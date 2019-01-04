NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Bright Future of MAGAnomics…

National Economic Council (NEC) Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business News to discuss the incredible December jobs report, the U.S. economic outlook, current Federal Reserve policy, and the state of China’s economy.

Chairman Larry Kudlow notes the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street by outlining the success within the MAGAnomic economy. Job gains, real wage growth and low inflation equals more disposable income for a secure economic workforce.

Increases in productivity combined with investment growth and strong consumer confidence is a direct result of a healthy middle-class economy. Under these economic growth conditions blue and white collar Main Street fuels itself.

Kudlow also expanded on the China issues, and the upcoming meeting next week with U.S. and Chinese trade delegations. He also appeared on CNBC (below):

