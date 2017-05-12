UPDATE* – President Trump Drops Another MOAB – Media Missing Sally Yates and James Comey Timeline…

President Trump drops another Mother Of All Bombs, this time in a twitter version directly targeted at a corrupted and politicized James Comey Dept. of Justice.
And what’s more stunning in the aftershock is the media’s incapacity to take the new Trump/Comey timeline information and add it to the existing Sally Yates timeline.
Then again, to do so would be to expose another level of FBI/DOJ politicization that remains hidden from public consumption. Another political operative, Asst. Director of Counter Intelligence, Bill Priestap, who accompanied acting AG Sally Yates to the meeting with White House Counsel Don McGahn, is a Hillary Clinton campaign donor.
♦We know from Director James Comey’s own admission to congress that he intentionally withheld congressional notification of a counter-intelligence investigation that began in July of 2016.
Within Comey’s March 20th testimony to explain why he intentionally avoided congressional oversight, he cited the recommendation of Bill Priestap, Asst. Director of Counter Intelligence.
Bill Priestap is married to Sabina Menshell a self-employed “consultant” with a history of donations to Democrat candidates, specifically to Hillary Clinton.
♦We also know from Sally Yates testimony (May 8th), where she outlined the notification of White House Counsel Don McGahn of the issues the DOJ had with Michael Flynn, that Yates took Bill Priestap with her to the WH meeting on January 26th.
So let’s add President Trump’s meeting with FBI Director James Comey into the timeline of Sally Yates, and add her version of what McGahn’s concerns were about the content of the afternoon meeting:
•Saturday January 20th – Inauguration
•Wednesday January 24th – Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was interviewed at the White House by the FBI.
•Thursday January 25th – The Department of Justice received a detailed readout from the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn. Yates said she felt “it was important to get this information to the White House as quickly as possible.”
•Friday January 26th – (morning) Yates called McGahn first thing that morning to tell him she had “a very sensitive matter” that had to be discussed face to face. McGahn agreed to meet with Yates later that afternoon.
•Friday January 26th – (afternoon) Sally Yates traveled to the White House along with a senior member of the DOJ’s National Security Division, Bill Priestap, who was overseeing the matter. This was Yates’ first meeting with McGahn in his office, which also acts as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).
Yates said she began their meeting by laying out the media accounts and media statements made by Vice President Mike Pence and other high-ranking White House officials about General Flynn’s activity “that we knew not to be the truth.”
According to Sally Yates testimony, she and Bill Priestap reportedly presented all the information to McGahn so the White House could take action that they deemed appropriate. When asked by McGahn if Flynn should be fired, Yates answered, “that really wasn’t our call.”
Yates also said her decision to notify the White House counsel had been discussed “at great length.” According to her testimony: “Certainly leading up to our notification on the 26th, it was a topic of a whole lot of discussion in DOJ and with other members of the intel community.”
•Saturday January 27th – (morning) White House Counsel Don McGahn called Yates in the morning and asked if she could come back to his office.
•Saturday January 27th – (late afternoon) According to her testimony, Sally Yates returned to the White House late that afternoon. One of McGahn’s topics discussed was whether Flynn could be prosecuted for his conduct.
Specifically, according to Yates, one of the questions McGahn asked Yates was, “Why does it matter to DOJ if one White House official lies to another?” She explained that it “was a whole lot more than that,” and reviewed the same issues outlined the prior day.
McGahn expressed his concern that taking action might interfere with the FBI investigation of Flynn, and Yates said it wouldn’t. “It wouldn’t really be fair of us to tell you this and then expect you to sit on your hands,” Yates had told McGahn.
McGahn asked if he could look at the underlying evidence of Flynn’s conduct, and she said they would work with the FBI over the weekend and “get back with him on Monday morning.”
•Saturday January 27th – (evening) In what appears to be only a few hours later, President Trump is having dinner with FBI Director James Comey where President Trump asked if he was under investigation.
Now, accepting the politicization of the entire Russian Conspiracy Narrative that was leading the headlines for the past two months prior to this dinner; and knowing moments earlier your Chief White House counsel informs you that two political operatives (Yates and Priestap) within the DOJ were providing classified intelligence reports about General Flynn; and knowing the past two months were fraught with leaks from intelligence reports identical to those discussed; wouldn’t you perhaps think that any action you take could be utilized to add fuel to this Russian narrative? And/Or be used by these same leak facilitators to make something seem like something it is not?
Think about it.
If you were President under those circumstances, wouldn’t you ask FBI Director James Comey what the deal was with these investigations, and whether or not you were under investigation BEFORE you took action to retain or fire Mike Flynn?
Given the circumstances it could appear, and most definitely should be considered, that the President was being ‘set-up’ to impede an FBI investigation by taking action against Flynn.
If Trump took action – What mechanism was in place for the President to protect himself from accusations of impropriety and impeding an investigation?
Who is to say Yates and Priestap would stand behind the White House and support action taken by the President?
What confidence would President Trump have that Yates/Priestap would speak publicly about their advice?
Remember, for reference: On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Chief of Staff Reince Priebus for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly. McCabe said he would check. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it. SEE SCREENGRAB:
These are not exactly the most trustworthy of FBI and DOJ officials. Exactly the opposite is true: these are known political operatives, in appointed positions of government, with admitted intentions to manipulate transparency, accountability and they even testify to congress they are intentionally not allowing oversight.
President Trump was expected to trust this crew?
Seriously?
UPDATE 7:30pm: As if on cue, THIS is the exact trap we are talking about above.
SEE? In the first paragraph of the first article to draw attention to the timeline the accusation is made that President Trump was “interfering with an ongoing FBI investigation”.
That is exactly the trap that Director Comey, Acting AG Yates and Asst. Director of DOJ Counter Intel Priestap were laying out.
Now look at this tweet again:
What does the “update” mean Sundance? Should we worry?
Not at all! They are scared out of their minds!
There’s been a massive trap laid and the mice are scurrying in the realization they have been not the hunter but the hunted.
The entertainment has only begun.
Or
I must be impaired. I am not following this story line
I get bits and pieces but the big story eludes me.
Flepore, can you simplify? (You’re good at this.) .
Comey is backing down on testifying before Senate intel. That should tell you a lot.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Whistleblowers: James Comey Seized and Buried Information Showing Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Were Spied On (AUDIO) – Big League Politics
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/whistleblowers-james-comey-seized-buried-information-showing-donald-trumps-phone-calls-spied-audio/
No, I don’t think we need to worry. President Trump is much smarter than they are and they continue to underestimate him again and again. He’s got this.
Cornpop, it means an addition to original article.
Trump is taking down the “tools” of the rigged system!
From July 5th,2016 NC Rally
That tweet has scared the sh….t out of Comey and the entire MSM! Comey is now refusing to show up on Tuesday for a close door hearing. The only way this man will ever talk again is if he is subpoenaed to do so our receives immunity to testify on the witness stand. Chuck Grassley wants this POS as bad as our Lion. Comey realizes it and won’t dare speak under oath to him because he and our President are working together.
The MSM is mortified! Notice at today’s presser, all the BS they were saying prior to
McCabe’s testimony all disappeared from their talking points. They were all shot down by McCabe. Sean was fantastic to point out Chuck Grassley and Diane Feinstein saying that it was all a hoax. The press wants to write fabricated stories in the worst way. They want to say that Comey actually told the President he was within a month to having the evidence to have him arrested (as crazy as that sounds these POS would write it). How the hell can they say anything that could be rebuked by the “tapes”.
Lou Dobbs had a stand-in on his show, was not there. But the show reeked, absolutely reeked. “Guests” saying Trump had a really bad week, needed to get things back on track, needed to stop commenting on Comey, critisms of Trump-tweets, one said he didn’t have enough support to be elected again, more nonsense.
I might as well have watched CNN.
Lou if you read here tonight, know that the show was bad tonight. Baaaad.
Your show spoke to say President needs to “get control.” Well he has control, but your guests are not savvy enough to see that. Lou, YOU ned to get control of your show!
One saving grace was a former CIA guy who said that the whole muh Russia thing was only helping Russia, had no basis, and that it needed to stop. (I put that in my words not his.)
Trump, IMO, had one of his best weeks ever. Here at CTH, there were solid reports of INCREASING support.
Watch if you want, but IMO, it stinks. I left the room before it ended.
I turned it off fifteen minutes in…Trust me…Millions noticed what you did and did what I did…the entire FOX network is going down fast…
I deliberately watched a few minutes of multiple,shows and they were all on a script and that script was the MSM….FOX knows what they are doing and they will lose every Trump fan…Absolutely no Trump fan will,p watch this garbage from ignorant people…
They are terrified Trump has the goods on Comey and Comey will flip. If Comey flips they all hang by nooses.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t know whether to get my pitchfork ready or start making some popcorn
It doesn’t have to be an either/or. Make some popcorn for now and throw some into a travel bag for when you head out the door with your pitchfork.
Sheesh. Hasn’t President Trump taught you ANYthing? /sarc
He’s taught me that no matter how much popcorn I have on hand, IT’S NEVER ENOUGH
[Sean was fantastic to point out Chuck Grassley and Diane Feinstein saying that it was all a hoax.]
Perhaps Feinstein eyes were opened by someone that read this analysis by Sundance;
“This scandal, if exposed, should remove, or at least censure: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, Richard Burr, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner.
The absence of their accountability shows the depth of corruption within Washington DC.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/10/the-biggest-political-scandal-the-media-is-missing-it-should-lead-to-congressional-leadership-impeachment-hearings/
Feinstein realized her cover has been spoiled by Comey. The others will realize in due time as their scheme unravels.
Jerome Corsi on Twitter: “COMEY furious at HOW he was FIRED https://t.co/FAYXtpFnOI Trump made sure COMEY could not CLEAN OUT HIS DESK. Sessions has Clinton files”
https://mobile.twitter.com/jerome_corsi/status/863039780174655488
Jerome Corsi on Twitter: “Sessions now has all COMEY files:on the CLINTON email investigation, WEINER, 9/11 files Comey did not turn over to Justice central files ETC https://t.co/tZ4FGgutPv”
https://mobile.twitter.com/jerome_corsi/status/863041892908507137
The truth?
COMEY is TERRIFIED at HOW he was FRIED.
FRIED to a crisp.
Of course and Sessions and his people have everything in Comeys office including computers and safes…
Including Skolkovo Foundation’s ties with U.S. Tech. and Defense contractors, arranged under MOU from Clinton Dept of State.
I have to be honest all of this is so hard to keep up with. It zaps my energy and makes me numb. I have gotten to the point that I put my faith in God and the rest goes the President Trump. I was just talking to someone today about how I don’t understand why people get so worked up over every little detail. It seems like a waste of time an energy because this June 16th is 2 years and time after time President Trump come out on top even when it looks like he will surly be knocked out “this time”. Life is precious and short so enjoy the ride and count your blessings each and every day. As I have said before the Trump presidency is with out a doubt The Greatest Show on Earth so enjoy the show because it too will pass.
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to JA, more like Niagara than Watergate..
Trump’s real communication in the coded speech. 1. He believes Comey to be the leaker. 2. He has evidence.
I think Comey was setting him up for the kill.
I posted earlier that I am beginning to believe that Comey has been the leaker. It is all starting to make sense now. BTW, a well-known lawyer(his name escapes me right now) was on with Hannity several times this week and said that it is widely known that when Comey was in New York before he took on as the FBI Head, he despised Donald Trump. He said that is known by many who know Comey in New York.
Joe DiGenova.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Wyntre, I couldn’t think of his name. He is really good, and he does not like nor trust Comey.
So that is why McGahn asked if Trump taking action against Flynn would interfere with the FBI investigation right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris Wallace of FOX is melting -claiming the WH hasn’t returned his calls to line up a Sunday show surrogate and WH is in complete disarray. Mr. Wallace has no other than Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va) Ranking member of Intel-lined up already.
Interesting to see what else hatches between now and then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We remember that his dad, Mike Wallace, was a big Clinton cheerleader back in the 90s. He did a couple of 60Minutes episodes whitewashing the VinceFoster murder. Just another old example of FakeNews from the propaganda department of CBS. Like father like son; Chris is not an impartial journalist.
Only Warner? Oh man that’s going to mess up their fake fair and balanced act.
chris wallace is a foul globalist wannabe twerp – the WORST – i mean i truly feel like strangling him…
and i say that in the mental since i’m violence free ;O
he’s the nerd that always ran to the teacher in elementary school…you know the one ‘o’
He reminds me of The Cheshire Cat
Let Chis sweat.
?!?! There are much more important things going on right now at the White House than making sure Chris Flippin’ Wallace can fill a 12 minute slot with some content
I’m sure his sidekick Burr is standing by…
Source please…
Comey was involved in a coup attempt to overthrow the US Government. How could this be anything else?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Is there a legal way that conversation could have been recorded?
LikeLike
Yes. It’s been done before by other Presidents.
Please talk into the flower vase :).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just to be fair, the pundits aren’t arguing if it’s legal, they are arguing whether he is in essence illegally impeding Comey to testify.
bwahaha…Trump is only impeding Comey from lying…Comey is completely free to tell the truth.
I know this a rhetorical question, but why isn’t the MSM questioning the fact that Comey has backed out of testifying to the Senate intel? All we see are these theories that Trump is dirty, when in fact all the evidence points to Comey being dirty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think complicit is the more apt term.
Colluders? Is that even a word?
Some talking heads on CNN were saying it was illegal this morning (it’s on at my gym).
What would not be “legal” for President Trump to record what Comey was saying to him? I’d guess not a good idea for Trump to record every conversation he has with people, but I imagine Comey was a special case because the President suspected Comey was up to something. And we now know Comey was trying to set a trap for the President.
DC does not require that the other party know they are being recorded
LikeLiked by 4 people
D.C. is an area where only one party needs to know if there is a recording going on…Arizona is the same way. Maryland, where Linda Tripp was if you recall, was a two party state and that is where she ran into trouble.
Plus a person should know that anytime you are in the WH you should be expected to be recorded though I believe the dinner was outside the WH but could be wrong.
I think it would be a delightful turn of events if was Comey who was secretly doing the recording, and somehow PDJT got his hands on it.
[NYPD detectives and a [sic] NYPD Chief, the department’s highest rank under Commissioner, said openly that if the FBI and Justice Department fail to garner timely indictments against Clinton and co- conspirators, NYPD will go public with the damaging emails now in the hands of FBI Director James Comey and many FBI field offices.
“What’s in the emails is staggering and as a father, it turned my stomach,” the NYPD Chief said. “There is not going to be any Houdini-like escape from what we found. We have copies of everything. We will ship them to Wikileaks or I will personally hold my own press conference if it comes to that.”]
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/crime/item/24549-nypd-source-weiner-laptop-has-enough-evidence-to-put-hillary-away-for-life?src=ilaw
If this is true, how about this NYPD Police Chief, as FBI Director?
This article came from TruePundit back on 11/02/2016. Not sure how reliable it is.
I know it is not healthy. However I like to watch my enemy. I was awaiting Tucker C.
Bill Hemmer, a # nevertrumper a Fox shill was filling in for T. Hemmer actually said, ” and some are already questioning if his presidency is over”.
Immediate flip back to the golf channel…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quote from above>
Yates also said her decision to notify the White House counsel had been discussed “at great length.” According to her testimony: “Certainly leading up to our notification on the 26th, it was a topic of a whole lot of discussion in DOJ and with other members of the intel community.” <End quote
How "great" could the "length" have been in one single day, considering "a whole lot of discussion at DOJ"
AND with OTHER MEMBERS of the intel COMMUNITY?
Is Hillary still part of Yates' "intel community?" Obama? Podesta and Huma?
Yates. Liar.
Amazing how fast they can move on PDJT all in one day. They come up with conclusions and scenarios that the WH counsel should consider…They see it as their duty….HA! Months and years go by and they can’t find any criminal “intent” with Hillary or Obama.
You just can’t make this crap up. It is so far-fetched….Bill Hemmer…some say this is the beginning of the end for this President”…What drama…What sensationalism, what pure BS.
KBR…remember they could “discuss at great length” because they had already UNMASKED Flynn for quite some time and were monitoring his calls and so their were already “binders” on him for Yates to discuss at great length.
The real story NOT being discussed is Flynn’s name being unmasked!! Did you notice the quick turn from the day after it was discovered that Susan Rice was behind the unmasking and the MSM gave her cover by rotating to another “squirrel”
Yeah, that’s bothering me too. Flynn conversation was Dec 29, his FBI interview was Jan. 24th. It looks to me that she got interview results right away to call McGahn on Jan. 25th. Did she have phone data from Dec 29th call just waiting to compare to interview results? That doesn’t jive with her “long consideration” BS.
Using the logic that a dinner meeting constitutes “interfering with a FBI investigation”, meeting Loretta Lynch on the Phoenix tarmac constitutes exactly what?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great point!
Still can’t get the picture of the guy in the suit, high up a ladder, in the Oval Office on Obo’s last day, out of my mind. What could he have been doing? Wish someone could check video out!
Changing out the light bulbs?
Looking for Aunt Minnie?
Turning off the heat?
Ordering dinner?
Mopping up?
Last night Greg Gutfeld compared the reaction of the media to yelling at your cat for bringing you a present. My boy Doug got a commendation and thank you for his gift.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_oQw1DXUAAjZ5q.jpg:large
Please pat Doug on the head and give him a delicious treat for me.
One thing we know about Trump, if he bluffs, it’s gonna lead somewhere and we will all be surprised
Trump never bluffs. He is not that reckless. It’s just the MSM who believe that he is reckless because they have no experience with any President that hasn’t been at their beck and call. Our guy has them on the run and they have no where to hide. I hear people losing faith in Trump daily because of tweeting, but he is out witting these idiots by the day and by the tweet. The snowflakes won’t survive to the mid-terms. Please don’t buy any smelling salts for them. Let them go slowly and surely.
It blows every fiber of my mind that Hellary goes Scott free ( up to now) with so many crimes we lost count, and the black hats are working feverishly to find “something” on Trump. The hypocrisy is staggering and beyond the pale. I cannot wait to see the reaping that theses traitors are sowing.
I’ve got a hubby update….been busy for the past couple of hours, first chance I’ve had to sit and compose this.
He comes home tonight and tells me that PDJT is in trouble, “he threatened that guy he fired in a tweet”!!!! I said “Really? Gee I guess will hear about it on the news.”
Then the “winning” started!!! A few minutes later he says, “hey did you hear that they arrested/detained some illegal gang members?” I said “no, where did you hear that?” Hubby watches a little news in the early AM before he leaves for work…15 minutes while he eats b’fast. Either local news, or Howie’s clapping seals. This morning it was the former, and 200 that they got were from here. Yes, corporate media…..there are those local affiliates that have not gotten the Anti-Trump 24/7 memo!!! This is a POSITIVE for hubby.
So then we watch the Toad….who talked about Comey, then we watched the Dolt who talked about
Comey….and hubby goes online and finds a story and proudly tells me…..”they rounded up 1000 of them all over the country. Not one word from these people. They don’t report news anymore…do they?” 😀😀😀😀😀😀
We’re getting there!!!
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
However you are leading him to the conclusion, keep it up.
It will all click with him one day. It will be like being disconnected from the matrix. Lol. 😁
If the Presidency of our Dear Donald was to be made into a movie, it would need to be made up of dozens of feature length films. The title: Oh What A Ride.
The end of the Clinton Crime Dynasty occured by freak accident. Or as I believe God’s graces or, if you please, karma! Comey had closed the investigation and given Hillary a pass in his self appointed role as judge and jury leaving out the DOJ because he didnt want to further damage Lynch after the tarmac incident. No one ever expected weiner boy to get caught sexting again! The NYPD pulled off the biggest coup in the history of our country when they seized that laptop! No one could ever ‘forward’ 650,000 emails! That laptop had been synced with THE server!!! It has EVERYTHING on it! That is why Comey ‘reopened’ the investigation and then closed in a couple days (all a show since he never could have gone thru the volume of info in that short of time). Even tho that move hurt Hillary badly it was the ONLY move they could come up with. Remember …. these are not the brightest people! Trump ALWAYS catches the enemy off guard:)) Everyone expects him to come after Hillary for the email server. Read again what the NYPD Chief said!!! When PDJT and Wolverine Sessions make their move (not until all the ducks are lined up perfectly) they will charge Podesta, Mook, and both Clintons with Human Trafficking and Pedophilia!! Only the most insane libtards will try to defend them. Mark my words and but LOTS of popcorn! God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
I’m sorry, just call me a naive fool!
However, I just can’t believe that a Billionaire businessman would give up everything he has done successfully for his entire adult life, risk ridicule and ruin his entire fortune to run for President all because he saw himself as Lord, Liar or Lunatic.
Then he wins the Election and decides to fabricate lies and risk his Administration, places everyone else around him (including his family members) at risk all because he wantonly is a Liar and a delusional human being.
Sorry, I just don’t see any motivation for PDJT lying to the American people. Why risk it all? Who would put themselves through such utter destruction an public humiliation?
Makes no sense. Yet, no one can find criminal “intent” in Hillary Clinton? What really is more
fathomable to believe. I mean, really?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, you’re not a fool . . . and YES, the media has gone insane!
M A G A
Yes, a voice of reason.
So President Obama warning President Trump…was presumably not interfering with any investigation I suppose due to it having a “pre-date”. “Complicated Business, Folks”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/08/trap-set-sally-yates-and-james-clapper-testify-to-senate-judiciary-committee-230pm-livestream/
-snip-
Not accidentally, today the media is playing out a leaked story about President Obama warning President Trump [On November 10th] about Michael Flynn. Against the backdrop of the February media narrative: why would the Obama white house source wait until just prior to Yates testimony? Why today? Obviously the political angle is transparent.
from the link
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/obama-warned-trump-against-hiring-mike-flynn-say-officials-n756316
Obama’s warning pre-dated the concerns inside the government about Flynn’s contacts with the Russian ambassador, one of the officials said. Obama passed along a general caution that he believed Flynn was not suitable for such a high level post, the official added.
-snip-
The heathen are sunk down in the pit that they made: in the net which they hid is their own foot taken.
The LORD is known by the judgment which he executeth: the wicked is snared in the work of his own hands.
(Psalms 9:15-16)
This is good stuff. Thank you.
It hasn’t been too long since SD pointed out that congress critters had failed to ask either Sally Yates or James Comey, while they were being questioned under oath, whether THEY had leaked to the media information about members and activities of both, the Trump campaign staff and the presidential team. Clearly, both were in possession of the information that was being illegally released to the media and the question would have been pertinent.
The fact that not one member of the oversight committees posed the obvious question suggests Uniparty involvement in the conspiracy. Comey always was in a position to “legitimize” untruthful information to destroy the president. After all, he has had ties to the Clinton Foundation, had sort of “pardoned” Hillary’s infamous acts of treason, and was an Obama minion to boot. In my view, Hillary blaming Comey for her election loss was just a ruse designed to hide that her campaign had come up with the “muh Russia” strategy, which would be eventually pushed and “validated” by the FBI. Comey would have ended up with $millions and a juicy government job, if not becoming the indefinite FBI Director.
If my conjectures turn out to be true, this story will not end well for Hillary, Comey, Yates, and several other cretins (congress critters, former heads of intelligence offices, and DOJ traitors). Such treachery cannot go unpunished … and the repulsive swamp must be drained for the good of the country. No one can MAGA while dragging the swamp along.
This shows where President Trump is I think to some extent…TIME did this interview Monday and totally missed the fact he had the quotes saved from Clapper and Yates and he surely didn’t show them this part as a coincidence…
This is in the actual TIME article with important parts highlighted
