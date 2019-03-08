The Stuff That Really Matters, Far Away from The Swamp…

A recap of President Trump and First Lady Melania thanking rescue and recovery workers, and visiting families and communities devastated by recent tornadoes in the Southeast.
Tune out the noise, this is what matters:
.
The local residents were intensely appreciative of the response from the Trump family.
Disaster Relief Center:
.
A walk through a neighborhood:
.
Local Media, with an incredible young man who was thrilled to meet President Trump in person:
.
Twitter is aflurry because he dared sign some Bibles while he was there for people.
My mother had a Heirloom Bible, she wrote all kinds of records and things in it and would absolutely have had the President of the United States sign it if she ever met him!
These liberals don’t know anything about normal country people.
The video is incredible. Just want to say that first. Very real, touching scenes.
The Bible thing, by the media and the left, is an attempt to give POTUS a “throwing paper towels in Puerto Rico” or a “John Kelly face” moment.
The goal is to take one small (supposedly negative) instance of an event and focus your coverage around that instead of around the larger event, or anything positive. This is what was done in a similar scene in Puerto Rico (Trump throws paper towels at the crowd! OMG!), and was done several times with former COS Kelly (did you see the distraught look on Kelly’s face when Trump spoke?).
The media is getting increasingly desperate to keep POTUS in their negative framing of him. But as Muh Russia Hoax fades, Charlottesville fades and all the rest fades it’s getting harder and harder.
Hence, Bibles.
No one cares. Someone in my household who is a brainwashed lefty was happy to tell me of this ‘gaffe’ after reading a CNN article about it. “Trump is a clown,” and so forth.
The average person doesn’t care about the Bible story. No one will recall it in a week, but they will remember the images in that video above.
Our wonderful President can sign my Bibles anytime he wants
I would be soo happy to have him do it !
Pay no attention to the crazy lefties ,
they would have done an Irish jig if Obummer started a fire and
threw ever bible he could in it !
For generations, people have recorded important events in family bibles as a greater assurance that such family history would be passed along to future family.
From the Gospel of Luke – Chapter 6
The Beatitudes
20 And he lifted up his eyes on his disciples, and said:
“Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God.
21 “Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you shall be satisfied.
“Blessed are you who weep now, for you shall laugh.
22 “Blessed are you when people hate you and when they exclude you and revile you and spurn your name as evil, on account of the Son of Man! 23 Rejoice in that day, and leap for joy, for behold, your reward is great in heaven; for so their fathers did to the prophets.
I don’t know if it was President Trump but I think it was, anyways I once heard somebody say that the way they get through stuff like this is they ignore how many people dislike them and focus on how many people like love and support them. So for instance even if you have millions of people who dislike you, if you have 65 Million people who liked you enough to vote for you (and more coming next time!) then you are truly blessed. 65 Million! That’s unbelievable.
His Genius is not only of intelligence it is his common sense and his emotional skills.
“Love loves to love love.” ― James Joyce, Ulysses
Yup. A Genius is really defined as somebody who in a particular field does things differently and is successful at it. Like you said his common sense and his emotional skills (as well as his charisma and persuasive ability) are off the charts. His Instinct is just knee jerk right, almost always.
“These liberals don’t know anything about normal country people.”
And especially they know nothing about bibles and the people who care about those bibbles.
Nor the Bible.
That, by itself, would keep them from being “progressive”.
This^^^
Normal people pray and have bibles, religious books, go to Mass, services of all kinds.
Loved your comment, however, in our hearts we are all country people.
President Donald Trump signs a Bible as he greets people at Providence Baptist Church in Smiths Station, Ala., Friday, March 8, 2019
Imagine Clinton, either Bush or Obama doing that.
I don’t want to and you can’t make me. /s
They couldn’t have-Ya, know, lightening and stuff.
I can imagine that.
I think it would ignite into flames
We have a great first family. They travel to show their regard for human lives while the democrats slaughter about to be born and newborn babies. Does it get any clearer than that?
This x1000
EXCELLENT!
We needed this. The people sense his genuineness. He is truly concerned. They are both truly moved. It shows. It is NOT going unnoticed.
Thanks SD and crew for keeping us focused.
Damn, TRUMP is a man! You can hear the fellow hugging him, then his wife joined in as she was a bit shy. If POTUS was phoney, it would have been awkward- but it wasn’t. Totally heartfelt, HUMANE moment. No wonder THE TROOPS LOVE HIM!!!!!!!!!!!! #MAGA
We have the best President ever! #45
Per usual SD you’re right on point.
Praying for all those affected.
Great leader with a great wife !
When you have lost your home,,, maybe the only book available is the bible from your church.. Bless these patriots, and our President, with his lovely Melania.
When Trump gave his 2 hour speech at CPAC, he stated “When I and your First Lady came down the escalator”. I thought that was great how he elevated Melania with that comment and at the same time offfered her strength and beauty to all of us.
That local newscaster is a Cutie but not as cute as the kid who was so excited about the President kissing him on the cheek, LOL
I love this stuff, this is what Make America Great Again is all about.
Yes, him telling his story made my screen get all cloudy.
Prayers for all those who lost loved ones and everyone impacted by the devastating tornadoes.
The President and First Lady made a huge difference today.
xxxooo
Sundance: “Tune out the noise”. Thank you!!! No simpler or heartfelt words could he spoken. Us Treepers appreciate you putting the focus on the important things, as you stress to disregard the distractions. “Tune out the noise” is exactly where the focus must be. Thanks once again for keeping us on task.
Bless you Sundance, and Ad Rem, and the team who lets us experience the BEST we would not get otherwise! YOU are the water in this parched desert!
Well spoken MelH – very well spoken.
This^^^
PDJT truly is a man for the ages. Strength, Courage and Mensa like intelligence.
Along with an astounding business acumen, and an empathy for the common man.
Wow, just wow!
Those bass turds think we would ever turn our back on such a man.
The fools have no idea the passion that your President and Flrst Lady instill in his supporters.
God bless PDJT
Bravo…
Thank you Mr. President! We love you!
-Prattville, Alabama
Sundance is completely right. These unfortunate events, real peoples, and tragedies are things that matter most to ordinary folks like us. I am happy that the President came to console the poor peoples that were hurt by the storm this week. All these noises, distractions, and politics that came out of Washington are useless and meaningless. Only real peoples and tragedies matter….
So inspiring. Thanks for posting this
“Tune out the noise, this is what matters”
I cannot imagine more appropriate advice and wisdom.
That young man has exceptional presence for a 12-year-old. I see big things in his future. ❤️
Love, love, love POTUS kissing him on the cheek!
Beautiful moments for POTUS, FLOTUS & the community. That kid is priceless. His enthusiasm for life & his open heart toward his neighbors is what makes this country great!
Best blog in months. The forgotten people are here. God bless you all.
The People’s President and the most lovely FL of all 🙂 The very best of who we are.
Amazing video! Am so blessed to have a POTUS and FLOTUS like the Trumps!!I am going to be sad when dear Dr. Carson leaves the administration–he is such a caring wonderful man.
Remember how we were told Melania wasn’t going to the WH, wasn’t going to be involved, and all that? Someday soon the Never Trumpers are going to write some glowing articles about her, right? Right??
That time she went to get on the helicopter to go on that disaster trip and she caught hell because she was wearing heels…….And then….And then ….she came off the plane with her sneakers on ready to go/ Priceless.
THANK YOU,…PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY,,………..YA’LL ARE WONDERFUL!
