Hold the Phone on Flynn Sentencing – Judge Emmet Sullivan Has Questions…

Interesting, very interesting. As noted in the Flynn sentencing memo last night there were some curiously framed explanations of events surrounding his FBI inquisition.
Now Judge Emmet Sullivan wants expanded information, and wishes to see the actual notes (FD-302) that were mentioned by Flynn; and Judge Sullivan is directing the special counsel to provide all documents created by the FBI surrounding the Flynn interview:
Maybe this judge (who has done some good stuff in the past) will finally throw this crap back in the SC’s face. SC has been getting away with too much for too long with the judges going along for the ride.
LikeLiked by 23 people
I think Lisa Page just texted Peter Strzok that she is feeling those same feelings she had on January 23, 2017.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Let’s hope, Flep.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May this be the straw that breaks the camels back – it’s time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
rf121, and McCabe tells him not to have an attorney with him which was not a good move. Flynn to believing that they were there to actually make him a criminal. We know he wanted to protect his son and that should have been enough for him to hire a real attorney. Thinking our FBI/CIA/NSA would not be this nasty did not occur to him as for many of us before we got informed also thought these agencies were for America and not the Clintons. I do hope the judge will dismiss the whole thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the more perplexing and disappointing parts of the last 3 years and of course the Mueller sham has been to realize and directly observe many judges as accomplices in the crimes being perpetrated. I think this fellow is not one of the tribe, we shall see ? Although it is clear the FISA judges were and still are complicit in much of what has transpired. They can all read just like we can and it is obvious the Dossier should not have been used and anybody going along with it should be prosecuted ! So far not a peep out of any of them or the SCOTUS who oversees them ? So we see how this deeply corrupted system sustains it self, like bacteria multiplying to stay alive ! CYA on steroids.
Many Judges are a serious threat to our Republic and some need to be prosecuted. Don’t forget about the female judge in Portland last year that deliberately let the illegal alien out the back door, her chambers door, so ICE could not apprehend him and he was there on a felony ! ICE were in the court room to take him and she let the guy go ! Now there is a same exact case in Mass. I believe, of the same thing ! So it seems we can conclude many judges are out of control as well as politicos and agencies. In fact it is clear some are criminals as well just like some in DOJ/FBI and congress !
I say let the prosecutions begin in all of these events ASAP or it means we have no real laws !
LikeLiked by 3 people
“A Republic if you can keep it” is being tested for sure.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hopefully the judge will say, not this time.
LikeLike
You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to have an attorney. If you cannot afford one, one will be appointed to you by the court. With these rights in mind, are you still willing to talk with me about the charges against you?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Would that happen to be an “Obummer” appointed judge and a biased Demtard attorney?
LikeLiked by 1 person
judge Emmit Sulivan to the rescue. judge was the one of the initial people to attempt to expose Herr Mueller’s lawless steam roller. At the initial Sentencing Hearing, Judge Sullivan ordered all Exculpatory evidence that Herr Mueller and his henchmen have collected in regard Flynn be produced before sentencing occurs.
The Process continues.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Justice Emmett Sullivan is the same judge who exposed the corrupt prosecutors in Senator Stevens (Alaska) case. They withheld exculpatory evidence. Evidence that might have been favorable to the defendant in his defense. Unfortunately, it was too late for Senator Stevens who lost his seat (trial held 2 weeks before election) and died before knowing he had been exonerated.
One of the prosecutors, Nicholas Marsh, committed suicide…
LikeLiked by 10 people
BTW, I’m convinced the Dems deliberately set up Sen Stevens, he was the vote who could stop Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Of course they did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hm, wonder if he was a friend of the Clinton’s? 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this case is thrown out I hope those prosecutors are disbarred
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even a cursory perusal of the surrounding text messages between Strzok and Page would point to the anxiety that sleazy Srzok experienced before the meeting. Not a routine meeting to expose obvious criminal activity on Flynn’s part.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lady, do you happen to know who the other prosecutors were? Wasn’t one of them Andrew Weissmann?
LikeLike
Praying he has X-tra security and is not visiting the top of a hill, bench pressing at his home gym this evening, going for a walk in the DC area, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good stuff.
This Judge has got me excited before, though….yet never seems to take things all of the way.
Maybe this time?
Hope springs eternal.
LikeLiked by 7 people
[fingers crossed]
LikeLiked by 2 people
I noticed that also
LikeLike
Hopefully he won’t be the Darrel Issa of the judiciary branch.
LikeLike
Why, apart from trying to execute a perjury trap, did the FBI interview Flynn?
It can’t have been to find out about a phone call the FBI had recordings of.
If it was to clear up some doubt caused by Pence’s remarks then that should have been put to Flynn directly.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sally Yates, after perusing the daily phone taps on President Trump’s staff, thought Flynn violated the Logan act by talking with Kisylak over the phone…IMHO
LikeLiked by 2 people
And how did she know that? By unmasking flynn. If Flynn would have fought this he might have been able to expose this. Everyone says Flynn rolled over for financial reasons. If he would have put up a good defense he would have been able to sue for damages in my opinion. But who knows I’m just some random person with a thought.
LikeLiked by 3 people
he may not have b/c the SC withheld exculpatory evidence
LikeLike
I am curious and unsure, Since McCabe made it as if this was a test of sorts, could this ‘Interview’ be a for of entrapment?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said it yesterday and will say it again today that the Judge should throw the charge against General Flynn in the trash bin because it is clear as day that they used means that are against the law.
Anything else will also fall squarely on his shoulders. Does he want to go into the history books as the Judge that allowed this to occur and sided with these POS!
This would be the greatest Christmas gift ever!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Well, at least Emmit Sullivan is on to them. Now, let’s shut this case down.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Judge William Pauley III (Clinton appointee) who sentenced Cohen today knew what’s going on, but he played along with Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you mean Cohen didn’t get as much time as he should have?
Cohen deserves prison – he’s a sleazeball lawyer who lied about POTUS in order to get free of his own criminality.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Cohen mostly got nailed on his tax evasion crimes. That and the taxi business stuff. He is a shady guy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope full exoneration is on the cards, and then legal action against the Special Council!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Wouldn’t that be wonderful!
LikeLike
May multiple abuse of prosecutorial power traps spring shut, snaring multiple rats in deadly grasp, in open court.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Judge Sullivan was the Judge that discovered the DOJ hit job on Senator Ted Stevens. The DOJ lied about evidence in the Stevens case and caused him to lose his seat in Alaska … helping Obama to gain control of the Senate.
He is well aware of their tricks and Lies.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is interesting indeed. Follow the rule of the law is all that is needed. PragerU has just put out a new video – it pokes straight in the eye what has happened here in 5 mins. These thousands of ‘Little Kings’ – unelected bureaucrats (mostly operating under the power of 3 letter agencies) have taken over power in USA. They run things. This whole debacle on Russia Russia and the entrapment by Mueller and his predecessors who set his game up – are operating upon their own rules and those rules which you have not been allowed to know (REDACT EVERYTHING) are unknowable to you because you are scum, you are small, you are a pleb. For the judge to demand the 302’s is vital and a breath of hope albeit trapped in a tiny paragraph (great spotting). For a judge to operate according to the Law is the only way out of this mess. https://www.prageru.com/videos/who-are-most-powerful-people-america#.XBFmpKY3CvU.twitter
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. The bureaucracy has taken the place of a monarchy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President of the US is the only government official that can get elected by ALL US citizens over the age of 18 who choose to vote. Robert Mueller and his band of criminals were elected by no one! Enough is enough – Shut this political, partisan witch hunt down now. Enough!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope Trump places Flynn in an prominent, in your face position in his administration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chief of Staff perhaps?
It is at this long overdue point that I must tender my extreme and humble apologies to Lt. General Flynn for having had suspicions as to just what in H he was doing at the beginning of all this and if just what he was doing was on the up and up — mea culpa and well played sir; you are truly a patriot and a very formidable man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chief of staff with his son as his assistant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The #DemScum will go after him again
LikeLike
Check out the date on the FD-302 mentioned in Flynn’s attorney’s Memorandum. See footnote 23 on page 9. The FD-302 is dated August 22, 2017. But the interview of Flynn was seven months earlier on January 24, 2017. Did Peter Strozk wait seven months to draft the FD-302? I don’t think so.
Here is something rather curious. Peter Strozk was fired from his position with the Special Counsel on August 16, 2017. That is 6 days before the FD-302 was prepared. Did Strzok wait seven months to write up the FD-302 and then only finished 6 days after he was fired from the Special Counsel’s team? I don’t think so.
Some funny business went on. Perhaps both Strozk and his partner both prepared FD-302s in a timely manner and they were later compiled into the FD-302 that is dated August 22, 2017. There are text messages where Strozk and Page talk about whether McCabe is OK with the Flynn FD-302. Those text messages were shortly after the interview, not in August. The Judge wants to see the originals.
Where is that suspicious cat picture?
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are ABLE sans the Deplore – good work detective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we’ve gone straight past Suspicious Cat territory in to Seditious Cat land!
LikeLike
One thing that I find striking in this 18 USC 1001 charge is that ‘whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully’ makes a false or misleading statement can be on hook for 5 years in the graybar hotel – Is the White House under the jurisdiction of the FBI?
That’s like saying Division Staff is under OPCON to Battalion Staff. I don’t think it is even rational to claim that the White House can mislead the FBI is a way that is criminal.
LikeLike
General Flynn took the meeting with the FBI on good faith, because it says he saw the Agents as allies. Little did he know that he was being set up by the very Institution that he trusted. It is disgusting what they did to him and to his family.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Praise God!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Jesus name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good. We needed some positive news around here in terms of swamp draining. Two years without justice has really gotten me down lately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Couldn’t agree more. It’s time for a Christmas miracle!
LikeLike
Say a prayer for the good judge’s safety.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know if any of you read some of the letters of recommendation submitted to the judge on behalf of LTG Flynn. I read a few. LTG Flynn was held is extraordinarily high regard by some pretty extraordinary men.
Whereas Jimmy the Weasel, stroke and mccabe are proven backstabbing liars.
I pray their day comes…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I did. Gen. Flynn is revered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Directed verdict Innocent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will say they are not able to produce them because they have been misfiled with the 203s ( sarcasm)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sure the FBI would rather have the case go down the tubes than be exposed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES VEDDY INTERESTINK
LikeLike
Don’t want to get my hopes up
LikeLike
Hope = Having Optimism Pervasively Everlasting – that’s many of we Treeper’s. I believe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The sequence of events surrounding Flynn getting charged has always seemed a bit odd to me. The charges were revealed and the next day the Stzrok texts were revealed which lead to the original judge being forced off the case as well as revealing bias in the agent who interviewed Flynn. It is interesting to me because the texts could have been revealed before the charges were filed which may have changed some minds as to whether or not to charge Flynn at all.
I see two possibilities for this order of events: It could have simply been a reaction to action of the Special Counsel in order to counter their move or it could have been deliberately held in order to bait the Special Counsel to charge Flynn in order to use it to reveal the blatant misconduct used by the FBI and Special Counsel to make the charges. Despite the lack of success from these optimistic scenarios lately I still lean towards the second explanation.
It just seems as though the charges being filed ratchets up the liability for prosecutorial misconduct significantly therefore if there was evidence of it then it would be prudent to wait until the charges were filed before revealing that evidence which is exactly what appears to have happened. If the Flynn case falls apart and especially if gross misconduct is revealed it will destroy the credibility of the entire Special Counsel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That last sentence is so beautiful to read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The basis for the SC investigation into Muh Collusion has already fallen apart to the seams.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/12/11/mueller_files_undercut_cohens_infamous_appointment_in_prague.html
LikeLike
General Michael Flynn was the Deep State’s first target of the Trump Adminstration. Serving as President Trump’s first National Security Adviser, his tenure lasted less than a month before being forced to resign.
General Flynn got screwed. At the same time though, Mueller is screwed if Judge Emmet Sullivan does the right thing. The DOJ/FBI’s handling of the Flynn case taints the entire Mueller witch hunt. Michael Flynn should pull a Corsi and sue the bastards. I have a feeling he will, and he will win! We are all going to win if we keep praying for good. God is GREAT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I am on the jury, Mr. Flynn will be a very rich man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prosecutorial misconduct, even if committed by the slugs from the FBI reflect on any taint the entire Mueller operation. Hopefully wiggle room for Flynn to move to retract his plea. If Mueller loses this, he’s over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many times was sentencing “delayed” by Mueller? IIRC, it was at least 3 times. Can he put in a motion to delay again to keep from producing what Sullivan is requesting?
LikeLike
Don’t hold your breath. Why would we think for a minute that the FBI will comply here. They haven’t complied with Congress and they won’t comply to a lowly judge. Mark my words, this ain’t going anywhere.
LikeLike
Judge Sullivan is working overtime, trying to give Flynn’s lawyers every chance to request a dismissal of charges because General Flynn’s right not to incriminate himself were violated. This whole thing is rather strange, but I already covered that in a post on a different thread. However, it does appear as though General Flynn’s lawyers are trying in around about way, to bring attention to the court that their client’s rights were violated, while the General is still intent on taking the plea deal.
LikeLike
Didn’t Comey just brag about how easy it was to get this sit down with Flynn because the POTUS TRUMP White House was a little lax early on?
LikeLike
As a matter of fact he did…….
LikeLike
Yes suddenly Comey got his memory back
More on how Comey and co set up Flynn.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/12/11/james-and-the-giant-impeachment/
LikeLike
This FBI trap played on General Flynn was a Vendetta set-up by McCabe’s allies in the corrupted FBI.
https://www.dustinnemos.com/2018/10/11/flynn-targeted-vendetta-by-mccabe-over-eeoc-case/
On reading the last paragraph of this article it appears an investigative journalist was found dead in a DC hotel room. the journalist, Jen had just told Robyn that she had found some documents that tied the Clintons to a pedophile ring and she was scared for her life.
http://www.theeventchronicle.com/cabal-exposed/haunting-final-interview-surfaces-of-dead-journalist-jen-moore-her-chilling-details-of-abuse-of-alleged-clinton-rape-victim/
Makes me wonder how many FBI are hit men for the Clinton / Bush Criminal Cabal. Very, very dangerous & sick people all criminally connected
LikeLike
None of these judges’ rulings ever go our way though. Always ends up letting us down.
LikeLike
Is there one honest person working in the FBI?DOJ? I pray that this Judge is the one honest judge in the country!!! Right now President Trump, anyone who supports President or works for or has worked for President Trump…is getting screwed royally! We need to see justice soon, that is if you still believe in it! I don’t know anymore!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still believe – we MUST!
LikeLike
This is very encouraging. Prayers continue for LTG Flynn and his family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can Flynn Sue the SC and FBI in civil court for damages?
LikeLike
If the matter is pressed and it’s exposed as a malicious prosecution, yes.
LikeLike