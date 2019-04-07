Chairman Jerry Nadler: We Seek Evidence of “Betrayals to the Public Interest”…

As often stated, Democrats are not trying to use the ‘impeachment’ process in the technical sense of the word; in the words of House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler they want to use hearings to show President Trump guilty of “betrayals to the public interest“, a purely political construct.

While this interview is somewhat insufferable to watch, it is valuable from the sense of revealing the political scheme as the House plans to continue advancing the Russian collusion-conspiracy for maximum political value. Chairman Nadler is very forthcoming in the plan, watch:

Nadler plans to use his committee throughout the summer for show-trials with witness testimony from the Mueller investigative group, starting with Robert Mueller. The Democrats will then extract testimony from some of the rehearsed 19 lawyers and 40 FBI investigators to advance their narrative.

DAG Rod Rosenstein is entirely responsible for this mess. Rosenstein set this entire ‘obstruction’/’conspiracy’ case in motion with a designed and intentional appointment of Robert Mueller. Together with the assembled small group, they are still working through a carefully orchestrated plan.

This is a long way from being over…

It is likely President Trump sees where this is going, and realizes exposing the origin of the fraud is his best political defense. Unfortunately, if President Trump goes first the media will water down the backstory about how the DOJ and FBI was/is weaponized to take down his presidency. So team Trump have to wait until after the Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and Cummings team go first.

The important part of this dynamic to recognize is how the overall larger deployment of the scheme is still ongoing. The FBI through Chris Wray, David Bowditch, Dana Boente and the career office investigators/officials, many of which have worked on the plan for over three years, are still working against the administration.

Whether the top suites of Main Justice (DOJ) are still participating is unknown. Attorney General William Barr’s motives and intents are still unclear, and caution should be applied.

With Rosenstein and Mueller still participating in the greatest soft-coup in our nation’s history, there is obviously a great deal of pressure on AG William Barr to join his life-long friends, get rid of Trump and gain the accolades of the administrative state.

Deputy AG Jeffrey Rosen, Rod Rosenstein’s replacement, is having his confirmation hearing Wednesday April 10th.

FBI Director James Comey was fired on Tuesday May 9th, 2017.

According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation the next day, Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

These McCabe statements line up with with text message conversations between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok – (same dates 5/9 and 5/10):

It now appears that important redaction is “POTUS” or “TRUMP”. [Yes, this is evidence that some unknown DOJ officials redacted information from these texts that would have pointed directly to the intents of the DOJ and FBI. WARNING: Don’t get hung on it.]

The next day, Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines, Senator Marco Rubio asked McCabe: “has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?”

McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”

However, again referencing his own admissions, on Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:

… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)

Recap: Tuesday-Comey Fired; Wednesday-McCabe starts criminal ‘obstruction’ case; Thursday-McCabe testifies to congress “no effort to impede”; Friday-McCabe and Rosenstein discuss Special Counsel.

After the weekend, Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”

Now, overlaying what we know now that we did not know in 2018, to include the John Dowd interview and McCabe admissions, a very clear picture emerges.

On Tuesday May 16th, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to talk with the target of the ‘obstruction’ criminal investigation, under the ruse of bringing Mueller in for a meeting about becoming FBI Director. This meeting was quite literally advanced reconnaissance.

The next day, Wednesday May 17th, 2017, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, ¹Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.

… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.” […] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)

Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.

According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group. Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.

Now, with hindsight and full understanding of exactly what the purposes and intents were for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to bring Robert Mueller to the White House, revisit this video from June 2017:

The DOJ (Rosenstein) and FBI (McCabe) activity in coordination with the Robert Mueller team was always about the obstruction case from day one; heck, even before Robert Mueller was appointed.

The totality of all effort has always been to protect the ruse of the Russia investigation by throwing out nonsense Russian indictments and keeping Manafort, Flynn and Papadopoulos (the original spygate targets) under control…. while the focus was on building the obstruction case against President Trump.

It could not be any more clear than it is today.

It’s all about controlling the “narrative”.