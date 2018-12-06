All The Right Moves – Fiat Chrysler Opening Jeep SUV Plan in Detroit…

Background first: There’s a massive shifting of manufacturing in the auto-industry and President Donald Trump is at the center of it. The USMCA trade agreement is the newly constructed Trump fulcrum underneath the structure of all auto manufacturing. POTUS Trump has shifted the location of this fulcrum through auto-tariffs; and the final determinations therein are still ongoing.
On Tuesday, POTUS invited the EU auto executives to the White House. No doubt Trump, the executive businessman, was seeking to understand their position on how the EU crew will comply with a 75% USMCA rule of origin…. and feel-them-out over what leverage he could apply (tariff threshold) to enhance their manufacturing relocation decision.
Example: With tariff at 2.5% they won’t move anything just pay the duty; however at 10% or higher they might move engine building or transmission building to North America etc to get inside the rules of origin threshold. Trump was likely exploring the Mercedes, VW and BMW perspectives while Angela Merkel was gnashing her teeth… “curse you villian”.
President/Businessman Trump is setting up a future for high-wage U.S. manufacturing workers. POTUS is in apex predator mode… the combination of USMCA and tariff possibilities are like blood in the water surrounding: Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Mercedes), Dr. Herbert Diess (VW), and Dr. Nicholas Peter (BMW); while Trump asks questions.
Mike Manley the new CEO of Fiat Chrysler wants nothing to do with that scenario. He ain’t about to get in the water. Swimming with Trump? Oh, hell to the no:
(CnBC) Fiat Chrysler, riding a wave of strong truck and SUV sales, is planning to build a new final assembly plant in Detroit even as other American automakers scale back operations in the U.S., according to people familiar with the plan.
The assembly plant, an old Mack II Engine Plant that closed in 2012, will build a new three-row, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV starting in 2020 as the automaker moves to keep up with strong demand for utility vehicles, the people said. A spokesperson for Fiat Chrysler would not comment on the report, nor confirm the automaker’s plans.
The move comes as the industry faces pressure from President Donald Trump to keep manufacturing jobs in the U.S. and stands in stark contrast to the recent decision by General Motors to stop production and idle five plants in North America including four in the United States. (read more)
Fiat Chrysler’s Mike Manley watched legendary CEO Sergio Marchionne dealing with President Trump in 2017 during two sets of meetings with key auto leaders [Marchionne seated at Trump’s immediate left above]. POTUS and titan Marchionne got along great; both old school deal-makers. Lots of respect between the two leaders.
No doubt Mike Manley took heed of Sergio Marchionne’s approach when he took over as CEO of Fiat Chrysler earlier this year due to Marchionne’s untimely death.
Meanwhile the German crew have Angela Merkel to deal with. Not so good. Trump is really close to leveraging massive tariffs on Fraulein Merkel’s primary industry. Oh yeah, this stuff is buckets of fun.
Geopolitical-strategy-Trump doesn’t care about delicate sensibilities, and Merkel is trying to have her cake and eat it too with NATO defense (U.S. pays) and self-serving energy contracts with Russia (Germany saves). Chancellor Merkel’s economic slip is showing and she is totally exposed to the massive leverage President Trump holds.
I can only imagine Merkel sitting in her office wondering: “how exactly did we get ourselves into this position, and never notice while we were traveling here”?
Methinks we might just see more Audi, VW, BMW and Mercedes auto plants. And I guarantee you we will see more Audi, Volvo, VW, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota (Lexus), Honda (Acura) and Nissan (Infinity) SUV component plants…. [Just like the Fiat Chrysler announcement today.]
Audi (Q7, Q5), Volvo (XC-90) and additional Mercedes (SUV) component production and manufacturing assembly plants will likely be crunching the numbers based on their Tuesday meeting.
Oh, this stuff is buckets of fun.
And let me tell you that plant site is IN Detroit, not in one of the surrounding ‘burbs. Very close to an existing Chrysler plant that used to make Jeep Grand Cherokees, not sure if it still does (Jefferson plant).
I used to weld at the Kenosha plant back in the 1970s.
It was American Motors before they folded and Chrysler bought them.
Still have my 71 Hemicuda in the garage to remind me.
Now that we know you’re filthy rich, things will change. I know you’ll know, but didn’t 2 different Hemicuda convertibles, at 2 different auctions, sell for over $3 MILLION each in the last year or two? The 426 gets my vote for greatest car engine in history.
I’d vote for the legendary Chrysler 225 slant six. Or the old battle horse Chrysler 318 V8. Neither was a high performance engine but Both of them ran hundreds of thousands of miles relatively reliably in fleet vehicles for decades. Both being cheap and easy to service and repair, I think at one time more U.S. taxicabs had one of these two engines in them than any other engine in America.
318 was great 360 was a bad mofo we had one in a passenger van it could haul.
Yes. Late 60’s or early 70’s. My father and his friend owned a Used Car lot. The cab companies in town would buy ANY full size Plymouth or Dodge that had the Slant Six pretty much sight unseen. They would give them a (VERY) quick paint job, change the oil, tune it up, change the tires and throw it on the road. I saw cars with that engine that had 300K+ mikes on them being driven pretty much 20+ hours a day. DCP
Miles not mikes – DCP
Wow 71 hemi cuda…. One of my customers bought a 70 Hemi Cuda – Orange white interior 19k mile -rally pak, rally wheels, 4 speed, original paint, mint original white interior, 3 body build sheets, original dated plug wires, we bought it from the original owners children… then sold it at the Chicago Muscle Car show in Nov. 2015
Then bought 2 yenko camaros and a couple of L78’s.
’68 Baricuda with a blue block 326 here.
Firebird.
lool
Still does. This plant is a bit north of the Jefferson complex.
Look up politifact lie of the year on Chrysler fiat leaving US and make jeeps in China
https://www.weeklystandard.com/mark-hemingway/whoops-politifacts-lie-of-the-year-turns-out-to-be-true
The Young Cucks 👇 for good laughs.
The greatest business and trade sense of any President!
Now if he could figure out how to manage and run his DOJ and FBI to uphold the law of the land with equal justice for all I’d be thrilled.
Well Bogey, to tell you the truth, I think that the DOJ and FBI are filled with DSA and CPUSA members.
AND THEY HAVE BEEN FOR YEARS.
I hope he buries Merkel and the EU.Couldn’t happen to a nicer(?)person.
Merkel’s party CDU is picking her successor tomorrow
Decisive that’s what Mr. Mike Manley Chrysler/Fiat is. He’s not standing around to see what way the wind will blow political and otherwise. He made a fast strong decision and put a feather in the cap of Chrysler/Fiat in the minds of the American people while GM / Barra drivels
Bullseye: Yes Mary Barra is stuck in the past! In those days lazy CEOs could easily turn their company stock options into cash by merely shifting more US production overseas! CEOs didn’t need to be smart nor work very hard.
Now that game no longer works thanks to President Trump! Today CEOs need to be very smart and work much harder to turn their company stock options into cash!
Nailed, it: Dead center!
We’ll see Hyundai and Kia expanding USA manufacturing, as well. Initial build quality, performance, and reliability of our 2019 Kia Sorento are superb. An AMERICAN CAR! Manufactured in Georgia, USA.
I heard white will not be a color option so as not to offend Elizabeth Warren.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s just something magical when Sundance writes about President Trump and his legendary negotiation skills. The article is filled with hope, excitement and faith in a deeply needed middle class American WIN! I just love reading the articles because Sundance lifts my spirit with factual evidence that what we are witnessing is nothing short of a miracle.
President Trump is building America up from the bottom, a foundation that will last the test if time and change. He didn’t nibble around the edges, he went for the entire enchilada, the auto industry and all that comes with it. It such an honor to have Donald J. Trump as our President!
Beautifully said!
In the 2 years that Trump has been president if he put 25% tariff on all Chinese products we would have manufacturing in USA, the like no one has ever seen but instead Trump keep playing games and keeps wasting time like he was and is doing with the DOJ.
Fiat/Chrysler is building a MANUFACTURING plant in Detroit.
Mildly surprised they couldn’t find a location in a right-to-work state.
Democrats easier to bribe tho.
I DON’T KNOW YOU, BUT YOU’RE NOT IN TRUMP’S CLASS ON DEAL MAKING AND RUNNING THE GOVERNMENT LIKE A BUSINESS. THE MAN IS A MIRACLE WORKER.
Bye RH.
RFI, be thankful for what you have. The world will be a better place if we count our blessings instead of sheep.
Beware the Swamp / Globalist news outlets, like CNBC who can find a speck of dust in every bowl of soup:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/05/no-deal-on-car-tariffs-as-white-house-backpedals-automakers-move-jobs.html?recirc=taboolainternal
Waiter, what is that fly doing in my soup?!?
It looks like it’s negotiating trade tariffs, sir.
VSGPDJT fuels dreams I thought were dead. Detroit,Motor City, Arsenal of Democracy, Paris of the West! In 1950s Detroit average income was 150% higher than national income. 1.8 million population. Now, no income, fewer than 700,000 pop. Downtown side walks were so crowded stepping off to the curb was often required. Now, no one with half a brain stops their car for a red light because of the danger. If life can be breathed back into Detroit absolutely anything is possible. In God we trust. God gave us Trump. MAGA/KAG!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want so badly for Detroit to make a comeback. I spent the early days of my career there and I still have a fondness for that city. It’s a shame it was so mismanaged, there’s so much great history there. They need a good Mayor. They need a Trump as a Mayor.
Fantastic news today, and excellent breakdown, as always. I couldn’t keep up with the complexity of the global/domestic trade and economic news and analysis on my own. Not smart enough and… I admit… a bit lazy outside of work work. So having everything condensed into one-, two-, three-page dense(!) articles is incredibly valuable. Preaching to the choir, I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeep: Uniquely American
Willys Overland Company
https://www.kaiserwillys.com/about-willys-overland-company
My 4’11” inch tall grandmother used to work a Willys Overland Company. Let’s see my Dad is 98 (1920) and she had him when she was 16 years old. Must have been around 1935 or so.
“Swimming with Trump? Oh, hell to the no”
Love it!
