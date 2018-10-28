Brazilian Election: Nationalist Congressman Jair Bolsonaro Wins Presidency – Another Rebuke of Establishment Politics…

Some have called him the Brazilian Trump, a populist candidate for the presidency. His mantra: “Brazil Above Everything, God Above Everyone”. The professional political elites who rule within international circles have been throwing every attack possible at candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
Two-months-ago his left-wing political opposition stabbed him in the liver in an attempted assassination. Bolsonaro believes in open market free-trade; Brazil-first nationalism, and protecting the integrity of the Brazillian national identity.
Today he wins the presidency. The global progressive movement is going bananas…
(Via Associated Press) 7:50pm – Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declared far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro the next president of Latin America’s biggest country.
With 96 percent of ballots counted, Bolsonaro has 55.5 percent of the votes. Leftist Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party has 44.5 percent.
Voters in Sunday’s runoff election apparently looked past warnings that the brash former army captain would erode democracy and embraced a chance for radical change after years of turmoil.
Bolsonaro went into the election the clear front-runner after getting 46 percent of the votes to Haddad’s 29 percent in the first round of the election Oct. 7.
After opinion polls in recent weeks had Bolsonaro leading by as much as 18 percentage points, the race had tightened in recent days. But Haddad was unable to make up the difference. (read more)
The video embedded within the tweet below shows the assassination attack when Bolsonaro was stabbed in the liver. Horrific.
Bolsonaro’s win today is another rebuke to the globalist system of elite central planning authority controlled by multinationals.
LikeLiked by 37 people
I like him very much. Italy is beautiful and needs to regain its sovereignty.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Second piece of good news – top of the thread!
(A boost that feels mighty good on a day like today.)
ty
LikeLiked by 8 people
What a horrible site to give a link to. Voice of Europe is typical neocon poisoning of truth. The whole sidebar on the right is filled with right wing feminist hatred. Farage would never want to be associated with that.
LikeLike
What are you talking about? All of it, what are you talking about? What is their “neocon poisoning of truth?” What is their “right wing feminist hatred?” What would Farage not want to be associated with? ‘Cause based on what I know and have seen, I have to call BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Viva Italia!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s great to see other countries have a share in winning too!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Colombia has elected a Harvard educated conservative President. Much in ‘sync’ with our President Trump.
LikeLiked by 16 people
When POTUS spoke of ‘winning’ he wasn’t referring just to America . He knew the Globalists’ hold over everyone had to be broken . . No matter how diverse the people, they can recognize a true leader and will follow . . . Countries around the world have or will have their own brand of Trump. America, being the greatest country in the world has the original. PDJT’s brand of Nationalism is an easy fit for any country . .Globalists cannot compete against man’s natural inclination to be free.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Right on target, Bebe. A return to national sovereignty is fundamental to the survival of countries based on Western democratic values, both for America and other countries around the world. America as the most powerful country in the world is the linchpin which holds the other countries in position.
Deep down within their pre reptilian, predatory, parasitic brains, the left knows this, As stooges or proxies for the globalists, the left in America will do anything to destroy the natural right to, and aspiration for freedom. That is why they are pulling out all stops in these midterm elections. They dimly recognize that their days are numbered and will try anything, including violence and sedition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
brexit flexit italexit blexit braxit
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM just announced that the Russians hacked the Brazilian election.
LikeLiked by 16 people
shocked….just shocked I am…yawwwwwnnnn.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s always Russia Russia Russia
With the MSM MOB….
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that Bolsonaro colluded with them
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL!!
LikeLike
Leave it to the Russians to put anti-Communists in charge. 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Triggering applause from Nationalists?
LikeLike
And let me guess: according to the left, the new President is sexist and racist?
LikeLike
Is he white?…….wait……
LikeLike
This is a great day.
As a son of Brazilian immigrants, I am so happy for Brazil!
LikeLiked by 15 people
My cousin is married to a woman from Brazil. She is a very nice person but only watches CNN and believes everything she sees on there. She hates Donald Trump and thinks he is out to destroy the world. In order to keep peace in the family, I don’t get into arguments with her but I will be very curious to see how she feels about this election. If she praises Bolsonaro, it may give me an opening to talk to her about her misconceptions about Trump….
LikeLiked by 13 people
After this much time people with misconceptions about Trump lack common sense and have the mind of “useful idiots”.
LikeLiked by 13 people
NPCs
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me guess. She wont praise Bolsonaro. He is called the tropical Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a business in Brasil and have traveled there about 50 times over the past 10 years. Brasilians (and all South Americans) are an interesting lot. The concept that the government should be restrained is completely foreign to them. They’re convinced that government is the only check on evil businesses, so regulation is good. I can’t tell you how often I’ve heard this sentiment in discussions with Brasileiros.
Bolsonaro is more of a response to the rampant crime that plagues the country. Talk to even ardent left-leaning Brasilians and they’ll agree that the cops should be able to summarily execute known, notorious criminals on the spot. (I’m literally not kidding about this.) They’re fed up that their justice system cannot correct the problem and they’re looking for change.
But, a large part of this is also a response to all of the corruption, from Lula’s and Dilma’s PT party, but infecting all other parties as well. I will give Brasil credit: They’ve indicted many of these politicians and impeached their president. They have a judge (Sergio Moro) and a prosecutorial team that are really going after corruption. By contrast, our media covers up the crimes of the guilty and then claims the innocent “colluded” with Russia. Which country is in worse shape?
For my part, I’m looking forward to changes in Brasil. If the attitude of “government as our savior” starts to erode, there is real hope for South America’s largest country. The people are great; if they could just get government to move out of the way, they would be a powerhouse. Seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for all of that insight! It helps me to understand her a bit more. I know that people who have grown up under socialism really view life differently – they feel like the government is supposed to be their provider and their protector…I actually really like her and we get along very well but if I told her that I support Trump she’d probably never talk to me again! Trying to introduce some sanity slowly…
LikeLike
I am not Brazilian but happy too. Started his accepting speech with a prayer thanking God and declared Communism defunct. It s said that his first foreign trip will be to Israel with the possibility of moving the Brazilan embassy to Jerusalem, or Taiwan to upset the Chinese. Good start. People in Rio all over the beach, dancing and singing , fireworks, many many young people. It reminds me of our beautiful November 8, 2016. Great feelings here.
LikeLiked by 22 people
He recently was baptized in the River Jordan.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I, too, am not Brazilian, but have two nephews who grew up in Brazil…and I know they are thrilled about this, as I am! Thank God for what He is bringing about world-wide!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I, too, am not Brazilian, but I know someone who is.
LikeLike
As a person who worked to help people who escaped communism dictators and communist death squads from all of Central and South America, I am extremely happy that Brazil elected Bolsonaro.
LikeLike
Great, great day. May Bolsonaro govern well and represent the anti-establishment trend positively in Brazil.
Establishment suffering losses around the world.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hillary says if she had been running in Brazil, she would have won by 50 points!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah sure, and I’m as talented as DJT.
LikeLike
And she’d be in jail, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She may be running to Brazil.
LikeLike
I just heard about this on the news and I rushed over here to see if anyone was talking about it.
Sure enough, a whole thread!
Congratulations to Mr. Bolsonaro and to the people of Brazil!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Interesting. I wonder if this means that Trudope will be toast in the next Canadian Federal election in less than a year from now.
Most of the Canadian provinces have recently elected conservative prrovincial governments…
LikeLiked by 11 people
We can only hope!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He might win reelection only because the new Conservative leader is a wimp and is more or like the same version of Trudeau. They call him Trudeau-Lite. He actually makes Justin seem like a strong leader. No joke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll see your “sad” and raise you tragic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it has something to do with the socks they wear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray so!!! He is making awful moves for Canada. Don’t laugh guys, we may need a northern border wall 😳The people he is allowing into Canada are flat out scary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I been saying for 2 yrs or more – we are gonna need a NORTHERN wall too.
LikeLike
I…and my family lived a number of years in Canada….Alberta, to be precise…and I keep my eye on what is happening up there…so glad to see them moving back to Conservative governments…don’t know yet what will happen in Alberta, but the NDP government has been a disaster for them, as far as I can tell. I have many friends up there, but don’t hear much from any of them about the direction their governments are heading. One friend is very outspoken about things up there, and I am thankful for his sharing his perspective openly! Hope things do turn around up there…for their sakes , and ours!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We, Albertans, are working hard to get rid of this stupid socialist govt. I do not know anyone who voted for the socialist but it is going to change. Ontario elected a good conservative as premier, Doug Ford. Doug is good friends with the next premier of Alberta, Jason Kenny
LikeLiked by 3 people
So happy to hear that! My friend from Edmonton has indicated there should be a change coming up..am praying that it does!
LikeLike
We’re against people like you Ian Bremmer, who have been lying to us for 25 years and corrupting every institution in our society while trying to destroy it. Voting your type out of power is step one. The hangings are next
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe we should hang them first and THEN vote them out of power-purely as insurance.
LikeLike
I’d be okay with that. Generally I’m an innocent until proven guilty kind of guy, but this is war.
LikeLike
Once again, America is serving as a beacon of freedom to the rest of the world.
Somebody had to say it first, and that someone was President Donald J. Trump.
p.s. I thought it was bad what they did with Justice Kavanaugh, but Brazil takes the cake. Stabbing the other guy in the liver?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Corruption hurts people. Hope he is really against corruption.
LikeLiked by 5 people
God protect Jair Bolsonaro.
LikeLiked by 11 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 25 people
He sounds like someone we’d like for a state visit.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He will start with either Israel or Taiwan. Not bad IMO
LikeLike
I like this man. Like President Trump, he’s not into political correctness. He’s also into gun ownership for all citizens. And there was a mention that many in his Cabinet will be military guys.
God Bless President Donald Trump who gave a voice to leaders-in-waiting.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ll bet many people in Brazil see the shadow of Venezuela looming. Brazil cannot afford to go down that road, just as we cannot.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Passing the right to bear arms would be an EPIC start.
Then mandatory military service to train the public up to fend off Invasion and instill a nationalist commitment to anti-communism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mandatory military service to undo the leftist brainwashing instilled in them too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like someone we need to pray for. The forces of hell are going to array themselves against him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching the lefty-press freak out about this is making me smile ear to ear the same way I did on November 9th, 2016.
The same hyperbole.
“far right” “far right” “far right”
How do you call it “far right” if it wins the popular vote by 10% plus? Is the whole of Brazil far right?
LikeLiked by 13 people
He was and will be subjected to the same abuse by the press as our President. He must be good
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t think so.
His allies have literally been arresting “antifa” people there like a functional government would.
The thing about Latin America is when their power shifts, it actually shifts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allow me to help the Obamanazis celebrate:
LikeLiked by 8 people
He needs a MBGA or MBG hat depending on if this is their first real nationalist. I don’t know its history. I know Brazil has some libertarians and a Mises institute though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be fun to watch our Dilma-symp media go nuts now.
As for mottos, anything but Keep Great Brazil! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
And trigger them with a by putting it on a red hat. lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Edit: “And trigger them by putting it on a red hat. lol”
LikeLike
When the press stands far far to the left of center, everything looks “far right”.
It’s all perspective.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cool! I was rooting for Bolsonaro. Gotta respect a nationalist!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Bolsonaro’s win today is another rebuke to the globalist system of elite central planning authority controlled by multinationals.”
Although verse 12 is usually the most quoted, I am going to include the following verses. This a prophecy that will be fulfilled in the future, when Satan is mockingly thrown into hell.:
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:
14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.
15 Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.
Ever since the Garden of Eden, Satan has opposed God and his program for the earth. Satan will have successes and failures, but he will never be able to unite the world like it was at the tower of Babel (Genesis 10 & 11). This is evidenced by the book of Revelation, because at that time their will still be individual nations with their kings.
Most recently this is evidenced by the Globalist plans for the economy and immigrant hordes crossing birders.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“His fury knows no bounds, for he knows that his time is short.”
LikeLike
Soros not happy…
LikeLiked by 16 people
😃👍💥💥💥💥💥💥💥🤨‼️
LikeLiked by 2 people
🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
Donald John Trump…..leading the way to end Globalism and the New World Order everywhere!!!
Way to go Brazil!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Glenn Greenwald must be losing his ****. Bolsonaro isn’t known as Mr Gay Rights. http://Www.twitter.com/ggreenwald
LikeLiked by 3 people
He should try human rights. It worked for MLKJ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interviewer: Since your message doesn’t seem to be winning over the Brazilian people, will you now rethink your platform & try to get more in sync with the voters?
Leftist: No, of course not. We’ll just stab our opponents, say they’re dead or not physically able to govern & hope we win
LikeLiked by 5 people
God bless President-Elect Bolsonaro 🙏🏼
God bless Brazil 🇧🇷
Congratulations to all Brazilians, your voices have been heard – loud and clear!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Can’t have this stuff….. Rosenstein should expand Mueller scope to investigate Balsonaro!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, my favorite line above:
“The global progressive movement is going bananas…”
😜😆🤣
LikeLiked by 6 people
The UN believed the dictators, Kings, tyrants and unelected EU’s of the world were about to declare global socialism. They brazenly issued their 2030 agenda for a world ruled by marxism, and were gearing up to transform the United States of America into a communist state.
BUT WAIT! Not so fast!
The people of the world are waking up to what an entire world of marxism would mean.
It would mean those in charge, the kings. And those forced to serve, the slaves.
Kings and slaves. King or slave. No other option. Either you would rule, or you would be ruled.
The people of the world are declaring they don’t want to be ruled.
THEY WANT TO BE FREE. At least as free as they can be.
The people of the world see what is happening in America. Americans are screaming NO to the communism offered by the marxist democrat party. People in Europe are starting to scream NO to the communism offered by the EU and its unelected dictators in Brussels. The people in Iran are screaming NO to the slavery pushed by the islamofascist criminal mullahs stealing the wealth of their country. The people of Brazil today have collectively screamed NO. A tidal wave is forming. A tidal wave against the global marxism so carefully planned by the “globalists” (which stands for global marxism).
Keep praying people. GOD is answering our prayers.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Nicely, written up…
All attempts at Marxism have found the populace to be unwilling subjects.
Why? Simple they reject the program. That is why all Marxist identity is built on the theories of the new ‘man’
Just saying, but do consider this dialogue…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have seen the movie. But it is just a movie.
We all know how the fate of the world will go. The Bible has shown us the ending.
It is called the Book of Revelation. Those on the right side will join GOD’s army and defeat those on the wrong side. It is the faith of all who have received the GIFT of having their name in The Book of Life. Those without the GIFT will be on the losing end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Please don’t read as adversarial)
I assure you, i am very well grounded. Which is to say, “No, I am no way delusional, where I’ve built up a reality that we are living a real matrix and i am trying to interject a pop culture conspiracy into the discussion.
To do so is to miss the point by blending the countless meme’s built on pop cultureI quackery into this thread discussion.”
Sometimes a movie is just a movie, other times, when the level of surrealism that is on display, introspection is called.
Unfortunately asking those types of questions makes the Matrix our generation’s Wizard of Oz. And, is the reason I am referencing it. I am trying to say something. if a reader understands it, and comes away with a new understanding, great. But, in truth, I post to tell the hall monitors, they may think they have all the answers, but they don’t.
Now going to make a make a self referencing citation, to some i wrote nearly twenty years ago on geocities.
Never in a million years, never in with all the time alotted for the universe to exist within proton declay theory, will they figure it out, “You can’t equate God, out of the equation.”
“That is their fear, not mine”
It worth noting, there has never been any ‘high art’ without an element of the truth and propaganda living side by side.
Never.
To argue orherwise, is dismissive of all Ph.D in sociology and psychology. And yes, it is fair, to retort, “Maybe that is problem!”
But, that is a whole other discussion.
LikeLike
“Keep praying people. GOD is answering our prayers.”
And we are answering God’s calling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There still are people who believe that globalism is a right wing conspiracy theory…..also believe Deep State is conspiracy theory.
LikeLike
Amazing!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congrats to Brazil. Make Brazil Great. God Speed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nationalism vs Globalism
Good vs Evil
Rule of Law vs Chaos
Right vs Wrong
It really is THAT simple
The pendulum is in play, my dear fellow Deplorable Treepers.
Keep the faith!
🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 8 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Step back and enjoy the show, Treepers.
Minnie’s ON FIRE tonight!
You GO, girl!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Serious Question:
(note even remotely questioning Brazilian politics)
What do people accostumed to controlling it all do, when they lose? Do they go off, like sore losers and take the ball and go home?
It is a more nuanced question than meets the eye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
not note
but NOT
LikeLike
They find intellectually challenged patsies to take the fall for planting fake bombs against their enemies.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exhibit “A”:
America’s mudslime media upon Donald J. Trump winning the Presidency and WINNING each and every day since Inauguration 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
My nuanced answer is that it depends on who is now in control, and what kind of balls they bring to the game. 😉
LikeLike
That is one possibility. A new ball, so to speak.
Another, is decoded in study of French Revolution.
Remember… ‘Reactionaries’ are tools of the counter-revolutioniaries.
It is imperative to remember, as the up stream post with the Matrix clip shows.
Actually, the clip cuts the ending dialogue off, but it is simple to understand once you have the whole clip. Neo, must make a choice.
Chose to save a few, for rebuilding mankind, or chose to walk out to save Trinity for a world that may not even survive for them to exist in.
Deep stuff.
By the way, Neo choice was for LOVE.
It is that simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll have to watch that one again! Thanks!
LikeLike
Without a ball to play with, what happens?
Do we do to ourselves, what has condemned all tyrannies that come before?
If so, just who wins.
LikeLike
Culturally and historically they don’t pussyfoot around cracking down on sore losers if they get violent in that part of the world.
LikeLike
True, but then don’t we become…
the who that, “We are being falsely accused of, ‘what we are not about!’ “.
LikeLike
I think it depends on whether they are sane or not, and on what they worship. (A) Kaiser Wilhelm went away and had a reasonably kindly and sane old age, although soft on the rise of Hitler, but he was far away in Holland and may not have really known. (B) Hillary is Exhibit B, just cannot let it alone, is a crazy woman and will probably have a syndrome named after her. (C) Then there is Jimmy Carter, who lost it in an election and more or less reasonably went away and did not quite shut up but almost, and does not spew venom.
LikeLike
Forget asking, did you see the movie, “The Day After”. All puns intended.
Let’s build on pop cultural meme’s. Just so the point is understood. Rarely, do I spill the beans, but tonight my crayon is not broken.
My personal favorite meme, “The folks that think milk comes from the grocery store.”
What happens when, the guy that delivers milk to the store does not do it for what ever reason. Add to this, the lights go out and civilian directed controll of the street is more worried about harth and home. And, countless, people(without foundation) are looking for something, someone to blame.
Scared. I am not, Love will be Triumphant. If the CHT bills itself as the last refuge. Then, their foundation(and by their foundation, I absolutely mean our foundation)
is based only on the last refuge provided by LOVE otherwise(sorry to say it this way, but there is no other way to convey it) with out LOVE, all hopeless.
He who save one, saves us all.
Think about that for moment.
If our understanding of the fake news meme is correct(more true then not), then acceptance of this fact is also an admission that the purveyors of fake news would seek to controll it towards their ends.
REJECT IT, i say. Pray hard. It is all we got left. Well, not all, But with the lies that pass as truth these days, our own inner values are our only strength. And is absolutely and truely, “The last refuge.”
LikeLike
I think that Brexit and Trump influenced this race and seemingly races around the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the efforts to destroy the family by pushing godlessness in the schools surely must have played a role. Sounds like what has been happening on the Left Coast of our country.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-election-evangelicals/brazils-evangelicals-say-far-right-presidential-candidate-is-answer-to-their-prayers-idUSKCN1M70D9
LikeLiked by 3 people
here in Alberta, the socialists want to remove God and any mention of God from the charter of private schools like our Christian schools, that woke a lot of people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brazil is the cradle of marxist education. Look for the name Paolo Freire and you’ll find the worst people working in education.
LikeLike
In the the Deplorables montage it showed clips of people in India and Serbia (among other places) holding up Trump signs. Our VSGPDT resonated with people all over the world
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah its going to continue!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Trump shows the world how it is done and gives people like Bolsonaro and Salvini the motivation to do it. Bolsonaro needs an invite to either the White House or Mar a Lago.
Make Brazil Great Again, Baby!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great comment Crewdog. Spot on.
LikeLike
My nephew’s Brazilian crude oil stocks are back in the black after four years of losses. If the Brazilian oil industry prospers from new leadership, it will pressure the oil-based economies of Russia, Venezuela and Iran.
Each, in turn, would be less capable of foreign adventurism. This would allow for newly-emerging nationalist movements to grow unhindered. We now seem to be at a tipping point in post-Brexit international relations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am hazzing a sad for facebook. I had no idea they tried so hard to stop him lol
https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/10/inauthentic-activity-brazil/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mean they really, really tried..
Q&A on Upcoming US and Brazil Elections
https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2018/09/us-brazil-elections/
LikeLiked by 1 person
As always, their arrogance will be their downfall.
LikeLike
Big congrats due to Brazil, and continued prayers for healing for the grievously wounded Bolsonaro.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President called to congratulate him:
LikeLiked by 4 people
TOO MUCH…. OK – NOT TOO MUCH BUT STILL…. WINNING!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does this victory, cause a lot of trouble, for China and Russia? The three of them and India, i believe
Were part of the BRICs bank.
So maybe, big trouble in little China? No?
Another win win, for the USA, And President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congrats Brazil!! My Brazilian friends all moved out in fear a few years ago and I expect them to move back now. I loved my time living in Brazil and I am very happy for the people.
Brazil has long battled the crazy left, and the very popular 1964 coup stopped the implementation of a Communist government.
Brazilians are very relaxed as a people, but crime is a huge issue and the people are tired of it. The Workers Party was a sign of hope for the people, but the absolute corruption shocked Brazilians.
I hope Bolsonaro is successful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a customer who is from Brazil – been here less than 5 years. He traveled to D.C. twice in order to vote for Bolsonaro. He’s also a huge Trump supporter even though he can’t vote here (working on citizenship now).
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Off topic, but I was so impressed I had to share it.
LikeLike
I saw the video of the singing football player, Jackson Dean Nicholson, on another site.
I watched it. He has a fabulous voice!
No autotune for him….. naturally gifted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hit it, Mr. President – our NATIONALIST RALLYING CRY!
LikeLike
Apologies for posting before noting that Gil had posted the same thought above!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine how this election, followed by a rapid USA-Brazil Bilateral Trade Deal, would embolden the rest of the world’s Globalist-Dominated Countries to VOTE NATIONALIST!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coming soon…
President Bolsonaro wants to renegotiate Brazil’s trade imbalance will China and threatens tariffs to get reciprocity in trade.
Then China retaliates and refuses to buy soybeans from Brazil, choosing to go with an alternate source.
China pauses to to reflect on this move.
“Oh, wait a minute…”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just dropped down-thread to say EXACTLY the same thing, Stillwater!
Watch for an American-Brazil Bilateral Trade Deal, including a commitment to BILATERALLY CONTRACT all Soybean sales, with China LAST.
Not a bad opener, since our two countries supply the majority of the world’s soybeans:
• 194 Million Tons produced by USA & Brazil
• 102 Million Tons produced by Countries #3 through #10
• 12 Million Tons produced by China at #4 [Ruh Roh]
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what I call winning! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a beautiful result! I am so happy that Brasil has been able to throw off the chain of socialists/communists that have dragged their country down. Lots of prosperity in store for South America’s largest country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like the very day Dima left, the media attacks on Brazil began, remember? Globalists pushed lots of fake narratives to spoil the Olympic games, most notably the Zika Hoax.
LikeLike
New World Odor. Phew. Somebody open a freaking window.
LikeLike
I’ll bet thst was an expensive pounding for Soros and friends!
LikeLike