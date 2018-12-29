Why Flynn? – A Confluence of Highly Charged Political Events…

Several people have requested specificity as to why President Obama and candidate Hillary Clinton viewed Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as a risk worthy of primary confrontation/removal after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election.
The most obvious answer is not too complex; predates the election; and is connected directly to three core components of the Libya crisis: (1) White House; (2) State Department; (3) Hillary Clinton.
Drawing from years of exhaustive research within the Benghazi Brief; along with breakout information as to how the FBI and DOJ are directly connected to the issues therein; there is a clear and concise reason why Flynn was viewed as a risk to the interests of President Obama, Hillary Clinton and State Department Officials.
Lieutenant General Flynn was appointed to head the Defense Intelligence Agency on July 24th, 2012, approximately two months before the attack on the State/CIA compound in Benghazi Libya.
The Benghazi compound itself was controversial as it was part of a joint State Department and CIA mission to try and stop the spread of weapons to radical Islamic elements in the region. After the fall of Muammar Gaddafi the Libyan weapons depots -as well as U.S. weapons shipped into Libya to assist the “rebels” in Gaddaffi’s ouster- were the immediate problem.
Weapons in 2012 were being redirected to Syria. An operation to secure those weapons was ongoing in Benghazi (Eastern Libya).
On September 11th and 12th, 2012, a pre-planned protest in Cairo Egypt coincided with a pre-planned attack on the U.S. State Dept./CIA compound in Benghazi, Libya. There are numerous factions of extremist Islam involved; however, for the sake of brevity all groups were supported by political arm of the extremists, The Muslim Brotherhood.
In Cairo, Egypt, the key protest organizer was a person named Mohammed al-Zawahiri who, along with his Muslim Brotherhood comrades, was just released from prison by then Egyptian President Morsi. [Mohammed al-Zawahiri is the brother of al-Qaeda’s #2 guy (at the time) Ayman al-Zawahiri who was/is running al-Qaeda from Afghanistan.]
The 9/11 2012 Cairo protest was centered around demands for the release of Omar Abdul Rahman, also known as “the blind sheik“, who was in federal prison in the U.S. for his part in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. {Go Deep} It is critical to understand that the Cairo protest was specifically about the release of Omar Abdul Rahman.
It is critical to understand the accurate origin of the Cairo protest because the U.S. State Department falsely claimed another motive about a YouTube video insulting Islam. Hours later that fraudulent motive was then used to explain the Benghazi attack. The motive became a political risk.
The fraudulent origin of the motive was exposed by documents from within the Defense Intelligence Agency; the head of the DIA was LTG Michael Flynn.
From 2012 DIA documents retrieved by Judicial Watch, the factual background of the attack on the Benghazi compound was exposed. {Go Deep}
A Defense Department document from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), dated September 12, 2012, the day after the Benghazi attack, details that the attack on the compound had been carefully planned by the BOCAR terrorist group “to kill as many Americans as possible.” The document was sent to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, then-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Obama White House National Security Council. The heavily redacted Defense Department “information report” says that the attack on the Benghazi facility “was planned and executed by The Brigades of the Captive Omar Abdul Rahman (BCOAR).” The group subscribes to “AQ ideologies:”
The attack was planned ten or more days prior on approximately 01 September 2012. The intention was to attack the consulate and to kill as many Americans as possible to seek revenge for U.S. killing of Aboyahiye ((ALALIBY)) in Pakistan and in memorial of the 11 September 2001 atacks on the World Trade Center buildings.
“A violent radical,” the DIA report says, is “the leader of BCOAR is Abdul Baset ((AZUZ)), AZUZ was sent by ((ZAWARI)) to set up Al Qaeda (AQ) bases in Libya.” The group’s headquarters was set up with the approval of a “member of the Muslim brother hood movement…where they have large caches of weapons. Some of these caches are disguised by feeding troughs for livestock. They have SA-7 and SA-23/4 MANPADS…they train almost every day focusing on religious lessons and scriptures including three lessons a day of jihadist ideology.”
(Link to PDF – Link to Judicial Watch)
DIA Director Michael Flynn, was on the job two months when the attack took place. Flynn sent this intelligence information to the State Department, White House, Intelligence agencies, ODNI, and Defense Dept. on Sept 12th, 2012. Director Flynn knew the motives, the players and also knew there was advanced warning the attack was coming.
While al-Zawahiri was organizing the Cairo Egypt,protest for the release of the Blind Sheik…. in Benghazi a jihadist attack by the Muslim Brotherhood group who supported the Blind Sheik was also pre-planned. Both events were sending the U.S. a message centered around Omar Abdul Rahman, the “Blind Sheik”. Both events (Cairo and Benghazi) had absolutely nothing to do with a YouTube video.
However, behind the attack-motive was the much bigger State Department and CIA problem with the U.S. Libyan weapons and the flow to Syria. The U.S. sending weapons into the hands of al-Qaeda was always the larger risk to the Obama administration. This problem started with Clinton (State) and Panetta (CIA at the time), but now those weapons going to Syria was an even bigger problem. Flynn was not in place at the time (2010 – 2011) when Obama, Clinton and Panetta carried out Operation Zero Footprint.
Factually the U.S. policy that facilitated arming al-Qaeda was a big political problem. All of the expressed false motives, false statements and political lies were intended to cover-up this issue.
Secretary Hillary Clinton left DoS immediately after Benghazi (the end of 2012); and after an agreement with President Obama John Podesta was installed within the White House to protect Clinton’s future interests.
In 2016 Michael Flynn’s knowledge of the factual backstory to Libya and how the Obama/Clinton team misled everyone was the risk that Flynn represented.
President Obama (and everyone around him), Hillary Clinton (and everyone around her), likely viewed everything through their own prism. The prior administration (writ large) likely forecast/anticipated President Trump and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn would do to them what they would do if the roles were reversed.
Team Obama and Team Clinton likely thought all the Benghazi issues would be laid bare; and remember, after the attack, the FBI (via Robert Mueller) was also an active participant. Remember the ridiculous weeks it took the FBI to reach Benghazi?
CNN – More than two weeks after four Americans — including the U.S. ambassador to Libya — were killed in an attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, FBI agents have not yet been granted access to investigate in the eastern Libyan city, and the crime scene has not been secured, sources said. (more)
Now that we know how politicized the FBI was, try laying a little bit of hindsight into how the FBI ::cough:: Robert Mueller ::cough:: was handling all that Benghazi stuff (?).
Candidate Trump the vulgarian disrupter, and adviser Flynn (former DIA knowing too much), must have seemed like the absolute worst case scenario for Obama/Clinton and every single ideological ally within government. Think about it.
Then Donald Trump wins the election…. and Flynn becomes National Security Adviser. Holy cow… In hindsight the panic must have been palpable.
Think about the scale of it.
Why wouldn’t they wiretap Trump? Think about the stakes? Why wouldn’t the entire apparatus of every institutional office aligned with common interest to the White House, Obama and Clinton not do everything in their power to eliminate the threat?
The better question is: what wouldn’t they be willing to do?
Robert Mueller being FBI Director during the Benghazi cover-up, and ultimately the leverage over him is due to his obedience therein. Certainly this explains his selection by the crew… Mueller was uniquely well motivated… and simultaneously gives Mueller a motive to paint Flynn into any scenario that would shut him down.
I hope that answers the question of: Why Flynn?
Robert Mueller’s Mission:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.
This will continue until it is stopped…….with ultra extreme prejudice.
Hanging, bullets to the brain-stem and pushed into a trench for burial. Yes, the old ultra extreme prejudice. Sadly, we are too (((civilized))) for that.
That’s exactly what they would do to us in the event they prevail and destroy Trump
Well, maybe to you, but I will morph into my ancient Viking white berserker mode and massacre all before me.
…..And then you wake up and realize you are out gunned.
“Hanging, bullets to the brain-stem and pushed into a trench for burial. Yes, the old ultra extreme prejudice. Sadly, we are too (((civilized))) for that.”
That unfortunately is the truth, America has no stomach for anything resembling that kind of justice. In fact, there will be nothing, no trials, no indictments, and most certainly no revolutions……that would mean people getting their hands dirty. No, Americans would much rather let someone else do things for them…..it’s why they pay these people in law enforcement, dont’cha know.
They would much rather bitch and moan on web forums, as well as dream up possible scenarios which are quite often laughable. There are no whistleblowers, they’ve been taught to shut up. Trump has no daring plan, aided by white hats, to pounce upon these evil doers and imprison every one of them.
There are no white hats, there are no politicians who are not corrupt…..Flynn does not have all the goods stashed away in some vault, he’s not running some elaborate sting operation in concert with Trump. Hell, even white hate Rodgers is a no show…..what’s with that?
All the goings on now will have one of two outcomes. In one, Trump is removed and shamed……also reduced to poverty along with is entire family. In the other, there is a massive uprising by the people, which will support Trump and hopefully be aided by the military and law enforcement……then and only then, will justice be served.
Really, how much more exposure of these filthy bastards is needed before people do something? Something apart from pissing and moaning, and blindly latching on to anyone who say’s something they like to hear…….yes, CTH is a rather large echo chamber.
In the end, there are no saviors, no white hats, people will have to take it upon themselves to save their own futures and the futures of the generations still to come up………sadly, I don’t see that as a viable possibility.
America is pussy whipped along with being well and truly screwed.
I have no doubt that you are correct. The most dangerous being in God’s Holy Creation is a pissed-off armed white-man who is backed into a corner and has nothing to lose, but everything to gain. It is 50/50 that circumstances come to that outcome. Thus, be armed and ready.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are so wrong it isn’t funny.
Trump campaigned on Draining the Swamp and you better believe that’s what he’ll do.
Trump now controls the DOJ & FBI.
Trump has already got rid of many Swamp Creatures – I’ll give you a list.
Jeff Sessions
Rachel Brand
Rex Tillerson
Ryan Zinke
Reince Priebus
Sean Spicer
John Kelly
HR McMaster
Jim Mattis
Jeff Flake
Bob Corker
Paul Ryan
Luther Strange
There’s a Dirty Dozen destroyed by Trump already!
JOSEPH ANGEL, and that is precisely part of our problem here in USA today ! Weak minded people and too much corruption. The simple truth is that there are actually people out there that deserve serious punishment and some deserve to be executed for their crimes. You all know the names. I cannot change that part and it is 100% true and accurate !
In some ways we have become our own worse enemy for a lack of courage and righteousness to take action. Some of that is because of religion that has failed us miserably in some serious ways. Ask yourself this, exactly how would King David handle the current situation in USA since 2012 and prior under Obama and crew ? I know what he would have done without a doubt, because he did the same thing back then in spades with little hesitation and lots of prayer !
And now the churches are a big pat of bringing in illegal aliens and getting paid big bucks to place them all across the nation and coddle them as Americans are killed or raped regularly. Religions have largely morphed into big businesses, simple as that..
Absolutely correct !
I want to throw up…this sickens me that much
I agree. I don’t know how many bullets POTUS has but he must use them wisely.
After reading the postings below…I decided to come back up here to leave this item:
ALL the back & forth re: WHY hasn’t anything really/truly been done by PDT et al? It does “almost seem like” this lame duck period of time has been wasted or wiled away – yet, there seems to be a general quickening going on…more and more dots are connected, the rough edges are “smoothed” and the AAG is in place and “MIA” from any news or attention… Multiple reports about Gitmo seem to be leaking here in late Dec.
The basis seems to always be: “Oh, woes us”…no perp walks….no hangings…the sky must be falling!.
WHAT DATE IS 2 DAYS AWAY NOW???… WHAT DATE DOES AN EO BECOME EFFECTIVE….That sets the stage to “by-pass” all those swampy judges and US Attorney’s …. But, it only works if it can be “sprung” all at once… AND, this fight over the border wall / immigration laws is great cover while still gaining a “win” for MAGA/PDT when looking at promises et al.
AND…the new wrinkle about “shutting down the entire southern border” is a great idea to “step up” the schedule…. The only “max-effect” move left to consider is a declaration of a “limited martial law” along that southern border to enable the wall building and sealing of it by troops….OR, full “martial law” as indicated as needed across the entire nation and into certain cities, eh?… IF done “timely”….it could really stick a bone side ways in ‘ol piglosie and the shoomuer….ie: Congress is “shut-down” for a minimum of 6 months upon martial law, if done before the start of any “new” Congress – it’s the “old one” that remains in-stir….presto…no basis behind pig losie et al… Listen to the MSM howl….Check-6
Interesting timing. SD posts this article and Flynn’s brother tweets on the same topic. Mueller is implicated in the Benghazi FIB investigation. Flynn knows the truth about it. All this being brought to light again as we await Flynn’s sentencing. Flynn was targeted. No doubt. Mueller has his finger in all things illegal.
That twitter link is bad or twitter put the kybosch on it
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bullseye — my older version ipad has issues sometimes with twitter…
It happened to me too. Just a big page of garble.
same
Sundance has indeed done exhaustive research. The dots are connected and yet our so-called justice system can’t find their you-know-whats with both hands and a spotlight. We are so underserved by thus despicable Uniparty, the crime regimes that always escape justice and the corrupt, disgusting, putrid, rotting media that makes damned sure they all get away with it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
“Mueller has his finger in all things illegal”
That FOX news video roll of him taking off his suit jacket, tinkling with his cuff links [they should be handcuffs] as he saunters to a podium; it runs like a fever dream’s repeating imagery. We never hear his voice. So, in voce diabolus:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good attack questions by Jordan. He’s the only one worth listening to in these hearings. A bulldog.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Him and his last admin Deep State cronies, you know…
LikeLiked by 5 people
“I do not know. I do not know. I do not know.”
“WTF do you know?”
There is no doubt the Uniparty Republicans hate the Don and what he represents like rabid Democrats.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/retiring-reps-goodlatte-and-gowdy-say-crooked-muellers-report-on-trump-must-be-trusted/
I don’t believe it’s really left v right any more. More it’s the Socialist crony Bureaucrat /Corporate Statists vs the individual.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Spot on that it is not left versus right it is the marxist/communist One World Order versus the true believers of freedom/free speech world wide.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just because they had a good (from their perspective only) reason to destroy Flynn (and Trump), doesn’t explain why or how they’ve been able to execute their objective so successfully thus far.
Seriously Sundance, how the hell are Flynn and Trump et al in many ways *losing* (or more accurately, getting their asses kicked by) these evil SOBs?? We have the keys (via POTUS) to the castle for crying out loud, not them!
Every day without *any* of them either being indicted, perp walked or hammered in the news by new reporting on what they did before, during and after the election of DJT is an outrage imo. Again, what the hell is going on and why aren’t *anyone* from their side being buried like Mueller has been doing to Team Trump?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen Brother!
We have no one to prosecute them. I’m very skeptical of Barr appointment simply because the left is not screaming about him. Seems like he has already been neutralized.
Hoping I’m wrong
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m skeptical of Barr, because he’s a Bush retread. Every time conservatives get betrayed, it goes back to the Bushes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will say that Joe Digenova believes Barr is the man to bring the justice at least the last time I saw him asked. He seemed very high on Barr
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he was, but Joe and wife Victoria were extremely upset with Judge Sullivan’s last stint in court with Flynn. It’s gotten so one dowsn’t know who to trust not to cave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Sullivan behaved like a split personality, the medically diagnosable type. Not sarc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hiring ex Bush guys does not seem to be working
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump knows what he’s doing.
Do you really think Trump would put someone in control of the DOJ who won’t prosecute Deep State criminals???
LOL.
Of course not. That would be literally insane.
Remember the Propaganda Arm of the Demosocialists is equally as powerful as Team Obama/Clinton/Mueller/DOJ/FBI/Uniparty Senators and Congressmen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good question. I was disappointed when Trump backed off de-classifying those documents that would have starting exposing the Deep State. I was disappointed when Trump continued to allow Sessions to “do nothing”. I was disappointed when Trump selected another “insider” to run the DOJ, including the FBI. I don’t know how all this will play out, but my expectations are as low as they can be for still being optimistic that the rule of law will be re-established and people will be brought to justice. But that’s not saying much.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Remember Rosenstein went to the White House right after Trump said he was going to release the reports. I had a worry then that hasn’t gone away, knowing how corrupt these bums are, it is quite possible Rosenstein showed up with something to incriminate Trump. I just have a hard time thinking Trump backed down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it’s more likely Trump made some sort of deal with RR to delay the declassification. They both got something from the deal, it was not one-sided as if they had something on Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear a drip drip drip of information.
That Hawaiian photo of Nancy is good too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fingolfin, you will find otherwise in your research in the Search Box on CTH.
I believe Trump is saving the high explosive for the coming battle to remove him. He already has in his hands the tools to destroy his enemies with a counteroffensive for the ages. I think he would much prefer to work out a solution because he knows this could become a nationwide bloody battle in the streets. I believe him to be a peacemaker but his enemies have no desire for peace.
His enemies are filled with panic and are desperate to avoid their own day of reckoning which is their strategic weakness drawing them into a trap from which they cannot escape. The earth is moving beneath their feet and every pillar they try to grasp for support is crumbling in their trembling hands.
The unvarnished, grand truth is poised to spring on them all like a gigantic bear trap.
What the righteous have learned cannot be unlearned.
The time is coming when his wicked enemies will fervently wish they had never been born.
Even an Olympic skier cannot outrun an avalanche.
I keep hoping that day is coming…but honestly, am getting less optimistic as times marches on and the lies keep coming, while the truth remains hidden, other than to those who are actually looking for it.
Praying that the avalanche comes soon, and that those who have sought to destroy this country, for their own political/financial gain, will finally be “buried” once and for all!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“…but honestly, am getting less optimistic as times marches on”
I agree and same here. If nothing happens after the new AG is appointed, then I will quit hoping and accept that the deep state has won and no one who caused this will be prosecuted.
However, in fairness to PT, he has not had a DOJ until the present. The blame is on Sessions and his incompetence. Nothing is being done and will not be done until a real AG is appointed who will clean out Obama people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nor has he had a Congress who supports him, an Intelligence Community who is loyal to him, or a media that has had any interest in being fair to him…
I AM definitely frustrated but very little of that is directed at DJT. Even though I may not always understand why he has taken some of the steps that he has, I am honestly amazed that he has continued to fight this hard, for this long, with so many adversaries stacked against him!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And maybe not a DoD Secretary who fully supported him either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The media is irrelevant.
The American public doesn’t trust the lying MSM.
I agree…so far I see nothing that Whitaker has done but maybe he is simply a placeholder for Barr. If Barr comes in and doesn’t immediately appoint a SC to investigate all of this…its over as far as getting any sort of accountability. Despite his reputation…I don’t have much hope that he is going to do what needs to be done. He is too much part of DC.
LikeLike
Agree all we can do is pray. Can’t help but notice Don jr and Eric have been AWOL for a few months. Wouldn’t surprise me has one or both of them in his scope.
LikeLike
Meant to say if Mueller has one or both of them in his scope/
LikeLike
I have never seen any convincing reason why these traitors have not all been taken down. This assumes the President has evidence to take them down. At this point I am not sure he has enough evidence that would stand up in court. He must depend on others for this after all. If he does have the goods then who are we to depend on to take it through the process?
To me Barr is a long shot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS has little recourse, besides Twitter, against the obstruction firewall set up by Rosenstein and Mueller and their pals at DOJ. Plus the House Dem Reign of Terror starts in January.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Effective prosecution is improbable considering the DoJ’s extentsive abuse of surveillance. I suspect, based on DoJ/intell comm prior and present behaviour, that our justice system is riddled with compromised and vulnerable persons who are embedded within the federal bench and their support staff.
Consider Chief Justice Robert’s inertia, which continues, even two years after the release of FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer’s scorching evaluation of the DoJ’s history of FISA noncompliance.
Once the Democrats have the House and the show trials begin, all this will get buried in the news.
LikeLike
If one is to believe they will release the documents if ordered to. I have my doubts
LikeLiked by 1 person
So amazing, A positive thoughtful, comment, k4jjj, and then the Eyeores take over. Predictable.
The New Stasi
The powerful and weaponized FBI, NSA, CIA along with spying satelites need to be terminated. They are unconstitutional. Is this possible?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I find Mike Flynn being dangerously privy to being Mueller the FBI Director in charge of Benghazi gun running and the Ambassador Stevens sacrifice for their mishap, the former, eminently fascinating. Lesson to perps: Don’t work for the deep state lest you are bumped off when convenient. You are nothing but slaves to them…disposable…just like former assets ghaddifi and saddam too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Knowing not being
What has been and what still is keeping Flynn alive? Does the deep state have something on him, I mean really on him other than some flimsy lie BS? What has kept him from full blown exposure mode?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terminating Flynn would be too obvious?
Deep state thinks they are winning still and want to make an example of him by showing how they can “legally terrorize” him and his family?
Flynn and his family are still in danger and deep state are powerful enough to covertly threaten him from exposing them?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Flynn has known about Benghazi since it happened. Showing him now how they can attack him doesn’t explain 2012-16 silence.
LikeLike
They are well aware that WE are watching them and WE be MANY and THEY be FEW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
insurance plan was the planting of evidence on Trump Campaign! Vault 7 exposed the coup!! If Mueller is using Guccifer II then this phase is even more of a JOKE because Guccifer II has already been exposed as Deep State plant: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-28/nude-selfie-russia-case-reveals-how-deep-muellers-probe-goes
LikeLiked by 4 people
“desperate to avoid their own day of reckoning”
I must be in a galaxy far far away.
The DoJ and FBI are not just controlled by Admin Staters, much of their staff must be as well or they would be leaking like a sieve. The number of non prosecutions of Democrat operatives is the give away.
There will be no reckoning, they control the system and even if the top is replaced the staff remain.
For some reason PDJT seems paralysed on this matter.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have you seen the Times cover for their 2019 prediction?
Note the cannon, satelite images of old, angry Panda and Putin surrounding the Trump’s visage outlined like a matrix. Go to the right and view a similar mirror image of a sideview also outlined in a matrix. Then consider the large Davinci like atlas man that dominates the cover, wearing high tech goggles with 4 arms one tattoed with the DNA helix. Panda and Putin will be the fakes. The real danger is the large Davinci symbol.
Hint: Satelite technology. Space needs laws from now on. Until this happens, there should be absolutely no satelites circulating earth like high tech drones. The subversive threat to PDJT, either real or to intimidate is very obvious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps put that through an intellectual sieve and see if you can’t reconstitute your argument?
Where the homeless transgender heroin addict shooting up while pooping in the street in San Francisco?
LikeLike
You said: “For some reason PDJT seems paralysed on this matter.”
I think that is what Mueller did; along with the prompted and manuevered recusal of Sessions. On many fronts, POTUS is frozen. On other fronts he can work (mostly economic).
LikeLike
Dunno why. A concise public summation of Rosie’s unsuitability to run the DoJ gives PDJT every reason to sack him tomorrow. Those lying FISA warrants and refusal to provide Congress with what they want is just the start….. let Congress confect outrage, who cares.
The Senate won’t approve a replacement? Fine, abolish the position / hold it in abeyance and give the duties to the AG.
Oh wait. isn’t the new AG just another UniParty establishment type with a general distaste of the Don and his goals?
Let’s not bother, for some reason PDJT refuses to appoint people who openly and historically support him. Joe would be perfect.
LikeLike
Of course they targeted Flynn because he posed a serious threat of exposing Clinton, Obama and their cabal on not only Benghazi but all manner of things. Flynn was unwise, at the very least, to telegraph some of these issues in advance.
On Nov 2, prior to the 2016 election, he tweeted a link to a story with accusations and wrote, “U decide – NYPD Blows Whistle on New Hillary Emails: Money Laundering, Sex Crimes w Children, etc … MUST READ!”
Also in November that year he posted multiple tweets on Twitter containing material regarding Hillary Clinton alleging that Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, drank the blood and bodily fluids of other humans in Satanic rituals, which soon morphed into the ‘#pizzagate’ conspiracy.
Of course this answers ‘why Flynn’ but what does Mueller really have over Flynn? It would have to be more than a FARA breach. Perhaps a threat of falsely implicating Flynn in the Benghazi cover up (if we go down, you go down with us).
Why don’t we have an Attorney General who will take the Comey approach and offer Flynn and his son a blanket immunity for all outstanding matters in return for their evidence regarding any Clinton/Obama FBI CIA etc cover-ups?
This approach seemed to work well for Clinton and her aides and was apparently okee dokee according to Comey’s FBI and Lynch’s DOJ..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, sir, this is why I look forward to reading you every day and sending you my former newspaper money every month.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance, with the exception of Sacred Scripure, there are few writings that I respect and agree with as much as I do yours.
I have a question, however.
You have laid this out simply and in a manner that is easily understandable by average Americans. If we learn this from you, cannot PDJT also learn this?
And if he can, please send it to him.
And if he already knows all this, I would appreciate anyone explaining why it is that ANYONE else in D.C. should get blamed for COVERING this up. PDJT had nothing to do with any of this mess. But, HE ALONE, can end this BS.
Why not simply present the evidence….and I would suggest that he goes on national tv to address the nation (or during his state of the union address) and READ THIS POST?
Why doesnt HE expose this?
The only reason that I can come up with is that he is protecting someone important to him. Have no doubt that there is nothing that HE did but there has to be a good reason why Deep State and their allies strut around so self-confident, smug and without fear of repercussions, given what the facts are as you have presented them.
Anyone give my MAGA-loving behind a good explanation for PDJT’s inaction in exposing this? Asked sincerely and with love and respect for all, especially PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller works NOW for Whitaker. Whitaker has the right to supervise Mueller. When Mueller has a draft of his report ready, Whitaker ought to assign his people to review the report and, if they have questions about any of his facts or proposed conclusions, send him written inquiries for supporting details, evidence etc. Once all those questions are answered, Whitaker can make a decision on how much of the Mueller Report should be released. If Whitaker believes the report is defective and he wishes to continue the investigation, he could assign Mueller or someone else (he trusts more) to take over the investigation and to see it through. If Dems in Congress seek release of the report, Whitaker would be well within the rights enunciated by his predecessor Rosenstein to decline to give the Congress anything he thinks he needs to keep away from them. As Rod made so clear: Mueller works for the DOJ and not for the Congress.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The DOJ Ethics Committee determined Comey should be fired. This same DOJ Ethics Committee determined that Sessions was conflicted and should recuse himself. This same DOJ Ethics Committee determined that AG Whitaker was not conflicted and could oversee the Mueller investigation.
Hey Matt Whitaker, the whole world knows that Mueller and his entire team are conflicted and their very appointment is in confliction with numerous DOJ regulations. Have the DOJ Ethics Committee investigate, write up a report explaining these facts then present it to the American public and fire Mueller and his entire team.
Then appoint Larry Klayman as the new Special Counsel into Russian Collusion. Simple.
As a fellow Midwest farm boy all I have to say is ‘Cowboy Up” brother. You have a chance to radically change the world for the better. And you ain’t gonna get this chance ever again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must admit that I am questioning why it is taking so long for PDJT to declassify; I don’t think the ‘civil war’ – ‘blood on the street’ can be prevented by withholding the evidence; in fact it may guarantee that there is a civil war, because the main stream media are entrenching their narrative in people’s minds.
I had told a friend who is an American citizen of my admiration for Trump; she is a solid Catholic; here is what she wrote back however:
“There is so much controversy related to the man and he appears ruthless, a bully, merciless, self-centered etc. I don’t like his lying [my edit: lying is underlined twice by her] – all types of lies and name calling”. …
I am trying to red-pill her with facts; just sent her this link:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/in-the-news/medias-19th-nervous-breakdown-as-trump-fulfills-another-campaign-promise/
and urged her to do some indepth reading on judicial watch; I don’t think she is ready for CTH yet but I may be wrong; ….How many people like her? And from my experience with her she has always had an open mind- and lives her life according to Gospel values.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no doubt that your friend is a very good person and has good intentions but to align one’s self with the atheist and anti-Christian left doesn’t accomplish Christ’s agenda, just the opposite. One needs to discern between words and actions. Obama used flowery speech while doing evil actions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very true. The farther left one goes the farther away they are from truth, Christ’s truths.
@Zorro, I think you are making the assumption that she voted for Hilary. I think that is a baseless assumption, as many Catholics cannot stomach the Godless platform of the Democrats, and also their stand for abortion. I did not ask her who she voted for, but I got the clear feeling she sat the past election out and did not vote as she could not in good conscience vote for either candidate.
I am going to make it my mission to convert her to pro-Trump using facts that I can substantiate. The CTH is a good source for facts. I also want to get her tuned to the American Thinker.
Even though I am not American, if I can convince my few American friends to vote for PDJT, then I will have contributed somewhat….because as Canada’s Free Press says:
…”Because without America there is no free world”.
LikeLike
Let Trump be Trump. These people always over-play their hand. The next Speaker of the House is going to be forced into impeachment. Once the impeachment trial in the Senate begins, President Trump is going to be forced, FORCED, to defend himself. With every shred of evidence he and his lawyers can lay their hands on. Remember, Mr. Trump is a counter-puncher.
Once this is imparted on the Uniparty, the silly notion of impeachment fizzles.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Waiting until Trump is at the tender mercies of Turtle may NOT be the smartest idea. I don’t see any reason for him to wait until he has been impeached. Pelosi can’t impeach if there is no chance of conviction in the Senate. There will be a chance of conviction if the truth does not get out. SO: GET THE TRUTH OUT.
Make impeachment look like the vindictive last gasp of Election Losers caught with their fingers in the Spying Jar before the sitting Dems in the House have to vote. A lot of them will break with Nancy if their vote looks wrong from the start. POTUS is too good a man as to be mentioned along with Clinton in the ranks of impeached Presidents, even if he wins acquittal before the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I took some solace in watching the first 6 minutes of this video of Jim Jordan interviewing HRC at the Benghazi committee. During the beginning Jordan absolutely defines the truth and the lies of State Dept. and blames her. At least someone had the guts to say it publicly to her face. Her response? Watch the body language. No conscience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s a sociopathic, cold hearted, evil BITCH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paco, your description of Herself is far too kind and generous.
Quite a lot of trouble they went to especially when the cats out of the bag anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe the real devastating thing they don’t want uncovered is the info on the weiner laptop…..Secret server…Clinton foundation…Podesta and kiddie ties,Comey reopening investigation right before the election…..all of it ties in with the weiner laptop. The keys to the kingdom right there in one laptop. Since Flynn tweeted about it they were sure he would go down that road with Trump. Now is Mueller also holding PT hostage in some way? But still does not make sense because it doesn’t matter what Mueller threatens it will all be overshadowed by the monumental corruption held by the documents and possibly that computer. Come to think of it why would Humma take such a risk in coping it to her private computer….her insurance?
LikeLiked by 4 people
So….who exactly has possession of the Weiner/Abedin laptop??? The FBI? CIA? State Dept? I.G.?? DOJ?? I remember Guiliani crowing about some sort of “big surprise” right around the time the discovery of the classified files were about to be made known….then that whole thing got “dark”. (I think by Comey and Lynch against NYPD/ FBI agents at a “prayer breakfast” meeting). We know that Comey LIED when he said Strzok and a buddy “reviewed” all 600,000 emails in 48 hours and did not find anything (of course it would have been IMPOSSIBLE to look at all the emails in that short a time and I think it came out later he only admitted in reviewing maybe 2000??). Can someone call Trump, his lawyers, and AG Whittaker to aggressively re-open this linchpin of a gift??? Time to put the screws to Abedin.
LikeLike
Then I saw a Lamb that looked as if it had been slaughtered, but it was now standing between the throne and the four living beings and among the twenty-four elders. He had seven horns and seven eyes, which represent the sevenfold Spirit of God that is sent out into every part of the earth. Revelation 5:6
O Lamb of God, head full-crowned, sovereign over every dimension, the seen and the unseen, over air and land and sea, You are worthy. The prince of the power of the air is at work in the sons of disobedience, but Your authority is manifold, over light and color, sound and motion, space and time. You are seated at the right hand of the Father. You are the same yesterday, today, and forever.
Your authority extends over any of the Libyan weapons that are still functional. You are worthy. O Lamb of God, to dismantle these weapons. Commission Your angels to render them useless.
Your authority extends to all aspects of the US government. Righteousness and justice are the foundation of Your throne. We call all three branches of our government into alignment with Your righteousness and justice. Reveal any hidden evil. Open the eyes of our citizens to see what You would have them see.
It is an immutable law that we reap what we sow. Have mercy, Lord, on the United States of America. Have mercy.
Bless President Trump and his counselors. Grant them supernatural wisdom. Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!!
Amen and Amen!
Absolutely beautiful petition. Lord, hear our prayer.
Amen!
This was all patently obvious the first week of January 2016. If Trump ever thought these criminals would just let it go, then he’s an idiot. Every single Obama holdover in the federal government should have been fired on Day 1, unless the plan was to eventually prosecute them. That isn’t happening, so the past two years have been a waste of time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has a plan to Drain the Swamp – obviously – it was one of his biggest Campaign Promises!!
Trust Trump!!
All of this sounds good and is most likely spot on, but POTUS Trump has until mid-January to shite or get off the pot regards The Great Trumpian Wall and terminating Mueller’s ‘investigation’, or he will need not bother to run in 2020. The headwind after mid-January will scuttle him and his MAGA! agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What else you got
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plant your corn early this year.
Wow Joseph, so you have a calendar that tells you that’s the case? Please share it with us! /s
No one knows how much time the president has or what is really going on behind the scenes. Only the president has the information to determine the best timing and based on his past experience it appears he’s pretty good at picking his timing. I’m not saying he’ll be right, but he’s got a good chance of being so. And it’s a far better chance than any of us have since we don’t have the information he does.
LikeLike
No, Friend, I am not clairvoyant, but try to game it out. The new House of Reprehensibles is already forming and prepping its committees to attack POTUS Trump for everything including looking cross-eyed at some beta boy school-mate when POTUS Trump was in high school. The (((MSM))) will double-down on its Fake News coverage impugning POTUS Trump, but also will re-focus its coverage toward the new HOR Dems and their efforts and away from POTUS Trump/his administration/the MAGA! agenda. The Demotards who want to run in 2020 will declare their candidacies in January, and again, the MSM will focus on their efforts. The Mueller investigation will find another dozen avenues to pursue against POTUS Trump (including the cross-eyed high school incident), and the MSM will have round the clock coverage of that BS. The Republifags will continue their efforts to sand-bag/stifle/ham-string POTUS Trump’s MAGA! agenda. It does not matter what POTUS Trump has regards knowledge or ‘stuff about which we supporters are unaware’. Sometimes, timing and action are what counts, and though we Trump supporters are not fair-weather friends, we did not vote for POTUS Trump to be a punching bag like the Bush imbeciles, thus this next three weeks are what will make or break POTUS Trump’s chances for 2020. Respectfully submitted.– ‘When in doubt, ATTACK.’– George S. Patton.
LikeLike
Correction on last– ‘When in doubt, ATTACK!’. Punctuation counts.
LikeLike
Also, ‘Submitted respectfully.’– proper grammar counts too.
LikeLike
Mr. Angel thank you for your cracker jack analysis but it’s not flying
Our President is bit#h slapping them around like bad dogs .
Trump isn’t a punching bag unless you watch CNN , or listen to npr.
He just knocked em out with a pull out and then kicked out the fake patriot 2 months early ,because of Trumps art he is exposing them as warmongers , he will shine light on em in 2020 on the syrian plop war that they are warmongering for .
What else you got?
Good points and good argument, but I voted for POTUS Trump to build ‘The Great Trumpian Wall’. Everything else is the icing on the cake and would logically follow. Remember about the corn.
LikeLike
“Everything else is icing on the cake.” Respectfully disagree.
If it weren’t for President Trump, all, or most all, of what has been exposed about the inner workings of the Uniparty and the DS would likely have remained buried. Elected officials have fled their positions and their 2nd homes in D.C. The GOPe now knows that we know enough to challenge them seriously in Primaries. The perps have been forced to spend hours burying and/or destroying evidence, thereby eating up time, energy, and opportunity to sustain and widen their treacherous, seditious, traitorous machinations with foreign agents dedicated to the destruction of the U.S.
Maybe you knew a long time ago just how malevolent these insiders are. I knew it smelled bad, but I am still learning about the interminable entanglements. President Trump may or may not be the one who slays this dragon, but he is the first one to lure it out into the open. He has foiled a lifetime’s worth of the continuing plans of some very powerful, very creepy, very determined insiders. Make no mistake, they are rebuilding, but it has cost them time and treasure, with no guarantee of winning the day.
We elected a bold, courageous President – even if this is as much justice as we see at this time. There was not one single other “Republican” Candidate, among the field of seventeen, who knew how to fight back, or who was willing to fight back against the Clinton Machine. PDJT did, and he won. Now we know (most) of the rest of the story regarding the corruption that permeates every level of every branch of our federal government (3! In case O-C is paying attention here /s).
I fully believe that both McCain and Romney cooperated with throwing the election to Obama. I fully believe that more than a few of the 2016 R candidates were prepared to do the same for Hillary the Unholy.
In my opinion, that’s quite a lot. PDJT is focusing on the big promise of the 2016 campaign: get immigration into the U.S. under control again, as it was years ago. This effort is número uno right now, and rightfully so. The creatures assailing and undermining him will have far more difficulty taking PDJT out of Office once he wins the Border Wars: both on site and against the offices of corruption.
LikeLike
Exactly.
RINO Mark Sanford was destroyed in the Republican Primaries by a MAGA Republican!!
This is what happens to any Republican that stands against the Trump agenda – they inevitably get destroyed in the Republican Primary – just like what happened to all the RINO Republicans in 2018!!!
LikeLike
Semper paratus.
Important for them to paint Flynn as a liar, but I for one look forward to reading his book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance:
To put this in simplistic terms, do we know what transpired to turn Flynn from a “good guy” in 2012 or so to a “???” guy in 2015-16 with regard to his lobbying for Turkey? I have read elsewhere that, like many generals and other “good guys” in DC, temptation ($$) was dangled before Flynn’s eyes and he was ensnared. Are there any data points suggesting that newly-compromised Flynn was maneuvered into Trump’s camp (in the fashion that Papa and C. Page and Manafort were maneuvered)?
If Flynn is already compromised by election-day 2016, then his elevation is less “panic” inducing and more like an opportunity presented (that is, to use Flynn’s lying as a weapon against Trump like we were discussing a couple of weeks ago).
To put this another way, I am getting mixed messages. Flynn was an uber-danger to the Deep State; or Flynn was a tool to be used by the Deep State to get Trump out of office. I suppose both could be true, but it’s hard to reconcile.
LikeLike
The CIA tried to overthrow Erdogan and instead drove him into Putin’s arms. Had Gulen’s MB radicals succeeded, Turkey would no longer be secular. Erdogan has had to pander to religious extremists in his country to retain power, but he has kept them at arm’s length. His desire is to rule like a sultan.
Unfortunately, US policy has been to support dictators and encourage Arab nationalism versus theocracies like Iran, so it’s a hard choice: mullahs or strongmen. Obama broke with tradition and chose the former, which would have potentially led to WWIII.
LikeLike
Excellent research on Gulen’s ties with our CIA:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-cia-fetullah-gulen-and-turkeys-failed-july-2016-coup/5622321
LikeLike
The common denominator in Muller’s settlements is to get them to plead guilty to lying. This solves future potential witness problems. Kind of like the Hillary investigation where everyone connected to Hillary was granted immunity.
In essence, it is the legal version of obstruction of justice perpetrated by law enforcement..
LikeLike
How is lobbying for Turkey, a NATO ally with US military bases, any different than lobbying for Israel, China or the European Union? Apparently, half of K Street in Washington DC is lobbying for those three!
LikeLike
“First we F Flynn, then we F Trump”
Clearly Flynn was a pressing and separate issue. Flynn had to be discredited and neutered.
Pleading guilty to lying solved that pesky potential future witness problem against the Deep State actors.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where is the ANGRY button??? 😡
General Flynn hasn’t Tweeted since July 22 2016, but he periodically changes his Twitter header image:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought it was because he testified against McCabe in that sexual harassment claim.
LikeLike
Engdahl has also been on this muslim brotherhood connection, ie read obama’s handler, valerie jarrett and huma, clinton’s handler: the details of PSD-11 are more than jaw dropping but it presents more linkage to the total fraud that was obama and his handlers.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/obama-isis-and-the-muslim-brotherhood-the-psd-11-secret-blueprint-to-implement-regime-change-across-middle-east/5663991
LikeLike
If President Trump could round these criminals up and dispose of them properly the liberals would never know because the msm wouldn’t cover it. That would be great because they wouldn’t start rioting over it and the criminals would never be missed.
Take out the trash please Mr. President.
LikeLike
@Sundance – keep going. Why does Flynn sit there and take it? Why does he let them hammer him with bogus lying charges when he knows he didn’t lie? Why does he let them string along his sentencing hearings when he knows he didn’t do anything wrong?
Is Flynn a “smart” man? Does he know what Mueller is? Is Flynn a white hat? What does Flynn know? What is Flynn’s background? To whom has Flynn been speaking as per his plea agreement? Why have we not heard about these other investigations? FISA? Does FISA cut both ways? What if Huber isn’t the only US attorney with a mandate from Sessions?
It’s coming. Soon. Big League.
LikeLike
“Lieutenant General Flynn was appointed to head the Defense Intelligence Agency on July 24th, 2012, approximately two months before the attack on the State/CIA compound in Benghazi Libya.”
True. However He no stranger to the planning and execution of what led to the Benghazi debacle. He was ” In September 2011, Flynn was promoted to Lieutenant General and assigned as assistant director of national intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. On April 17, 2012, President Barack Obama nominated Flynn to be the 18th director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Flynn took command of the DIA in July 2012. He simultaneously became commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and chair of the Military Intelligence Board.”
One could also speculate he may have had a hand in planning the transfer of weapons. I doubt he would have been promoted in rank and appointed by Obama to be no.2 in DIA, then Director unless he was on the same page.
LikeLike
Can Sundance send this to Judge Emmet Sullivan, and ask whether OSC provided similar information in response to his order to turn over ALL exculpatory information? Sullivan seems to want to understand why Flynn is in the predicament he’s in, and why he refuses to fight back. This goes a long way to explaining it.
LikeLike
It’s all laid out here folks for the world to see – no more investigations needed – no more interviews no more discussion no doubt about it PERIOD…
Do you want to know why nothing is being done? Because they are all corrupt – THAT’S WHY! Every single one of them are corrupt The DOJ – FBI – every institution in America in one way or another has been compromised period. It is the only explanation – If one rats they all can rat but they would rat to a rat which would do nothing. HENCE WHY NOBODY IS DOING ANYTHING ON EITHER SIDE – ok A FEW idiots have been arrested and sent to jail for things that really have nothing to do with anything. It’s simply a distraction from NON – OF the real criminals being arrested and tried for TREASON AND PUT TO DEATH BY FIRING SQUAD! The only way to correct the issue is to rid the nation of all of them and start from scratch – but I have to go to work in the morning and don’t have time to deal with it, sorry! Or no wait – it’s to cold outside to have to go do anything about it – or wait – I’m to old to do anything – or wait – I don’t have the money to do anything – or wait – there are not enough people to stand united – well I know I have a reason and so do the rest of us so let’s sit back and hope POTUS TRUMP handles it. WOW! He can’t do it alone people and those people that are supposed to be doing it are all corrupt – so who is going to do it – NOBODY! SMDH – PUKE BARF UGGGGGGGHHHHHHH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, you figured it all out. Now what?
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/272358/frontpage-magazines-person-year-sarah-huckabee-daniel-greenfield
What a great woman.
She is doing her best.
For the country and President Donald Trump.
If a second special counsel is appointed, or even just a formal investigation opened up, to investigate Mueller and the FBI, then wouldn’t that prevent any reports or info (propaganda) from the Mueller investigation from being released?
“Because of an ongoing investigation” don’t you know.
Come to think of it, that could already be the case.
LikeLike
See below. A special commission appointed by the President would be able to to deal with information shielded “because of an ongoing investigation” in a variety of interesting and productive ways.
For instance, the Presidential Commission could demand “un-redacted” material and make a holy stink if they did not get it in a timely manner. In fact, they could request the President to share it with them for their investigatory purposes. Then they could “find” that the redaction was for “political” reasons without reasonable cause to be redacted for judicial reasons. There is nothing sacrosanct about Mueller’s opinion concerning censorship.
A Presidential Commission could be seen as a court of higher resort in terms of investigatory prominence.
As an aside, it would be a hoot to see Congress decide that Presidential Commissions are subservient to the position of special prosecutor which is Constitutionally questionable at best.
Near the beginning of the thread of comments, I commented about the need for President Donald J. Trump to establish “The President’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Restoring Integrity to the Principles and Process in the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Determining the Utility and Proper Oversight of the FISA Court.”
It provoked some discussion.
So far, everything concerning the Trump-Russia collusion charge has been limited to thinking inside the box controlled by the deep swamp establishment rules of the game.
A Presidential Commission is entirely Constitutional and totally under the control and auspices of the President.
To learn more and see the discussion, go to the beginning comments of the thread. In my opinion, a special commission would go a long way toward bringing a sense of “religion” to Mueller and the deep swamp establishment types.
WOW!!! Sundance this is your best article EVER!!! That’s really saying something too… everything you write is excellent, but THIS…wowza! The entire time, as I was reading, I just kept saying out loud AHHH, this explains everything. You out did yourself Sundance!!!! This should be required reading for every American, and Clinton, Obama, Rosenstein, Comey and 3/4 of Washington should be in jail!!!!!
Jessie Watters interviewed George Papadopoulos tonight on his Fox cable time slot. Good detail a few I wasn’t aware of including a conspiring UK entity (not Steele). Misfud, Australia’s Downer if I have the creeps name right. Good if you can manage your anger at night. It will be repeated at 10 pm cst, 11 pm est. Maybe utube will archive it. Worth watching.
How different the world might have been if Pence and Flynn had not taken the bait. It seems the more we come to know the less interested the general public is and the more likely absolutely nothing will be done. If nothing is done, then the America I know could well be on its last legs.
LikeLike
What has the anti Trump politician Rosie got to do before PDJT fires him?
There must be something……….. using the wrong preferred pronoun perhaps? Fat shaming? Dissing murdering Mexican thugs? Producing FISA warrants based on known to be confected dossiers obviously isn’t enough. There must be something that justifies sacking him…….
LikeLike
There are parts of the Flynn story that make no sense.
He’s a smart guy (I think he is). The lack of candor issue, then not protecting the President with a lawyer present during the FBI questioning. All types of accusations were made against POTUS during the campaign. Warning signs were everywhere.
The Turkey angle and Mr. Flynn….knowing that he was going to be working for President Trump Then campaigning for candidate Trump, knowing that Foreign Affairs was a big issue. The very reason why Page and Papa got themselves on the Trump Train was the alleged lack of experience Donald Trump had in Foreign diplomacy/policy.
I am merely pointing out the glaring, gigantic holes in his defense. Choices he made for himself. More than one mistake for sure and ample opportunity to stop the trajectory by using WH attorney’s during questioning, complete transparency with President Trump, VP Pence and White House counsel.
President Trump should have fired James Comey immediately. Should have used Executive Privilege to exclude Flynn’s questioning. Re: release of the Flynn/Kislyak transcript, have Spicer deny the authenticity of it in the WH Presser.
In order to prove the conversation was real, then an official response would have to be made…and the President should have stated that if it were a true and correct transcription it would not have been released.
Make them work for it for once….jeez. Transparency doesn’t mean POTUS has to nail himself to the cross.
LikeLike
Trump knows what he’s doing to nail the Deep State.
What makes you think you know better? Seriously?!?
Rosie appointed Mueller for a cover-up of various criminal activities against the people of the US. And leverage against 45. Trump not releasing for leverage? If there is evidence to convict it should be acted upon. Enough postering from both sides. Should there be sides? I thought they worked to represent us?
LikeLike
Remember reading in a wiki leaks that final mortar attack at Benghazi was very professional. The mortar killed the former Seals.
LtGen Flynn knows much more than probably anyone except other high ranking DIA, NSA personnel about the perfidy of Obama, Hillary and the intelligence community.
Some here have asked the question that if he knew then he was complicit. Go figure! Who could he have run to for help/justice in the Obama administration?
LikeLike
He knew all that but not that he should have WH Attorney present during FBI questioning when he knew that the Swamp was after Donald Trump?
Is he smart or is he dumb?
LikeLike
The difference between now and prior to January 2017 is that Trump now controls the DOJ & FBI and install loyal henchmen in charge of the DOJ & FBI to enact Trump’s agenda and Drain the Swamp!!
#MAGA
Astute analysis as always SD.
At the moment the DOJ/FBI/IC actors have long since realized that between Trump, Flynn and Admiral Rogers they have a huge vulnerability. Benghazi, the HRC email “investigation”, the duplicitous FISA app on Carter Page are all in a sort of legal limbo due to Mueller. But Mueller is not a solid wall. More a fence.
There are a set of bombs ticking away. Trump has the detonator and the only question is when, not if, he’ll use it.
His problem is not strategic, it is tactical. He needs to make sure the bombs he has have maximum impact. Had he detonated before the mid-terms the evidence would have been dismissed as “political”. Mid-terms are over. Now it is a matter of the news cycle. The shutdown is going to own the news until it is over. Trump looks dug in for a win. With a win, he gains momentum. But the House is just dumb enough to vote impeachment (high crime left blank). I think that will be the point where the first of several bombs will be detonated. Then I would anticipate regular blasts all the way to the November 2020 election.
Trump knows how to structure a story.
Like what happened with Fast and Furious? Ticking bombs like that?
Patriots need to start facing reality.
There were no arrests for the 2008 Mortgage Meltdown. Not a single ‘Fat Cat’ went to prison… Not a single punishment for: The Benghazi murders, FISA abuse, lying to Congress, theft of National Security secrets from the Clinton private server, selling American Uranium mines to our enemies.
Not a single punishment for: Fast and Furious and the murders that resulted from it.
Bombs that should have gone off but didn’t…
Waiting for Godot is not an option. Peace of mind comes with the truth: There is no back-up coming, we are on our own.
Sundance is just stating the obvious, and very often must repeat himself.
