced. I’m not
going to work that day. Priceless entertainment.
Sorry for an essentially duplicate post. First post said I’d said this before. I removed part of it and reposted only to find first post posted. Odd.
She draws near, wearing her black robe.
And platemail beneath.
Shazam!
what I find amazing is most of the MSM reporters on Twitter are yawning over Barr’s statement on spying and are straining to justify it (bad man orange). liberal ideology trumps reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Intentional nonchalance, have to pretend it is nothing special .Haven’t gotten their narrative notes from Ben Rhodes yet A real disgrace to so called profession of News Reporters
Grab their passports
I respect you for your courage, a real example of speaking truth to power!
P AIDE MICHAEL CAPUTO’S SHOCKING STATEMENT TO THE SENATE INTEL COMMITTEE https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/fb-5682671/TRUMP-AIDE-MICHAEL-CAPUTOS-SHOCKING-STATEMENT-SENATE-INTEL-COMMITTEE.html
Find when the FISA abuses started. You will find the beginning of the Russia Hoax. Not because that is when it actually started but that is when the ILLEGAL WEAPONIZATION OF THE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY BY BARACK OBAMA STARTED.
Sorry for the shouting. That is what REALLY happened. We need to know when THAT started.
Trump seems to be getting bolder. I wonder if the frogs in the pot are feeling the temperature change?
Yep. Spygate: The True Story of Collusion New @EpochTimes article Plus infographic. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1050823081554468864.html
Did you see her in the last 10 seconds – that face!!!
“But but butttttt, trump is the bad guy here!!!!! Of course we all like justice buttttt , trump, trump trump!!”
Marcia Marcia Marcia!!!
Is this their new plan? To pretend that Obama, Clinton, et al were simply doing all this clandestine, illegal spying to PROTECT poor Donald Trump from all the nasty bad people who were trying to take advantage of him?
Why, how very noble of them! Waiting for Wa Po to suggest ANOTHER Peace Prize for Obama for his actions to save democracy…Sheesh – how stupid do these people think we are?!!
I can smell their fear. Smells good.
I think 15-20 DOJ/FBI executives and former executives sat up in their chairs, adjusted their ties, then reached for their phones when Barr said that.
I would LOVE the see the phone activity of the Small Group for the day today.
What the hell does THIS mean?
“I think there was probably a failure among a group of leaders there, at the upper echelon; and so I don’t like to hear attacks about the FBI, because I think the FBI is an outstanding organization, and I think that Chris Wray is a great partner for me and I’m very pleased that he’s there as the director.
And if it becomes necessary to look over some former official activities, I expect that I’ll be relying heavily on Chris, and work closely with him in looking at that information. But, that’s what I’m doing, I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused; I think that’s one of the principle roles of the attorney general.”
Was there a soft coup or not? You honestly think Wray is a “good” guy and the FBI is a “good” group??? 40 agents worked on the False narrative and not one of them blew the whistle?? Barr is either FOS or he’s being purposely evasive while coming after the criminals in secret. What say you?
Do you think he’s just going to spill all the beans in that point and time?
If you think spying occurred, then you DON’T trust Wray. Barr gave pure boilerplate responses on Wray. He is NOT tipping his hand. But I am SHOCKED that he actually said he thought spying occurred. Barr is WELL down the road to seeing the Big Ugly. He just has to accept the truth of the corruption of former colleagues.
Ladies & germs,
President Trump is now on OFFENSE & it is a thing of beauty to behold.
The Trump train is now in the process of leaving the station.
ALL ABOARD!!
And here’s some Trump Train music to get y’all FIRED UP!!
MAGA!!
Oh, yeah, I saw some puckering going on this morning……Feinstein practically ran out of the room.
Long pause of silence.
Good. Maybe it is time for these deep state elitists to have some nervous stomachs.
Hope I’m not jumping the gun, but Crossfire Hurricane (and a thumbnail explanation) is being broadcasted in my circles. Long overdue to wake the walking dead.
This is put up or shut up time. The country as we know it hangs in the balance with the actions of AG Barr. It certainly looks like a faux republic with the IC agencies behind the curtain pulling the strings and controlling the uniparty. This problem seems to re-occur as he said during the 60’s but you can bet your bottom dollar this has been an ongoing effort by the IC for years. President Truman was prophetic when he rued the day he signed into law in 1947 the the creation of the CIA. That’s the day the Republic was put into jeopardy. God help us all!
I think this is a very anemic statement …”
“adequately predicated” spying is OK… loves tbe FBI… loves Chris Wray…not a problem endemic to the FBI… just a few former officials … working closely with present FBI leadership to help me look into that ( really ) … by looking into these things I mean collating info from past investigations and then seeing if I need to look some more
Barr mounts the Comey Defense—Mistakes were made, but no evil intent , so while the spying was improper , it was negligence not criminal behavior ….
Barr is a Swamp Defender…
F#*^….. all 7 feet of him.
There is a full Demosocialist and propaganda arm meltdown on Twitter over “spying” and “Barr”.
Just keep the disinfecting sunshine coming Patriots.
“Shaheen: So you’re not, you’re not suggesting though that spying occurred?”
Is this possible? A sitting senator has not paid attention to the news for over a year? There were four FISA applications to spy on the Trump campaign that we know about. All were based on bogus “facts.” All were approved. All of them gave permission to the intel services to spy on members of the Trump campaign: Carter Page and anyone within two hops of him, communication-wise.
This has been exhaustively covered for well over a year. Perhaps not as front page news in the NYT and WaPo, or on CNN, but even they’ve covered it. Everywhere has covered it.
But Jean Shaheen is surprised when Barr says that there was spying on the Trump campaign?!?! Is she that out of touch? Or is she just plain stupid?? Who in the world doesn’t know this happened?
I bet Comey is at Confession now and it will be a very very very long wide ranging one on how he and a bunch of his traitorous, seditious and psychotic friends tried to overthrow our country.
“I think spying did occur…”…..all roads lead to Obama.
AG Barr has put the fear of God in a lot of people in the Deep State. Ha-ha-ha. MAGA!
“…congress is usually very concerned about intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies staying in their proper lane,”
Then these are unusual times. And have been for several years.
Going by how Barr has operated thus far – he just fingered Wray as scum like he did Rosenstein and Mueller.
