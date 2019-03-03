Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Inform AG William Barr of Compromise Within Mueller Probe…

While a letter from congress to the DOJ amounts to further process frustration for those who bear witness to the corruption that took place; there is a valuable dynamic at play which may help answer whether AG William Barr is factually going to address corruption, or whether he is apt to just cover it up.

Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows send a letter (full pdf below) to AG William Barr questioning the independence of two members of the Mueller team, Zainab Ahmad and Andrew Weissmann.

Both Weissmann and Ahmad were involved in contacts and discussions with DOJ official Bruce Ohr as he transferred the Clinton/Steele dossier from his wife, Nellie Ohr, and from Fusion GPS into the FBI to advance a political investigation targeting Donald Trump.

Over time evidence has surfaced showing how a small group of approximately eighteen officials within the DOJ and FBI worked in concert with media and political operatives to target Trump for the benefit of candidate Hillary Clinton.

In the aftermath of the 2016 election, this same small group manipulated the offices of the DOJ and FBI to get Special Counsel Robert Mueller appointed by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.

Mueller did not select his team; the small group of corrupt officials selected him. The appointment of Mueller was necessary for the group to protect themselves, and advance their ongoing political interests.

Andrew Weissmann and Zainab Ahmad are part of that DOJ small group who transferred into the Mueller probe. In essence they, along with others, protected exposure of their own corrupt and highly unlawful conduct.

Mr. Meadows and Mr. Jordan are informing the new Attorney General, Bill Barr, of the issue. Their letter requests a responsive reply by mid-March. If AG William Barr has any intention of dealing with the corruption within the DOJ and FBI, we should anticipate seeing such evidence within a response.

However, if AG William Barr is not going to deal with these issues; and if he is going to participate in a cover-up of the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI (a most likely scenario); his lack of action should answer the question(s).

