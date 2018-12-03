Excellent Dan Bongino Podcast Today…… But….

Political analyst and commentator Dan Bongino has a great dot-connecting podcast today that outlines the players, motives, moves and intentions surrounding the ongoing Deep Administrative State battle.
It is an excellent presentation in all facets, with one minor gear slightly askew – which CTH will explain. The content is very well presented. Everyone should listen to the podcast. (Hit the little orange arrow):
The only divergence CTH holds to the overall outline is below.
This is not a criticism to the well thought-out Bongino presentation. When compared to our research and the myriad of granular issues that can be overwhelmingly complex, the summary and conclusions of Mr. Bongino are accurate, factual and well delivered. There’s just a part of the process missing from the analysis.
CTH has a worm buried deep in the machine.
Think about the CTH worm like a tiny, seemingly insignificant, gear amid a massive and complex information machine that runs on hundreds of other gears interconnected gears that work in concert.
Here’s the flaw.
IG Michael Horowitz is *NOT* a decision-maker in the system.
The IG is an evaluator of investigative fact. He holds absolutely no power. The distinction is important. Understanding the distinction is critical.
Within the IG process – a draft report is assembled, exhaustively and painstakingly reconciled, and delivered to the principles. In essence, the DOJ Inspector General presents his findings to his boss.
That’s where things get squirly.
That’s where Dan Bongino’s excellently prepared outline goes askew.
Mike Horowitz schedules an appointment, shows up and gives his DOJ boss the draft report. [This happens prior to the draft report going to the principles outlined within the report.] The boss says: “Thanks Mike; really, you’ve done an excellent job; please thank your entire team; we’ll take it from here; and we’ll get back to you shortly”.
From that moment, Horowitz no longer has control or input. He has assembled the draft report. The bosses review the draft. Within the bosses review, redactions to the report begin. These are not the type of redactions you are familiar with. There are no black boxes covering up the text.
This type of redacting is actually decisions above the IG’s pay grade. The redactions are removals of report content that become part of classified appendices. The issues the bosses want to see handled with sensitivity are removed. Text is not covered-up, it is removed.
Remember the IG report on FBI misconduct and bias? If so, you might remember there were two classified appendices. This is how the bosses remove the damaging stuff which allows the executive summary of the report to be written in a manner that might be entirely different from the report content.
The decision-making over the removed material (classified appendices) is the opportunity for corrupt DOJ/FBI officials to remove any uncomfortable issues for their interests. This is where the risk is managed. This is where the administrative state protects itself.
Once the “classified” information is removed (“classified” as determined by the officials in control to represent details that are of national security value – and not necessarily based on anything other than their arbitrary opinion), the report is given back to the IG in modified form to allow: (A) the modified draft to be submitted to the external principles for potential feedback and addition; and (B) the executive summary to be written.
The executive summary is formulated to describe what is left visible within the main report. It is a summary of the public version. The executive summary does not draw attention to the classified appendices.
As a result the executive summary may end up being disconnected from the main body of the report because substantive information is now removed and held only in classified appendices.
When the final report is presented, the control over the “national security” appendices is tight and only given to a select set of elected political officials charged with oversight.
As Bongino has eloquently outlined, in this current IG example the oversight team just happens to be the team that is at greatest risk from the content within the draft IG report.
The removed material, the classified and national security appendices, can hold the problematic material that is damaging to the administrative state.
This little known and highly opaque process allows the deep state damage control. It is not a flaw in the system; it is by design. The ‘system’ is not technically influencing the IG report; the ‘system’ is controlling the consequences of the report based on national security interests.
See how that works?
That is the process.
Now…. That’s the bad news. There is, however, a possibility for good news.
Without providing my opinion on the matter; it is a fact the person who Michael Horowitz would normally be calling to schedule the draft report meeting has changed.
Because of the Jeff Sessions recusal issues, the previous two draft reports (¹FBI handling of Clinton email, and ²FBI bias in ’15/’16) were delivered to Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller.
It was Rod and Bob, with input from Chris who said: “Thanks Mike, we’ll take a look and get back to you”; and then proceeded with the removal of *national security* content for placement in the lock-box of classified appendices.
Do the prior IG report consequences, or lack therein, make sense now?
For this third IG report, perhaps the most important IG report, Michael Horowitz should be calling Acting AG Matthew Whitaker to schedule the appointment.
Depending on your confidence in Mr. Whitaker; the very positive potential outcome Dan Bongino describes might be true…. Or, if you are more cynical of the deep state; and your experience has taught you these officials tend to think well ahead of everyone else; that Acting AG appointment might result in the same outcome of the prior two.
To fuel the optimism angle…. Perhaps that’s why Jeff Sessions *needed* to resign.
Perhaps, without knowing the granular details – but on the advice of others, that’s why POTUS Trump agreed to allow the IG to complete his tasks (prior to Sessions removal announcement); with advisors aiding the office in timing etc.
I agree with Bongino that there’s an epic game of political chess afoot within the overarching dynamic. The stakes could not be higher; and if you are one or two degrees wrong in forecasting the motives; you likely can’t anticipate the moves.
So CTH provides the information, you decide what it means.
The good thing is, regardless of how it all ends-up, President Trump *can* request to see all of the report content –and he can declassify it– if the people around the office of the president desire to aid him in doing so.
Then again, the deep state knows this too….
SD, agree that this is an excellent podcast. Bongino’s (about 30 min) speech a month or so ago in Palm Beach is also a good summary of Spygate.
One thing that occurred to me in listening to Bongino’s podcast today was about the SSCI and their potential role in “suggesting” the search of Cain’s home. Since we know they are corrupt, and were apprised of the whistleblowing, it would be logical (particularly if Cain held back some damning docs or evidence) for Warner to want to unearth all the evidence against them. SD, your thoughts on that?
Why would Mueller get to see the draft IG report? Surely You meant Wray and Rosenstein?
If I meant Wray, I would write Wray. [Though I did mention “Chris”]
Sundance being “hearty in your approbation and lavish in your praise.” regarding Mr. Bongino’s podcast is beautiful. I hope to be as wise as calm and wise when I become an adult. Thank You
Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team for reasons Mueller didn’t detail, but obviously related to his primary work in the coup against Trump, which Rosey tipped him off to, formally or illicitly. That may be the only reason we ever found out about Strzok, because his unexplained departure and Huber’s IG report illuminated a convergence that couldn’t be ignored or hidden forever apparently. Unfortunately, this gave the conspirators a dry run at covering up the principles and their actions, which you can bet they’ll take advantage of.
It’s heartening in a way that the puzzle pieces are all starting to line up.
Well we will know where Matthew Whitaker stands once the report is put out for public consumption. If he is truly a man that believes in law and order for everyone regardless of who they are, we should see the difference SD points out.
Could this be the reason the Deep State, MSM, Democrats etc. are so out to get Matthew Whitaker? They know that this report puts us closer to the BHO Administration. If everything that is being done is to protect Barry, you could absolutely understand their urgency to have him removed and for the status quo to continue.
I have had my hopes destroyed before. Time will tell on which side of the ledge Matthew Whitaker is on. For the sake of our country, hopefully on the side of law and justice.
They say don’t trust anecdotal information, but the sad response to the Clinton Road Show might be one indication that the black hats are not undefeatable. Rats can smell weakness and run from it…. Hildebeasts political clout has only continued to shrink since 2016.
@AF The Progressive party is running *towards* Beto. From the frying pan to the fire?
Did they do the raid to see if they could find info to dirty up the whistleblower? Toesing/Campbell very quiet
LikeLike
I believe, after listening to Bongino, that the raid was ordered to find anything that Cain, ( the whistleblower, might have held back- for his own insurance perhaps.
If that is the case, then I believe there are those in the upper management of FBI/DOJ, both current and former, who were already scared.
I’d like to believe their fear is due to a changing of the guards, and they no longer feel protected.
Pray without ceasing.
Another excellent post, SD. As I have been mostly lurking here for the past year or so, it has become plain to me how the corruption that pervades our government reflects the unseen war taking place: Satan’s rebellion against God. The Accuser is a proud and haughty liar above all. He twists the truth, his currency is gossip and innuendo. He is the usurper of this world and has his minions in all of the world’s secular governments. As I become more frustrated, I have been struggling on what I/we can do to facilitate change. The best answer I have is prayer. Fervent heartfelt prayer. Please keep praying, Treepers, because although the usurper is powerful indeed, it is still God’s world first and foremost.
I’m afraid to get my hopes up..but at some point the good guys have to win one, for the sake of the republic!
Time to pray and pray and pray some more that Whitaker is acting AG for a reason. Hopeful.
Horowitz reports to RR, Mulehead and Wray first……… another disappointing chance missed.
Mueller passes the ball to Schiff.
Cohen plea deal allowed splitting hairs about what words mean, and gives enough wiggle room for Adam to open his russia project investigation.
Im seeing all vectors leading to CYA Derp state.
The Anaconda of unspeakables strangles all light bringers.
But i have faith, that just as a paddled canoe cannot change the course of the flowing river, fake news cannot stop the awakening.
Propagandists did not adapt fast enough with their counterparts.
Information flows too fast.
Ive resigned to a battle in the history books.
Trump! please! what leverage is worth this?
Byzantine palace intrigue. Until somebody goes to jail it doesn’t mean a thing.
“Text is not covered-up, it is removed.”
Which is why Chris Farrell from Judicial Watch has said a number of times that “Inspector General’s Reports are where the truth goes to die”. I will try and find the relevant link on YouTube when he said that on Lou Dobbs’ FBN show around the time the DOJ IG report was due earlier this year.
Excellent job of providing additional consequential background facts
16 agents spent 6 hours searching a residence for stolen government documents. Mr. Cain resides at Hearst Castle apparently.
Thanks SD. I’ve been lurking here for a couple of years now. The CTH is a first and last click everyday. Granular is an apt word for your work, deductions and conclusions.
I’m sorry but Dan is looking more and more like a limited hangout. Just my opinion.
LikeLike
Oooh, “CTH has a worm buried deep in the machine.”
That’s why SD knows IG report is delivered to ratface AND heil mueller? How convenient for DS to redact and enact countermeasure.
Do I hear the rumblings of avalanche, or it it a dam break, so many fingers and toes stuffed in the cracks can’t hold back what’s coming. Too many people are awake.
Oh Lord may thy will be done! Please nuke ‘em!
Still listening.. But I had to pause because of “Wax RX..” Like Dan, I could’ve used it back in my diving days.. Ears are a very important thing in deep diving.. Sinus Barotrauma, Middle Ear Barotrauma, Alternobaric Vertigo, Perilymph Fistula (Egad! – almost happened.. An evasive split second impromptu maneuver saved my eardrum).. Even a simple cold, clogging your eustachian tubes could’ve meant the difference between a hundred dollar day to a five hundred dollar day (back then)..
Dan’s right.. You won’t believe what will come out of your ear.. One time I couldn’t hear for like a month.. Went to the doc – and he dug and dug like a pile driver.. Finally out came a chunk of hard wax with a bug stuck in it. Back then I would’ve used Wax RX daily for preventative maintenance..
Wax RX.. I’m gonna try it.. Even now..
Sundance is absolutely correct. Years ago I worked for the government in a similar role. Your job is to work for senior management and not the public. What they choose to do with the report is up to them. Hopefully the new guy is not the same as the old guy and daylight is allowed in.
IF Horowitz buries facts in his report, this place will light up like an October fire in NorCal.
How much more can law abiding citizens take? If I hear ‘trust the plan’, ‘leverage’, and ‘let’s all pray’ one more time I’m gonna vomit.
This is the end game. Either the good guys win or ….
