One Week Left – Intense Nine Hour U.S-China Trade Negotiation Session Today….

With about a week left before the second phase of U.S. tariffs is scheduled to hit Chinese imports both the U.S. and China trade delegations met today in an ongoing effort to hammer out details about enforcement mechanisms. The tension is thick enough to cut with a knife…
Beijing’s Red Dragon team is focused on putting together a six step Memorandum of Understanding, the Panda MOU, they hope will convince President Trump to delay any tariff action. This cunning procedural approach is China’s historic tactic when confronted about the reality within their trade behavior and economic duplicity. However, USTR Robert Lighthizer is well aware and unwilling to follow the path of historic failure.
These talks are intense; it is difficult to appropriately frame how consequential these negotiation sessions are. Because the trillion dollar stakes are so high; and because China is unfamiliar negotiating with a government delegation they have not purchased; this is the type of hard-line negotiation that could never be attempted by any other administration other than President Donald Trump. It is rather epic when you stand back and consider the larger landscape.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators haggled on Thursday over the details of a set of agreements aimed at ending their trade war, just one week before a Washington-imposed deadline for a deal expires and triggers higher U.S. tariffs.
Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday that the two sides are starting to sketch out an agreement on structural issues, drafting language for six memorandums of understanding on proposed Chinese reforms.
If the two sides fail to reach an agreement by March 1, U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are set to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent. Tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economic powers have disrupted international trade and slowed the global economy since the trade war started seven months ago.
Negotiators have struggled this week to overcome differences on specific language to address tough U.S. demands for structural changes in China’s economy, two sources familiar with the talks said. The issues include an enforcement mechanism to ensure that China complies with any agreements.
Chinese officials did not answer questions as they left the U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Thursday evening after more than nine hours of talks on Thursday.
The discussions began with a photo opportunity where U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He faced each other silently across a table in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the White House.
WATCH/FEEL THE TENSION
It was unclear whether Liu would meet with U.S. President Donald Trump after the scheduled end of talks on Friday, as they did during Liu’s last visit to Washington for talks in late January.
The two sides remain far apart on demands by Trump’s administration for China to end practices on those issues that led Trump to start levying duties on Chinese imports in the first place.
Chinese President Xi Jinping would need to undertake difficult structural economic reforms to meet U.S. demands. The United States is offering no real concessions in return, other than to remove the tariff barriers Trump has imposed to force change from China. (read more)
CTH doesn’t throw around financial predictions loosely; however, it would be a prudent idea to get out of the Wall Street stock market from now until after the first week in March.
The financial twitches outside these negotiations, some likely intentional by the multinational community, will make things increasingly volatile.
Remember, Donald “Tariff Man” Trump doesn’t bluff.
Yes, President Trump, the man and his policy team, is an existential threat to the elitist hierarchy of things well beyond the borders of the DC Swamp. In the era of explaining the complex it’s a planetary economic reset almost too massive and consequential to encapsulate in words.
There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
Remember who our President sent to the table to negotiate for The United States of America!
Thanks Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you bluff it means you have a weak hand or you are trying to leg up someone. There is no need to bluff when you have a royal flush and the other player knows it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I were there I would have been tempted to stand up and said whoever needs to fart needs to leave now…
LikeLike
Even so, we need a big win here! Our future prosperity is at stake! There should be no compromise when negotiating with the communist regime of China! Its as simple as that! They play a zero sum game, and the US should return the favor. Any compromise on Trump’s part will be seen as a sign on weakness by the Chinese.
LikeLike
Whaaaa?
Where’s the photags of our Badger Bob and Wilburine ,Sundance?
Only the best trade warriors from our VSGPDJT.
LikeLike
You weren’t kidding with that tension. Everyone has their best poker face, although for the Chinese team it might be actual fear if they go back without anything of merit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was struck by the room set-up. Long, oversized rectangular table, folding chairs, and participants packed in like sardines sitting almost elbow to elbow. That’s not ideal for this size of a group.
Maybe that was intentional so that participants would not get too comfortable and linger, but instead would get to the point so they might get the hell out of there as quickly as possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that was intentional??
Of course it was intentional, they are putting on a sock hop, where you just move the tables to the edge of the cafeteria! The room and furniture placement were very deliberate and well-thought out!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I’m certain it was intentional. I didn’t mean to make that sound like a question. As a person who used to arrange hundreds of meeting set-ups myself, I just wish I knew some of the thought process that went in to this one in particular.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every expert available to both sides on minutiae. But, I guess, the negotiation is simple in that China must “break” and will protect IP (for example). The important people are close enough to get that done. Everyone else is window dressing for both sides. US and China can blame the non-deal on the mass of details – but it is balanced on China leaving its expectation of favorable treatment, non-enforcement, and running roughshod over all countries, economically and politically.
LikeLike
I am not an expert in Asian negotiating styles by any means, but one of the most potent tactics is to simply – and patiently – wait out the the other side to fill the “empty space” or, Ma, in Japanese. This can lead to very uncomfortable experiences (for many westerners) with scenes like this… albeit on a less momentous scale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this statement In Sundance’s article: “ Because the trillion dollar stakes are so high; and because China is unfamiliar negotiating with a government delegation they have not purchased;…”
I’m in awe of the magnitude of what is happening and beyond grateful for being aware and somewhat educated, thanks to Sundance!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am feeling then tension here in HK! I have not opened any positions in trade, in fact I have not made my first trade of the year yet, and the Chinese new year has just concluded almost two weeks ago! This among the BREXIT issue has high volatility for traders for the month of March. Happy times!
LikeLike
I am very happy for PDJT and am excited for what this can mean for America!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ Let the arrows fly! “
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump said he might pause the March 1st tariffs but that it means the Chinese would have to make some reasonable good faith step forward in the right direction. If they cool their heels, oh well, here comes that 25% increase over the 10% already in play. Next date will be spelled out. Tick-tock, tick-tock, wait till the next turn of the thumb screws as you close off any avenue of escape. Cutting deals all over Asia and with EU members looking for a way out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonder how nervous Turtle McConnell and his missus, Secretary Chao, are feeling right about now? They have been VERY handsomely paid to make sure that trade deals are favorable to her home country…
“Nice little racket you got going there, Mitch. Be a shame if anything happened to it! NOT!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Their hatred of Trump is well found.
Our hatred of them is too.
Hatred and forgiveness are as oil is to water.
Should Mitch and his wife be forgiven?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe you can hang someone but still forgive them.
LikeLike
Mr. Wilbur looks pretty relaxed as does Mr. Lighthizer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s just cut to the chase Sundance, you are a National treasure. Stellar journalism, coupled with a granular global view of predictable economic consequences. CTH is THE go-to for truth, honor, humor and terrific Treeper commentary.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Not sure we’d have such a high level gathering of cabinet level people at this point in negotiations if we weren’t close to a deal.
LikeLike
I, for one, stand with President Trump.
Because standing with the President is standing for America.
Communist china is an existential threat to the world, both economically and militarily.
Xi sees himself as the coming emperor of the world.
He, and the communist regime must be stopped.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dear Rep. Lighthizer,
When dealing with the Red (Communist) Dragon, remember….
Sincerely,
America
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the way China plays the game. 30+ years of people tip-toeing around them have made them full if their granted economic miracle.
LikeLike
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
====
SD is correct about this, I believe.
The challenge of our negotiators is getting China to believe it. I think the way to do this is to remind them over and over and over that Trump does NOT care if confronting them will hurt his election chances. He has 2 years to go….that is a very long time for China to suffer huge tariff increases if their plan is to wait Trump out. An awful lot of damage can be done to their economy — already declining and brittle — in that time.
The Chinese need to decide if they want to pay the price of their economy tanking in order to drive Trump out. They might just make that choice. After all…they are Communists and have a long view of things. But maybe….just maybe….enough of Xi’s advisors understand that the pain could be lasting and really more damaging to their long term interests than giving up, for example, the advantage of constant intellectual theft.
It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens.
LikeLike
If they completely tank their economy, they might be gone before 2020.
LikeLike
China just banned coal imports from Australia.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-02-21/china-bans-coal-import-and-send-dollar-tumbling/10835136
I’m “guessing” this wasn’t a political decision on China’s behalf. “Knowing” the US tariffs are coming and knowing their economy will slow dramatically, they are trying to get “ahead of the curve”.
LikeLike
Less demand for coal as economy slows into negative growth.
LikeLike
They’ve got X number of already constructed coal plants, and are building more to keep up with electricity demand. Where are they going to get enough coal to keep them running? Or do they think rolling blackouts are going to be popular and productive?
My guess is that they intend to buy US coal instead, because there are US tariffs into their largest market — where, if Australia passed tariffs, nobody would notice.
LikeLike
THIS (from the article)>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>””this is the type of hard-line negotiation that could never be attempted by any other administration other than President Donald Trump””!
Imagine if we didn’t have this dysfunctional and corrupt Congress obstructing at every level… if not for the Obstruction of Tommy’s COC owned Congress Members, this deal, (and others), would have been wrapped up 12 months ago!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you want to get a deal with China ratchet up the pressure don’t reduce it by extending the deadline. That only rewards China for stalling and trying to run out the clock on Trump’s term.
LikeLike
China knows they can play the long game or risk REVOLUTION…sign on the dotted line and ensure a generation of American dominance…45 and his team of patriots know by June 2019!
LikeLike
If you read Peter Narravo’s book, ‘Crouching Tiger’ & Sundance’s articles, you will understand that China’s significant military build up requires that China does NOT open up their domestic markets. Boosting the United States economy through trade with China is the same as decreasing the Chinese economy (thus defunding their military strength.) Annually removing hundred of billions of dollars of Chinese economic activity by opening up US markets, literally reduces aircraft, tank and aircraft carrier production in the future. If the US trade deficit with China is eliminated (including leakage through Mexico & Canada), it reduces Chinese economic output by ~4% which equals an economic recession.
LikeLike
It surely doesn’t help with the former President, Obama, in Japan this week and last week the Speaker of the House was in Europe telling the Europeans that she is equal to President Trump and holds the purse strings, while former VP and Sec.State Kerry also there heaven knows what they were telling folks. Talk about sending confused messages, as in, just wait this Administration out and things can get back to ‘normal’. Geez.
LikeLike
Sundance, Thank You.
Thank you for your clarity and insight. Thank you for freely sharing your wisdom and experience.
For the first time in my life, I can now see ‘granual’ details as well as ‘30,000 feet’ big pictures. And tonight’s article truly is describing a planetary reset, which you have illuminated for us, so that we can experience the significance.
Thank you. Thank you every day.
LikeLike