Michael Cohen Cancels SSCI Testimony…

The Michael Cohen testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), headed by Chairman Richard Burr and Vice-Chair Mark Warner [A Sketchy Couple], has been cancelled citing the medical condition of Mr. Cohen:

WASHINGTON – Michael Cohen has postponed his third scheduled congressional testimony, his lawyer said Monday, casting further doubt on the prospect of the former fixer for President Trump returning to Capitol Hill before reporting to prison next month.

“The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has accepted Mr. Cohen’s request for postponement of tomorrow’s hearing due to post-surgery medical needs,” his lawyer, Lanny Davis, said in a statement on Monday. Details of Cohen’s surgery were not immediately clear.

The Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Cohen in January, according to Davis. He was requested to appear on Feb. 12, a source familiar with the matter said. “A future date will be announced by the Committee,” Davis added in his statement. (read more)

This is the third time Cohen’s testimony to congress has been cancelled and re-scheduled. The HPSCI (Adam Schiff) announced last week that Cohen’s closed-door testimony was postponed until later this month; and that followed Cohen pulling out of a previously scheduled open hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee (Elijah Cummings).

Following the prior cancellations Michael Cohen’s political handler, Lanny Davis, told MSNBC that Cohen “expects to appear on the 28th of February” to a closed session in front of the HPSCI (Chairman Schiff), and would “probably” testify in public before the House Oversight Committee sometime in late February. Cohen is scheduled to report to federal prison on March 6th.

According to prior communication, as relayed by Representative Jim Jordan, Cohen’s apolitical lawyer, Guy Petrillo, said Mr. Cohen would not be able to discuss anything concerning the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.  [Mueller continues to be the shield] Therefore it would appear the Cummings committee intent has always been to script an impeachment or obstruction narrative -against the President- without Cohen able to answer specific questions.

It is very likely Cohen’s cooperation with congress was part of the reason why the start of his prison sentence was deferred from December 2018 until March 6th, 2019. With that in mind, Chairman Cummings and Chairman Schiff previously let the cat out of the bag when they responded to Cohen and informed him they would not accept his refusal to comply:

“Nevertheless, when our Committees began discussions with Mr. Cohen’s attorney, not appearing before Congress was never an option. […] We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both Committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.”  [Link to Oversight]

Obviously there was some pre-planning to exploit Cohen’s appearance before the congressional session even began.  The sequencing of the democrat plan seems to remain intact (Cohen, then Mueller).  However, the timing of their strategy seems to have been upended.

If AG William Barr gets a full senate confirmation vote before the end of this week, the best laid plans of the democrats might be further disrupted….

“Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the face” ~ Mike Tyson

 

115 Responses to Michael Cohen Cancels SSCI Testimony…

  bunkers says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    “Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the face”

    That was my exact comment a couple of weeks back in regards to the Democratic plan for the impeachment of POTUS – I believe this is 1 of 2 places he will utilize his ultimate leverage of declassification. The other being his reelection.

    Reply

    Reply
  Derangement Syndrome says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    I wonder if the “Mulehead/Barr wives go to bible study together” story was leaked to get Trump to not pick him? Hmmm….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  donnyvee says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    I’m a fair minded person. I would call this out no matter what in the interest of fairness. Why is it that no one in Demo-land is ever referred to as a “fixer?”

    Reply

    Reply
    riverelf says:
      February 11, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      Hahahahahaha. Sigh. Hahahahahahahaha.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    rogerdat says:
      February 11, 2019 at 6:29 pm

      yeah, you’re right. * like *

      Democrat Fixer David Kendall for one…………

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Sgt Stryker says:
      February 11, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      Cohen has been a Demoncrat for most of his adult? life.
      He switched parties in 2015 for about a year.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      andyocoregon says:
        February 11, 2019 at 7:32 pm

        Did Cohen have a sex change operation recently?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        Amy2 says:
          February 11, 2019 at 8:39 pm

          I thought the turn around time from cataract surgery was pretty quick?

          Like

          Reply
          Carrie2 says:
            February 11, 2019 at 10:56 pm

            Amy2, having had cataracts removed and my Lasik returned, I went home the same day with some eye drops to use and nothing more. The lens go in and the cornea back over it and that is all that is involved. No more wearing masks or eye covers as in times past. The removal and replacement of the new lens doesn’t take either. And by the way, I am many years older than Cohen, the disaster of an attorney and thank God only 1 yr. with Trump and sounds like he was a “plant” as well. He has so many other criminal acts to contend with and I can only suppose those he owes a lot of money to are out in the cold as he apparently had and has no money. Pity his family because I think he never told them that status of anything. This could mean any home or property he had could be taken over to help pay down the debts. Also I get the creepy feeling that he spent the $130K because of his connection to Stormy because if a NDA was involved, why didn’t Stormy show it? Worked many years in law and the whole thing smells to heaven.

            Like

            Reply
            Amy2 says:
              February 11, 2019 at 11:07 pm

              Yes, my mom had the surgery and I took my mother-in-law for hers. I hope you had as great a result as they did! And yes, the whole thing stinks. Any reason is possible in his crazy world. ‘Feel sorry for his family.

              Like

              Reply
        mike says:
          February 11, 2019 at 10:03 pm

          I think his head got stuck up his ass and had to be removed surgically.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
    GB Bari says:
      February 11, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      They definitely are (not necessarily using that exact term) but it’s not reported by any MSM if that is to what you are referring.

      For example, Sundance right here in CTH has frequently brough attention to the corrupt liars and Decepticons who have been covering for the corrupt criminals in the DOJ, FBI, DemocRAT Party, UniParty, and Media who participated (and continue to participate) in the attempted coup against POTUS. In many instances, the coverup person can accurately be labeled a “fixer,”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  ALEX says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Perhaps he decided not to be exploited anymore now his sentence is coming. Reading articles about him even his family mention his split personality and his ego is legendary. A last minute surgery fits the bill for this level of Shyster…. but will see….

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Bullseye says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Now lets see if Ms Lindsey delays Barr’s confirmation..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Mark L. says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    With the analogy fresh to the board, has any of these Democrat punks ever been punched in the face? It may be about time.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  andy says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    SUBPOENA SIDE SHOW IN
    THREE

    TWO

    ONE

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  TigerBear says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    “If AG William Barr gets a full senate confirmation vote before the end of this week, the best laid plans of the democrats might be further disrupted….”

    Um…. Now I’m thinking Turtle will make sure Barr’s confirmation is postponed.
    We’ll see, and I hope I’m wrong.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Johnny Bravo says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    I’m not a man moved to violence, but i’d make an exception in the case of the sociocrats and their lunatic congress leaders!

    Here, give me a paperbag, I’m hyper-ventilating 😣💥😂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  andy says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    what if the delay in incarceration was due to scheduled surgery and not weaponized testimony?

    Like

    Reply
    Concerned Virginian says:
      February 11, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      Maybe, maybe not.
      I believe that inmates are taken under guard to a hospital for medical procedures that can’t be performed in the jail’s own sick bay.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  wodiej says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    That picture of Mueller makes me think of what Satan looks like. As for Cohen, I have not kept up on the details, but the Clintons have murdered people, funneled money to their supposed charity fund and not done a day of jail time. Seems off balance to me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
      olderwiser21 says:
        February 11, 2019 at 10:46 pm

        Litl – Thought it was also very interesting that dcclothesline.com has been suspended from FaceBook for their reporting. Plus, Oprah – what a fool she is. You can spot this con man a mile away….Thanks for the post.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      fred5678 says:
        February 12, 2019 at 12:47 am

        Daily Mail tells the story — Oprah, Bubba, and faith healing — what could go wrong???

        “…A woman who helped to bring down a Brazilian faith healer accused of sex abuse has taken her own life in Spain.

        Sabrina Bittencourt, 38, died at her home in Barcelona just days after accusing John of God – real name Joao Teixeira de Faria – of running a ‘sex slave farm’.

        She claimed young girls were held captive in a farming operation which exported babies on the black market.

        The women would be murdered after ten years of having babies in the alleged scheme run by the 77-year-old celebrity faith healer, who was arrested last year after hundreds of women accused him of abuse, she said. …”

        “…Hundreds of around the world have already accused John of God of sexually abusing them during healing sessions.

        The faith healer became a wanted man after ten women accused him of abuse during a late night chat show on Brazil’s Globo TV network last year.

        After the initial interview on TV authorities were reportedly contacted by more than 600 other accusers, including Faria’s adult daughter, Dalva Teixeira.

        He was arrested in December and remanded in custody before being charged with rape and sexual assault. …”

        The faith healer gained international fame in 2010 when Oprah Winfrey visited his retreat to interview him for her talk show.

        Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and supermodel Naomi Campbell are among those rumoured to have visited him. ”

        https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6664777/Woman-arrest-John-God-takes-life.html

        Oprah had a very accepting interview of his “faith healing” abilities. Sheeesh!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  spr says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    I would like to use a a nice big metal bat on several of the people in DC…hell almost all of them including GOP scum

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    montanamel says:
      February 11, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      YOU go there spr…. Now, tell us what you REALLY think, OK?
      Myself, I’m partial to those hollow aluminum ones….such a satisfying THuNK…
      Brings back fond memories of Clear & Present Danger, eh?… You go Ryan…give it to him!
      Check-6

      Like

      Reply
  Merle Marks says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    “post-surgery medical needs”….can only assume he needs testosterone injections due to the neutering that has been done…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Kleen says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    His attorney already said he wasn’t going to talk about the investigation and only talk about his personal anecdotes.

    So, testify about anecdotes…

    While taking a chance of perjuring himself.
    Cohen is being used and abused like a monkey in a circus.

    Like

    Reply
  Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Got beat up or fell off a bar stool a little while back. Now post-surgery medical needs from out of nowhere. Would unforeseen complications be next?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Coast says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Sounds like the democrat plans are working about as well as a lead balloon.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  montanamel says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Cue the Horse’s head to land on his porch….or, the wake up seane in bed…on the 3rd of March!

    Like

    Reply
  Genie says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Lanny says, “We’re sorry, the fixer is broken and can’t come out today.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Tiffthis says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    He was fitted for plywood underwear as prison protection, still getting used to the splinters. 🤣

    Like

    Reply
  antitechnocracy says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    One scenario . . . Cohen’s gangster father-in-law gets word that one or more of the Republicans on the committees was about to grow a pair and grill Cohen on his gangster connections. So, Cohen gets some “medical complications” after the first “talk” with his father-in-law’s associates and now refuses to testify.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Kristin says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    Surgery for a hangnail perhaps…?

    Like

    Reply
  L4grasshopper says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    If Cohen had ANYTHING, he would have used it to avoid jail time.

    He’s got nothing, and surely the Dems know it 😫

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    railer says:
      February 11, 2019 at 7:19 pm

      This. They’d give him something at sentencing and he’d be singing right now, if he had it.

      Anybody with a brain should know that Trump sniffed this guy out as strictly a bagman. He knows nothing. Manafort is exactly the same. Even if Trump was involved with something shady, these aren’t the underlings he’d have trusted to help execute it. They were strictly tools being used for specific jobs, Cohen to buy the porn star’s silence, and Manafort to deal with the Swamp RINO scumbags before the R convention.

      It’s almost an insult to think that Trump would comingle his affairs in such a clumsy way as these Swamp creatures think he did. There is no chance. These scumbags know nothing.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      GB Bari says:
        February 11, 2019 at 7:48 pm

        Your implication about PDJT’s keen intuition is very believable considering that the alleged incidents being “fixed” happened in the past ~10 years, a time when DJT already had accumulated vast experience with scumbags and likely has fairly good iintuition who to trust and who not to trust.

        IMHO, PDJT’s ability to make decisions since becoming POTUS has been obstructed by the political and procedural limitations placed upon him in the WH Executive role. He has had to make several significant compromises in personnel selection due to the vested power of so many Swamp dwellers who surrounded him from the outset. But IMO his power and control over those choices seems to be improving.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    looseends660722553 says:
      February 12, 2019 at 2:17 pm

      Cohen won’t testify at all. Its all falling apart.

      Like

      Reply
  tav144 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    I believe Cohen is the “spy” in the Trump campaign that Popadopoulas has been referring to but won’t name. Remember he said Congress members know who he’s talking about. And Cohen taped his conversations with Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Blind no longer says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    They must not have all their impeachment players in place yet.

    Like

    Reply
  Merkin Muffy says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    The rumor that Cohen was going to testify was probably leaked by Andrew Weissman by his lackey, Felix Sater.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Rose says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    He was Trump’s lawyer, if he breaks that confidentiality agreement he’s going to lose his license and for what to get even for mistakes that dimwit made.

    Like

    Reply
  jbrickley says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    That photo of Cohen with an arm in a sling, IV bandage on the back of his other hand and the black eye… Did one of father-in-laws thugs tune him up? Media implied it was Trump. Did his wife attack him? Now he’s had another medical procedure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  lawton says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    It will be funny to see the media’s reaction when Muller report shows there is nothing in about 2 weeks.

    Like

    Reply
  Harvey Lipschitz says:
    February 11, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    The Democrates slobbering all over themselves thinking Cohen will deliver more dirt on Trump. His earlier excuse was “threatened by Trump” He may be threatened if he lies and Trump catches it.

    Like

    Reply
  Chilidog says:
    February 11, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    If he has any self respect he’ll stop cooperating, keep his mouth shut from now on, and do his time. What are they going to do if he refuses to testify, put him in jail? Surely he knows by now that he won’t be received as a left wing hero. Only a fool would agree to the public humiliation that’s in store for him if he testifies.

    Like

    Reply
  nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    February 11, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    I hope this Rat, if he does ever appear, turns into a squeaky little mouse with a timorous voice similar to that of “baby girl” Ford ( Who can forget that vocal performance)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Tall Texan says:
    February 11, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Translation – Michael Cohen had a lobotomy so he is now BUTTHURT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Jenevive says:
    February 11, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    What does he gain by testifying to the circus.
    He is already going to jail. When he gets out
    no one will want to have anything to do with him
    For the left he will have Trump taint. To the right
    he is untrustworthy. Who would want to hire a lawyer
    who secretly TAPES his clients?

    Like

    Reply
    Carrie2 says:
      February 11, 2019 at 11:06 pm

      Jenevive, I think he is or on the road to disbarment for many other wrongdoings. If nothing else, he can work with his father-in-law, who, I gather is a hot criminal himself. Makes me think he may be an Italian “Don”.

      Like

      Reply
  sucesfuloser says:
    February 11, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    The Clintons would suicide their turncoat fears, a little black eye and twisted arm goes a long way, and is so much more humane.

    Like

    Reply
  Zorro says:
    February 11, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Could it be the hearing conflicted with his hair cut appointment?

    Like

    Reply
  mr.piddles says:
    February 11, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    “If AG William Barr gets a full senate confirmation vote before the end of this week, the best laid plans of the democrats might be further disrupted….”

    Rand Paul already a “NAY!”.

    https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/429517-paul-to-oppose-trumps-ag-nominee

    Let’s make The List, shall we…

    Murkowski
    Collins
    Romney

    Who did I forget?

    Like

    Reply
    Carrie2 says:
      February 11, 2019 at 11:08 pm

      Well, we can hope McConnell will wise up and go NUCLEAR and get this done, along with the other several hundreds held in waiting for other positions.

      Like

      Reply
    looseends660722553 says:
      February 12, 2019 at 2:32 pm

      I think Rand Paul is only voting “nay” because he knows the other three Senators will vote for an establishment pick. Paul doesn’t like Barr on privacy issues.

      I think Paul would vote for Barr and protect thepresident if Barr’s didn’t otherwise have the votes. McConnell leadership would be severely harmed if he loses the Barr vote.

      Like

      Reply
  Sparky5253 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Omerta. Trump tweeting about Cohen’s father-in-law might also be a factor in Cohen going silent.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Gary Lacey says:
    February 11, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    It now seems for Cohen to testify they will have to get him released from prison.

    Like

    Reply
  Leane Kamari says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:54 am

    The DOJ and FBI could put a gag order on him. Similar to the one Roger Stone is facing or that whistle blower in the Uranium One case was having around his mouth.

    Like

    Reply
  Bulldog84 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Here’s the brief recap: Perjury postponed.

    Like

    Reply
  myrightpenguin says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:33 am

    Like

    Reply

