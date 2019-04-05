Devin Nunes Op-Ed Reflects Intelligence Dance to Thread a Needle…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes has an excellent op-ed today in the Washington Examiner where he discusses the end of the Russia collusion-consiracy hoax. Everything inside the op-ed is 100% accurate; however, something very important is missing.
By now everyone knows there were two parallel operations, two investigative paths, at work in the 2016 election. There was an official government investigation, Crossfire Hurricane via the FBI; and an unofficial investigation, dossier assembly via Chris Steele and Fusion GPS. Both operations originated in synergy with the vast Russian conspiracy narrative.
One operation was a function of elements outside the traditional framework of government via Fusion GPS. The second operation was specifically happening inside government spurred by CIA Director John Brennan and with the delivery of his “EC” officially creating the Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence investigation.
Crossfire Hurricane, began on July 31st, 2016. Later in the year, the FBI investigation merged with the Fusion GPS investigation through the use of the Steele Dossier; and that led to the FISA application on Carter Page as a way to enmesh the two tracks.
Devin Nunes does an excellent job explaining the Fusion-GPS network, which includes: Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele and eventually DOJ official Bruce Ohr. Bruce was the bridge to import opposition research (The Dossier) from the private sector and inject it into the FBI intelligence apparatus.
This Fusion-GPS operation, as Nunes correctly describes, culminated with the Steele Dossier being transferred into the FBI. Again, I strongly urge everyone to read the Op-ed.
However, there is a stark absence within Nunes outline; there is something completely mssing, “the second operation“. The operation that originated from within the U.S. government in early 2016. The CIA operation started by John Brennan.
The external team, Glenn Simpson and Nellie Ohr et al, could not instruct Joseph Mifsud (Maltese Professor, FBI/CIA asset), or Alexander Downer (Australian Diplomat), or Stephan Halper (U.K. Academic and FBI/CIA asset), or Charles Tawil (Israeli CIA asset) to make contact with George Papadopoulos, Mike Flynn or Carter Page. Those contacts were covert and (un)official government missions for the weaponized U.S. intelligence apparatus.
I can understand why Devin Nunes would want to avoid attention on the second ‘inside government’ operation due to collateral damage that might hit our intelligence capabilities, ie. FISA. Indeed, with Mr. Nunes in charge of keeping those intelligence capabilities intact, he has somewhat of a conflicted professional interest in full exposure.
However, let me state clearly I’m very concerned the U.S. intelligence system is going to take the same approach toward defending their conflicted interests that Devin Nunes is taking inside this op-ed.
Heck, it would not be a leap to anticipate CIA Director John Brennan, ODNI James Clapper and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe counting on exactly this inherent conflict helping their own escape from accountability.
The Steele Dossier did not originate Crossfire Hurricane. CIA Director John Brennan ran an operation from February through July 2016 to create the Crossfire Hurricane investigation run by FBI Agent Peter Strzok. The Dossier was on any entirely different track.
Devin Nunes has been a solid and trustworthy patriot throughout. Unfortunately, while many people might not notice the gaping hole inside his op-ed, those of us who do notice have a reason to be concerned….
…[…] “Having extensively investigated this abuse, House Intelligence Committee Republicans will soon be submitting criminal referrals on numerous individuals involved in these matters. These people must be held to account to prevent similar abuses from occurring in the future. The men and women of our intelligence community perform an essential service defending American national security, and their ability to carry out their mission cannot be compromised by biased actors who seek to transform the intelligence agencies into weapons of political warfare.” – more
Do not let the Deep State bad actors escape by only holding outside conspirators accountable.
I read this op-ed as a Phase I.
Devin himself saw the unmasking, so he has already made public his knowledge of the surveillance that was being passed but had “nothing to do with Russia.”
Devin has a womderful Type B engineer’s style of unpacking a complex problem.
I will be interested to see Devin interact with Maria Bartiromo tomorrow morning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My sentiments exactly… said sooooo much better by you WSB.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are far too kind CopperTop. But thank you. Once we see Devin candidly answering questions, we will know.
And President Trump will never let the other operation go. His survival depends on it.
If not Devin, then another.
LikeLike
WSB- Agree.
I just finished reading the op-ed and I thought it was a solid, well written piece. I don’t think it was intended in any way, shape or form to be as detailed or hyper technical as any of Sundance’s articles.
Most of the people who are reading it have not been exposed to the wealth of knowledge
that we Treepers have received from these pages.
LikeLiked by 3 people
good, WSB.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Devin Nunes, just now w/John Batchelor – there will be some 2 dozen criminal referrals, details to be discussed this Sunday with Maria B on Sunday Morning Futures.
Rep Nunes describes those involved as “dirty cops,” and mentions specifically those at the top of the FBI/DOJ as the targets of the criminal referrals.
Rep Nunes appears to see the two “investigative” paths converging into one operation. Iow, Brennan and Crossfire Hurricane became the Mueller Dossier. imo
Rep Nunes does appear to be overlooking the Brennan/CIA operation, and the seriousness of the Brennan/CIA angle of this hoax. Rep Nunes is furious, though, at the quest for power of the Democrats and their Deep State and media allies, and is furious at the hoax that is still be run on the American people.
We shall see…
Would recommend a listen to this two part interview when it is posted later on The John Batchelor Show. RSS feed – https://audioboom.com/channels/4002274.rss
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good information. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like the Graham may be going after the Intel officials.
May be that Nunes & Graham coordinated & split focus?
LikeLike
Devin approved FISA renewal…so….?
LikeLike
Devin approved FISA renewal…so….?
LikeLike
Why, oh why then, is Lindsey asking for the President’s tax returns?
LikeLike
The Folly of the Mueller Investigation
By Andrew C. McCarthy
https://www.nationalreview.com/magazine/2019/04/22/the-folly-of-the-mueller-investigation/
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of my concerns is that the American electorate have already been groomed to believe Russians interfered in the election. The DNC server hack is used as the evidence therein.
There is no factual basis to believe Russians hacked into the DNC. That was/is a manufactured claim by the DNC using Crowdstrike…. The Obama IC then used that as evidence for the Vast Russian Conspiracy that doesn’t exist.
Additionally, there is a real and genuine concern that all of these weaponized intelligence systems can be re-weaponized again with the flip of an election switch.
In my opinion we have given up enough liberty in the quest for security. When we see 40 FBI agents working on a manufactured Russia collusion-conspiracy ruse, we see stunning evidence our government has gone too far in building the systems that allow weaponization.
If that makes sense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brad Parscale #1 job is to tackle the electorate you so rightly are concerned about. Methinks he’s up for it.
LikeLike
Shadow Government: Barack Obama Arrives in Berlin to Meet With Angela Merkel in Private
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/barack-obama-arrives-in-berlin-to-meet-with-angela-merkel-in-private/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure he flew all that way to discuss their collective (grand)children, or something.
LikeLike
Nunes has been under fire for so long and taken so much heat, I’ve no doubt of his patriotism. I make a point to try and catch all his interviews. However, he has been a little tentative, less aggressive in his interviews recently. It is troubling.
LikeLike
Follow the thread
LikeLike
Herridge;
BREAKING: Russian Historian Svetlana Lokhova Breaks Silence – Says Deep State FBI and Stephan Halper Set Up Gen. Flynn (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/breaking-russian-historian-svetlana-lokhova-breaks-silence-says-deep-state-fbi-and-stephan-halper-set-up-gen-flynn-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
GOP Senators Alert Barr to Allegations Mueller’s Team Misrepresented Trump Campaign Emails to Fuel Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theories
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/gop-senators-alert-barr-to-allegations-muellers-team-misrepresented-trump-campaign-emails-to-fuel-russian-collusion-conspiracy-theories/
LikeLike
I typed my moniker wrong there. WordPress is a pain
LikeLike
Report: Many Of CNN’s National Security ‘Experts’ Have Ties To Terror-Supporting Qatari Regime
https://truepundit.com/report-many-of-cnns-national-security-experts-have-ties-to-terror-supporting-qatari-regime/
LikeLike
I like poster above suggesting Senate/House dual attack. One on Intel other on Rank and File DOJ. Question: Is Senate better suited to handle the IC clean up than House?
LikeLike
Maybe Nunes is hoping the indicted conspirators will out the deep state operatives for a lesser sentence?
LikeLike
But, Brennan DID run the other OPs. There were THREE, not just two.. One BEFORE the election, think NSA queries. One DURING the election to surround Trump with spies to reinforce the data from the first and lay the groundwork for the third , and One after the election Crossfire Hurricane. Brennan and or Clapper HAD TO BE in on all three. One was initiated by someone in the intel community, else how did they get access to what they did (The NSA database). The First Op is being intentionally hidden. It is where all the unmasking occurred BEFORE 2016 hence totally ILLEGAL.. The 2nd one was where they began to use Steele to further the first data obtained. Steele was a façade. They also began to insert spies like Halper, Tawil, and Downer around the periphery of the Trump campaign(Page, Papadopolous, Manafort, and Cohen). Brennan DID order the 2nd one as well, just not directly, he used either the UK, Australia, or New Zealand. Yep Five Eyes. The third one compiled ALL their schemes into one counter intelligence mess. Again Brennan played a KEY role, as did James Clapper. There are SEVERAL players who are ALWAYS there in all three. Nellie Ohr, Bruce Ohr, Glen Simpson, John Brennan, James Clapper and Barack Obama (who knew and had to sanction them ALL). Peter Strzok was always a facilitator of the plan as was Andrew McCabe and James Comey, until fired. They were replaced by Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, who they are trying to replace now with Schiff and Nadler.
LikeLike