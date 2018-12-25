The FBI and DOJ Were Working to Protect Hillary Clinton a Lot Longer Than Generally Discussed…

Arguably the biggest story of 2018 is how much we have learned about institutional political corruption within the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). With that level of new knowledge in mind, some earlier stories about the DOJ and FBI take on an entirely different light.
Here’s one from late 2016 – You might not know the name Marc Turi but if you are familiar with the Benghazi Brief, or more specifically with Operation Zero Footprint, you’ll likely know the issues.
Marc Turi was the guy who constructed the covert weapons shipments into Libya to overthrown Mouamar Gaddaffi (2011) and send weapons to the Libyan Transitional National Government supported by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
During the original phase of the Libyan uprising, early February 2011, the first defector from the official Gaddaffi regime was a foreign justice minister named Mustafa Abdel Jalil.
Jalil became the international face of the anti-Gaddaffi elements within the Libyan government. However, Jalil was an extremist Brotherhood member and somewhat of a patsy. When we were outlining his ideology, and the extremists who were behind him, almost no-one was paying attention.
Following Jalil’s moves was ultimately what enabled CTH to construct the Benghazi Brief so accurately – because during the shell game Mustafa Jalil was the pea.
Justice Minister Mustafa Jalil (pictured above) formed a loose coalition of extremist forces within Eastern Libya; however, behind Jalil were Muslim Brotherhood members who were released from the Cairo prisons by Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood head Mohammed Morsi.
When Morsi opened the prisons and released the Brotherhood, the key person released was Mohammed al-Zawahiri.
Mohammed al-Zawahiri is the brother of al-Qaeda’s #2 guy Ayman al-Zawahiri who was/is running al-Qaeda from Afghanistan.
[left Mohammed al-Zawahiri (Egypt) – right Ayman al Zawahiri (Afghanistan)]
You might remember when the U.S. Cairo Egyptian embassy protest began on the morning of September 11th 2012 (before the Benghazi attack), it was Mohammed al-Zawahiri who was talking to CNN’s Nic Robertson about the release of the Blind Sheik (pictured below). This video has been scrubbed almost everywhere because it entirely undercuts the White House narrative on the origin of the Cairo Protests.
After his release from jail, Mohammed al-Zawahiri crossed the border into Eastern Libya (Benghazi) and coordinated with Mustafa Abdel Jalil. This was the origin of the crisis started by Hillary Clinton, Leon Panetta, Susan Rice, Samantha Power and President Obama .
Jalil, the patsy, was presenting a sympathetic moderate appearance toward Western media and Western politicians like France’s Sarkozy and the U.S. Hillary Clinton. However, Zawahiri and Jalil’s goal, openly stated after Libyan victory, was to get the U.S. and NATO allies to be the air force of al-Qaeda against their adversary President Gaddaffi.
Not only did Sarkozy, Clinton and eventually Obama, fulfill the request, they ended up shipping weapons (via CIA/Panetta) directly to Eastern Libya, to Zawahiri and Jalil.
The Muslim Brotherhood, via Mohammed Zawahiri, almost immediately directed many of those CIA weapons from Libya to his al-Qaeda brother in Afghanistan and to their ideological brothers in Syria who later identified themselves as ISIS.
Within weeks, U.S. aircraft operating in Afghanistan began seeing surface to air missiles used against them for the first time in a decade. Ultimately, this is the biggest issue with the weapons shipments and the reason no one in the Obama administration ever wanted to discuss the program.
Under the code name “Zero Footprint” Marc Turi originally drew up the plan to coordinate the flow of weapons from the U.S. through the intermediary of Qatar into Libya. Those U.S. weapons ended up in Libya and Syria being used by the enemies of the U.S., specifically al-Qaeda. [All Citations within The Benghazi Brief]
In February of 2012 Asst. Secretary of State Andrew Shapiro admitted the State Department had been attempting to relocate and buy-back those weapons since August of 2011. However, on September 11th 2012, while those efforts were still ongoing, the attacks in Benghazi against the U.S. State Department Ambassador Chris Stevens took place, and four Americans were killed.
In 2014 the DOJ filed charges against Marc Turi essentially for non registered weapons shipments. Turi’s defense was that the weapons were unregistered because the State Department and the CIA needed covert cover. Elements within the CIA confirmed the basic outline for Turi’s assertion.
In 2015 Turi provided Fox News with documents and email exchanges he had with high-level members of Congress as well as military, and State Department employees to back up his claim that the Obama administration authorized in 2011, at the height of the Arab Spring, a covert weapons program that spun out of control.
Marc Turi’s legal defense team said if the DOJ was going to prosecute him for the arms shipments, his defense would necessarily reveal how Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was actually the driver of the entire program.
The DOJ tried to claim “national security” issues and keep the aspects relating to the U.S. State Department and Secretary Clinton under wraps during the pre-trial motions. However, in October of 2016 a federal judge ruled the defense was allowed to use the documented evidence Turi possessed to defend himself.
The case was slated to begin trial on November 8th, 2016; ironically the same day as the U.S. presidential election. As a direct consequence of the October ruling, the DOJ announced they were dropping all the charges. The motive was transparently to protect Hillary Clinton:
[…] Federal prosecutors faced a Wednesday deadline to turn over discovery documents to the legal team of American Marc Turi, who had been charged with selling weapons to Libyan rebels. Late Tuesday, an announcement came that the government was dropping the case, which was set to go to trial on Nov. 8 – the day American voters choose between Clinton and GOP nominee Donald Trump. The move may avert a release of potentially explosive documents.
“I am glad this horrific five-year ordeal is over and I am pleased to be able to move on with my life,” Turi told Fox News in a statement. “The American public has the right to know that an injustice was committed against an innocent American.” (read more)
When all of this information originally surfaced in 2016 we knew the DOJ and FBI were bad, but we had no idea the level of corruption within both institutions. Today, in 2018 we have an solid understanding of how politicized the DOJ and FBI were during the latter years of the Obama administration.
In hindsight, all of these political maneuvers to defend Hillary Clinton from scrutiny make a lot more sense. Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, James Comey and Andrew McCabe were part of a highly political apparatus within government working primarily toward political goals.
This Pandora’s box is open now; everyone can see it; it cannot be closed. No-one will ever look at the DOJ and FBI the same way. Both organizations are still in denial. Even with Trump officials they still think they can simply cover-up their history and get away with it.
Perhaps they are right. Perhaps they will all get away with it…. however, no-one will ever look at the DOJ and FBI the same way.
however, no-one will ever look at the DOJ and FBI the same way.
I don’t know how they can look at themselves and not feel shame.. I guess for that to happen you need a moral compass..
Indeed, they have no fear of God. It never ends well for them.
POTUS has the ability to correct this. Its his DOJ, time to go medieval on their a$$es.
Our President is hiring see if you can find something they are not pickie unless you are heavily into drugs. I applied
I am too old.. I think… *sighs…..
“you need a moral compass.”
Which God says they do not have.
Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
Titus 1:15 Unto the pure all things are pure: but unto them that are defiled and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled.
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
To feel shame, you have to have a conscience.
To have a conscience, you must first have a soul.
I think you could also throw in the CIA with this group.
Going back to previous posts by Sundance, there is a battle going on. Leaked information is bringing this to light. By whom and the eventual desired outcome will have to wait.
You have to want to see. Sadly, not everyone does!
Good point… excellent..
Excellent point, and this is why this will continue for a long time to come. Deeply sad and tragic that there is so much out in the open which is undeniable to the general public, but that nearly 50% of the 330 million people in the USA are blind by choice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IQ & SAT scores have been tanking for years. Alcoholism, drug & med addiction, obesity…all on the rise. Look at Michael Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Stacey Abrams, Barbra Streisand, the NY AG, Maxine Waters, Manchelle Obama, crooked Hillary…they are fat, ugly, stupid, alcoholic addicts. MAGA/KAG !
These same people are also the ones who pushed common core and put programs in place (like at Margery Stillman Douglas and Ft. Lauderdale that set racial quotas for discipline and turned a blind eye to serious criminal activity in schools to certify them as “safe schools”. Worked real well, right? Oh I forgot. That whole debacle was the fault of the guns, not the idiotic policies that allowed a young man to attend a school with all the mental problems he had and to overlook the felonies he committed on that campus prior to snapping.
I heard a principal say that all students should be given grades of A or B so they could get into college. Made no difference if the student was even 10% qualified as long as he/she was “given” the grades that would guarantee admission. No wonder our taxes are so high and the default rate on student loans for kids who are unemployable (no skills and touchy/feely degrees with absolutely no usable purpose). These kids are like the Jethro Bodines of the world who grad-ye-ated the 6th grade because the schools kept pushing him along because of size not intellect! Reality check. These kids may not be the brightest bulbs in the pack but they know they can say words without understanding anything they read. They know how to punch buttons on a calculator but if they don’t know what buttons to push, what’s the end game? Losing is losing and we are graduating losers from high schools and colleges.
Legalizing drugs just provides one more layer of cover for ignorance. Liberals are sincerely hoping young people are too stupid to think for themselves but just smart enough to provide cover for their handlers to use!
Sad, so sad.
Was this confirm that Hillary Clinton is a god damn criminal and the whole DOJ, CIA and FBI are willing complicit of her criminal and idiotic activity? Just to give her what? Credence in foreign policy?
LikeLiked by 4 people
We are led by the mob, only this mob is not Italian
LikeLiked by 3 people
Motive was Libya’s Ghaddaffi was not playing the cabal game. Khaddaffi wanted to have a gold backed monetary system outside of the cabals banking system. This would threaten the entire cabals banking scheme and could not be allowed to stan.
Shell get hers or we the people will go to D,C. We are waiting until march of next year after our President has his new senators sworn in he will get what he wants from Pelosi. Ryan should have helped him and McConnel should kill the 60 vote threshold.
Motive?!
To turn the country over to the cabal that is the NWO/MB/UNSSR ?
Perhaps. But in this age of information, it’s going to be much more difficult to hide what we already know from the masses. They still believe they are safe and the narrative is truly depressing right now. One single action from Trump can turn the tide. And hopefully, he knows what he’s doing. I believe that he does. Thank you for all you do Sundance. And Merry Christmas to you and all the Treepers out there!
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump needs to trust his own instincts. Quit listening to these DC liars (aka lawyers).
I still have a slim hope that someone, somewhere will get charged…then start singing like a bird. I bet Hillary would. She’ll never go down alone. Hell, she will kick the bucket though before anyone in congress, fbi or doj (small letters) ever do anything. Bastards!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just remember in the winter
Far beneath the bitter snows
Lies the seed that with the sun’s love
In the spring becomes the rose
Maybe justice is like that seed… Sd always says sunshine is the best disinfectant, well it has to melt a giant glacier of ice before that seed can grow …. drip drip
LikeLiked by 7 people
People who challenge the Criminal Crime Syndicate are terminated with extreme prejudice. MAGA/KAG !
“Clinton” Crime Syndicate
Let me guess: They unwittingly reprogrammed auto-correct to replace Clinton with Criminal, thinking that would throw us off … 🙄
This whole thing permeates the ENTIRE obama admin – the TOTAL corruption of the communication systems – email aliases, use of non-governmental email systems, ALL TO AVOID ANY disclosure and HIDE THEIR CRIMINAL activities.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would not be too quick to toss around the “criminality” adjective. The Obama administration simply pursued a foreign policy of alignment with the Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islam to overthrow MENA governments, and hid it from the American people. That is not necessarily criminal, and THAT is where we break down, trying to criminalize it. It should be enough for us to simply expose it for the treachery it was. That alone would destroy the legacy, no criminality necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dirty cop Mueller finds “criminality” so why can’t “criminality” of Mohammed Obama & his affirmative action henchmen (Holder, Lynch, Johnson et al) be charged ? MAGA/KAG !
The coverup is the crime. Make that several crimes.
I agree about the criminality adjective. Because of the foreign policy play. Understood. Great argument!
However, the financial angle might be useful. Following the money and proving that personal enrichment and tangible assets were the result of a foreign policy would be a financial crime. Americans would accept this as criminal behavior and taking the Bush/Clinton/Obama loot would be okay with them.
The Treasury Dept can find these hidden treasures. i.e. Panama Papers, Paradise Papers. That ‘s the scheme the Elites use to hide their ill-gotten gains.
We will catch them dirty.
Thank you Al Gore for inventing the Internet snicker/eyeroll/SNORT. It’s so much easier for people around the world to catch the dirty ones now. Actually, the “Green” movement would be one of the first places to look for dirty money and all that missing money from the 2008 meltdown. Hey, it went somewhere 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
As with Nixon, the crime may be the coverup.
The Benghazi massacre is essentially why the covert effort to overthrow Assad failed, what the war dragged on 7 years with 600,000 dead. The Benghazi massacre brought attention and scrutiny, and slowed the transfer of weapons from Libya to the Turkish border and Syria and the groups that became ISIS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who pays for those wasted lives? Or do they see it as unimportant ‘necessary collateral damage’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Radicalized in an Indonesian madrasa, Jihadist in chief Mohammed Obama, along with the Clinton Crime Syndicate, cared precious little for the lives of real Americans, patriotic Americans. The radical Islamist POTUS was financing “Death to America” Iran with our tax money, cash $$$. How about a great big WTF ??? MAGA/KAG !
LikeLiked by 2 people
And read about bo’s rules of engagement in Iraq/Afghanistan…”cared precious little for the lives/Americans…” His rules of engagement indicate he DID care for the lives of the moslem missionaries from Hades.
And after Gaddafi fell, they took their death show on the road to Syria.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v36/n08/seymour-m-hersh/the-red-line-and-the-rat-line
“the CIA, with the support of MI6, was responsible for getting arms from Gaddafi’s arsenals into Syria. A number of front companies were set up in Libya, some under the cover of Australian entities.”
And who is that unnamed foreign company involved in the super secret DC case at the moment? Perhaps those dots don’t connect. Or …
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is a great article that I have bookmarked, but I have so many I do not always remember I have something to fit the topic of the thread. Or I know I have it, but do not know what browser folder it is in.
Great article! “Bringing troops home from Syria” discussion at dinner, this is a great follow up.
Thank You!
“Perhaps they are right. Perhaps they will all get away with it…. ”
I believe karma is an immutable principle of existence, its manifested effect may not always be obvious, nor speedy, but rest assured it is always timely and perfectly appropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just the warmongering UniParty paying off their benefactors with American treasure and lives.
What else is new.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just watched a great outline 1 hour program covering all the FISA abuse, all the players and the whole timeline on OAN. Did you write this Sundance? It covered everything Sundance has been posting for years. hopping Christmas and here’s to hoping something BIGLY is about to happen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“the whole timeline on OAN”
Something you will never see on FNC or FBN (a serious unbiased one hour special about that topic).
LikeLike
Sorry Merry Christmas
“In February of 2012 Asst. Secretary of State Andrew Shapiro admitted the State Department had been attempting to relocate and buy-back those weapons since August of 2011.”
REALLY? Just seriously think about that one for a minute. We here at the Treehouse know the stupidity and futility of such an action. My point is that is this is the kind of people that are making decisions with world-wide ramifications for relationships between nations and the lives of millions of human beings. “War is a Racket”, indeed. Author/investment advisor James Dale Davidson has proclaimed for decades to “follow the money” when it comes to [every] war. Who profits?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“follow the money…” Someone discovered and did follow it all back in FDR’s ‘Lend/Lease’ support of Stalin for years. Our Pacific theater suffered due to Roosevelt’s shipping everything to the USSR instead of MacArthur. No Americans went to jail. Covered up. And this was AFTER our ‘ally’ Stalin killed 20 million of his own people.
“Follow the money”…same message GeoPapo has…
PapaD is convinced that money is $10k in marked bills. He tried to give the money back but the guy wouldn’t take it. (Huh?) A lawyer in Greece took possession of that cash prior to PapaD’s return to the US. Right after he landed, the Feds nabbed him before Customs at the airport and without a warrant. Apparently they were expecting to find the cash on him before he could even declare it. He wants to have the same cash delivered to Congress and have the bills examined for markings and try to nail down what is on those greenbacks.
Christians are almost completely erased because of these Obama/Clinton/Swamp protectors. Dripping with the blood of innocents….in our name…….with our money…….with our CIA/DOJ/FBI/CIA/NSA/State Dept/Pentagon.
Christians at risk of extinction in land where Christmas began
https://thehill.com/opinion/civil-rights/422453-christians-at-risk-of-extinction-in-land-where-christmas-began
LikeLiked by 2 people
In contrast, how refreshing it is to hear our President and First Lady proclaim the name if Jesus in their Christmas message. He’s got our back!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks to Sundance and a few other bloggers, the truth is finally out there about the utter and complete corruption of the Injustice Department, the FBI, CIA et al.
There is nobody better than Sundance when it comes to finding and analyzing the information and then constructing a very tight and irrefutable brief that documents the wrongdoing of these creatures who are responsible for so much evil that’s gone down in our Country and around the world. Make no mistake about it- these scumbags are the worst criminals out there- they make the Mafia look like a kindergarten in comparison.
Tragically, there is only a very tiny percentage of us (political junkies) who read and follow the blogs, and who understand fully the depth of the depravity that has been committed. The vast majority of American citizen voters do not have the time, the patience or the ability to read, digest and comprehend the information that Sundance and his colleagues are putting out there.
Somehow our President Trump overcame all of the obstacles and got elected which was, in my opinion, a miracle. I have read that he and his team have begun working on the 2020 election by taking control of the GOP efforts early on.
Moving forward, I think all eyes must be on the prize of the Presidency in 2020 and getting our POTUS re-elected. It is the only hope for our Country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“The vast majority of American citizen voters do not have the time, the patience or the ability to read, digest and comprehend the information that Sundance and his colleagues are putting out there.”
“It is the only hope for our Country.”
I do my best to pass this information to the ones I have the most influence over – my adult children (29-35) that are busy trying to “keep their heads above water”. I emphasize to them that collectively we as a nation did not “dodge a bullet” with the election of PDJT over HRC, but rather, we dodged an incoming mortar round or rocket propelled grenade.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I do my best to pass this information to”
That would be the information gleaned right here at the CTH, concerning politics and economics and occasional “fun stuff” like the recipe threads!
1Thessalonians 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deplorable- you are so right! I wish my adult children (all 40-something) were more receptive to the conservative agenda but sadly they are not. Far from it, to my infinite dismay.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My 41 y/o only child has such a serious case of TDS that she is not speaking to me. She even blocked me on Twitter.
LikeLike
One day she’ll grow up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If possible maybe somewhere there is a individual or group that could approach Sundance about dividing these enlightening enents into a series of movies? Possibly through animated cartoon type characters for maximum public viewing as well as exposing good and evil.
Media will put the real names to the events and the stories will last for generations.
Just so, Seneca, just so. We live in a Country that just doesn’t give a crap, for the most part. Many out there are lazy, stupid slugs who think they owe nothing to our Country. ‘ Not even the curiosity to educate themselves about what happening.
We knew most of this data because our time at the treehouse. It’s like looking at a cat through a picket fence. You never see the whole cat, but you know it’s there. Sundance removes the fencing, and shows us the full cat. I can only hope that these crooks and creeps are being sorted. Someone posted from Tracy Beanz that it was in process.
I’ll never forget that feeling when that Kiwi chopper was shot down in Afghanistan by a MANPAD here in CONUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always thought that the raid was intended to capture Stevens, & that the Obama administration engineered the whole thing with that as the intended consequence. That would have resulted in negotiations that would have traded Stevens for the Blind Sheik.
After the Bergdahl fiasco, I’m sure of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’ve always thought that the raid was intended to capture Stevens, & that the Obama administration engineered the whole thing with that as the intended consequence.”
I heard the same thing shortly afterwards. It made sense to me, especially with the obfuscation and deceit that followed. Their “plan” went haywire and they had to scrape some contingency excuse up in the chaos that followed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes me wonder if this is the reason behind President Trump’s comments about never forgiving Obama for what he did to the military.
“never forgiving Obama for what he did to the military.”
All I know is that Dr. Michael Savage (on his radio show) was the only one excoriating on practically a daily basis the damage that BHO was doing in purging the military of true patriots and replacing them with his “Social Justice Warrior” PC types. I personally did not hear diddly-squat from any other sources. Dr. Savage did have some personal time with our President early on, so my best guess is that is one of the topics they discussed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now Dr. Savage is being squeezed out. Shrill, obnoxious, never Trumper Ben Shapiro is taking his place. One by one they go. The Democrat propaganda machine (aka “social media) are in full attack mode against our country, our POTUS. Sergey Brin, Google founder, is full on Soviet Russian, born in Soviet era Moscow to highly placed Soviet parents, has thick Russian accent and openly castigates POTUS Trump while cheer leading for Clinton Crime boss Crooked Hillary who actually has colluded with Russia and has massively profited therefrom. along with her trailer trash, sex freak, absentee husband who is probably at ‘Lolita Island” as we speak. For God’s sake we must “Drain the Swamp” MAGA/kAG !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael- I cannot believe what they are doing to Dr. Michael Savage even though he as the second best ratings after Rush!
I have been listening to him for many, many years and was not surprised when he came out swinging for our President Trump/ Savage tells it like it is and does not suffer fools lightly. He is a brilliant radio commentator and not just a one trick pony.
What’s really scary is if they can do this to him, they can take out anybody. Proof too that money isn’t the object, they just want to shut him up. Let’s hope the podcast works.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, it is so hard to admit to ourselves that our government is so totally corrupt that even you, the documenter of this corruption, could not see the full scope of the corruption you were documenting.
In hind sight, even before Eric Holder walked in the door, the DOJ was prostrating itself at Obama’s feet.
Think of the immediate corruption shown in letting the convicted New Black Panthers off.
Then you proceeded to document how the CRS was working with the criminals and rioters to achieve their ends in Ferguson, Baltimore and Florida.
And throughout, as each discovery of wire tapping of reporters and even Democrat Senators was made you were there to report this corruption.
No wonder why we held hope out for the existence of white hats to come to our rescue. None of us could believe how totally corrupt our government was. Not after the IRS scandal. Not after Holder wasn’t punished for contempt of Congress. Not after many got away with lying to Congress.
I am sure that this list goes on and on. Even just the parts we know of. And tons more to come to light.
Thank you so much, Sundance, for being there for us. And for continuing on for us.
I pray that we can make a difference. Our faithful support of President Trump and our striving to shine the light of truth on all of this corruption that is now focusing its evil designs to protect itself and overthrow our good President. I pray for the Lord’s protection of both you and our President. And that His Will be done here on Earth.
Amen. And again, thank you.
Well said Jim. My sentiments also. It’s difficult for me and most here also most likely to truly comprehend the depth of corruption and pure evil that has transpired in our goverment, particularly under BHO. Now it’s becomimg practically unfathomable to think the criminals can or will be judged in a court of law. The depth of criminals is so deep that just removing them from government has become the challege. But, it is better to know than to continue to be deceived and I thank God for Sundance and others here.
Jim- EXCELLENT POST. THanks and Merry Christmas.
Cool. So now we just sit back and let the wheels of justice do their thing. R-right?
Ya shure, u betcha…
Cool. So now we just sit back and let the wheels of justice do their thing. R-right?
Ya shure, u betcha…
Bastages, all of them
The big question is, what can we do about it?
Nothing, because The doj/fbi run the government!
LikeLike
“The doj/fbi run the government!”
Years ago I remember reading somewhere that WJC’s primary goal was to control the DOJ. GWB did not excise the cancer and it metastasized and spread. The CIA is a whole different story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Hillary were not so dishonest and corrrupt, PDJT might not be president. He won partly because HIllary made voting for her an impossibility for many. Those of us who support Trump should take solace in knowing this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m one of those people. I seriously looked at candidate Trump and came away satisfied. I could not tolerate Hillary Clinton for president: a known liar, a corrupt politician, a failed SOS. I made the right decision early on in supporting our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The current administration, including those at the DOJ and State Departments, are not responsible for what took place and the initial cover-up.
However, at what points does the current administration, including those at the DOJ and State Departments, assume THEIR OWN responsibility for not addressing this?
Obama blamed Bush 43 for every problem during this administration, for which he was rightly blamed. When exactly does the blame shift from past occupants to current ones?
Curious as to know when responsibility passes.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just remember, nothing is happening until mid January, when the sheeple start paying attention again.
Just quiet down and submit to our overlords like good little peasants.
The new rules of engagement were a death sentence upon our military.
My only respite is Obama is seeing his legacy house being leveled, one brick at a time, by President Trump. Even the foundation is gone.
Good does triumph over evil, in due time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
0 really is falling apart before our eyes, isn’t he?
maybe he'll spontaneously combust
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 9, 2014
It has been learned that one week prior to the Benghazi attacks that resulted in the deaths of four Americans, CIA Director David Petraeus met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. This finding, reported by Hurrieyt at the time, further bolsters brand new claims by Seymour M. Hersh, the man who broke the Abu Ghraib prison scandal story in 2004.
In early 2012, the Obama administration, along with the administration of Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reached an agreement that would have Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia provide funding for an operation run by then CIA Director David Petraeus (the Petraeus Operation). The purpose of the operation, carried out by the CIA and Great Britain’s MI6, was to move weapons from Libya into Syria, using back channel ‘rat lines’.
U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who’d recently met with the House Intelligence Committee just days prior to this death, met with Turkish Consul General Ali Sait Akin within two hours of the attack.
Last year, after outgoing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified in front of a Senate Committee about Benghazi, Boehner appeared on a radio show one day later and admitted to having knowledge about weapons being shipped to Turkey:
If Boehner had classified information about weapons being shipped to Syria from Libya, via Turkey as far back as January of last year, how long before that did he know about it? Despite a majority of House Republicans (185 – 38) who are calling for a Select Committee to investigate what happened in Benghazi, Boehner continues to refuse to appoint one. It stands to reason that if Boehner knew what was going on in Benghazi prior to the attacks, he wouldn’t want the truth about Benghazi to come out now….
If the U.S. presence in Benghazi was about arming Syrian jihadists through Turkey, countless innocent Christian lives have been ended as a result. Any member of Congress who knew that before the September 11th attacks in Benghazi has blood on his hands and any member of Congress who continues to remain silent about it is complicit in war crimes
Sep 10, 2014:
‘Vetted Moderate’ Free Syrian Army Commander Admits Alliance with ISIS, Confirms PJ Media Reporting.
As President Obama laid out his “strategy” last night for dealing with ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and as bipartisan leadership in Congress push to approve as much as $4 billion to arm the Syrian “rebels,” it should be noted that the keystone to his anti-Assad policy — the “vetted moderate” Free Syrian Army (FSA) — is now admitting that they, too, are working with the Islamic State.
This confirms our reporting about the FSA’s alliances with Syrian terrorist groups here at PJ Media last week.
Now I get it. Having a “Department of Justice” means we don’t get to have any actual justice. It’s kind of like having a “Department of Education” or a “Department of Energy”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Worse, justice only applies to people who are not members of the big club such as MAGA folks, Nationalists, and Patriots. Once things tip too far in the wrong direction there will not be many ways back.
Yes, the Obama gang and Sarkozy were drivers of that Libya disaster, but don’t forget David Cameron, he was part of the 3 amigos pushing that policy, drunk with power and unilaterally bringing on that catastrophe. I see that Macron midget is running his yap about Trump’s new policy in Syria, but May isn’t saying much. I guess she realizes that Cameron’s nonsense weakened him badly and she’s avoiding that mistake.
The Clinton’s invented corruption. Just look at all the crap from their time in the WH.
Petraeus flat out lied to the House Intelligence Committee three days after Benghazi when he testified to them that it was a “spontaneous” protest over a YouTube video, made by the soon to be jailed scapegoat, that was responsible for Benghazi. When committed knowingly, as former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy pointed out quite some time ago, such deception (otherwise known as bald faced lying) which even if not under oath, when before congress is a felony.
Blaming the YouTube video for the violence was also, in effect, blaming free speech, which was already an established Petraeus hallmark when Muslims “act out”. And I will lay you odds it was not Hillary Clinton who said “Hey I know, let’s blame that video!’, but more likely Petraeus himself as it is his very MO, and the gun running to shariah loving and Christian kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering was apparently know as “Operation Petraeus” named after you-know-who, that he was running with the damn Turks. His big fat Army retirement should be totally forfeit as he is an utter disgrace to the uniform.
As Diana West said, an American leader who will betray the First Amendment will betray anything.
@Sundance & @AdRem the.. OUR Patriots.. Never sleeping, working throughout the Holidays..
FOLKS, please take a few hours off!..(before you burn yourselves out)..
I understand, if ya’ll do, or do not..
The SWAMP Might slip one by, on us..
FOLKS..
Kick into that “kitty” up above…
I cannot believe @Sundance is still Tirelessly working on behalf of ALL OF US!
WE NEED More Sundances in government!
GOD BLESS YOU SIR..
Donald Trump NEEDS to HIRE YOU!
First, Merry Christmas.
And does all this subversion, Treason, now approaching nearly three (3) years in the absence of not one (1) grand jury to investigate: U1, clinton, 0bama who HAD to have known, Dept. of Just-Us and its armed proxy fbi… as beyond belief? This schidt is now past numbing under th weight of all the evidence completely ignored. More that the entire and massive conspiracy against this lawfully elected President as past fkng surreal? I mean how bad does this actually get? Like a dream you’re dead locked into. Anybody else ready to start taking heads?
The Obama regime was perhaps the most corrupt ever in US history. The Whitehouse skull dugery, deceit and out right lying is unprecedented in modern times. The coverup of the unauthorized(by Congress) arms smuggling and the overt/covert trading with the enemy are certainly criminal acts that are now exposed for the whole world to see.
The new Dem Congress will do their best to protect the untouchables: Obama, Clinton, Kerry, Rice, Powers, Brennan, Comey, et al. It’s sickening to realize that these enemies of the State, were the State and with malice aforethought, employed their corrup practices to commit, then cover up, murder and mayhem in Libya, Syria and Washington DC.
The entire Obama cabal needs to be indicted and tried for their treason in Benghazi and for their ongoing coup to destroy the Trump presidency. When will POTUS say enough is enough and unleash the power of the Justice Department to bring these traitors to justice?
Merry Christmas to the Treehouse
Unleash what Justice Department? It has been corrupted, top to bottom. It will work with the House to further bury all the details.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All this stuff reminds me of the OJ Simpson Trial. Over the long term, the whole country now generally sees him guilty. At the time it was racially polarizing trial. Only when Trump is out of office for 10-15 years will the vast majority of people see his accomplishments for what they were and the malfeasance of the Clinton machine.
Time isn’t going to be friendly to Lynch, Strok, Mccabe, Obama, Comey and Clinton nor Robert Mueller. They might win the battle but lose the war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
…how politicized the DOJ and FBI were during the latter years of the Obama administration.
Started in the Clinton administration. One of the first things Clinton did was force out FBI Director William Sessions (minor ethics violations) and replace him with Louis Freeh. Shortly afterwards, Craig Livingstone delivered a bunch of FBI files to Hilary Clinton. Comey is a Clintonista that handled the investigation of Sandy Berger for stealing classified material. Loretta Lynch was appointed to SDNY by Clinton.
This group has been working it’s way up the food chain since the early 90’s.
