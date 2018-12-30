Twitchy Panda – Chairman Xi Jinping Year in Review Speech Stays Away From Mentioning U.S. Trade War…

China’s Communist Chairman Xi Jinping delivered a prepared speech to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on Saturday and stayed far away from mentioning the challenge of a U.S. -vs- China trade reset.
Those who follow China’s historic patterns will note careful and intentional inferences within Chairman Xi’s remarks as shared by SCMP media:
[…] While the Belt and Road Initiative has faced an increasing international pushback amid fears it is saddling poorer countries with unsustainable debts, Xi’s speech steered clear of this and other sensitive topics.
Instead he praised the initiative for helping to improve international ties, adding: “Our circle of friends is expanding.”
“Circle of friends” defined as those political suckers (selfish and corrupt political parasites willing to sell out their countries’ best interest) who accept the smiling panda face and completely ignore the cunning dragon behind the mask maneuvering to enslave the locals.
[…] Xi only made terse references to the country’s economy development, which is facing its biggest challenges in a decade as growth slows and concerns grow that the country will not be able to achieve its growth target of 6.5 per cent for this year.
Xi did not highlight any particular economic achievements over the past year and said only that next year the party would continue to promote stable economic development.
[…] Looking ahead to the coming year, Xi reminded delegates of his three key policy priorities – fighting pollution, corruption and poverty – and said the year offered challenges and opportunities to build a “well-off society in an all-round way”.
2019 will mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and Xi told his audience they should make the strengthening of ideological and political guidance a priority. “Winning people’s hearts is the biggest political battle,” he said. “Consensus is the power for forging ahead.” (more)
Yes, it’s always a precarious balancing act when Xi must find a way to keep the pesky pitchforks at bay, and simultaneously build the largest domestic surveillance program in the history of totalitarianism.
The confrontation with China is the priority for President Trump. POTUS knows China is far more dependent on the U.S. than vice-versa.
I have no doubt the Trump administration has strategic plans to leverage trade access to the U.S. market as part of a way they can destabilize Chairman Xi if needed.
Also, Xi knows this subtle and Trumpian angle is a much larger risk than readily appears at the surface.
Xi knows Trump knows; and Trump knows, Xi knows that Trump knows.
And so we dance…
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask. The entire planet is focused on the dynamic of Chairman Xi and President Trump. Billions waged on tweets, coded messages, hints of smiles. Epic stuff.
In the multinational finance world this financial face-off is bigger than the all military world wars combined. This is legendary stuff here. Bigger than any legacy initiative ever fathomed by all Presidents in decades. Every nuance and inference is carefully reviewed by Wall Street’s ‘Big Club’ looking for any leverage to influence the outcome.
The funniest thing is Donald Trump doesn’t care about all that. He has the desired ‘America First’ outcome gamed out for decades: We finally win, China acquiesces.
The Wall Street global financial crowd is on pins-and-needles hoping desperately the confrontation between China and the U.S. doesn’t escalate.
Meanwhile, blue-collar Main Street USA is hoping ‘bull-in-a-china-shop-Trump‘ punches Xi in the nose; as retaliation for decades of designed exploitation and globalist erosion of our manufacturing and industrial base. Diplomatically of course.
In 2019 the bamboo forest is in real risk of shrinking…
It may not be popular to keep pointing out, but this is the stuff President Trump really cares about. The Deep State, DC Swamp, Mueller, Comey, Michael Cohen, congressional hearings…. confrontations, resistance efforts…. and all that ‘spygate’ and surveillance stuff is way over there…. Something that is necessarily attended to, but in the larger scheme of things, far less important.
President Trump has fifty years of business skills in various predatory and adversarial financial deals. Leverage, or the ability to force an opponent to take an action that benefits your position, is the most valuable weapon in deals; business or politics the same is true.
Leverage and influence is extremely valuable and it’s not just against Democrats and the Never Trump alliance (ie. Sea Island group). President Trump is in a fight against multiple enemies from all sides, across all aisles and political alignments.
The declassification leverage is a weapon; an atomic hammer that strikes everyone in a 360° blast radius. President Trump is not going to waste it to remove a few political gnats.
And it is not limited to domestic adversaries. This leverage has a geopolitical value.
Think about geopolitical trade deals with Five-Eyes allies. Think about how President Trump may need an ally to take a position adverse to their preferred interests. The potential for declassification of intelligence documents showing complicit corruption within the U.K. and Australia could destroy politicians external to the U.S.
Think about an ally being asked to take a position on China (trade), Iran (sanctions), Russia (energy), etc. Movement on any of these geopolitical issues, and many more, can be tilted -in part- based on the threat of sunlight or declassification. Leverage is a tool.
Getting particular democrats to support the USMCA; what’s that worth?
Getting a southern border wall and sensible immigration law; what’s that worth?
What does President Trump value? What is important to him?
What part of the transactional relationship can be enhanced by leverage? Pro-tip: it’s not personal; it is not leverage to benefit Trump personally; he doesn’t care about that shallow stuff… his view of the horizon is much longer, much further; much more consequential.
It annoys the heck out of many people, me included, that Donald Trump is willing to absorb so much inbound fire, unnecessarily; which, by extension, means that his supporters are forced to absorb so much inbound and unnecessary fire; but he is.
What is President Trump’s primary objective? Save the U.S.A. through economics.
Economic security is national security.
I think much of our angst is because we look too short-term; and the media does a great job of convincing us President Trump is selfish. Perhaps they are correct. Perhaps I’m wrong; but I see this leverage issue as something Trump views as important – obviously; or he wouldn’t approach it that way.
Would President Trump trade a $500 billion per year positive benefit to the U.S. economy in exchange for never outlining the fraud against him?
Would President Trump accept new jobs for a million Americans in exchange for never outlining the 2016 fraud against him?
Yeah.
He would.
Without question.
And he wouldn’t care if it meant he could never win in 2020.
He ain’t a politician.
Optimal outcomes.
Piss you off?
Probably.
That’s Trump.
This massively consequential economic reset on a global scale is the primary reason Donald Trump finally decided to run for office. Everything else is less than:
Never in my life have I seen anyone whose sole focus is the well-being of America and its citizens. God bless this man. I would do anything he asked of me – because I realize his ask would be in line with American-foundational principles.
Well said, and right on!
If Pres Trump decides against running in 2020 (heaven forbid) or finds his route to a second term stolen from him. He can always come and work in my business, I’ll pay him handsomely of course😆
These deals are fleeting, seeing as the US government is in the middle of a coup.
Deals are fleeting? Then why did NAFTA last so long? Have you any idea how long these trade deals actually last?
They won’t last long at all if the Dems take control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with your assessment. Executive action can be undone by the next executive.
Agreed with respect to Paris Climate Accord, TTP, tax cuts and some other items and even the Wall But I think killing NAFTA is permanent. That alone is worth a lot to the future of America.
and 2 SCOTUS APPOINTMENTS.
Make that soon to be 3.
yes, that too. and the rest of the judges and more to come since the Senate is nominally still Repub.
3…..or more
YES, President Trump’s focus is on ECONOMICS and not Lawfare. Although I think he is using his international strategy to indirectly defeat his domestic enemies.
Complicated as heck, but I think that is HOW he is ‘Draining the Swamp’ because the Swamp IS INTERNATIONAL.
“the Swamp IS INTERNATIONAL.”
Which is why the “leverage” must not be used (wasted) indiscriminately, because the corruption extends across national borders. There would be national leaders abroad that are being extorted and they would like to free themselves from 5 eyes blackmail corruption, too. Cooperation is essential to cut all the heads of the hydra off at once. That does not happen overnight.
Correct. That I think is why President Trump is being welcomed with open arms by several foreign heads of state. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, India, Brazil, Mexico… Eastern Europe and even to some extent N Korea.
I wouldn’t be surprised to find Putin would like to join the club too. He is no dummy and China has always been an enemy of Russia so I am sure he would rather not be closely aligned with China.
Putin Tells Trump That Russia Is Open For Dialogue On An “Extensive Agenda”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-30/putin-tells-trump-russia-open-dialogue-extensive-agenda
And our President sees the New Era. The old one is done. He is ushering both the U.S. and the world into a more stable and prosperous time. This is international (I think, in his mind) and the U.S. is its leader for “life, liberty, and the pursuit.” This is why I believe President Trump definitely will run for a second term. Eight years will give him and us a good head start for the New Era. Much of it should run on its own, if the economics become substantial. All these swamp nasties and political criminals might seem like gnats to be swatted away when necessary if this is his purpose.
This is what I’ve been hoping, as it makes sense. Calming down the supporters who want everything done yesterday, however, will be a chore. I’m a more patient and calculating person than most, but even I am getting antsy about the wall/immigration reform.
and POTUS is not focused on any effort to reverse the March Through The Institutions which continues unabated. The marxists are now in the process of completing the take over of corporate board rooms. For example, that is part of the gender quota law passed by California. Women — feminazis — on every corporate board. The only qualified women — or the only women who will be chosen — are hard left feminazis.
Economics will not save us, tho’ it will help. Look at the board of GM… deciding to close plants in the US essentially to spite Trump and American workers.
Economics will not save us once the flow of illegals is turned full throttle. I am not being too critical here since POTUS has limits without possessing working Congressional majorities. He is doing what he can and that is excellent. But economics alone will not save us.
Indeed, I am not convinced economics will save him or get him reelected. 2018 was an eyeopener. The economy is very good right now and was in November and yet the election was a disaster. I am astonished at the voters who willingly voted for the DemoRats and at the brazen unpunished theft of elections.
But for now, DJT is POTUS; Hillary is not. NAFTA is dead. Smile for now and keep working. Wake up the sheep !
Not worried about business. You either make money or you go out of business. Ask the Weakly Standard…… If a woman can run a profitable business, the business will die and she will be out of a job. People don’t invest in losers at least not over and over. However, Hollywood keeps finding suckers for their political films.
“Can’t” run a business… Sorry
As Carville said, its the economy stupid. Got to keep it humming to keep DJT gunning.
You’re making a ton of sense SD.
Happy New Year to you, Ad rem and Menagerie.
I have a feeling PDJT’s State of The Union 2019 is going to be killer.
It’s time to release the Kraken. Let the SHTF.
YES!! That’s what I am hoping happens! Name names, WHILE they are sitting there!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has done it before. The Inaugural Address was beautiful.
Some might drop dead never to rise out of their pay-for-play seats.
Or maybe struck by a lightning bolt en route…
…or the earth opens up to swallow them.
Such sweet thoughts, MaineCoon.
A lovely New Year, let’s rejoice!
why? what is the basis of this optimism? last year was interesting, but this year the DemoRats will have the House; Cat Lady Nancy will be on the podium behind POTUS (better than Ryan I guess); the DemoRats are in full hate mode; the SotU speech will not be pleasant to watch.
When Bush was President and Pelosi sat behind him she scouled and mouthed her contempt and said he lied. Can you imagine what shell be doing behind Pres Trump!?
A 6.5% annual growth target? Ambitious. Perhaps China needs a reliable trading partner to help.
And don’t blame the good Chairman for looking out for China’s interest. Even President Trump says that countries should look out for their own welfare first. Ahem. Except the United States. Our “betters” in Congress, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and numerous corporate entities have sold the American worker a bill of goods. They are our real enemies.
Perhaps China needs a reliable trading partner to help.
Or a new abacus.
This is what President Trump is all about. While we ar in the DS weeds, he circling above taking it all in and dealing with the BIG stuff. He. WIll. WIn. And in the end we’ll probably wonder why we fretted the little stuff, so to speak.
My only concern with this article, “And he wouldn’t care if it meant he could never win in 2020.”
I care, immensely, that he win. He must win. We need him.
Why we fret and fray over the next two years, I am going to calendar the re-reading of this article so I don’t lose my mind.
I thank God for President Trump. May He protect him from harm and bless us with his re-election.
Don’t forget to donate to President Trump’s re-election and NOW is the time to start getting active with the local Republican Party.
Here in NC the state & local Republican Party was AWFUL!!!
“This massively consequential economic reset on a global scale is the primary reason Donald Trump finally decided to run for office”
Yes, it is. That is what he told my friend during a dinner at Trump Tower about why he wanted to forgo a life of “having it made” to enter into the savage world of politics.
“to try and make a difference for the children and grandchildren” (paraphrase)
My friend is no stranger to cut throat GOPe. After that meeting, he was behind DJT 100% to help any way he could.
I find it hard to accept that deeply corrupt individuals who hate America as founded being in charge of all the major law enforcement and national security organizations “takes a back seat” to the negotiations with China. If we do not eliminate the massive internal corruption which is attempting to complete a coup which takes Trump out, then all the China stuff is just dust in the wind.
The top priority is outing the coup and convicting the current officials who are corrupting all levels of our current government.
Remember what Sundance has said LOBBYISTS BUY CONGRESS. President Trump is going after the MONEY STINGS attached to the Congress Critters.
They do not give a fig for us or anything else, just $$$$ and power. Kill off the $$$ and the Puppet Masters and the puppets are no longer a threat.
It is fine to go after lobbyists and those they buy, but if the DOJ and FBI are run by Trump’s enemies there is nobody to prosecute the people you are referring to. Right now the entire law enforcement arsenal is aimed at Trump, not the Congress Critters (hate that childish term) that you mention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the US business media waking up? From fake news CNN…
https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/30/investing/stocks-week-ahead/index.html
It’s Rope-A-Dope again.
“… political suckers (selfish and corrupt political parasites willing to sell out their countries’ best interest).”
A magnificently descriptive phrase, I have always struggled to find a description of elected traitors who sold us to the highest bidder for the last 50+ years.
An American Congress Critter…
I am one of those supporters of PDJT who totally agrees with Sundance’s analysis of his priorities and I also believe that if Mueller doesnt charge him with anything and everything becomes just a political hitjob, then PDJT will NOT run for re-election in 2020.
Hope I am wrong about 2020, however.
There is too much at stake. He won’t give up.
The Democrats want to make it that Trump=Chaos. That if Trump isn’t running or in office then that leaves room for a “no drama Obama II”.
My question is, when do the 50% or more of the American people wake up and realize economic / homeland security is in their best interest?
When does the idiocy of the progressive ideology / democrat agenda lose it’s luster?
Is guilt / altruism stronger than the desire to protect their own children?
How can the success of the Trump MAGA agenda not open the eyes of these people?
Are the 50% just too stupid and brainwashed to snap out of it?
For many, many decades, we’ve had members of the club we all don’t belong to as our “leaders”. Finally, a true leader comes along and his only priority is the interests of the American people, and half the country is too stupid to understand, and they sh*t all over him and their own interests
President Trump is making it look easy. Imagine how easy it would be for all of us if the perpetually stupid half would wake up and start putting their own interests and that of their children ahead of their globalist masters agenda
“Xi must find a way to keep the pesky pitchforks at bay, and simultaneously build the largest domestic surveillance program in the history of totalitarianism”
And doing so while insisting to your Subjects and The Party that you are, in fact, President For Life.
Tall order, I’d say.
HE will need us again and together we will win in 2020. No doubt in my mind.
This is not a highly erudite observation, but doesn’t the Chinese red & yellow “congress room” look like something Cecil B. DeMille would have done?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even Cecil B. DeMille couldn’t get the pleats and tassels that perfect. Amazing.
” He can’t do it alone ! ” is a quote I just saw that someone thought should be a rally cry for Trump in 2020 – I liked it .
“Would President Trump accept new jobs for a million Americans in exchange for never outlining the 2016 fraud against him?”
A better question would be, are Americans willing to accept new jobs in exchange for turning a blind eye to the fraud? In the end, we’ll get the country that we deserve.
