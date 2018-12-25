The FBI and DOJ Were Working to Protect Hillary Clinton a Lot Longer Than Generally Discussed…

Arguably the biggest story of 2018 is how much we have learned about institutional political corruption within the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). With that level of new knowledge in mind, some earlier stories about the DOJ and FBI take on an entirely different light.

Here’s one from late 2016 – You might not know the name Marc Turi but if you are familiar with the Benghazi Brief, or more specifically with Operation Zero Footprint, you’ll likely know the issues.

.

Marc Turi was the guy who constructed the covert weapons shipments into Libya to overthrown Mouamar Gaddaffi (2011) and send weapons to the Libyan Transitional National Government supported by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

During the original phase of the Libyan uprising, early February 2011, the first defector from the official Gaddaffi regime was a foreign justice minister named Mustafa Abdel Jalil.

Jalil became the international face of the anti-Gaddaffi elements within the Libyan government. However, Jalil was an extremist Brotherhood member and somewhat of a patsy. When we were outlining his ideology, and the extremists who were behind him, almost no-one was paying attention.

Following Jalil’s moves was ultimately what enabled CTH to construct the Benghazi Brief so accurately – because during the shell game Mustafa Jalil was the pea.

Justice Minister Mustafa Jalil (pictured above) formed a loose coalition of extremist forces within Eastern Libya; however, behind Jalil were Muslim Brotherhood members who were released from the Cairo prisons by Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood head Mohammed Morsi.

When Morsi opened the prisons and released the Brotherhood, the key person released was Mohammed al-Zawahiri.

Mohammed al-Zawahiri is the brother of al-Qaeda’s #2 guy Ayman al-Zawahiri who was/is running al-Qaeda from Afghanistan.

[left Mohammed al-Zawahiri (Egypt) – right Ayman al Zawahiri (Afghanistan)]

You might remember when the U.S. Cairo Egyptian embassy protest began on the morning of September 11th 2012 (before the Benghazi attack), it was Mohammed al-Zawahiri who was talking to CNN’s Nic Robertson about the release of the Blind Sheik (pictured below). This video has been scrubbed almost everywhere because it entirely undercuts the White House narrative on the origin of the Cairo Protests.

.

After his release from jail, Mohammed al-Zawahiri crossed the border into Eastern Libya (Benghazi) and coordinated with Mustafa Abdel Jalil. This was the origin of the crisis started by Hillary Clinton, Leon Panetta, Susan Rice, Samantha Power and President Obama .

Jalil, the patsy, was presenting a sympathetic moderate appearance toward Western media and Western politicians like France’s Sarkozy and the U.S. Hillary Clinton. However, Zawahiri and Jalil’s goal, openly stated after Libyan victory, was to get the U.S. and NATO allies to be the air force of al-Qaeda against their adversary President Gaddaffi.

Not only did Sarkozy, Clinton and eventually Obama, fulfill the request, they ended up shipping weapons (via CIA/Panetta) directly to Eastern Libya, to Zawahiri and Jalil.

The Muslim Brotherhood, via Mohammed Zawahiri, almost immediately directed many of those CIA weapons from Libya to his al-Qaeda brother in Afghanistan and to their ideological brothers in Syria who later identified themselves as ISIS.

Within weeks, U.S. aircraft operating in Afghanistan began seeing surface to air missiles used against them for the first time in a decade. Ultimately, this is the biggest issue with the weapons shipments and the reason no one in the Obama administration ever wanted to discuss the program.

Under the code name “Zero Footprint” Marc Turi originally drew up the plan to coordinate the flow of weapons from the U.S. through the intermediary of Qatar into Libya. Those U.S. weapons ended up in Libya and Syria being used by the enemies of the U.S., specifically al-Qaeda. [All Citations within The Benghazi Brief]

In February of 2012 Asst. Secretary of State Andrew Shapiro admitted the State Department had been attempting to relocate and buy-back those weapons since August of 2011. However, on September 11th 2012, while those efforts were still ongoing, the attacks in Benghazi against the U.S. State Department Ambassador Chris Stevens took place, and four Americans were killed.

In 2014 the DOJ filed charges against Marc Turi essentially for non registered weapons shipments. Turi’s defense was that the weapons were unregistered because the State Department and the CIA needed covert cover. Elements within the CIA confirmed the basic outline for Turi’s assertion.

In 2015 Turi provided Fox News with documents and email exchanges he had with high-level members of Congress as well as military, and State Department employees to back up his claim that the Obama administration authorized in 2011, at the height of the Arab Spring, a covert weapons program that spun out of control.

Marc Turi’s legal defense team said if the DOJ was going to prosecute him for the arms shipments, his defense would necessarily reveal how Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was actually the driver of the entire program.

The DOJ tried to claim “national security” issues and keep the aspects relating to the U.S. State Department and Secretary Clinton under wraps during the pre-trial motions. However, in October of 2016 a federal judge ruled the defense was allowed to use the documented evidence Turi possessed to defend himself.

The case was slated to begin trial on November 8th, 2016; ironically the same day as the U.S. presidential election. As a direct consequence of the October ruling, the DOJ announced they were dropping all the charges. The motive was transparently to protect Hillary Clinton:

[…] Federal prosecutors faced a Wednesday deadline to turn over discovery documents to the legal team of American Marc Turi, who had been charged with selling weapons to Libyan rebels. Late Tuesday, an announcement came that the government was dropping the case, which was set to go to trial on Nov. 8 – the day American voters choose between Clinton and GOP nominee Donald Trump. The move may avert a release of potentially explosive documents. “I am glad this horrific five-year ordeal is over and I am pleased to be able to move on with my life,” Turi told Fox News in a statement. “The American public has the right to know that an injustice was committed against an innocent American.” (read more)

When all of this information originally surfaced in 2016 we knew the DOJ and FBI were bad, but we had no idea the level of corruption within both institutions. Today, in 2018 we have an solid understanding of how politicized the DOJ and FBI were during the latter years of the Obama administration.

In hindsight, all of these political maneuvers to defend Hillary Clinton from scrutiny make a lot more sense. Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, James Comey and Andrew McCabe were part of a highly political apparatus within government working primarily toward political goals.

This Pandora’s box is open now; everyone can see it; it cannot be closed. No-one will ever look at the DOJ and FBI the same way. Both organizations are still in denial. Even with Trump officials they still think they can simply cover-up their history and get away with it.

Perhaps they are right. Perhaps they will all get away with it…. however, no-one will ever look at the DOJ and FBI the same way.

Advertisements