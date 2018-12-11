Flynn Sentencing Memo Outlines the Set-up Created by Andrew McCabe…

The defense team for Michael Flynn presents their sentencing memo [see here] to support the special counsel recommendation. However, within the memo the Flynn team smartly uses pre-approved (by Special Counsel) language to highlight how the FBI structured the set up Yes, Flynn’s lawyers had to get permission to write this:
The FBI knew the content of the Flynn call with Sergey Kislyak because they were listening in. The FBI were intercepting those communications. So when Pence said no-one had any contact on January 15th, the FBI crew IMMEDIATELY knew they had a bombshell issue to exploit.
We see the evidence of the FBI knowing they had an issue to exploit, and being very nervous about doing it, in the messages between Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok who would end up doing the questioning of Flynn.
The day before the Flynn interview:
♦January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Peter Strzok says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.” Weird!
♦Page replies: “I know. I just talked with John, we’re getting together as soon as I get in to finish that write up for Andy (MCCABE) this morning.” Page agrees with Strzok about being stressed that “THIS” could go off the rails… (Strzok’s meeting w Flynn the next day)
Why would Page & Strzok be stressed about “THIS” potentially going off the rails? The answer is simple: they knew the content of the phone call between Mike Flynn and Sergey Kislyak because they were listening in, and they were about to exploit the Pence statement to CBS. That’s why they were so nervous. They were planning and plotting with Andrew McCabe about how they were going to exploit the phone-tap.
I’m not convinced that Flynn lied. There’s a good possibility Flynn was honest but his honesty contradicted Pence’s national statement on CBS; and he likely tried to dance through a needle without being overly critical of VP-elect Pence misspeaking. Remember, the alternative, if Flynn is brutally honest, is for the media to run with a narrative about Vice-President Pence is now a national liar in the media.
That’s why the issue of how the FBI interviewers write the 302 summary of the interview becomes such an important facet. We see that dynamic again playing out in the messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok with Andrew McCabe providing the guidance.
♦February 14th, 2017, text messages – here is a note about the FBI reports filed from the Flynn interview. Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good with F-302?”
Lisa Page replies: “Launch on F 302”.
That would be Flynn’s 302. The FBI interpretation of the Flynn interview, is now the way the FBI can control the interview content…. and, specifically because the only recourse Flynn would have to contradict that FBI interpretation would be to compromise the Vice President… Flynn cannot challenge the structure of the narrative within the 302 outline.
See what happened?
It is important to note the operational DOJ and FBI never pursued Flynn. It was the special counsel, Robert Mueller’s group, who targeted Flynn with instructions and support from Rod Rosenstein.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in later effort to help the scheme team cover-up the entire surveillance operation, charged Flynn (full pdf) with falsely telling FBI agents that he did not ask the ambassador “to refrain from escalating the situation” in response to the sanctions.
According to the plea, while being questioned by FBI agents on January 24, 2017, Flynn also lied when he claimed he could not recall a subsequent conversation with Kislyak, in which the ambassador told Flynn that the Putin regime had “chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of [Flynn’s] request.”
Furthermore, a week before the sanctions were imposed, Flynn had also spoken to Kislyak, asking the ambassador to delay or defeat a vote on a pending United Nations resolution.
The criminal complaint charges Flynn lied to the FBI by denying both that he’d made this request and that he’d spoken afterward with Kislyak about Russia’s response to it.
There was nothing wrong with the incoming national-security adviser’s having meetings with foreign counterparts or discussing such matters as the sanctions in those meetings.
However, lying to the FBI -or McCabe structuring the FBI position of the 302’s to give the appearance of Flynn lying- is the process crime that led to Flynn’s admissions.
How could the Judge on the 18th of December not toss this BS out! It is clear as day that this was a setup. Absolutely sickening. This man who was willing to die for this country is treated like a POS by these scumbags who should be hung in a public square for the world to see.
Justice will be served as soon as they breathe their last breath on this earth. They will spend all of eternity in the fires 🔥 of Hell.
LikeLiked by 20 people
May they be seated right next to their fellow Gestapo counterparts from 80 years ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Herr Müller will find many relatives.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I tend to never wish bad ill on anyone, but the people who did this to Flynn may they get more than what they put him through.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The opportunity to toss the case has already passed. The fact that Flynn so readily and immediately pleaded guilty may actually have boxed Mueller & co. into a very dangerous corner due to Strzok & Page bias and the very real possibility that 302s were tampered with/falsified. One wrong move by the Special Counsel could result in a number of attorneys becoming censured/disbarred.
I suspect that the judge will go with minimum sentencing guidelines, if not something even more extraordinarily lower. Flynn is a man of high honor. He served his country with distinction. He is of unimpeachable character. His respect for the office of the President of the United States is what got him into trouble among a band of honorless cowards – a cabal of pusillanimous swine.
They destroyed this man’s life because they LOST A F*KING ELECTION.
No amount of righteous fury that exists among Flynn’s friends and supporters will even amount to a fraction of what awaits these cowards on the other side of history. One way or another a reckoning is coming for them – for their ignominy in the face of excellence.
A righteous God awaits them.
Thread:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree totally!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pence should admit his error.
He claims he is a devout Christian and he knows the truth.
Flynn did not purposely lie to him, he was saving him.
And Pence should apologize to Gen Flynn and his entire family
“To discover the true character of a person, observe how they treat people who can do nothing for them.”
Ever see someone treat a waitress badly?
Pence…….a very shallow man…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I have this fight in my mind as to who stirs up the most wrath and anger in me for the 24 hour cycle. Most of the time it is the mainstream media because that one body of people covers the sins and wicked deeds of wicked people more than any other overall while having the larger public ear. When I say cover, I mean cover up and over.
Much of this whole upside-down political-criminal syndicate and enterprise of a thousand layers of lies and subterfuge gets away with it because the 4th estate turned into the 5th column covers up all of it…they are part of it. Had there been old school journalism and media in place, we would have never had 8 years of BHO.
Having said all that…to the point of your comment, some days, courts and their judges come pretty close to media/news mafia as far as my boiling point. Courts and judges more and more are usurping other federal branches of government, mainly by making law instead of interpreting law.
An example of this is found in circuit courts overruling Executive Branch privilege to make certain decisions about immigration. Our forefathers must be rolling over in their graves to see these courts overturn presidential decisions that have to do with who gets to come into our nations and who doesn’t.
Okay, have pulled enough hair out of my head writing this.
Peace to all. We need it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sickening, yes… no doubt pre-planned and organized.
Remember Mordicai in the Book of Esther in Scripture. Hanam was the Evil One.
No one out-maneuvers God.
Thankfully, Esther had months/years to connect!
LikeLike
It is said that, at death, we relive all the intentional anguish we brought upon others.
Rosenstein and friends do not have a happy ending.
LikeLike
I don’t expect this to be popular, and I’m not certain it’s correct, but Flynn seems to be a much weaker man than Corsi and Papadopoulos.
LikeLike
Flynn took one for the team and there is nothing weak about him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I was in that situation myself, I’d much rather be like Corsi and Papadopoulos. Corsi is even suing the #astards. And Papadopoulos is giving them hell. Flynn seems to be just lying down. That’s what it looks like. I can’t see ‘under the covers’. Personally I would aspire to the Corsi and Papadopoulos approach.
LikeLike
They tore apart his life searching for anything to use. They found a way to charge his son if Flynn didn’t plead. You may not agree with his decision but it’s not cowardly.
LikeLike
We should probably take into account Flynn’s service as director of the DIA. With knowing how that world works, he surely would have been aware of at least some of the elements of that machinery working against him…and possibly reacted accordingly, which reactions would not necessarily be aligned with our thoughts and opinions. We were’t there.
Personally, I would be hard pressed to errantly judge him before knowing more about what he knew and was experiencing at the time.
The Intel world is an exceedingly creepy, dark abode of subterfuge, point and counterpoint…and a helluva of a lot of axes to grind. I think we still don’t know all the critical details. More will probably come out after sentencing. When Flynn is able to speak more freely, we may get a fuller, more detailed picture.
In the meantime, I reserve judgment before I can see and understand a few more hues on this particular canvas.
SD says he is not sure Flynn lied. I lean toward that certainty. Golden Rule.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t agree. It looks like he held his tongue to protect the Vice President, at great risk to himself. I don’t think he expected the betrayal of the FBI. I think it took great courage and strength to do what he did.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its at least likely that the Muller witch hunt threatened to go after Flynn’s son. So fight and win and you are bankrupted with legal costs. Fight and loose and you are bankrupted with legal costs and serving a lengthy prison term. Here is a forbes article about Flynns son maybe under threat. And how some of Mullers team have gone after family before.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jacobfrenkel/2017/11/27/will-michael-flynn-plead-guilty-and-cooperate-to-protect-his-son/#819810014fed
LikeLike
Apparently Flynn’s son was threatened and he didn’t have the money to fight the feds. I was in a lawsuit once where one of the stated strategies of the other side was that they had a bigger war chest (they lost anyway).
But I still think – if he had been quick on his feet and realized the danger – that he could have disagreed with VP because the question to VP was about contact with Russians WHO WERE MEDDLING. Flynn could have said he didn’t have contact with Russians who were meddling but he did talk to the Russian ambassador as part of his duties.
What a dirty deal this is. Hatchet men with unlimited taxpayer funds to destroy enemies of the corrupt bastards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vor Daj,
IMHO, there is NOTHING weak about Gen Flynn.
Posted below in a different thread a couple days ago.
Gen. Flynn. Absolute Patriot who believes in America, The Constitution and the System. Respect and admire Gen Flynn.
– Don’t believe he did anything wrong. A three Star retirement is nice. He is not wealthy.
– Legal expenses consumed him financially. Totally destroyed everything he had worked for 30 plus years.
– Overt or implied threats against his son.
– Toll on his family levied by Mueller simply unbearable.
– My understanding is military retirees pension is forfeited if convicted of a felony. Perhaps that is certain categories of felonies. Sort of like Col North back in Iran Contra days.
– So, he pled guilty to some lesser charge of sorts. For his family, IMHO.
– Cooperated but unwilling to lie.
Please do consider what Gen Flynn, and his family have been put through at the hands of incredibly unethical and criminal behavior of Mueller and his henchmen.
Also, please consider below from my post a couple days ago.
PapaD. Simply over whelmed by heavy handed Feds. Perhaps it took him time to put the pieces together to defend himself. All after guilty plea. Glad he started pushing back. Should be getting out soon. Expect him to be a royal pain in Mueller’s… Which I’ll enjoy watching.
Corsi. Innocent. Legally educated, savvy, ethical and significant wisdom. Financially able to challenge Mueller’s crooked actions.
QUESTION Vor Daj. Could you withstand what Gen Flynn has and is going through?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Could we finally be getting somewhere? Time is almost out. Feels like the way the Eagles (nfl) usually roll. Where are you Fleporeblog? Missing your commentary. Love you Sundance for shining a light 💡
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh! Flep! There you are! 🙏
LikeLike
Wait a minute here, no Miranda, he wasn’t put under oath, am i reading that right???
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Gestapo 2.0 doesn’t need any of that Miranda stuff. They don’t need any of that old Bill of Rights stuff either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What terrible things are being done to people for the crime of working for Trump. It’s really disgusting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Those people knew what they were doing was wrong but they were also worried about their nefarious deeds being exposed. Brining it forward to now they are still worried as their Crossfire Hurricane has been brought to light. They are desperately trying to keep the public asleep but it only a matter of time before the FISA docs and texts come out unredacted. That is one of their worst nightmares.
LikeLike
And do we have any estimate as to when this “matter of time” might finally be up for these traitors? Let the un-redacting begin for crying out loud.
LikeLike
Yellow vest, anyone?
LikeLike
Orange is the new yellow.
LikeLike
However, in the spirit of “bi-partisanship & inclusivity”, you may wear yellow, if you wish.
LikeLike
Trey Gowdy is going to wear a purple one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think its time to put on war paint.
LikeLike
Why can’t the second FBI interviewing agent, Joe Pientka, be named in the document? Because he is still an active employee of the FBI? Because of “ongoing investigations”?
LikeLike
It’s a great question, I guess it could be asked the other way too – why did DOJ allow Flynn’s lawyers to name McCabe and Strzok?
I think it’s pretty clear why – McCabe and Strzok are going down, really no other reason for DOJ to allow it.
LikeLike
“It is important to note the operational DOJ and FBI never pursued Flynn. It was the special counsel, Robert Mueller’s group, who targeted Flynn with instructions and support from Rod Rosenstein.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in later effort to help the scheme team cover-up the entire surveillance operation,”
Robert Mueller’s Beltway Cover-Up
By Lee Smith
March 13, 2018
“…It’s not an investigation that the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading—rather, it’s a cover-up.
After all, Mueller took his job not at the behest of the man who by all accounts he is likely to professionally and personally disdain, Donald Trump, but of the blue-chip Beltway elite of which he is a charter member. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed him nearly a year ago to lead an investigation without parameters. That’s because Mueller’s job is to obscure the abuses of the US surveillance apparatus that occurred under the Obama administration.
The fact that someone at the level of former FBI director was called in to sweep up the mess left by bad actors in the bureau and Central Intelligence Agency and other parts of the intelligence bureaucracy suggests that the problems are even worse than previously thought. And that means the constituency for Mueller’s political intervention is enormous…..”
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe after Jimmy the Weasel was fired, Rosenstein brought muller to the WH to interview for the FBI Director gig to insert him into THAT position to best provide cover for the Scheme Team. Failing that, he made him SC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was not the first time.
Solyndra
Benghazi
LikeLiked by 2 people
I noticed that of the four that FBI were surveilling, all but Carter Page have been charged and dragged in front of kangaroo court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree with this:
“”It is important to note the operational DOJ and FBI never pursued Flynn. It was the special counsel, Robert Mueller’s group, who targeted Flynn with instructions and support from Rod Rosenstein.””
•Tuesday January 24th – Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was interviewed at the WH by the FBI.
•Wednesday January 25th – The Department of Justice, National Security Division, (at this timeframe Mary McCord was head of the DOJ-NSD) – received a detailed readout from the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn. Yates said she felt “it was important to get this information to the White House as quickly as possible.”
THE VERY NEXT DAY. MCCORD AND YATES WERE LYING IN WAIT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The National Security Division seems to be infested up and down the line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Yates said she felt “it was important to get this information to the White House as quickly as possible.”
All that means is that “the small group” is implementing and applying pressure to the WH, while Robert Mueller’s group filed the actual criminal charges – not the FBI/DOJ.
There is no contradiction there. Sally “pencil neck” Yates was also involved in “the talking points” in placing the WH in between a rock and a hard place with VP Pence and Gen. Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She should go shopping to find the perfect clothing for a perp walk. I might frame the photo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think having Flynn fired and the WH scuffed up was not enough for the small group. Flynn had to be shut up. And that’s why in Feb McCabe fiddled with 302’s and passed them along to muller.
•Thursday January 26th – (afternoon) Sally Yates traveled to the White House along with a senior member of the DOJ’s National Security Division, “who was overseeing the matter”. This was Yates’ first meeting with McGahn in his office, which also acts as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).
♦February 14th, 2017, text messages – here is a note about the FBI reports filed from the Flynn interview. Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good with F-302?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently Flynn was on vacation when he took the call from Kislyak.
Bongino had an interesting podcast on this last week. He laid out a scenario in which the Obamaites had set a trap to make sure the Flynn would receive that call. Obama evicted some Russian diplomats from their seaside compound, basically a vacation spot, in Maryland. Predictably angry, the Russians contacted the appropriate person on the Trump transition team, Gen. Flynn. This happened while Gen. Flynn was off US soil. That could have helped blunt the objection to Gen. Flynn’s being unmasked.
Pretty fascinating theory.
https://bongino.com/ep-865-mike-flynn-was-set-up/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seaside compound in Maryland. So Two Door Blowsy Ford’s beach friends could include the Russians plus her FBI handler girlfriend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This happened while Gen. Flynn was off US soil.”
Thus being more subject to “NSA monitoring activities”.
Sort of the like the big Internet companies using the fiber optic lines to deliberate route their Internet traffic outside the U.S. briefly (instead of keeping it internal straight across the USA) and then back in so that the NSA server farms in MD & UT can scoop all ALL the data and label it as “foreign”.
About 15-20 years ago I was wondering why there was such a massive upgrade to the fiber network in downtown Buffalo, NY – right across from Fort Erie, Ontario, Toronto and a convenient point to carry that out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is there a PO Box where we can send Flynn our thanks and gratitude?
LikeLike
so much has never made sense to me.
Why is Rodentstein still in the DOJ while Magoo is out?
there were posters that over the last 18 months were saying that Flynn needed to plead guilty so he can be deposed to a Grand Jury because he knew where the bodies are buried
etc etc
LikeLike
“Why is Rodentstein still in the DOJ while Magoo is out?”
He has a set of “magic cuff links” that were given to him by none other than PDJT. AG Sessions does not have a set of “magic cuff links”, does he?
Think of the movie “Clear and Present Danger” (1994) here, the scene where Robert Ritter asks Jack Ryan if he has a “get out of jail free” card signed by the President.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109444/?ref_=ttfc_fc_tt
LikeLike
great film
but why would Trump give that to RR?
LikeLike
Added to the list of outrages is the fact that many of these “players” remain members of the bar in good standing and can still practice law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CTH…I’m not sure why you went the way of pop up ads, but I’m about ready to leave the site and stop all emails. It’s getting so bad that I can’t even start reading an article before these stupid pop up ads appear leaving me no choice but to shut down the site and reopen from the email link. This story took 4 attempts before I didn’t get any pop ups. I understand the need to revenue; but my goodness, when the articles aren’t viewable due to ads that redirect to other pages and there’s no way to go back to the article, that’s ridiculous.
LikeLike
Try using firefox with ad blocker.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have both…..not working….been going on all day
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the way of pop up ads,”
Just get yourself a nifty ad blocker and all that disappears on this site. Occasional you might click a link to a website that will not allow you to view the content until you turn off the ad blocker, but you can decide that for yourself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m generally on mobile…
LikeLike
Ad-Blocker & clear your browser history of the pop-up ads, when they occur. I also changed to Duck Duck Go. Suspicious 🐈 about the timing of these ads – always on a big news day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stop complaining and switch to a better browser…
I have been using Brave (on an iPad and Android phone) and its awesome…
There are other browsers with ad blocker built in that work too
CTH does not control the ads
You have the power its up to you to use it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment deleted by Admin…
LikeLike
Name-calling will get you banned.
LikeLike
“All of us should use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop… I understand the Democrats have important debates now over who their candidate should be, but they have to win. They have to win.”–Jim Comey to Democrats, 2018
“All of us should use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop… I understand the Democrats have important debates now over who their candidate should be, but they have to win. They have to win.”–Jim Comey to Democrats Strzok, Page and McCabe, 2015
LikeLike
Jimmy the Weasel. His name is Jimmy the Weasel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The judge in this matter, Emmett Sullivan I believe is his name, requested all the evidence so that he could review it. He was the same judge that ripped the prosecutors in Senator Ted Stevens conviction after it was tossed for gross misconduct. Hopefully, he can legally refuse Flynn’s guilty plea and dismiss the charges with prejudice. If not, President Trump should issue a full pardon before the ink is dry on his sentencing papers. What a travesty. An absolute, shameful way to treat this man just because Trump had the audacity to win the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
amazing how Muller’s gestapo agents weren’t sacked in that case.
LikeLike
“Hopefully, he can legally refuse Flynn’s guilty plea and dismiss the charges with prejudice.”
If there is any “Justice” to be had, refusing the guilty plea and dismiss the charges with prejudice would be the first indication of Justice. If he can’t dismiss guilty plea, a nothing sentence. An hour of community service. A sentence that smacks Mueller and his criminals in the face, very publicly.
Not a legal type. But hopeful for Gen Flynn.
Worst case. A pardon after the Mueller fiasco ends would be my bet.
LikeLiked by 1 person