Mueller Releases Flynn Sentencing Memo – Recommends Leniency, No Incarceration, Heavy Focus on Turkish Lobbying Issues…

Posted on December 4, 2018 by

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has released the sentencing guideline memo against General Michael Flynn (full pdf below).  Within the sentencing recommendation the special counsel recommends leniency:

Here’s the full court filing, along with CTH review and opinion therein.

Notice the primary legal risk/emphasis is not directed to the *lying* issue surrounding the FBI interview with Flynn, but rather is focused on the issues surrounding the unregistered lobbying for Turkey; the FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) violation.

There’s about a page on the FBI interview, and two pages on the Turkish lobbying issues.

The Turkish lobbying was the teeth that Mueller used to keep General Michael Flynn on the ropes.  Long time CTH readers might remember how we warned about this issue even before Flynn was selected for National Security Adviser [PLEASE SEE HERE].  So it does not come as a surprise to see this issue at the epicenter of Mueller’s leverage against Flynn.

Secondly, CTH warned again in August 2017 about how this issue was likely to be used against Flynn.  [AGAIN SEE HERE FOR THE SECOND WARNING]   The FARA issue was the preeminent leverage used by Mueller, exactly as expected.

We knew even before the election this could be a problem.  As far as we could surmise at the time – the Trump Campaign and subsequent President-Elect transition team, had no idea that campaign advocate and campaign adviser Michael Flynn was also being paid to lobby in DC on behalf of the government of Turkey, and Recep Erdogan.

The entire Flynn lobbying arrangement was beyond sketchy.  Before the election Flynn penned an op-ed advocating heavily for Recep Erdogan –SEE HERE–  The content was entirely disconnected from the assembled foreign policy outlook of Candidate Donald Trump. The Flynn Op-Ed was actually counter to candidate Trump’s policy views.  (more)

♦Now, on the issue of Flynn lying to the FBI – this is the primary focus of the media’s entire narrative construct and is part of the Mueller sentencing memo.  However, if you look at the recommendation for no-incarceration; in my opinion, there’s an angle to this that has always been FUBAR.

This is complex, so please bear with me.

Many people have asked the question why would Michael Flynn have lied about talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the first place?

It’s a great question.

The Occam’s Razor answer is the toxic political environment that existed in January 2017, where the administration was being hammered by a tsunami of media narratives and political opposition claiming that any scintilla of contact with anything Russian meant that Putin and Trump were “colluding BFF’s”,…. and Flynn didn’t want to fuel that nonsense.

If you look at the timeline, there was always a sketchy set of circumstances.

Reminder:  •Sunday January 15th, 2017 – VP-elect Mike Pence appears on Face The Nation. [Transcript Here]

JOHN DICKERSON: But there’s a distinction between that feeling about the press and legitimate inquiry, as you say, that the Senate Intelligence Committee is doing. Just to button up one question, did any advisor or anybody in the Trump campaign have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?

MIKE PENCE: Of course not. And I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that have swirled around the candidacy. (link)

*NOTE* Notice the incoming administration was under a false-narrative siege created by the media.  At the time (early Jan, 2017) ‘any contact’ with Russians was evidence of meddling/election-collusion with Russians.  VP-elect Mike Pence poorly answered the question from Dickerson from a very defensive position.

That toxic media environment and Mike Pence speaking poorly during a Face The Nation interview was the issue. Once Vice-President Mike Pence made the statement that Flynn had no contact with anyone from Russia etc. any contradictory statement from Flynn would make Pence appear compromised; so Flynn had to stick to Pence’s false point without clarification.  Flynn was interviewed by the FBI on January 24th, nine days after Pence made his comments.

Tuesday January 24th – Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was interviewed at the WH by the FBI.

During this ambush interview, disguised as a meeting, FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Agent Joe Pientka were contrasting Vice-President-elect Pence’s statements to CBS against the known action of Mike Flynn.  [Flynn has three options: either (1) Flynn contradicts Pence, or (2) he tells a lie; or (3) Flynn explains Pence misspoke, those were his options.]

How Flynn responded to the line of inquiry and explained/reconciled the difference between Pence’s statement on Jan 15th, and what actually took place, is why the FBI ended up with the conclusion that Flynn wasn’t lying.

I have long believed it is within this dynamic where the FD-302 reports, written by Strzok and Pientka, then became the subject of political manipulation by Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Stay with me and think about this carefully.

The FBI knew the content of the Flynn call with Sergey Kislyak because they were listening in.  The FBI were intercepting those communications.  So when Pence said no-one had any contact on January 15th, the FBI crew IMMEDIATELY knew they had a bombshell issue to exploit.

We see the evidence of the FBI knowing they had an issue to exploit, and being very nervous about doing it, in the messages between Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok who would end up doing the questioning of Flynn.

The day before the Flynn interview:

January 23, 2017, the day before the Flynn interview, Lisa Page says: “I can feel my heart beating harder, I’m so stressed about all the ways THIS has the potential to go fully off the rails.” Weird!

♦Strzok replies: “I know. I just talked with John, we’re getting together as soon as I get in to finish that write up for Andy (MCCABE) this morning.” Strzok agrees with Page about being stressed that “THIS” could go off the rails… (Strzok’s meeting w Flynn the next day)

Why would Page & Strzok be stressed about “THIS” potentially going off the rails?  The answer is simple: they knew the content of the phone call between Mike Flynn and Sergey Kislyak because they were listening in, and they were about to exploit the Pence statement to CBS.  That’s why they were so nervous.  They were planning and plotting with Andrew McCabe about how they were going to exploit the phone-tap.

I’m not convinced that Flynn lied.  There’s a good possibility Flynn was honest but his honesty contradicted Pence’s national statement on CBS; and he likely tried to dance through a needle without being overly critical of VP-elect Pence misspeaking.   Remember, the alternative, if Flynn is brutally honest, is for the media to run with a narrative about Vice-President Pence is now a national liar in the media.

That’s why the issue of how the FBI interviewers write the 302 summary of the interview becomes such an important facet.   We see that dynamic again playing out in the messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok with Andrew McCabe providing the guidance.

February 14th, 2017, text messages – here is a note about the FBI reports filed from the Flynn interview.  Peter Strzok asks Lisa Page if FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is OK with his report: “Also, is Andy good with F-302?”

Lisa Page replies: “Launch on F 302”.

That would be Flynn’s 302.  The FBI interpretation of the Flynn interview, is now the way the FBI can control the interview content…. and, specifically because the only recourse Flynn would have to contradict that FBI interpretation would be to compromise the Vice President… Flynn cannot challenge the structure of the narrative within the 302 outline.

See what happened?

Does it all make sense now?

Do you see why there are reports of the second FBI agent, Joe Pientka, saying he didn’t believe Flynn lied to them in the interview.  Likely because Flynn didn’t…. but the McCabe crew jumped on the opportunity to frame a lose/lose.  Either Flynn accepts a version of the 302 report where he lied; or, Flynn has to take the position that Vice President Mike Pence lied to the nation in the CBS Face The Nation interview.

See how that went down?

That’s also the likely reason why FBI Agent Joe Pietka has been kept quiet.

FUBAR !!  All of it.

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Mike pence, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, TowerGate, Treason, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

105 Responses to Mueller Releases Flynn Sentencing Memo – Recommends Leniency, No Incarceration, Heavy Focus on Turkish Lobbying Issues…

  1. Nigella says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Not sure what to make of this… Is this all he’s got?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. TheLastDemocrat says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    The Turkish Lobbying issue…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. AmericaFirst says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    I was really hoping that General Flynn would withdraw his plea BEFORE his case ever came to the point of sentencing.

    Also, if one FIB agent says he thought the interviewee “lied” during an interview on the 302, and the second FIB agent says he thinks that the interviewee was truthful during an interview, how can the one that fits the leftist narrative always be the perspective utilized?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      Yes, Flynn should have, because this was the issue…notwithstanding the surveillance, the question to VP-Elect Pence ended with “have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?”

      The election was OVER at that point so firstly, Flynn calling Kislyak during the TRANSITION was AFTER the election, SO HOW COULD THERE BE COLLUSION DURING THE ELECTION?

      Secondly, ARE WE TO BELIEVE THAT Kislyak was “meddling” in the election? If so, why was Kislyak not dealt with? He DID attend the President’s first address to Congress. Why not subpoena Kislyak?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Artymisfoul says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    EXCEPT!!!!! The question Pence answered was “with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election”. Flynn was not talking with Russians who were trying to meddle in election as this was AFTER the election. SO FLYNN WAS STUPID.

    Like

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  6. chojun says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Flynn likely saved Pence from falling into a perjury trap. Of course, at the time there was no Special Counsel, but this was moot. The FBI was laying the groundwork for one. I am now convinced more than ever that Rod Rosenstein had a plan all along to recommend firing Comey to trigger the Special Counsel.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. sundance says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    First time it all makes perfect sense to me.

    Thanks, Sundance.

    Yeah, remember you warning about the Turkish lobbying issues with Flynn way back. Still, I can understand why POTUS wanted him. Especially with Obama telling POTUS he should not hire Flynn (think that was before POTUS made his decision, not sure). POTUS knew Obama was afraid of something that Flynn might be able to deliver.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. WonkoTheSane says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    So if Pence had answered “Not to my knowledge”, then they have nothing. What the hell are they doing surveilling an incoming administration to begin with? FUBAR is right.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Artymisfoul says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      The question was “with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election”. Nothing wrong with that. Flynn did not talk with anyone like that. He did speak with Russiian ambassadors AFTER the election.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Also, if Flynn is now officially off the hook in this ordeal, can he start giving POTUS and others information about the Barry Boys?

    I really he hope he starts lowering the boom, even if he has to do so anonymously.

    Stealth Jeff might be fake (is fake), but Stealth Michael could be incredible.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Newton Love says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      > “… can he [LTG Michael Flynn] start giving POTUS and others information about the Barry Boys? …”

      Oblamer hated LTG Flynn’s integrity, and fired LTG Flynn from his job as the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), so Oblamer could get a more pliable and (D) loyal person in there.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. Garrison Hall says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    This entire “investigation” rests on a lie which was used to win court approval for legal action aimed at discrediting a freely elected president. The final report, if one is actually pending, will undoubtedly find ways to criticize president Trump who, no doubt, is planning a forceful response.

    Here’s what I think should happen (ahem). The president has successfully discredited the investigation, Mueller and his democrat operative staff. Once Mueller publishes his final report the president should order the FBI and the DOJ to release, unredacted, all documents pertaining to the investigation and it’s related activities. Further, the president should specifically demand that the FBI and the Mueller team publish it’s background notes, strategy session, notes, emails—in short everything that will explain just how Gen. Flynn and the other targets were charged and manipulated into testifying. We need to know specifically what they were charged with and exactly how the investigation came to issuing an indictment for each person. I think the American people need to know, for instance, just what a “perjury trap” is, how it is used, and how easily virtually anyone can be charged with perjury using this technique.

    From what I understand about what happened, every American citizen is vulnerable to being entrapped in this way. This is a chilling thought, especially since it is so much like what a totalitarian state would do. Are now a 3rd world country with a dual system of justice or does our system of laws apply equally to all citizens?

    Doing something like this is unprecedented because the inner workings of these kinds of investigations are always kept secret, especially as they pertain to decisions to put pressure of potential witnesses, etc. America deserves to see just what kind of people these investigators are, what they believe, and just how far they are willing to go under cover of a highly questionable investigation.. Once the inner working of the investigation are exposed, I think the president to declare the whole thing to be invalid and issue full pardons, with financial restitution, to all parties.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Republicanvet91 says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      The House Banking scandal became a huge issue because it was an issue easily understood by many Americans.

      Along with the release of the information you suggest, it should be contrasted with how Hillary was treated throughout her email scandal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. andy says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    What I picked up in an interview/document was two FBI agents conducting the interview.
    The one opposite of peter strzok said his questions were directed to what Flynn’s understanding of Pence’s knowledge while strzok aimed his questions directed toward what Flynn claimed happened. And thus, it was simple to interlace the inference of Flynn’s answers as a lie.
    Almost as if one must preface every answer with ‘my understanding of Pence knowledge….’ and ‘my recollection of actual events was…’. Without explicitly prefacing his answers to the angle of the question, he was trapped.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. All Too Much says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Does the fact the Trump/Russia investigation is not redacted indicated that investigation is no longer “on-going”?

    Like

    Reply
  14. pnj01 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Mueller is absolutely kicking butt….NOT! Papadopoulos is broken and forced to cooperate with the Mueller Good Guys with a 14 day sentence. Or as Baretta said: “don’t do duh crime if you can’t do duh time.” Any guy facing a 14 day sentence is likely to roll and do whatever the prosecutors want….NOT!

    Now, Flynn is going down, trampled underfoot by the jack booted prosecutors working for Bob Mueller. Will be be able to stand being incarcerated? for what is it ZERO days. Probably….But can he do it standing on his head? Probably!

    This proves POTUS 45 is a whole lot smarter than Mueller or Comey. He told Comey back in February 2017 “‘I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.'” Twenty two months later after all kinds of proceedings, Mueller is finally coming to the realization that Flynn ought to be let go.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Clinteastwood says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Another nothingburger from Mueller……and I thought this guy was a Marine….silly me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • the5thranchhand says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      Mueller gave up his Marine beret for a black hat long ago! It happens occasionally, not often.
      May the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy one of Israel sweetly bless Col. Flynn and his family, as they move forward with their lives.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Newton Love says:
        December 4, 2018 at 11:54 pm

        I’m a former (active duty) Marine.
        It is said that there are no “Ex-Marines.” Once a Marine, always a Marine.

        But there are exceptions:
        As with the bar shooter in CA, who was in the US Marines, the current Commandant was asked about the bar shooter’s status. The Commandant replied: “He has no honor. He is not a Marine.”

        Likewise, I do not recognize the dishonorable Lawyer Robert Mueller as a former Marine. Mueller is scum.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • the5thranchhand says:
        December 4, 2018 at 11:59 pm

        Dear GOD forgive me…………….it should read General Flynn.

        Like

        Reply
    • Doug says:
      December 5, 2018 at 12:16 am

      Benedict Arnold was a military officer too.
      muller is a stain on all vets

      Like

      Reply
  16. pnj01 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Trump and Whitaker ought to control the release of the Mueller Memo. Mueller works for Whitaker. There will be NO prosecution of Trump. Thus, the report will be mere politics. As President, Trump would be well within his rights as Head of the Executive Branch waiting for Giuliani’s counter report to be finished and then releasing both the same day wit a wash-his-hands memo telling people that they can make up their own minds.

    Like

    Reply
  17. John Doe says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Don’t know if this is a good guy or not, but this tweet caught my eye. It is my sincere hope Flynn dropped MOABs on the Obama/Hillary cartel.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. AbeLincoln says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    How about we ask a question further and ask if VO was in on the setup and did his part. Maybe one day we will know the whole truth of this fiasco.

    Like

    Reply
    • Newton Love says:
      December 5, 2018 at 12:00 am

      > “… ask if VO was in on the setup …”

      I’m a voracious reader of news, especially politics, and I have no idea who “VO” is. Can I buy a clue?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. truthbomb says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    If you ignore all of Trump’s rhetoric to the contrary, Mueller has gone after everyone that in some way tried to screw Trump over, with the worst case being moles planted in his campaign like Manafort. As Sundance pointed out, Flynn hid his Turkish lobbying from Trump, lobbying money earned on positions contrary to Trump’s ME policies.

    Like

    Reply
    • Montana says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:24 pm

      You are way off base.

      Like

      Reply
      • truthbomb says:
        December 4, 2018 at 11:36 pm

        Mueller is destroying the credibility of everyone who is supposed to implicate Trump in Russian collusion. Explain that to me.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Newton Love says:
          December 5, 2018 at 12:03 am

          > “Mueller is destroying the credibility of everyone who is supposed to implicate Trump in Russian collusion. …”

          We mere Treepers cannot fathom the decrepit thoughts and motives of the syphilitic rotted brain of SC Robert Mueller.

          Go ponder it on your own for a while.

          Like

          Reply
    • Bing says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      I guess Mueller did go after everyone who tried to screw over President Trump except for those in the Clinton Campaign, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, Podesta Group, The Obama Administration, including but not limited to, The CIA, DOJ, FBI, State Department, several “outside contractors”. The US Senate, US House, and any group with democrat before or after its name? I’m sure I’ve missed a few.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Teddy Blanchard says:
      December 5, 2018 at 12:12 am

      Bingo. I made a list of Mueller targets and everyone did Trump dirty on some level. Mueller is cleaning out the garage in an odd way. Manafort, gates, pappy, scander lawyer, Cohen, and Flynn. dirty lobbying and crooked lawyers.

      Like

      Reply
  20. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    In the end, sad to say, Flynn did no favors to Pres. Trump. He should have been more forthcoming about his work for Turkey–and that this work was ongoing and coincident with the period when he was advising the Trump campaign. While I respect much of Flynn’s ideas and perspective about Russia, he created a big pothole for candidate and then President Trump.

    I do think Flynn was honorable in taking the fall for Pence’s (perhaps rash, perhaps uniformed) statement in the FTN interview. From a broader perspective these missteps are not that unusual for a new administration, especially considering that almost EVERY proficient foreign policy conservative had eschewed working with the Trump campaign. And considering that Manafort was campaign manager at the time, it is not surprising that Manafort was less than careful about foreign lobbying imbroglios (in which he was well entangled).

    It is beyond outrageous, of course, that Podesta and other Democrat operatives have emerged unscathed from similar and worse foreign entanglements, lobbying and corrupt pay-to-play schemes (esp. relative to Ukraine). And likewise outrageous that the FAKE CORRUPT and PROPAGANDA media were the mouthpiece and accomplices to all of this.

    The details of Flynn’s “help” to Mueller are so highly redacted that one can only wonder what they are. And, it is likely we’ll never know at this point.

    At least Flynn won’t have to spend time in jail (providing the judge agrees), but that must be cold comfort to him and his family since Mueller and his thugs have effectively bankrupted Flynn.

    My parents had an old fashioned saying–“when you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas”. Perhaps we should recast it as “when you walk in the swamp you get caught in quicksand”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Right to reply says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Does this mean the Podesta’s will now go down?

    Like

    Reply
  22. Leucotheahints says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    4 big points.

    Trump appointed Acting AG and Mueller got hit with call to action.
    Rosenstein is out of the way.
    Mueller was ordered to deliver exculpatory evidence last Feb and was stonewalling.
    Mueller lost this case and paints it as a win. saves face

    Will Fusion GPS get arrested for lying to Congress?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Newton Love says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    What really makes my blood boil on the LTG Michael Flynn perjury trap starts with the DoJ & FBI stonewalling the House and Senate documents requests / subpoenas, because the corrupt DoJ & FBI claimed the documents would reveal “Sources and Methods.”

    Every one of those documents that have been obtained by Congree turned out to not have ANY sources and methods, but the redactions were just obscuring the revelation of FACTS that are embarrassing to the DoJ & FBI.

    How about LTG Michael Flynn?

    McCabe leaked the transcript of the phone call captured by the NSA between the LTG Flynn and the Russian Ambassador after PDJT was elected, during the transition.

    If anyone didn’t know that NSA captures all telephone traffic, and has the printed transcript of the entire phone call at their disposal. McCabe leaked the transcript to the (D) MSM outlets. That METHOD is now blown.

    Just like the (D) Senator that told the (D) MSM: “We have Osama Bin Laden’s satellite phone number and get all of his conversations.” Bin Laden NEVER used any phone again, switching to couriered messages.

    McCabe EXPOSED METHODS!

    I wish we were in a time of war, so these TRAITORS would get the death penalty. Since we are not at war, life sentences are the maximum we can get, IF the TRAITORS ever get tried for their TREASON!

    So, since McCabe exposed METHODS, any DoJ & FBI excuse of “Sources and Methods” should be moot.

    Like

    Reply
    • tanfords says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      McCabe committed treason a number of time during his career long crime spree at the FBI.

      However, nothing will come of it. He made it clear that if you charge him, he will take the rest of the Swamp down with him so the DOJ will not charge him.

      President Trump will do nothing (except maybe a strongly worded tweet or two)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Newton Love says:
        December 5, 2018 at 12:11 am

        > “… [McCabe] made it clear that if you charge him, he will take the rest of the Swamp down with him …”

        I say that PDJT and AAG Whitaker should take McCabe up on that offer. If the DoJ won’t prosecute, get a (R) Special Counsel (and I HATE Special Counsels).

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • WSB says:
      December 5, 2018 at 12:12 am

      To me, this started with unmasking, spying and an unauthorized transfer of the transition team’s information by the GSA to the Mueller team. All disgraceful.

      Like

      Reply
  24. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Say wuttttt???? Don’t tell Jeff Tubin……

    Like

    Reply
  25. avi says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    But does the fact that Muller says he cooperated mean that Flynn has composed and Muller has more BS weapons to attack Trump?

    Like

    Reply
    • Newton Love says:
      December 5, 2018 at 12:17 am

      > “… Muller says he [LTG Michael Flynn] cooperated mean that Flynn has composed …”

      I doubt that LTG Michael Flynn, after an entire military career typified by honor, who refused Obama’s coercion while he was head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and so was fired, would ever “compose.”

      You must not know any men or women of high moral fortitude. I know many, just like LTG Flynn.

      I’m a former Marine. Semper Fidelis is Latin for Always Faithful, but the acting Marine Corps version is Death Before Dishonor.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    I remember reading “Tread Carefully” in Nov 2016 and getting that uneasy feeling. The whole Flynn thing was weird, from beginning to end.

    Same with Spygate. It is just weird. From the USSC/FISA abuse all the way to the DOJ/FBI corruption. We are completely ignored, no one can hear us, we are silenced.

    The never-ending cover-ups, and the vote harvesting…it’s just weird. It’s surreal to watch the MSM version on the nightly news, and then read the facts and research here. Feels like we are living in an alternate universe.

    Russian collusion is this huge bureaucracy we pay for….America went to bed on 9/10/2001 and woke up to Pravda, the Politburo with Stasi, brown shirts and jack boots.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. Justice Warrior says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:44 pm

    Thanks for the truth Sundance. I greatly appreciate it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Mike says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    We were told by the rat media that PapaD had “flipped and wore a wire.” Yet his plea agreement said he did NOT PROVIDE SUBSTANTIAL assistance = 14 days.

    Flynn DID provide substantial assistance (redacted) and Mueller asks for no jail time.

    Cohen pled guilty to a campaign violation that implicated Trump, that respected legal experts said WAS NOT A CRIME. (Gee do you think Clinton rat attorney Lanny Davis might have given Cohen some bad legal advice?)

    With the exception of Cohen, none of Mueller’s “witnesses” have pled to anything other than “lying.” If Mueller is trying to build a conspiracy case, having his “witnesses” plead guilty to LYING is not the way to do it.

    And we paid what, $50 million for this?

    What particularly p’s me off is, if not for Mifsud, Halper, Downer, -the rats sent sent by the FBI/”justice” to set up/get Trump, there would be NO CRIME AGAINST PapaD.

    Sorry I just WANT TO SCREAM!!!! I was just a lowly police detective.

    With $50 million over 2 years I could have put a LOT OF BAD DUDES IN PRISON.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • tanfords says:
      December 4, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      my friend. in a better world a man like you would be at the DOJ.

      as it stands, the corruption is so complete that there is no one to sign off on the investigation, no one to make the arrest.

      arrest any of those people and the whole swamp collapses along with implications for five eyes nations UK and AU.

      for this reason the arrests aren’t coming. the very fact that these men are breathing is a tell that the swamp is very confident that President Trump will not act.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      December 5, 2018 at 12:10 am

      Imagine the shock on people’s faces when they realize the reason the FIB isn’t catching the bad guys, is because the bad guys aren’t who they’re trying to catch!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Newton Love says:
      December 5, 2018 at 12:20 am

      Mike, Thank You! for your service!

      Like

      Reply
  29. Mike says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Interesting that the monitored call to Flynn came after Russian diplomats were expelled from the country (which initiated the call to him). Obama was the one who expelled them. Another indication he was involved at the initial start of this. I wonder if he had a hand in having CBS interview Pence and what questions would be asked?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. Beth02 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    So am I reading this right they weren’t trying to get Flynn – they were really trying to get Pence but they ended up with Flynn?

    I suppose if your goal was impeachment, you would want to clear the field before going after Trump. IE they wouldn’t want a President Pence… so maybe try to take him out first. But things don’t go that way, so they take out Flynn and move on to another plan (Mueller With Hunt?)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. bessie2003 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    To up-end a man’s life, his family’s life, the life of an entire nation just to see if they can sideline a duly elected President of the United States – those who perpetrated this charade are traitors to every oath to preserve and protect and defend the Constitution they ever took.

    There are no words.

    I remember those articles Sundance posted when this first began, and wondered about the lobbying gig for Turkey. This makes sense now, as it’s laid out. I hope that the Flynn’s can find peace.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. MIKE says:
    December 4, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Didn’t we not know the ID of the second agent, Joe Pientka, for a while when this first broke? Like they might have ‘sequestered’ him, as a loose end til his mind got right?
    Sorry if it was someone else. Great article.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      December 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Pientka should be the first witness in a counter suit by Flynn. Unfortunately, Flynn plead. So I do not know what kind of correction he can take.

      It does seem as though Flynn was forced to plea due to undue pressure, and Pientka would bring possibly new evidence to this case if he was never deposed.

      Like

      Reply
  33. cthulhu says:
    December 5, 2018 at 12:07 am

    We’re just at the sentencing recommendation…..everyone has to hold their fire for just a few seconds more. Once Flynn is sentenced for his “crimes”, he can NO LONGER be prosecuted for them because of double jeopardy — and pardoning him for them can NO LONGER be “obstruction of justice”. Both Flynn and Trump will be unrestricted in this field….how long does a senate confirmation last? Can it be used after a resignation and criminal pleading?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Doug says:
    December 5, 2018 at 12:09 am

    “””did any advisor or anybody in the Trump campaign have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?”””

    How in the Hell were we supposed to know if the Russians we were speaking to were meddling in the election???

    What a STUPID question.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 5, 2018 at 12:10 am

    ” did any advisor or anybody in the Trump campaign have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?”

    I take that to mean that there are Russians who were NOT “trying to meddle in the election” as well. Now the $64 question is, how does one go about determining whether the Russian you are in contact with has meddled or not. Am I suppose to ask my neighbors down the street?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. CopperTop says:
    December 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Question: SD’s version of memo on ScribID doc…page 10/13:

    “several senior members of the Trump transition team publicly repeated false information conveyed to them by the defendant”

    So Flynn conveyed false info and it was repeated and the SC had knowledge that Flynn conveyed this info via what exactly? A wire, an interview, a cocktail party and the “conveyance” of it and then being repeated is wrong on those repeating it …why?

    Like

    Reply
  37. ALEX says:
    December 5, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Flynn was doing much the same as the President exploring business during campaign. In hindsight it is easy to misconstrue and obviously something better left outside the campaign. If either were democrats it wouldn’t matter…I still chuckle thinking about Bill giving speeches for millions while the wife was Secretary of State.

    My biggest gripe starting a week after Election Day was having all these people on the fake news shows, which are set ups over and over. Both Flynn and Pence were set up over a stupid Sunday show no one really watches. Sally Yates called it blackmail…lol…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s