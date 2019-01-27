Media, The Enemy of We The People…

Michael Isikoff highlighted how media is enmeshed within “Spygate” in February when he admitted his reporting was being used by the DOJ and FBI to advance the political objectives of the intelligence community. Additionally, FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page were shown in their text messages to be leaking stories from the Clinton Investigation, the Trump investigation, and the Mueller investigation to journalists at Politico, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. –SEE HERE–
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted by the Inspector General leaking stories to the media and then lying about it to INSD and IG investigators. FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking stories to the New York Times, hiring his friend Andrew Richman (off-the-books), giving him access to FBI and NSA databases, and then leaking information to Richman along with another friend Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare blog.
Lest we forget, the IG report on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation revealed that dozens of FBI officials were actually taking bribes from the media for information:
IG REPORT – We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. Attached to this report as Attachments E and F are two link charts that reflect the volume of communications that we identified between FBI employees and media representatives in April/May and October 2016. We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. (link to pdf – page Xii of executive summary)
Madness.
This is a career inspector general delivering fact-based criticism of the institution of the FBI, not simply a few rogue officials within it.
But wait….
Perspective:
Later it was revealed that Andrew Weissman, Robert Mueller’s #1 special counsel prosecutor, was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters who were giving Weissmann tips. That is information from journalists, provided to Weissmann, for use in his court filings and submitted search warrants.
Make sure you grasp this: The AP journalists were feeding information to their ideological allies within the special counsel.
Nuts; simply, well, nuts.
And then there’s Devlin Barrett, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
Additionally, Christopher Steele has stated in U.K. court records the person in charge of the Clinton Campaign’s opposition research firm, Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS, arranged and coordinated for Mr. Steele to talk to several journalists (CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and Mother Jones) while Mr. Steele was also the primary source of information for the FBI investigators (including Strzok and Page):
Make sure you read that full response from Christopher Steele above to see the scope of the media engagements he was conducting.
As more evidence surfaces the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources begins blending together. The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation:
According to the U.K records, Christopher Steele reports this September 2016 meeting with Isikoff was arranged by Glenn Simpson. According to Michael Isikoff on his February podcast, he met Christopher Steele at a Washington, D.C. hotel in Sept. 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who Isikoff now defines as a “private investigator.”
So Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists, the journalists were writing articles; the FBI was leaking to media and simultaneously citing those same articles as underlying evidence to support their counterintelligence investigations; and all of this was used to validate the investigative documents the FBI was receiving from Christopher Steele; who, along with the leaking FBI officials, was also the source of the media articles.
FUBAR! This is exponentially bonkers.
This is a circle of information, all coming from Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS, who was the opposition research firm being financed by Hillary Clinton, along with FBI officials who were using their own strategic leaks to validate their own investigation.
Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.
Now, it actually gets even more convoluted.
Christopher Steele has sworn under oath that he met with multiple journalists (at least eight organizations) in September, mid-October, and late-October 2016: “at Fusion’s instruction“. (pdf page #7)
Overlay upon that sworn admission with what Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) told the House Intelligence Committee while also under oath about his involvement in sharing information derived from Christopher Steele:
(Testimony – pdf link, page #147)
…”without my knowledge and against my wishes”?
Huh?
FBI Director James Comey admits to leaking his ‘memos’ to the New York Times. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted for leaking and lying about it. FBI #2 Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page are caught in their text messages leaking to Politico, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
…. AND the FBI is caught, in at least one FISA application, using Yahoo media reports provided by them AND their investigative source Christopher Steele to establish a basis for FISA “Title I” surveillance; the most intrusive and wide-open search and surveillance authority possible.
The Clinton Campaign is paying Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump. In addition to Glenn Simpson pushing that opposition research into the media, Fusion GPS is also providing that opposition research –including information from contacts with media– directly to the FBI:
… In addition to using the Fusion-GPS opposition research to underpin their counterintelligence investigation, the FBI then turn around and leak the same opposition research information to the media to create secondary support for their counterintelligence investigation.
Tell me again how the media can possibly write about this now?
The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.
We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.
This larger story-line has traveled in one direction. The narrative has only traveled in one direction. Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed. Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months?
Hell, twenty-something-year-old “journalists” were so committed to the resistance narrative they were even sleeping with their sources to get any little engineering angle possible.
Now, over a period of two years, it has become increasingly obvious the collective journey, using all that expended effort, was going in the wrong direction.
The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks or false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past two years was inherently false or manipulated by the “sources” distributing the material for their reporting.
There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.
Think about a New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post journalist now having to write an article deconstructing a foundation of two-years worth of lies they participated in creating.
Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted journalism could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?
EVER?
Impossible.
The media is why we’ve lost control of EVERYTHING. And not just the media….but academia, government, sanctuary cities, our borders, our justice system, the west coast, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, the NFL, CA, NY, genders… and on and on..
I would say the progressives infiltrating the media, is why we lost control of everything.
So maybe POTUS should expose the fisa evidence, instead of whining and tweeting. Just a thought.
Yes, the hippies won.
Also infiltrating the education industry, who objectify our children from K to College. I’ll always love the Sundance explanation for HOW the Obama admin did that. Brilliant:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/12/most-americans-dont-know-about-president-obamas-uniparty-slush-fund/
That was a great piece!
Thanks for reposting!
Cousin Joe Dan is right.
But those ideologues would be powerless without a herd to follow. Or is it a cult?
The media is also being promoted by Twitter. I don’t understand Trumps need to only send out Tweets when there are other avenues he could be utilizing. His Twittering is not helping us fight this war. He needs to branch out give us a playing field too.
jackphatz, obviously you have no clue as to what Trump has done and continues to do to return our republic back to freedom and rights. We like his tweets because the only real source of honest news and/or updates. He tweets for the not too smart citizens so they can understand what has been done, what is being done, because most have never had a real education under the DNC control. Did you have Civics, study the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and Declaration of Independence, well many of had that in our schooling and we don’t want communism under any name you may want to give it. Sadly those advocating communism pushed by many in Congress and schools will be the ones done away with if, God forbid, this happens here. Trump is far smarter than many of us in his knowledge base, his years in business and dealing with “characters”, but above all his love of his country and its citizens. What a concept!
Do you think it may be time to fight these folks for what is good and right.
Conservatives don’t fight. They’re too busy counting the $$$ that the center (all RINOS and no Conservatives) setup for them.
Fight with what? A blog and keyboard?
Pedro Morales (sin morales realmente): Well, again trolls onboard today! Guess they wouldn’t mind being controlled!
How? By what means? We have no media behind us, no political affiliation that truly represents us. I know I’m not the only one here who does not see AG Barr as anything but more of the same. I feel he’s been brought in to make sure of this.
It’s a lonely planet today.
This one not glamorous but useful.
https://www.dailycrusader.com/2019/01/french-banks-reportedly-begin-to-close-not-allowing-withdrawals-ahead-of-yellow-vest-bank-run/
Take a nerve pill
Take a Rolaids.
Agree with the above. Would add the education system that was setup under Bill Clinton, taken over by No Child Left Behind. Which setup Obama/Soros Common Core, which is now renamed as to hide from view.
This system has created and continue to create indoctrination amount a large portion of the population aiding their destruction. Much as the youth caught up in radical Islam teaching from crawl stage to bomb vest carriers.
Will very hard to change these people’s thinking as they are constantly told how to think, speak, who to support, when where and how to create chaos.
In the countries favor there will be only a few to become leaders, the rest followers, not realizing their senior years will be very difficult at best🙏
I disagree. Government has the power to address these sorts of abuse, but it doesn’t. It’s starts with a failure of our elected representatives.
Who elects them. (rhet)
We are fast becoming a country of squids.
Exactly franuche! The ones that have been put in place by the voter have failed by any measure. Maybe voters are also accomplices in this failure.
We’re not given much of a choice. Case in point, each states Republican committees choose who they will support and refuse to back any other candidate. This is why and how DC is full of lifers.
LikeLike
franuche, you mean our hired employees to represent us but preferred big money and become millionaires. We should have and must set 2 terms in either House, age no more than 75 and out they go, no more allowing them lifetime benefits or annual salary increases, etc. Time to drain the Congress swamp and start fresh and under any more shutdowns is the time to get the swamp drained, we lock the doors, and give Trump the keys in safekeeping for an interim period. No more Congress in DC, no more electing the same creeps to shaft us, except for a precious few we can trust, etc., etc. Yes, millions of Americans are prepared to fight for our Republic. Sadly, many will sit around and never thank us for winning it back.
Actually I believe we lost academia first. The Leftwing academics cultivated the minds of impressionable teenagers and young adults. These young adults, fully propagandized, entered journalism so that they could “change the world” and right the wrongs that their professors convinced them were caused by the evils of capitalism and America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And we all know that the communists infiltrated the entertainment industry first. They knew how to spread their propaganda to unsuspecting Americans. Senator Joseph McCarthy was entirely correct, just flawed in his attempt to expose and eradicate the cancer.
You are exactly correct….
I think you are right. I think the next generation or two are going to be very scary.
GB Bari, and this started in the 1960s when the DNC took over our educational systems and then no more civics, love of America, and most teachers/professors today are claiming they are socialists and communists. Hence, grandparents, parents and today’s student do not know what our Republic is all about, like freedom and rights, while everything they learned taught the exact opposite. Another reason why I stopped teaching in public schools. Brainwashing has been going on for many decades but we never ever thought anyone could hate our Republic of freedom and rights but they do hate us and don’t understand that other countries UNDER CONTROL are what they think we should be. We, the People are the Government and it is our fault not to have believe Joe McCarthy telling us about the communists and socialists in Congress as we hired/elected them to represent us, but big money is what they wanted and became millionaires and they worked hard to impoverish our country with liars, laws that are not real but mean and hurtful to you and me. Time to drain that Congress swamp and as Trump said we must be prepared to fight, but sadly we have a lot of leeches who want our freedom and rights but no intention of fighting for it to continue.
I saw some perceptive poster a while back state: The media is no longer an arm of the DNC.
The DNC is now an arm of the media.
This is really a striking comment, and I believe it to be true. The media directs the democrats now rather than vice versa.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoever started this slide of the media to advance leftism, it is real for sure. Like the Dems, the MSM isn’t even pretending anymore.
Judging by he actions of Pelosi & other Democrat leaders the media is going to go full speed ahead with trying to drive down President Trumps poll numbers.
It’s probably impossible to get them below 38-40% without them simply making the numbers up out of thin air so hopefully the GOPe Senators will see this for what it is.
Man, the bullshit stories we will see when this phony SC report comes out are going to light this country up.
PDJT is going to have to counter this false narrative with something like selective de-classification of criminal activity – if he can
If de-class is not possible he better start making more hi-profile speeches to the public.
He can declassify simply by saying it.
GOPe? why do we keep insisting that the GOPe will do anything to help us/PT????????
Limbaugh posited this theory in 2016. Maybe 2015.
“We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous.” No problem with the policy. No kidding! How about enforcing it? Nothing happened to the un-named agents who were getting bennies from the media. Sickening. ‘Still there ( a little neutered) and free to spread lies and undermine.
Joe, how long before the FBI has a swat team at your door for your production of Intellectual Froglegs? The left seems to be taking out “resistance” prior to 2020.
The FBI is an arm of the left.
Yes sir. We need to target them 1 by one and take them out. Do republicans have any billionaires that could fund such intelligence operations? Are ALL billionaires commie leftist? Of course POTUS45 excluded, but I can’t think of even 1.
I have been saying for some time something needs to be done about the media our biggest enemy. But who is going to do that? It all still comes back to us……voting , writing, doesn’t work…..this is all established with a long history. So what is the next step?
Welcome Home, Joe Dan. Loved your latest video at
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
LikeLike
Joe Dan, I agree with you 100%. All of the secondary effects that are unweaving the fabric of our society have their root in the media picking sides. It is by broadcasting the 2 boys who want to bring down the Girl Scouts by saying they want to join and public shaming by their pundits of the other 350 million Americans who were fine with gender based scouting groups that has lead us the the FUBAR place we are. If the media hadn’t championed the side of every fringe movement,they would have remained nothing more than fringe movements. However, not unlike what happened to ordinary Germans during the Nazi era, at some point, the other 350 million of us are going to be standing around saying “why did WE allow them to do this to US?”
Ministry of Misinformation is not a new invention.
Now what can legally be done about the media?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stop watching. They make their most revenue via the cable companies. Stop promoting them. CNN gets virtually no viewers yet they are the #1 network viewed on Twitter. Most of that is someone on the Right using a CNN clip as click bait. (Yes, Don Lemon is racist, that’s why he has no viewers.) There are enough truthful .coms on the net now we can get our news, real news now.
We also need to back away from Twitter. Facebook has already deemed itself a big zero. Even Wall Street analogist are saying they would not buy either stock as a future investment. They know.
There are several credible .coms we can get real news from now.
Analyst not analogist!
Now what can legally be done about the media?
How do we end this madness?
Push back and push back HARD!!
Quit consuming media.
and yet we watch, listen and continue to act as if the news is real…its not! Fake News! the polls, the headlines, even the stories…remember Covington? 100% setup…
Arrogance and unaccountability…
Treason and Sedition.
Excellent Sundance and it takes willing accomplices on many fronts :
Let me be very clear.
James Comey is a very sick, mentally disturbed person.
In a single news conference on July 5, 2016, he destroyed almost a hundred years of law enforcement independence in the federal government, he lied to the American people, he covered up for a Democratic candidate for president, and in the course of doing so, he should have been fired the next day by Loretta Lynch and Barack Obama but they couldn’t, and the reason they couldn’t fire him was because he had so much on them just like Jay Edgar Hoover, they couldn’t touch him.
When you get to that point in a democracy, you got a problem and we have a very big problem.
Rod Rosenstein is the most fundamentally dishonest politically corrupt DOJ official who has ever been in that office.
He is an individual who should be removed as soon as we have a new attorney general.
Thank God the supervision of the Mueller matter has been removed from him.
Rod Rosenstein has done more damage to this president than any Democrat on Capitol Hill.
He has stolen two years of Donald Trump’s presidency because he wanted to cover his fanny and appoint Robert Mueller the special prosecutor.
I could talk for hours about these clowns, but at any rate, Donald Trump’s going to make it through this but it won’t be because he got help from anybody in his Justice Department.
– Fmr. U.S. Attorney Joe Digenova
Yup, yup, yup!! Comey is insane. You can’t make sense of what he says, because it causes you to wonder what he is trying to cover up. Add in his self righteous statements and you can’t pin him down to what he is really lying about.
Sad to see the realization that Wall Street Journal is among the corrupted. It was the only media my mother(rip) trusted more than 25 years ago. I thought she was extreme at the time…she knew
LikeLiked by 1 person
And it happened a long time ago. I canceled my subscription about 20 years ago, as I realized they had tilted left.
“Impossible” is correct.
This is precisely why conservatives, even real “moderates” (whatever that means), must implore the wealthiest among us to build new news organizations that hold The Absolute Truth in highest regard. Reporting Absolute Truth does not involve trying to fit any narrative o4 favor any side, ideology, or perspective. It is very hard to define for those who have been brought up and trained to filter every fact through some political lens.
Yet, in spite of all the misconduct and bias he uncovered at the FBI and DOJ, Horowitz put his horse blinders on tight and said….I had decided at the onset of the investigation that I would not “second guess” any prosecutoral decision made (clearing Hillary Clinton, not issuing subpoenas or search warrants, not charging Hillary associates, no obstruction of justice charges, etc, etc ad nauseum!). Horowitz is either incompetent, a fool or as corrupt as a Mexican cop! Nobody in law enforcement would uncover every badge of fraud and criminal intent known to man and they say….Oh, but the parameters I set wouldn’t allow me to go down those dark alleys!
in re above: “Later…revealed that Andrew Weissman…was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters ….. giving Weissmann tips.”
Here is a journo who admits she is cooperating with FBI. Her name is Marcy Wheeler. She has a disclosure with every thing she posts now because of the following which she wrote on July 3 2018:
“I only came to be convinced slowly about Russia’s role in the attack and I have been skeptical of the Steele dossier from the day it was published. That said, I obviously do not like Donald Trump — though I’m no Hillary fan, either. But my decision to share information with the FBI had nothing to do with my dislike for Donald Trump. It had to do with the serious damage that someone else I believed to be involved in the Russian attack — someone I had been friendly with — was doing to innocent people, almost all of those people totally uninvolved in American politics.
This investigation is not, primarily, an investigation into Donald Trump. It’s an investigation into people who attacked the United States. It’s time Republicans started acting like that matters.
On Thursday night, I reached out to the Special Counsel’s Office to inquire whether I could post this without damaging the investigation. After sharing the specific language from the passages I felt might pose the biggest concern, last night at 10:15, I was informed they, “take no position” on my posting it.”
You can find the full text here…click if you must but why give her traffic?
“https://www.emptywheel.net/2018/07/03/putting-a-face-mine-to-the-risks-posed-by-gop-games-on-mueller-investigation/”
And who thinks Barr is going to publish the Mueller Affair and deliver it to We the People?
Sorry Mueller shall leak it to MSM before Barr gets his draft.
Then the leak investigated and prosecuted….I know, dreaming
We sure like to talk though.
Obviously the dem media is bad but don’t forget #batteredconservativesyndrome by the republican media.
I am starting a new acronym, ACTing up, — Ann Coulter Tantrum — for all the whiners commenting over the past couple of days about Trump caving on the wall.
Real, true, fact reporting journalism in this country is on life support. One can only hope that the swelling of its brain that is preventing the media from doing unbiased reporting will subside, so their brain begins to function on its own, it can be removed from life support, and it will once again regain the integrity it once had, enabling it to do factual and accurate reporting, instead of the garbage leftist editorials it now produces which they try to pawn off as quality journalism.
More on Marcy Wheeler who decides she is a moral press person who must report things to the FBI from same article above. WARNING : vomit bag required
“I never in my life imagined I would share information with the FBI, especially not on someone I had a journalistic relationship with. I did so for many reasons. Some, but not all, of the reasons are:
I believed he was doing serious harm to innocent people
I believed (others agreed) that reporting the story at that time would risk doing far more harm than good
I had concrete evidence he was lying to me and others, including but not limited to other journalists
I had reason to believe he was testing ways to tamper with my website
I believed that if the FBI otherwise came to understand what kind of information I had, their likely investigative steps would pose a risk to the privacy of my readers”
Comrade Marcy Wheeler has now crossed over to the dark side of communism.
define “a journalistic relationship with”? does that mean she’s sleeping with the agent? or is her TDS completely blinding her to the truth?
Excellent, concise and informative timeline of all these dirty Clinton plans to steal our presidential election. Why isn’t she LOCKED 🔒 UP?
How is the national media permitted to ignore the facts? It’s all so DISGUSTING!!
BB says she’s thinking about another crack at it.
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/01/27/cnns-zeleny-hillary-clinton-telling-friends-she-has-not-closed-the-door-on-2020-run/
What a LOSER!!
Let Hell rain down!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This post is why PDJT must tell his AG to appoint a new special counsel
if he can’t appoint one himself concerning spygate.
It is not to see a few bad actors go to jail over their role in spygate.
It is to unravel and detail the biggest enemy of the truth, the MSM
and their complicity in spygate.
I firmly believe if spygate is revealed for the masses you
will destroy the MSM entirely.
It would be like the ending of the movie The Running Man where
everyone finally saw how they were being manipulated by the MSM.
We are and have been for some time living in times depicted in The Running Man.
The Fourth Estate has become the Fifth Column.
The media are the curtain. Look behind it.
Friday morning’s raid pissed me off too………not that Roger Stone was arrested, rather the fashion in which it took place. Stone was shackled and handcuffed before a judge that released him on his signature.
one would suppose Wray, Rosenstein, and Mueller were concerned for the well being of the 29 FBI agents, someone invited CNN along to provide cover. Until Friday, I was a supporter of all the folks in blue. I can’t help but view them in a different light today. I wish them no harm, I no longer trust that they bring jurisprudence with them when they come knocking.
a new low, one that did not appear possible Thursday, January 24th, 2019.
Criminal
Organization
Plundering
Society
As she decided yesterday to post a headline using vulgarity …[paraphrasing] Roger Stone ‘R$T fuKd [not paraphrasing]’ the American people ‘ …we can assume the person she was talking about in July 2018 was indeed Roger Stone. Typically an ethical journalist saves personal characterizations for people they have personally worked with in their pursuit of truth and reporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Pelosi on the “wrap up smear”? That’s what the FBI was doing, a wrap up smear.
I think it was the second movie called Matrix Reloaded that was very spooky. The ending shows that the only lasting city was a placed called Zion? Geesh. The final scene there were a population of survivors who were blacks and they thought they were saved so they danced in Ecstasy rave style and this was supposed to be utopia. They were not saved, they were ENsLaved. Its all psyops since the 1920s by a very powerful group of rich and clever people at the top.
Note though that the scene of dancing blacks was supposed to be good and foretelling of the freeing of blacks. Placed into the minds of men is the insinuation that we should fight racism and voila was born Black Lives Matter. I submit to you that the idea is for life to imitate “art” or “art of deception” or “dark arts”.
Iraqi citizens were reluctant to help the Americans because they knew what would happen when the Americans left the country. Members of the media who might not have an agenda against Trump must remain silent because they know Trump will one day be replaced by a Leftist. Same goes for the DOJ and FBI. Remain silent and keep your career or speak out now and face the consequences later. Obviously very few have the courage to make the right decision.
doohmax, this is a great point. All the “honest” ones are provided no cover just the opposite. Comey admitted so much when asked about incoming Whittaker. The possibly good news, when asked Barr stated he had reached an age and stage in life that he didn’t care referring to retribution and consequences of the deep state. Hope is eternal..
Iraqi citizens were reluctant to help the Americans because they knew what would happen when the Americans left the country. Members of the media who might not have an agenda against Trump must remain silent because they know Trump will one day be replaced by a Leftist. Same goes for the DOJ and FBI. Remain silent and keep your career or speak out now and face the consequences later. Obviously very few have the courage to make the right decision.
27 FBI agents to arrest Stone. Gosh, I followed many of the FBI cases on Xfiles and it was usually just two agents to handle everything.
more agents than were sent on the Bin Ladin raid… smh. the former FBI agent on Laura’s Friday show told a story about capturing the Unabomber with 2 agents and a forest ranger.
Great post Sundance. You did leave out Glenn Simpson meeting with the Russian lawyer before and after the Trump Tower meeting. That was a whole basket of nonsense that the press ran with.
Enslaved by matrix mind bending and oh yeah, drugs paraphernalia
Hollywood is a kind of paraphernalia for the mind that alters and entrains the brain
Please share this to deprogram people. There will be no change even under PDJT is this pervasive influence isn’t stopped by awareness.
This is the predictable result of Obama officially ending the ban on government propaganda and none of the “checks and balances” bothering to raise a fuss,
If by chance there are any white hat members of Congress reading this, I would suggest you print out a paper copy of this excellent summary by SD, and see that it gets handed to Director Wray.(kinda like when McCain’s stooge handed the “dossier” off to Comey.)
Then demand Wray respond to it. If Wray ignores it, go public with it. Some of the media will report it, and more people will be exposed to the information, as well as Wray’s response, or lack there of.
wikileaks is one of the greatest jounalists’ venue in history and yet, so many want to see Assange rendered…why?
AND after the stunt C Wray pulled with the recorded message published by CTH, Trump needs to establish a shred of credibility with the Appointed personnel. Wray should have been summarily fired yesterday.
Until the day comes when rogue Executive officers are punished as they tweak the POTUS;s nose with impunity, no changes will come to the bureaucracy.
Yadda yadda yadda …. all this known and nothing It’s like an alternative universe 👎🏼
Long time lurker who doesn’t comment much but I have thought long about the media situation and I think a big problem most don’t talk about is the Local News.
When you look at the numbers for MSNBC or CNN and the other National News shows, the biggest performers may have a couple of million viewers in their best time slots. There are 300 some million Americans. We can turn them off but they get money from other sources and really don’t care.
I’m sure there are many million more Americans, just like my wife who gets up, checks the weather and goes to work. She comes home in the evening and eventually sits down and turns on the news. Our local stations run news from at least 5-7pm and I think the local Fox runs from 4-7. Sure there is weather and a little sports and some local news, but there is at least one half hour every hour of the same lies that filter down from the National outlets.
This is where most people hear the lies being spread far and wide.
These local people are always trying to be “ part of the local community” doing coat drives and food banks and other things to help the community. One local weather guy even brings on kids to do weather. Great stuff! But they follow that with these same lies we hear on CNN.
We cannot do much about the big boys but we can make our voices heard to the local news people that they need to Stop with the Lies!!! Somehow we must let them know we know they are lying and we will not support them.
How to do this? ..good question! We can send emails and call in but I’m not sure anything short of angry crowds at the studios will do much good but I welcome ideas.
Sorry for the long rant but I haven’t seen this discussed much and feel it’s as big a problem as the National news shows that not many watch. They do control the downstream info so they are still the source of the problems. Like many of us I work all day as well but I feel it would be much easier deal with local news in our own areas. Thanks to all that make this site great!
Ephesians 2:2
Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the PRINCE OF POWER OF THE AIR, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
“On the Air” “Live Broadcast”
We see what is reflected by light through the AIR
Sound is moving AIR
Who do you really think is controls broadcast media?
“Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
January 27, 2019 at 11:59 am
“The crooked Press will never stop attacking President Trump! They really do despise him and they truly hate us “lowly Deplorables” who still believe in The American Dream. They see it as their progressive journ0listic duty to defend socialism at home and communism abroad.
—> Old media will have to be totally discredited, dismantled, defeated, and destroyed before it is replaced with a truly Free Press that reports the news clearly without spin or bias.” <—
———————————————————–
There is just no fixing it!
Say the transmission goes out in your car and it's broken beyond repair. What do you do? Tinker with it or pay someone to pretend to fix it? Just like a bad car part the entire so-called 'mainstream media' must be removed and thrown away, sent to the recycle bin to be disassembled. Then it can be replaced with something useful, new and functional.
Sundance, only one problem with your article.
“Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed.”
The word WHEN here is incorrect. The correct word is IF. I have full confidence in the deep state ability to sweep this entire disaster under the rug and cover it all up.
The real WHEN is when will Trump be forcibly removed from office against the will of the American citizens.
Wray’s response to the FBI being caught in a Coup Attempt: Bias Training. In Swamp-speak: “We’ll hide it better next time.” Truly pathetic.
And now he can’t even live up to that pathetic standard. He sent the SWAT team that should have been sent to Stoneman-Douglas over to Roger Stone’s instead, And sent CNN with them. They even bragged it was an “Exclusive!”.
Secret courts, secret prosecutors, secret political police raids and the State-sponsored media, all in bed together. This can’t go on.
