Steve Bannon Discusses The Three Priorities for China and How They Conflict With U.S. Economic Interests…

Steve Bannon appears on CNBC to discuss the economic objectives of China and how President Trump and USTR Lighthizer are confronting three very important convergences.

Bannon does a good job outlining the three Chinese priorities: ¹One-belt, one road; ²Made in China 2025; and ³Huawei 5G rollout; and how those efforts conflict with U.S. interests.

39 Responses to Steve Bannon Discusses The Three Priorities for China and How They Conflict With U.S. Economic Interests…

  1. abdiesus says:
    March 30, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    woo-hooo! Go Wolverines!

    • bertdilbert says:
      March 30, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      For the right donation to the Clinton Foundation, China could have gotten anything they wanted. We came that close.

      • FairestWitness says:
        March 30, 2019 at 6:21 pm

        Bill Clinton sold us out to them during his two terms…. he did this and George W. Bush didn’t stop it.

      • Orville R. Bacher says:
        March 30, 2019 at 6:42 pm

        The Clinton Server was China’s Open Door to U.S. secrets. The Clinton’s always fancied themselves as elite Globalists first and Americans second.
        30,000 bleached e-mails, smashed smart phones. Don’t ever give these Clinton China butt-kissers the benefit of the doubt.
        They sold out American and are proud that they did.
        If the Democrats succeed in stalling Trump, then American’s can forget about learning Spanish. Cantonese and Mandarin will be necessary to communicate with our Chinese Overlords. Kowtow !

    • lftpm says:
      March 30, 2019 at 6:02 pm

      To find out who rules you, determine who it is that you cannot criticize.

      Bannon criticises China. Ergo, China does not rule us. Whom is he failing to criticise?

      Looked at another way, who was it who decided to finance China’s transformation from an agrarian society to an industrial powerhouse? Who was it who decided to collapse American industrial production and transfer it to China?

      Answer: You have to figure it out for yourselves, but it probably wasn’t Mao Tse Tung or Deng Zhao Ping, much less Xi Xinping. Without “selective financing” China’s most valuable product would probably today be rice.

  2. Neil M. Dunn says:
    March 30, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Bannon mentions “Committee on the Present Danger” near the end of the video. I googled it and Bannon is part of the 4th rendition formed this month.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Committee_on_the_Present_Danger

  3. antitechnocracy says:
    March 30, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    It’s just about time to wrap the 25% tariffs around Mitch McConnel’s . . . oops, I mean China’s neck. Unfortunately, this will be the only way to really get through to Mitch McConell . . . oops, I mean China’s leaders. It will involve some temporary pain for U.S. citizens, but Mitch – I mean, China – aren’t ready to accept reality yet.

  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 30, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    The world’s non-Socialist Nation States have a simple choice:

    • Disentangle from China before its too late to GROW FREE TRADE with America
    … or
    • Succumb to China and SUFFOCATE as a VASSAL STATE.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 30, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      As for the PARASITIC Socialist States, it’s dither to PERISH in the CROSS-FIRE.

      • Looking at YOU, UK, France and Italy.

      • Germany’s a goner, taking a knee to Russia.

      • Canada’s drifting into China’s WARM EMBRACE.

      • Central America’s facing their MOMENT of TRUTH this spring.

      • Orville R. Bacher says:
        March 30, 2019 at 6:48 pm

        Maybe a few Canadian politicians and the Chinese ghettos in Canada, goose-step to the Communist Dictators, but China treats Canada like they do North Korea. Only extreme lefties like kowtowing to the corrupt Dictatorship in China.

  5. deepdivemaga says:
    March 30, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Great interview. Steve nails it. China is playing the long game here and the media, the left, and the vast majority of all American peoples are too focused on muh Russia.

  6. montanamel says:
    March 30, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    I was thinking the same thing…. Wonder how long this “good will” with China will be carried?
    Wasn’t something said or alluded to as to “end of March” or so???
    This added tariff may just be the shove that is needed to unseat the fat panda, eh?…
    Wonder what the price of those “promised Soy Bean” purchases is today, vs yesterday, eh?

    I, too, agree…..not enough pain being felt by panda/dragon, yet.

    Shutting down the border, “tightly”, with Mexico is going to be felt by China too… very soon, NAFTA falls off the bus and if nothing is there to replace it…..then, we return to PRE NAFTA which Pres Trump has expressed as “just fine” and “OK” – since such a position plugs all those “loopholes” anyway!… Not to mention, it also stops most of those “special zones” along the border for “work” vs “location” vs tariffs and taxes.

    This is going to be a very interesting week coming up… I see PT says those 3 countries in Central America have lost their funds as of now…Maybe we ought to just take over maybe 50 miles of Mexico at that southern border…new “no mans’ land”… lots of mines and hungry croc’s…. I’m sure we could use some added land for our sniper schools, eh?.. The Rangers haven’t had their playground in Panama for many years now….maybe their school and qual course could use a few hundred sq miles for some live fire areas….nothing like getting back to nature, eh?.. Check-6

  7. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 30, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Bannon served up two key insights:

    • His group and others are serving as [Paul-Revere type] HAWKS to AWAKEN the WORLD.

    • President Trump is masterfully striking a DELICATE BALANCE to DRIVE China to CHANGE.

    IMO, POTUS is also BUYING TIME to ALLY-UP and PREPARE for BATTLE on every FRONT.

  10. annieoakley says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    My neighbor just finished her MBA @50 + years and asked me what I thought about one belt one road. I just said something like it is good for China only and the rest of us will suffer. Nice lady but totally brainwashed by Communist professors. I miss my Mom. She was a huge Trump supporter.

  11. Mo says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    Yes BK we are biding time. I think the President is just trying to let the rest of the so-called “liberal” world order wake up to the imminent danger of economic entanglement with the CCP & give some of the multinationals time to move their supply chains out of China. They’ve been waging unrestricted warfare against Us since the 90’s when we stupidly let them into the WTO.
    A reckoning is coming there is no way around it.

  12. FairestWitness says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    I watched this series on the Smithsonian Channel, “China From Above.” By the end of it I realized how dangerous a threat China is to us. China’s admittance into the WTO and being granted Most Favored Nation Trading Status are the most national suicidal decisions ever made by U. S. Presidents. Bill Clinton negotiated all of this…. and George W. Bush didn’t stop it. My God!

    https://www.smithsonianchannel.com/shows/china-from-above/1005432

  13. 335blues says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Thus it follows that Diane Feinstein has apparently been spying for commynist china for the better part of 20 years.

  15. sundance says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:38 pm

  16. AnotherView says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    China is a threat, and appears to want to be the global economic power. It’s quite appalling what they did to the Uyghurs in order to get them off their land so China could take control of the rich resources in their area. Mao took control of the Uyghurs district in 1949 but under Xi Jinping the area has rapidly transformed. The native population was immediately marginalized. Police daily monitor everything, and anyone caught with anti-China propaganda seems to disappear, never heard from again. Uyghurs are being sent to ‘re-education’ camps and given propaganda treatment. China simply takes what it wants.
    And no 5G for me please–I don’t like the idea of microwaving what’s left of my aged brain.

  17. madashellowell says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    The battle of the fake economies.
    China is selling at below their costs to undermine the rest of the world’s producers by massive debt and money creation.
    The US is absorbing the job losses through massive debt and redistribution to provide non-producers to continue to participate in the fake economy, and low Chinese and illegal labor costs help facilitate the consumption urge.
    Both economies persist through momentum and the willing participation of players gaining great wealth.
    It is a corrupt game, each justifying their corruption in national interests…and their own.

  18. James Street says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Commies gonna commie.
    That’s what they do.

  19. thesavvyinvester says:
    March 30, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    PDJT has been a man alone not a sell out, look at all he has to fix…
    *The Chinese are major Battery Suppliers for the E-Car Revolution.
    * We loose that high ground we are screwed.
    * they bought up General Aviation titans: Cirrus, Mooney and Continental Motors. Damn all our capitalist here that didn’t see the value of these companies or the industry as a whole.
    Now this week, Bill Gates and a Bi-Partisan Senate committy finally want to go full throttle Gen 4 / Breeder Nuclear Reactors under the guise of global warming bla, bla, bla. But put that aside, The ChiComs have a major new Reactor design that is coming on line this year, we are so screwed. Take this tongue and cheek. At the beginning of the Obama admin I said if he plays golf for 8 years and does nothing but take the stimulus money and build one Nuclear Power Plant per state (50 total), I’d vote for him in 2012. He did do it, I didn’t expect it. My point is, he put us 8 yrs behind on top of what we were already. Maybe the big club in the Senate is finally realizing we are screwed every which way but Sundays with China and technology and they get that an E-Car Revolution needs a low cost constant source (aka the plants running full throttle at night while you charge your car) and they are finally realizing they better get with it and by extension will give PDJT Trump a win, or we all go under. Can you imagine the Trades / Construction jobs if we get our act together for Gen 4 Reactors? Thank God for PDJT and SOE Rick Perry who gave he go signal for a test Reactor in TN 2 weeks a go or so. These problems of the Industries that China wants to dominate in and by extension go for world domination are frightening. We have our Lion standing against it and Bannon gets it. Can you imagine any of this happening with She who will not be named? We’d already be kaput, at least now we have a fighting chance…

