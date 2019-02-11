Michael Cohen Cancels SSCI Testimony…

The Michael Cohen testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), headed by Chairman Richard Burr and Vice-Chair Mark Warner [A Sketchy Couple], has been cancelled citing the medical condition of Mr. Cohen:
WASHINGTON – Michael Cohen has postponed his third scheduled congressional testimony, his lawyer said Monday, casting further doubt on the prospect of the former fixer for President Trump returning to Capitol Hill before reporting to prison next month.
“The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has accepted Mr. Cohen’s request for postponement of tomorrow’s hearing due to post-surgery medical needs,” his lawyer, Lanny Davis, said in a statement on Monday. Details of Cohen’s surgery were not immediately clear.
The Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Cohen in January, according to Davis. He was requested to appear on Feb. 12, a source familiar with the matter said. “A future date will be announced by the Committee,” Davis added in his statement. (read more)
This is the third time Cohen’s testimony to congress has been cancelled and re-scheduled. The HPSCI (Adam Schiff) announced last week that Cohen’s closed-door testimony was postponed until later this month; and that followed Cohen pulling out of a previously scheduled open hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee (Elijah Cummings).
Following the prior cancellations Michael Cohen’s political handler, Lanny Davis, told MSNBC that Cohen “expects to appear on the 28th of February” to a closed session in front of the HPSCI (Chairman Schiff), and would “probably” testify in public before the House Oversight Committee sometime in late February. Cohen is scheduled to report to federal prison on March 6th.
According to prior communication, as relayed by Representative Jim Jordan, Cohen’s apolitical lawyer, Guy Petrillo, said Mr. Cohen would not be able to discuss anything concerning the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller. [Mueller continues to be the shield] Therefore it would appear the Cummings committee intent has always been to script an impeachment or obstruction narrative -against the President- without Cohen able to answer specific questions.
It is very likely Cohen’s cooperation with congress was part of the reason why the start of his prison sentence was deferred from December 2018 until March 6th, 2019. With that in mind, Chairman Cummings and Chairman Schiff previously let the cat out of the bag when they responded to Cohen and informed him they would not accept his refusal to comply:
“Nevertheless, when our Committees began discussions with Mr. Cohen’s attorney, not appearing before Congress was never an option. […] We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both Committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.” [Link to Oversight]
Obviously there was some pre-planning to exploit Cohen’s appearance before the congressional session even began. The sequencing of the democrat plan seems to remain intact (Cohen, then Mueller). However, the timing of their strategy seems to have been upended.
If AG William Barr gets a full senate confirmation vote before the end of this week, the best laid plans of the democrats might be further disrupted….
“Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the face” ~ Mike Tyson
That was my exact comment a couple of weeks back in regards to the Democratic plan for the impeachment of POTUS – I believe this is 1 of 2 places he will utilize his ultimate leverage of declassification. The other being his reelection.
I think Michael Cohen’s father-in-law has something to do with Michael’s medical condition.
“Surgery” … or “electro-shock” therapy? I’m betting on the latter
I wonder if the “Mulehead/Barr wives go to bible study together” story was leaked to get Trump to not pick him? Hmmm….
Leaked after Trump picked him.
Then to get Trump to drop him, which actually makes more sense. Where did that story come from?
Do you really think just because the wives went to bible study together our President would change his mind? Now that’s really funny! Our President’s mind is bigger than that! 🤣😂
Besides, how many people you have to shake hands with or be nice mannered to at your spouses office party or anywhere else in public meeting work related people …… regardless whether you like these people or not. Just think for yourself.
lindsy graham
Sounds like the husbands are the ones that need to be going to those bible study sessions.
Derangement, your vision is nothing short of a wise man making clarity of newly introduced 2 legged tea leaves.
Good one Ray!🤣😂
Or, if you want to play another angle…
Leaked to offset the aggressive Barr comments in several articles he wrote.
I’m a fair minded person. I would call this out no matter what in the interest of fairness. Why is it that no one in Demo-land is ever referred to as a “fixer?”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hahahahahaha. Sigh. Hahahahahahahaha.
Democrat Fixer David Kendall for one…………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t Kendall a National Enquirer lawyer?
Terry McAullife (Clinton’s) for another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cohen has been a Demoncrat for most of his adult? life.
He switched parties in 2015 for about a year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did Cohen have a sex change operation recently?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the turn around time from cataract surgery was pretty quick?
LikeLike
Amy2, having had cataracts removed and my Lasik returned, I went home the same day with some eye drops to use and nothing more. The lens go in and the cornea back over it and that is all that is involved. No more wearing masks or eye covers as in times past. The removal and replacement of the new lens doesn’t take either. And by the way, I am many years older than Cohen, the disaster of an attorney and thank God only 1 yr. with Trump and sounds like he was a “plant” as well. He has so many other criminal acts to contend with and I can only suppose those he owes a lot of money to are out in the cold as he apparently had and has no money. Pity his family because I think he never told them that status of anything. This could mean any home or property he had could be taken over to help pay down the debts. Also I get the creepy feeling that he spent the $130K because of his connection to Stormy because if a NDA was involved, why didn’t Stormy show it? Worked many years in law and the whole thing smells to heaven.
Yes, my mom had the surgery and I took my mother-in-law for hers. I hope you had as great a result as they did! And yes, the whole thing stinks. Any reason is possible in his crazy world. ‘Feel sorry for his family.
I think his head got stuck up his ass and had to be removed surgically.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They definitely are (not necessarily using that exact term) but it’s not reported by any MSM if that is to what you are referring.
For example, Sundance right here in CTH has frequently brough attention to the corrupt liars and Decepticons who have been covering for the corrupt criminals in the DOJ, FBI, DemocRAT Party, UniParty, and Media who participated (and continue to participate) in the attempted coup against POTUS. In many instances, the coverup person can accurately be labeled a “fixer,”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps he decided not to be exploited anymore now his sentence is coming. Reading articles about him even his family mention his split personality and his ego is legendary. A last minute surgery fits the bill for this level of Shyster…. but will see….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Most likely a penal resection….going to keep it on “ice” at home until he gets out….Had to do something to make him less attractive to Bubba while he (and his none joint) are in the Joint, eh?… We can only hope that the surgeon sorted out the “little head” and “big head” question in the best interests of our Nation. Check-6
LikeLiked by 1 person
M – gross and unnecessary.
Reminds me of Kennedy with the neck brace…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah. Horrible, ghastly memory.
Now lets see if Ms Lindsey delays Barr’s confirmation..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see that happening.
Why do you even suspect that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey already delayed it once in concert with the delay of Cohen’s prior delayed testimony
Is Cohen the one I saw a picture of recently with
his arm in a sling from some shoulder surgery ???
LikeLike
It was the democrats who delayed confirmation… apparently, they are able to do this per the rules and do so regularly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lindsey already delayed Barr’s confirmation once in concert with Cohen’s prior testimony delay. He is not to be trusted
LikeLike
Ops don’t know what happened there. Apologies for double post
Lindsey already delayed Barr confirmation once in concert with delay in Cohen prior testimony. Lindsey not to be trusted.
#Wrong. Lindsay delayed one week because the Dems requested it and they are customarily allowed a ONE TIME delay before the nominee goes to the full Senate for confirmation. He did it as a “courtesy”—–apparently a common practice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well thanks am glad I was wrong. It’s a first ” _ “
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lindsay can read polls, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nomination has already passed Graham’s committee.
LikeLiked by 6 people
it is my understanding there should be a full senate vote later this week or earlier next week.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Needs to happen before Friday and the next “shut-down”…which may be why the Dems/MSM are suddenly pushing that possibility very strongly. That would also give RBG more time “to recover” at home since the next round of SCOTUS arguments are supposed to start next Tuesday. Amazing how no one seems to be curious about her condition! Hope President Trump mentions her tonight at the rally!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Ms Lindsey can’t delay since it’s out of committee.. Now it’s up to Mitch.
With the analogy fresh to the board, has any of these Democrat punks ever been punched in the face? It may be about time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
and why has Hillary not faded off into bolivian??
LikeLike
She’s preserved in alcohol. Vodka I believe.
LikeLike
SUBPOENA SIDE SHOW IN
THREE
TWO
ONE
A subpoena is as worth while as surgically implanted teats on a bull. With Cohen restricted in any manner to comment on the Mueller Probe, What Good Is He?
like Whitaker….frosting on their impeachment cake
“If AG William Barr gets a full senate confirmation vote before the end of this week, the best laid plans of the democrats might be further disrupted….”
Um…. Now I’m thinking Turtle will make sure Barr’s confirmation is postponed.
We’ll see, and I hope I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
no u don’t…
Rand Paul is a no vote on Barr…..If the dems vote to confirm, then we have another sessions.
LikeLike
I’m not a man moved to violence, but i’d make an exception in the case of the sociocrats and their lunatic congress leaders!
Here, give me a paperbag, I’m hyper-ventilating 😣💥😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Johnny Bravo, Congressman Shiff and Nadler would be high on the list along with Larry O’Donnell from MSNBC… just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok AMM, so do we need someone to hold our beer? If so, I hear Liawatha could be a good for that lol 🤓
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren’s retirement plan is to sell cigars outside the general store.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok. Ok. I see what you did there.
Pretty dang funny right there.
Will she team up with Monica’s Humidors?
what if the delay in incarceration was due to scheduled surgery and not weaponized testimony?
LikeLike
Maybe, maybe not.
I believe that inmates are taken under guard to a hospital for medical procedures that can’t be performed in the jail’s own sick bay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That picture of Mueller makes me think of what Satan looks like. As for Cohen, I have not kept up on the details, but the Clintons have murdered people, funneled money to their supposed charity fund and not done a day of jail time. Seems off balance to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The body bags continue?
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2019/02/11/clinton-body-count-grows-was-whistleblower-suicided-days-after-exposing-clinton-associates-sex-slave-farm/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Litl – Thought it was also very interesting that dcclothesline.com has been suspended from FaceBook for their reporting. Plus, Oprah – what a fool she is. You can spot this con man a mile away….Thanks for the post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daily Mail tells the story — Oprah, Bubba, and faith healing — what could go wrong???
“…A woman who helped to bring down a Brazilian faith healer accused of sex abuse has taken her own life in Spain.
Sabrina Bittencourt, 38, died at her home in Barcelona just days after accusing John of God – real name Joao Teixeira de Faria – of running a ‘sex slave farm’.
She claimed young girls were held captive in a farming operation which exported babies on the black market.
The women would be murdered after ten years of having babies in the alleged scheme run by the 77-year-old celebrity faith healer, who was arrested last year after hundreds of women accused him of abuse, she said. …”
“…Hundreds of around the world have already accused John of God of sexually abusing them during healing sessions.
The faith healer became a wanted man after ten women accused him of abuse during a late night chat show on Brazil’s Globo TV network last year.
After the initial interview on TV authorities were reportedly contacted by more than 600 other accusers, including Faria’s adult daughter, Dalva Teixeira.
He was arrested in December and remanded in custody before being charged with rape and sexual assault. …”
…
The faith healer gained international fame in 2010 when Oprah Winfrey visited his retreat to interview him for her talk show.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and supermodel Naomi Campbell are among those rumoured to have visited him. ”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6664777/Woman-arrest-John-God-takes-life.html
Oprah had a very accepting interview of his “faith healing” abilities. Sheeesh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like to use a a nice big metal bat on several of the people in DC…hell almost all of them including GOP scum
LikeLiked by 1 person
YOU go there spr…. Now, tell us what you REALLY think, OK?
Myself, I’m partial to those hollow aluminum ones….such a satisfying THuNK…
Brings back fond memories of Clear & Present Danger, eh?… You go Ryan…give it to him!
Check-6
“post-surgery medical needs”….can only assume he needs testosterone injections due to the neutering that has been done…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s afraid of prison, so he had his fingerprints enhanced to reduce the possibility of repeatedly dropping the soap in the jail shower!!😝🥳😂👌
LikeLiked by 1 person
His attorney already said he wasn’t going to talk about the investigation and only talk about his personal anecdotes.
So, testify about anecdotes…
While taking a chance of perjuring himself.
Cohen is being used and abused like a monkey in a circus.
Got beat up or fell off a bar stool a little while back. Now post-surgery medical needs from out of nowhere. Would unforeseen complications be next?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he tripped and bumped his head? It worked for Hillary.
Sounds like the democrat plans are working about as well as a lead balloon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cue the Horse’s head to land on his porch….or, the wake up seane in bed…on the 3rd of March!
Lanny says, “We’re sorry, the fixer is broken and can’t come out today.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was fitted for plywood underwear as prison protection, still getting used to the splinters. 🤣
One scenario . . . Cohen’s gangster father-in-law gets word that one or more of the Republicans on the committees was about to grow a pair and grill Cohen on his gangster connections. So, Cohen gets some “medical complications” after the first “talk” with his father-in-law’s associates and now refuses to testify.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Anti – Sounds about right…..
Surgery for a hangnail perhaps…?
If Cohen had ANYTHING, he would have used it to avoid jail time.
He’s got nothing, and surely the Dems know it 😫
LikeLiked by 4 people
This. They’d give him something at sentencing and he’d be singing right now, if he had it.
Anybody with a brain should know that Trump sniffed this guy out as strictly a bagman. He knows nothing. Manafort is exactly the same. Even if Trump was involved with something shady, these aren’t the underlings he’d have trusted to help execute it. They were strictly tools being used for specific jobs, Cohen to buy the porn star’s silence, and Manafort to deal with the Swamp RINO scumbags before the R convention.
It’s almost an insult to think that Trump would comingle his affairs in such a clumsy way as these Swamp creatures think he did. There is no chance. These scumbags know nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your implication about PDJT’s keen intuition is very believable considering that the alleged incidents being “fixed” happened in the past ~10 years, a time when DJT already had accumulated vast experience with scumbags and likely has fairly good iintuition who to trust and who not to trust.
IMHO, PDJT’s ability to make decisions since becoming POTUS has been obstructed by the political and procedural limitations placed upon him in the WH Executive role. He has had to make several significant compromises in personnel selection due to the vested power of so many Swamp dwellers who surrounded him from the outset. But IMO his power and control over those choices seems to be improving.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cohen won’t testify at all. Its all falling apart.
I believe Cohen is the “spy” in the Trump campaign that Popadopoulas has been referring to but won’t name. Remember he said Congress members know who he’s talking about. And Cohen taped his conversations with Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent possibility!
They must not have all their impeachment players in place yet.
The rumor that Cohen was going to testify was probably leaked by Andrew Weissman by his lackey, Felix Sater.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is from 2 weeks ago. So where is the confirmation of the “breaking”.
He was Trump’s lawyer, if he breaks that confidentiality agreement he’s going to lose his license and for what to get even for mistakes that dimwit made.
lose his license. he’sgoing to jail. I believe that ship has sailed
That photo of Cohen with an arm in a sling, IV bandage on the back of his other hand and the black eye… Did one of father-in-laws thugs tune him up? Media implied it was Trump. Did his wife attack him? Now he’s had another medical procedure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be funny to see the media’s reaction when Muller report shows there is nothing in about 2 weeks.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yes, did you hear Sheila Jackson Lee (gag) running down the list during the Whitaker questioning? She made it really sound bad, and it was all crap.
The Democrates slobbering all over themselves thinking Cohen will deliver more dirt on Trump. His earlier excuse was “threatened by Trump” He may be threatened if he lies and Trump catches it.
LikeLike
This. Cohen is quite vulnerable if he goes on the record in front of a gaggle of congresscritters and says the wrong thing.
If he has any self respect he’ll stop cooperating, keep his mouth shut from now on, and do his time. What are they going to do if he refuses to testify, put him in jail? Surely he knows by now that he won’t be received as a left wing hero. Only a fool would agree to the public humiliation that’s in store for him if he testifies.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Translation – Michael Cohen had a lobotomy so he is now BUTTHURT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does he gain by testifying to the circus.
He is already going to jail. When he gets out
no one will want to have anything to do with him
For the left he will have Trump taint. To the right
he is untrustworthy. Who would want to hire a lawyer
who secretly TAPES his clients?
Jenevive, I think he is or on the road to disbarment for many other wrongdoings. If nothing else, he can work with his father-in-law, who, I gather is a hot criminal himself. Makes me think he may be an Italian “Don”.
The Clintons would suicide their turncoat fears, a little black eye and twisted arm goes a long way, and is so much more humane.
Could it be the hearing conflicted with his hair cut appointment?
“If AG William Barr gets a full senate confirmation vote before the end of this week, the best laid plans of the democrats might be further disrupted….”
Rand Paul already a “NAY!”.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/429517-paul-to-oppose-trumps-ag-nominee
Let’s make The List, shall we…
Murkowski
Collins
Romney
…
Who did I forget?
Well, we can hope McConnell will wise up and go NUCLEAR and get this done, along with the other several hundreds held in waiting for other positions.
LikeLike
I think Rand Paul is only voting “nay” because he knows the other three Senators will vote for an establishment pick. Paul doesn’t like Barr on privacy issues.
I think Paul would vote for Barr and protect thepresident if Barr’s didn’t otherwise have the votes. McConnell leadership would be severely harmed if he loses the Barr vote.
Omerta. Trump tweeting about Cohen’s father-in-law might also be a factor in Cohen going silent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It now seems for Cohen to testify they will have to get him released from prison.
The DOJ and FBI could put a gag order on him. Similar to the one Roger Stone is facing or that whistle blower in the Uranium One case was having around his mouth.
Here’s the brief recap: Perjury postponed.
Thread (cont., a bit more after this one)
Not sure if related, probably not, but here we have Dems on the SSCI agreeing they have no evidence of collusion, even though they want to keep the innuendo going regarding “contacts”.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/senate-has-uncovered-no-direct-evidence-conspiracy-between-trump-campaign-n970536
