There’s a lot of news this week reflecting a great deal of oppositional alignment against the presidency of Donald Trump. CTH can get down in the weeds of each specific issue to discuss the motives and intents (we will, and do), but the big picture MUST remain at the forefront of understanding. If we lose track of the big picture, the weeds are overwhelming.
…“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.”
~ Niccolò Machiavelli
♦POTUS Trump is disrupting the global order of things in order to protect and preserve the shrinking interests of the U.S. middle-class. He is fighting, almost single-handed, at the threshold of the abyss. Our interests, our position, is zero-sum; if POTUS Trump fails, there will never be another available route to confront the Big Club.
President Trump’s aggregate opposition seeks to repel and retain the status-quo. They were on the cusp of full economic control over the U.S. just before candidate Trump snatched away their victory. There are trillions at stake. They won’t make that mistake again.
Summary of Action: President Trump has structured a plan to break down the multinational trade interests, and their “controlled markets.” Step-by-step President Trump is executing this plan; while his opposition, including Mitch McConnell, tries to stop him.
President Trump is disrupting decades of multinational financial interests who use the U.S. as a host for their ideological endeavors. President Trump is confronting multinational corporations and the global constructs of economic systems that were put in place to the detriment of the host; the American Middle-Class. There are trillions at stake; it is all about the economics; all else is chaff and countermeasures.
Familiar faces, perhaps faces you previously thought were decent, are now revealing their alignment with larger entities that are our abusers. In an effort to awaken the victim to the cycle of self-destructive codependent behavior, allow me to cue a visual example from U.S. Senator John Thune. WATCH:
What South Dakota Senator John Thune is showcasing here is his full alignment with big multinational corporate agriculture (BIG AG).
Big AG is not supporting local farmers. Big AG does not support “free and fair markets.” Big AG supports the interests of multinational corporations and multinational financial interests.
For the multinational interests the U.S. is the host; from an economic nationalism perspective they are the parasite.
It is critical to think of BIG AG in the same way we already are familiar with multinational manufacturing of durable goods.
We are already familiar how China, Mexico and ASEAN nations export our raw materials (ore, coking coal, rare earth minerals etc.). The raw materials are used to manufacture goods overseas, the cheap durable goods are then shipped back into the U.S. for purchase.
It is within this decades-long process where we lost the manufacturing base, and the multinational economic planners (World Trade Organization) put us on a path to being a “service driven” economy.
The road to a “service-driven economy” is paved with a great disparity between financial classes. The wealth gap is directly related to the inability of the middle-class to thrive.
Elite financial interests, including those within Washington DC, gain wealth and power, the U.S. workforce is reduced to servitude, “service”, of their affluent needs.
The destruction of the U.S. industrial and manufacturing base is EXACTLY WHY the wealth gap has exploded in the past 30 years.
With that familiarity, did you think the multinationals would stop with only “DURABLE GOODS”?
They don’t.
They didn’t.
The exact same exfiltration and exploitation has been happening, with increased speed, over the past 15-20 years with “CONSUMABLE GOODS“, ie food.
Raw material foodstuff is exported to China, ASEAN nations and Mexico, processed and shipped back into the U.S. as a finished product. [Recent example: Salmonella Ritz Bits (whey); Nabisco shuts New Jersey manufacturing plant, moves food production to Mexico… the result: Salmonella crackers.] This is the same design-flow with food as previously exploited by other economic sectors, including auto manufacturing.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Monsanto, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Bunge, Potash Corp, Cargill or Wilmar, all stay out of the public eye by design. Most megafood conglomerates have roots going back a century or more, but ever-increasing consolidation means that their current corporate owners may have been established only a few years ago. Welcome to the complex world of Big Ag:
Start with the so-called Big Six [PDF]. Monsanto, Syngenta, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Bayer, and BASF produce roughly three-quarters of the pesticides used in the world. The first five also sell more than half the name-brand seeds that farmers plant, including varieties modified for resistance to the very pesticides they also sell. Meanwhile, if farmers want fertilizer, a list of 10 other companies, starting with PotashCorp, account for about two-thirds of the world market.
Once the plowing, planting, nurturing, and harvesting are done, around 80 percent of major crops pass through the hands of four traders: ADM, Bunge, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. These companies aren’t just financiers, of course—Cargill, for example, produces animal feed and many other products, and it supplies more than a fifth of all meat sold in the United States.
And if you ever had any ideas about going vegetarian to avoid the conglomerates, forget about it: ADM processes about a third of all soybeans in the United States and a sixth of those grown around the globe. It also brews more than 5.6 billion liters of ethanol for gasoline and pours more than 2 million metric tons of high-fructose corn syrup every year. And it produces a sixth of the world’s chocolate. {Continue – and go Deep}
Multinational corporations, BIG AG, are now invested in controlling the outputs of U.S. agricultural industry and farmers. This process is why food prices have risen exponentially in the past decade.
The free market is not determining price; there is no “supply and demand” influence within this modern agricultural dynamic. Food commodities are now a controlled market just like durable goods. The raw material (harvests writ large) are exploited by the financial interests of massive multinational corporations. This is “contract farming”.
Again, if President Trump can successfully pull us out of NAFTA your food bill will drop 25% (or more) within the first year. Further, if U.S. supply and demand were to become part of the domestic market price for food, we would see the prices of aggregate food products drop by half. Some perishable food products would predictably drop so dramatically in price it is unfathomable how far the prices would fall.
Behind this dynamic we find the international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
When we understand how trade works in the modern era we understand why the agents within the system are so adamantly opposed to U.S. President Trump.
♦The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Sadly the liberals have been able to brain wash way too many Americans. To many can’t see the real truth because of all the freebie type promises.
Will they wake soon enough…I sure as the H3LL hope so.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s keep our facts clear and choice of inclusion accurate; not just liberals but republicans as well that feed from the hand of the Chamber of Commerce.
That was shy the word liberals versus Democrats or Republicans..
LikeLike
Also, I think there was a time when not all “liberals” were bad guys. I’ve been told that what I grew up being was more along the lines of “classical liberal”. Of course I no longer want ANYTHING to do with being a “liberal”, considering what 99% of them are now. Absolute scum, hypocrites, warmongers(!), and yes racist. Kind of the opposite of what I was back when I used to call myself “liberal”.
I believed that everyone should have similar opportunities for advancement, assuming they were willing to put in the work needed to get there. I believed nobody should be treated differently based on their race, sex, etc, etc… not worse AND not better either… therefore NO to affirmative action, etc. I believed that only in the most extreme circumstances should we get involved in wars or “intervention”. I believed that there should be a “safety net” for those unable to help themselves (“unable” being the key word, NOT “unwilling”.) I believed that it’s okay for the gov’t to put into place workplace safety rules (esp re. kids), and environmental programs (clean air, water, etc) in a REASONABLE way that doesn’t destroy the economy and people’s freedoms. I believed that the media should be totally independent, but if they engage in slander, etc they should be held accountable.
And lots more. That’s what I believed when I considered myself a “liberal”… and funny, but I STILL believe in that. Sooo…. was I just mislabeling myself all that time, or has the definition of “liberal” drastically changed?????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whatever you call it, you fit right in with POTUS’ thinking. I believe he calls it “common sense”.
LikeLike
Demoncrats and RepubliCONS; 2 faces of the same Uniparty.
The RepubliCONS DO NOT do what they do, or NOT do what they don’t do, because they are “The party of STUPID”, nor out of cowardice or a desire to be liked; they do it because their interests are, just like their Demoncrat comrades, aligned and in service to the big multinationals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JFK would probably be a republican if he ran today.
LikeLike
*shy = why
Sorry got a twitter war going on now too..
I really believe that most liberals haven’t a clue about the Uniglobalists and what its about. They are more tied to SJW ideology and are clueless that Schumer, Pelosi would really give a flying flip about them. Washington DC and all those swampers are only after the blessed wealth building buck.
Wouldn’t it be great to hear a liberal say “Pelosi sucks”…..just like we know Ryan and McConnell and half the GOP Senate do.
In a funny way, if libs on their side and we on ours could come together and beat all these Globalists who want to beat all of us — then we might be able to have honest debates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As we watch President Trump fracture the D-rat Base, your scenario will likely come true.
LikeLike
its not the liberals but the Free Traders! MultiNationals make a mint and as long as the markets are closed, its a cash cow! even in recessions, the biggies just squeeze the little guys and gals out…
LikeLiked by 1 person
K, I don’t think it’s just the freebies, nor even the brainwashing, but most significantly the utter dearth of Real World experience.
Our parasitic snowflakes are far removed from any sense of obligation for their own wants and needs. They resent responsibility and fear independence. They have not been taught to work, experienced deprivation, been allowed to fail and flounder.
They are so utterly insulated from natural consequences that when encountering anything less than automatic wish fullfillment they rage at the conspiracy du jour, convinced the universe itself is thieving away their perfect existence.
True, deliberate enemy action has helped form their dysfunction, no doubt, this influence is expanding and accelerating too. However, I believe the Parasiticals’ conviction they are owed all is founded in their certainty that they know all whilst knowing nothing real.
Idle minds and souls are as destructive as idle hands.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Most socialist countries that look like they are working are actually slowly falling apart.
Norway is starting to hit a snag because after even getting free college, their youth have come to realize that they can work 3 months and then lay off the rest of the year.
Only thing keeping them afloat is that government owns the oil they produce & high taxes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once these D-rat Parasites are hooked up to the Government Teat, there’s ZERO reason for them to inform themselves on ANYTHING but how to keep the flow coming.
LikeLike
Which is why I believe part of MAGA will be the eventual premeditated interruption of access to that teat. If not part of the plan now, it needs to become so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Work Requirement for Food Stamps seemed like a great warm-up.
LikeLike
The “global markets” in their current form exist by the exploitation of the United States.
Enter President Trump.
May God bless him in trying to turn America around to the right direction.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Crony capitalism, rigged markets, socialist/communist/fascist economies (not much difference), criminal/Mafia cartels laundering money through the rigged systems, and politicians paid to llok the other way and/or aid the rigged systems…
Adam Smith would be appalled, as would all honest people on the planet if only their eyes opened up and they took the time to read and investigate and realize how their freedoms are being melted away by the above corrupted and corrupting officials and “businessmen.”
Instead, we have a modern version of Juvenal’s complaint from the Roman Empire: Panem et circenses today manifest themselves as welfare checks, “paying people unwilling to work,” “free” picture phones, 500 television stations, video-games, and the Internet.
Juvenal would understand our present corruption as a 21st-century version of the corruption he complained about c. 2,000 years ago.
LikeLiked by 9 people
One of the scariest truths evident of this far more recent than Roman Bread and Circus. The Venezuelan people ran full speed toward the AOC’s and Pelosi’s of their country decades ago. All the ‘free stuff’ ‘equality’ and social justice and hope and change was what they bought. On credit. Now they don’t want to pay the bill. It’s not just the Chavez/Maduro Obama types but the fools that wanted them. I fear that once they fill their bellies with all this food from charity……they’ll burp and say “ well, maybe Maduro will be ok and change….”. Commies know that and play that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Roman Bread and Circus” says it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not surprising to observe unchecked capitalism, free from the threat of domestic non-monopolistic practices regulation in some countries, flourish on the world stage since monopoly is the ultimate end of unfettered capitalism. Yet there is no better economic system that is both just and creates peripheral benefit. If the World Bank could re-target it’s objectives away from co-operation with the status quo to encouraging competition perhaps the impact of the conglomerates could be lessened. And since the conglomerates are profit driven they must do business in the higher consuming nations like the US where much needed strengthened regulation could breed a freer global market.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🤔 And VOILA:
President Trump just appointed a new leader for the World Bank.
You know where THIS is going … 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
So brilliant – thanks for explaining so well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nabisco is owned by Mondelez International, another gargantuan global powerhouse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is why I no longer buy Oreo’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oreo’s are vanilla and chocolate flavored cardboard these days, and Mondelez International is the primary reason.
LikeLike
Sundance, I was hoping you might post something as to the significance of this development. I appears that instead of putting the UK at the end of the line for a trade agreement, per Obama, the US is moving them back to the front. Somehow I feel this ties in with the topic of this thread.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/02/15/britain-america-sign-deal-post-brexit-trade/
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump has promised a truly free and clear Brexit a spot at the head of the line in our trade relationships from the beginning. He is offering to help save Britain while working for the end of the EU and all the evil it encompasses and portends.
March 31 is the deadline for Brexit. Westmonster .com is where I keep tabs on that battle. I am praying for a No Deal Brexit, ie no faux escape encumbered by EU domination. Nigel Farage is now running for MEP of the brand new Brexit Party determined to defeat the schemes of Globalist May, the EU and Islamists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know that as of this moment, based on the way British gov’t is set up, Nigel isn’t eligible to be PM…. but oh how cool that would be!
LikeLike
I do love that bloke!
LikeLike
“What South Dakota Senator John Thune is showcasing here is his full alignment with big multinational corporate agriculture (BIG AG).
Big AG is not supporting local farmers. Big AG does not support “free and fair markets.” Big AG supports the interests of multinational corporations and multinational financial interests.”
As someone from south dakota….. there is a VERY BIG reason South Dakota is one of THE MOST CORRUPT.
I think we ranked like #4 or close to that a couple years ago.
and after many years by turtles guiding hand there is no doubt how well Thune is fed around that Us Chamber / business round table
LikeLiked by 12 people
So Glad to see you comment Deborah……
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks, I come hang from my branch in the tree house from time to time still. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Happy to see you Deorah..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I used to like him but I suspect he has webbed feet too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I used to have hope for him but there he is standing behind Turtle looking like a really tall clone. he’s been groomed in the swamp unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘ Been too long, Deb….You rarely see the turtle without Thune lurking like a vampire over his shoulder. The guy gives me goose bumps.
I always see Cornyn…….he is McConnells shadow.
Thune and Cornyn “Presentables” are positioned to distract viewers from the TURTLE..
Seems like Thune isn’t the brightest tool in the shed…
Dairy buisness is really affected in this big picture, thanks for the drawing Sundance hopefully people can see more clearly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the small daries in my neck of the woods went belly up on the early 2000s. My best friend was a dairy farmer at the time. The price he got paid for milk kept dropping, but the price in the store remained the same. Cows were bringing almost nothing at market and the price of hay was through the roof. Nobody understood what was happening at the time. A lot of very hard working people lost everything. It didn’t make sense that people could work so hard and have nothing. The corporate dairies all did, and are doing, fine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, when I go to the store and find milk for under $1 a gallon, I should be happy. While I obviously like paying low prices, it still doesn’t feel right. I mean all I can think about is HOW are farmers making any money whatsoever at those prices? And wanna hear something crazy? Not only do I feel for the farmers, I feel for the cows! I know, I’m weird…
Dairy is a special case, it is much cheaper to have 1 truck make one stop than to have 1 truck make 10 stops. I’m not a farmer, but I assume dairy farmers no longer haul their own product to dairy; I do know crop farmers do haul their own products.
Wonko, the way they put Dairy out of business here in WA was to regulate manure…I kid you not.
hundreds of pages detailing how manure was to be disposed of!
a one time neighbor estimated compliance for him to be in the area of $55,000!!!
sold his herd out-of-State.
now runs beef cattle.
Let me guess: Manure Disposal Regulations pertained ONLY to Dairy Cows, not Beef Cattle?
As someone who has been in the dairy business for many years, I can tell you we have carte blanch when it comes to employing Illegals. Just a couple of weeks ago, I was told by a state entity “no worries”.
A small dairy is a different matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
kinkthenorthwest, as we can now see due to their exposure instituted by our President, it is not just the liberals but our own Republican rino’s who are a big part of this mess, money and power talks and none of it is for “we the people”.
So what do we do about this? I certainly don’t want to have it continue on as it has been but am not sure where to begin, I do know that at this point more than ever I intend to support the President in everway possible.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve had a front row seat as to what has been done to small family farms….
If you’re not a corporate grower it’s hard to survive in the farming industry…….
Buy local and support small family farms when you can….
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
It used to be that the criminality of cannabis production was the biggest risk. Now, losing your ass is. Just like other commodity producers. The small grower is going extinct.
By consumer price I mean what dispensaries are retailing it for. Obviously, the bottom has dropped out of the wholesale cannabis price.
Equal-opportunity term limits should help these NWO pukes from sucking eggs.
Here’s a better solution:
We The People need to have the whole election process overhauled to include background checks for all personnel at all levels of government in the U.S.A. The whole election debacle in the U.S.A. has degraded into a three-ring circus operated by Mafia-style political committees, both on the right and on the left, plus the waffler Independent candidates that jump the fence when it financially benefits them. All sides violate election laws. Huge money donations corrupt all candidates. The electorate is not uneducated on their own right; they are uneducated due to NON-DISCLOSURES and massive obfuscations of and by all of the candidates.
If the electorate is expected to make sound decisions on the political puke candidates, overhaul the election system as follows:
All Article I and Article II personnel must be limited to only one term of office, bar none. A Constitutional Amendment must be added to limit U.S. Supreme Court members’ term of office to one 5-year term, no exceptions.
Government individuals, including U.S. presidents should receive no retirement benefits nor Secret Service protection upon completion of service. No one running for public office should receive more than one dollar ($1.00) donation from any one private U.S. citizen or from any one corporation during their campaign for office. All government salaries and raises should always be put to an electorate vote during the general election. Ban all foreign donations and if donated, disqualify candidate.
Anyone running for the presidency, the Congress, and the U.S. Supreme Court offices should be subjected to a background investigation using Standard Form (SF) 86 covering their entire lifespan and the results of this SF86 document should be made public to all constituents one year prior to election, understanding of course that U.S. Supreme Court nominee selections are done in the U.S. Senate. A lie detector test should be a mandatory requirement before being added to the ballot.
Additionally, the SF86 results should be used by an independent civilian organization to assess suitability for a top secret classified clearance. If a person is rejected for a classified clearance, they should also be rejected for the ballot.
Ban paid lobbyists. They are mostly shills with evil intentions.
Ban government officials from owning suitcases to prevent government officials from bringing money back home when their term of office is complete.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like your ideas but the problems are more complex therefore demanding a more robust solution. Case in point, you talked about background investigations. With the power and money involved it would not be long before the validation process became corrupt. Just look at the FISA warrant process for proof.
To quote myself: processes, all processes are no better than the people who run them.
We have a method of fast-tracking the entire thing embedded in our constitution.
Permit me to remind you, that the FISA process is unconstitutional, yet it exist.
Since the early 70s while working for DuPont, all we heard was that the US is going to be a service economy. Jobs were going overseas and my job did. I never really understood what it all meant. Now we do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes your job was “off shored” by a company that was bought or sold or divested through commodities while the actual labor may well be being done by a child/slave or peasant caste in China or India who makes a penny a day if anything at all.
But that’s all ok, you see we don’t talk about the human condition of off shoring your job up here ON THE HILL in DC because you know we like to pretend we are the GREAT HUMANISTS who are so caring of the world and all it’s suffering. WE only want the best and care about the poors in all the world, you know, it’s WHO WE ARE.
That’s your GOVERNMENT< nothing but liars and the lying scum who work for the liars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American public in general does not care about the human rights issues involved with moving jobs to countries like China. All they care is they get a cheap disposable product.
You could show them factual information and videos about the working conditions in China, how little safety measures there are, life expectancy of the workers, and the slave wages they are paid, and a lot more Americans than you think would simply say “oh well” and buy the product anyway.
Our Government is not the only problem here, it’s the symptom of a greater problem with the American people.
A few days ago I asked for help about where to start in explaining to a friend the details of the whole Russia Russia Russia conspiracy. But now reading this post, I think THIS may be a good place to start. Because even though it at first seems unrelated, in fact it’s probably all intertwined. The whole goal is to take down Trump by any means necessary. If it can be done with a phony Russia collusion story, fine. If not, maybe try something else. So yeah… STOP TRUMP is all that matters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump just got in their way. Sort of like medication for a stubborn and growing infection.
NAFTA, NATO, the EU, CPTPP all are devised for one thing and by one group:
——————–
“Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”
– David Rockfeller The Rockefeller-Founded Trilateral Commission (TC)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-true-story-of-the-bilderberg-group-and-what-they-may-be-planning-now/13808
——————-
they are also know as The Bilderbergers but if you mention them you will be immediately labeled an “Alex Jones Kook”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I remember meeting David the baby in Williamsburg once. He is now gone but the family lives on.
I meant to put quotes around “family.” Wink.
jello333, actually read THE NEXT post and look at my response there. Getting us out of NAFTA would look like small potatoes compared to getting us out of NATO, the biggest boondoggle in US history.
If you think Russia was picked like picking a name out of the phone book, think again, the reasoning was carefully planned. After all who has been a bigger “boogeyman” to the average neo-con of the past 40 years than that old faithful boogerBear in the East?
Knowing that just saying the name “Putin” is like jabbing the twitch nerve on a jughead neo-con tardling like a Hannity or Levin is all the globalists needed, they had the perfect “bait’ for making red-state radio talking heads jump right into the boat for them. The globalists empire rides on a NATO and now EU alliance of corrupt plutocrats who’s world bank scheme gives them a financial sword of Damocles to simply “shutdown” opposition on any of their wealth transfer schemes.
Much like the idea behind “Homeland Security” an organization devised to spy ON YOU WITH YOUR APPROVAL, all because you will go along with anything just “TO KEEP YOU SAFE”. The Globalists version of the World Union will happen right in front of your eyes with your approval because you will agree with the “thousand points of light” and City on a Hill and the many other phony memes devised to make you think it’s “whats best for you”.
welcome to the royal scam.
You hit the nail on the head, jello333.
Many commenters on this site get all caught up in the latest revelation regarding the soft coup, mu russia stuff, but, based on their comments, DON’T read the material like this, where Sundance lays out trade issues, Meganomics, and main st. vs. Wall st.
As such, they are only getting LESS than half the story;
“Why don’t Congressional Republicans,….fill in the blank.
Because they are RepubliCONS, THATS why!
WHY do they persist to resist PDJT; THIS (whats layed out in this and other articles on TRADE, is,WHY.
IT is an EXISTENTIAL battle; there can be NO “truce”, no compromise.
Either PDJT (and we deplorables) ultimately win, or the Uniparty and Globalists do.
Now we see why nothing is done about the leftist stranglehold on our education system, a system that has turned generation after generation of young Americans against their own interests
They’ve been manipulated into believing their enemies, enemies of their freedom and prosperity, are decent and righteous
They’re nothing but utter fools, tricked into supporting the globalist elites quest for total control of the worlds wealth and resources
An informed and engaged people are the one true weapon against tyranny, and that weapon is being dismantled in our own schools
LikeLiked by 5 people
Historically, nearly every oppressive revolution was started by the so called “intelligentsia”. They all had their roots in the Universities.
When NAFTA was being debated I didn’t see how a country could survive with a service economy as there is no wealth being generated by selling each other hamburgers. On the other hand we won WW2 by out producing the weapons of war not providing a service industry. The Clintons started us down the path of economic surrender in a war that no one wanted to discuss.
Trading with communist countries who can dictate the price of goods is not a good idea and then let them force you to manufacture on their soil.
The amount of stupidity required is immense. Stupidity=Money$$$$
LikeLiked by 2 people
“leftist stranglehold on our education system…” This ,unfortunately, will take decades to reverse. There are 30-40 yr. olds today that have been indoctrinated beyond repair. I believe it was Joe Stalin that said 90 years ago something to the effect that “ give me the children in school for 5 years and I can change a society.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
One example of Big At is prime 400 to 600 pound Black Angus selling on the hood at stockyards for $1.35 per pound but $9.99 Ribeyes in your local market. Even accounting for processing, transport and feeder lots the disparity is plain.
Again you nail it Sundance, if our economy isn’t wrested away from the NWO and Wall Street we are doomed as a middle class no matter the other obvious threats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still, that is an 821% markup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am thankful for the few “lukewarm defenders” such as Robert Lighthizer and Wilbur Ross, possibly Mike Pompeo, who have allied themselves with the President in his brave efforts to return the fruits of the hardest working denizens of the greatest country ever, to those who created it; the United States middle class.
I just wish there were more players who I could solidly say have more interest in this repatriation of wealth , IOW, who exactly are the good guys and who are the bad guys? My bad guys list is several pages long , and my good guys list has a few names, but written in pencil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So brilliant – even a GED educated person like me can grasp it! Sundance is the best!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So even a Government Educated Dem?
That’s why much of our food is contaminated and poor quality. I don’t care 🤷🏻♀️ to eat fruit from Chile, Argentina and Mexico.
Upstate NY has been skeletonized by globalists. It’s sickening and disgusting!! It’s time the US supported our farmers instead of putting them out of business with stupid regulations and unreasonable ecological bs so we have to buy foreign fruits, vegetables and meats. It’s ridiculous!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
anyone read “The Farm Bill”?
Not the whole bill. Come and see what the global libs have done to our agriculture up here. The damage is done ✅
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read this on Twitter (I think on Thomas Sowell- not really him):
Democrats are: A bunch of rich people convincing poor people to vote for rich people by telling the poor people that other rich people are the reason they are poor….
LikeLiked by 3 people
And….to put a cap on this…..I believe Sundance has already stated this……..
What happens when thousands of illegals flood the country?
The Government, gives them welfare, EBT, food stamps.
What do the illegals receiving these benefits do……they buy the food….they buy the food Sundance just wrote about.
Overpriced food…..they do not care about prices….it is free to them….but the multi-nationals make a killing on this overpriced food bought by illegals, financed by our own Government.
Billions are at stake. Why do you think they fight against the wall so much and want more illegal immigration…..
They are making trillions…..it is always about money….always money….they do not care about us…only about money..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, in other similar pieces on trade has explained FOOD STAMPS;
Supply and demand, as a controlling factor in detirmining price because they CONTROL supply and demand as multinationalists.
Therefore, they will reduce supply to raise the price, up to the limit people can “afford”.
If a significant part of the population is ‘purchasing’their food with food stamps, that effectively allows them to raise the prices higher than they would, otherwise.
A great read
SD, is it even possible to turn this around just by Donald Trump being president?
What is our role in this? What can we do to maximize any potential for success?
We all need to vote better people into Congress who can help Trump realize his fantastic plans. Vote to support the President in every election. Run for office yourself if you can.
Thune is such a disappointment. Vote him out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lighthizer did not shine in the video provided. He acknowledged several times that Thune would be better informed on certain issues than he, Lighthizer, was, and his presentation was essentially gibberish. Perhaps this was by design, much as President Eisenhauer used to speak gibberish to reporters. SD’s remarks, on the other hand, were radiant.
I totally disagree. Lighthizer was saying that it’s probably easier and better for us if we negotiate deals with the individual Pacific nations than attempt to deal with the entire group at the same time.
I thought he was great. He had every fact nailed but humbly deferred to the congressman’s knowledge, knowing there was none to be found there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great article !
“Our interests, our position, is zero-sum; if POTUS Trump fails, there will never be another available route to confront the Big Club.”
This is the only idea I disagree with.
The financial crisis, and the feeble recovery that followed, badly discredited the global economic, political, financial and business elite.
The major populist movements – Brexit, Trump, 5 Star, Yellow vests; have all arisen after 8-10 years of economic “recovery”. In every country, these movements all pushed aside the political duopolies of corporate globalists vs PC/Identity politics globalists.
The next big economic downturn is going to totally shatter the political power of the COC globalists and their PC/Identity politics duopoly partners.
I wonder, if the existing educational schools focusing on economics are teaching their students this “global markets don’t exists”? Since knowledge, is or can be the power for change.
“The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.”
Sundance, your post is brilliant … as are your “triggers”:
“Familiar faces, perhaps faces you previously thought were decent, are now revealing their alignment with larger entities that are our abusers.”
Two names INSTANTLY came to mind, before you even mentioned the first
… Senator Thune [aka FAKE FACE] and Cargill [neighboring Big-Ag In-the-SHADOWS].
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Sundance—–how much of a dent do you think POTUS is making in the “trillions that are at stake”——in stemming the outflow of the country’s wealth? Are we looking at a glass 1/8 full, 1/4 full or just a swallow of water in the bottom of the glass? What do you think?
Thx SD for posting the video, which shows how artful Lighthizer is in his responses to Thune.
Also, the self-evident logic of abandoning TPP for bilateral agreements. As Lighthizer testifies, six Asian countries make up the vast majority of our trade with Asia. And so much easier to negotiate one to one than multilaterally–where the details (likely disadvantageous to the USA) will be obscured.
LIghthizer does not say, but again it is self-evident and part of POTUS’s brilliant strategy for our country, is that we can be FAR more powerful in bilateral negotiations where we represent the proverbial golden goose. I believe SD has said that this is true, even for the behemoth of China.
The Trump administration has some very talented folks, Lighthizer among them. We are blessed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would it be important, to know, which members of Congress align with our abusers? Know your enemy.
LikeLike
If and when I come up with a name, that can be CONFIRMED, I’ll be sure and post it, but I wouldn’t hold my breath!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be good to know. Investigate the Senators and Representatives in your state. See how they vote. See who they get their campaign money from. Each person should do this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They were on the cusp of full economic control …. They won’t make that mistake again.”
I feel I should tell everyone, once again, what this means, what the REAL “big picture” is, at least the bottom line: Real War. Not your father’s Politics, not Left vs. Right.
For the past 10 years, it has been the War of the Insane Left, to “transform” America and set the “new world order” in intellectual and economic concrete. If President Trump, if we, can’t enlighten them, all of this will (obviously) be mere prelude, to the unavoidable explosion, the meeting of the irresistible force and the immovable object.
No one really wants to hear this (I have found), but: On the other side of all of this, after any and all wars intended to solve the present, insolvable divisions, is the paradigm I have uncovered, 22 years ago , still held at full arm’s length by everybody, through their (your) dogmatic desire not to “go there”, to think outside of every current box.
The answer is beyond today’s, or the past centuries’, politics…or economics, or science, or religion. It lies in accepting new knowledge, not any current consensus.
Luckily, his trade people have been consistently solid.
President Trump’s plan to SMOTHER INFLATION
… NEUTERING the Fed’s excuse to spike Interest Rates
… through the 2020 Election and his 2nd Term:
“Again, if President Trump can successfully pull us out of NAFTA your food bill will drop 25% (or more) within the first year.”
First ENERGY to rein in the Fed.
Then FOOD to neuter the Fed.
Finally HOUSING for the encore!
• America’s Manufacturing RENAISSANCE.
• America’s Infrastructure UPGRADE.
• America’s Housing RESURGENCE, driven by Middle-Class RECOVERY and fed by the massive Manufacturing & Infrastructure expansions in domestic Construction Capacity, Logging-Lumber and Materials Production.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BKR, comes thru, again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet another Sundance INSPIRATION.
When you think about it, POTUS could realistically pull this off!
– “Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.”
– “Control oil and you control the nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
Trump is breaking up this control over our food, energy, and hopefully in the future, the Fed’s manipulation of our money supply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hammer down, Mr. President. 👏👏👏
You have to admire, President Trump, just because of his willingness to take on such a power structure! I have to believe, that these people would not have a problem in removing a president.
I am in complete awe of President Trump. He has done so many difficult things already, all while being fought by the Dems, RINOs, intelligence agencies, media, etc. He has sacrificed so much to try to fix the problems of the country.
People, please don’t blow it in 2020. There will be no better President than Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I have no doubt that were it not for their fear of an all-out, instantaneous civil war, the scumbags would have already “taken out” Trump. It’s WE THE PEOPLE who have so far protected Don.
Here’s the problem, or opportunity, we face. How do we get blue collar middle class people to believe in Trump and his agenda? If what sundance writes here is true then the middle class people who vote against him are cutting their own throats. They must be educated and enlightened to know what is going on and in their best interests. Trump supporters MUST stand firm and be informed enough to convince others all over the country what Trump is trying to do.
I agree. We have an important role to play to educate others.
I’m always in here saying the same thing over and over about voting, because some people just do not get it. Be picky about your candidates during the primary, try to get the RINOs out then, but in the general election vote straight GOP because House and Senate majorities are ultra important. Supporting Trump should be our #1 voting goal. Don’t blow this good thing that we’ve started.
To people who are not already Trump supporters ask them if they are taking home more pay, if they feel they have better job security, if their investments are worth more now, if they have confidence in the economy to buy a major appliance, a car, maybe a new house. Are they better off now than they were 2 years ago. If yes, vote for Trump because it will be even better if he wins a second term.
Most of us are beginning to realize that President Trump is that hope. And, that we “The Middle Class” are all in this soup together. The question for me is: Will President Trump have enough time to succeed? Because he would not have started this without a plan.
Thune read everything he said from the script ADM provided to him. Good boy! Good boy.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
So is AOC and her ilk fighting against the “One big company store” helping or hurting MAGAnomics?
Commies,Criminals and Cowards = Congress
