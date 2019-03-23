Ed Henry Special Report on Mueller Probe With Devin Nunes, David Bosse and Gregg Jarrett…

Fox News ran a special report on the Mueller investigation concluding with several key interviews. ♦Devin Nunes discusses the recent revelations around the McCabe text messages, and material he wants to see declassified, along with his intent to submit several criminal referrals. ♦David Bosse discusses the political ramifications of the Mueller probe. ♦Gregg Jarrett discusses the issues within the DOJ and FBI. ♦Alan Dershowitz discusses the FISA court and possible abuse.

