NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Bright Future of MAGAnomics…

National Economic Council (NEC) Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business News to discuss the incredible December jobs report, the U.S. economic outlook, current Federal Reserve policy, and the state of China’s economy.

Chairman Larry Kudlow notes the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street by outlining the success within the MAGAnomic economy. Job gains, real wage growth and low inflation equals more disposable income for a secure economic workforce.

Increases in productivity combined with investment growth and strong consumer confidence is a direct result of a healthy middle-class economy. Under these economic growth conditions blue and white collar Main Street fuels itself.

Kudlow also expanded on the China issues, and the upcoming meeting next week with U.S. and Chinese trade delegations.  He also appeared on CNBC (below):

  1. James Carpenter says:
    January 4, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    It’s like FDR said: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself”

  2. WSB says:
    January 4, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    The protrait of Kudlow with the shades and palm trees never fails to make me laugh out loud!

    Larry Koala! 🐨

  3. KGB Agent Joe 🇷🇺 (@stang289) says:
    January 4, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Spoke with a MAGA IRS employee over the holiday and she said Munichins IRS has been cleaning millions from collecting illegal tax returns . Things the Obama administration let happen . She also said there are lots of IRS whistleblowers just waiting to expose the corrupting during the Obama administration . She has been with the IRS for over 20 years and works with the Fraud department . She said they are making the IRS great again if thats possible ? .

  4. kiskiminetas says:
    January 4, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Larry puts a hole in the resistances lame economy theorem. The economy and labor numbers are on steroids. Those who oppose them are lame ducks that only have quaking negativity about everything.

    • snarkybeach says:
      January 4, 2019 at 7:05 pm

      the left is stuck on Orange Man Bad and could care less about a booming economy. the truly deranged attribute it to Obama’s economic prowess…

  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 4, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    CHINA just went RED DRAGON on INVESTED TECH & GLOBAL CORPORATIONS
    [Kudlow-inspired and reposted from earlier thread]

    Xi demonstrated how COMMIE CHINA will DESTROY FUTURE PROFITS … GLOBALLY

    • REDIRECTED Chinese Consumers FROM GLOBALIST Apple TO Huawei
    … Commie China will STEAL their CHINESE CUSTOMER BASE
    … Commie China will EXTORT whatever they please!
    … Commie China will RINSE & REPEAT vs. ALL GLOBALISTS!

    • DEMONSTRATED how China’s Tech Companies USED GLOBALISTS’ STOLEN IP
    … BUILT FACTORIES to produce their BEST TECH PRODUCTS
    … COPIED PRODUCT DESIGNS to SELL at LOWER PRICES
    … SHIFTED Chinese CUSTOMERS to BUY Chinese PRODUCTS INSTEAD

    • REVEALED how China will DESTROY GLOBALISTS’ INVESTMENTS in China
    … WIPE OUT their Chinese SALES
    … WIPE OUT their Factory UTILIZATION
    … TAX their Underutilized Factories for DISPLACED CHINESE WORKERS
    … BUY their Unprofitable Factories on the CHEAP

    • SHOWED how China will DESTROY GLOBALISTS’ BUSINESSES
    … Use purchased Factories to EXPORT LOWER-PRICED PRODUCTS
    … Leverage these Sales to CREATE BILATERAL TRADE DEALS
    … Sign these Trade Deals with Bought Leaders in DEVELOPING COUNTRIES
    … Sweeten these Trade Deals with DEBT-TRAP INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS
    … Structure Trade Deals to LOCK OUT GLOBALIST COMPETITORS!

    IMPLICATIONS: China can complete this transition during Trump’s Presidency.
    • Tech & Industrial Globalists’ Pay-for-Play UNDERMINES Trump’s POWER
    • China will bet against Trump’s Reelection to DELAY ENFORCEABLE Trade Deals
    • Delayed Trade Deals PREVENT PROTECTION from Chinese IP Theft
    • MESSAGE to GLOBALISTS: Oppose Trump and DESTROY your BUSINESSES!

  6. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 4, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    These Global Idiots DONATED their ENTIRE FUTURE to China, wrapped in a bow.
    [reposted from earlier thread]

    The China MEGA-MARKET is worth … Wait for it …
    1.7% of Global Corporate Profits for those that operate there!!!
    Source: Larry Kudlow on FoxBusiness this morning.

  7. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 4, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Companies RACING to EXIT MANUFACTURING in China.

    RE FoxBusiness, UBS has Reported:

    • 37% of Companies Manufacturing in China have SHIFTED OUT in 12 MONTHS!

    • 30% MORE are EXITING in the next 6-12 MONTHS!!!

    No wonder China’s FREAKING OUT to “Talk Trade”.

    Let’s wait 12 months to cut the BEST DEAL in HISTORY!

    • Searkreb says:
      January 4, 2019 at 7:27 pm

      Posted this on the other thread

      Where did it say they are moving to?
      Vietnam or the us or Mexico?
      Lumber shipments to China have slowed but shipments in the us haven’t picked up. So we aren’t seeing the advantage yet. Industrial wood products are strong but there are other items that aren’t. Business overall is much better

      Many furniture and textile companies moved to China ten years ago. Where will they wind up?

  8. donnyvee says:
    January 4, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    I’m a positive person by nature. I’m doing well in this economy. But please, can anyone tell me when the spending can be reigned in?

  10. William Schneider says:
    January 4, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Mr Kudlow has done a great job of outlining the true state of the US economy. He is a great salesman and we hope mr Powell and the greater American investing community is listening with an open mind. America is beginning to roar back to life with POTUS at the helm.

  11. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 4, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    One of the biggest problems in our country right now is children. Yes, I said children

    Oh, not the little ones of young age, I’m talking about the college “educated”, the third world “Americans”, the perpetually stupid, the political creatures, etc.

    Right now we have adults in charge. Serious, intelligent adults, and they’re doing a job that requires just that. Government is supposed to work for we the people, to give us quality returns on our investments (tax dollars)

    Adults elect those who are capable of producing real results in order to get the most out of their money

    Yet today we have children electing other children. Idiotic ideologues who haven’t the foggiest notion on how the world works, what they should get for their money and how adult business requires actual adults to run it, are now electing other brainless children who are just as clueless as them

    It’s utterly pathetic that for the first time in many decades, we finally have not only serious adults in charge, but top notch business people who know what they’re doing and are working diligently to bring about a solid return on the taxpayers money for the benefit of all Americans, and the children are screaming and pouting, hoping to tear it all down

    Righteous and competent representation requires adults on both ends of the spectrum. What a shame we have so many children who’re too stupid, immature and blind to understand

  12. JohnCarlson says:
    January 4, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Clearly the economy must be impeached! (Maxine Waters)

    We are going to impeach that mother ###### !!!(Rashida Tlaib)

    • webgirlpdx says:
      January 4, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      Now the chick from Missouri is flapping her filthy, putrid mouth again. Let it roll, Dems!! 🙂

      Nancy and Chuck were looking bad today for two reasons — they’re hung over because the partied last night and thought they had the President on the ropes. Then the Feds came out against them this morning re: economy, their filthy mussie opened her trap, and the Market rocketed with an amazing jobs report.

      I’d be sick if I were them too…..

      Like

      Reply
  13. JohnCarlson says:
    January 4, 2019 at 8:16 pm

  14. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 4, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    “HEY, I did that”- somebody with big ears.

  15. WSB says:
    January 4, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Larry is very direct. The US knows what it is asking. China knows what it is being asked to do. Enforcement. Panda mask. Dragon face.

    Larry also avoided the question if Peter Navarro would be attending the next meeting.

    Is Peter the hammer who lays in wait for the big squeeze later?

