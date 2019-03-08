The Stuff That Really Matters, Far Away from The Swamp…

A recap of President Trump and First Lady Melania thanking rescue and recovery workers, and visiting families and communities devastated by recent tornadoes in the Southeast.

Tune out the noise, this is what matters:

The local residents were intensely appreciative of the response from the Trump family.

Disaster Relief Center:

A walk through a neighborhood:

Local Media, with an incredible young man who was thrilled to meet President Trump in person:

The crowd cheering when President Trump took a picture with Gatlin, a 12 year old who has been volunteering at Providence Church all week. The President also signed some bibles. pic.twitter.com/CTOsFQhlOZ — Sally Pitts (@SallyPitts_WSFA) March 8, 2019

