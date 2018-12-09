Sunday Talks: Larry Kudlow -vs- Swamp Guardian Wallace…

CTH cannot emphasize enough that the epicenter of all political motives and intents, as they directly relate to President Trump, comes down to money. There are trillions at stake within the geopolitical economic system. Everyone has a vested interest. Every player has a stake in the outcome. Washington DC, in its modern form cannot survive if the larger global economic policies of President Trump are successful.

In other countries the terms “bribery” and “corruption” are used to describe the exact same processes that Washington DC calls “lobbying”. Underline this fundamental truism. Pin it on your bathroom mirror for a constant reminder. The framework under every domestic policy and legislative agenda initiative boils down to the economics.

I’m going to post three or four Sunday interviews surrounding international trade, international finance, and global economics. As you watch each of them, and contemplate the narrative therein, it is a.b.s.o.l.u.t.e.l.y critical to remember the multinational Wall Street financial agenda is to STOP Trump.

