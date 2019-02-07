“Shifty Proof of Collusion Surfaces – Not About Trump – About Adam Schiff Meeting With Fusion GPS…”

Oh man, this is unethically priceless. John Solomon received photographs of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson meeting with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in 2018 during the height of the ‘Spygate‘ cover-up… [STORY HERE]
The Hill […] When confronted with the Aspen conference photos of Schiff, in sport coat and open-neck dress shirt, and Simpson, wearing casual attire, representatives for both men tried to minimize their discussion, insisting nothing substantive about the Russia case was discussed.
“In the summer of 2018, Mr. Simpson attended a media-sponsored social event where he exchanged small talk with Rep. Schiff and many other people who were in attendance,” Fusion GPS said in a statement to me. “The conversation between the two was brief and did not cover anything substantive. There has been no subsequent contact between Mr. Simpson and Rep. Schiff.”
The congressman’s response was even more vague: “The chairman did not have any pre-planned meeting with Glenn Simpson, and any conversation with him at the Aspen conference would have been brief and social in nature,” Schiff spokesman Patrick Boland said. (read more)
So there’s evidence of Senate Intelligence Committee vice-chairman Mark Warner trying to conduct covert communications with Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS during their Senate investigative cover-up…..
….and now there’s photographic evidence of House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff engaged in background communication with Fusion GPS during his House investigative cover-up…
You can smell the DC swamp stink from your house.
This should be sitting on Mr. Barr’s desk on day one! How can a DOJ allow this man to harass our President and not have to answer questions about his involvement in the coup???
MSM will not report it so it didn’t happen. Same old ….
Sounds like witness tampering to me! if not out and out CONSPIRACY!
fanbeav, I keep saying the democrats are getting more and more desperate and are losing and will hand in until they are literally dead. Of course, Schiff is in deep doodoo and his words won’t change of thing because proof is out there and Warner, so threats are thrown at our President, but oddly enough nothing is sticking to Trump because there is nothing there there! Now if Schiff wants us to have his tax returns maybe a deal can be made. Trump has already shown his tax return and he definitely pays his taxes, but Schiff? who knows, but we can surmise. The more he complains and think he has power over Trump, the more he will be defeated and joining the now large group of traitors to the gallows! You don’t play with a President that knows the score and you and fellow traitors because you won’t win. The democrats’ problems are theirs, not ours.
Speaking of Barr where is he? Sitting on Mitch’s desk?
Found the answer to my own question…
We The People!
Um Barr is not yet confirmed as AG. That’s why.
Nawwww, you had bill and obummers ag meeting on the tarmac to talk about kids, why would you think any worse of shifty and simpson?
Oh boy, here we go again…
“The conversation between the two was brief and did not cover anything substantive. There has been no subsequent contact between Mr. Simpson and Rep. Schiff” .
Suuuurrrre. They just talked about golf and grandchildren, right?
Just like the conversation on the tarmac.
….just sipping on a little covfefe
nothing to see here move along.
Oops, pressed wrong item, but, yes, they only talked shortly about nothing. Now how long is “shortly”?
They’d better pray shortly is not in Virginia terms. That memory hole sure has been active this week!
I posted a couple of days ago that I’m. Just. So. Sick. Of. This. Clarion call to gather in DC. I don’t have the where with all to put it together. I’m in a manual wheelchair. I’ll fricken roll myself, give me a date!!!!!
I’m so tired of this crap. We’ve prayed, wrote, called, voted for 2 years. It’s beyond cold anger.
They did the “Session’s handshake”.
Treasonous Schmitt bstrd needs to HANG!
LikeLiked by 4 people
… that’s Schifty Schitt!
“…needs to HANG!”…by his liddle Schifty cojones.
I’d like to see all the idiots that vote for these crooks hang. Maybe then we’d get a sane country again. These people ARE SO CORRUPTED THEY just won’t see the light !
Hopefully Trump, Nunes, DOJ or someone has the ability and the wherewithal to investigate Schiff and Warner. Imagine what that would turn up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tom Fitton has the rocks to sue for his tax returns if Schiffty keeps it up. I would love for JW to sue for access to the Congressional “sexual” fund. Love to see the boy’s name that was paid off for AS!
I think it’s time for Schifft to be REMOVED from office via PROSECUTION!
LikeLiked by 4 people
COLLUSION!!!!!
“Shifty Proof of Collusion Surfaces – Not About Trump – About Adam Schiff Meeting With Fusion GPS…”
I had to read the headlines twice thinking I read it wrong. For once — not Trump.
These bastards need to go down!!! I am sick of my tax paid dollars going for this kind of bullsh*t!!! Somebody needs to go to jail! Rant off.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Blind no longer, never ever jail/prison as way to expensive to keep them there and they can still do damage from the inside. No, traitors as was the custom for centuries were hanged – cheap, fast, and problem resolved. He won’t be along, but we have plenty of rope necklaces awaiting them. They must learn we the people are the government (even deal old Hamilton said so “the people power” and they are hired/elected reckless employees. They have choices but I believe to desperate to think or choose and that is to our advantage and not theirs.
FBI raid on Schifft and Glen Simpson would be nice to see in the near future………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shitforbrains is about get a taste of the poison and venom he’s hurled at Trump, I hope he has an epy pen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope he doesn’t.
“You can smell the DC swamp stink from your house.”
As we know the Russian collusion all turned out to be on the part of Clinton and Obama goons, so naturally “we couldn’t find any” and had to move on to Roger Stones text messages. Watching derelict “Repukes” sit on their thumbs while arguing for the veracity of RussinBOT bombs reminds me that idiots like J. Beauregard Sessions are as much the issue as sludge-Schiff.
Let’s hope other photos show up. The can of worms has been opened.
Q: Could this week possible get any worse for the Dems?
A: Probably! Trump is just getting started. THIS is why he saved all his ammo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God, I hope you are correct!! Let’s hope this is just the beginning and these Coup traitors go down, hard!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“THIS is why he saved all his ammo.”
AND kept it dry too!
If that ammo doesn’t involve serious non-partisan criminal investigations of HRC, the Podestas, Glenn Simpson, Strzok, Page, Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, U1 and the Clinton Foundation, Rosenstein and Mueller, Blasey Ford and her FBI girlfriend, DiFiChiSpy, etc., etc., etc., then “the Executive Power of the United States,” at least as exercised by President Trump, is meaningless in confrontation with the deep state.
Glenn Simpson didn’t tell Congress. He wasn’t asked.
I think Jon has had it for a while, waiting for the Schitty announcement of investigating the President. Then…..Boom.
I also think there will be more. Ed Buck and Schitty’s role with Standard Hotel. Some aspiring journalist has something.
Adam covertly handed simpson several terabytes of NSA query data, and Glen covertly informed Adam where to look for the next list of NSA queries.
LikeLike
Have the AG appoint a Special Counsel!
About as “brief and social in nature” as the Clinton/Lynch tarmac meet-up.
Yep, they just talked about golf and grandchildren.
WELL well well………………………how “coincidental” that Schiff and Simpson met………….and never informed ANYBODY, particularly the House Intelligence Committee.
Would Schiff have tolerated this behavior if a republican had done it?
NO!
Schiff must IMMEDIATELY recuse himself from the chair while an ethics investigation ensues into his meeting with Simpson. After all, isn’t that what he did to Nunez?
Schiff MUST IMMEDIATELY be held to the same standard he has held others.
That’s a fun wrench to throw into the democratic Trump destruction team, someone needs to throw that wrench…………
Just make sure that the wrench is made from American Steel, no Chinese junk to look good and let you down when the going gets tough!
“Like”
Sounds vaguely familiar…oh yeah, Jeff Sessions and General Michael Flynn. When is Shitty recusing?
Seems to me that lately there has been an abundance of leaks / photos etc working against the deep state. This is good, keep them coming.
The Hill claims to have pix….. let’s see them.
Wait till Adam’s Grindr dates are exposed.
LikeLike
”
Replying to @drawandstrike
To be clear: Schiff and Simpson were BOTH being surveilled at that point by leak hunters working for the FBI.
This story was handed to Solomon now to get their DENIALS on the record that any leaking or any untoward activity did not happen.”
That is logical that they could have been surveillance targets for leak hunters. I really hope that it is true, that the truth comes out, and that something of consequence is actually done about it.
Anyone have a copy of the pics showing Simpson and Schiff together?
They’re not at The Hill.
I searched but came up with nothing.
Schiff goes to the top of the list..the list I would not want to be on.
Adam Schiff must RECUSE himself! RECUSE, I tells ya!
I would like to see that bug-eyed twerp locked up more than Crooked Hillary.
So who in congress, FBI, DoJ, media, and etc was NOT talking or meeting with Fusion and partners? That may be a shorter list to work with.
They just exchanged pleasantries about their grandchildren.
…and Shiffty’s golfball sized eyes.
Where are these alleged photos?
