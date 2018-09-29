HPSCI Votes To Release Transcripts of Investigation Witnesses….

Generally overlooked by overwhelming news surrounding SCOTUS nominee Judge Kavanaugh; the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) voted yesterday to release the transcripts of more than fifty witnesses who gave testimony during the 2017/2018 investigation into Russian election interference.

Following the vote to release, the transcripts must first be reviewed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, for potential redactions of any classified or national security content before they are made public. [View the Full List Here]

Additionally, it is important to note these are not interviews surrounding the much more interesting joint house investigation reviewing the FBI and DOJ conduct and corruption. The HPSCI interviews only targeted a review of Russian interference. That said, there are some interviews which could share light on the activity within the Obama administration and the engagement with the intelligence community as the inside group planned the soft-coup attempt.

The decision to release the materials by Chairman Devin Nunes will provide 53 transcripts, likely thousands of pages, of testimony. Not all interviews are being released, and there is no time-frame established for when they become public. [List Here]

