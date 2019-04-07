Chairman Jerry Nadler: We Seek Evidence of “Betrayals to the Public Interest”…

As often stated, Democrats are not trying to use the ‘impeachment’ process in the technical sense of the word; in the words of House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler they want to use hearings to show President Trump guilty of “betrayals to the public interest“, a purely political construct.
While this interview is somewhat insufferable to watch, it is valuable from the sense of revealing the political scheme as the House plans to continue advancing the Russian collusion-conspiracy for maximum political value. Chairman Nadler is very forthcoming in the plan, watch:
Nadler plans to use his committee throughout the summer for show-trials with witness testimony from the Mueller investigative group, starting with Robert Mueller. The Democrats will then extract testimony from some of the rehearsed 19 lawyers and 40 FBI investigators to advance their narrative.
DAG Rod Rosenstein is entirely responsible for this mess. Rosenstein set this entire ‘obstruction’/’conspiracy’ case in motion with a designed and intentional appointment of Robert Mueller. Together with the assembled small group, they are still working through a carefully orchestrated plan.
This is a long way from being over…
It is likely President Trump sees where this is going, and realizes exposing the origin of the fraud is his best political defense. Unfortunately, if President Trump goes first the media will water down the backstory about how the DOJ and FBI was/is weaponized to take down his presidency. So team Trump have to wait until after the Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and Cummings team go first.
The important part of this dynamic to recognize is how the overall larger deployment of the scheme is still ongoing. The FBI through Chris Wray, David Bowditch, Dana Boente and the career office investigators/officials, many of which have worked on the plan for over three years, are still working against the administration.
Whether the top suites of Main Justice (DOJ) are still participating is unknown. Attorney General William Barr’s motives and intents are still unclear, and caution should be applied.
With Rosenstein and Mueller still participating in the greatest soft-coup in our nation’s history, there is obviously a great deal of pressure on AG William Barr to join his life-long friends, get rid of Trump and gain the accolades of the administrative state.
Deputy AG Jeffrey Rosen, Rod Rosenstein’s replacement, is having his confirmation hearing Wednesday April 10th.
FBI Director James Comey was fired on Tuesday May 9th, 2017.
According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation the next day, Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
These McCabe statements line up with with text message conversations between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok – (same dates 5/9 and 5/10):
It now appears that important redaction is “POTUS” or “TRUMP”. [Yes, this is evidence that some unknown DOJ officials redacted information from these texts that would have pointed directly to the intents of the DOJ and FBI. WARNING: Don’t get hung on it.]
The next day, Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines, Senator Marco Rubio asked McCabe: “has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?”
McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”
However, again referencing his own admissions, on Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
Recap: Tuesday-Comey Fired; Wednesday-McCabe starts criminal ‘obstruction’ case; Thursday-McCabe testifies to congress “no effort to impede”; Friday-McCabe and Rosenstein discuss Special Counsel.
After the weekend, Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
Now, overlaying what we know now that we did not know in 2018, to include the John Dowd interview and McCabe admissions, a very clear picture emerges.
On Tuesday May 16th, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to talk with the target of the ‘obstruction’ criminal investigation, under the ruse of bringing Mueller in for a meeting about becoming FBI Director. This meeting was quite literally advanced reconnaissance.
The next day, Wednesday May 17th, 2017, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, ¹Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group. Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.
Now, with hindsight and full understanding of exactly what the purposes and intents were for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to bring Robert Mueller to the White House, revisit this video from June 2017:
The DOJ (Rosenstein) and FBI (McCabe) activity in coordination with the Robert Mueller team was always about the obstruction case from day one; heck, even before Robert Mueller was appointed.
The totality of all effort has always been to protect the ruse of the Russia investigation by throwing out nonsense Russian indictments and keeping Manafort, Flynn and Papadopoulos (the original spygate targets) under control…. while the focus was on building the obstruction case against President Trump.
It could not be any more clear than it is today.
It’s all about controlling the “narrative”.
Just remember to not pass in front of any mirrors in your tireless pursuit of the guilty….
Meh, they don’t have any reflections anyway.
Betrayal to the public interest? I’d say wasting 30 million dollars for a witch hunt against a duly elected president is betrayal of the public interest.
We’ve already wasted 30 million (although I heard some idiot say they got that and more from Manafort) so why not have Congress waste another 30 million on their own witch hunt. This will go down as the biggest do nothing House in US history. NoNo Pelosi will live in infamy as will her 3 stooges—Schitt, Nadless and Comealong.
They are doing what they want—sew seeds of discourse within a democratic republic so people will embrace the Socialist Communism pervading the Democrat Party. By the time the people realize what is happening they, like the Germans of the 30s, will know what Hitlerian rule is. Sad.
Since anything the Mueller jackals (pardon, real jackals) got from Manafort was thanks to appropriating an investigation already under way, they actually got nothing we wouldn’t have gotten anyway. And spent an awful lot to do so.
Can this idiot get a massive coronary already ?
Yes, insufferable. Luckily was heard it on car radio so I didn’t have to look at them. Noticed how Nadler really danced around “Does he think there is collusion?” . He had many pauses on that end of topic. Deflected to obstruction & “public interest” . He also splits hairs on if grand jury testimony should be released. Long story short, if it GETS TRUMP , anything goes. (We will still win )
Nadler is still bringing up the meeting in Trump Tower as proof of collusion. If so, why did Muller ignore it?
Print it on rice paper, with a bottle of soy sauce as a attachment, and NoodleNadler will eat it before they get a chance to read it.
And the fundraiSing, and the donor listS. There are $TRILLION$ at $take.
Nadler’s stomach stapling has failed much like his coup.
Yes, Jabba the Hut comes to mind…at many levels.
Timing is everything. Godspeed Mr. President.
Don’t these federal oversight committees have real responsibilities beyond endless investigations of a sitting president? If the socialist democrats insist on continuing their stupid witch hunt the White House should slow-walk ALL their silly requests for the next 2 years. Hit them with bureaucratic red tape like they’ve never seen before. Let them go on all the crooked Fake News TV shows to whine and complain. Fully 75% of the country doesn’t care what they say any more as they are quite content with the job that the current president is doing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In other words, give them the Obama treatment
That coronary might occur if he were to check his reflection in a mirror. The Left is aways accusing innocent people of the criminal behavior they do.
Amen Bob, Alinsky 101 is never admit guilt, and distract by accusing your foe of the crime you are covering. It’s all they know.
Folks this stuff is demonic. The deep state is every bit as evil as the old Soviet Union. “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it?” Jeremiah 17:9
Strongly-worded letters, pontification and outspoken word salads forever locked into the congressional record, where it will collect dust for 1,000 years.
I just listened to the Michigan rally during which the President said he’s been fighting Jerry Nadler for many years, because Nadler represented Manhatten and The President built many of the Manhatten buildings. All paperwork of all those projects has been subpoenaed by Nadler. Then POTUS went on to describe the coup as involving the Media, the Congress, the Deep State and all Democrats. He said there must be ab investigation into how the hoax got started, and the responsible people must be accountable. I assume he means to overthrow the Mueller Report because it was a “hoax”, but the Democrat rationale , that any reasonable person would want to know if Russia was meddling in our election, will cover for any monkey business. In which case, why bother with trying for accountability, I wonder?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ironic how an honest and legitimate DOJ and FBI would be needed to not only bring this criminality to justice, but would also have prevented this from even happening in the first place. How these people have no shame on what they did to this country I thankfully can’t understand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there are traitors to the President at the FBI, “Chris Wray, David Bowditch, Dana Boente and the career office investigators/officials” – don’t they serve at the pleasure of the President? Why can’t President Trump FIRE the whole lot of them? Perhaps bring in former Governors Chris Christie & Mike Huckabee to jointly CLEAN UP the FBI? Or Admiral Mike Rogers? Why does President Trump have to wait and allow this cabal the ability to continue their plot against him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because 98% of the Government is bribed/blackmailed to oppose DJT & the MAGA movement, including his own party. That, or they have stock is the globalist cabal. The key for PDT is the Declass. PDT has criminal evidence against that 98% and is about to utilize it, depending on what AG Barr does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My eyes kept focusing on Nadler’s natural left eyebrow (seen as light blackened shadow below dark eyebrow above) and his Frontalis Muscle rising and falling on which appears to be a false left eyebrow. This issue made me suffer almost as much as Nadler’s inane words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALL of the documents will write history, and history will record this shameless chapter in favor of President Trump. Attorney General William Barr cannot escape his own page in this history. . .. . . but it IS his choice what is written on the page. . .. . . . HERO for truth and the USA. . . .or .. .just another participant in the failed coup. I pray an honorable man would opt for the page with HERO and I wait impatiently for him to begin the process of justice with significant indictments of those who plotted to overthrow an American President elected by the people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved Nadler says the “people have the right to know” everything, then back tracks to say the “committee” has the right to see everything unredacted (including grand jury information) and they will decide what is appropriate for the people to see. Weasel words!
But I loved when the twit asked him if he was not worried about any of that information leaking to the public and he said (at the 7.25 point in the video); “No, the committee has a very good record protecting the information that it decides to protect.” Yes, Jer, but the problem is in the last 5 words!
These politicians are so practiced in “weaselese” and purposeful misdirection it is rather sickening.
And every time I now hear the FBI term of “lack of candor” I recall the words of Sheriff Napier at the border Friday; “…they are being intellectually dishonest to the point of being dishonest with malice”.
Word salad. Especially when asked about the 14 million pages that Cohen is offering up to Nadler’s committee, disregarding attorney/client privilege in return for a quid pro quo delay or reduction in Cohen’s sentencing.
And Jerry says he wants the info but may not be able to help Mr. Cohen.
Please Mr. President, just redact the one word in the Page/Strzok texts. Just the one.
!!!!!!!
Yup! You could write a entire graduate thesis on all his obfuscation!
“weasel word salad”—sounds good to me! (smiles)
Dang, old Nadless Nadler is going after Hilliary, O’Failure, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Rosenstain, the love-birds, Mueller, Carlin, Rice, et al. That’s where the betrayal of the public interest lay. About time some Democrat decided it was right to investigate the Democrat Crime Cabal Complex. That is what D triple C stands for, right?
“On Tuesday May 16th, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to talk with the target of the ‘obstruction’ criminal investigation, under the ruse of bringing Mueller in for a meeting about becoming FBI Director. This meeting was quite literally advanced reconnaissance.”
I am stuck on this.
Apparently, the reporting was that this was a four-hour meeting.
Who would have approved of this meeting from inside the WH? Who would not have known that Mueller was not eligible to become FBI Director?
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1214094/pg1
Who thinks PDT was totally clueless?
My understanding after reading several articles is that Congress could have given him “permission” to become the Director again. I don’t know how bureaucratically difficult that would have been if a Potus should have wanted him. (I can’t recall the explanation, frankly.)
It will be hard for Nadler’s tired, banal and just plain bad broadway show to compete during the upcoming summer season with Trump’s energetic and hard-hitting reality show that features arrests, perp-walks and squealers. I think Trump has had enough and will drown out these f**kers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone tell me just how Nadler plans making believable what he’s trying to peddle right now with what he has to see is being unveiled day by day (particularly this past week and today with Nunes’ remarks and Rudy’s)? The Big Ugly in underway.
What do House Dem think this gets them? Do they like pies in the face that become more frequent with each passing week?
What’s THEIR plan? (They always have one).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, sorry, I get it.
They are THAT devious.
Isn’t there SOME way Barr can stop this?
The witnesses cannot testify as to any Grand Jury info they have, can they?
They are essentially trying to add another floor to their house of cards and I think they realize it, BUT, they are desperate.
Dems have never cared about “Public Interest” unless it benefited their interest. That’s why We the People took hold of Our “Public Interest” & voted Trump for our President.
What is more clear today than ever is the Dems have no tenable position left. Whatever their “diabolical plans” may be IT WON’T WORK. This little choo-choo is just as likely to run off the tracks as the pending “Impeachment Train of Doom” from a few months ago. They are just about out of straws to grasp.
Betrayal to the public interest?
4 died
killery lied
It is my feeling/Hope that Barr is an honest broker.. Barr referred to the DOJ as the Family Business.. AG Barr was asked if he would encourage his grandson to pursue the Family Business? He jokingly said No.. AG Barr’s daughter and son-in-law have had front row seats to what has happened at Said Family Business.. So here is to hoping AG Barr takes the fight to hacks like Nadler when he appears before these Committees..
Just throwing this out there..
If Joe Digenova is correct, and he’s has correctly called out the coup for 2 years, then Barr is going to do what is necessary. That is why I have a cautiously optimistic view towards a Trump counter punch.
Still will need to see it to believe it.
Hey Jer, speaking of “betrayals to public interest”, when are we going to see the full unredacted report on the congressional slush fund to pay off those people with allegations of improper behavior against congress critters with the public’s tax payer money?
They will need time for the writers to get the scripts done and time for what they think is maximum damage.
None of any future testimony from the Muh Russia conspirators will be organic.
I can’t even imagine the amount of tax dollars wasted on this. This is not how things are supposed to be.
Sundance, how can Barr get rid of Trump after clearing him of collusion and obstruction?
Do you mean by that, just let Nads and his House committee hang POTUS with non-criminal innuendo?
Further, would AG Barr, even IF he’d like to see Trump defeated in 2020, be okay with that rats’ nest of commies on the other side? I doubt it and VP Pence is likely to beat no one.
Ah yes, lets have that contrived conviction by trial in the public media arena wherein “the press” prosecutes by way of spurious and malicious allegations using only the innuendo noodling of political popinjays and the nattering nabobs!
OK, sorry! I got carried away with my own word tossed salad.
Nadler is a silly little man, albeit a pain in the posterior. Hold hearings in perpetuity, guys. Pretty soon you won’t be fooling any of the people any of the time–except for yourselves.
Yoohoo, Nan’sNads:
What you gonna do when the well runs dry, honey?
What you gonna do when the well runs dry, babe?
What you gonna do when the well runs dry, but sit on the bank and cry, cry, cry
Honey, Baby, Mine
The next big battles will be the committee chairs limiting the scope of questioning when guys like Mueller and other never Trumpers testify. I’m sure they will limit the questioning to specifics about the Mueller report. I don’t expect Graham to push to hard either despite his big talking.
I disagree that Trump should wait on anything. He needs to be on the offensive right now or they will figure out a way to push all the bad stuff back to after the next election.
Going to be quite the tight rope keeping the witch hunt going while limiting the scope. Trump should be shaking the wire every day.
Nadler’s plan is to “Kavanaugh” Trump.
SCOtus should rule that once the report is given, only the man in charge should be able to be asked questions about it. Period.
We seek evidence also, Mr. Nadler. Hope you are embroiled in some illegal scheme that is soon to be uncovered so you will no longer be a detriment to the public interest.
See this slightly differently than Sundance. Concerning Nadler, agree. Concerning team Trump having to wait and go second, disagree in part because of Nunes today on Maria’s show. He said three different kinds of criminal referrals coming next week now that AG Barr is in place, his staff having worked on them for over two years now.
Five are named individuals with straightforward documented crimes like lying to Congress or leaking classified material. Comey on both counts. Those should be straightforward for AG Barr and new team if he is the player I think he is. Refer to DC DA Liu and order her to get cracking.
Two are conspiracy:
1. FISA abuse, which sweeps in Comey, Yates, maybe Lynch, probably others. This completely opens up Spygate.
2. Intel abuse (leading to EC) which sweeps in Brennan, Clapper, Rice, Powers, and the whole ‘origins’ story PDJT has been pointing to to avoid the ‘by the book’ trap set by Rice in her CYA memo. This opens up the Papadop ‘lures’ line of inquiry overseas (CIA).
Last is classified leaks to MSM, which may call attention to DoJ/MSM dirty pool but IMO will be difficult to prosecute in terms of proving named leakers, as shown by the Wolf outcome.
The most potent ‘never happen again’ lessons are probably in the two conspiracy referrals. I now tend to think based on some research that a special counsel might be useful for those two (only) because of the scope of the needed investigation and the utility of a grand jury therein. Joe DiGenova in the batters circle? The relevant criminal statute is 18USC371. It requires showing 3 things concerning ‘an offense’ OR ‘attempt to defraud’ the federal government:
1. Illegal agreement.
2. Criminal intent.
3. Overt act.
Attempt to defraud‘ is the most useful variant because of the SCOTUS definition in Hass v Henkel, 26US462 (1910): “The statute is broad enough in its terms to include any conspiracy for the purpose of impairing, obstructing, or defeating the lawful function of any department of government.”
So, for example concerning FISA conspiracy:
1. Agreement=insurance policy.
2. Intent=spygate/crossfire hurricane on PDJT despite no collusion.
3. Act=signed FISA warrant application against Carter Page.
Nunes is really thinking ahead for PDJT.
Barr is no longer Muellar’s boss, right?
In the future when one looks up irony, one of the examples will be a dishonest slug like Nadler using the phrase “betrayals to the public interest“ when his party in fact is based on, and actively engaged in, that very thing.
Muellar isn’t exactly young. Hard to see at this point what it is he actually needs to accomplish that won’t risk his entire career and name.
I guess getting wind of what Nads plans is why Rudy came out swinging against Muellar today?
How Jerry’s constituents continue to support this Intellectual Lilliputian’s logic is beyond understanding.
Evidence that the FBI, DOJ, IRS have been corrupted is beyond dispute.
It is only being ignored.
The real question is whether anyone do anything about it.
While they were going after President Trump for obstruction, the ultimate goal was his resignation! Since they sensed President Trump would not heed they upped their game to include harrassment like the raid on Stone!
