Byron York Ponders The Flynn Puzzle Question…

In a curious article tonight Byron York presents an odd dynamic surrounding the Michael Flynn “lie narrative.” York points out that in March 2017, James Comey told a closed session of congress that he didn’t think Michael Flynn lied to FBI investigators; yet in December 2017, Flynn accepted a plea therein. York is puzzled – SEE HERE –
As we previously shared, the answer to the question(s) presented within the Flynn article are really not that difficult to figure out.
There was absolutely NOTHING wrong with the President-Elect’s Transition Team talking to any foreign government, or any official within any foreign government. Ever. Period. Actually, that’s exactly what transition teams are supposed to do; they reach out and receive information from foreign government officials as the starting point to communication with a new administration.
Many people have asked the question why would Michael Flynn have lied about talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the first place?
It's a great question.
The Occam’s Razor answer is the toxic political environment that existed in January 2017, where the administration was being hammered by a tsunami of media narratives and political opposition claiming that any scintilla of contact with anything Russian meant that Putin and Trump were “colluding BFF’s”,…. and Flynn didn’t want to fuel that nonsense.
That toxic media environment and Mike Pence speaking poorly during a Face The Nation interview was the issue. Once Vice-President Mike Pence made the statement that Flynn had no contact with anyone from Russia etc. any contradictory statement from Flynn would make Pence appear compromised; so Flynn had to stick to Pence’s false point without clarification.
Reminder: •Sunday January 15th, 2017 – VP-elect Mike Pence appears on Face The Nation. [Transcript Here]
JOHN DICKERSON: But there’s a distinction between that feeling about the press and legitimate inquiry, as you say, that the Senate Intelligence Committee is doing. Just to button up one question, did any advisor or anybody in the Trump campaign have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?
MIKE PENCE: Of course not. And I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that have swirled around the candidacy. (link)
*NOTE* Notice the incoming administration was under a false siege created by entirely false narratives. At the time (early Jan, 2017) ‘any contact’ with Russians was evidence of meddling/election-collusion with Russians. VP-elect Mike Pence poorly answered the question from Dickerson from a very defensive position.
Mike Flynn had, as his rightful role in the transition demanded, actually discussed various political issues with lots of foreign representatives including Russians. Mike Pence said there were no contacts with campaign advisers, yet never clarified the transition team would have done so as needed.
It was VP Pence who created the problem for General Mike Flynn.
•Friday January 20th – Inauguration
•Tuesday January 24th – Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was interviewed at the WH by the FBI.
During this ambush interview, disguised as a meeting, FBI Agent Peter Strzok and [unknown official] were contrasting Vice-President-elect Pence’s statements to CBS against the known action of Mike Flynn. [Flynn has two options: either (1) Flynn contradicts Pence, or (2) he tells a lie, those were his options.]
•Wednesday January 25th – The Department of Justice, National Security Division, (at this timeframe Mary McCord was head of the DOJ-NSD) – received a detailed readout from the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn. Yates said she felt “it was important to get this information to the White House as quickly as possible.”
•Thursday January 26th – (morning) Yates called McGahn first thing that morning to tell him she had “a very sensitive matter” that had to be discussed face to face. McGahn agreed to meet with Yates later that afternoon.
•Thursday January 26th – (afternoon) Sally Yates traveled to the White House along with a senior member of the DOJ’s National Security Division, Mary McCord, who was overseeing the matter. This was Yates’ first meeting with McGahn in his office, which also acts as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).
Yates said she began their meeting by laying out the media accounts and media statements made by Vice President Mike Pence and other high-ranking White House officials about General Flynn’s activity “that we knew not to be the truth.”
According to Sally Yates testimony, she and Mary McCord reportedly presented all the information to McGahn so the White House could take action that they deemed appropriate. When asked by McGahn if Flynn should be fired, Yates answered, “that really wasn’t our call.”
Yates also said her decision to notify the White House counsel had been discussed “at great length.” According to her testimony: “Certainly leading up to our notification on the 26th, it was a topic of a whole lot of discussion in DOJ and with other members of the intel community.”
•Friday January 27th – (morning) White House Counsel Don McGahn called Yates in the morning and asked if she could come back to his office.
•Friday January 27th – (late afternoon) According to her testimony, Sally Yates returned to the White House late that afternoon. One of McGahn’s topics discussed was whether Flynn could be prosecuted for his conduct.
Specifically, according to Yates, one of the questions *McGahn asked Yates: “Why does it matter to DOJ if one White House official lies to another?” She explained that it “was a whole lot more than that,” and reviewed the same issues outlined the prior day.
*If you consider that McGahn was trying to thread the needle between Mike Pence’s poorly worded response to CBS, and Michael Flynn’s questioning that came after Pence’s statement. ie. McGahn could see the no-win situation Flynn was in during that inquisition.
McGahn then expressed his concern that taking any action might interfere with the FBI investigation of Flynn, and Yates said it wouldn’t: “It wouldn’t really be fair of us to tell you this and then expect you to sit on your hands,” Yates claims to have told McGahn.
McGahn asked if he could look at the underlying evidence of Flynn’s conduct, and she said they would work with the FBI over the weekend and “get back with him on Monday morning.”
•Friday January 27th, 2017 – (evening) In what appears to be only a few hours later, President Trump is having dinner with FBI Director James Comey where President Trump asked if he was under investigation.
Now, accepting the politicization of the entire Russian Conspiracy Narrative that was leading the headlines for the two months prior to this dinner; and knowing moments earlier your Chief White House counsel informs you that two political operatives (Yates and McCord) from the DOJ were providing classified intelligence reports about General Flynn; and knowing the prior months (Nov/Dec/Jan) were fraught with leaks from intelligence reports identical to those discussed; wouldn’t you perhaps think that any action you take could be utilized to add fuel to this Russian narrative? And/Or be used by these same leak facilitators to make something seem like something it is not?
Think about it.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller later charged Flynn (full pdf below) with falsely telling FBI agents that he did not ask the ambassador “to refrain from escalating the situation” in response to the sanctions.
According to the plea, while being questioned by FBI agents on January 24, 2017, Flynn also lied when he claimed he could not recall a subsequent conversation with Kislyak, in which the ambassador told Flynn that the Putin regime had “chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of [Flynn’s] request.”
Furthermore, a week before the sanctions were imposed, Flynn had also spoken to Kislyak, asking the ambassador to delay or defeat a vote on a pending United Nations resolution.
The criminal complaint charges Flynn lied to the FBI by denying both that he’d made this request and that he’d spoken afterward with Kislyak about Russia’s response to it.
There was nothing wrong with the incoming national-security adviser’s having meetings with foreign counterparts or discussing such matters as the sanctions in those meetings.
However, lying to the FBI is the process crime that has led to Flynn’s admissions herein:
As we have shared from the beginning – this is all about DC politics, not judicial crimes in the same vein as everyone else would be charged.
You cannot view action through the transactional prism of modern judicial proceedings as they relate to you and me. These are political struggles taking place inside the venue of the legal system. The players use the legal system to game out the optics and narrative of political battles for ideological wins and losses.
In essence, this is about leverage for political use and the “small group” weaponized intelligence, investigations and the legal system as part of their larger “insurance policy” against a Trump administration. James Comey’s friend Benjamin Wittes explained exactly what was needed in October 2016 – SEE HERE.
Nothing about the 2017 Russian dynamic was factually encompassing President Trump; it was/is all about optics, narratives and political leverage. However, everything about this dynamic was/is factually encompassing the existential threat that outsider Trump represented to the established way of life in the DC Swamp.
All of the participants were key stakeholders in keeping President Trump from draining the swamp-life that affords them power, influence and indulgence. If we drop the legal prism and review everything from the perspective of gaining political leverage against an incoming administration it all makes sense.
I’ll be honest- I hope they all got to prison, though we all know that’s not likely. But if I had to pick one person of the bunch, and only one to spend time in a federal penitentiary, it would be Sally Yates. Hell, I’d invite Adam Schiff to Thanksgiving dinner if that’s what it took to put that woman behind bars.
If I could choose only ONE to go to jail it would be Barack Obama! His jailing would so sadden the rest of the co conspirators that I would always be happy. Hillary would be a close second.
In a heart beat, I’d choose Hillary!!!! There’s enough of us…..we could each name one and we’d get them all in jail real quick!
This line of comments and replies is starting to sound like a great new Board Game.
The board game “Life” could be rebooted as “Life: Without Parole”.
LOL. I LIKE it.
OK, then I vote Soros off first. Unless somenone has a Rothchilds’ gameboard crest.
I call Comey!
Not even a close call…
LOCK HER UP!
What do you mean, “Lock them up” ??? Hang the bast@rds !!!
The one with the most perps in The Go To Jail Corner wins. Man. This is such a great ne Monopoly game.
Just rename it Traitor!
Instead of properties around the board’s perimeter they would be Obamagate conspirators. There might still be cards, but instead of deeds they would be rap sheets. The dye cast metal game pieces might be handcuffs, police cars, paddy wagons, lie detectors, ankle monitors etc.
Tony Rezko could be on a corner…LOL!!!
The Devilbat, I completely agree as all are traitors and traitors are hung or shot. Sending any one of them to prison leaves them open to continue to run things while there so is not an option at all. Removal from the planet is what must be done whether by gallows or bullets (gallows cheaper).
What I’m worried about is how insulated obama seems to be. He can claim he knew about a counter intelligence operation using fisa warrants and other surveillance- but that it was all done in name of national security.
He can claim he did not know the details of the origins of the dossier and the fact that there were misrepresentations to fisa court.
He can even claim that even though his PDB s are full of crap about trump team and not russia related ( the stuff Nunes saw and was shocked by) but hey, as claimed in rice CYA email, he ordered his fbi et al to go by the book- Ie do nothing with this information.
I am worried the only way obama goes down is if someone snitches on him. I don’t think rice will- she sees obama as a Black hope. Comey will probably kill him self soon. Brennan and clapper are lowlifes who will probably see their falling on the sword for him as heroic.
And I don’t think the strzok Page and priestaps of the world were directly connected to obama.
Treepers, what you think? Can we get him?
No….but that’s ok. Perspective, every day he wakes up and knows his agenda was blown away by a political novice. Every day he thinks about how close he was to still weilding some power behind the scenes in his ultra leftist/fascist fantasy that once was the US. And some days…he even has to wake up to Michelle.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Obama won’t go to jail– he’s very insulated, I’m sure. But he will be the OJ Simpson of Presidents. Works for me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It will kill him that his reputation and legacy are in tatters. His former devotees will start to ignore him which is a fate worse than death for someone like Obama. I used to think Carter was sort of pathetic. Obama will be much more so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree, I have no doubt Fake44 will be indicted and tried by a military tribunal. He will be found guilty of treason, punishable by death, and everything signed by this monster will become moot. It may a few years, but we will be witnesses to seeing the first POTUS get his just desserts for what he has done to this nation, he is going down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No he won’t. There will riots if Oboggers is prosecuted. They don’t care what he has done, aka, OJ trial. The best we can hope for is that his assets will be seized behind the scenes.
” And some days…he even has to wake up to Michael”.
FIFY!
I believe that the truth shall come out, but for Obama to finally get named in all of this will take a while. Let’s start with the smaller fish who are already under full investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Rice will in fact snitch on the bampster. There’s “taking one for the team” expecting the Hag to win; and the reality of facing jail time since PDJT did. Worst case, she gets jail time… quite duly deserved if for no other reason than Benghazi…
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, he is already gotten. Given the incredibly shocking corruption in the DOJ, FBI, State and Intel agencies just on this dossier, if Obama did not know about it, he was incompetent.
I would settle for all of his supporters knowing their all-knowing, smartest man evah! Lightbringer was too incompetent to know of all of the illegal activities of so many of his cabinet members or other top administration officials.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Incompetent if he didn’t know, treasonously corrupt if he did. WIN WIN FOR US EITHER WAY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once Hillary’s trial date is set, some of O’s emails will mysteriously show up.
Kenyan wall.
Zimbalist, I read last year that Flynn was asked by Obama to make call or calls to Russia. Where has that statement gone?
The artist that painted Michelle has some lovely unifying prequels in her collection. So telling of the Obama’s to choose that artist to immortalize them.
Seriously, if that doesn’t shake you and make you realize how lucky we all are that Trump kicked their asses nothing will.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s a toss up between Yates and Rice for me. Hell, if we could get Yates and Rice I’d donate to all the Dems on the HPSIC and that dummy Warner. They are such morons we should thank them. I bet Brennan and Clapper want to smack all those idiots for foiling their plan.
LikeLike
Now that's desperate!
I really like bringing back the rope.
I don’t think we should have to pay Club Fed dues for the next 50 years.
I don’t want the possibility that they are pardoned and discharged from prison if the systemic poison is already too much, and the US then travels further down the Roman (or some -ist) road to ruin, a la Nero, Caligula etc.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So…did Strzok change the paperwork and lie to frame Flynn?
Is there a recording of the interview?
Surely it was recorded. Flynn is too smart not to have a recording.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree gfl. Flynn was too smart to fall for anything. For me, this is one of the more perplexing events. Of course when our team goes into msm enemy territory every Sunday, with only a defense, casualties are inevitable. Flynn was a mega loss early on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disagree. He is too smart to have recorded it. It is the recordings that cause the real problems not possible misinterpretations or misunderstandings or even stating something true but inarticulatly so as to leave it open for a misinterpretation.
Nixon wished he did not have his conversations taped. I would hope that Flynn was smart enough to know his history and to have learned from Nixon’s mistake.
LikeLike
He wasn’t smart enough to bring a lawyer or refuse the meeting or stop answering questions rather than lying. Yes, they set him up for the process crime. But he wasn’t smart enough to stay out of the trap.
I think it is disgusting how they run these entrapments. Could catch a lot of good people. But let’s not kid ourselves that Flynn was super smart and playing 5d chess. They set him up, he fell for it, they took him down.
Definitely some things they did wrong like leaking the conversation. But Fynn was neither 100% honest nor 100% wary.
He didn’t plead guilty for no reason. And if he had, for some 6d chess, that would be a lie. But he didn’t. He told a minor lie. Got caught. And now doing the manly thing and admitting it. That’s that.
No, Flynn took the lie in order to go dark and do just what he needed to do. Get his case exploded.
From what we understand now, Flynn’s plea judge was reassigned. Flynn has filed a suit against his own case which opens up discovery.
“lynn has filed a suit against his own case which opens up discovery.”
Uh, source?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s not forget—his “sentencing” is on hold.
Either Pence was in on this, which I think could be true (I saw his interview live that morning and posted right away…his answer was in an odd caricature. I noticed it immediately), or Pence was completely out of the loop, but PT and Flynn were not.
Flynn was not ever supposed to remain in position in the WH, IMHO. He was there to go dark and ensare.
I think it worked.
How do you figure that Pence answered the question incorrectly? He was asked if anyone connected to President Trump had contact with Russians “trying to meddle in the election”. Why would he answer that question any other way? The question was not “did anyone have contact with Russians”. What am I missing?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Exactly. Flynn had contact with Russians and could easily claim he did not know if any meddled with the election. The fact that Yates, who had to be fired, is involved in this stinks. And Strozk admitting they changed 302’s. This all stinks.
Man, you know you are deep in the weeds on this when you start using FBI lingo.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I thought the same…this was entrapment engineering
LikeLiked by 4 people
You're right.
THE ENEMEDIA WAS HELPING CREATE AN ENTRAPMENT NARRATIVE.
You know. I am just watching the rerun of Tucker with Mark Steyn tonight, chatting about Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Is it possible she has been a stooge from the start? I mean, she has gotten away with smearing President Trump every step of the way, yet she clings on to her seat.
My opinion of RBG is now classified. 😉
Rut roh…
“trying to meddle in the election” that is what stood out to me….
What Flynn was discussing had NOTHING to do with Russia or the election.
Exactly. Thank you for posting just what struck me about Pence’s reply to the particular wording of the question. I’d vote that Pence’s answer was literally safe, but SD is correct in that the media only accepts literal statements when they support the narrative. Otherwise the enemedia casually omit a phrase that changes the entire meaning of the original quote. How many times have we seen that not-so-subtle tool used to change the readers inference….
Please get a different photo of Lisa Page, I can’t stand that evil grin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the gums…
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the REALLY bad hair
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know this is off point – but all she needs is to wash it and style it as a blow out and it would look so much better. Her hairstyle reminds me of Marcia Clark’s hair at the time she was prosecuting O.J. Simpson in 1994. Unfortunately, her hair is the least of her worries….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too much hay in her diet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s a “horse-face” plain and simple like on Seinfeld
LikeLiked by 1 person
With those choppers she could eat corn on the cob through a picket fence
LikeLike
LOL
I can’t “Like” the post I don’t have a WordPress acct
In our house she is, ‘gummy bear’.
She looks like a horse.
I’ve seen better heads on 25 cent beer
Pence was responding to questions by the fake news in the usual uniparty scared to death of saying something wrong. He has and continues to have the career swamp dna and will never change.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yea Pence can get the battered conservative syndrome at times but he’s a good man. He’s been a rock when the chips were down. He’s learning though that he doesn’t have to take that crap anymore….a lot of them are 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump is teaching him how to win, teaching us all hiw to win!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Pence was responding to questions by the fake news in the usual uniparty scared to death of saying something wrong. ”
How many critical point in time missteps does someone in Pence’s position, VP, have to make, a person who was an experienced, think on your feet talk show host, before he paints himself as a mole?
Convenient, absolutely worst case timing, Pence forced the most crippling loss, Flynn. Right at the time Trump needed Flynn the most, to navigate conspiracy at the top. It has dominated the first year.
Without Pence opening the door to knock out Flynn, historic political headwinds would have been significantly lower. It just makes Pence smell like old mullet to me. It smells so bad. Sorry. I. Don’t. Buy. It. And ever since, Pence has been under lock and key, so neither does Trump.
It is only by the Grace of God that Trump turned lemons into lemonade this first year, and ensnared the demons, making it look like it was all planned. And I trust Pence as far as I can throw sand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Pence was the only one who could deliver the knockout to Flynn. Without Pence, Flynn was untouchable.
!00%!
Pence worked with IC to get Flynn out.
Flynn had changed the entire order of power in the IC.
NSC was on top. CIA push down and DNI was going to be abolished.
Completely reversed after Flynn was shoved out.
All this hero worship of Pence is typical. He’s a good man. Proper Christian. Conservative.
He’s the one. You have to not know “types” to not understand Pence.
Gives me the creeps and I don’t have that but when I’m dead right.
They set up Flynn and got him out and then they set him up with a felony.
Easy to sell. They say he lied to Pence. Ha! Pence was NOBODY in that early WH setup. He might be VP, but he was at least 13th or 15th behind a ton of MAGA Trump people. Check that early roster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I believe you are yet to come to the light on that one. Flynn went dark. Notice the media never ran to his house to ask him about his departure?
Not one interview. Don’t worry about it.
Never liked or respected Pence, that soft spoken tone of voice and his smile bothers me.
He acts so holier than thou…never will trust him. I remember Flynn had a list of names and some were friends of Pence. So Pence went after Flynn. Only know the men on the list were not men we would want around our children. Read about it a couple of times and never heard about it again…could be true, could be false information…
“JOHN DICKERSON: But there’s a distinction between that feeling about the press and legitimate inquiry, as you say, that the Senate Intelligence Committee is doing. Just to button up one question, did any advisor or anybody in the Trump campaign have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?
MIKE PENCE: Of course not. And I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that have swirled around the candidacy. (link)”
I knew, as soon as I saw this, Pence was either a plant, player or playing dumb. Period. We already KNEW what Flynn said.
“…did any advisor or anbody in the Trump campaign…” there was no way to win that unless you were really quick on your feet…and decipher ‘any advisor’. You would have to collect yourself, think, and separate what ‘an advisor’ was from anbody in the Trump Campaign. AND, understand you were getting blindsided by the GovoMedia.
“John, one of my advisors is my wife, Karen…and the Russians meddling in WWII, but when did we, the People, actually figure that out? A lot later.”
See?
Perfect response. Just really late.
John Kerry free as a bird guilty of meeting with an giving aid and comfort to NVA in Paris France while still in the U S Navy Reserve.!
Lot of clean up to do
Obama 10 times worse and 10 times more guilty!
LikeLiked by 8 people
He may have just violated the Logan Act with the Palestinians. It must be in his blood.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he’ll plead to Logan to avoid prosecution for illegal use of the IC.
I’ll settle happily for ruined reputations, eternal shame, and no jail-time, AS LONG as we gain substantial majorities in the House and Senate in 2018.
President Trump needs steadfast allies in Washington if we’re really to make America Great Again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
chieffillinicake: But, you do not have to settle. Take both.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I could not agree more. Vengeance and vindication, by themselves, are worthless. As we can see, the MSM has already moved on….because they know a crapstorm is coming and it won’t help their side. In fact, the newly-weaponized #metoo#metoo#metoo has already replaced RussiaRussiaRussia. For us now it’s all about using the impending crapstorm to pummel the regressives and the media and Democrat candidates into submission. We need to maintain what we have or, if things really fall our way, gain a few seats. Jail time is part of the journey, not the destination.
I want to recover the money squirreled away by these traitors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The majority of their wealth must be removed also!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, should have read one more post…. same sentiments. Nothing hurts a crook more than taking their ill gotten money.
See PT’s EO of Dec 21: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you Chief. I am more than happy to see them rot but not at the detriment of MAGA. I also am concerned that now that others have gotten their expectations set to “hang em high” there might be some letdown if that doesn’t happen. Specially over at BB and Infowars.
It would be to the detriment of MAGA and to the families across America who are trying to raise children to respect others and the rule of law if these creatures were not punished for their blatant abuses.
Their crimes are not spilling milk. They are not an “Oops!” error in judgement. Each and every one planned, calculated and benefited from harming who-knows-how-many, costing the taxpayers trillions and infesting our culture with a rot that is going to take more than bleach bit to wipe out. They had no problem ruining the lives of others: suicides, Arkancides, loss of family and savings, loss of jobs now and in the future, reputations destroyed and more.
Punish to the fullest extent of the law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have no soul, therefore forget the ruined reputations. It won’t bother them if they stay in D.C., California, or New York.
So Yates knew “…the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election?”. I don’t recall Kislyak being identified or charged as a Russian who was trying to meddle in the election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And they have a tape recording of all his meetings with anyone, probably HD video from three angles.
Name one Kremlin Official who did anything to influence the election of either candidate.
There is not one fact existent.
If there was, we would have a FINDING of the IC. We don’t. We have an opinion by the three agencies which we now have mountains of proof were corrupt and peddling lies and fabrications.
There is nothing. Not even the bun from a nothing burger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yates was part of the plan, and Kissov was the patsy they used continuously.
Why was Kislyak not removed with the rest of the Russian delegation in December?
though diplomatic immunity and all, but still…
Seems like VP Pense forgot the foundational rule:
Never accept the narrative of a question.
Yes, working on my listening skills too…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oops, Pence…
Narrative and/or premise of a question…
Gratefully, Our POTUS never does!
God bless and protect him, Vanessa and his family, cabinet, and trustworthy staff.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great point. Always re-frame trap questions and leading questions, and if one feels like it, cast aspersions on the questioner for having proffered them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you may be right…but on live TV it is a very different thing. Hindsight is always 20/20. I do not think for one minute Pence is a swamp creature. I think he is a decent man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely. He’s one of Trump’s greatest weapons. Picking Pence PROVES that Trump wants GOD’S purpose served if anything happens to him. Trump was very honest about his pick for VP – to continue his administration. THAT shows what is important to Trump.
Pence was a brilliant pick. Obama picked Biden so HE personally would not lose power. Trump thought of AMERICA FIRST, not himself, and picked somebody who could keep the MAGA going where Trump would like it, and NOT be lured by evil in any way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree 100 % Wolf, I do not get the people that think Pence is trying to undermine President Trump. I think it is flat out wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This goes out to Bull D. – You were right all along,,,,spot on many moons ago about Flynn. Hats off to you sir.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for recalling.
I think we have read Trump correctly, though he gives us pause from time to time.
And I think most of us have read Session correctly.
And I think some of us were not knocked off reading General Flynn correctly.
I judge a man by the body of his work, the totality of his life, and the specialties or even peculiarities of his personality.
Flynn had been protecting Trump from the coup plotters and neocons, the bad Intel people. I saw where he was going, and always read everything he did as for Trump’s stated goals and the best action for the US. Even his stuff with Turkey, I saw it as the right thing. He was trying to hold Turkey from going toward Russia. He was right. Gulen is a CIA stooge, very dangerous to Turkey, and now Turkey is aligned with Russia and Iran. And is useless within NATO.
It’s good this is coming out. Hopefully, the charges he pled will be dropped. Mueller should know they will be reversed at some point, though the agreement indicates he can’t appeal. But the deal he pled was a fraudulent deal on the face of it. It’s a disgrace. But then,too, so is Mueller. He’s up to his skinny ass in Uranium One and a host of other dirty cases when he was Director of FBI for 12 years. A dirty cop, as Joe DiGenova says of Comey. The bureau is full of dirty cops. The Flynn case is loaded with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hooah.
This is a very long thread, 63 tweets, but well worth reading. Lays out the backstory about Gulen & other things that Obama held against Flynn.
He mentions several media rats that helped push the fake news about Flynn.
VP Pence is to Trump as VP Bush was to ???
Looking at the dirtiest dozen of of the “watchmen” shown above, what is the exact crime they can be charged with – either individually or as a group (i.e. RICO perhaps)? I’m not a legal beagle…..
LikeLike
All of the rabid fervor on the left regarding any dispute about the Russian collusion allegations, despite seeing in writing that it was an “insurance” plan, etc., strikes me as panic that none of the plans to prevent Trump from becoming President were successful, and this is their last plot to unseat him: They just can’t let it go.
If Flynn is allowed to withdraw his guilty plea of “lying” to the FBI, due to the targeting, and now information that many in the FBI actually said that they didn’t think he lied, then what teeth does Mueller have left? Anyone else he would try to indict or prosecute could with good reason claim to be the subject of a witch hunt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now I’m angry. Logan Act? You gotta be kidding me. What about John Kerry meddling with the Palestinians ? If Flynn sacrificed himself he is a hero. Hell I hope he is exonerated and Trump hires him back
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sally Yates is the key. All charges against Flynn should be dropped.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This makes a lot more sense than the other Theory I’ve seen floated. I hope this is factually correct, and General Flynn gets his reputation back
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
I am a member of two bars, albeit not a criminal lawyer. Imho, in any normal case, the case against Flynn would by now be dropped and the prosecuting jurisdiction would be making a settlement with him for his damages for wrongful prosecution. His damages, between attorneys fees, loss of income and loss of reputation, are substantial. The “prosecuting party” should be Hillary Clinton, but unforunately, it’s the Special Counsel, DoJ and the U.S.Gov’t. I’m trying to figure out a legal theory for the gov’t being indemnified by her, something to do with gov’t being misled by her fraud in dossier, but that doesn’t work as FBI knew dossier was fake. So, so far, I have no legal theory for gov’t to get Hillary to pay Flynn damages. No theory either for McCabe and Comey, to be monetarily liable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another great start to the week sundance. Thanks again.
I’m getting spoiled by your steady output of informative and often “entertaining” and factually accurate articles.
LikeLiked by 4 people
(I’ve been posting this on other sites for a couple of months)
FBI: Hillary was “grossly negligent” (a term that carries legal significance) in handling classified material & also lied to FBI .
Then months later The FBI states she was “Extremely Careless” . No consequences for Hillary.
=================
FBI, soon after the Flynn interview was announced – The FBI interviewers believed Flynn was cooperative and provided truthful answers. Although Flynn didn’t remember all of what he talked about, they don’t believe he was intentionally misleading them, the officials say. (ergo did not commit the crime alleged/ conspiring with Russians.)
To violate the law- 18 USC 1001, the individual would have to “knowingly and willfully” lie.
LikeLike
Couldn’t Fylnn now sue Mueller directly? Or ask for the DOJ to prosecute Mueller, if Mueller was investigating Fylnn’s son and using that as leverage to coerce a false confession of guilt how is that not a violation of 18 U.S. Code § 242 – Deprivation of rights under color of law
“Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States,:”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Flynn an intentional mis-direction. Part of a counterintelligence sting. Remember press was wondering why it took a month before Flynn was “fired.” Part of developing the sting strategy.
It makes even more sense when you consider how Trump was a true outsider who built his political network outside of DC. There is no-one to pull Trump’s strings and so he represents a genuine agent of change.
Believe me there are a lot of closets in DC packed with skeletons and DC very much desires that people don’t go poking around in them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This can not stand! You can not have Mueller forcing a false confession out of US General!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The General put his country before himself. When it all comes out, that act alone I believe will lead to his full redemption.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flynn was a mistake…His Dealings with Turkey was a hot coal for Trump even if there was no such thing as Mueller…
As far as I’m concerned Flynn would have been a problem sooner or later regardless of the situation… But Most likely, now he a lucky guy this happened…
He should walk
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please explain how dealings with a NATO ally is a problem. Further, no one has said that these dealings were anything but proper. And one more thing, if there was anything improper beyond some paperwork, Mueller would have him strung up.
So, I don’t buy it that a patriot like Flynn did anything ‘off’ with respect to Turkey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pence is like a robot and not above playing anybodys game. You don’t get that high up without being a player. I’m betting he thought they would get Trump quickly and he would fill the vacuum…..continue his allegiance to the swamp boys a lot like Sessions. Here we are more than year later and Ryan and McConnel and all the other betrayers must be amazed the turn of events….
LikeLike
Really Freddy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I pray the day comes when ,not if, they have to drop the charge against the honorable Gen. Flynn and he goes full blown ballistic i.e. law suits, interviews etc agaist the evil doer’s!
Flynn removed himself from the inner circle. The so called mistakes Flynn made were to amateurish for a professional. Flynn designed and orchestrated the counterespionage operation that shut down the Whitehouse leaks. The spooks Flynn used just faded away and we’ll never know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a feeling he spotted exactly how the Yates play was going to work, and let himself move through their process as bait.
There is a very strong theory out there that Yates was set up to be the thorn in Trump’s side after Sessions was recused. The MAGNIFICENT removal of Yates was too wonderful to have not been by design. I think that the White Hats had some idea what was happening, and were not about to give it up by Flynn showing he was wise to it.
It was pure chess. LET them take our knight. Trump takes their queen. GAME OVER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If we truly want to Make America Great Again we must have equal justice under the law. The conspirators must be exposed.
In my opinion Hillary her dirty tricksters invested millions of dollars to fix a Presidential election for Her. With the assistance of the media, the Obama Administration and some who claim to be Republicans, they tried to overturn the election results. I think they are guilty of sedition and possibly treason. They are the ones who declared war. They are the ones who spied on Americans. They are the ones who produced the “Golden Showers” dossier. They are the ones who acted like Communists, in the tradition of the KGB and Stassi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I completely agree you I do not want to see ANYONE walk that has committed crimes. I am watching HOMELAND ( yeah yeah ) The PE GOP President ( which is a woman) was almost killed in an assassination attempt. After this happens– they track down all of the people involved and they are all sitting in military prisons– the news shows them all being arrested and perp walked…
I HOPE this happens in real life. To ALL of them.
Umm Sundance?
Flynn is nether that stupid nor that naive about how things work in Washington. Have you considered the not-so-obvious? that Flynn was inserted into the process as a target specifically to tempt/trap Mueller et al? Bear in mind that Mueller had to have known about the dossier’s rather dodgy origin before he accepted the special prosecutor role – and that every i he has dotted, and every T he has crossed, in this investigation will help seal his fate along with those of the others involved?
LikeLiked by 2 people
All kinds of double back flips can be imagined, but the more convoluted the more difficult it is to have it ‘work’. So, maybe this was 50D chess, who can know?
It take quite an well organized conspiracy with skilled players, and well placed traitors to make something work. We see that with Obama, the CIA would be able to game it out. It needed one key player… All he had to do was bumble at the right time, during a planned interview, on cue.
So where do we go for redress when our very institutions of Justice are corrupt?
“Where do we go?”
To drumhead trials of course, the courts and the black-robed ones have already proven they can’t be trusted to follow the law OR protect OUR rights, that they are as corrupt as the bureaucrats so that leaves it up to US, the citizenry, to exact “justice” and pronounce sentence upon the guilty..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe it is called the U.S. Bill of Rights. Specifically the Second Amendment.
It clearly appears that there was a great injustice done to Flynn. This needs to be corrected. I hope he sues for compensation and is justly awarded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frankly Trump’s been president for over a year and I’m starting to suffer from “analysis exhaustion.” So much evidence piled up and yet these people are still walking around free. For God’s sake, what is it going to take? If I drive 10 mph over the speed limit I get stopped and ticketed. When is justice going to be enacted? I want JUSTICE! Enough already!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too much rot, take it down wrong and the roof caves in.
That is President with a cap P.
Real justice takes time and when the swamp is this deep it takes a while to drain. If it was just one person with a speeding ticket I would agree. But we are looking at dozens of corrupt leaders throughout the FBI and DOJ.
It is hard to stay patient but come the summer we will all be stunned with the level of corruption. This will be a sad time for our Republic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Multiple felonies and multiple departments. Hundreds upon hundreds of evildoers. The Inspector General has been working for over a year on much of this and amassed 1.2 million documents. Investigations take time. Grand juries take time. Plea bargains take time. Plea bargains where you point the finger at bigger criminals, and an ever-expanding universe of criminals take time. Ensuring that your investigations result in jail time, not just indictments that will be tossed out, takes time.
There are now 13,000 sealed indictments pending in federal courts, waiting to be unsealed. This won’t happen until they catch the big fish. Unsealing them now would tip off wrongdoers about pending investigations, and they may then destroy incriminating information and documents.
Trump entered DC, where 95% of the inhabitants and federal workers voted for Hillary. And you think that he could just come in and start arresting people? How would that make him better than Obama? Evidence, due process, rule of law. Takes time.
Trump faced a monolithic anti-Trump, pro-globalist, establishment swamp of evil with only a handful of good people. Some establishment whores he was stuck with for a time, like Priebus. Building cases, getting the right people in place, and even finding the outer limits of the corruption takes time.
So sorry that this is not happening to some timeline known only to those who haven’t a clue how criminal prosecution works.
What I just wrote has been posted on this site multiple times FOR OVER ONE YEAR. Is there anything about these facts that are unclear?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand your frustration…. I really do…. The depth of the corruption and the sheer amount of people involves make this a slow dig. There has been so much information posted here it is often overwhelming to absorb. But this has to be airtight or they all walk. I actually think this will take a year to sort this all out.
This Flynn thing has me in a conundrum. I can usually put pieces together (especially with a little “sundancing” to prod me along)….but….
I don’t get the interview without counsel.
I don’t get the postponement of sentencing.
I don’t get the recusal of the judge.
I don’t get the guilty plea.
I don’t “get” any of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The interview I don’t get either. Never talk with the FBI or any other law enforcement without a lawyer. Ever! Forgot who post this but I have sent to all my family and you should too.
The rest is simple. Mueller knows the claims against Flynn are bogus. Interviewed by Strozck. That tosses the case right there. The plea was the simple way out. Fighting it takes money. From what I heard he lost his house to pay for legal fees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn played dumb, knowing they were playing dirty. It was BRILLIANT. My guess is that we already knew that the top of the FBI was dirty, but maybe not exactly HOW. Flynn EXPECTED that he would be snaked in some way. Yates walked right into the trap and outed herself as disloyal and a snake. So Trump put out snake bait (the “Muslim ban”), the snake came out and hissed, and Trump chopped off its head with the garden hoe.
WHAT if Priestap (who was with Yates when they tried to entrap Flynn) was either already talking, or was THINKING about talking? My guess is that if he was NOT talking, watching Yates try to entrap Flynn sealed the deal. Especially if Priestap observed shadiness on the 302.
We let them take the knight (Flynn) with their queen (Yates), and then we took the queen. At that point, the fall of their side was inevitable. If Priestap was not clean, or had not turned already, he had to turn at that point.
This ALL makes sense now. YATES is the dirty one. Priestap realized she was dirty.
DIRTY FOR THE HAG.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG – that’s it that’s it that’s it! The “small team” ABUSED the same EMAIL TEAM to go after Flynn, and PRIESTAP SAW IT!!! He checks things and realizes that the people around him are driving to a different agenda – not his – not the law – and finds EVIDENCE – that they’re LYING and working toward an impeachment narrative created out of whole cloth. And then maybe he already has some inside knowledge that CIA and DHS look VERY SHADY on the underlying “electoral hacking” Muh Russia BULL****, and he’s seeing the greater plot. Mmmmm hmmmmm. Yup. SNAKES.
LikeLike
I have a different take on the Flynn ‘enigma’. Not that my opinion matters. I think in broad outline about the nefarious characters involved to take down the President, sundance is on target. However there are many niggling facts and interpretations that do not align. So forgive me.
Obama, as revealed in the press, warned him about appointing Gen Flynn as a NSA head (he was an Obama appointee rapidly promoted to the head of DIA, and served during the Benghazi debacle). Any negative review from that POS, would have made DJT suspicious of his motives, thus solidifying his support for Flynn. However, in press statements by Susan Rice, she encouraged and defended Gen Flynn for the job as Trump’s head of her former job as NSA, wholeheartedly.
VP Pence and other administration officials all went on public record to say no collusion based on others and Flynn’s assessments. It may have been not clear, but that is hindsight. I suspect, they did know that Flynn was, as head of NSA would be talking to foreign entities. Nothing wrong in that as sundance has said, normal and usual process. But what he said to the Russian ambassador came from him to them.
The weird unexplainable stuff is that Flynn (remember a stellar intelligence officer in Iraq and Afghanistan thus promoted by Obama to be head of the DIA) suddenly by-passes McGhan, the administration counsel, fails to notify the President and chief of staff, that FBI personnel are coming to interview him. That is a red flag for any administration and more so considering the political witch hunt underway. Flynn knew he should have a lawyer or witness in on the discussion. Apparently not.
OK, now into the murky upside down stuff. I suspect (don’t know) that the visit by the FBI cartel was not to trap Flynn but to tell him how the plan will unfold. He takes the hit on the ‘lying stuff’ and gets a reprieve on the more serious stuff they have on him, re: Turkey that also involves his son (who ran his Intel company). Remember Flynn also lied about his activities in his Flynn Intel group, by not filing financials or a FARA.
My final point is, that until Flynn was nailed for ‘lying’ the Muh Russian narrative had no legs. It is at that point that a SC was appointed and the press went full bore after the President.
OK I’ve had my say. Just my opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah…yes.
You eloquently point out the unusualness (yes, I might have just made up a word?) of several of my “don’t get” issues outstanding on the Curious Case of Mike Flynn that I listed above.
This guy is a “playa” something feels off.
“Not that my opinion matters”.
Your opinion provides insight that we may or may not agree with. But never say it does not matter. It adds to the stew.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A2, I’ve always assumed that Flynn caved because the FBI was threatening to go after his son.
I’d take a charge for any one of my four kids.
So, maybe its THAT simple. Or maybe not.
That interview without a lawyer is the most glaring of all the other niggling issues.
Imho
My understanding is Genneral Flynn caved because he ran out money.
According to the published financial statements from his Flynn Intel group he had millions in the bank. I don’t think that means ‘running out of money’.
You are on target – protection of his son was a key element.
I agree about ‘protecting his son’. Who would not do so. However, his son as his ‘chief of staff’ at the Flynn Intel group, would have had a sign-off or approval by his father. Gen Flynn would know what his son was doing, thus have approved it, unless the son was lying to him.
I wouldn’t confess to a crime I did not do to help a child of mine escape prosecution for a crime he did.
Yes. I would not do so either.
An intelligent thought process is always welcome here….everyone brings something to the table.
A2…I appreciate your opinion and have followed you fairly closely. I believe by your moinker that you also have or had some MI background as I read your posts. I served under LTG Flynn and he is an outstanding individual.
Obama and his Admin did NOT like LTG Flynn and as we all know the Admin was looking for a way to get rid of him that did not seem politically motivated, however, everything in DC is politically motivated in the last couple of decades.
I do not see LTG Flynn as nothing more than an outstanding patriot that served his country well in Iraq, AFG, as DIA Head, and as PDJT National Security Guru. He truly thought outside of the box (re: Swamp) and that is why the dwellers did/do not like him…we Intel folks love him…
I also agree with others and would love to see Pres Trump say: “After further consideration and facts that have come to light about the Mueller-Russia Investigation, and all we know about the Dossier, I hereby pardon LTG Flynn and restore him back to his original position. If any of you media-types do not like it, you can stick it because you’re nothing but Fake News anyway!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Roger all – and thoroughly concur.
Navysquid, the counter argument, not to Gen Flynn’s exemplary service in the past, is that Obama rapidly promoted him as head of DIA and that he served during the Benghazi debacle. I can not find any references to Flynn, as head of the the DIA, or his assessments that were coming down. After all, the Defense intelligence dept would be involved in the assessment, the rescue/ non rescue/ stand-down orders that made that a national tragedy.
He was eventually pushed out at DIA, for a variety of reasons, some valid, some just frosting on the exit cake.
All questions that need a bit of scrutiny.
My Summary:
If General Flynn’s lawyers, understood the following, would General Flynn have been charged. I think not.
If I recall correctly, General Flynn was being question by the FBI because of the information obtained from the FISA request approved by the FISC based on a fake Dossier, provided by the FBI, DOJ, CIA and NSA through Fusion GPS and Steele.
It follows for me, that the FISA Court authorization was unlawful since it was based on a Fake Document (i.e., Dossier). Therefore, the surveillance was unlawful because it was obtained/authorized from tainted documentation.
So, the information obtained by the FBI (meetings) with Flynn was unlawful, and so were the charges.
If I were General Flynn, I would sue the government damages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were searching for any contact with any russian they could leak to the media . They had Flynn wiretapped and he was the first russian connection they could make ., Yates almost knew it before it happened , it was all a set up . Media went crazy , leaks everywhere , The judge was the FISA warrant judge and CJ Roberts recused him .
Flynn wiretap unlawful and Court Actions following authorization to wiretap very questionable.
Separate but related issue:
I think the FISA Court was granted with common sense. Any, common sense reading of the documentation provided by the FBI and DOJ on the Russian – Dossier should have raised serious questions of validity for the court. Apparently, not just once but four times.
It also follows that the renewals spanned more than a year of time and 3 to 4 judges from this same court. So are we, to believe, that the Judges involved, never read a newspaper, or listen to a news report for almost a year, I think not!
Why then, has corrective action on the part of the FISA court, after having learned of the source of the information (i.e., Dossier), not taken place?
When the indictments come down and people are facing serious charges and jail time, some will flip (the early snitch gets the deal) and then things will open up a path to the elusive 44
Elimination of General Mike Flynn was a
PREMEDITATED HIT by H.W. Bush.
Considerable blow to the new President Trump/Transition
Team. General Mike Flynn was a total MAGA from day one.
General Flynn gave great momentum to the new Administration
and H. W. Bush wanted him OUT.
What about the following:
January 15, 2017
CBS John Dickerson, Deep State controlled, executes Bush order.
Set VP Mike Pence’s for a statement re NO CONTACT/RUSSIANS etc.
February 5, 2017
Former President George H.W. Bush flips coin at Houston’s Super Bowl
By Mihir Zaveri
“A beaming James Baker III, the former secretary of state, and Vice President Mike Pence applauded from a suite. Bush was to join Texas owner Robert McNair in a suite for part of the game.”
1https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/Former-President-George-H-W-Bush-flips-coin-at-10910468.php
Remember the photos. (scroll down link)
https://heavy.com/sports/2017/02/mike-pence-super-bowl-51-2017-photos-james-baker-george-h-w-bush-trump-barbara-karen-vice-president/
We all wondered why VP Pence would meet with the Bush Cabal.
Strange. Plus the photos obvious signal to now President Trump.
H.W. Bush made VP Pence an offer he could not refuse….
Get rid of General Flynn ASAP/ Make it happen.
(Flynn was gone after only 24 days)
February 06, 2017 03:05 PM ( Obvious negative Baker article next day)
Reagan’s Chief of Staff Jim Baker Assesses Trump Presidency So Far: ‘We Have Allies That Are Just Scared to Death’/
“As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump sold himself as a successful businessman and deal-maker who gets things done. But former Secretary of State and White House Chief of Staff James A. Baker III warns that “running a business and running the government are two entirely different functions.”
http://people.com/politics/jim-baker-assesses-trump-presidency/
February 13, 2017,
“Flynn resigned as National Security Advisor, following news reports about his communications with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak and additional reports that he had misled the Vice President about them.[103] Flynn’s 24-day tenure as National Security Advisor was the shortest in the 63-year history of the office.[11] Those communications he had with the Russian ambassador were unmasked and leaked to the press.[104]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Flynn
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/houston-texas/houston/article/Former-President-George-H-W-Bush-flips-coin-at-10910468.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
You need more proof than photos and a meeting?
“We all wondered why VP Pence would meet with the Bush Cabal.
Strange. Plus the photos obvious signal to now President Trump.
H.W. Bush made VP Pence an offer he could not refuse….
Get rid of General Flynn ASAP/ Make it happen.
(Flynn was gone after only 24 days)”
No doubt we will be seeing MORE PROOF
as this whole DEEP STATE CABAL UNRAVELS.
Stay tuned.
I think they were just casting some shade on Pence, just like the “Ryno Coup” over the Billy Bush tape, when Ryno tried to lure Pence to appear with HIM, instead of a Trump rally, at the moment they thought they had gotten rid of Trump.
The Bush/Romney/UniPartyRight/NWO cabal wants Pence to APPEAR on their team, so they try to have him nearby at a moment of weakening Trump. I think it’s a form of “getting him on their side” by making it SEEM like he’s on their side.
What has happened is that Pence is very honest, and accepted Trump’s offer to join TRUMP’S team honestly. Pence will never do anything dishonest, despite his establishment-friendly background. The establishment “wants him back” at the moment they take out Trump – at whatever time that becomes possible. They don’t NEED Pence on their team now – they just want to make sure Pence lets them ensconce him with dirtballs, like they did with Reagan.
I hope that Trump has some “MAGA succession orders” that keep the snakes from surrounding Pence with slimy characters, should there be badness. The SNAKES would be waiting to jump. A thousand garden hoes to defend MAGA!!! 😉
Right, the trap was set for Flynn. Events already in motion –
DOJ,FBI etc. shown above. Optics are everything/Pence was
invited to throw shade on President Trump/ that makes sense.
Good take Pence out of the equation.
No doubt in my mind that H.W. Bush set this all in motion. I’m
looking for the BIG FISH to go down. The UNRAVELING continues…
When is General Flynn going to be exonerated? ENOUGH of this BS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A different spin on this. As a young lawyer I worked on a case in which we discovered a fatal flaw in the opponent’s case. My first reaction was to tell my boss: “Go tell the other side we got em by the balls.” My boss told me I was foolish. You don’t tell the opponent what you know. You get to choose the time and the place and the manner in which you disclose what you know. Let the opponent make a fool of himself in front of the judge. Then you hit him with the truth.
Only eight days after the election, Admiral Rogers disclosed to PDJT that he was under surveillance. PDJT knew he was being set up. He knew the opponent’s goal was to entrap him in an impeachable offense. He could have gone public immediately, just as I wanted to immediately tell our opponent that we we knew his case was flawed. But that would have been a mistake. It was a much better strategy to draw the opponent deeper and deeper into the lie. Let the opponent dig a deep pit into which he would eventually fall. Only then do you spring the trap and push the opponent into the pit.
Consider the possibility that General Flynn intentionally took the fall. Not because Flynn was guilty of anything, but because the time to spring the trap was not yet ripe. In January 2017, PDJT first had to get control of the intelligence community. He had to get his guys confirmed as head of CIA and ODNI. He had to get rid of Comey. He had to get Sessions confirmed as Attorney General. In January, 2017, Admiral Rogers was the only one in the Intelligence Community PDJT could trust.
Next you develop a plan. It turns out OIG Horowitz is a good guy and is developing evidence from within the FBI/DOJ, but he needs time to finish his work. A lot of the evidence you need to reveal the opponents wrongdoing is classified. You must find a way to declassify the evidence. Wouldn’t it be great to use the legislative branch to help with the declassification; i.e. Nunes, Grassley, Goodlatte. Wouldn’t it be great if some dem idiot like Schiff would cooperate and dig the pit deeper and deeper. In the meantime, the MSM refuses to seek the truth, which will, in the end, destroy their credibility.
Could it be that the forces of darkness have inadvertently given PDJT the chance of a lifetime? Has PDJT been given the perfect opportunity to drain the swamp? It is almost too good to be true. Pray the God will allow the plan to succeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suppose it a matter of battle strategy. I like to see my opponents think they have options.
“Let the opponent dig a deep pit into which he would eventually fall. Only then do you spring the trap and push the opponent into the pit.”
I can wait, thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree completely. TIMING is everything, and WAITING is typically OPTIMAL.
Trump is such a master player of these games, that he can win at championship levels at NEW games, just by having watched them.
Every day that goes by, Trump owns more of the game, and they own less. WAITING has served Trump’s interest, NOT THEIRS.
It is one thing to not let your opponenent know what you have. It is another thing to make a false confession (which is a lie) for tactical reasons.
There is no 7d chess. They set Flynn up and he fell for it.
Perhaps, but sometimes a strategic retreat is the best course of action. You may sacrifice some troops in a delaying action to allow the bulk of your force to reach defendable ground and await reinforcement.
PDJT was in no position to fight in January 2017. Clapper, Brennan, Comey and Yates were still in positions of power., but their days were numbered.
I hope by the end of all of the Obama Admin corruption prosecutions, Gen Flynn has withdrawn his guilty plea and is able to recover his financial losses incurred defending himself from malicious prosecution. It’s getting so you need a score card to keep track of the felonies committed by Obama’s swamp rats. Next to come will be Brennen’s orgastration of the London meeting between popodopulus & clinton crony Alexander Downer
If “Deplore Able” is right then I would not be surprized
In addition to trying to link LTG Mike Flynn to the “russia collusion” as part of their campaign to bring down/weaken President Trump, there was a personal aspect to this.
As Director of the DIA, LTG Flynn told the truth to Obama and crew regarding their political BS around a couple of key topics, not the least of which was the growth of ISIS – and our nations need to seriously address it. This was done internally through the IC – not publically. Obama took this as an affront. Others, both high ranking and fervent Obama and Clinton supporters, were incensed by his “Lock her up” call at the Republican convention, and his follow on vocal support for then candidate Donald Trump.
To a malignant narcicissist like Obama (and Clinton for that matter), that was a personal insult that could not go unchallenged. If there were no “Russia”, they would likely have pursued him on something else.
