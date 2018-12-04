Mueller Releases Flynn Sentencing Memo – Recommends Leniency, No Incarceration, Heavy Focus on Turkish Lobbying Issues…

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has released the sentencing guideline memo against General Michael Flynn (full pdf below). Within the sentencing recommendation the special counsel recommends leniency:
Here’s the full court filing, along with CTH review and opinion therein.
Notice the primary legal risk/emphasis is not directed to the *lying* issue surrounding the FBI interview with Flynn, but rather is focused on the issues surrounding the unregistered lobbying for Turkey; the FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) violation.
There’s about a page on the FBI interview, and two pages on the Turkish lobbying issues.
The Turkish lobbying was the teeth that Mueller used to keep General Michael Flynn on the ropes. Long time CTH readers might remember how we warned about this issue even before Flynn was selected for National Security Adviser [PLEASE SEE HERE]. So it does not come as a surprise to see this issue at the epicenter of Mueller’s leverage against Flynn.
Secondly, CTH warned again in August 2017 about how this issue was likely to be used against Flynn. [AGAIN SEE HERE FOR THE SECOND WARNING] The FARA issue was the preeminent leverage used by Mueller, exactly as expected.
We knew even before the election this could be a problem. As far as we could surmise at the time – the Trump Campaign and subsequent President-Elect transition team, had no idea that campaign advocate and campaign adviser Michael Flynn was also being paid to lobby in DC on behalf of the government of Turkey, and Recep Erdogan.
The entire Flynn lobbying arrangement was beyond sketchy. Before the election Flynn penned an op-ed advocating heavily for Recep Erdogan –SEE HERE– The content was entirely disconnected from the assembled foreign policy outlook of Candidate Donald Trump. The Flynn Op-Ed was actually counter to candidate Trump’s policy views. (more)
♦Now, on the issue of Flynn lying to the FBI – this is the primary focus of the media’s entire narrative construct and is part of the Mueller sentencing memo. However, if you look at the recommendation for no-incarceration; in my opinion, there’s an angle to this that has always been FUBAR.
This is complex, so please bear with me.
Many people have asked the question why would Michael Flynn have lied about talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the first place?
It’s a great question.
The Occam’s Razor answer is the toxic political environment that existed in January 2017, where the administration was being hammered by a tsunami of media narratives and political opposition claiming that any scintilla of contact with anything Russian meant that Putin and Trump were “colluding BFF’s”,…. and Flynn didn’t want to fuel that nonsense.
If you look at the timeline, there was always a sketchy set of circumstances.
Reminder: •Sunday January 15th, 2017 – VP-elect Mike Pence appears on Face The Nation. [Transcript Here]
JOHN DICKERSON: But there’s a distinction between that feeling about the press and legitimate inquiry, as you say, that the Senate Intelligence Committee is doing. Just to button up one question, did any advisor or anybody in the Trump campaign have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?
MIKE PENCE: Of course not. And I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that have swirled around the candidacy. (link)
*NOTE* Notice the incoming administration was under a false-narrative siege created by the media. At the time (early Jan, 2017) ‘any contact’ with Russians was evidence of meddling/election-collusion with Russians. VP-elect Mike Pence poorly answered the question from Dickerson from a very defensive position.
That toxic media environment and Mike Pence speaking poorly during a Face The Nation interview was the issue. Once Vice-President Mike Pence made the statement that Flynn had no contact with anyone from Russia etc. any contradictory statement from Flynn would make Pence appear compromised; so Flynn had to stick to Pence’s false point without clarification. Flynn was interviewed by the FBI on January 24th, nine days after Pence made his comments.
•Tuesday January 24th – Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was interviewed at the WH by the FBI.
During this ambush interview, disguised as a meeting, FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Agent Joe Pientka were contrasting Vice-President-elect Pence’s statements to CBS against the known action of Mike Flynn. [Flynn has three options: either (1) Flynn contradicts Pence, or (2) he tells a lie; or (3) Flynn explains Pence misspoke, those were his options.]
How Flynn responded to the line of inquiry and explained/reconciled the difference between Pence’s statement on Jan 15th, and what actually took place, is why the FBI ended up with the conclusion that Flynn wasn’t lying.
I have long believed it is within this dynamic where the FD-302 reports, written by Strzok and Pientka, then became the subject of political manipulation by Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
Stay with me and think about this carefully.
The FBI knew the content of the Flynn call with Sergey Kislyak because they were listening in. The FBI were intercepting those communications. So when Pence said no-one had any contact on January 15th, the FBI crew IMMEDIATELY knew they had a bombshell issue to exploit.
We see the evidence of the FBI knowing they had an issue to exploit, and being very nervous about doing it, in the messages between Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok who would end up doing the questioning of Flynn.
The day before the Flynn interview:
♦January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Lisa Page says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.” Weird!
♦Strzok replies: “I know. I just talked with John, we’re getting together as soon as I get in to finish that write up for Andy (MCCABE) this morning.” Strzok agrees with Page about being stressed that “THIS” could go off the rails… (Strzok’s meeting w Flynn the next day)
Why would Page & Strzok be stressed about “THIS” potentially going off the rails? The answer is simple: they knew the content of the phone call between Mike Flynn and Sergey Kislyak because they were listening in, and they were about to exploit the Pence statement to CBS. That’s why they were so nervous. They were planning and plotting with Andrew McCabe about how they were going to exploit the phone-tap.
I’m not convinced that Flynn lied. There’s a good possibility Flynn was honest but his honesty contradicted Pence’s national statement on CBS; and he likely tried to dance through a needle without being overly critical of VP-elect Pence misspeaking. Remember, the alternative, if Flynn is brutally honest, is for the media to run with a narrative about Vice-President Pence is now a national liar in the media.
That’s why the issue of how the FBI interviewers write the 302 summary of the interview becomes such an important facet. We see that dynamic again playing out in the messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok with Andrew McCabe providing the guidance.
♦February 14th, 2017, text messages – here is a note about the FBI reports filed from the Flynn interview. Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good with F-302?”
Lisa Page replies: “Launch on F 302”.
That would be Flynn’s 302. The FBI interpretation of the Flynn interview, is now the way the FBI can control the interview content…. and, specifically because the only recourse Flynn would have to contradict that FBI interpretation would be to compromise the Vice President… Flynn cannot challenge the structure of the narrative within the 302 outline.
See what happened?
Does it all make sense now?
Do you see why there are reports of the second FBI agent, Joe Pientka, saying he didn’t believe Flynn lied to them in the interview. Likely because Flynn didn’t…. but the McCabe crew jumped on the opportunity to frame a lose/lose. Either Flynn accepts a version of the 302 report where he lied; or, Flynn has to take the position that Vice President Mike Pence lied to the nation in the CBS Face The Nation interview.
See how that went down?
That’s also the likely reason why FBI Agent Joe Pietka has been kept quiet.
FUBAR !! All of it.
Not sure what to make of this… Is this all he’s got?
If Mueller had the goods, he would have leaked it and tried to take out Trump earlier. Substantial assistance doesn’t mean he implicated Trump. The MSM is conflating the two. To the MSM cooperation means implication.
Yes – but what exactly is he cooperating with?
This is not going to be popular here but Flynn story seems odd. How does a experienced spook get tripped up by strock and McCabe? Something about this always smelled bad to me. Just like sessions and RR setting up POTUS to fire Comey. I ain’t sold on Flynn.
It’s FUBAR but at least we’re not Canadians or French!
Or unfortunately these days the UK as well
The Turkish Lobbying issue…
I was really hoping that General Flynn would withdraw his plea BEFORE his case ever came to the point of sentencing.
Also, if one FIB agent says he thought the interviewee “lied” during an interview on the 302, and the second FIB agent says he thinks that the interviewee was truthful during an interview, how can the one that fits the leftist narrative always be the perspective utilized?
Yes, Flynn should have, because this was the issue…notwithstanding the surveillance, the question to VP-Elect Pence ended with “have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?”
The election was OVER at that point so firstly, Flynn calling Kislyak during the TRANSITION was AFTER the election, SO HOW COULD THERE BE COLLUSION DURING THE ELECTION?
Secondly, ARE WE TO BELIEVE THAT Kislyak was “meddling” in the election? If so, why was Kislyak not dealt with? He DID attend the President’s first address to Congress. Why not subpoena Kislyak?
At this point I am extremely curious as to just who is going to write robert “the fixer” muelears “aid of sentencing” paperwork. I would urge them not to throw out the rope anle too quickly.
It’s coming…
“angle”
lol
EXCEPT!!!!! The question Pence answered was “with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election”. Flynn was not talking with Russians who were trying to meddle in election as this was AFTER the election. SO FLYNN WAS STUPID.
Guy made General but was stupid. Got it.
If the logic is he did not want to contradict Pence statement then yes. Given talking with ambassadors kicked out after the election was over is NOT a contradiction of Pence statement.
LikeLike
The statements would not have been contradictory. However, you would have to read a transcript. Or have had a photographic memory.
How do you know if Kislyak did or did not meddle?? The crooks could’ve accused the Ambassador of meddling and they would have set Flynn up either way!
Because the word used was trying not tried.
The premise of Pence’s question by Dickerson was ‘during the election’, not afterward, during the transition.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Thank You WSB.
PS, I do believe Kislyak WAS meddling in the election because he was planted in Sessions’ own office in a meeting that no one knew why he was there. It was set up by some sketchy State Department official. Not to be confused by the Mayflower conference meeting.
This was the begining of the end for Sessions, probably. I do not think Sessions really knew what had happened.
Yes, Kislyak was “trying” to meddle😉
In my mind General Flynn is a hero. I hope his record is expunged.
I expect it will be.
Did Barbara Flynn just use a…Dare I say it…
Q sign off? #WWG1WGA
THE HORRORS!
Flynn likely saved Pence from falling into a perjury trap. Of course, at the time there was no Special Counsel, but this was moot. The FBI was laying the groundwork for one. I am now convinced more than ever that Rod Rosenstein had a plan all along to recommend firing Comey to trigger the Special Counsel.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Read my comment. No danger of Pence perjury.
Sundance what are your thoughts on my comment a few posts above?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So….are you saying the Trump’s and the Pence’s are picking up the tab here?
Good man . I hope he puts all this sh*t behind him and goes on to have a long and happy life !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, Sundance.
Yeah, remember you warning about the Turkish lobbying issues with Flynn way back. Still, I can understand why POTUS wanted him. Especially with Obama telling POTUS he should not hire Flynn (think that was before POTUS made his decision, not sure). POTUS knew Obama was afraid of something that Flynn might be able to deliver.
I seem to remember Tony Podesta lobbying for Russia in U1, without registering under FARA. Justice is FUBAR under FARA.
Yes, the Turkish lobbying issues should not have been. All Flynn should have done is register after the fact.
Instead, he gets the treatment and the Podestas walk.
Sickening two-tiered justice system, WSB.
Yep. Mueller’s entire purpose is to cover up the multitude of crimes committed by various Dem and Deep State operatives, including Podesta it would seem.
In my opinion, that is one of the sole reasons why Flynn was targeted. That sniveling wimp Obama just couldn’t stand to see someone he fired be picked up in Trump’s administration.
That, and any attack on Flynn would have dirtied up Trump.
Agree completely. They had to take Flynn down before he told the truth about them.
Also, McCabe held a personal grudge against Flynn for standing up for a female FBI agent who accused McCabe of mistreatment. She won her case.
Good reminder. I recall reading about that. It showed who Flynn was, and what kind of POS McCabe was.
So if Pence had answered “Not to my knowledge”, then they have nothing. What the hell are they doing surveilling an incoming administration to begin with? FUBAR is right.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The question was “with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election”. Nothing wrong with that. Flynn did not talk with anyone like that. He did speak with Russiian ambassadors AFTER the election.
Also, if Flynn is now officially off the hook in this ordeal, can he start giving POTUS and others information about the Barry Boys?
I really he hope he starts lowering the boom, even if he has to do so anonymously.
LikeLiked by 2 people
> “… can he [LTG Michael Flynn] start giving POTUS and others information about the Barry Boys? …”
Oblamer hated LTG Flynn’s integrity, and fired LTG Flynn from his job as the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), so Oblamer could get a more pliable and (D) loyal person in there.
This entire “investigation” rests on a lie which was used to win court approval for legal action aimed at discrediting a freely elected president. The final report, if one is actually pending, will undoubtedly find ways to criticize president Trump who, no doubt, is planning a forceful response.
Here’s what I think should happen (ahem). The president has successfully discredited the investigation, Mueller and his democrat operative staff. Once Mueller publishes his final report the president should order the FBI and the DOJ to release, unredacted, all documents pertaining to the investigation and it’s related activities. Further, the president should specifically demand that the FBI and the Mueller team publish it’s background notes, strategy session, notes, emails—in short everything that will explain just how Gen. Flynn and the other targets were charged and manipulated into testifying. We need to know specifically what they were charged with and exactly how the investigation came to issuing an indictment for each person. I think the American people need to know, for instance, just what a “perjury trap” is, how it is used, and how easily virtually anyone can be charged with perjury using this technique.
From what I understand about what happened, every American citizen is vulnerable to being entrapped in this way. This is a chilling thought, especially since it is so much like what a totalitarian state would do. Are now a 3rd world country with a dual system of justice or does our system of laws apply equally to all citizens?
Doing something like this is unprecedented because the inner workings of these kinds of investigations are always kept secret, especially as they pertain to decisions to put pressure of potential witnesses, etc. America deserves to see just what kind of people these investigators are, what they believe, and just how far they are willing to go under cover of a highly questionable investigation.. Once the inner working of the investigation are exposed, I think the president to declare the whole thing to be invalid and issue full pardons, with financial restitution, to all parties.
The House Banking scandal became a huge issue because it was an issue easily understood by many Americans.
Along with the release of the information you suggest, it should be contrasted with how Hillary was treated throughout her email scandal.
What I picked up in an interview/document was two FBI agents conducting the interview.
The one opposite of peter strzok said his questions were directed to what Flynn’s understanding of Pence’s knowledge while strzok aimed his questions directed toward what Flynn claimed happened. And thus, it was simple to interlace the inference of Flynn’s answers as a lie.
Almost as if one must preface every answer with ‘my understanding of Pence knowledge….’ and ‘my recollection of actual events was…’. Without explicitly prefacing his answers to the angle of the question, he was trapped.
Or as Hillary always says, ” I can’t recall.”
Does the fact the Trump/Russia investigation is not redacted indicated that investigation is no longer “on-going”?
Mueller is absolutely kicking butt….NOT! Papadopoulos is broken and forced to cooperate with the Mueller Good Guys with a 14 day sentence. Or as Baretta said: “don’t do duh crime if you can’t do duh time.” Any guy facing a 14 day sentence is likely to roll and do whatever the prosecutors want….NOT!
Now, Flynn is going down, trampled underfoot by the jack booted prosecutors working for Bob Mueller. Will be be able to stand being incarcerated? for what is it ZERO days. Probably….But can he do it standing on his head? Probably!
This proves POTUS 45 is a whole lot smarter than Mueller or Comey. He told Comey back in February 2017 “‘I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.'” Twenty two months later after all kinds of proceedings, Mueller is finally coming to the realization that Flynn ought to be let go.
Let Flynn go? Whitaker was the game changer. Mueller could have drug this on another year under Rosenstein
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another nothingburger from Mueller……and I thought this guy was a Marine….silly me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy one of Israel sweetly bless Col. Flynn and his family, as they move forward with their lives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is said that there are no “Ex-Marines.” Once a Marine, always a Marine.
But there are exceptions:
As with the bar shooter in CA, who was in the US Marines, the current Commandant was asked about the bar shooter’s status. The Commandant replied: “He has no honor. He is not a Marine.”
Likewise, I do not recognize the dishonorable Lawyer Robert Mueller as a former Marine. Mueller is scum.
Dear GOD forgive me…………….it should read General Flynn.
Benedict Arnold was a military officer too.
muller is a stain on all vets
Trump and Whitaker ought to control the release of the Mueller Memo. Mueller works for Whitaker. There will be NO prosecution of Trump. Thus, the report will be mere politics. As President, Trump would be well within his rights as Head of the Executive Branch waiting for Giuliani’s counter report to be finished and then releasing both the same day wit a wash-his-hands memo telling people that they can make up their own minds.
Legally, Whitaker never has to release that Special Counsel report to the Congress or public. Ever.
Don’t know if this is a good guy or not, but this tweet caught my eye. It is my sincere hope Flynn dropped MOABs on the Obama/Hillary cartel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about we ask a question further and ask if VO was in on the setup and did his part. Maybe one day we will know the whole truth of this fiasco.
> “… ask if VO was in on the setup …”
I’m a voracious reader of news, especially politics, and I have no idea who “VO” is. Can I buy a clue?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
> “Mueller is destroying the credibility of everyone who is supposed to implicate Trump in Russian collusion. …”
We mere Treepers cannot fathom the decrepit thoughts and motives of the syphilitic rotted brain of SC Robert Mueller.
Go ponder it on your own for a while.
I guess Mueller did go after everyone who tried to screw over President Trump except for those in the Clinton Campaign, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, Podesta Group, The Obama Administration, including but not limited to, The CIA, DOJ, FBI, State Department, several “outside contractors”. The US Senate, US House, and any group with democrat before or after its name? I’m sure I’ve missed a few.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^^^ put that in your pipe and smoke it, truthbomb.
Bingo. I made a list of Mueller targets and everyone did Trump dirty on some level. Mueller is cleaning out the garage in an odd way. Manafort, gates, pappy, scander lawyer, Cohen, and Flynn. dirty lobbying and crooked lawyers.
In the end, sad to say, Flynn did no favors to Pres. Trump. He should have been more forthcoming about his work for Turkey–and that this work was ongoing and coincident with the period when he was advising the Trump campaign. While I respect much of Flynn’s ideas and perspective about Russia, he created a big pothole for candidate and then President Trump.
I do think Flynn was honorable in taking the fall for Pence’s (perhaps rash, perhaps uniformed) statement in the FTN interview. From a broader perspective these missteps are not that unusual for a new administration, especially considering that almost EVERY proficient foreign policy conservative had eschewed working with the Trump campaign. And considering that Manafort was campaign manager at the time, it is not surprising that Manafort was less than careful about foreign lobbying imbroglios (in which he was well entangled).
It is beyond outrageous, of course, that Podesta and other Democrat operatives have emerged unscathed from similar and worse foreign entanglements, lobbying and corrupt pay-to-play schemes (esp. relative to Ukraine). And likewise outrageous that the FAKE CORRUPT and PROPAGANDA media were the mouthpiece and accomplices to all of this.
The details of Flynn’s “help” to Mueller are so highly redacted that one can only wonder what they are. And, it is likely we’ll never know at this point.
At least Flynn won’t have to spend time in jail (providing the judge agrees), but that must be cold comfort to him and his family since Mueller and his thugs have effectively bankrupted Flynn.
My parents had an old fashioned saying–“when you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas”. Perhaps we should recast it as “when you walk in the swamp you get caught in quicksand”.
Yes, he was honorable, and it makes me see Pence in whole new light.
Pence is a snake in the grass. Recognize him.
Yes, he knew the rules. FTN can lie all day and night to the public, but the VP must never lie to FTN. We know who runs this country.
Does this mean the Podesta’s will now go down?
Not yet.
4 big points.
Trump appointed Acting AG and Mueller got hit with call to action.
Rosenstein is out of the way.
Mueller was ordered to deliver exculpatory evidence last Feb and was stonewalling.
Mueller lost this case and paints it as a win. saves face
Will Fusion GPS get arrested for lying to Congress?
What really makes my blood boil on the LTG Michael Flynn perjury trap starts with the DoJ & FBI stonewalling the House and Senate documents requests / subpoenas, because the corrupt DoJ & FBI claimed the documents would reveal “Sources and Methods.”
Every one of those documents that have been obtained by Congree turned out to not have ANY sources and methods, but the redactions were just obscuring the revelation of FACTS that are embarrassing to the DoJ & FBI.
How about LTG Michael Flynn?
McCabe leaked the transcript of the phone call captured by the NSA between the LTG Flynn and the Russian Ambassador after PDJT was elected, during the transition.
If anyone didn’t know that NSA captures all telephone traffic, and has the printed transcript of the entire phone call at their disposal. McCabe leaked the transcript to the (D) MSM outlets. That METHOD is now blown.
Just like the (D) Senator that told the (D) MSM: “We have Osama Bin Laden’s satellite phone number and get all of his conversations.” Bin Laden NEVER used any phone again, switching to couriered messages.
McCabe EXPOSED METHODS!
I wish we were in a time of war, so these TRAITORS would get the death penalty. Since we are not at war, life sentences are the maximum we can get, IF the TRAITORS ever get tried for their TREASON!
So, since McCabe exposed METHODS, any DoJ & FBI excuse of “Sources and Methods” should be moot.
McCabe committed treason a number of time during his career long crime spree at the FBI.
However, nothing will come of it. He made it clear that if you charge him, he will take the rest of the Swamp down with him so the DOJ will not charge him.
President Trump will do nothing (except maybe a strongly worded tweet or two)
> “… [McCabe] made it clear that if you charge him, he will take the rest of the Swamp down with him …”
I say that PDJT and AAG Whitaker should take McCabe up on that offer. If the DoJ won’t prosecute, get a (R) Special Counsel (and I HATE Special Counsels).
To me, this started with unmasking, spying and an unauthorized transfer of the transition team’s information by the GSA to the Mueller team. All disgraceful.
Say wuttttt???? Don’t tell Jeff Tubin……
But does the fact that Muller says he cooperated mean that Flynn has composed and Muller has more BS weapons to attack Trump?
> “… Muller says he [LTG Michael Flynn] cooperated mean that Flynn has composed …”
I doubt that LTG Michael Flynn, after an entire military career typified by honor, who refused Obama’s coercion while he was head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and so was fired, would ever “compose.”
You must not know any men or women of high moral fortitude. I know many, just like LTG Flynn.
I’m a former Marine. Semper Fidelis is Latin for Always Faithful, but the acting Marine Corps version is Death Before Dishonor.
I remember reading “Tread Carefully” in Nov 2016 and getting that uneasy feeling. The whole Flynn thing was weird, from beginning to end.
Same with Spygate. It is just weird. From the USSC/FISA abuse all the way to the DOJ/FBI corruption. We are completely ignored, no one can hear us, we are silenced.
The never-ending cover-ups, and the vote harvesting…it’s just weird. It’s surreal to watch the MSM version on the nightly news, and then read the facts and research here. Feels like we are living in an alternate universe.
Russian collusion is this huge bureaucracy we pay for….America went to bed on 9/10/2001 and woke up to Pravda, the Politburo with Stasi, brown shirts and jack boots.
More like November 22, 1963.
Thanks for the truth Sundance. I greatly appreciate it!
We were told by the rat media that PapaD had “flipped and wore a wire.” Yet his plea agreement said he did NOT PROVIDE SUBSTANTIAL assistance = 14 days.
Flynn DID provide substantial assistance (redacted) and Mueller asks for no jail time.
Cohen pled guilty to a campaign violation that implicated Trump, that respected legal experts said WAS NOT A CRIME. (Gee do you think Clinton rat attorney Lanny Davis might have given Cohen some bad legal advice?)
With the exception of Cohen, none of Mueller’s “witnesses” have pled to anything other than “lying.” If Mueller is trying to build a conspiracy case, having his “witnesses” plead guilty to LYING is not the way to do it.
And we paid what, $50 million for this?
What particularly p’s me off is, if not for Mifsud, Halper, Downer, -the rats sent sent by the FBI/”justice” to set up/get Trump, there would be NO CRIME AGAINST PapaD.
Sorry I just WANT TO SCREAM!!!! I was just a lowly police detective.
With $50 million over 2 years I could have put a LOT OF BAD DUDES IN PRISON.
my friend. in a better world a man like you would be at the DOJ.
as it stands, the corruption is so complete that there is no one to sign off on the investigation, no one to make the arrest.
arrest any of those people and the whole swamp collapses along with implications for five eyes nations UK and AU.
for this reason the arrests aren’t coming. the very fact that these men are breathing is a tell that the swamp is very confident that President Trump will not act.
…….’no one to make the arrest’…….is it possible to make a ‘citizen arrest’ in this case?
Imagine the shock on people’s faces when they realize the reason the FIB isn’t catching the bad guys, is because the bad guys aren’t who they’re trying to catch!
Mike, Thank You! for your service!
Interesting that the monitored call to Flynn came after Russian diplomats were expelled from the country (which initiated the call to him). Obama was the one who expelled them. Another indication he was involved at the initial start of this. I wonder if he had a hand in having CBS interview Pence and what questions would be asked?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose if your goal was impeachment, you would want to clear the field before going after Trump. IE they wouldn’t want a President Pence… so maybe try to take him out first. But things don’t go that way, so they take out Flynn and move on to another plan (Mueller With Hunt?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
To up-end a man’s life, his family’s life, the life of an entire nation just to see if they can sideline a duly elected President of the United States – those who perpetrated this charade are traitors to every oath to preserve and protect and defend the Constitution they ever took.
There are no words.
I remember those articles Sundance posted when this first began, and wondered about the lobbying gig for Turkey. This makes sense now, as it’s laid out. I hope that the Flynn’s can find peace.
Didn’t we not know the ID of the second agent, Joe Pientka, for a while when this first broke? Like they might have ‘sequestered’ him, as a loose end til his mind got right?
Sorry if it was someone else. Great article.
Pientka should be the first witness in a counter suit by Flynn. Unfortunately, Flynn plead. So I do not know what kind of correction he can take.
It does seem as though Flynn was forced to plea due to undue pressure, and Pientka would bring possibly new evidence to this case if he was never deposed.
We’re just at the sentencing recommendation…..everyone has to hold their fire for just a few seconds more. Once Flynn is sentenced for his “crimes”, he can NO LONGER be prosecuted for them because of double jeopardy — and pardoning him for them can NO LONGER be “obstruction of justice”. Both Flynn and Trump will be unrestricted in this field….how long does a senate confirmation last? Can it be used after a resignation and criminal pleading?
lol Then Our President could pardon and then nominate him Attorney General.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How in the Hell were we supposed to know if the Russians we were speaking to were meddling in the election???
What a STUPID question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I take that to mean that there are Russians who were NOT “trying to meddle in the election” as well. Now the $64 question is, how does one go about determining whether the Russian you are in contact with has meddled or not. Am I suppose to ask my neighbors down the street?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
“several senior members of the Trump transition team publicly repeated false information conveyed to them by the defendant”
So Flynn conveyed false info and it was repeated and the SC had knowledge that Flynn conveyed this info via what exactly? A wire, an interview, a cocktail party and the “conveyance” of it and then being repeated is wrong on those repeating it …why?
Flynn was doing much the same as the President exploring business during campaign. In hindsight it is easy to misconstrue and obviously something better left outside the campaign. If either were democrats it wouldn’t matter…I still chuckle thinking about Bill giving speeches for millions while the wife was Secretary of State.
LikeLike