Post-Bail Roger Stone Press Conference and Full Resistance Theatrics…

January 25, 2019

I post this presser by Roger Stone not to highlight Stone’s position (which is valid), but rather to highlight the background that few are paying attention to; and fewer still are accepting.  Here’s the presser:

.

Notice the circus environment, the chants and shouting “lock him up” in the background etc.  This is *NOT* ordinary people showing up on their coffee/lunch break to engage in political theater.   This is well structured, previously planned, and coordinated ‘resistance’ activity.

Leadership of the activist-left; all of them – the entire apparatus; knew in advance that Stone was the target du jour of the day.  This is all planned out and organized; nothing is organic.  Hence, CNN was present for the live broadcast of the Osama bin-Stone raid at his some in the pre-dawn hours.  This is professionally coordinated stage setting.

There is a larger script being followed by leftist political offices in DC, leftist political elements within the Mueller Team, leftist media allies in broadcast and print; and corrupt political elements within the institutions of the DOJ and FBI.

All of it is a Lawfare pantomime building toward a process… at the end of the process is the successful impeachment of President Donald Trump.   The current phase is the part of the media script that carries a political goal of enlisting public support, proving there is valid reasoning for the accusations of the “Russian Conspiracy”, and changing the perspectives of the electorate.

Ferguson’s “Hands Up – Don’t Shoot” never happened.  It was an entirely ficticious narrative created by professional leftist political organizers.  To this day people still believe it did happen…  This entire “Russian” narrative enterprise is a similar approach only on a much larger scale.

Frustratingly there are those on “our side” who are oblivious to these political constructs.  Naive elements who are watching things unfold and yet still have no actual grasp of what opposes them.  Hence the Epoch community selling “trust the plan” pitches and perspectives of honorable Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller while completely ignoring the reality of what is taking place….. ‘it can’t be… can’t be… they tell themselves; and then quickly go about writing some skewed version of reality to justify the unjustifiable.

This is smash-mouth politics on steroids.  Yes, DAG Rod Rosenstein had to give Mueller approval for a pre-dawn FBI raid with full bin-Laden optics and narratives therein.

Remember in 2013 when the DOJ set up a national hotline for people to call-in and give advice on the best way to prosecute George Zimmerman? {Backstory}….  Or remember attorney Mark O’Mara refusing to accept the entire case against his client was based on politics?   There are strong parallels here between what is happening and what people refuse to believe is happening.

Until people accept what is happening nothing can/will change.  No action by President Trump will reverse the false narrative until people stop looking at this case as a legal matter or genuine investigative approach based on the justice system.

Just like the case against George Zimmerman; just like the case against Darren Wilson; just like the case against the Baltimore-Six; all prior small-scale examples to test how to best deploy the approach given the nature of social media influence; this enterprise against the sitting President of the United States is pure corrupt politics using the institutionally corrupt justice system to achieve political goals.

When everyone wakes up to this reality, and stops giving their abusers the continual benefit of the doubt, things might change.

Unfortunately, too many people, on all sides, still refuse to believe the institutions of the DOJ and FBI are comprehensively corrupted.  Too many people cling to a belief that Rosenstein and Mueller are working honorably toward the cause of justice.

Until people awaken to the reality that all elements within both institutions, past and current, are infected with the metastasized cancer of politics little will change.

Rather than becoming frustrated; and believe me, no-one is more frustrated; CTH will take the same approach we followed in 2015/2016 (the GOPe election road-map tripwires) and simply outline what to expect. At least this approach helps interested readers make sense of what is happening….

FUBAR !

 

298 Responses to Post-Bail Roger Stone Press Conference and Full Resistance Theatrics…


  1. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    “Frustratingly there are those on “our side” who are oblivious to these political constructs. Naive elements who are watching things unfold and yet still have no actual grasp of what opposes them”

    Absolutely true, but what truly amazes me is how the left, of all people, have been so thoroughly duped into backing exactly what they’ve professed to be absolutely against, corrupt totalitarian government

    The idiocy of leftist ideology aside, and not referring to leftist establishment power brokers, grassroots leftists have historically been against the oppressive boot of government, yet they cheer it on when it happens to the other side

    We no longer have a pure left which hinges on “we the people”. We have nothing more than brainwashed puppets who do the bidding of the elite, too stupid to understand the implications of their actions

    Man, the globalist / Marxist contingent has really done a number on this country

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • KP Smith says:
      January 25, 2019 at 6:54 pm

      Dunning-Kruger Effect in action.

      A longtime Lurker….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:06 pm

      The modern leftists believe that they, because of their superior intelligence, will not be affected when the regime they are agitating for takes over…they are, in the world of the Left, the “useful idiots” who will fight to bring about the revolution but will then be the first casualties once their part is finished. If any of them bothered to actually study history, they might recognize the pattern, and realize what will happen once all of us “right-wingers” are gone!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • poweranalysisltd says:
        January 25, 2019 at 7:16 pm

        When all of us right wingers are gone. What the hell are you saying? I’m planning on taking out as many as I can if they are stupid enough to try. Those SOB’s don’t have a prayer against us. We are just waiting for them to start the shooting war, we will finish it because not only do we have most of the guns and the resolve, we also have compiled a list.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Randolph Scott says:
          January 25, 2019 at 7:37 pm

          Right Answer.

          Like

          Reply
        • vikingmom says:
          January 25, 2019 at 7:44 pm

          Why do you think the Left is trying so hard to get rid of all of our guns? I guess I should have phrased my comment differently…the modern leftists are convinced that all they have to do is get rid of the pesky “right wingers” and then utopia will be ushered in.

          What they don’t realize is that if that happens, THEY will be the first ones to be deemed expendable.

          They really don’t understand that WE are the only thing that is actually keeping them safe!

          Like

          Reply
    • dissonant1 says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:08 pm

      In 50 years, the left has gone from “anti-establishment” to Fascist. The future ain’t what it used to be and the “Anti-Fascists” are the true fascists now.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • crewdog 52 says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      “We no longer have a pure left which hinges on “we the people”. We have nothing more than brainwashed puppets who do the bidding of the elite, too stupid to understand the implications of their actions”

      I believe the correct term for these people is “useful idiots.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • pyromancer76 says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:12 pm

      Sorry, but “the left” has never, never, never been “absolutely against, corrupt totalitarian government.” There has never, never, never been a left “we the people” Capital L Lies — Always. This has also been the left’s attempted derangement of all things “liberal.” They own it, make it sound “good” for flower children and their own staging — “love” and “justice.” It is all planned totalitarian tactics. Thank God, Sundance keeps calling out the planning of the charade.

      In other words, the left is never duped. They are part of an evil secular religious movement that aims to purify their world against all freedom, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

      Like

      Reply
      • alliwantissometruth says:
        January 25, 2019 at 7:46 pm

        pyro, you’re referring to the the power players that use leftism as a guise to attain power, and there I agree with you

        I made clear I was referring to the leftist sheep, or liberal sheep, whatever you choose to call them. They’re the grassroots Americans who’ve been duped into going along with that they profess to despise

        Without the dupes voting for this scam, we’d be much better off

        Like

        Reply
    • crewdog 52 says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:16 pm

      “Frustratingly there are those on “our side” who are oblivious to these political constructs. Naive elements who are watching things unfold and yet still have no actual grasp of what opposes them”

      This sounds like the residents on my street, 90% good republicans who can’t be bothered to become informed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dbobway says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      I have liberal friends, who have no idea what we are talking about.
      These friends are not delusional people.
      They believe our President has a friendly relationship with Russia.
      They watch CNN just like they have for 25 years.
      CNN is the #1 source world wide of news here at home.
      They step into culture to cop a feel of what’s happening.
      The media may end up being the most destructive enemy our Republic has ever encountered.
      They must be exposed as the propaganda of hate and serfdom.

      They aren’t culture, they’re liars and immoral, secularly.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. burnett044 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    I think PT reaally wanted to get a handle on Law & Order..

    but he has not….not blaming him…just saying

    Like

    Reply
  3. fred5678 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Two additional takes on today’s arrest of Stone and Wall strategy:

    Why will Nancy not schedule the SOTU now?? Security is not an issues, and government will be open.

    Stone arrest was distraction to other FBI embarrassment:

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/update-mueller-and-fbi-arrest-roger-stone-because-major-fbi-scandal-out-today-fbi-agent-pientka-linked-to-major-fisa-abuse-scandal-and-general-flynn-setup/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MAGAbear says:
      January 25, 2019 at 6:48 pm

      Of course ABC said “The President caves”, the whole point is to try and detach Trump’s supporters from him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:01 pm

      I think PIGLOSI is scared of the optics of RBG seat being empty and the fact the cameras will be focused on her (sitting behind Trump) and she knows she can’t hide her disdain for Trump for all the world to see. Going to be an interesting few days ahead. Plus the fact the whole world will see the parents who lost their loved ones to Illegals.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ParteaGirl says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      Question- if Trump declares a National Emergency that involves diverting DoD/Pentegon funds to the border and might utilize the Army Corps of Engineers as a work force, wouldn’t a court challenge have to go to the military courts and not the civilian courts?

      Like

      Reply
      • G. Combs says:
        January 25, 2019 at 7:32 pm

        Trump would need to declare Martial Law along the border because of the RUSSIAN (hey hey) and Chinese and ISIS imbeds within the Caravans.

        Actually if he wants to get nasty, he just needs to declare La Raza an ENEMY of the USA because of their PLAINLY STATED Reconquista plans for the southern 1/3 of the USA. Heck California is already talking about leaving the United States!

        Map from Wiki:

        …Conference on March 15 – 18, 2001, the official “MEChA Philosophy” was ratified. An excerpt from the document states: “as Mechistas, we vow to work for the liberation of Aztlan.”

        The MEChA Clubs on each of the Santa Barbara high school campuses are not the only ones. MEChA groups exist on 90 percent of the public high school, college and university campuses in the Southwestern United States.
        http://www.mayorno.com/WhoIsMecha.html

        http://humanevents.com/2006/04/07/emexclusive-emthe-truth-about-la-raza/

        “…Chicano is our identity; it defines who we are as people. It rejects the notion that we…should assimilate into the Anglo-American melting pot…Aztlan was the legendary homeland of the Aztecas … It became synonymous with the vast territories of the Southwest, brutally stolen from a Mexican people marginalized and betrayed by the hostile custodians of the Manifest Destiny.” (Statement on University of Oregon MEChA Website, Jan. 3, 2006)

        We are a bronze people with a bronze culture. Before the world, before all of North America, before all our brothers in the bronze continent, we are a nation, we are a union of free pueblos, we are Aztlan. For La Raza todo. Fuera de La Raza nada.”

        “That closing two-sentence motto is chilling to everyone who values equal rights for all. It says: “For The Race everything. Outside The Race, nothing.”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • lolli says:
          January 25, 2019 at 7:44 pm

          Yes G Combs. Thank you for bringing this up.
          Castro, dem nominee, big La Raza family. Well known here in south Texas.
          And we will have more illegal aliens come through on our border in the next 3 weeks than the next caravan.

          Like

          Reply
    • MLK says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:18 pm

      Thanks for posting. I didn’t know about this until I read this.

      I continue to believe that we’re in wind-up phase, with the Resistance geographically reduced to the Democrats majority in the House, if you will. Congress/Impeachment was always their last line of attack and, given their (and Allied Media’s) jaw-dropping prevarications they were always going to claim a predicate.

      I’m no Pollyanna, but I think where we’re at right now, both in terms of the conspiracy to bring Trump down and what he is accomplishing nevertheless, is about as good as I had hoped. Indisputably, we’ve all imagined much worse.

      That part of their plan — derailing his Global Trade Reset, is driving these current events, including the Shutdown. That’s why Trump forced the confrontation earlier than they wanted. View the narrative he’s created as the most favorable to him starting the NAFTA cancellation clock soon when the Democrats refuse to proceed on its passage.

      Like

      Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      Nancy said it takes time to set things up for SOTU and she’ll check her schedule

      Like

      Reply
  4. Nessie509 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Roger Stone made a tactical mistake. He spoke to reporters. A hired crowd chanted “lock him up!”
    Better to say”no comment” and duck into a car.
    President Trump also made a tactical mistake. He explained why he ended the shutdown and gave Pelosi what she wanted.
    He should have said nothing. Senators/Representatives should explain what they’re doing. Secretly/openly they just don’t want a barrier on the border.
    After twenty-one days of silence, Trump should jdeclare a National Emergency and put up the border barrier.
    On the other hand, he doesn’t have to say anything. Never-ending CRs allocate a lump sum to Homeland Security including border barrier maintence.
    Build new fence with part of the repair funds.

    Like

    Reply
    • Konrad says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      No, Roger Stone’s press address was great.

      “I will not bear false witness against the president!”. What a line! In just 9 words Stone exposes Mueller’s corrupt agenda, the political purpose of the swat team raid and the pre-positioning of CNN cameras.

      Watch the video again. Ignore the chants of the leftist rent-a-mob. Look at Stone’s face as he speaks. He was waiting for this day. He is fighting to suppress his grin. Mueller tried to destroy him and now he gets to destroy Mueller.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. 4sure says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    One FBI agent could have made the arrest. I arrested many hard core criminals w/o a single back up. Happens all over America every day. As many have commented, the usual way to make this type arrest is to call the defendant and arrange for him to turn himself in. This was NAZI style Brown Shirt behavior by a rouge DOJ/FBI.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. sundancer55 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Mueller should have been the one arrested.

    Mr. Stone must have the worst dentist in the world!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Logger says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    I’m praying fervently for justice – God’s got a long list to sort out.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Perot Conservative says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    And don’t forget Robert Creamer!!

    Robert Creamer is an American political consultant, community organizer – the one caught on tape saying he spoke with Hillary Clinton, daily.

    Who met with Barack Obama on numerous occassions. In the White House.

    And who said on tape they had union members who were purposefully INSTIGATING VIOLENCE at Trump rallies!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. givingconniption says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    I’m getting tired of having a President in name only.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      January 25, 2019 at 6:59 pm

      We had Obama and could have had Hillary. What would you call them?

      Like

      Reply
      • givingconniption says:
        January 25, 2019 at 7:04 pm

        Barry actually had a DOJ/FBI one I despised but at least he capitalized on it. Hillary honestly would at least pushed us closer or in to civil war.

        What does Trump have?

        No DOJ
        No FBI
        No Swamp draining

        Honestly what hurts the most is that he doesn’t even try to fix anything I listed. People sit here on Hopium that Stealth Jeff, Matt, or Barr are going to magically change anything because the alternative is depressing.

        Like

        Reply
      • ERM says:
        January 25, 2019 at 7:42 pm

        Very bad names!

        Like

        Reply
    • MIKE says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:17 pm

      Good news there is ample opportunity now in Venezuela. But I wouldn’t take any pets along, if I were you.

      Like

      Reply
  10. red6242 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    This is why Trump has zero chance of winning in 2020 without real draining of the swamp, honestly even if he somehow builds the wall it still won’t make a big difference at this point to many people with all that is going on. Many people are far beyond the point where building the wall or doing great things with the economy and jobs will make a difference and have to see some amount of real justice and swamp draining or 2020 is beyond over and I know this may not be fair but it is where we are at now. The anger from people from nothing being done to fight back will only get worse regardless if its fair or if Trump isn’t willing to do anything, it just is where we are at.

    Like

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      So those that are pissed off because no justice is being handed out to the DEMO CRAPS are going todo what? Sit out the next election and let a DEMO CRAP win? If the HILDERBEAST had won, there would have been 10 million plus ILLEGALS crossing our border in the last 2 years. Is that what you cry babies want? Trump is one man doing the best he can.

      Like

      Reply
      • Zaza says:
        January 25, 2019 at 7:40 pm

        Sounds like the Bush family will be actively campaigning for the Clinton or “other” Dem since they are in agreement, that this MAGA nonsense is a load of rubbish.

        Like

        Reply
    • Zaza says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      red6242 the border wall was never more than a form of symbolism, there is little or really no chance at all that a wall even a “big beautiful” one would stop anything, of course it is a symbol of the USA border and if properly reinforced and guarded would have a real impact, but a wall alone would never be a solution. The more sophisticated understand this and that it is but a starting point. A sign that we are finally serious, after the many previous hollow promises from a Bush, Clinton or Obama, that NOW we are going to take our own border as seriously as those globalists have been about working the borders of mid east nations.

      The establishment or deep state or uniparty swamp was always the real obstacle, as recent history shows, spending any amount on their boon doggles of foreign wars and other billion dollar ear marks was never an issue. The uniparty Bush-Romney-McCains and their globalist pals had already bet against MAGA, already sold out the American middle class and already, like their real soul mates the Dems, acknowledged that American greatness was a thing of the past. It’s unclear of Donald Trump thought his rhetoric of draining the swamp was an actual objective then, he should understand now that it was never optional.

      Like

      Reply
  11. joeknuckles says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Something seems really off about this whole arrest and press conference. I’m not talking about the obvious injustice of it all. Something just seems really strange. Roger was fighting back a shit-eating grin the entire time and his lawyer looked extremely happy for somebody whose client is supposedly in the crosshairs of the world’s most viscious prosecutors and on the verge of bankruptcy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • riverelf says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      Agree, there was some weird vibe I cannot put my finger on, gonna wait and watch it again later in a less burn-it-all-down mood.

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:24 pm

      “There are three types of people in this world…” ~ G_d Bless the honorable Chris Kyle.

      Like

      Reply
    • Thinky says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      Joeknuckes: I read somewhere else that Stone and company are going to force a lot of evidence into the light of day through the discovery process in this case. Whether it can be done and will be done is yet to be seen.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Luke of the D says:
    January 25, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    I truly hate Democrats. I despise them for their endless lies, hypocrisy, ignorance, and intolerance. I am done with them. The division between good and evil could not be more complete, yet where is the good? Devils are all around us, yet where are the angels? Are we truly on our own in this fight? Do we have President Trump and NO ONE else?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Mandy says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    With as completely corrupt as the ‘justice’ department and all its demonic branches have been demonstrated to be, what exactly is expected of these thugs? WILL they actually drag POTUS from the WH in cuffs? Someone in another thread said HRC tweeted that Stone was just the “coming attractions.” I would not be surprised, in light of how evil the ‘justice’ dept has been allowed to become….

    Like

    Reply
  14. starfcker says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    I wouldn’t get too worked up around Roger Stone. He’s a tough guy. He’ll deal with whatever he has to deal with. And he’s loyal to our President oh, he’s not going to make anything up. I wouldn’t get too worked up about the 3-week opening of government. The paychecks will go out, the EBT will be charged up, and the Dems will still refuse to negotiate. There is no middle ground here. We either have a country or we don’t. I think the Dems hold a losing hand, putting the wants of foreigners over the needs of Americans.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. WestTXPatriot says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Doesn’t matter bc the right and Treepers included gave zero balls and will do NOTHING about it. If this was 1776 with the makeup of the current cowards in this country, the Brits would have beat us in months. Until you cowards DO SOMETHING nothing will change.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lolli says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:28 pm

      I agree with most of what you have said.
      I am also in Texas and we are being invaded.
      I do think if we do not show strength peacefully now and let Pres a Trump know we have his back, it may be too late for peace.
      After the FBI, CNN, Wray mess, all directly threatening our President.
      He needs us to show up.

      Like

      Reply
    • Vito Romano says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      WestTXPatriot,
      “Until you cowards DO SOMETHING”

      You must be a highly decorated Recon Ranger Green Beret Seal.

      Leadership by example

      Give us cowards ten examples of what you are doing to save the country.

      Like

      Reply
  16. kayray444 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Sundance, I was thinking the exact same thing in real time as I watched the Stone presser. Kabuki theater, FBI/CNN theatrics. I feel so bad for our POTUS. He has NO FRIENDS in DC and his so called friends and supporters are waffling and jumping ship. I am more disgusted with our side than Pelosi and Schumer. I wish the pearl clutchers would shut up and get a backbone, you are no better than RHINOS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WestTXPatriot says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:10 pm

      Nobody is “waffling”. Those of us being called trolls and “jumping ship” would be the first ones on the front line while the rest of you keyboard warriors keeping acting like cowards.

      TRUST THE PLAN…..right?!?

      Like

      Reply
  17. wyntre says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    What a coinkydink. /s

    Stone assigned to same partisan BO judge who crucified Manafort.

    Amy Berman Jackson.

    What are the odds?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. gingergal says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    I was happy to see his support. They want to make us feel isolated.

    Like

    Reply
  19. litlbit2 says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    I have stated this in several places. Just amazing how folks that think, well might of been first mistake. However for a minute think Super Bowl, thousands of party goers, thousands of bets, thousands of airplane tickets purchased, the number of Hotel rooms, RV parking spots rented on and on…
    Now consider TSA Union members calling in sick, not showing up at check-in locations, unemployed OWS, BLM, Soros employees, protesters, MSM Fake News cameras, movie scripts already in the can! Remember the weaponazation of the government/Soros employees, “never let a crisis go to waste” etc. Poof the scripted circus of “crisis” the Nancy/Chuckie fantasy show just became like Obama a ZERO!

    Three weeks after all the baby Robins(mouth&a$$) banging on their shallow drum we won! Reality explained by POTUS engages with the simpletons. They got Nuttin only hate, lies, protection for criminals, murderers, illegals without means of support etc. what a bunch of 🤡🤡🤡🤡.

    President Trump, “2019 enjoy the ride lots of things bout to happen” . FYI, bluffing not in his DNA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍🙏

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WestTXPatriot says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:19 pm

      Super Bowl is more important to Americans than having a country. Let that sink in. This is our reality.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • litlbit2 says:
        January 25, 2019 at 7:43 pm

        It is not about sports over safety that be the intended sound bite. It was about stopping the Fake News setup for 24/7 bashing President Trump and denying Americans to celebrate or have fun. Nancy and Chuckie are not going to fund the wall EVER. McConnell or GOPe are also not going to fund the wall. The only option is for President Trump to EO it. That will also take a court battle.

        However President Trump after three weeks can now declassify. That is the game, then the wall will really start. Patiently we will get there. Not a doubt.

        Like

        Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      January 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm

      Just like last year the national viewership of the NFL’s big dance will go down even further. To heII with them . . . and the gropers of the TSA.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • litlbit2 says:
        January 25, 2019 at 7:48 pm

        IMO, not about the NFL or the TSA! It was the DNC, GOPe, MSM setup using the ball game and the controlled Union members along with the Soros employees etc to drive the FAKENEWS until the Cunmmings Circus get underway. The only losers to date is the script writers. The gig did not work😂😂

        Like

        Reply
  20. Apollo says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Declassify.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    OK I SCROLLED THROUGH THE WHOLE THING.

    WHERE IS THE BEEF?

    Like

    Reply
  22. mj_inOC says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Just like Charlottesville…

    Like

    Reply
  23. teaforall says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    This is a Disgrace what happened to Roger Stone today. Excessive with 19 armed FBI agents in pre dawn raid. Pure Optics against the President and the upcoming 2020 election. The corrupt FBI and DOJ have financially, morally and emotionally destroyed anyone they could, involved with President Trump. This will never stop. The SWAMP is ruling this country. It is time to release and unredacted every piece of evidence against the corrupt officials in this country . Time is of the essence………………………………

    Like

    Reply
  24. smurfette says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Support and buy Stone’s books, The Man Who Killed Kennedy (2013) and The Clinton’s War on Women (2015)

    He was definitely considered an enemy of the deep state and this staging by Infragard and Fusion Center actors is classic Cointelpro on a public scale.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Melski says:
    January 25, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Sundance said in the writeup “Yes, DAG Rod Rosenstein had to give Mueller approval for a pre-dawn FBI raid with full bin-Laden optics and narratives therein.” Ok, help me here please. I thought with the appointment by President Trump of Matthew Whitaker as acting Attorney General, Mueller, as Special Council, was now under the control of Whitaker not Rosenstein. Why would Rosenstein be the one then to approve the Swat team approach to the arrest of Stone and not Whitaker? Why would Whitaker then approve it and why would Whitaker allow Chris Wray to let the FBI undertake this Swat Team raid?

    Like

    Reply


