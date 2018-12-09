Sunday Talks: Larry Kudlow -vs- Swamp Guardian Wallace…

CTH cannot emphasize enough that the epicenter of all political motives and intents, as they directly relate to President Trump, comes down to money. There are trillions at stake within the geopolitical economic system. Everyone has a vested interest. Every player has a stake in the outcome. Washington DC, in its modern form cannot survive if the larger global economic policies of President Trump are successful.
In other countries the terms “bribery” and “corruption” are used to describe the exact same processes that Washington DC calls “lobbying”. Underline this fundamental truism. Pin it on your bathroom mirror for a constant reminder. The framework under every domestic policy and legislative agenda initiative boils down to the economics.
I’m going to post three or four Sunday interviews surrounding international trade, international finance, and global economics. As you watch each of them, and contemplate the narrative therein, it is a.b.s.o.l.u.t.e.l.y critical to remember the multinational Wall Street financial agenda is to STOP Trump.
“Washington DC, in its modern form cannot survive if the larger global economic policies of President Trump are successful.”
We should hope and pray that he is successful. As well as doing what we can individually to help him succeed.
1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
1Ti 2:2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
1Ti 2:3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
1Ti 2:4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
1Ti 2:5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
Nationalism is ordained of God, globalism is not.
Genesis11:6 And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.
Gen 11:7 Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.
Gen 11:8 So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth: and they left off to build the city.
Gen 11:9 Therefore is the name of it called Babel; because the LORD did there confound the language of all the earth: and from thence did the LORD scatter them abroad upon the face of all the earth.
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
Nothing President Trump has done is inconsistent with TAKING the MONEY out of D.C. Politics.
Since America cranks out 30% of the planet’s GDP it tells us we have the demand and the money. They need the money.
The world economy is stagnant. Don’t forget Germany was the worlds leading exporter till China passed them. Both have their budgets depending on our consumer demand.
I can’t stand how Wallace uses his tone to insert his bias.
“The world economy is stagnant”.
Yes, and you know why that is? …..Because President Trump has begun shutting the valve that exports American wealth to them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
We ARE the economy of record precisely because we have a constitution guaranteeing personal liberty and property rights, a rule of law designed to protect the above, and a pioneering, “don’t tread on me” spirit that both erodes the collectivists’ bonds on and fertilizes personal initiative. American freedom and Christian goodwill ARE the reasons. Tank either of those, and it all tanks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Foundations for American and Trading-Partner Prosperity
√ American Freedom with Overwhelming Firepower to defend it
√ Capitalist Market Competition within Rule of Law
√ Christian Values in Reciprocity
Perfectly said, Sundance:
Shutting the Valve that’s been Looting America.
Chris Wallace-always shilling for the dirty money crowd.
Trump alone in Washington, stands for the American Public, working people.
The die is cast. Either the Washington Mob is exterminated or this nation is done.
I was thinking, “What think tanks exist that support the nationalist agenda?” You know, conservative or otherwise. The answer is, like, zero. I’ve been thinking about why, and the answer can only be that the economic incentives reward globalization and don’t reward nationalism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just as successful poverty alleviation programs would eventually work themselves out of existence, which is why there are so few of them!
There is big money to be made from “helping” those in need and those at the top of the pyramid (UN, Clinton Global Initiative, Buffet, Soros, Gates, Congressional Black Caucus, La Raza, et.al) know it. They are experts at manipulating all the naive SJWs to march in the streets on behalf of their “causes” but the truth is, those in charge don’t give a da*n about anyone but themselves and they are laughing all the way to the bank.
That is the network that is aligned against President Trump and all of the average hard-working law-abiding taxpayers who see their Ponzi scheme for what it is and are tired of footing the bill. Whichever side “wins” will determine the future of this country, plain and simple. Ronald Reagan saw it more than 50 years ago…Re-read his “Time for Choosing” speech and see how accurate he was!
“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on Earth, or we will sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.” (October 27, 1964)
Sadly Orville R. Bacher is exactly right.
WOW! Just WOW!
Yep, from FORTY-TWO years ago, a near perfect description of our current multi-national corporation owned governments and their no borders, no nations globalism.
Great speech, but hard not to forget him having his pants pulled down in “Deliverance”. Good actor.
Forgot all about that and wish you hadn’t mentioned it considering the seriousness of the subject.
Zippy plants the EXCLAMATION POINT.
Good grief. If Christine Wallace clutched his pearls any tighter he’d strangle himself. Maybe next time.
Sundance, I sure hope your put a fire under some patriots in the FBI/DOJ/CIA who read your stuff! And motivate them to take action to help Trump and America get back on track.
Keep firing away at the Globalists and uncovering the “lobbying” … I mean bribery and corruption in D.C. … 🙂
Our President cannot do this alone. Maybe if a few hundred THOUSAND of us showed up in front of the FBI and DOJ buildings and demand changes, they might start to listen.
If the citizens of France can do it, surely we can too! We are Americans after all (well at least the conservatives anyway).
anti-Trump Wallace gives me more and more reason to avoid Fox.
From Kudlow we now hear that President Trump did not know about the Huawei CFO arrest, until late in the week. Who failed in their job? Whitaker at DOJ? Bolton at National Security Advisor, or Kelly at Chief of Staff. Maybe all of them.
So what now? The perils of running the government via hostile agencies: you can’t rely on people to inform you about what you need to know, and can’t trust the DOJ not to be trying to trip you up into “obstructing justice” by interfering in matters that affect foreign relations.
Guess President Trump has wisely not reacted publicly. Letting her out on bail likely would have alleviated the crisis, and will be taken up again, tomorrow. Holding on to her would give the US another chip in the final deal, but isn’t the President’s style. Freeing her undermines the Iran enforcement efforts, and gives the Resistance room to argue he’s obstructing justice on behalf of China.
Here’s one hope: if this arrest was timed by some deep stater practicing #resistance, and there’s a digital record of that motive, that some piece of that record shows up on one or more of the surveillance records of targets of Huber investigations, or other intelligence agencies.
As to what should be done tomorrow? What about $1B bail? If she scoots, it is at some cost to China, but de-personalizes the leverage Trump has, turns it into a billion dollar economic issue, instead of holding someone’s daughter hostage. Makes her look guilty, too.
Doppler echoed Sundance’s previous position that if someone in our President’s administration didn’t warn him in advance of the Chi dinner, about the Huawei arrest, that’s VERY Concerning.
Bolton was on the news the day after the arrest stating that he (Bolton) knew of the arrest but wasn’t sure if the President knew. Sounds like Bolton was unfaithful at best & treasonous at worst.
