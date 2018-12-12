Hold the Phone on Flynn Sentencing – Judge Emmet Sullivan Has Questions…

Interesting, very interesting.  As noted in the Flynn sentencing memo last night there were some curiously framed explanations of events surrounding his FBI inquisition.

Now Judge Emmet Sullivan wants expanded information, and wishes to see the actual notes (FD-302) that were mentioned by Flynn; and Judge Sullivan is directing the special counsel to provide all documents created by the FBI surrounding the Flynn interview:

(Source Link)

(Link to Defense Version of Flynn Sentencing Memo)

  1. rf121 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Maybe this judge (who has done some good stuff in the past) will finally throw this crap back in the SC’s face. SC has been getting away with too much for too long with the judges going along for the ride.

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 12, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      I think Lisa Page just texted Peter Strzok that she is feeling those same feelings she had on January 23, 2017.

    • lotbusyexec says:
      December 12, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      May this be the straw that breaks the camels back – it’s time!

    • Carrie2 says:
      December 12, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      rf121, and McCabe tells him not to have an attorney with him which was not a good move. Flynn to believing that they were there to actually make him a criminal. We know he wanted to protect his son and that should have been enough for him to hire a real attorney. Thinking our FBI/CIA/NSA would not be this nasty did not occur to him as for many of us before we got informed also thought these agencies were for America and not the Clintons. I do hope the judge will dismiss the whole thing.

    • stephenbaze says:
      December 12, 2018 at 7:54 pm

      One of the more perplexing and disappointing parts of the last 3 years and of course the Mueller sham has been to realize and directly observe many judges as accomplices in the crimes being perpetrated. I think this fellow is not one of the tribe, we shall see ? Although it is clear the FISA judges were and still are complicit in much of what has transpired. They can all read just like we can and it is obvious the Dossier should not have been used and anybody going along with it should be prosecuted ! So far not a peep out of any of them or the SCOTUS who oversees them ? So we see how this deeply corrupted system sustains it self, like bacteria multiplying to stay alive ! CYA on steroids.

      Many Judges are a serious threat to our Republic and some need to be prosecuted. Don’t forget about the female judge in Portland last year that deliberately let the illegal alien out the back door, her chambers door, so ICE could not apprehend him and he was there on a felony ! ICE were in the court room to take him and she let the guy go ! Now there is a same exact case in Mass. I believe, of the same thing ! So it seems we can conclude many judges are out of control as well as politicos and agencies. In fact it is clear some are criminals as well just like some in DOJ/FBI and congress !

      I say let the prosecutions begin in all of these events ASAP or it means we have no real laws !

    • sundance says:
      December 12, 2018 at 7:54 pm

  2. phattcat says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to have an attorney. If you cannot afford one, one will be appointed to you by the court. With these rights in mind, are you still willing to talk with me about the charges against you?

  3. Ray Runge says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    judge Emmit Sulivan to the rescue. judge was the one of the initial people to attempt to expose Herr Mueller’s lawless steam roller. At the initial Sentencing Hearing, Judge Sullivan ordered all Exculpatory evidence that Herr Mueller and his henchmen have collected in regard Flynn be produced before sentencing occurs.

    The Process continues.

  4. TreeperInTraining says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Good stuff.

    This Judge has got me excited before, though….yet never seems to take things all of the way.

    Maybe this time?

    Hope springs eternal.

  5. Splatterbottom says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Why, apart from trying to execute a perjury trap, did the FBI interview Flynn?
    It can’t have been to find out about a phone call the FBI had recordings of.
    If it was to clear up some doubt caused by Pence’s remarks then that should have been put to Flynn directly.

    • snarkybeach says:
      December 12, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      Sally Yates, after perusing the daily phone taps on President Trump’s staff, thought Flynn violated the Logan act by talking with Kisylak over the phone…IMHO

      • Drain the swamp! says:
        December 12, 2018 at 7:27 pm

        And how did she know that? By unmasking flynn. If Flynn would have fought this he might have been able to expose this. Everyone says Flynn rolled over for financial reasons. If he would have put up a good defense he would have been able to sue for damages in my opinion. But who knows I’m just some random person with a thought.

    • G says:
      December 12, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      I am curious and unsure, Since McCabe made it as if this was a test of sorts, could this ‘Interview’ be a for of entrapment?

  6. fleporeblog says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    I said it yesterday and will say it again today that the Judge should throw the charge against General Flynn in the trash bin because it is clear as day that they used means that are against the law.

    Anything else will also fall squarely on his shoulders. Does he want to go into the history books as the Judge that allowed this to occur and sided with these POS!

    This would be the greatest Christmas gift ever!

  7. WSB says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Well, at least Emmit Sullivan is on to them. Now, let’s shut this case down.

  8. Right to reply says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    I hope full exoneration is on the cards, and then legal action against the Special Council!

  9. Doppler says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    May multiple abuse of prosecutorial power traps spring shut, snaring multiple rats in deadly grasp, in open court.

  10. Justah says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Judge Sullivan was the Judge that discovered the DOJ hit job on Senator Ted Stevens. The DOJ lied about evidence in the Stevens case and caused him to lose his seat in Alaska … helping Obama to gain control of the Senate.

    He is well aware of their tricks and Lies.

  11. Heika says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    This is interesting indeed. Follow the rule of the law is all that is needed. PragerU has just put out a new video – it pokes straight in the eye what has happened here in 5 mins. These thousands of ‘Little Kings’ – unelected bureaucrats (mostly operating under the power of 3 letter agencies) have taken over power in USA. They run things. This whole debacle on Russia Russia and the entrapment by Mueller and his predecessors who set his game up – are operating upon their own rules and those rules which you have not been allowed to know (REDACT EVERYTHING) are unknowable to you because you are scum, you are small, you are a pleb. For the judge to demand the 302’s is vital and a breath of hope albeit trapped in a tiny paragraph (great spotting). For a judge to operate according to the Law is the only way out of this mess. https://www.prageru.com/videos/who-are-most-powerful-people-america#.XBFmpKY3CvU.twitter

  12. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    I hope Trump places Flynn in an prominent, in your face position in his administration.

  13. Deplore Able says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Check out the date on the FD-302 mentioned in Flynn’s attorney’s Memorandum. See footnote 23 on page 9. The FD-302 is dated August 22, 2017. But the interview of Flynn was seven months earlier on January 24, 2017. Did Peter Strozk wait seven months to draft the FD-302? I don’t think so.

    Here is something rather curious. Peter Strozk was fired from his position with the Special Counsel on August 16, 2017. That is 6 days before the FD-302 was prepared. Did Strzok wait seven months to write up the FD-302 and then only finished 6 days after he was fired from the Special Counsel’s team? I don’t think so.

    Some funny business went on. Perhaps both Strozk and his partner both prepared FD-302s in a timely manner and they were later compiled into the FD-302 that is dated August 22, 2017. There are text messages where Strozk and Page talk about whether McCabe is OK with the Flynn FD-302. Those text messages were shortly after the interview, not in August. The Judge wants to see the originals.

    Where is that suspicious cat picture?

  14. Burnt Toast says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    One thing that I find striking in this 18 USC 1001 charge is that ‘whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully’ makes a false or misleading statement can be on hook for 5 years in the graybar hotel – Is the White House under the jurisdiction of the FBI?

    That’s like saying Division Staff is under OPCON to Battalion Staff. I don’t think it is even rational to claim that the White House can mislead the FBI is a way that is criminal.

  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    General Flynn took the meeting with the FBI on good faith, because it says he saw the Agents as allies. Little did he know that he was being set up by the very Institution that he trusted. It is disgusting what they did to him and to his family.

  16. mj_inOC says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Praise God!

  17. Truthfilter says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Good. We needed some positive news around here in terms of swamp draining. Two years without justice has really gotten me down lately.

  18. Tess from Philly says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Say a prayer for the good judge’s safety.

  19. Doug says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    I don’t know if any of you read some of the letters of recommendation submitted to the judge on behalf of LTG Flynn. I read a few. LTG Flynn was held is extraordinarily high regard by some pretty extraordinary men.
    Whereas Jimmy the Weasel, stroke and mccabe are proven backstabbing liars.
    I pray their day comes…

  20. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Directed verdict Innocent!

  21. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    They will say they are not able to produce them because they have been misfiled with the 203s ( sarcasm)

  22. lieutenantm says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    YES VEDDY INTERESTINK

  23. Nigella says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Don’t want to get my hopes up

  24. Hmmm... says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    The sequence of events surrounding Flynn getting charged has always seemed a bit odd to me. The charges were revealed and the next day the Stzrok texts were revealed which lead to the original judge being forced off the case as well as revealing bias in the agent who interviewed Flynn. It is interesting to me because the texts could have been revealed before the charges were filed which may have changed some minds as to whether or not to charge Flynn at all.

    I see two possibilities for this order of events: It could have simply been a reaction to action of the Special Counsel in order to counter their move or it could have been deliberately held in order to bait the Special Counsel to charge Flynn in order to use it to reveal the blatant misconduct used by the FBI and Special Counsel to make the charges. Despite the lack of success from these optimistic scenarios lately I still lean towards the second explanation.

    It just seems as though the charges being filed ratchets up the liability for prosecutorial misconduct significantly therefore if there was evidence of it then it would be prudent to wait until the charges were filed before revealing that evidence which is exactly what appears to have happened. If the Flynn case falls apart and especially if gross misconduct is revealed it will destroy the credibility of the entire Special Counsel.

  25. zooamerica says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    General Michael Flynn was the Deep State’s first target of the Trump Adminstration. Serving as President Trump’s first National Security Adviser, his tenure lasted less than a month before being forced to resign.

    General Flynn got screwed. At the same time though, Mueller is screwed if Judge Emmet Sullivan does the right thing. The DOJ/FBI’s handling of the Flynn case taints the entire Mueller witch hunt. Michael Flynn should pull a Corsi and sue the bastards. I have a feeling he will, and he will win! We are all going to win if we keep praying for good. God is GREAT!

  26. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Prosecutorial misconduct, even if committed by the slugs from the FBI reflect on any taint the entire Mueller operation. Hopefully wiggle room for Flynn to move to retract his plea. If Mueller loses this, he’s over.

  27. Truthfilter says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    How many times was sentencing “delayed” by Mueller? IIRC, it was at least 3 times. Can he put in a motion to delay again to keep from producing what Sullivan is requesting?

  28. William Petty says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Don’t hold your breath. Why would we think for a minute that the FBI will comply here. They haven’t complied with Congress and they won’t comply to a lowly judge. Mark my words, this ain’t going anywhere.

  29. Mr. T. says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Judge Sullivan is working overtime, trying to give Flynn’s lawyers every chance to request a dismissal of charges because General Flynn’s right not to incriminate himself were violated. This whole thing is rather strange, but I already covered that in a post on a different thread. However, it does appear as though General Flynn’s lawyers are trying in around about way, to bring attention to the court that their client’s rights were violated, while the General is still intent on taking the plea deal.

  30. TwoLaine says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Didn’t Comey just brag about how easy it was to get this sit down with Flynn because the POTUS TRUMP White House was a little lax early on?

  31. quintrillion says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    This FBI trap played on General Flynn was a Vendetta set-up by McCabe’s allies in the corrupted FBI.
    https://www.dustinnemos.com/2018/10/11/flynn-targeted-vendetta-by-mccabe-over-eeoc-case/

    On reading the last paragraph of this article it appears an investigative journalist was found dead in a DC hotel room. the journalist, Jen had just told Robyn that she had found some documents that tied the Clintons to a pedophile ring and she was scared for her life.

    http://www.theeventchronicle.com/cabal-exposed/haunting-final-interview-surfaces-of-dead-journalist-jen-moore-her-chilling-details-of-abuse-of-alleged-clinton-rape-victim/

    Makes me wonder how many FBI are hit men for the Clinton / Bush Criminal Cabal. Very, very dangerous & sick people all criminally connected

  32. Piper77 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    None of these judges’ rulings ever go our way though. Always ends up letting us down.

  33. Blind no longer says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Is there one honest person working in the FBI?DOJ? I pray that this Judge is the one honest judge in the country!!! Right now President Trump, anyone who supports President or works for or has worked for President Trump…is getting screwed royally! We need to see justice soon, that is if you still believe in it! I don’t know anymore!

  34. bessie2003 says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    This is very encouraging. Prayers continue for LTG Flynn and his family.

  35. Timmmmmmmmmm says:
    December 12, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Can Flynn Sue the SC and FBI in civil court for damages?

