Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Inform AG William Barr of Compromise Within Mueller Probe…

While a letter from congress to the DOJ amounts to further process frustration for those who bear witness to the corruption that took place; there is a valuable dynamic at play which may help answer whether AG William Barr is factually going to address corruption, or whether he is apt to just cover it up.
Representatives Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows send a letter (full pdf below) to AG William Barr questioning the independence of two members of the Mueller team, Zainab Ahmad and Andrew Weissmann.
Both Weissmann and Ahmad were involved in contacts and discussions with DOJ official Bruce Ohr as he transferred the Clinton/Steele dossier from his wife, Nellie Ohr, and from Fusion GPS into the FBI to advance a political investigation targeting Donald Trump.
Over time evidence has surfaced showing how a small group of approximately eighteen officials within the DOJ and FBI worked in concert with media and political operatives to target Trump for the benefit of candidate Hillary Clinton.
In the aftermath of the 2016 election, this same small group manipulated the offices of the DOJ and FBI to get Special Counsel Robert Mueller appointed by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.
Mueller did not select his team; the small group of corrupt officials selected him. The appointment of Mueller was necessary for the group to protect themselves, and advance their ongoing political interests.
Andrew Weissmann and Zainab Ahmad are part of that DOJ small group who transferred into the Mueller probe. In essence they, along with others, protected exposure of their own corrupt and highly unlawful conduct.
Mr. Meadows and Mr. Jordan are informing the new Attorney General, Bill Barr, of the issue. Their letter requests a responsive reply by mid-March. If AG William Barr has any intention of dealing with the corruption within the DOJ and FBI, we should anticipate seeing such evidence within a response.
However, if AG William Barr is not going to deal with these issues; and if he is going to participate in a cover-up of the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI (a most likely scenario); his lack of action should answer the question(s).
holding my breath
Your face is turning blue, I’ll pass on this.
Have you filled out a last will and testament?
Beware the ides of March…. SMH. I wonder if they picked that day on purpose.?
I am a patient Patriot. The world is watching.
There was a special name for the patient patriots during the revolution… Victims. This was aptly demonstrated by Mel Gibson’s character in The Patriot.
I get the impression that March is when the “Fit hits the shan.”
Looks like lots could happen this month. Much of what I see now are the corrupt screaming, yelling and threatening. Tells me that what is/will happen this month will be all good for PDJT.
Yep,
Besides pouring cement and sticking chunks of iron in the air, down on the border!
I saw where $1 Bil USD has been contracted for 97 miles of wall/fence…That works out, backwards, to about 552 total miles of new fence if that is all those $5.7 Bil USD are going to be spent on…
Maybe the weather will get a little better and more of us old folks can get on the road with some sort of arms/ammo to sort this s**t out, eh?… Check-6
I believe Q posted “March Madness”
It comes down to if Barr or Trump is willing to burn the house down to save it, as that looks like the only choice progressives are going to give them. Nadler and all the rest have declared war, a fight to the death, as it were. If there is going to be an end to this, it must come from Trump through abdication of his office, or use the full extent of the law to defend it….and our constitution.This will not be pretty, but hopefully it will not spill out into the streets, but you can bet the progressives will not condemn it if it does.
I really, really, would like to see a martial law declaration hit the table if Barr turns out to be toothless and worthless… Seems fitting if our PDJT would “call out OUR militia” at that time to support our “thinly spread troops” along the southern border…all we really need are some grub and bullets, eh?
Well we’re about to find out if AG Barr is a deep state status quo keeper or a real honest AG looking to protect the Constitution and our laws rather than those involved in the coup attempt by un-elected bureaucrats against President Trump ! Thank you Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows!! Godspeed President Trump!
If I was to guess, I believe he will appoint another special prosecutor that will finish up Huber’s investigation right about time for the election. Why? Number 1, it gets it off his desk. Number 2, he is managing an agency that has been staffed over the last eight years with people of the same political persuasion. Sessions was either in on the scam or unable to deal with it. Same with Huber. Special Prosecutor is really the only way.
I always assumed that they had something on Sessions. I believe that our “intelligence agencies” are collecting evidence on everyone. Besides the power of actually having evidence of malfeasance, the greater issue is that they have become th efinal arbiter of ALL truth. If they say you did something, there is no counter evidence as they are the only entity “legally” collecting evidence. If they produced a video of Sessions with a child involved in a sex act, (and they technically could), there would be no defense against it. In this political climate someone like Sessions, on the WRONG side of the line, woul dbe destroyed.
My wife’s cousin was accused by his ex-wife of sex crimes against his two young sons. He spent two weeks in jail without charges, and was finally released with an ankle bracelet and restricted access to computers or internet (he works as a electronic engineer for a high tech firm) and home bound for eight months, until such time as all charges were dropped. Thousands of dollars, destroyed reputation, his job nearly lost, with NO evidence other than his ex-wife’s claims.
People have no idea how fragile their existence is these days. The power of government is nearly incontestable. we worry about some illness taking us to bankruptcy and then you look at Trump allies who have lost everything, who were not your average Joe with no media access.
Or, the Bad Guys showed Sessions something Sessions had in is “closet”, and ask him if he wanted it to stay there–I have thought this for a long time.
Mid March……just in time for the release of Steele’s deposition in Buzzfeed case
Roger that….excellent catch….
AND….maybe…’ol mule face’s final report as well…handed to Barr.
This is looking more and more like a fine “rock and roll” series of weeks down the road!
Wonder what the Vegas line is on the outcome…where’s Jimmy the Greek when you need him…the book would be heavy it someone would just post it, eh? Check-6
I don’t think this letter by Jordan and Meadows is sufficient to get at the corruption. Weissman’s job in the Justice Department, prior to joining the Mueller team, had nothing to do with the FBI’s “counterintelligence” probe of the Trump campaign. There was no reason for him to even be sitting in on those meetings with Ohr. Who was Weissman’s direct supervisory at the time, and did he/she know that Weismann was participating in these meetings? What was Weissman’s official role at that point? These questions all need to be answered. In that process, the corruption will be exposed. It started before Mueller’s appointment.
Weissman was Mueller;s number 1 assistant.
Mr. President,
You need to do something about this. I’m not sure why I need to even say that, but here we are.
Thanks,
A Concerned Citizen
PS
By doing something, I do NOT mean tweeting as if this is someone else’s problem.
PPS
By doing something I do NOT mean saying ‘witch hunt’ over and over again.
Was it even worth electing this guy? He’s completely outmatched by the swamp.
In the face of monumental resistance from the media and all of the federal agencies, I think he has done a pretty good job. He’s alive, he’s still president, he’s made incremental progress in breaking down the walls of resistance in Justice (less so for the FBI; but at the same time, the FBI is a little less politicized). Probably more substantive acts will occur if he is re-elected. Somewhat similar to the Obama administration. If Romney had not muffed his election shot, he would not have been able to get so many hard-liners in his administration that did all the spying dirty work.
Pretty good isn’t good enough. You see that, right? He’s doing his best but he’s obviously in way over his head. This corruption is still there. Maybe stronger than it was.
Our great grandkids will be taught about how Trump was a russian puppet. Because he’s incapable of fixing it and you all are incapable of holding him accountable for it.
Sad.
The victor writes the history and the war ain’t over yet.
That he is even standing is remarkable. That he is getting things done, is beyond remarkable.
Your remarks are either those of a troll or a of someone who has simplified the problem to the point of absurdity.
He’s in way over his head ? Actually, he knows just what the deal is, it’s just that he has no allies anywhere. Who did you vote to put in office to help him ?
Who do you think would be a better option than PDJT?
Ann Coulter? Not even kidding. Trump is just bad at this. The economy is good, fine. The debt is out of control, but I don’t really care. Our intelligence agencies pick our leaders This is NOT OK. Heads need to roll at the DOJ/CI/FBI. Actually, heads need to have rolled. It may be too late.
He doesn’t need to be president to tweet “muh witch hunt”.
Is hogpork similar to bullshit?
Yes…similar to troll…
First sign is when they say “Trump” instead of “President Trump.”
There are some things even a troll can’t bring themselves to do for money.
If he weren’t president there would be no witch hunt. You know else hates Trump’s tweets, the communist swamp. Is WordPress scratch and sniff?
Trump was completely “outmatched” by the the world and he still won. He has single handedly dismantled the swamp’s protectorate, the media. Rome didn’t fall in a day.
Thanks, Massengill
As someone suggested for chuck todd earlier “eat a feces sandwich and retire” that is all.
Adrem, clean up on aisle three, please. FUBAR Mr. Hogpork is Massengill.
Wasn’t it Weissman who sent an email to Yates telling her he was “proud” of her after she refused to carry out President Trump’s first EO (travel ban)?
That alone proves he is BIASED!
Don’t worry. I’m sure this matter will be addressed in crude language at 3:30am on twitter. What more do you want? Justice?
I voted for crude language, anything to get their attention. Or do you believe they would have treated him differently if were more “presidential”? HAH!
Not a chance in HELL
Progressives do not win on the issues, they win by destroying their enemies, by denigration of character, of vilification, of demeaning their intelligence and morals, by calling them racist and any other name in the book they think might stick. And then they repeat it, verbatim, every hour on the hour, with comedic political relief in between.
They’ve made fun of his hair, his hands, his weight, his skin color, his age, his voice. There is no credible criticism here, no real analysis of policy or anything else. They attack him for invoking the exact same policies of Obama, their courts and media expressing unwavering doubt that each word group, each EO or policy decision is PROOF of his racist, ignorant, immoral and childish self.
It is all so sadly transparent that is depressing that so many remain oblivious. But I don’t blame them, any more than I blame Blacks who hate whites. It’s what they have been taught their entire life, it’s ALL they know.
Yes, that was Weissman.
Barr isn’t going to do anything re his dear friend Bob Mueller.
Barr’s first action should be the arrest of Hildog. She started Russia, Russia, Russia. She’s also committed numerous acts of treason.
Let’s say that’s not his first action. (It wasn’t) Then what?
If we don’t do something it’s game over.
You can’t arrest anybody until you have evidence that would stand up in court to a jury made up of 1/2 dems.
I keep saying this, but ‘exposing’ the corruption is useless. We have a president that should be doing that for us on a global scale. WE HAVE TO ATTACK HIM. (Oh no! We can’t do that!) Yes we F*cking can. It’s our only hope. He is OUR EMPLOYEE. We are not his subjects.
We hired a contractor to get rid of the rot in our floorboards and so far IT’S NOTHING BUT EXCUSES.
But at least we got a wall.
Sycophants- stop kissing this guy’s ass, please. You’re making it worse.
The guy with guts enough to attack has stay alive politically in order to accomplish the sewer cleaning.
even with a waiver or notice to Mueller…………..how?
Why can’t someone just write a letter to Barr outlining the corruption seen here is the likes this country has never seen and in order for the rule of law to be upheld then we need to prosecute everyone involved including Hildabeast and Obungo. Is that too much to ask?
That is what Jordan and Meadows JUST DID in their letter ! Did you read their letter?
POTUS knows they are working hard in his behalf—-he singled them out in his CPAC speech yesterday.
I don’t share the negativity about Barr on this thread. I am actually hopeful he came back from retirement to set things right. Why would he get involved otherwise?
Someone like President Trump’s lawyers????
However, if AG William Barr is not going to deal with these issues; and if he is going to participate in a cover-up of the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI (a most likely scenario)…
So SD is less than hopeful too. If not Barr then who? Q’s military tribunals sound even more outlandish than before what with Marine Genls McMaster, Mattis and Kelly being marched unceremoniously to the door. Will they be exhuming Eisenhower or maybe Smedley Butler to spearhead the tribunal?
Wondering why Jordan only going after two of the Mueller team. From what I recall, they are all conflicted in one form or fashion. Maybe the two most obvious cases will be the first dominoes in the cascade to failure.
Weismann is the worse of the worse—-he has so far avoided any sunlight—he needs to be dis-bared. He is likely the instigator of the NAZi type raids on Manafort and Stone.
Barr will do the right thing for all the wrong people. One line from Wikipedia:
“Barr and Robert Mueller have known each other since the 1980s and have been described as good friends. Mueller attended the weddings of two of Barr’s daughters, and their wives attend Bible study together.”
Donated $55,000 to Jeb’s Prez efforts, and worked for GTE to make merger with Verizon okay by eliminating regs to prevent monopolies. About as good an appointment as Rosenstein or Sessions.
I’ve always noticed a lot of times people hire lawyers that know the Judge.
ALL the big DC lawyers know each other. That doesn’t mean they are ALL unprincipled.
Hoping at SOME POINT, one of these Dubya Bush appointees will come along and surprise us by being honest – MAGA .. ,, certainly not going to hold my breath though.
Trump can and should fire Barr if he does not get the job done, and the clock is ticking. Declassification does not have to occur, plenty is already out there to move on all fronts. Ignoring this and burying it won’t work. Trump already had one impotent AG, I don’t see him putting up with another, do you?
Snore… I this really news? Wake me up when Clinton and Obama are indicted or perp-walked. This is a whole ball of sheeeeeet.
Weissman was at Hillary Clinton’s election night party waiting for her to win the election…she lost. Getting an invitation to party is not something given out lightly. Only the closest supporters are invited and Weissman clearly was there. That should have been enough to keep him a hundred miles from Mueller and the Special Counsel investigation. Democrats never recluse!
