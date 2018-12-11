Canada Grants Bail to Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou…

The CFO of Huawei has been released on bail pending her extradition hearing to the United States. Ms. Meng will have to wear and ankle monitor and travel with security agents until her next hearing on February 6th.
(Via NBC) A Vancouver judge set a $10 million CAD bail ($7.5 million U.S.) for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou Tuesday, capping a week of increasing trade tensions and strong market reactions around the dispute between the Department of Justice and one of China’s largest hardware companies.
The United States had asked the Vancouver court to deny bail for Meng, whose father is a billionaire and a founder of Huawei, calling her a flight risk. Canada has been expected to extradite Meng to the United States over charges that the company improperly took payments from Iran in violation of sanctions against the country.
Meng’s next moves will be closely watched, but it is likely with her corporate and family connections that she will be able to make bail. The $10 million CAD includes $7 million CAD cash and $3 million CAD more from five or more guarantors, presented by Meng and her attorney’s as sureties that she would remain in the country.
As conditions of the bail agreement, Meng must surrender her passports, wear a GPS tracking device and be accompanied by security detail whenever she leaves her residence.
“We have every confidence that the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will reach a just conclusion in the following proceedings,” Huawei said in a statement following the bail hearing. “As we have stressed all along, Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries and regions where we operate, including export control and sanction laws of the UN, U.S. and EU.” (read more)
Money talks so rich folks walk. She ain’t seeing jail time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She will hop on a private jet and be off non stop to china in a week. Passports not needed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly not shocked at all.
I still say build that wall up north as well
LikeLike
Next hearing on February 6? I guess the Canadians aren’t intimidated, and are playing along.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Canadian held in China is connected to Uranium One deal. Hmmmm…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting leverage. Time will tell for whom, but I suspect she’s simply a bargaining chip.
LikeLike
Is she a flight risk?
Does she ever need to come to travel to the west again?
What is 6.7 million for a billionaire to get his daughter back?
I wonder if Canada will turn a blind eye for her escape?
Will China arrest google employees or apple employees and say they are breaking laws in China to retaliate?
I still wonder if Trump approves of this treatment of her by the DOJ?
I guess it’s another tactic in the China/USA trade war!
LikeLike
WTF? If she was arrested on a U.S. extradition order, why is she staying in Canada and posting bail there? She should have been extradited to the U.S. immediately. This stinks to high heaven.
LikeLike
Why did DOJ request this move now? This whole thing stinks starting with our most corrupt DOJ.
LikeLike
Then some Obama judge would release her on her on recognizance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not seeing date for court hearing.
Then decision, not done deal that Canada will extradite, and appeal if needed..
Canada may want to see what is DOJ hand
LikeLike