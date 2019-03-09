Multifaceted – Brazil’s President Bolsonaro to Visit White House March 19th…

The White House has announced that Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro will visit with President Trump on March 19th for bilateral discussions. The media are framing the visit around the ongoing crisis within Venezuela; however, there’s also an important element as it relates to the panda dance.
President Donald Trump and President Jair Bolsonaro both have a strong nationalist perspective and share a common geopolitical outlook.
In fact, during the 2018 election many dubbed Bolsonaro the ‘Brazilian Trump‘. President Bolsonaro also made headlines last year when he said he was open to a U.S. military base and alliance.
Yes, it’s true the turmoil in Venezuela is a likely top issue for discussion, but the U.S. and Brazil are now aligned with a commonality toward China…. and it just so happens the U.S. and Brazil are #1 and #2 in production of China’s number one import, soy beans.
China has an almost unquenchable thirst for soybeans, which are crushed to make cooking oil and used in the protein-rich animal feed ingredient soymeal. The U.S. is the worlds largest producer of soybeans at 108 million metric tonnes. Brazil is the second largest producer with around 87 million metric tonnes.
In July 2018, when China initially wanted to strike back against the U.S. for import tariffs, Beijing initially tried to boycott U.S. soybeans and purchase their needs from Brazil and Argentina; However, that didn’t last too long. There’s just not enough global production of soybeans to supply all of China’s needs without the U.S.
At a critical juncture in the U.S-China trade negotiations; and with China seeming to slip back into manipulative dragon-mode recently; the timing for a Trump and Bolsonaro summit couldn’t be better…. almost, well, as if it were by design.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will host Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Washington on March 19, the White House announced Friday. They are expected to discuss the turmoil in Venezuela.
Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 and his upcoming visit to Washington comes as Brazil’s border with Venezuela has become a flashpoint in the ongoing political crisis facing the oil-rich country and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Brazil has sided with the U.S. in supporting Venezuela’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as the legitimate head of state.
Food and medicine shortages under Maduro’s rule have caused a flood of Venezuelans to flee across the border into neighboring countries. The U.S. has sent relief supplies to the region but the political and economic crisis shows no signs of ending soon.
According to the White House, Trump and Bolsonaro are also expected to discuss trade issues and military ties between the two countries. (read more)
In the dance with the dragon, always watch the more subtle gestures.
I always wondered what all those soybean plants were for.
And since the Chinese eat a lot of tofu, they truly needs a huge amount of soybeans as not able to grow enough themselves. In other words, they are between the devil and the deep blue sea.
There was OPEC and now SOYPEC.
Nice pigs and chickens ya got there Be a shame if they all starved to death.
Opens the possibility of export tariffs.
Why can’t China grow soybeans? They have massive land and labor?
The lamestreams always want to tell us how the president’s tariffs
aren’t working – or are working against us. Criminy, we’re only in about the third inning of that game.
During the Zero years, the press and Zero Administration promoted Brazil as a huge storehouse of natural (stratigic) resources. Press also reported that due to our “bad” trade policies all those (stratigic) resources would be going to China.
Speaking of soybeans as the headless queen once said “Let them eat rice cakes.”
Heaven and Earth are being moved to make MAGA work, and most of what Trump is doing is being done BEHIND the curtain.
This just announced meeting with Balsanaro is part of the plan and has been in the works for probably six months or so, using it now for best effect. Similar to firing a warning show across
China’s bow.
He seeks no applause or accolades. The Press Conferences that announce victories are enough. Just our prayers and support. God Bless Trump for HE FIGHTS.
Amen Joe.
This also includes the two most beautiful first ladies in this hemisphere..
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Left is dissing Bolsonaro because he’s been married 3 times. Trump also has been married 3 times. Both to beautiful smart gracious women, both men became Presidents.
Both are Conservative men. Both are in geographically large area countries and both countries have enough fertile soil to feed themselves and other nations.
I love this guy! Fighting for his country and for freedom just like Trump! And the stabbing he took was a lot more than a flesh wound. MAGA/KAG!!!
Been to Brazil on business countless times. Many do not know that it is the 5th largest country by landmass, 5th most populous, 8th largest GDP. For example, Brazil private equity owns HeinzKraft (together with Warren Buffett), Burgerking, and Inbev (Budweiser). Embreaer Boeing tieup. Most profitable non US market for Ford. On and on.
Is the absolute key to latin and south america despite portugese rather than spanish language.
Very resource rich (not just soybeans—iron ore, hydoelectric (Iguasu), timber, coffee, beef, citrus, oil (offshore subsalts)) so a key target for Chinese ‘investment’. Having Bolsonaro and PDJT on personal friendly terms with like minded policies (Brazil’s swamp is much deeper and bigger than the DC swamp) will bring nothing but good in the future.
ristvan, thank you for this information. Hopefully, he will start upgrading the lives of so many living way below the poverty line. With all these businesses there, perhaps he could also start an “apprentice” project with companies for many to learn skills. Don’t know much about the educational system there if it for all or just some. Definitely a great country to connect with as our President is a great connector. China has to keep a “good face” but eventually I believe a deal will take place. If Kim thinks he is smart to start up rebuilding nuclear stuff, then he, too, will have to be dealt with. You can only give so many good talking and action to anyone who has a problem being a real human, which it looked as tho Kim would be for the good of his own people who live and work in poverty and fear. I pray everyday for our President and his accomplishments and will enjoy more clear up thru 2024 in spite of communists/globalists fighting to take us over. I guess we could say many countries have awakened to real facts that your people are important and your place on the planet can also be important.
Brazil has great economic inequality, and Bolsonaro campaigned on reforming the education system to improve the situation. Many kids in the favelas (shanty town slums) had/have little or no access to quality education.
I will never forget my very first Brazil visit in 1979. Was having dinner with the head of Brazilian operations for a VERY large German multinational (we were conversing in German). He said (I am paraphrasing in English): ‘Dr. Istvan, you have to understand one thing about Brazil. Half the people don’t count’. He meant the half that ‘didnt count’ were so poor, uneducated, and unskilled that the ‘effective ’ economic GDP per capita was near double the ‘official’ mean.
There is another long standing Brazil ‘saying’ amongst us Brazil fans: “Brazil is the next ‘America’…and always will be”. That refers both to its natural resource blessings (first part) and to its swampy corruption (second part), now being uncovered and punished by Operation Carwash and another reason Bolsonaro won. He pledged a complete cleanup.
Both PDJT and Bolsonaro pledged to ‘drain the swamp’. I remain hopeful.
Foz do Iguacu maravilhoso!
US Brazil Trade Deal would be great! Get USMCA approved too!!
Watch for an USA-Brazil Bilateral Trade Deal, including a commitment to BILATERALLY CONTRACT all Soybean sales, with China Contracts placed LAST – given their LACK of a Trade Deal.
[Originally posted 10/28/18]
Not a bad opener, since our two countries supply the majority of the world’s soybeans:
• 194 Million Tons produced by USA & Brazil
• 102 Million Tons produced by Countries #3 through #10
• 12 Million Tons produced by China at #4 [Ruh Roh]
The KICKER would be following up with a USA-Argentina Bilateral Trade Deal, including a commitment to BILATERALLY CONTRACT all Soybean sales, with China Contracts placed LAST.
The COUP de GRACE would be requiring China to PAY-in-ADVANCE, preventing them from jerking us around again.
I guess we form SOPC (Soybean Organization Production Coop) LOL
Source (Updated 8/30/18)
• 108 Million Tons produced by #1 USA
• 87 Million Tons produced by #2 Brazil
• 53 Million Tons produced by #3 Argentina
… 84% of Top-10 Produced by the Top 3!
• 12 Million Tons produced by #4 China [Ruh Roh]
• 37 Million Tons produced by Countries #5 through #10
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/world-leaders-in-soya-soybean-production-by-country.html
BlackKnightRides: Could form all 3 to work together as Argentina needs to grow and help their people. Influence from Brazil and USA could make a big difference for Argentina.
Let’s hope Macri is better than Macron.😉
FTA below (4/4/18):
China gobbles up about 60 percent of globally traded soybeans to feed the world’s largest livestock industry. Factories crush the oilseed to make meal – a key ingredient in animal feed.
• “There simply aren’t enough soybeans in the world outside of the U.S. to meet China’s needs,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.
• “As for reducing dependence on imports, there are a few options, but none is a magic bullet that could hurt U.S. farmers without generating costs at home.”
Brazil supplied half of China’s imports last year while the United States shipped around 33 million tonnes, about a third of the total. Replacing those U.S. tonnes will be no easy feat.
Crops in Argentina, the world’s No. 3 producer, have been hit by a drought, cutting exports from there to less than 7 million tonnes in the 2017/18 season, its smallest in a decade, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Outside of Brazil, the United States and Argentina, about 17 million tonnes of soybeans comes from a handful of countries.
China grows only about 14 million tonnes of soybeans, mainly to make food for human consumption.
https://www.reuters.com/article/US-usa-trade-china-soybeans-explainer/china-deploys-soybeans-in-trade-war-but-may-hit-own-foot-idUSKCN1HB11V
Can you spell out the implications of “China Last”?
Higher price, or SOL if production lags?
Watch for a USA-Brazil Bilateral Trade Deal, including a commitment to BILATERALLY CONTRACT all Soybean sales,
… with China Contracts placed LAST
• To give our Allies and Trade-Deal Partners FIRST ACCESS to available Supply,
• To prevent China from purchasing everything for re-sale at a PREMIUM, and
• To create CONSEQUENCES for China’s past Trade VIOLATIONS and
• To end China’s DELAYS in completing a Trade Deal.
China would have to contract and pay IN ADANCE, or take their chances at harvest on both sufficient supply and price. The last thing they could afford is subsidizing massive price premiums or slaughtering hogs on a widespread basis for lack of soy feed.
I second that…seems we are all of the same opinion.
MAGA!
BKR…great points!
{quiet snicker}
My daughter’s roommate’s family are 7 generation Indiana farmers. They switched some of their corn production (think ethanol) to soy beans in 2018 while Trump was rattling sabers with China over soy beans. I mentioned this to a CNN-loving friend and asked him, why would they do this? He said because they are stupid. I asked him if he thinks that professional large-scale farmers are
not as smart as CNN and people that live in ivory towers in NY, LA and D.C.? He said yes.
.
Trump and these stupid Indiana farmers DO know things that the Leftist in government and the media don’t. This is just one more example.
During the last 16 years, GMO soy production has reached 80 million hectares. It is almost 80 percent of total acreage worldwide.: 100 percent in Argentina, 94 percent in the United States; and 93 percent in Brazil.
These developments make it extremely difficult to find GMO-free soybeans and soy additives, particularly in the three largest soy producing countries, which dominate the global export market.
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2018/10/26/gmo-free-soybeans-future/
“Soy Ahoy – there’s a clear moon arising!”
