Why Russian Expert, CIA Advisor and DOJ Spouse Nellie Ohr Working for Fusion-GPS in 2015 Matters…

Regardless of how far into the DOJ and FBI investigative network/timeline you get with the story it always circles back to the 2015/2016 abuse of the NSA and FBI database. The origin of “spygate” or the myriad of downstream issues all come back to a network of government contractors who were exploiting their database access for political opposition research. Not only is this a reality, it’s also where the deep swamp doesn’t want the focus.
Other than a few intrepid researchers who keep drawing attention to this issue, no-one within mainstream media -or even allied media- can touch this third-rail of intelligence corruption which lies at the heart of FISA abuse. One of those intrepid truth-tellers, Jeff Carlson, draws attention to it again today [SEE HERE]. If President Trump wants to dismantle the deep state, declassifying the April 2017 FISC ruling IS the place to start.
(TheMarketsWork) – One of the bombshell admissions from a closed-door testimony by DOJ official Bruce Ohr was that his wife, Nellie Ohr, was working for opposition research firm Fusion GPS already in late 2015.
Previously, it had been reported that Nellie Ohr was hired to find dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump in the spring of 2016.
“Ohr testified that Fusion approached his wife for a job and that she began working for the research firm in late 2015,” the Daily Caller reported. (read more)
Remember, the New York Times even tried to lie about Nellie Ohr working on the dossier.
However, perhaps unexpectedly for the journalists who participated in the scheme, Bruce Ohr told congress the truth about his wife’s work history. Yes, Nellie Ohr worked on the Dossier:
Kim Strassell – […] Congressional sources tell me that Mr. Ohr revealed Tuesday that he verbally warned the FBI that its source had a credibility problem, alerting the bureau to Mr. Steele’s leanings and motives. He also informed the bureau that Mrs. Ohr was working for Fusion and contributing to the dossier project.
This is a key point {GO DEEP} and one that highlights the severity of how far the media is willing to go in their effort to protect the deep state enterprise and engagements in 2015 and 2016. Mrs. Nellie Ohr was not only a Fusion GPS contracted employee, she was also part of the CIA’s Open Source Works, in Washington DC (link)
Both Mr. and Mrs Ohr worked on a collaborative CIA group project surrounding International Organized Crime. (pdf here) Page #30 Screen Shot Below
When you overlay the timeline with the demonstrable activity, it becomes transparently easy to see exactly what was taking place.
Fusion-GPS contracted with Nellie Ohr in “late 2015”. This is the exact same time when thousands of unauthorized “contractor searches” were taking place within the NSA/FBI database. The FISA Court reviewed the activity and the self-reporting forced upon the DOJ National Security Division. This included willing testimony of NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers who informed the court about the scale and scope of the abuse.
Any reviewer of the information would need to be intellectually dishonest not to see exactly what this was about. The thousands of unauthorized searches, 85% of them violations of FISA laws, were transparent political opposition research being done during the primary season of the 2016 Presidential Election.
In June/July 2016 an initial DOJ FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok direct contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the Russian dossier.
Then in August 2016, Christopher Steele goes to Sir Andrew Wood to ask him to act as a go-between to reach Senator John McCain. [Trying to give his dossier credibility]
Meanwhile throughout July, August and Sept 2016 Fusion GPS is paying journalists (NYT, ABC, NBC, Washington Post and Mother Jones, etc.) to listen to Christopher Steele and simultaneously shopping the dossier to them.
Soon thereafter, October 2016 – The Obama administration, through FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, submits a new, more narrow application to the FISA court, now focused on Carter Page who the FBI claim is an agent of a foreign government. The second FISA application is accepted, designating Carter Page as a spy, and a surveillance warrant is granted by presiding FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer.
Here it is important to note that, despite the FBI specifically calling Carter Page “an agent of a foreign power”, Carter Page was never charged with anything.
The issuance of the October 26th, 2016, FISA Title-1 Surveillance Warrant applied retroactively toward all of Carter Page’s electronic communication, travel, emails, text messages, metadata and authorizes wire-taps and active surveillance. This level of surveillance encompasses anyone Page contacted within two-hops of his origination. Because FISA warrants apply retroactively all of the unlawfully obtained prior search information now became lawful and subject to further exploration.
Additionally this FISA process meant the entire Trump Campaign, and Trump-transition team, and Trump administration, was under full, active, FBI electronic surveillance forward from October 26th, 2016, through three renewals, until the surveillance warrant finally expired in October of 2017.
All of this originates back in late 2015 when the FBI and DOJ-NSD were allowing political contractors, many of whom were likely also journalists, to have access to the databases within the NSA and FBI. This is not conspiracy theory, this is a factual conspiracy.
Here we go.
Time for McCain’s aide, David Kramer, to stand and testify under oath to Huber’s grand jury.
Mr. Huber, you there? Attorney General Sessions, where are you?
They’re running out the clock. Just like Holder ran out the clock on Wall St.
Let’s roll……
And…it is dancing
Away from them now
And it all….
Comes down
To you
All trails lead to Buraq Hussein Obama and the NYT, along with the rest of the MSM, will stretch any truth, tell any lie in order to protect him.
True, but who are they protecting him against? They must be trying to keep the already ignorant worshipers from knowing the truth about the one they adore, because the other half (two thirds?) of the country already know he’s a lying, anti-American POS.
No point in trying to tell us the immature, ill-mannered empty suit is a straight shooter. We knew the deal before he set foot in the WH.
This work by JC @TMW is precisely why I believe Oleg came in later asking Steele to work for him. The dossier was already underway when one considers the timing of the Ohr(s) invovlements. Oleg merely capitalized on the opportunity to
-blackmail
-find grace with Putin
-position himself to have a greater affect on Ukraine
-Get out from under whatever the Kerry SD was doing in Ukraine to control his enterprise on behalf of the future HRC admin.
Which is all wonderful because in his effort to reach out to Solomon he independently outed the coup and the timing of their efforts to shore up the Trump-Russia narrative.
Precisely because HRC was looking not to stop Trump but to use the narrative to position her State craft in Ukraine as preferential and better for US than dealing with Putin.
Bruce Ohr prosecuting organized transnational crime probably schooled him in the art of how to accomplish the dossier scheme. He must be very important to said scheme; otherwise, the media would not be attempting his deification. See also Bruce Ohr Wikipedia page.
Depending on what Ohr says, dominoes could fall as far as Moscow – or other world capitals. And MANY will fall in Washington.
We just want the truth. But a LOT of people are throwing disinformation into the void, and I find their identities, types of disinformation, and degrees of commitment to the task very interesting. Slim’s Slimes is only one of the players that seems a tad sweaty under the collar.
Ohr seems to be surprisingly honest. That HAS to be scaring people. It’s not just what he KNOWS. It’s stuff he doesn’t realize is significant.
Eric Holder? SWEATING.
Note that the third tweet concept (independence of DOJ from executive) is a flip-flop zero-to-one value that the communists so skillfully used by playing it at either extreme – between using it against Nixon (“must have independence!” = 0) to BLUFF him out of office using the FAKE NEWS, and the other extreme of Obama (Dirty AG Holder = the castle = protected every Obama crime = 1). Owning the FAKE NEWS makes all the difference.
Holder is the biggest hypocrite, lying communist Soviet asset on Earth. Don’t rest until we have his CPUSA card in the GITMO TOURIST MUSEUM! 😉 😎
Jarrett is on top of it as usual. POTUS is definitely using the right people to put the squeeze on ‘see no evil’ judge Collier to justify her rubber stamping of the FISA warrants!
Collier works for Chief Justice Roberts, right? Where the heck is he in this?
compromised.
Prob an early target of the NSA database abuse. Neutralized and made compliant via the chicago way.
I mean, come on. Burying/erasing all of obama’s history prior to his 08 campaign should have been a clue. Pre-emptive invisibility of his own compromising material to prevent payback after his loathsome peeps pillage all fed sources for information to suppress political opposition.
Third world scheisse by the god of abstract platitudes, to be sure. What a pr!ck.
I’m not so convinced how high Valjar actually was/is in the food chain. IMO she was the puppeteer, but not a policy maker. I doubt that she originated anything, she just made sure that “the talent” performed..
Put me down as having the same take, bofh. She was the handler, not the mastermind.
Greetings, BOFH … I could be wrong, but commenter CALBEAR84 may have been referring to Gregg Jarrett — an attorney, Fox News reporter, and author of “The Russian Hoax” — not Valerie Jarrett.
they might mean Gregg Jarrett?
For the trillionth time, google obama Dunham cia. His grandparents and his mother were spooks. He was born into the agency. He was groomed. He worked for cia front after graduation. He worked at shady community organizer gigs where he could do some domestic surveillance of his peeps. He worked as a professor a Fine spook job. (See Stefan halper, Daniel richmon etc) great for recruiting promising students to the biz.
As a complete nobody with no record to run on he was welcomed by the deep state et al. He was not opposed like DJT. They would have stopped him if he was not a known entity to them.
That is because he was and always has been one of them.
Val Jarrett was not needed to ‘Run him’. He was in it from puck drop.
This is going to get ugly, deadly and bloody! I don’t know about you but I’m ready willing and able to fight!
Game on, playas.
There’s a common thread linking almost all these characters together. Barack Obama, John Brennan, Valerie Jarrett, Christopher Steele, Peter Stzrok, Nellie Ohr– all have backgrounds with known communist sympathies, if not family histories of such. I remember hearing some far out stuff awhile back from one of those sketchy internet sources where someone claimed they were in Russia decades ago, and were talking to communists who were bragging about how someone who could be perfectly described as none other than Barack Obama would one day be the US President. It seemed a stretch to think dedicated Communists had a plan in place that long ago and had successfully executed it.
But now you look at the backgrounds of Nellie and Bruce Ohr, as George Webb points out. Nellie has written works defending Stalin and is a Russian language expert. Bruce’s father was a nuclear physicist in Oak Ridge, TN and came from North Korea. Nellie and Bruce met at Harvard. A year after Bruce graduated his father suddenly died, and he inherited the rights to all his father’s work. Are Bruce and Nellie the new Julius and Ethel Rosenberg? Did Nellie, with her leftist roots, engage Bruce at Harvard to pass along the nuclear secrets his father knew to the East? Why would a Bruce, a kid interested in physics at Harvard, suddenly decide to go into Law? How long has this duo been working together to undermine the United States on behalf of their communist ideology? Same with Brennan, Obama, Jarrett, Stzrok et al.
HRC insecurities also made him POTUS. She lost the Iowa Caucus, realized for the 1000th time she had no personal appeal, had a point of leverage related to IL combine activities and Governor corruption tied to Obama. She was too insecure to battle him outright for the nomination and cut a deal for SOS with whatever leverage she had on him.
All this time I thought Nellie Ohr was home baking cookies when she got the call for a new job opening at Fusion. How nice, a job opportunity so she can get out of the house for a while.
No more boring, hum-drum existence for the stay at home housewife.
But no. She’s a CIA plant. For a special purpose.
Nellie learned HAM radio to communicate cookie recipes.
And yoga routines, of course!
I thought she was home busy with her ham radio hobby. Who would’a thunk?
Trump keeps telling it like it is and nobody in the establishment listens. When I was young, if you lied or misrepresented to a court, you would get in big trouble. Now, it is expected that government lawyers are supposed to do that to stick it to those on the outside. Again, I’m very sad at what this Country has become.
“All of this originates back in late 2015 when the FBI and DOJ-NSD were allowing political contractors, many of whom were likely also journalists”
^this right here^
j
scratch that j…widowed part of deleted text
Getting to 2015 opens the door to the abuses from long before that. Sure, the Deep State fears losing this powerful tool and being embarrassed by the Trump incident. But, they see that there is no end in tracing abuses and their leverage of previous and more importantly current power brokers in high government places.
Does the “retroactive” aspect of the FISA warrant which legitimized the previous illegal information search also work in the case where authorities illegally enter a location, collect evidence and subsequently apply for a search warrant, receive it and their previous illegal activity is made legit?!
This is a winner-take-all situation. I’m sure president Trump is very aware of that. He can never go back to his old life. They will destroy his family. They will destroy his company. This is winner-take-all for sure. So when he pulls the plug, I don’t think we all have ever seen anything as ferocious. Nobody on the corruptocrat side is safe. Nobody
LikeLiked by 9 people
A death match…agreed.
I think he is well aware that he could be JFKed at any time. Some would say he’s a dead man walking. It’s almost like he understands that this takes the place of the fact that he didn’t serve in the military. I had a cousin that died at 19 in Da Nang province as a Ranger, as 50,000 other servicemen did. He didn’t even know who he was yet. At this age, Trump knows well who he is and what is at stake and he takes his life in his hands every day he speaks truth to corruption.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And I hope Admiral Mike Rogers (ret.) has SS protection, or is at least carrying (and I don’t mean groceries!)
Has anyone else had the thought that Obama was using private contractors to construct black mail dossiers on people he had no control of? Why would they all participate in this criminal activity unless it benefited the Demorats? Remember we were told Obama had a data base on everyone in Washington does he still have that data base and does he wear it around his neck?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
He certainly was sending daggers Lindsay G’s way at the memorial service. Looks like whatever he had on Lindsay…PDJT has inoculated him against.
I have always found this tidbit from the ruling interesting.
“…While the government reports that it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of the number of non-compliant queries since 2012, id., there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 – April 2016 period coincided with an unusually high error rate.”
This sentence suggests that since at least 2012, “erroneous” (as in likely ILLEGAL) searches were commonplace enough that the period Nov 215 – Apr 2016 was unremarkable in and of itself. Which if read correctly, means this illegal activity was undertaken throughout (at least) obama’s second term. No way obama was unaware. Not a chance. And a CYA memo from Susan Rice won’t change the fact that obama is in great legal jeopardy.
And THAT would explain the diversionary, non-stop media coverage of Mueller, Stormy Daniels, Russia and all the other nonsense we’ve had thrown at us by the media. The media was happy to contribute to the take down of Nixon (just look at that braying ass Carl Bernstein). Now they’re trying to take down President Trump to avoid having to cover the indictment of obama and his criminal co-conspirators.
As it’s been said before: Look to Iran Nuke deal. The spying on congressional opponents to the deal. Most of them jewish congressmen.
Which would explain Schumer’s 6 ways till Sunday warning. And feinsteins leaking. Etc etc.
They were blackmailed by obama and his deep state minions. Any lobbying done by aipac or Israeli govt against the deal was ‘caught’ by deep state surveillance. And then they were threatened with espionage act violations. Whether these accusations were legally true or not, they knew they’d be kaput either way.
Assumedly this type of coercion was used for Obamacare and whatever other programs obama pushed. Luckily for the USA obama was too lazy to try to hard to f everything up.
Obama’s one saving grace. He liked to watch b-ball to play b-ball and to chill. Didn’t care too much to actually f things up completely.
Between gorgeous UNSam(human rights warrior -except 4th amendment 4americans) Power and glamorous Susan (by the book)Rice, hundreds of unmaskings.
Time to lower their veils and indict.
Until the President starts declassifying documents (which is long overdue), the media can concoct any narrative they want and at least half the country will believe it.
The story is unfolding as we suspected it would but won’t go anywhere unless someone like Larry Klayman gets put in as AG.
I wonder what Admiral Rogers has been doing the last couple of years? Is het still investigating the corruption in the CIA/FBI/DOJ/NSA … if not, should President Trump give him a role to assemble a team to track down all this stuff. If Rogers came to me, and exposed this stuff to me, I would ask him if he would want a task force to investigate all this corruption, and give him unlimited resources to find out how far the corruption goes.
Now Jeff Sessions and Chris Wray has access to all the un-redacted info for 1 1/2 years, … why was there not a task force to expose the corruption and systematically arrest and charge people that violated the Trust of the American People. If they were interested to find out the extent of the corruption , Jeff and Chris could have put hundreds or thousands of people that could be looking into this, that is what is so frustrating for so many of us. The lack of follow through on the FBI/DOJ to expose this. And arrests made and expose the MSM/CIA/FBI/NSA/contractors.
We find out this week there was no court hearings on the FISA stuff, it was rubber stamped, and has been rubber stamped for years. Most of us thought there was a formal hearing and the judge would ask questions about the applications. 99.6 approval given to everything the FBI put in the reports and sounds like not verified info on American Citizens.
“I wonder what Admiral Rogers has been doing the last couple of years?”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/04/admiral-mike-rogers-retires-turns-over-u-s-cyber-command-and-nsa-to-general-paul-nakasone-as-unified-combatant-command/
There are many on this board that believe there is a task force with unlimited resources going down the “rabbit hole” of this corruption… Huber and Q
And there it is…Nellie Ohr CIA contractor. I bet there’s still more to her.
Per Sundance – “All of this originates back in late 2015 when the FBI and DOJ-NSD were allowing political contractors, many of whom were likely also journalists, to have access to the databases within the NSA and FBI.”
That right there tells me that these searches were most likely not limited to Team Trump at the time but also to other campaigns; i.e. Cruz, Rubio, Kasich. I only wonder how these three would react if news broke that they also were illegally targeted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not Nellie in 2015?
I had her working for ‘both’ operations all along. So the consensus she works only after the shut down by Rogers?
“Any reviewer of the information would need to be intellectually dishonest not to see exactly what this was about. The thousands of unauthorized searches, 85% of them violations of FISA laws, were transparent political opposition research being done during the primary season of the 2016 Presidential Election.”
Any reviewer of the information would need to be intellectually dishonest not wonder if this same thing happened in the 2012 Presidential Election as well. Especially in light of the known and admitted corruption that occurred in the IRS (targeting Taxed Enough Already groups), etc.
Jesus H Christ, doesn’t anyone by now realize the “bad guys” are the bad guys? It makes no sense to go on and on verifying it. Prosecute the bastards and get on with what needs to get on which is the saving of the United States of America.
Thanks. This post is another key data point in my emerging chess gambit Trump future moves idea. Trump came down the escalator June 16, 2015. The counter moves began near YE 2015 when they realized he could not be bought like all the other RINOs, and was a serious candidate.
The imperiled Deep State circled its wagons at McCain’s Co-conspirators Death Rally for one last desperate stand…..a regular who’s who of bought and paid for politicians and their globalist corporate masters.
Our very stable genius President is going enjoy their slow public demise as he drives his sharpened dagger into their treasonous hearts…..one thrust at a time.
Be interesting to see both FISA warrants, the one that was denied and the one that was granted, to see if the second one was similar to the first but with just something added.
I have to go back and look at some Carter Page comments and his letters previous testimony. It appears he spoke about being ‘notified’ of a FISA. That only happens when the court can’t certify the ongoing warrant. It’s possible he was notified of that denial. Someone should just ask him. I haven’t seen anyone ask him what notifications he received from the court about the surveillance activities that were ENDED against him.
What, you mean it’s possible they told him what was on the warrant ?
There are procedures if you were caught in a FISA that went awry to be notified. I’ll grab the citiation for you…
Who in the government can put an end to the Witch Hunt?
The Big Kahuna himself……President Donald J Trump !!!
AG Sessions.
As uncertain as we all sometimes feel about how this is all going to work out, we should perhaps be comforted by the fact — as evidenced in his most recent tweets — that Trump knows exactly what happened and is willing, ultimately, to let it all hang out there.
Mueller’s crew, despite their arrogance and vindictiveness, must know they are in a terrible quandary about wanting to get Trump and look legitimate, while risking bringing their whole house down around them and their constituents. I am sure Giuliani is communicating some harsh messages about what is coming for them, but they probably can’t stop themselves since no one has ever successfully held them accountable in the past.
It could end with a bang, or with a whimper if they try to slink away with their hides. However their continued harassment of Manafort doesn’t indicate that they have gotten any religion about their scheme posing any risk to them. They probably still think they have the upper hand because they control the levers of investigation, innuendo and prosecution and have an unbroken track record of acting with impunity.
Viva la Revolucion (ours, not theirs)!
The only thing that worries me is that if Dems gain control of the house or Senate it’s going to be really difficult for Trump and his GOP allies to function.
September 12, 2009
1.5 to 2 million Tea Party protesters showed up in Washington DC.
Taxed
Enough
Already
When was the last time anyone here heard what “TEA” stood for, as uttered by the fake news MSM? The movement had to marginalized, vilified or even outright demonized – so what the TEA Party actually stood for could be twisted by the fake news MSM.
And there was an total and complete MSM blackout on it.
If AG Sessions and Huber aren’t doing anything and plan to do nothing, what difference will declassification of anything make?
He has to fire Sessions pronto.
“If AG Sessions and Huber aren’t doing anything”…and you know this how ? and before you say all the usual suspects; i.e Hannity, Jarrett, DeGenova, just ask yourself how would they know ? and before you say their ‘sources’, why is that any better than what CNN, NYT claim.
Hannity et al are more trustworthy because they aren’t a part of the attempted coup.
Struck me this isn’t a witch hunt as is traditionally thought of. This is a hunt belonging to and done at the behest of the Witch.
I think you are right. The rest is a host of opportunists looking to set themselves up in the best possible position as she rolled through Russia and NATO –and four years of creating conflicts where there were none.
I actually favor barry as the true impetus….witches aren’t required to be female…
…and soros DID express his discontent with the kenyatowian……
99.9% of DC is paid based on their not understanding something. They aren’t about to start understanding something now. Pretty much they only thing they will understand would be indictments. Solid indictments.
^yeppers^
What I want to know is where and to whom are these dirtbags going to become accountable for their actions.
It just dawned on me, and I imagine the rest of you thought this a long time ago … I will bet Trump himself was the target of the very first FISA warrant application, the one that was rejected. The FBI knew that the server in Trump tower wasn’t colluding with the Russians but they probably used it as evidence anyway. After being rejected, the traitors then decided to target essier prey who they mistkenly thought was in close contact with Trump I guess.
I really want to hear back about how glad Chuck Todd is that he didn’t “miss work” on Friday.
Must have been free popsicles or something at CNN. We’ll know by his orange tongue.
Mark Warner said it…sources and methods….and I agree in kind with covfefe999 above…Trump was the first…because the KNEW he was going to win…
There’s still quite a lot more to this story….I hope it can be dragged into the light….
MAGA
All of this, when framed inside the big-picture, is a relative part in the worldwide effort to ensure globalism keeps on whirring and humming. The big picture paints a much larger landscape, as this goes on through many nations, over many decades, and with numerous players. President Trump is in the middle of a shit-storm, the likes of which I’m sure has him awake at night, gasping at how vast and wide this all spreads.There are many nations who will feel the ramification of all our President is attempting to expose, and it all isn’t going to happen without a YUGE fight, and I would imagine a few traumatic events to keep us snooping civilians distracted and in check. If you’ve imagined globalism to be a weak, soft-bellied lefty, or an easily winnable gang of miscreants, think again,
This is a turning point for globalist forces, and for freedom loving citizens (world wide). I hope all the Patriots along side our guy, President Trump (here and abroad, citizens of the USofA and other friendly nations) are up for the fight of our lives. May God watch over and protect all of those on the front lines, and all of us here at home. #MAGA
Does anyone have the original article ? Archive.org only saved a redirection.
https://heatst.com/world/exclusive-fbi-granted-fisa-warrant-covering-trump-camps-ties-to-russia/
It’s referenced hundreds of times as the “evidence” of a failed June 2016 FISA, but given what we know of “sources say” these days, I’d suggest that even this could be planted information.
The FISA court has no hearings as they would serve no purpose. This unconstitutional secret court has but one party, the affiant facing the judge. The affiant swear before the court that all information in the warrant application is accurate and has been verified to be true.
There is nobody else before the court, so the court has little option but to assume the truthfulness of the application. All the judge can do is to verify that the required information is contained within the application. If so, the judge rubber stamps the application; it’s simply a formality. Refusing a warrant is all but unheard of and has occurred but a handful of times over the life of court.
The problem the DOJ, FSA, FBI, NSA, CIA and Jeff Sessions has is that the databases being searched are unconstitutional from the start; they are the fruit of illegal searches. As such, should the behavior of the above organizations be fully exposed, the very existence of the NSA data collection and resulting searches will most probably be tested in courts. In any fair court, the NSA searches and FISA court will be found unconstitutional.
Mueller is the loose cannon here, with his energizer bunny like delving into lawyers, hookers, taxes and bank fraud. Just between us, everyone knows that the IRS says each of owes more money and each of us tells the the IRS that we owe less money, it’s the way life works. Bank fraud isn’t bank fraud, it’s dressing up your financials to look good. The loan applicant and the banker both know and expect that behavior.
Mueller is taking these tax and loan application exaggerations as opportunities to imprison and otherwise strong-arm witnesses to testify against his real target, Donald Trump. If Mueller keeps pushing, Trump is going to have to declassify the FISA warrant applications which could then lead to the loss of these courts and NSA databases. It is, after all, illegal to surveil all american all the time. As the court will say: ‘that’s not reasonable.’
Somebody is going to have to reign in Mueller before he brings down one of the neatest tools the intelligence communities has. Of course, Trump should bring down the FISA and the FBI and the CIA for abusing the FISA as they have. The government is not at all trustworthy.
