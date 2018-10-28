Brazilian Election: Nationalist Congressman Jair Bolsonaro Wins Presidency – Another Rebuke of Establishment Politics…

Some have called him the Brazilian Trump, a populist candidate for the presidency. His mantra: “Brazil Above Everything, God Above Everyone”. The professional political elites who rule within international circles have been throwing every attack possible at candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Two-months-ago his left-wing political opposition stabbed him in the liver in an attempted assassination. Bolsonaro believes in open market free-trade; Brazil-first nationalism, and protecting the integrity of the Brazillian national identity.

Today he wins the presidency. The global progressive movement is going bananas…

(Via Associated Press) 7:50pm – Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal has declared far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro the next president of Latin America’s biggest country. With 96 percent of ballots counted, Bolsonaro has 55.5 percent of the votes. Leftist Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party has 44.5 percent.

Voters in Sunday’s runoff election apparently looked past warnings that the brash former army captain would erode democracy and embraced a chance for radical change after years of turmoil. Bolsonaro went into the election the clear front-runner after getting 46 percent of the votes to Haddad’s 29 percent in the first round of the election Oct. 7. After opinion polls in recent weeks had Bolsonaro leading by as much as 18 percentage points, the race had tightened in recent days. But Haddad was unable to make up the difference. (read more)

The video embedded within the tweet below shows the assassination attack when Bolsonaro was stabbed in the liver. Horrific.

With 86% of the votes in the first round of the #BrazilianPresidentialElection counted, Jair #Bolsonaro (known as the Donald #Trump of #Brazil), leads by 48% to 27%. The guy who almost stabbed him to death a month ago must feel like like the biggest failure in the world😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/FQYbPx3J78 — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) October 7, 2018

Bolsonaro’s win today is another rebuke to the globalist system of elite central planning authority controlled by multinationals.

Merkel with big losses in Hesse elections today. Bolsonaro about to be Brazil’s next President. Macron at historic lows.

Brexit, Italy, E Europe… Make no mistake, whatever happens Nov 6 in US, political momentum in democracies everywhere is against the establishment. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 28, 2018

