U.S. and China Begin High-Level Trade Talks in DC…

Giddy up. Two days of intense trade discussions begin today in the Eisenhower building led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his Chinese counterpart Vice Premier Liu He. The stakes are high as the deadline for an agreement is March 2nd.
Ambassador Lighthizer is joined by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and China’s arch nemesis, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro.
Adding to the intensity, the United States just charged Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business through a subsidiary. Ms. Meng was arrested in Canada at the request of the United States; her extradition has been requested by the Department of Justice.
President Trump has made sure the Chinese are aware the status quo cannot stand. Additionally, USTR Lighthizer has previously affirmed that significant, substantive and deliverable progress must be made to avoid pending tariff increases.
This is the first time China has faced such significant and openly hostile push-back within a trade discussion. To say the talks are tense would be a massive understatement. President Trump wants a deal; however, Trump, Lighthizer, Ross and Mnuchin have already put the consequences for failure in the middle of the table.
China knows what will happen on March 2nd, if they do not negotiate in full faith.
Beijing has provided little indication these current officials are willing to address the core U.S. demands to fully protect American intellectual property rights and end policies that Washington has said force U.S. companies to transfer technology to Chinese firms. Thus the severity of the two-day talks takes on a very confrontational tone.
Additionally the U.S. Team have previously accused China of cyber theft and illicit acquisition of U.S. technological trade secrets. China’s prior acquisition of U.S. technology firms is the basis for President Trump to leverage pending U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports.
If an agreement is not reached President Trump will raise tariffs on $200 billion of goods from 10 percent to 25 percent, effective with the March 2nd deadline. The U.S. administration has also threatened new tariffs on the totality of all remaining Chinese products shipped to the United States.
Initially China retaliated with their own tariffs; however, following the dinner between Chairman Xi and President Trump China suspended some of their reciprocal tariffs on U.S. agriculture.
Lastly, President Trump has blunted the traditional leverage of the Red Dragon by agreeing to meet with North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un. Not coincidentally the timing for that summit intersects with the deadline for the U.S-China trade deal.
When you plant your trees in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised if you end up paying for your own apples…
Finally something positive 🙂
Now lets see if this pans out and how long it last before another shoe drops on us.
Something Positive would be No Trade Deal with China. China’s strategy is to Militarize using U.S. dollars from their exports.
For National Security Interests alone, China cannot ever be trusted.
Arresting a Chinese operative. Trump’s most brilliant tactic.Just the same Chinese would do.
Brings them into town with a dose of reality therapy.
Her case has all the list of crooked chinese tricks
Intellectual Property theft
Money laundering
Spying
Here’s an interesting thread about this: (posted earlier in the presidential thread)
His thread sure reads well. Sounds good. Fits the timeline of which we are aware.
I only question the one comment a few posts below his final thread entry #21, where the poster claims PDJT is removing a lot of goverment employees (this thread was on January 14,) during the shutdown. Really?
I didn’t read a peep about that actually happening either here in CTH or from the eneMedia. One would think the Dimms / eneMedia would have screamed bloody murder had that happened.
Harvey: And adding to your list, I believe she is also being charged with the setting up of non-disclosed shell companies designed to avoid international trade sanctions with (at least) Iran.
She is no ordinary executive. Her family past is directly linked to Mao. Arresting her is on par with arresting a Bush or Clinton.
That’s great.
Somehow I just don’t get the same feeling of satisfaction and “justice served” as I would if the Feds really did arrest a Clinton.
And I’d tell her, “At this point, Beyotch, it makes a helluva lot of difference!”
🍻
Sundance thanks again for keeping us abreast of all major economic and political events. I believe the chines will work with US to resurrect their sagging economy and to tamp down any future unrest in the homeland. Any such agreement would also give huge boost to US and chineses stock markets-thus lifting economy also. Pray for success.
William, Chinese are hard bargainers but they also know when they have to backstep because their citizens today like being in business, like good clothes, cars, etc. and a lot of that and food come from the USA to them. They need us and we need them but to do something behind our back has not worked and now they are wiser about what they can do and if so will suffer for it. Trump is amazing but have had plans for years for our Republic and remember, The Art of the Deal which must benefits both.
With this team of wolverines you know that President Trump and the US will come out on top of this future Trade Agreement and this will be for many years to come God bless this man these guys are probably his best picks out of all of his cabinet team members.
I’m an old guy, so I can tell the same story over and over again.
There was an American retailer that had a vicious reputation. It would enter into supply agreements to purchase all the product a manufacturer could produce. The owner of the factory would borrow to expand, add second and third shifts, and made money like he was printing it. The factory owner thought he was in pig heaven. Until the retailer made him the offer he couldn’t refuse.
The retailer would cut him off, leaving him with three shifts of payroll he can’t meet and nowhere to sell his product, or he could sell out to the retailer at the retailer’s price and terms. The retailer owned him. The retailer did this over and over again. They all sold.
Where is China going to sell its rubber dog shit and $3 sneakers if not in America? The answer, in case Xi hasn’t figured it out yet: America OWNS China, not the other way around. It’s checkmate.
The ONLY thing the Trump team is negotiating is the terms under which the US will permit the Chinese economy to continue to exist.
That was Sears. They would place huge orders, place a phone call, postpone deliver and demand a discount. The next ad would say “special purchase”
Sears actually grew companies and put them out of business.
Thanks. Do you know the time frame that was happening?
Late 1890s to early 1920s, I imagine.
Walmart also does this.
Ugh. Disgustingly bad business practice that gives capitalism a bad name. Where do these shysters think up these tactics. It’s predatorial. Now I know why a lot of people didn’t like shopping at Sears. It’s not American inspired.
Great story. Great conclusion.
The front part of that story is basically the theme of the movie “Horrible Bosses 2.”
Holman Jenkins of the Wall Street Journal wrote in today’s issue:
“…Nobody even needed these episodes to suspect that Huawei’s spectacular success has not been the product entirely of its own ingenuity and hard work (though these have been considerable). U.S. and other Western companies also vigorously “learn” from each other right up to the limit prescribed by our patent laws. In China, there is no limit. Stealing is regarded as a national development strategy and patriotic duty. The U.S. indictment alleges that Huawei even offered bonuses to employees who successfully purloined a competitor’s trade secrets….
See:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-can-destroy-huawei-11548806847
That information is obvious to anyone in a university with Chinese “exchange students” (i.e. spies). The Chinese students openly and blatantly cheat in their courses, sometimes in organized squads.
My son quit graduate school at the U.S.C. Medical School because of them: the professors were uninterested in the cheating problem, and one assumed therefore that the administration took the tuition money from the China and looked the other way.
Other students at other universities have told me similar stories. Anecdotal but…
Chinese cheating. I know what you mean. I play golf with some , once in a while. They prefer (some) not to play with Americans . We know the rules. They don’t like that. Funny.
mickey, and my husband a RE broker won’t deal with them because you can’t dicker with them. Here they are very different from their country citizens but become nasty, money hungry, mannerless, etc. altho those I studied with in Integrated Medicine were thank God not that way because in Integrated Med you have to be honest, upright and be a good citizen or you will not get patients and no rip off in way too high charges.
Ausonius, I can confirm.
I worked at a Chinese-American company that appears to have stolen code from a project they were working on, to launch their own product. The owners are Chinese immigrants. Americans were NEVER allowed to touch the code.
Likewise, a friend is a professor at a major university out west. His sources on campus say Chinese immigrants are70% of the cases of cheating.
I am grateful for Mr. Trump calling BS on China trade practices when his predecessors looked the other way. In fact, he has done the same on many other important issues of the day—eliminating regulations, the Iran deal, the climate change farce, NATO members paying their fair share, illegal immigration, etc. I despise those who work tirelessly to subvert our president. There will always be political disagreements but what is being done to Trump goes much further and is dangerous. The Dems, establishment Republicans, deep state and media are not only being unfair to Trump but are undermining his efforts to effect meaningful positive change for our country.
They are enemies of the republic, and WE SEE YOU!
Well said and I totally agree!
The US economy remains very strong and growing, despite fallbacks in China and elsewhere, despite the Fed trying to trip the economy with aggressive rate hikes, despite the MSM telling and retelling the fake story of Trump economic incompetence. China needs access to our market more than we need them. All of the unfairness the President and his economic team have identified in China’s practices seem to be uncontroversial, except that Chinese leaders like to make a not-very-credible show of denying them. I don’t think the outcome of these negotiations is in much doubt, the US will get just about everything it demands. Both countries economic performance will jump in response, benefiting many other countries as well – a very big plus sum game. Drama swirls around the negotiation tactics and the timing, and whether domestic Deep Staters might conspire with China to make the President look bad, to push forward their impeachment ambitions. If so, let’s hope it all get recorded for prosecution purposes and for posterity.
My poor financial advisor. He has to practice due diligence – that’s what we pay him for – but our portfolios getting killed because China is suffering is killing him! Patience young man. Patience.
Wall Street is being taken out. I’m hearing the same tho that it is short term but that a crash of some kind had to happen to damage the big market players who manipulate the little guy out of their nest egg savings. The good news is a deep state billionaire is having to sell their trusts and just today I read sold off major land ownership in 200 years!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-25/rothschilds-liquidate-last-piece-land-austria-after-200-years-ownership
Slightly older news but it shows you the trend for the take down. I hope so! No more monopolies!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-09/lord-rothschild-new-world-order-risk
I’m so glad you correctly identified Navarro. He is the man behind the curtain!
I love the way he is seen holding his hands under the table.
Perhaps he’s got a gun pointed towards…hmmm… you figure it out. 😉
“Hey punk, you done having kids? Feeling lucky?”
LikeLike
This tweet tells you a lot.
President Trump will make a deal with China, maybe in stages, but it’s very likely.
If he gets this done, then something tangible with North Korea, it will be an awesome two-for and he’ll be feeling the mojo again.
I love reading about Trump negotiations- I imagine he’s having a grand ol’ time.
For the sake of the sliding Chinese economy, the Chinese must be begrudgingly participating in these negotiations with plans to enact revenge later at the 1st opportunity. As SD mentioned the charges against Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou has definitely caused serious outrage and consternation in the mind of Xi Jinping and his “People’s Congress.”
An equal outrage to China is Venezuela where they have invested mega $ Billions, including $50 billion in loans and a $ 9.5 billion, 400,000 barrels-per-day refinery that was slated to open in 2021. Russia has similar investment problems and has backed up their displeasure with military transfers to Venezuela including posturing with 2 nuclear capable Tu-160 bombers.
With all the hostility ramping up, it is incredible the 2 sides can sit across a trade negotiating table together. It demonstrates how mutual economic interests can modify the threat of war. But their are limits to everything and Russia has sanctions imposed on it.
Would a totalitarian regime implement any deal they sign on paper?
They’ve never implemented any of the WTO rulings against them.
The red dragon has been shot in the foot by Trump. Their economy will completely tank after these tarrifs are put in place. The red dragon and puttietang have placed small bets on the Venezuela dictator to raise anxiety here at home while raising the resistance level with US socialist party & media while negotiating the deal. Hopefully Trump sees right thru it and don’t listen to the worried crowd around him. If the deal is going nowhere Trump should immediately deploy 2 carries at sea next to Venezuela along with subs & airstike offensive/defensive forces along with a battalion of battle ready soldiers nearby while warning the commies you will never enter our hemisphere unchallenged but if you want to discuss a deal I’m ready and willing to cut a deal. This is my opinion and I’m ready to do the deal in USA as well as long as I’m able to shoot straight.
