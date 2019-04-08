Secretary of State Pompeo Announces Iranian Revolutionary Guard Officially Declared “Foreign Terrorist Organization”…

Put this into the geopolitical file labeled: “Things that make other things make sense”… You only need to watch the first minute and fifteen-seconds of this announcement to see the bigger BIG picture. WATCH:

[Transcript Snippet] … “This is the first time that the United States has designated a part of another government as an FTO. We’re doing because the Iranian regime’s use of terrorism as a tool of statecraft makes it fundamentally different from any other government. This historic step will deprive the world’s leading state sponsor of terror the financial means to spread misery and death around the world.”

“Businesses and banks around the world now have a clear duty to ensure that companies with which they conduct financial transactions are not connected to the IRGC in any material way. It also gives the U.S. Government additional tools to counter Iranian-backed terrorism.” (read full transcript)

The move to label members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as official terrorist designees’ now permits the world financial community to impose sanctions and freeze assets of any IRG members and leaders.

Of course, it would help the geopolitical effort if a U.S. official was, say, President of the World Bank or something… Wait, wha.. huh?

Funny how that happens….

This now forces a situation where financial proxies (China, Russia) will have to be created for Iran to exploit access to capital. Of course anyone caught acting as a proxy for the Iranian regime to escape sanctions and/or frozen assets, will run the risk of being caught by the U.S. and subsequently suffer financial (think trade outcome) consequences.

World Bank President David Malpass would hold the key to any loans needed by ancillary economies… which means countries who rely on the World Bank would be apprehensive to engage in any financial connection to Iran…. which means China and Russia would have to find a way to fill the financial gap…. which bleeds China/Russia, and impedes any advanced interest in geopolitical expansion.

