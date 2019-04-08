Secretary of State Pompeo Announces Iranian Revolutionary Guard Officially Declared “Foreign Terrorist Organization”…

Put this into the geopolitical file labeled: “Things that make other things make sense”… You only need to watch the first minute and fifteen-seconds of this announcement to see the bigger BIG picture. WATCH:
[Transcript Snippet] … “This is the first time that the United States has designated a part of another government as an FTO. We’re doing because the Iranian regime’s use of terrorism as a tool of statecraft makes it fundamentally different from any other government. This historic step will deprive the world’s leading state sponsor of terror the financial means to spread misery and death around the world.”
“Businesses and banks around the world now have a clear duty to ensure that companies with which they conduct financial transactions are not connected to the IRGC in any material way. It also gives the U.S. Government additional tools to counter Iranian-backed terrorism.” (read full transcript)
The move to label members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as official terrorist designees’ now permits the world financial community to impose sanctions and freeze assets of any IRG members and leaders.
Of course, it would help the geopolitical effort if a U.S. official was, say, President of the World Bank or something… Wait, wha.. huh?
Funny how that happens….
This now forces a situation where financial proxies (China, Russia) will have to be created for Iran to exploit access to capital. Of course anyone caught acting as a proxy for the Iranian regime to escape sanctions and/or frozen assets, will run the risk of being caught by the U.S. and subsequently suffer financial (think trade outcome) consequences.
World Bank President David Malpass would hold the key to any loans needed by ancillary economies… which means countries who rely on the World Bank would be apprehensive to engage in any financial connection to Iran…. which means China and Russia would have to find a way to fill the financial gap…. which bleeds China/Russia, and impedes any advanced interest in geopolitical expansion.
We now return you to your regularly scheduled OrangeManBad crisis.
Carry on.
.
WINNING.
LikeLiked by 20 people
sundance is The Best!!
smiling is so wonderful.
…back to your regularly scheduled…
ha!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank You SD for this video of the press conference. Found it very informative and WELL BEHAVED. Is this just the way the State Department operates with reporters in their respective seats and somehow keep them from all shouting at once? This should absolutely be the model for other departments and maybe even/especially the WH pressers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Finally, the drain at the bottom of the swamp is beginning to unclog.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It just needed a shot of Dran-O to loosen it up and a little work with the Roto-Rooter.
It seems President Trump is rapidly gaining momentum in both domestic and foreign affairs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beast mode.
LikeLiked by 4 people
… from a Beast Barracks graduate.
LikeLike
Maybe George Soros or Tom Steyer could give them a loan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When will George Soros be declared an economic terrorist?
LikeLiked by 8 people
He’s not. He’s a Civilizational Corrosive.
LikeLike
Just when you might think POTUS is preoccupied. “Oh. By the way….”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Also interesting to watch will be the European reaction. Germany, France and the UK have set up a payment channel with Iran called INSTEX, to help continue trade and circumvent US sanctions. In January the US State Department said it was “closely following” reports on the European mechanism.
https://www.dw.com/en/instex-europe-sets-up-transactions-channel-with-iran/a-47303580
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent point because it makes the Euro’s look like kids with chocolate around their mouths who know nothing about the empty Oreo bag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great News! Next I hope the Muslim Brotherhood is rightfully declared such then quickly after…The Narco Drug Cartels south of our border…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget antifa, the demoncrat national committee, aclu, splc, the clinton Foundation, the…well you get the point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You took the words right out of my mouth. Even Egypt declared that the Muslim Brotherdood is a terror organization. The US needs to follow suit, and continue by exposing the MB’s network of US front groups and shell organizations. Specifically, CAIR, ISNA, MSA, and AMA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is MS13 a declared terrorist organization?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The previous US AG made some threats but as far as I can find, that was never done.
Which of course makes perfect sense, because the US is FAR MORE at risk from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard than we are from MS13.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You funny guy, Sundance – 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sorry to keep you waiting… complicated business….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now, end the oil waivers. You’re either with Humanity, or against it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Up to the minute – in depth reporting – delivered with insider’s humor.
Thank You Sundance. Hat tipping my red MAGA to you!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sweet news 🙌🏼🍻
LikeLiked by 1 person
This president may be new to the DC levers of power, but he understands the power of finances better than any past president. He is changing everything and disarming enemies simply by changing our cash flows. These countries that have been leeching off our country’s wealth for decades are now dependent and addicted. They have to have the financing and this President will use that dependency to force them to behave in a manner that aids our objectives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey, maybe we could get back the $1.7 billion that 0bama and Jarrett slipped to Iran, minus Bob Corker’s kickback, of course.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey ValJar, how’s your day going? LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope she’s wearing an ankle bracelet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We now return you to your regularly scheduled OrangeManBad crisis.”
“regularly scheduled” – ain’t that the ridiculous truth!
PDJT is moving mountains but the pre-kindergarten class which is the media and the Dimms are only focused on 1% of the news.
Because the other 99% is favorable for the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I laughed out loud when I got to that line! Hahaha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has there been anyone on the world stage in, say, the last century who has been so head-and-shoulders beyond his contemporaries as POTUS?
How about the last millennium?
LikeLike
CAIR and muslim brotherhood are terrorist organizations–they should be next on the list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was an inevitable move. But the timing says something BIG (IMO) because it forces Europe’s Iran obstructionist hand into the open.
So, my theory:
-China trade deal is all but done. Art of War: one battle at a time.
-so NoKo deal cannot be far behind. And that will provide Iran precedent.
-so now time to start turning attention to next foreign policy biggy, Iran.
-Germany has reneged on NATO, and France is misbehaving. This now slaps their hands bigly.
So, chessmaster PDJT does all the following with one simple early board move—Iran Rev Guards are terrorists:
Major sanctions now legal against French and German contrary commercial interests.
Chokes off Iran international financial access when its economy is already collapsing.
Personally targets for severe sanctions senior Iran regime leaders who value EU access.
And this is just his second Iran chess move. First was cancelling the Obummer deal. Then Iran played Syria IRG as its next move. Did not make PDJT happy. Now we have his second gambit move.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WTF’s the celebration over? The IRGC was formed on 5-5-75 and we were watching it since – oh, about 5-6-75. The IRGC was formed by the Ayatollah Khomeini to not only protect the Iranian Revolution from reactionary elements inside of the country but spread it by ANY METHOD to areas outside of Iran. It’s been the puppet hand up the butt of Hezbollah for a long time and has been sleeping with Hamas so long that I’m surprised one or the other isn’t pregnant.
The surprise is that State and the WH hasn’t done this sooner…oh, like 30 or more years ago. I’ve mentioned the IRGC and Quds, a difference sans distinction, a number of times over the last few years here and in a number of reports written before I retired. It’s not that the info hasn’t been out there as plain as day, the IRGC has been a huge brass band event for decades…why is someone noticing just now? How about that glaring connection between the IRGC and the Hezbollah bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut in 1983? HEllloooooo.
Ah well, now that the obvious is once again belabored maybe we can declare the North Pole as ‘cold’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barry gave them a lot of money so they could become more powerful. Thanks Barry.
LikeLike
The Beirut bombing killed 241 US and 58 French military personnel and 6 civilians. We were a bit slow connecting the dots but since then there’s been more IRGC-connected dots than a remake of 101 Dalmatians. Barry’s understandable and we can’t be sure the IRGC didn’t contribute to the Clinton Kleptocracy but that leaves Reagan, Bush I (as CIA director he didn’t know?) and Bush II. Gimme a break, New Orleans fixes potholes faster than we’ve classed the IRGC and we have potholes older than the IRGC.
Then again with their new notoriety maybe my old collection of IRGC flags, headbands and banners might be worth something on eBay?
LikeLike
Maybe if the IRGC had been smuggling plastic straws they’d have gotten on the Terrorist List sooner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kinda makes one wonder why the president before PDJT did not think of this. Me thinks, just me, that the levers of GOV control are being put back INTO the hands more sane people (NOTE: notice the ones being ASKED TO LEAVE OR BEING FIRED).
It is just a matter of time before PDJT takes out the levers of cabal power…I think it is going to be done before 2020 election…The gov will shrink and we just might get the FED out of our hair and congcritters won’t be juicing the damn budgets…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Small correction. In 1978 I was working (here in the U.S.) on a project that was sold to the IIAF (Imperial Iranian Air Force) under Shah Reza Pahlavi. Somewhere around September the revolution began as rioting and fighting in the streets.
By December 1978 the fighting was so bad that the Shah and his family had to finally flee from Iran to other countries. Of course my company’s contracts were null and void since the government who was party to the contracts no longer existed, so my job changed to another project for a different country.
I only reference my work because it flags the dates when the Iran revolutiion started after which the IRGC was formed. The IRGC did not form until the following year – I believe in the Spring of 1979, when the Revolution was offically announced as successful under Khomeini.
LikeLike
Right you are, 5 May 79 vice 5 May 75. Fat finger.
Khomeini formed it as he didn’t trust the military, even those who came over early on from the Shah. The IRGC had, and probably still has, better weapons and training than the regular military as the Mullahs feared a military revolt more than a civilian one.
LikeLike
You seem a little perturbed that VSGPDJT is doing something about it. Geez, too bad you didn’t win the Presidency. You could have solved this all by yourself decades ago.
LikeLike
I got ndews for you, I WAS doing something about this years ago for a living.
Did I at ant point blame Trump? Don’t put words in my mouth and if Trump’s pissed about something I wrote I presume he can let me know without an intermediary. To my reading I was going on about the total trail of previous persons who failed to do so.
LikeLike
It’s interesting to look back at articles written when Barry was in office. CNBC wrote in 2010 The Revolutionary Guard is best known for being Iran’s muscle. It helps keep the domestic population in line. They are also responsible for expanding Iran’s Islamic philosophy outside of its borders through propaganda, murder of Iran’s opponents and prominent exiles, and terrorism, including direct financial aid and training for Hamas and Hezbollah, the terrorist organizations responsible for killing more Americans than any other group outside of Al Qaeda. (https://www.cnbc.com/id/40570657) I doubt they’ve changed for the better since then, they’ve probably gotten worse, more powerful and more damaging. But I won’t be surprised if CNBC or any other media today calls Trump and Pompeo’s decision excessive..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The United States has declared war on the armed forces of another country. In similar circumstances the United States took comparable action against Japan just prior to WWII, which retaliated with Pearl Harbor.
At this point the US as over 12 military bases, scores of vessels and thousands of US military, within a 15 minutes missile flight time from Iran. Are our military bases and vessels protected from missiles falling from the sky at Mach 3 speed ? And what can the US take out of equal value to our planes, vessels and military lives?
If the answer is Iranian civilians, what is to stop an Iranian retaliation to include Washington DC civilians?
But hey, what does this food-gatherer know about Pentagon preparedness?
LikeLike
Iran has already said that it will declare CENTCOM controlled troops as terrorists in response. This decision is putting significant numbers of Americans in peril in Iraq in particular who are not currently at risk. It may also force the hand of the Iran friendly politicians now in power in Iraq to demand the withdrawal of US troops from their country.
The main beneficiary of this move is Israel, not the US, which may be the plan of course as its timing seems related to this months elections there.
LikeLike
The IRGC has already killed over 600 US soldiers.
LikeLike
If it wasnt for Iran, ISIS would have conquered the entire region and secured a strong, oil rich state in what’s now Syria and Iran. I love President Trump, but I think he is looking at Iran’s actions through the lens of the 1980’s and what Bibi and “intelligence” operatives and US Deep State advisors say, not 2019 reality. These are the same people that said it would be better for Christian-protecting Syria to be destroyed and for ISIS to win. I hope that President Trump wants to do with Iran what he did with North Korea, which is to ratchet up pressure to force them to the peace table. Bibi and the Deep State want another Iraq War disaster to happen in Iran.
LikeLike
Iran ain’t gonna do sh–. If they fire any missiles, that will mean the end of their tinpot air force, navy, and air defense systems. By launching an overt military attack against U.S. forces, Iran wouldn’t enjoy the luxury of SJW-style rules of engagement, at least not during the first few months afterward, which would be more than enough time to make them dearly regret getting frisky. And it’s not like PDJT is ever going to invade that sh– hole, which is when Iran could actually become a problem.
I’m as anti-neocon as conservatives come, but what you describe would not lead to a “nation building” crusade with no clearly defined end game. The end game would be very clear to Iran’s everlasting regret.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now designate the Muslim Brotherhood & all their front groups.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Including CAIR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Nice map.
Wrong thread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Other terrorist groups awaiting designation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was marvelous and long-awaited, Sundance. Thank you for getting to the crux of the announcement today.
We might really see mountains move.
LikeLike