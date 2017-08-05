Robert Mueller Probing Flynn-Turkey Financial Lobbying Arrangements…

Here’s one angle to the Robert Mueller investigation that was entirely predictable.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now seeking documents from the White House on Michael Flynn and his personal arrangement to lobby for Turkey during the 2016 election. Specifically they are looking into the financial aspects and whether Flynn masked the lobbying payments made to him.
Before getting to the crux of the issue, CTH must remind everyone that back in November of 2016 when we first discovered (During the Transition) the possibility that Flynn was under consideration for ODNI or National Security Adviser role – WE WARNED this was going to be an issue – SEE HERE November 17th, 2016.
We knew even before the election this could be a problem. As far as we could surmise at the time – the Trump Campaign and subsequent President-Elect transition team, had no idea that campaign advocate and campaign adviser Michael Flynn was also being paid to lobby in DC on behalf of the government of Turkey, and Recep Erdogan.
The entire Flynn lobbying arrangement was beyond sketchy. Before the election Flynn penned an op-ed advocating heavily for Recep Erdogan –SEE HERE– The content was entirely disconnected from the assembled foreign policy outlook of Candidate Donald Trump. The Flynn Op-Ed was actually counter to candidate Trump’s policy views.
The disconnect was specifically noted in Trump’s public alliance with Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi which was clear in their September 2016 meeting two months prior to the Flynn Op-Ed.
It was obvious there was no way Candidate Trump was aware of Flynn’s private lobbying agreement with Turkey (Recep Erdogan). The campaign would never have pre-authorized the public advocacy for Recep Erdogan. That simple understanding was the reason for our warning in November.
In short CTH knew that mess would become an issue in various ways because Flynn’s paid lobbying advocacy was counter to the expressed Mid-East policy of the President-Elect.
Unfortunately, it also makes reasonable sense, now as it did in November, that Flynn might use some shady financial technique to isolate/hide the inherent policy contradiction stemming from the lobbying problem he alone created.
In order for Michael Flynn to get the ODNI or NSA role, he was going to have to either: A) explain and reverse, or, B) retract and refund, or C) try to cloud/hide it. We feared the latter. Hence our warning.
Additionally, if I was to be completely wide open – in my heart-of-hearts – the reality of this part of the Flynn background is the real reason I believe Flynn was fired, and, well, more specifically, not much of an effort was put up to save him.
In essence the entire ‘Pence misleading on Russia angle’ was integrity strike #2, not the first. The first integrity strike was Flynn misleading, perhaps through omission, the Trump campaign on the Turkey lobbying issue.
I never expanded much beyond a few comments because sometimes it’s just better to let bygones be bygones and move forward. Flynn doesn’t present as a bad guy, and he’s not disloyal, but he put the President-Elect into a tough spot with an early integrity issue because of this Turkish Lobbying advocacy, and his subsequent financial arrangement.
Well, today it appears those Turkish chickens have come home to roost. And while I have no compunction to advocate or support Special Counsel Robert Mueller, on this specific issue I cannot state with intellectual honestly this is an unworthy aspect/angle to investigate. All of the critical events and dates did take place during the campaign of 2016.
If Flynn intentionally masked the method of payment, or concealed the source of origination, in order to avoid sunlight on the lobbying controversy, which would diminish his chances to get a job in the administration, well, Flynn has no-one to blame but himself.
While we can most certainly understand the need to earn an income, Flynn won’t find CTH defending him much on the issue of how he concealed the lobbying job and possible payments therein.
Despite President Trump’s warm feelings toward Flynn, he should also accept this trouble is Flynn’s alone. Actually, Trump should be a little miffed that Flynn’s self-interest clouded his judgement and as an outcome cast a shadow on the early days of the Trump administration.
Given the lobbying contract Flynn willingly, and seemingly quietly, accepted during the campaign; Flynn should have understood his position of advocacy was potentially damaging to Trump, and Flynn himself should never have looked for a job in the White House.
WASHINGTON — Investigators working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, recently asked the White House for documents related to the former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, and have questioned witnesses about whether he was secretly paid by the Turkish government during the final months of the presidential campaign, according to people close to the investigation.
Though not a formal subpoena, the document request is the first known instance of Mr. Mueller’s team asking the White House to hand over records.
In interviews with potential witnesses in recent weeks, prosecutors and F.B.I. agents have spent hours poring over the details of Mr. Flynn’s business dealings with a Turkish-American businessman who worked last year with Mr. Flynn and his consulting business, the Flynn Intel Group.
The company was paid $530,000 to run a campaign to discredit an opponent of the Turkish government who has been accused of orchestrating last year’s failed coup in the country.
Investigators want to know if the Turkish government was behind those payments — and if the Flynn Intel Group made kickbacks to the businessman, Ekim Alptekin, for helping conceal the source of the money. (read more)
Here Was Our 2016 “Tread Carefully” Warning
TY SD for the nice clear summary. I feel sorry for Flynn, although it appears to have been a dumb thing to do. And I’m sorry that this has cast any darkness on PDJT’s administration.
(Here is the serious part of my reply) I agree with this summary and with Sylvia’s statement.
(Here is the sarcastic part of my reply) Boy, this makes the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative look like Tiddlywinks!
Harry, you made me laugh at a very painful subject. How is the filth of the Clinton Foundation and CGI not being RICO’d up the wazzu?
Democrats are above the law. So, no “Special Counsel” during the past 8 years of half-truths, conniving, cheating, stealing, and outright lying about the dereliction of duty in the White House during the Benghazi terrorist attack. At this point Gen. Flynn can go to the Grand Jury, plead the 5th, and let the chips fall where they may.
We all wanted Gen. Flynn as National Security Adviser and I do remember Sundance warned about his connections to Turkey
Yes, he sure did.
Not me. I smelled a rat.
So, what does Flynn & the nation of Turkey have to do with Mueller’s original mandate of Russia, Russia, Russia? The witch hunt continues. The Democrats and the Press don’t like Trump so they are going after him with the legal system. If criminalizing political opponents is now A-Okay then it’s time to bring Valerie Jarrett and Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin before separate Grand Jury. So the soft coup begins . . . but it won’t end well for the Democrats and their lapdog media.
If Flynn was concealing the Lobbying payments; and additionally concealing contact with Russian actors… it could be reasonable to investigate whether the Russian contact was due to their knowledge of his concealed lobbying payments.
Leverage.
Or Blackmail.
Like I said, I don’t agree with the Mueller probe, but I also cannot diminish the reality that this specific aspect with Flynn is indeed a compromise foreign actors would like to exploit.
Mike Flynn may deserve some sort of fine or penalty but am afraid that this is just the camel getting his nose under the tent. Mueller can exact his pound of flesh and then terminate his witch hunt investigation of “Russian Interference into the Election.” If it drags in then it will be tit-for-tat time.
Lobbyists will be the undoing of us all if its not curbed .The EU is run by lobbyists who get their wished for regulations through the unelected council members not the parliament .Its a scam with so much money and back handers swilling around.
Don’t feel sorry for Flynn .He tried to have his cake and eat it.
In UK ,the food and sugar lobby is thwarting the governments attempts to do anything about food quality and the link to obesity. So poor people get cheap sugar laden food and get poor health.
Gen Flynn is dirty. He has lied multiple times about his lobbying work for foreign governments. He was caught out again on his financial disclosure forms a few days ago.
If you look at the chronology, it is Flynn’s exposure to Russian ties (rightly or wrongly) that sparked the ‘witch hunt’. He was, either due to ideology or complicity with his Russian contacts, the source of much of what has happened subsequently.
Putting tin foil chapeau firmly on head, I would say he was a dem/Russian operative planted to take down the President.
I don’t think he was dirty per se, I think he was doing what a lot of people in your branches of government have been doing for a long time – they peddle influence to advance their influence/agendas.
For example, Barack Obama came to Australia & made comments in a highly charged political environment to support the great global warming scam. The end result is that older people are having their power disconnected at ever alarming rates & power poverty is a real problem in our country. Another example: Australian taxpayers were FORCED to “donate” to the Clinton Foundation – where did that money go? Did it pay for shipments of depleted uranium weapons, is it helping Imran Awan to be out on bail? It is Bill Clinton’s lawyer after all who is defending him. We don’t know – and that is not why I pay my tax!
In fact we had Brennan here at our national press club, lecturing our 4th column into the evils of the Trump administration.
I don’t see that as any different to Gen. Flynn peddling influence during the Turkey election.
No comparison, as a cabinet official he lied about his lobbying to Turkey, lied to the Vice-President of the United States and has continued to lie about his lobbying activities.
If he did this whilst not serving in government it would be a la Brennan, influence peddling. Except the fact that he is no longer useful, I doubt even Australia would pay to hear him.
The media will have a field day with this. President Trump fired Flynn immediately upon hearing of his lobbying efforts. There will be lots of ketchup spilled over this #NothingBurger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I dislike the wanna be Madi President of Turkey immensely, the other guy is very bad news as well. Do you know that he and his world wide Islamic orginazation run charter schools throughout the world , hundreds in the U.S.and in most military installations. Why is a Muslim Imam who has been granted asalym in the U.S. Receiving taxpayer money to run charter schools and many on military bases no less. I have read that This Gulin person has many valuable and powerful protectors on the U.S. The President of Turkey alleges that Gulin masterminded the coup against him in Turkey . I don’t know and don’t care. What I want to know is what is going on with these schools especially as they are not listed as Mulim schools but are given different names in different states to disguise the affiliation. It has also been alleged that he gets his unlicensed instructors from Turkey and many times they seem to leave and blend in society whereupon he gets more through HB visas. Don’t believe me look it up yourselves. I was shocked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
New vid from Tom Fitton at JW should be watched in its entirety. He addresses the Grand Jury about half way through and he also discusses how at some point the Trump team needs to start taking responsibility for the lack of action at the corrupt DoJ, FBI, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person