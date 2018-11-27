Sanders, Bolton, Kudlow: White House Press Briefing…

Posted on November 27, 2018 by

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, National Security adviser John Bolton and National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow hold a very important press briefing from the White House.

Chairman Kudlow discusses current economic issues, and the upcoming possible trade discussions with China at the G20 meeting in Buenos Aries, Argentina. At 19:00 minutes NSA John Bolton takes over to discuss the scheduling details of the G20.  [Interesting trilateral mentioned: Trump, Modi and Abe] At 30:00 minutes Sarah Sanders takes over.

15 Responses to Sanders, Bolton, Kudlow: White House Press Briefing…

  1. andyocoregon says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Amazing that Abilio Acosta more or less behaved himself today. He asked too many questions, but other than that he didn’t try to make the press conference all about himself.

    Like

    Reply
  2. susandyer1962 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    I watched this live and discovered something…….I still want to punch Acosta I the mouth!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Deplore Able says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    GDP of USA: $19,490,600,000,000
    GDP of Russia: $1,527,469,000,000
    USA Defense Budget: $700,000,000,000.

    Vlad is a bad guy and Russia has sophisticated nukes, but I don’t think Russia could keep up with USA in an arms race. The total economy of Russia is roughly equivalent to the economy of Texas.

    China on the other hand….

    Like

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    November 27, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Talk about the “A” team! Sarah, the absolute best ever. has gone from strength to strength in a job that usually chews up lesser beings. And John Bolton in action is always something to watch. He so easily gives the impression that he’s figuring out just who to shoot first that you can easily convince yourself that he just might be actually thinking about doing it! These are two people who can daily handle the hideous cesspool that is DC politics and always come out completely unscathed. President Trump is lucky to have them. And how interesting that both were opposed by DC “insiders” still working in the White House.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. thedoc00 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Based on the GDP chart, it still needs to be an objective of the President and his team to get China’s designation as an emerging economy changed. This gives them a grossly unfair advantage within the world body politic and goes grossly unreported in the media with exception of the smarter FBN personalities.

    Like

    Reply

