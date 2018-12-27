CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Disconnect Between Wall Street and Main Street…

The investment instruments created by Wall Street billionaire hedgefund managers and institutional multinational banking interests; operated by robotic algorithmic data networks, while programmed to twitch and flitter with coded signals only decipherable by the hired engineers; are wildly swinging amid their detachment from Main Street.
This fluctuating Wall Street process is likely to continue; actually, it’s going to get a hell of a lot worse; because the invisible data driving the activity behind the swings is based on investment bets, derivatives that are entirely disconnected from actual Main Street financial results. Chairman Hassett discusses:
Full Spectrum: “The Main Street-Wall Street demarcation has been fortuitously blurred, all to Wall Street’s benefit. Recall the mass migration over the last few decades from defined pension plans to self-directed IRAs and 401ks. This was Wall Street impregnating Main Street with Wall Street’s sweatless ethics. Main Street is very much ‘in the market’. Trumponomics desperately needs a tutorial to the American people explaining the rockiness of the transition and all that’s at stake.”…
Thanks for keeping us up to date on MAGA-nomics. With the constant s**t show that is national politics, it’s often hard for all of us to remember just how much great work our President Trump is doing against all odds and almost single-handedly.
I know that it is often hard for political junkies like myself to tear away from the “red meat” of Spygate and assorted other debacles, but I really do need to understand what the hell is going on with my puny IRA investment that’s getting whipsawed all over the place by these damn algorithms and robots.
We’ve seen what the Masters of the Google/FB/Amazon Universe can do to us via commerce and information. The Rulers of Wall Street have the same demonic tools and using them every way they can to take down our President without completely destroying the Economy along the way.
What scares me is that they have become so desperate and reckless. They are capable of doing anything to save their MONEY and POWER.
#GOD HELP US ALL
There is a similar Big Money/Big Data Gorilla controlling the US healthcare system. They are controlling healthcare portion of the economy- about 4 trillion. They are futher making a total shift of power of the flow of money from main street (small private health care practices and companies) to profit centers who get their money and maximize their profit by minimizing the cost of care (in the name of quality).
My family’s GP, taking care of 3 generations of my family, refused to transfer his records to electronic records under obama care, at a cost to his practice. We appreciate his stance and hid protection of our privacy.
* his protection of our privacy.
You are 100% correct.
Love this description: “operated by robotic algorithmic data networks, while programmed to twitch and flitter with coded signals only decipherable by the hired engineers”
Seems the talking head economy pundits have been picking on this over last several days. One of them provided cogent yet somewhat obvious insight: “We’re getting away from ‘investing’, and we’re moving toward ‘trading’.” Yup. Sounds about right.
Wall Street… is officially… useless. At least for the Average Joe. And that includes Average Joe’s 401(k), too.
(*) Not only “pundits” but advisors and money managers.
Indeed. Add into that “old school” technical analyses (see everything that comes out of the mouths of talking financial heads) that were developed specifically to model the “investment” behavior of actual humans, and you’ve got a nightmare scenario because those humans are missing from the trade. The HFTs now scan the digital universe and trigger on keywords appearing everywhere. So, they fight each other in memory sticks in a nanosecond time frame for the bid and ask while they scoop up pennies on each trade by being physically closer to the exchange. It’s a lot of pennies being scooped real fast.
And then there’s “Ramp Capitol” at about 3:30–did you see it today? They’re back. Get used to it as SD says.
Go ahead and catch those falling knifes if you dare…
New Product Idea: “The Madoff Machine”.
I think you know where I’m going with this…
The major problem is both public and private debt. The economy can not grow if everything is based on loans. Holiday sales may appear to be good but who benefited? Amazon and Walmart import a large percentage of their merchandise. Most of the cell phones and electronics are not made in the US. Consumers who bought their purchases on credit benefited the Wall Street banking cartels.
The recent gains in the markets is apparently due to a 63 billion infusion from pension fund managers. Will this change the direction of the markets?
Your point about debt is not to be casually glossed over.
Worlwide debt, nationally and individually, may very well be a hidden worm in the apple.
The debt issue is extremely worrisome.
If you have a 401k or IRA, unless you are retired, you are in it for the long haul so I tend not to worry about these fluctuations in the market. The way I look at it is as long as I don’t lose principal, it’s all good.
If I may, I compare that to living in a tent while saving for a new home and hoping I don’t lose my tent. Though I am not retired, I had hoped to retire early and start my own business. Yes…Choices…Still ticks me off that 401’s are handled like a dealer at a craps table. I made that choice though, so I will deal with it.
If you’re over 55, you can rollover your 401k into a self-directed IRA, and have full control over your investments
Is this the phase of the MAGAnomics where all the hedge funds and derivatives cash and burn while the American worker has a good paying job?
What will the stock market look like in five years? Not so much where the Dow is at, but who will be the Strongest companies with solid value.
But the worker with the good paying job is left holding the bag anyway when their pension or 401(k) is wiped out the (inevitable) next time around. Joe Blow needs to be acutely aware of the need to be diversified at all times. Whether you’re an “investor” or not.
Learn to do what we used to call fundamental analysis of a company’s financials. EVERYBODY nowadays is doing what they call technical analysis. Looking at charts and trying to predict which way something will go. Which was always up as long as the fed put was in place. Look at some of the big hedge fund guys, Jim Chanos, David Einhorn, David Stockman, betting against Tesla. Clueless about the company’s fundamentals, which are rock solid. Investing blindly is going to be a fool’s game in the future. Do your homework. Learn if a company is making money. Learn how that company is making money, learn how that company plans to make money in the future.
Main Street….MAGAnomics will win. The struggle may get scary; the ride may get bumpy; Main St. will win because if is real…Wall St is not real. …it has become a “construct” that, as SD has said, is operated by bettors, not by investors.
Wall Street was comprised of artificially-inflated paper instruments to begin with. A correction was inevitable, with or without MAGAnomics.
What POTUS has done is construct a parallel lifeline by way of Main Street. If we’re smart we will study this entirely new construction and reap its lasting rewards over the long haul.
Way back in the “old” days of Main Street, the companies that MADE good products were the ones who were able to sell stock in their companies…everyone knew what Boeing, Ford Motor Co, IBM and Microsoft did and they wanted to be an investor in a company that was well run and easily understood.
But somewhere in the last 30-40 years, all of those products started being made overseas, for pennies on the dollar and Main Street was taken over by Wall Street, which consisted of “players” who were able to convince hedge fund managers and financial analysts to put their clients money into “intangible assets” and “derivatives” and “bundled investments” which was a fancy way of saying that there was no actual product or service tethered to the funds. But, as long as the markets kept climbing and the Fed kept printing money to keep the charade going, no one seemed to know or care that their retirement assets were simply floating along in a bubble…the crash in 2008 should have woken us up to the Ponzi scheme cooked up by investment bankers and encouraged by our very well compensated politicians and lobbyists but it didn’t. Barack Obama and his Harvard trained economists were profiting handsomely as well so they kept right on doing what was working for them, regardless of what it was doing to the country.
Then, along comes Donald J Trump, who not only has the audacity to mention that the Emperor has no clothes but who actually understands how to get us back to a place where we can start rebuilding our economy on solid ground once again…THAT is really why they are trying to take him (and by extension, all of us) down.
As Sundance has pointed out, there are TRILLIONS of dollars at stake…this is not really about ideology – it is really just about the money!
Spot on
The problem is not Wall Street but rather our Congressmen and women who think they know how to manage the economy and listen to lobbyists instead of their voters. We the voter need to insist on a balanced budget that includes substantial debt repayment. We need to end crony capital.
I thought “equities” were shares of ownership in corporations. How can one acquire and release ownership, perhaps multiple times, in a fraction of a minute or second? Technically, due to software algorithms, it can be done from a transactional standpoint, but how exactly is it truly legal from an ownership standpoint? No principal or agent with discretion is involved. It defies any sense of purpose, as would have to be expressed long hand to, say, a judge or other third party. Who is going to stand and recite the conditional decision points buried in any given algorithm?
I view it as betting, no different than Vegas. I think I could be ok with banning algorithmic trading on the major markets. If a human didn’t push a button or sign a form to execute a transaction, then it shouldn’t happen.
“fraction of a minute or second”
Actually, they’re down to fractions of milliseconds. Yes, itty bitty tiny slices of time. Almost like they don’t exist. Like you’re money.
Important point about Main Street Economy @1:13 – “We’ve got a heck of a lot of momentum going into next year; and small business momentum you don’t see in markets because a lot of those firms aren’t publicly traded.”
I posted this earlier not realizing it was from 12/26/18 on here so here it is again regarding the former CEO of Walmart.
There’s the rub…
Even they are baffled by the Dow going down 600pts on Monday and up 1000pts yesterday.
My comment yesterday told those who were listening that the next two days along with next week we’d see the Dow rise.
When they can’t find a narrative they throw out confusion but as a trader, we see the numbers in the market because they never lie. So why did the market drop 600pts today only to go up and close higher than yesterday? When traders run out of buyers/longs, they flip and become sellers/Shorts and when they near a bottom they reverse position. This happens all day everyday. There is a proper method to trading and no, it’s not throwing darts.
The media has no effect on pro traders, it’s a matter of what the price activities are telling us. If there is confidence we buy/long, no confidence we sell/short. Yes, novice traders trade on emotion and the media. This is reflected in the price. Pro traders trade on logic which alleviates that noise.
Please understand that the media is there to confuse the American people and everyday, they do just that. It’s been this way for decades, they always tell you when to buy but never when to sell! That’s why they bring in CEO’s to encourage retail investors, Mom and Pop, to spend their hard earned money, when they do this, it’s always near a top so you get trapped holding the stock while it’s falling hoping it returns to at or near the price you paid for it. Traders know when the tops set in, that’s why the CEO’s are brought in, to sell you the top. Listen between the the talking points and you’ll start to hear it.
Don’t get to excited just yet about the markets, if you trade or own stocks. Will we crash? No, but 2019 is beginning to show signs of weakness in the markets. Also, don’t get to excited about Wall Street going down because traders will make money on the way down.
I’m proud of our President for what he’s trying to do, but as the POTUS, you should never tell someone that stocks are a great buy right now. Remember, PDJT is a real estate tycoon, he does not invest in the markets because he does not understand them from his own mouth.
When markets fall back, what will these people think when it goes against them?
I then followed up with this…
I want to clarify something here…
When POTUS said “Great buy”, the very next day the Dow made historical highs, this was a Bull Trap, today was the shake out that triggered all the stops on the way down which intensified the selling pressure, when we reached the bottom and slowed up, the buyers took over and closed above yesterday’s high.
For those novice traders who took that advice to heart a bought stocks, entered there stop loss positions, just lost money only to see it reverse and go back up while they held no more positions. This again, happens all day everyday!
My point?
Regardless of what Kevin Hassett says, Pro Traders will adapt to the scenarios. Wall Street becomes Main Street in the end and just like the past, they will separate and Mom and Pop will get hammered again.
Main Street is growing massively and so will Wall Street. So please beware the Cons that will be coming our way. Always look for the Traps and again listen between the pundits points. The signs are there when you know where to look.
Good stuff, Vote
Yes, probable not the best idea to take investment advice from the news.
However…
Those novice traders traders wouldn’t suffer large losses to their account if they followed proper position sizing from the beginning. This should be the first thing every new trader learns before they allowed to even start looking at “strategies”.
Novice traders especially should use a fixed % equity model for position sizing on each trade. Say 0.25%, 0.5% equity or maybe 1% max for each trade(percentage depends on the type of trader and how many trades placed per day… intra-day trader, day trader, swing trader, and other factors) They should have a preset max drawdown level for each trade, day, week and month. This way no one bad trade or series of trades for the day, week, or even month would wipe them out. Even with huge slippage or stop jumping the losses would still be manageable.
It’s called harvesting your money. The banks know there is a sucker born every minute
That bodes well for owners and employees in those small businesses however it does nothing for pension plans and individual savings investments such as 401Ks, Roth IRA’s etc.
We are taught from an early age to save. However, earning 0.5% to 1.5% on one’s savings account in a bank is a losing proposition in the current econmic environment.
Even today where savings account and “money market” rates are approaching 2% on average, they still do not keep up with the annual inflation of the non-luxury and consummable items that we must continue to buy well into retirement – food, energy, clothing, shelter, communications, personal transportation, auto and homeowner or renter insurance, and healthcare insurance premiums and deductibles, co-pays, and other costs not covered by said insurance.
I patiently await the effect of MAGA economic policies to bring the imbalances back into some sort of offsetting “balance”, and stabilize the situation.
Kevin knows the truth and is out telling these MORONS that next year’s Annual real GDP rate (2019) is going to be better than this year which will be close to 3.3%.
Keep in mind that China 🇨🇳 stopped buying our soybeans and pork for the better part of 2018. The exact opposite is going to happen in 2019.
Look how much of an effect it had on the 2nd Quarter when we trimmed the deficit by $53 billion dollars:
No one is talking about the 3rd and final estimate for the third quarter real GDP rate that came out on Friday for two major reasons. It absolutely KILLS their talking points.
You can find the report below:
https://www.bea.gov/news/2018/gross-domestic-product-3rd-quarter-2018-third-estimate-corporate-profits-3rd-quarter-2018
From the article linked above:
1) PCE IS ANOTHER LOOK AT INFLATION USING A DIFFERENT LENSE THAN CPI
The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 1.8% in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 2.4% in the second quarter (table 4). The PCE price index increased 1.6%, compared with an increase of 2.0%.
Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 1.6%, compared with an increase of 2.1%.
2) THIS BELOW SHOWS YOU HOW MAIN STREET IS ABSOLUTELY KILLING IT! LOOK AT THE REAL DISPOSABLE INCOME:
Real gross domestic income (GDI) increased 4.3% in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 0.9% in the second quarter.
The average of real GDP and real GDI, a supplemental measure of U.S. economic activity that equally weights GDP and GDI, increased 3.8% in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 2.5% in the second quarter (table 1).
Its not magic if you are willing to open your eyes to see the truth! It was starring them in their faces based on the report above.
They also know that the ECONOMY will be the NUMBER 1 issue for voters when they select their candidate to be President in 2020.
How the hell are the Democrats going to start debates in six months with a roaring economy. Good luck MORONS trying to convince Americans that you have the magic wand when they can see clearly that the current President has it and is using it to not only MAGA but KAG!
Building on your numbers, Flep, several “fundamentals” will drive GDP to new levels in 2019.
As the KORUS and USMCA Trade Deals take root and new Trade Deals are negotiated, our $800 Billion in Trade Deficits will necessarily erode – particularly in China’s majority share, in order to prove-in-advance that they will Rebalance Trade.
The quickest routes for Trading Partners to cut our Trade Deficits is buy our Exports or reduce their Exports to us in industries where the USA has “elastic” supply or is “nationally expanding” capacity:
• Agriculture
• Energy (Oil, LNG, Coal)
• Aluminum and Steel
• Automotive
• Industrials related to Defense
Each $100 Billion in reduced Trade Imports that is replaced by Domestic Production is no longer SUBTRACTED and is instead ADDED for a $200 Billion INCREASE in GDP. The $100 Billion in Domestic Production growth gets MULTIPLIED, say an additional SIX times as each stage of the Goods-and-Services Value Chain sells its needed output to the next stage (e.g., Mining Equipment, Ore and Coal Mining, Transport, Steelmaking, Steel Plant-Equipment-Service Suppliers, Transportation, Primary Metals Fabrication, Parts Producers, Assembly Plants, Dealers, and all of the Local Consumer Goods and Services needed to support the employees at each stage).
So each $100 Billion above translates into a NET growth in GDP of $800 Billion or 0.4%.
As Balanced Reciprocal Trade under each Bilateral Deal begins to grow for BOTH nations, the above scenario multiplies FURTHER.
Not too shabby!
AND:
In 6 months….
IF we don’t have a start on the intended wall down south…those Dem’s will have so much egg on face…they’ll be pooping thru feathers while cluck’n….
And….all that Tariff stuff with China will be history…and, main street will be roaring.
Check-6
And then there is this.
After the busiest Thanksgiving air travel on record…
https://www.oanow.com/news/tsa-estimates-record-million-holiday-iers/article_c1b83258-03e4-11e9-817e-9327b400135e.html
P.S. waiting with baited breath for the Christmas Holiday air travel volume.
