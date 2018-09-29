HPSCI Votes To Release Transcripts of Investigation Witnesses….

Generally overlooked by overwhelming news surrounding SCOTUS nominee Judge Kavanaugh; the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) voted yesterday to release the transcripts of more than fifty witnesses who gave testimony during the 2017/2018 investigation into Russian election interference.
Following the vote to release, the transcripts must first be reviewed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, for potential redactions of any classified or national security content before they are made public. [View the Full List Here]
Additionally, it is important to note these are not interviews surrounding the much more interesting joint house investigation reviewing the FBI and DOJ conduct and corruption. The HPSCI interviews only targeted a review of Russian interference. That said, there are some interviews which could share light on the activity within the Obama administration and the engagement with the intelligence community as the inside group planned the soft-coup attempt.
The decision to release the materials by Chairman Devin Nunes will provide 53 transcripts, likely thousands of pages, of testimony. Not all interviews are being released, and there is no time-frame established for when they become public. [List Here]
Triple-time hours between now and November. OK, and beyond that too. Trump giveth, Trump taketh away.
Looking forward to seeing the Carlin interview(s). One of his may still be held back.
It there were any “bombshells” wouldn’t we know already?
The list SD has linked reads like the who’s who of the Whodonnit.
No. If interview was contra-narrative, then the dems wouldn’t leak it.
Seems there are 53 interviews which don’t support the ‘muh Russia’ fantasy.
Sunlight is best disinfectant
– Justice Louis D. Brandeis (United States Supreme Court)
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Hey – Jake Sullivan. He’s the little weasel who was Hillary’s assistant who was emailing about medication for Parkinson’s disease. Glad to see Farkas on the list. She’s dumb enough to have spilled some beans.
People need to remember Farkass was DoD, meaning was not just DoJ, and with Power you pull in DoS. Three major departments coordinated which implicates the Obama Whitehouse.
You’d think Obama might be a little upset with a little okie-dokie operation being run out of his kitchen without him knowing…
Evelyn gave us the treasure map. That will be interesting.
How many donuts for all of those who took the Fifth?
Dan Coats gets to decide WHAT if anything comes out about his own interview? WTF? Screams at a chance to cover his own crap up! I have NOT trusted him since the day he was appointed … IMHO!
Really mike? Why? Because I see the obvious, and then ask if it is proper?
Far too many deep state actors on the list for these decisions to redact, or not release, these transcripts to be made by the same (or subordinates). There HAS to be another way to get them checked. Talk about a conflict of interests!
October !st is 2 days away…things are going to start moving fast!!! I’m buckled up, strapped in and ready for the ride! I may scream at times but I’m ready!
Has anyone here ever watched sumo? There is a lot of ceremony — honor, introductions, the referees, throwing rice…. There is a lot of posturing — circling around the ring, bowing up-and-down, leaning left-and-right…. Then someone flinches left when he should have gone right; looks up when he should have crouched down; blinks when he should have been looking at the back foot……and it’s over in 30 seconds. October is going to be the 30 seconds. There is a hum out there that says that everything is keyed-up and teed-up.
Yes, interesting to see all the Hillary/Obama people on the list. Far more than I knew have been interviewed by HPSCI. Funny how we heard about almost every Trump campaign official, but I at least didn’t hear much about all these Dems. Funny how that works, isn’t it?
Yes that John Podesta entry…twice..really made me do a double take!! Had no idea he was interviewed!
The tempo is quickening in a simply amazing manner. We are getting daily breakthroughs on two or three threads. There are so many threads with so much action that it’s enough to leave one breathless. At the center of all threads, our VSGPOTUSDJT the LION. And, best of all, we’re not hunched over, knowing there are secret plans afoot, waiting for the inevitable point where we get f***ed over……we’re standing tall and bracing for an avalanche of Winnamins!
As the Democrats and MSM have us focusing all our attention towards Judge Kavanaugh, Rep. Devin Nunes decides to drop a bomb. What I love most about him doing so is the fact that Ole Nellie is set to testify in early October. It must really suck to be her and others that will testify to know eventually your statements will become public consumption.
Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed by COB on Monday, October 8th. Just in time for Ole Nellie’s testimony. The public will be jacked up and will turn their attention to the POS that tried to pull off a coup against the President of the USA 🇺🇸.
Timing does go with Justice K confirmation, but could it also go with testing Coats? HPSCI already knows what is in the documents so how much will Coats release and redact. Coats still has to release the documents PDJT ordered.
Interesting that Clapper is on the list but Brennan and Comey are not.
They may be subjects of active investigations which might prevent disclosure of info on them…
As I recall, these docs were the one that worm Schiff wanted released. So I’m guessing there won’t be a lot of bombshells in them. But knowing what we know now, some of it could augment some suspicions.
Good, give the coup members some pause when their own words are exposed to the public.
They are so fu##ed played just right. LOL
Do you have interns, Sundance?
There seems to be a lot of stuff to parse- and network analysis is time consuming.
Gonna’ be a hot time in the ‘ol town soon enough!…
Wonder how many pages each of these 53 visitors is going to provide for our listening enjoyment?
There are some “prime” names on this list…
I smell popcorn ‘n’ butter…. Gonna’ be a great show….set a spell and listen up!
Just as a point of reference, the revelation that Team Hillary & the DNC funded the Russian “dossier” did not become public until October 24, 2017.
I look forward to reading these transcripts, especially from clapper, podesta, Sally yates and others from the last administration and connected to the hag. We may already know a lot of the stuff, but I’m always up for learning new things about them and what they’ve said. I’m hoping they will give us more rope to hang them.
If they’re not worried about any of this, I’m sure they will stay mum. However, if clapper and others get bent out of shape publicly then it’s a pretty good guarantee they don’t want they’ve said to come out.
I think I will be patient with this one though, who knows how long it will take before it comes out? I’d say before midterms may be wishful thinking unless they’ve been reviewing these transcripts for some time and just aren’t telling us that part.
Be well and stay strong,
Ma’iingankwe
