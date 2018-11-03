Brazil Current Ambassador Discusses Bolsonaro Victory and What It Means….

Buried underneath mountains of domestic distractions this week is the story of Brazilian populist Jair Bolsonaro winning the presidential election. Brazil has been heavily corrupted by communist ideologues for decades; Bolsonaro’s victory is a rebuke to government constraints over liberty, and an actual thunder-shock to the political system.
The current Brazilian Ambassador to the United States, Sergio Amaral, discusses his perspectives on what President-elect Jair Bolsonaro means to the future of the region.
.
President Bolsonaro will likely be a key ally in the geopolitical battle against Xi Jinping.
Advertisements