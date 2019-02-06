Shiff Feeds the Resistance Sheeple – HPSCI Chairman Grandstands on Transcripts and Cohen…

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff could never get away with the nonsense he promotes if it were not for an intentionally blind media apparatus. Here is his latest insufferable grandstanding:

You might remember back in September 2018, those HPSCI transcripts were already released by Devin Nunes, given to the Intelligence Community [See Here], the DOJ/FBI, and also to Robert Mueller. Of course, the media ignore the manufactured Schiff grandstanding and run with the ‘Muh Russia‘ narrative as if it’s something new. Silly.

Additionally, Michael Cohen is/was scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee tomorrow (Chairman Elijah Cummings), and later to testify to the House Intelligence Committee (Chairman Adam Schiff). Well, Schiff makes a big deal out of postponing/rescheduling Cohen until February 28th:

Via NBC – Testimony from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, has been postponed to later this month, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Wednesday. The testimony was supposed to take place on Friday, but Schiff said that “in the interests of the investigation” it will now take place on Feb. 28, days before Cohen is scheduled to report to federal prison. Schiff did not elaborate on why the testimony was delayed. Cohen has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team as they investigate alleged Russian ties to the 2016 presidential election. (read more)

Here’s what appears to be going on…. Remember, Matt Whitaker is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee (Chairman Jerry Nadler) on Friday; and William Barr’s confirmation vote from the Senate Judiciary is on hold. All of this stuff is connected.

Mueller is a player in all of this because he too has material Deep State risk. Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary) are working with Robert Mueller (team) and Rod Rosenstein (internal DOJ corrupt officials) on a tenuously constructed timeline.

Mueller, the political team not the individual, are providing their political allies with the ammunition toward their goal. Mueller is both the shield and sword in the arsenal. Mueller hiding, controlling and then shaping released aspects of the witness testimony that provide maximum political value, exhibit his team coordination. Mueller will be handing of the primary job to the House trio once they have established a firm footing to structure the ‘impeachment narrative’.

When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to Alinsky (damage) President Donald Trump.

Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process (high crimes and misdemeanors); but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.

Optics and innuendo are key elements, tools per se’, in the Alinsky narrative engineering process. [Alinsky Rule #6 is Pelosi fueling the resistance base] Pelosi, Schumer and the democrat machine are also focused on getting a raw Mueller report and not a version from AG Barr {explained here}.

The goal of innuendo and loosely connected circumstantial, mostly manufactured, evidence is what Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler are working toward. The timing is fluid, the sequence is not. Their collective problem is Whitaker and Barr… so they have to delay their plans to see the risk from Whitaker and Barr.

Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats do not want William Barr to be able to write a summary, a public statement, based on the report delivered to him by Robert Mueller.

Instead, the Democrats want the report from Mueller, including all the investigative trails that were exhausted, and -more importantly- the narrative they know Andrew Weissmann will weave into the report,… so they can exploit aspects of the Mueller inquiry that were not able to be proven, and weaponize “innuendo” and “possibility” for political benefit.

The sequence of Cohen, Mueller, then a blitzkrieg of subpoenas is dependent on isolating Whitaker and Barr so they cannot filter through the Weissmann Mueller report.

Thus we have delays to their plans.

Advertisements