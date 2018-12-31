Democrats are The Party of Death – But Weak Republicans Never Force Them to Own It….

No issue encapsulates the weakness of republicans and their simultaneous adherence to the UniParty position on illegal immigration more than the aftermath of illegal aliens killing U.S. citizens. No-one ever forces democrats to own the consequences to their position; it is very frustrating.
No other issue is as easy to frame, and supported by the majority of American voters, as the issue of illegal alien impacts on local communities. Yet, we never see republican politicians making democrats own and defend these toxic negative outcomes. The reason is likely because both wings of the UniParty benefit from massive lobbying to keep the problem in place.
.
CTH has tracked this issue so closely through the years it often feels futile for another reminder. However, with the insufferable political games surfacing, yet again, over the issue of illegal aliens – perhaps it is worth another visit.
Understanding The Big Racket.
Massive illegal immigration is supported by both sides of the professional political machine. There are few issues more unifying for the K-Street purchased voices of DC politicians than keeping the borders open and the influx of illegal aliens as high as possible. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce pays politicians to keep this system in place.
All Democrats and most Republicans support mass immigration. Almost no DC politicians want to take action on any policy or legislation that stops the influx. There are billions at stake. None of the GOP leadership want to actually stop illegal immigration; it’s a lucrative business. Almost all of the CONservative groups and politicians lie about it.
The religious right is also part of the problem. In the past 15 years illegal immigration and refugee settlement has been financially beneficial for them. The prior actions of Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck et al show they are as committed to facilitating illegal immigration as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse, Kevin McCarthy, Lisa Murkowski and the rest of the Decepticons.
Washington DC and the activist media, are infested with illegal immigration supporters; the issue is at the heart of the UniParty. Follow the money. It’s the Acorn model:
There is no greater disconnect from ordinary Americans on any singular issue than the policy positions of Democrats and Republicans in Washington DC surrounding immigration. President Donald Trump is confronting their unified interests.
All political opposition to the Trump administration on this issue is structured, planned and coordinated. The issue is a valuable tool for the professional political class to sow chaos amid politicians.
The resulting crisis is useful for them; therefore they fuel the crisis.
Through June 2018, Southwest Key was given $310,000,000, in taxpayer funds. That’s just one company, in one part of a year. Prior CTH research showed this specific “Private Company” nets 98.76% of earnings from government grants (link).
Today … [Houston Mayor Sylvester] Turner said he met with officials from Austin-based Southwest Key Programs, the contractor that operates some of the child shelters, to ask them to reconsider their plans. A spokeswoman for Southwest Key didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
“And so there comes a point in time we draw a line and for me, the line is with these children,” said Turner during a news conference Tuesday. (link)
“The thought that they are going to be putting such little kids in an institutional setting? I mean it is hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” said Kay Bellor, vice president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which provides foster care and other child welfare services to migrant children. “Toddlers are being detained.” (link)
Do you know why kids are targeted for smuggling?
They are worth more money; that’s why.
(Lutheran Immigration – Grant Link)
“Faith Based Immigration Services” is a code-speak for legalized human smuggling.
Human smuggling is big business. If you dig in to the IRS 990 forms you’ll see a lot of, well, “generous” wage/benefit perks. Golf, florists, cafe’s, mysterious leases, land purchases, third party mortgages, $$$ Spouses on the payroll, etc.
So when you’ve got each individual immigration business making multi-hundreds of millions; and politicians getting kick-backs (lobbyists); and bribes to Mexican government officials; and payments to smugglers; who do you think actually wants the business to stop?
(Data For Catholic Bishops – Half of FY 2018)
The “faith-based” crew (Ted Cruz, Glenn Beck, etc.) don’t want it to stop, because facilitating illegal alien import is now the financial bread and butter amid groups in their base of support. The man/woman in the pew might not know; but the corporation minister, preacher or priest (inside the process) surely does.
The Wall Street, big GOPe, U.S. Chamber of Commerce crew doesn’t want it to stop because they benefit from it (cheap labor), and the taxpayers -not them- are the ones funding it.
(Baptist Child and Family Services – BCFS – Half of FY 2018)
Sad thing is, it’s you and me that are paying the South American human smugglers through U.S. taxpayer funds. Laundered through the immigration business bagmen at U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and/or, U.S. Catholic Charities, or Southwest Key Programs Inc; or Baptist Child and Family Services Emergency Management Division (BCFS-EMD), just to name a few.
These immigration groups, get *MASSIVE* HHS grants and then pay-off the DC politicians and human smugglers, including MS13. Billions of dollars are spent, and the business has exploded in the past six years.
It’s a vicious cycle. Trafficked children are more valuable than adults because the organizations involved get more funding for a child than an adult. Each illegal alien child is worth about $56,000 in grant money. The system is full of fraud.
From our prior research approximately 65% of the money they get is spent on executive pay and benefits, opaque administrative payrolls, bribes, kick-backs to DC politicians and payoffs to the South American smugglers who bring them more immigrants.
As best it can be determined, approximately 35% ($19,000) is spent on the alien/immigrant child; maybe. It gets sketchy deep in their accounting.
All of those advocates gnashing their teeth and crying on television have no idea just who is controlling this process; and immigration idiots like Ted Cruz are only adding more fuel, more money, to the bottom line:
President Trump is not only threatening to secure the border, he’s threatening a Washington DC-based business model that makes money for a lot of interests. The operation also has side benefits for the participants; child sexploitation, child labor, and yes, much worse (you can imagine).
It makes me crazy. The Uniparty cares more about foreigners than their own fellow citizens.
No they don't. People are pawns, foreign or domestic. All they care about is the money.
and their own power.
Evil never sleeps and it knows no party. We must be the defenders of the shining city on a hill. MAGA/KAG!!!
They care more about money than either.
The Democrats are the party of death and they won't be satisfied until the kill off the USA as we know it, God knows Obama and Big Mike tried their best!
Because they and their ilk PROTEST and pay lobbyists to buy then off.
We post blogs to each other and have Dan Bongino etal whine and complain for us on ONE network in reaction to the MURDER of 70,000 Americans by drugs per year caused by the OPEN border, which has changed our National mortality rate. We don’t live as long now.
Could it be any clearer?
So yeah, they don’t give a f***….
Andrew Breitbart is the person we are supposed to replace…listen and learn for God’s sake. This has to be the most frustrating part of Conservatives. So frustrating…..
I so wish this man was still around. They certainly felt threatened by him as evidenced by his untimely death. Good God, I wish we still had him.
I wish I could like your sentiment by millions of up votes.
It would be a great thing to see those that conspired to have him eliminated brought to justice.
I support this sundance report and as I have said before there is a problem of the proper govt and real patriots stopping the phony govt and traitors in govt jobs in our nation…and if there are or were 22 million illegals in the USA when trump got in….that means it was a stroke of luck that trump even won….22 mil illegals sure explains how Obama got elected twice….when he not only left 75 to 112 people in a USA diplomat facility in Libya to die during a 2 day attack, but had susan rice lie about it on every fake news Liberal lying news station the same day… a disgrace. And all done to try and win the prez election 3 months later…sick stuff…but the thing is, the communists won in Russia and china and never again did you see fair elections or other political groups allowed there. The dems are pro Russia and pro china communists but will not admit it…They pose a threat to the USA and the odd thing is…no one in WASH DC will do any thing about it. I waited 2 yrs but long ago after Trump won I saw how so many parts of govt were destroyed by the 2nd term of Obama. Look at the leadership in the FBI to get an idea of how all agencies in USA govt may have gotten fake managers instead of real patriots of the USA. The Clock is Ticking…
They are interested in destroying our Country, the more illegals, the more the media keeps the country riled up and not paying attention to the Dem’s real agenda.
Unfortunately, there is not enough mentioned about the real mess and hope more will read and appreciate just how vulnerable the USA is….just keep watching.
Democrats are The Party of Death
ISIS is the JV Team
uniparty deep state think tank tank black ops
Yes, but it's why Trump won.
so sad but never in history has prostitution and sex traffic been as popular…
I can’t “Like” your comment because it saddens and infuriates me…but yes, trafficking of children is far higher now than ever before in our country’s history (maybe not in all of human history) and the people behind it are VERY good at keeping their true motives hidden behind a wall of “compassion” and “family values”.
And sadly, most average Americans have no idea that they are in fact supporting, enabling, and paying for the process when they virtue signal and demand MORE service “for the children”!
Would highly recommend a documentary called “Poverty, Inc” which exposes how the game is played in Haiti and other third world nations but make no mistake – it is happening here as well! Sundance has been spot on in exposing this issue for years but most people either don’t want to know or don’t want to believe that it’s happening.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for the reference. I will watch it on Amazon today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the reference. I will watch it on Amazon today.
We have spent years working with various ministries in Mexico and have seen the corruption first hand. But, there is a LOT of money to be made in poverty tourism and sadly, there are people who are so enamored by the attention they receive here at home that they continue to brings teams, even though they KNOW all of the dirty little secrets going on behind the scenes.
My husband confronted a staff member at an orphanage regarding credible accusations of child sexual abuse and the man simply shrugged and said, “Yeah, it happens. But at least here they are being well fed!’ Like that somehow made it okay? Over 2/3 of the children at this facility were NOT orphans but the visitors want to “see” kids when they come down…and they are happy to send money every month to support “their” child – even if the child would rather be with their own family and that check could go a long way towards providing help so the family could stay together but then there would be less need for the orphanages!
There are definitely situations where children should NOT be living with their biological parents, both here and abroad, but, the current system is very broken and far too many children are being exploited in horrible ways…and the Uniparty KNOWS it and they do not care because they are VERY well paid to turn a blind eye and keep funding the status quo.
The average American DOES care, which is how all the "poverty pimp" organizations are able to continue their programs…they exploit the average citizen's ignorance, and then tug at their heartstrings, and so no one actually looks at what they are doing in private because no one wants to be branded as an unfeeling jerk which is what they do to anyone who questions their organizations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh no. It's always been very popular. You're just now finding out about it! This crap has been going on for way too long.
Oh no. It’s always been very popular. You’re just now finding out about it! This crap has been going on for way too long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
America has never gotten over the first time we allowed SLAVERY in the United States.
People keep talking about ‘prostitution’ and ‘sex traffic’….it’s human slavery for purposes of sex. Slaves…..slaves…..slavery. Again.
And Americans that are WHITE are too afraid to take action,….again.
So when people say that there will be another civil war….probably.. We are going to get another Civil war if we don’t close the border with a WALL.
After the last mess of 1861 we should have learned how to prevent it.
We don’t have to kill millions of Americans to solve the problem this time….right?
There must be hundreds of thousands of illegals used as minors for prostitution by pimps and have grown up. Certainly, they must have to know the identifications some who have abused them. Why don’t they sue them? Get their names on pervert lists and make their jobs go away.
Yes, BOTH 'faces'of the Uniparty mouth platitudes and write party platforms which PURPORT t represent what the party 'stands' for.

But, the Uniparty has its own agenda;

Regardless of which 'face'you look at;

Abolish/restrict 2A.

Abortion on demand

Open borders

Universal healthcare

Unending wars

Ultimately, destroy America.

Judge on ACTIONS, not words. Regardless which party has the illusion of controlling Congress or the W.H., the Uniparty agenda moves forward.
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2018/12/31/abortion-leading-cause-of-death-in-2018-with-41-million-killed/ FTA “Abortion was the number one cause of death worldwide in 2018, with more than 41 million children killed before birth, Worldometers reports.” That is almost equal to the number of military and civilians deaths during all of WWII but in just one year! God forgive us! Praise God we finally have a pro-life President and First Lady! Godspeed President Trump and Melania!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, BOTH ‘faces’of the Uniparty mouth platitudes and write party platforms which PURPORT t represent what the party ‘stands’ for.
But, the Uniparty has its own agenda;
Regardless of which ‘face’you look at;
Abolish/restrict 2A.
Abortion on demand
Open borders
Universal healthcare
Unending wars
Ultimately, destroy America.
Judge on ACTIONS, not words. Regardless which party has the illusion of controlling Congress or the W.H., the Uniparty agenda moves forward.
I personally believe this is where our nation stands before God as of the first day of June, in the year of our Lord 2012.
Ordinance of the Amorites/Americans
by John McTernan · June 27, 2012
https://defendproclaimthefaith.org/blog/ordinance-of-the-amoritesamericans/
Leviticus 18:20-23 speaks of adultery, child sacrifice (abortion), homosexuality, and bestiality.
What a person does in their own life regarding disobeying God’s words is between that person and God and will be dealt with one-on-one with Him; when a nation defies God’s words by legalizing ‘disobedience’ to His word, then the entire nation warrants judgment.
2 Chronicles 7:14-15 (1599 Geneva Bible)
(14) If My people, among Whom My Name is called upon, do humble themselves, and pray and seek My presence, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear in heaven and be merciful to their sin, and will heal their land: (15) Then Mine eyes shall be open and Mine ears attent unto the prayer made in this place.
Submitted in love
This evil must be crushed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don't understand why Republicans are so lethargic on just about everything. Something about Washington and all the easy money makes them all apathetic to the problems facing U.S. citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Problems their policies cause, I should say.
because there is only one party: uniparty deep state think tank black ops
LikeLiked by 5 people
UNI-PARTY:
Quote from Tragedy and Hope, 1966 by Carroll Quigley, member of Council on Foreign Relations, mentor to Bill Clinton.
“Instead the two parties should be almost identical, so the that American people can ‘throw the rascals out’ at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy.”
I think (not positive) that it was [radio talk show host] Larry Elder that alluded to the fact that there was little or no difference between the (R) and (D) parties way back around 1990.
Indeed. The Dems have the courage of the Clubhouse Repubs convictions. They both want the unending invading wave like love on a beach
Not WEAK, or ‘lethargic’ they are
COMPLICIT,
And as words DO matter, should STOP calling Republicans the Stupid party, or any such term which absolves them of responsibility.
How about the GUILTY party?
Decepticons is close. Transformers, Uniparty in disguise!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Republicans own it just as much as Democrats! They don’t want to see our border secure because they are doing the bidding for Corporations to have cheap labor. Our President won by putting Immigration in the spotlight. He will win again because he will not rest until this country is finally protected.
I not sure how many Treepers are aware of how much is actually getting done at the Southern Border. Our President is exposing all these MORONS for what they are while taking care of business!
https://twitter.com/hrtablaze/status/1079512682238078976?s=21
LikeLiked by 17 people
There is a Republican that calls it out and runs a state that is MAGA on steroids!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent comment and post, thank you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One of the big reasons, that I say:

THE GOP
LikeLiked by 3 people
One of the big reasons, that I say:
THE GOP IS NO LONGER….
In fact, both the DNC and RNC are simply pay to play private enterprises that serve as clubs that sponsor candidates for office.
The horrors of “political parties” were identified and warned about by President Washington.
Neither “party” follows it’s platforms and I would argue that most of their “candidates” do not even know their party platform.
The concept of “political parties” is not found in the Constitution.
The sick reality is that unless an individual is sponsored by one of the two parties, s/he has virtually no ability to get campaign financing or votes. Most folks will simply not relinquish the two-party paradigm.
IMHO a candidate should be elected via their character and abilities. Period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The GOP in no longer… since 1989 for me. When you look at the GOP presidential candidates since Ike all you can do is head right to the bathroom and puke from fear and loathing. How could a great nation put forward such a series of obvious incompetents?
LikeLike
Cruz the guy who gave all the train kids toys…Then went on to help get pictures of Melania published. Sorry but there is just something about Cruz that I still don’t trust. H3LL he was with the tea party pushing the Obama BC mess yet Cruz was born on foreign soil too.
Can someone please tell why that all over the world when someone is arrested they are separated from their family, even in America. Yet for some reason Non-Americans are supposed to be treated special when they break American laws. Oh yes people even get separated for several different types of misdemeanors,
Most of these Illegal parents should be arrested for child abuse too for dragging a child across crazy lands without proper food, water or clothing. Then there are the Illegal parents who let their child be used for sex or as a drug mule to pay for a coyote.
Rant over — for this thread (Maybe).
LikeLiked by 17 people
They are separated because when they first come over no one knows who they are and a DNA test has to be done to prove that the kid(s) belong to the adult.
Because many of these, and yes, I said many….are criminals. So being the Do-Gooders we are we try and protect the kid(s). The same kids that when they get sent around by the corrupt Globalist Church organizations that live off the government teat of “refugee settlements”….these little turds give our kids EV-D68 and paralyze and/or kill them once we put them in our communities….in our schools. Paying for their illegal azzes and then in another 10 years they will want amnesty because they were brought here “thru no fault of their own”.
Add those dead American children to the 70,000 dead from Cartel drug numbers of dead Americans list.
Our first mistake is to treat them like civilians.
This is a Border war and America has had decades of causalities.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So right…However it is so unfair that legal Americans take a back seat to Non-Americans, especially Selfish Non-Americans who have no respect for America, American Laws & Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the main reason is the enemedia is staging optics that look bad for those “evil Republicans” that want to seal the borders. in the MSM, the Rs are always called heartless and racist for wanting to enforce the law.
One day one of the big shot liberals will see some backlash from their craziness as some radical illegal or refugee scores on their family in ways they have scored on others around the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karma can be a B…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately one sees what libs often do when it hits home when we see what Mollie T’s family is doing. They are taking their virtue signaling to the level of a sacrament…it’s like they are glad. They will speak up for her murderer at his trial ,help him get off, and perhaps take him in as well. Sad
it is sad..We are a country that has actually some good people over all
I’m with your trust levels re: Cruz
There simply is none.
Still trying to figure out how Cruz made it so far in the primary…H3LL if Cruz had won I make a bet that Hillary would have used the BC issue to the Hilt & Hillary would have won by a landslide. H3LL believe Cruz would have lost by a landslide without the BC issue being brought up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the runup to 2016 commenced, I first became REALLY aware of Cruz and Rubio. My first impression still holds;
Ted Cruz, used car salesman
Marco Rubio, Time share sales associate.
Haven’t seen ANYTHING from either, to change this impression, its only been reinforced!
“Sorry but there is just something about Cruz that I still don’t trust. H3LL he was with the tea party pushing the Obama BC mess yet Cruz was born on foreign soil too.”
When Sen. Cruz was an attorney representing a Chinese company that was sued by an American businessman and won, afterwards Cruz told the elderly man that “he would never live to see any of the money” – because he would tie up the favorable verdict with appeals and delays, etc.
I have that information first hand from a trusted friend who was there. There was a number of things done afterwards to minimize Cruz later when he broke onto the national political scene. There are rumors that he is also an elitist snob in private.
He professes to have a saving faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. If true, he has a lot to account for since he has chosen not to yield to the Holy Spirit.
2 Corinthians 5:10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.
1Corinthians 3:11 For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.
12 Now if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble;
13 Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is.
14 If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward.
15 If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sounds like you don’t like Cruz either.
Not really a fan of his any more (*), he has had links to the Bush family, hence GOPe. If our VSGPDJT was not in the race, I “might” have been a Cruz-bot. However, I was on-board with DJT from the day he came down the escalator.
Dealing with the likes of these politicians is way below my grade – I just have to account for myself. Being from NY, for many years I had become accustomed to voting Libertarian in the Presidential elections due to the Electoral Collage and the useless GOPe here in NYS.
(*) Titus 3:1 Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work,
2 To speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.
3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another.
4 But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared,
5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
6 Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;
7 That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.
8 This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.
I was on fence on DJT & Cruz, but found out really early about his Canadian birth. From that moment on I was TOTAL DJT and very anti-Cruz.
Cruz is swamp critter for sure. The two party system is for itself and has always been against us. Eradicating them will take some time but eventually they will hang themselves seeing they are not very smart. They have always thought to highly of themselves and this will be their downfall. Hillary, Obamanation, Democrats and Republicans thought she would never lose. They were all wrong and will be on the wrong side of history in the end.
Strange that at least two of the top republicans have Democratic wives…
There are currently three groups of people exempted from Federal law:
Current or former high-ranking govt officials
The very wealthy
Illegal immigrants
So why do deplorables need a system of government that can only hurt, and never help?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sadly it seem that they can even get away with murder. Im not just talking about the murderer of Kathryn Steinle. There are many Illegals who are living nice and free in Mexico after committing several crimes, even murder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has got to stop. We have to secure our border. As SD had shown there are many on both sides with a vested interest in keeping the illegals flowing. Just think… If we can really secure the border then all these side shows dry up. All this slight of hand is over… the jig would be up. This is why VSG is taking it from both sides. If we really fixed the problem then all these side show forms of corruption will be seen. Sometimes the simple solution is the best! Stop the flow of people across our border unless through points of entry period. I think most Americans are getting sick and tired of this farce. How long can we afford to continue letting this go on???
LikeLiked by 1 person
And don’t let anyone tell you walls don’t work because they do. They work at Obama’s house, they work in Israel, a big one worked in China for many years. Walls keep people having to pay at sports arenas and concerts.
WALLS WORK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always have, always will. Build it!
Another Dem theory down the drain…according to the Dems if we stop threatening illegals then they will trust the police and will aid in the captures of criminals. Wrong..proven wrong in California; all 7 of the aiders and abettors of the murderous illegal were also illegals. This is typical of all Dem policies…why does no one point this out?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which also proves the Dems lie about illegals being more law abiding than citizens (and libs actually believe this lie).
Not one of his seven illegal buddies dropped a dime on him for committing an unprovoked murder of a police officer. Instead they committed felonies to assist the murderer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The amazing 2014 study from Princeton University that got little mention in the US is linked to below. They point out that virtually the ONLY time that US voters actually get their way is when their desires coincide with those actually in control. Gomer Pyle voice, “Surprise, surprise, suprise!” I read this study shortly after it was first published after finding mention of it in a FOREIGN online newspaper:
Testing Theories of American Politics: Elites, Interest Groups, and Average Citizens
https://scholar.princeton.edu/sites/default/files/mgilens/files/gilens_and_page_2014_-testing_theories_of_american_politics.doc.pdf
ABSTRACT:
Each of four theoretical traditions in the study of American politics—which can be characterized as theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy, Economic-Elite Domination, and two types of interest-group pluralism, Majoritarian Pluralism and Biased Pluralism—offers different predictions about which sets of actors have how much influence over public policy: average citizens; economic elites; and organized interest groups, mass-based or business-oriented.
A great deal of empirical research speaks to the policy influence of one or another set of actors, but until recently it has not been possible to test these contrasting theoretical predictions against each other within a single statistical model. We report on an effort to do so, using a unique data set that includes measures of the key variables for 1,779 policy issues.
Multivariate analysis indicates that economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence. The results provide substantial support for theories of Economic-Elite Domination and for theories of Biased Pluralism, but not for theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy or Majoritarian Pluralism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is true for all of the west coast states. Citizens of Northern California, Eastern Oregon & Eastern Washington are really fed up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who does not already know that being an elected politician is a profession, that regardless of stated party affiliations, is primarily career orientated to take advantage of all the perks and personal income that can be generated during and after time spent in office? All the subterfuge about “public service” is merely part of the side show for the rubes. Go along to get along is the mantra that is followed but never spoken.
This “Ship of Fools” have not realized that all of this corruption will decrease the quality of life, for themselves and their families. And, that this quality of life reduction will not stop.
Massive corruption, as we are now experiencing is like a cancer on nation and it’s people.
“This “Ship of Fools” have not realized that all of this corruption will decrease the quality of life, for themselves and their families”
‘They” have bought into Satan’s lie program and they really do not care. It is all about the immediate gratification of money and power. The same is true about the selling out of America and the ex filtration of wealth. With the majority of high paying jobs being exported, there are fewer and fewer people left to purchase the goods.
So when does Ezekiel Emmanuel turn 75? Can we get a countdown clock started for him?
Remember, he’s the guy that said nobody should be allowed to live past 75.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you criticize the illegals for killing, you will be called a racist by the media and everyone not on the far right. Nobody wants to be called a racist, it is the modern day equivalent of being declared a witch.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Where’s Jerry The Clown?
If the media does not report the unbiased truth, then whoever the media supports wins. It can’t be any simpler than that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Media (i.e., MSM) is controlled and operated by our government. Obama and Congress passed an act that allows propaganda to be used on the American People. Notice, the repeating scripts from station to station. If you time to trace this back. You will find that our state department is involved. And, that a X CIA director is now in charge of the state department.
This is all much worse than most people have realized.
“Notice, the repeating scripts from station to station.”
“….In this leaked document, Media Matters confesses that it is ruling the entire media and this confession proves that the media is not independent and has been forced even to refuse to allow the President of the United States calling on their TV shows. Can you imagine the gravity of this confession?…”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/07/cuaght-hold-your-breath/
Bout sums it up.
Are the Republicans weak or complicit? I think the latter term applies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
complicit and weak
LikeLiked by 1 person
Complicit and corrupt. Strongly corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like it; NOT “weak”
Corruptly Complicit, or Complicitly Corrupt, take your pick.
Words matter
Nothing brought it home to light like the picture of Finestein having Murkowski the illegitimate RINO from Alaska backed up against the wall brow beating her over the Brett Kavensugh hearings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are not weak Republicans. They are weak Democrats who just happen to be in the Republican Party, for whatever reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is true but their more to it. Money, Power and Greet override party alignment
In the great culture wars of the American experiment there is every indication that the GOP is losing and the Dems are winning, and this when the Repubs have held majorities in all three branches of Government. Depressing really.
Don’t tell the idiots Limbaugh or Hannity the GOP is losing. According to them 44% of the electorate is conservative and the GOP is winning because they have won 1000’s of state government seats. LOL.
This is so depressing. So we have one person, our President, representing “we the people.” Is there anything that can be done to stop this insanity with all the money involved; or are we doomed. I need some positive insight into what we can do, if anything, to change this situation.
Yes, I think if President Trump could reverse the Proclamation “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month” signed on June 1, 2012 by “O” and if Roe vs Wade could be reversed, America might have a chance.
Also if we would follow 2 Chronicles 7:14-15:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+chronicles+7&version=GNV;AKJV
Submitted in love
President Trump should list every politician – Democrat or Republican who have a wall or security at their place of residence! I know he did this with Obama today, but he needs to expose all of them! We US residents deserve nothing less!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great idea. We know slimy Paul (Benedict Arnold) Ryan has a wall around his house.
It is laughable that Our Betters like Hillbag talk about how this is a “Dark Time” for our Country and that our President is amoral and incapacitated. Yet he is the only President that stopped our jobs from leaving the Country and put us first. Hundreds of Thousands of Americans are working again.
Hourly wages and salaries for private sector workers are finally surpassing tax payer funded government jobs. If this is a “Dark Time” – please give us more of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey everyone, try and take a deep exhale and have a great New Year’s Eve.
It’s becoming clear that next year is going to be terrible and we really might not win this war.
But for tonight, let’s find reasons to be grateful( as I have been to have this site).
Make a toast to President Trump who has really tried, toast each other, to America, and a quick prayer asking for courage and hope.
Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretty depressing stuff
So Kelly exits dissing the Wall like a proper crony Statist.
An inspired sacking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call them all HEAD HUNTERS, and they get paid by the head, these nine, soon to be eight, “refugee” resettlement contractors are almost solely paid by our tax dollars. One of the worst is HIAS. They claim it is about their “values”, but it is really about how valuable that head is to them on an ongoing basis. What “services” they can provide and get paid for on an ongoing basis.
IF they can’t get paid to bring in “refugees”, and President TRUMP has pretty much cut that racket drastically, they will make sure there are plenty of people coming in illegally seeking “asylum”. They will facilitate it and make it happen. They LIVE for CHAOS on our borders.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they are working with Justine Twinkle Toes from Canada, to bring back the “refugees” who left when he said, “Come on over, we want you.” Which now, of course, he says is President TRUMP’s fault they are overrun with “migrants”.
They believe every person in the world has a God given right to break down in doors demanding asylum and benefits, and they will tell you so. They are activist community organizers. Just listen to their latest calls.
https://www.hias.org/tagged/briefing-call
They are organizing right now to go to THE HILL and start knocking doors for the new Congress. They hate President TRUMP and every call shows it.
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/?s=HIAS
Remember, these are the same people starting whole new ethnic towns all over the country in YOUR BACKYARDS in the dead of night, and expecting you and your children to foot the bill. They do all of this in secret. Cockroaches.
It happens in every layer of life ( family, friends) when we do not take the lead and we do not force certain people to be responsible for the actions or positions they take like Sundance wrote. It sets us back when we let them get away with it or gives dues where there are none to be given.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just going to write the same thing.
Whether it be a child, a pet, an employee or our hired government representatives – they will walk all over us if they don’t respect us, and remember who is in charge of whom.
Housing prices are out of sight for most young people starting out, and even for most middle-class working families. These pols know exactly what they are doing.
Look at Venezuela – the country has lost millions of it’s citizens, is starving most of the rest. And who is moving in with coordination with evil Madura? China and Russia, of course. These are big global plans. They want to move people around like herding turkeys.
They don’t care how many die, or are imprisoned, or how high the crime rate. Their plans supercede everything.
Start a podcast and/or share articles with lots of people.
Absolutely big business for the churches and faith based organizations (esp. Lutheran, Catholic and Methodist). Started in the mid-70’s with the Hmoung immigrants. Well over 300,000 with the majority living in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. They (Tein Cities) have the largest Hmong population of any urban area in the world (well over 30K of 60K, just in the state of MN. The definition of chain migration and BIG money to resettle! Watch the movie Grand Torino for a little education.
Tom Donohue should be tried before a Military Tribunal for Treason.
The Chamber of Commerce should be disbanded and all assets confiscated, and devoted to debt retirement of the nation.
All contributors to same should be investigated for conspiracy to foment the destruction of our constitutional republic. Corporate entities should have their charters revoked, with Boards of Directors being personally liable for their actions, criminally and civilly.
Jesus said to not harm a hair on a little one’s head. Pray to God that child trafficking in the U.S. will end and that those defending it, behind a mask of false compassion, are brought to justice. If we don’t pray, we share the guilt.
Well this is the most depressing bunch of CTH commentary I have read in a long long time………..
Kino Border Initiative … countless orgs like this one violating our laws. They answer to the pope, not our laws.
LikeLike
I would really love to see POTUS give a nationwide speech right after the dimrats occupy the house.
Make his solid case for the wall and border security and explain why this nothingburger of a partial shutdown is urgently needed.And after getting approval from the families of citizens who have lost loved ones to illegal invaders, list, with photos, the murdered Americans, both civilian and police and mugshots of the perpetrators along with their histories and criminal backgrounds.
Of course, the lib scum would accuse him of politicizing tragedy, but with the ok of the victims families, I believe the humanity of the situation would easily overwhelm the negative propaganda.
I just feel that it’s time for an all out assault on those who continue to argue against their own citizenry in favor of a criminal invasion.
,
He will. . . it’s called the State of the Union address. Should be very entertaining. I hope he speaks two hours on his accomplishments in two years. No other President to compare to!
LikeLike
Illegal Immigration is neo-slavery.
Apportionment, cheap labor, and corrupts the character of all involved. To further add to this disgrace we the normals pay for it.
Supporting illegal immigration is un-American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problems of drugs and human trafficking won’t be solved because there are powerful people who are wealthy because of it, and they own the politicians.
Listening to Lindsay Graham’s little press conference the other day, following his lunch with PDJT – I’d have sworn he was a Democrat negotiating on behalf of their immigration policies.😕 But then I remembered it’s really just the Uniparty way, so…
“Be careful Lindsay, your RINOness is definitely showing!”🙄
Outstanding article Sundance . But when it comes to adults w/ fake papers (and bogus SSI or stolen numbers ) with non under the table jobs, what positive impact to SSI’s do they have and is this another reason the big club doesn’t want this to stop because gettung them out of the country accelerates SSI reaching a tipping point in 2024 ( I am told financial talker Rick Edelman is on this kick ) and that a 20 to 30% haircut per recipient will be needed to stay solvent. Is this another reason they are playing us? That SSI is in worse shape than we know?
This topic came up on another blog this morning, with the study posted regarding the changing demographics of California from 1970 until now. The study came to the conclusion – unbelievably – that in absolute numbers there are fewer whites in California in 2018 than there were in 1970. Not percentage wise, but absolute numbers of white people. The actual decline cited was approximately 400,000 less whites today even as the state’s population doubled from 20 million in 1970 to just under 40 million today.
I was so stunned by this figure.that I took some time to see if I could confirm it using other data sources. And yes, it was confirmed (my calculations based on the actual US census data from 1970 and the census estimates for 2018 put the decline from 1970 until now at around 500,000 white California residents). This is a staggering statistic and speaks to what SD is highlighting in this post, e.g. unrestrained immigration into the US supported by and aided by both political parties. If the demographic changes in CA since 1970 actually produced positive results that would be one thing, but empirically one can look at the record high numbers of homeless and record levels of welfare recipients in CA and conclude that is not the case.
What a sad state of affairs.
I support keeping the kids with the parents. The bus ride back to Guatemala will be much easier on the family than the caravan trip up! Make sure the entire family catches the bus.
By the way ABC, they aren’t undocumented immigrants. They’re illegall invaders. Immigrants go through a legal process.
To the US Chamber, the illegals won’t be separated, they must be deported. No more tax money to pay for illegal invaders. The California policeman who was MURDERED WAS A LEGAL IMMIGRANT. His murderer is a gang member. Should be on a fast track for capital murder ina state with a measure of sanity.
We need a constitutional amendment that in order for illegals to become citizens, they should have to live here crime free for 20 years and not use any form of public services. Violate and the clock resets to zero! Legal immigrants it’s 10 years.
Both parties catering to the illegal alien industry ensures that the industry will flourish, nearly 115—–million spent on foreigners in America and most of that money goes to liberal run agencies that pander to the illegal industry. Shut down the industry and the Rinos and Demorats will lose donor funding where said donors are being made rich beyond compare.
Yep, had to help raise awareness on the faith-based (sic) side of things when the church was asked to send five figures at a clip to an org for each family the church would sponsor. And even though it was under the guise of missions/outreach, we heard a church that had worked with this group (which has a denomination in their name) had required the church members to sign an agreement to essentially muzzle themselves on sharing or personal testimony, which they could deem ‘proselytizing’.
Once people knew there, they didn’t support by and large what was cast as church outreach. However, if no one had dug deeper, the money would’ve just flowed out the door. Oh, and the group was one of the 9 involved on the federal level for resettlement. The Refugee Resettlement Watch has a lot of good deep dives on the subject.
Also, I knew about this because I and others do want to lend helping hands and so forth. However, blindly giving big dollars to bureaucracies is problematic for addressing real problems on a case by case basis. Accountability and oversight is key there and elsewhere.
From within the post: “The thought that they are going to be putting such little kids in an institutional setting? I mean it is hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” said Kay Bellor, vice president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, which provides foster care and other child welfare services to migrant children. “
Speaking of LIRS:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/11/source-claims-financial-mismanagement-fraud-harassment-lutheran-immigration-refugee-service-spark-external-investigation/
“LIRS is essentially a U.S. government contractor whose 2016 record revenue totaled nearly $70 million of which approximately 95 percent came from the government through refugee resettlement and children’s services grants, as well as refugee travel loan collections. The balance of the revenue comes through charitable donations as an IRS authorized 501c3 organization from individuals, corporations and foundations, as well as Lutheran church body support,” the source says.
“The story has many layers including the tens of millions of USG [U.S. federal government] dollars that have been thrown at LIRS over the past six years, fueling their wasteful spending on headquarters that does nothing more than act as a pass through to the 40-plus independent nonprofits that actually do the resettlement work, the financial mismanagement of those USG funds leading to audit findings and OIG inquiries, and the soap opera drama incompetence of the CEO, who rakes in $293,000/year and is under an investigation by the Board of Directors for a culture of harassment, discrimination, bullying, slander, and even backdating an overdue State of MD tax form,” the source tells Breitbart News.
“Already their two largest church body supporters, ELCA and LCMS [Lutheran Church Missouri Synod], have cut back donor support to LIRS over concerns with Hartke’s leadership. But what about the ill-informed individuals sending in $50 and $100 contributions believing their donations are supporting actual work?” the source asks.
Also from the article: “Already their two largest church body supporters, ELCA and LCMS [Lutheran Church Missouri Synod], have cut back donor support to LIaRS over concerns with Hartke’s leadership. But what about the ill-informed individuals sending in $50 and $100 contributions believing their donations are supporting actual work?” the source asks.
“The Breitbart News source alleges seven key areas that the source believes will be investigated by this external firm:
Financial Mismanagement
Failure to Address Financial Irregularities Discovered by Independent Audits
Wasteful Spending
Concealment of Taxable Income
Timesheet Fraud
Budget Grant Fraud
Large Severance and Settlement Payouts to Avoid Public and Board Reporting”
