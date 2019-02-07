“Shifty Proof of Collusion Surfaces – Not About Trump – About Adam Schiff Meeting With Fusion GPS…”

Oh man, this is unethically priceless. John Solomon received photographs of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson meeting with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in 2018 during the height of the ‘Spygate‘ cover-up… [STORY HERE]

The Hill […] When confronted with the Aspen conference photos of Schiff, in sport coat and open-neck dress shirt, and Simpson, wearing casual attire, representatives for both men tried to minimize their discussion, insisting nothing substantive about the Russia case was discussed.

“In the summer of 2018, Mr. Simpson attended a media-sponsored social event where he exchanged small talk with Rep. Schiff and many other people who were in attendance,” Fusion GPS said in a statement to me. “The conversation between the two was brief and did not cover anything substantive. There has been no subsequent contact between Mr. Simpson and Rep. Schiff.” The congressman’s response was even more vague: “The chairman did not have any pre-planned meeting with Glenn Simpson, and any conversation with him at the Aspen conference would have been brief and social in nature,” Schiff spokesman Patrick Boland said. (read more)

So there’s evidence of Senate Intelligence Committee vice-chairman Mark Warner trying to conduct covert communications with Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS during their Senate investigative cover-up…..

….and now there’s photographic evidence of House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff engaged in background communication with Fusion GPS during his House investigative cover-up…

You can smell the DC swamp stink from your house.

So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so. Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

….The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

