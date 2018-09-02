Why Russian Expert, CIA Advisor and DOJ Spouse Nellie Ohr Working for Fusion-GPS in 2015 Matters…

Regardless of how far into the DOJ and FBI investigative network/timeline you get with the story it always circles back to the 2015/2016 abuse of the NSA and FBI database. The origin of “spygate” or the myriad of downstream issues all come back to a network of government contractors who were exploiting their database access for political opposition research. Not only is this a reality, it’s also where the deep swamp doesn’t want the focus.

Other than a few intrepid researchers who keep drawing attention to this issue, no-one within mainstream media -or even allied media- can touch this third-rail of intelligence corruption which lies at the heart of FISA abuse. One of those intrepid truth-tellers, Jeff Carlson, draws attention to it again today [SEE HERE]. If President Trump wants to dismantle the deep state, declassifying the April 2017 FISC ruling IS the place to start.

(TheMarketsWork) – One of the bombshell admissions from a closed-door testimony by DOJ official Bruce Ohr was that his wife, Nellie Ohr, was working for opposition research firm Fusion GPS already in late 2015. Previously, it had been reported that Nellie Ohr was hired to find dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump in the spring of 2016.

“Ohr testified that Fusion approached his wife for a job and that she began working for the research firm in late 2015,” the Daily Caller reported. (read more)

Remember, the New York Times even tried to lie about Nellie Ohr working on the dossier.

(article link)

However, perhaps unexpectedly for the journalists who participated in the scheme, Bruce Ohr told congress the truth about his wife’s work history. Yes, Nellie Ohr worked on the Dossier:

Kim Strassell – […] Congressional sources tell me that Mr. Ohr revealed Tuesday that he verbally warned the FBI that its source had a credibility problem, alerting the bureau to Mr. Steele’s leanings and motives. He also informed the bureau that Mrs. Ohr was working for Fusion and contributing to the dossier project.

This is a key point {GO DEEP} and one that highlights the severity of how far the media is willing to go in their effort to protect the deep state enterprise and engagements in 2015 and 2016. Mrs. Nellie Ohr was not only a Fusion GPS contracted employee, she was also part of the CIA’s Open Source Works, in Washington DC (link)

Both Mr. and Mrs Ohr worked on a collaborative CIA group project surrounding International Organized Crime. (pdf here) Page #30 Screen Shot Below

When you overlay the timeline with the demonstrable activity, it becomes transparently easy to see exactly what was taking place.

Fusion-GPS contracted with Nellie Ohr in “late 2015”. This is the exact same time when thousands of unauthorized “contractor searches” were taking place within the NSA/FBI database. The FISA Court reviewed the activity and the self-reporting forced upon the DOJ National Security Division. This included willing testimony of NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers who informed the court about the scale and scope of the abuse.

Any reviewer of the information would need to be intellectually dishonest not to see exactly what this was about. The thousands of unauthorized searches, 85% of them violations of FISA laws, were transparent political opposition research being done during the primary season of the 2016 Presidential Election.

In June/July 2016 an initial DOJ FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok direct contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the Russian dossier.

Then in August 2016, Christopher Steele goes to Sir Andrew Wood to ask him to act as a go-between to reach Senator John McCain. [Trying to give his dossier credibility]

Meanwhile throughout July, August and Sept 2016 Fusion GPS is paying journalists (NYT, ABC, NBC, Washington Post and Mother Jones, etc.) to listen to Christopher Steele and simultaneously shopping the dossier to them.

Soon thereafter, October 2016 – The Obama administration, through FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, submits a new, more narrow application to the FISA court, now focused on Carter Page who the FBI claim is an agent of a foreign government. The second FISA application is accepted, designating Carter Page as a spy, and a surveillance warrant is granted by presiding FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer.

Here it is important to note that, despite the FBI specifically calling Carter Page “an agent of a foreign power”, Carter Page was never charged with anything.

The issuance of the October 26th, 2016, FISA Title-1 Surveillance Warrant applied retroactively toward all of Carter Page’s electronic communication, travel, emails, text messages, metadata and authorizes wire-taps and active surveillance. This level of surveillance encompasses anyone Page contacted within two-hops of his origination. Because FISA warrants apply retroactively all of the unlawfully obtained prior search information now became lawful and subject to further exploration.

Additionally this FISA process meant the entire Trump Campaign, and Trump-transition team, and Trump administration, was under full, active, FBI electronic surveillance forward from October 26th, 2016, through three renewals, until the surveillance warrant finally expired in October of 2017.

All of this originates back in late 2015 when the FBI and DOJ-NSD were allowing political contractors, many of whom were likely also journalists, to have access to the databases within the NSA and FBI. This is not conspiracy theory, this is a factual conspiracy.

