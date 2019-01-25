Post-Bail Roger Stone Press Conference and Full Resistance Theatrics…

I post this presser by Roger Stone not to highlight Stone’s position (which is valid), but rather to highlight the background that few are paying attention to; and fewer still are accepting. Here’s the presser:

.

Notice the circus environment, the chants and shouting “lock him up” in the background etc. This is *NOT* ordinary people showing up on their coffee/lunch break to engage in political theater. This is well structured, previously planned, and coordinated ‘resistance’ activity.

Leadership of the activist-left; all of them – the entire apparatus; knew in advance that Stone was the target du jour of the day. This is all planned out and organized; nothing is organic. Hence, CNN was present for the live broadcast of the Osama bin-Stone raid at his some in the pre-dawn hours. This is professionally coordinated stage setting.

There is a larger script being followed by leftist political offices in DC, leftist political elements within the Mueller Team, leftist media allies in broadcast and print; and corrupt political elements within the institutions of the DOJ and FBI.

All of it is a Lawfare pantomime building toward a process… at the end of the process is the successful impeachment of President Donald Trump. The current phase is the part of the media script that carries a political goal of enlisting public support, proving there is valid reasoning for the accusations of the “Russian Conspiracy”, and changing the perspectives of the electorate.

Ferguson’s “Hands Up – Don’t Shoot” never happened. It was an entirely ficticious narrative created by professional leftist political organizers. To this day people still believe it did happen… This entire “Russian” narrative enterprise is a similar approach only on a much larger scale.

Frustratingly there are those on “our side” who are oblivious to these political constructs. Naive elements who are watching things unfold and yet still have no actual grasp of what opposes them. Hence the Epoch community selling “trust the plan” pitches and perspectives of honorable Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller while completely ignoring the reality of what is taking place….. ‘it can’t be… can’t be… they tell themselves; and then quickly go about writing some skewed version of reality to justify the unjustifiable.

This is smash-mouth politics on steroids. Yes, DAG Rod Rosenstein had to give Mueller approval for a pre-dawn FBI raid with full bin-Laden optics and narratives therein.

Remember in 2013 when the DOJ set up a national hotline for people to call-in and give advice on the best way to prosecute George Zimmerman? {Backstory}…. Or remember attorney Mark O’Mara refusing to accept the entire case against his client was based on politics? There are strong parallels here between what is happening and what people refuse to believe is happening.

Until people accept what is happening nothing can/will change. No action by President Trump will reverse the false narrative until people stop looking at this case as a legal matter or genuine investigative approach based on the justice system.

Just like the case against George Zimmerman; just like the case against Darren Wilson; just like the case against the Baltimore-Six; all prior small-scale examples to test how to best deploy the approach given the nature of social media influence; this enterprise against the sitting President of the United States is pure corrupt politics using the institutionally corrupt justice system to achieve political goals.

When everyone wakes up to this reality, and stops giving their abusers the continual benefit of the doubt, things might change.

Unfortunately, too many people, on all sides, still refuse to believe the institutions of the DOJ and FBI are comprehensively corrupted. Too many people cling to a belief that Rosenstein and Mueller are working honorably toward the cause of justice.

Until people awaken to the reality that all elements within both institutions, past and current, are infected with the metastasized cancer of politics little will change.

Rather than becoming frustrated; and believe me, no-one is more frustrated; CTH will take the same approach we followed in 2015/2016 (the GOPe election road-map tripwires) and simply outline what to expect. At least this approach helps interested readers make sense of what is happening….

FUBAR !

Advertisements