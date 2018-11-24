U.S. -vs- China Tariff Impact Report: Chinese Producers Pay for Most of Tariff, U.S Consumers See Minimal Impact…

In June 2018 President Trump instructed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to initiate a 10% tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods (Round #1). After two months of China refusing to negotiate renewed trade deals in good faith President Trump instructed Lighthizer to increase the tariff rate to 25% in August (Round #2). There is a third tranche of tariffs scheduled for January 1st, 2019.
With a full quarter of trade data to analyze the impacts, the results are now measurable. A multinational group studying the outcome (full pdf below), identified that approximately 4.5% of the tariff is being carried by American consumers. The overwhelming cost of the tariff is being paid (20.5% absorbed) by Chinese producers.
(Via Bloomberg) President Donald Trump is succeeding in making China pay most of the cost of his trade war.
That’s the conclusion of a new paper from EconPol Europe, a network of researchers in the European Union. U.S. companies and consumers will only pay 4.5 percent more after the nation imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and the other 20.5 percent toll will fall on Chinese producers, according to authors Benedikt Zoller-Rydzek and Gabriel Felbermayr.
[…] “Through its strategic choice of Chinese products, the U.S. government was not only able to minimize the negative effects on U.S. consumers and firms, but also to create substantial net welfare gains in the U.S.,” the researchers wrote. (read more)
In June and July last year it became obvious President Trump was going to initiate a full-frontal geopolitical confrontation with China based on their ambitions for economic conquest. We labeled the confrontation: Eagle -vs- Red Dragon.
Specifically around: intellectual property theft; massive U.S. trade imbalances; imposed tariffs, and ridiculous non-tariff barriers put in place by China, we anticipated the conflict would eventually force Beijing to drop the Panda mask and expose their economic intentions. Additionally there was clarity within President Trump’s approach for any observer who was willing to accept the history of Mr. Trump’s views on the larger issues. In short, POTUS Trump will not back down.
In March of 2018 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer completed a section 301 review of China’s trade practices. [SEE HERE] Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the President to take all appropriate action, including retaliation, to obtain the removal of any act, policy, or practice of a foreign government that violates an international trade agreement or is unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory, and that burdens or restricts U.S. commerce. However, as talks with China progressed, President Trump shelved the 301 action to see where negotiations would end-up.
Due to the severity of communist ideology, and the intransigence of China to make any modification to their global economic plans, Chairman Xi Jinping made the strategic decision to elevate the confrontation in full Red Dragon mode. The May and June, 2018, negotiations between the U.S. and China provided no progress. The 301 review of China was pulled back off the shelf in August 2018, and President Trump began executing his trade-war strategy.
When President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced tariffs on Steel and Aluminum, in combination with Round #1 tariffs on imported Chinese products, the Wall Street financial media went bananas with dire predictions of inflation.
However, in September and October the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released the August and Sept measures of inflation in consumer goods. Despite the doom-and-gloom predictions from the self-interested multinationals, the inflation rate is still below 0.2% the same result as July ’18. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food components, is hovering between 0.1% and 0.2% overall.
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 250,000 in October, following an average monthly gain of 211,000 over the prior 12 months. In October, job growth occurred in health care, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing. (See table B-1.)
Low inflation; expanding employment opportunity; low unemployment; and rising wages.
These measures all have a cumulative impact on paycheck-to-paycheck Americans. Prices for durable goods are stable and wage growth is exceeding inflation. That means more disposable income in the middle-class…. which, when combined with the increased pay from lower middle-class tax rates, is exactly the intended outcome of MAGAnomics.
This creates a situation where the U.S. consumer can fuel the the U.S. economy while President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer utilize the leverage within tariffs, to negotiate better America-First trade deals.
President Trump’s economic policy cabinet is the most effective group of individuals every assembled in modern U.S. history; arguably in all of U.S. history. The economic policy plans are working exactly as projected; and, in combination with the domestic economic strength, this empowers President Trump’s international engagements with a stunning amount of influence and leverage.
Economic Security is National Security. We are seeing this multidimensional truth being carried out for the first time in our lifetimes, thanks to a blue-collar billionaire.
THIS is one of the reasons I’m a glass half full kinda guy – LOVE PDJT!!!!!
Well, this is a far better than American workers paying for China’s trade war against the US for decades. How can any american see otherwise
I noticed Trump closing the border in an exercise that really woke Mexico up. He then threatened to close the whole border if “things get out of control in Mexico”. Now I hear reports that a deal is in the works for the invasion caravan will be housed in Mexico. He knows how to leverage economic leverage to get results. He knows how to deal and his team is a murderer’s row.
This is one of the reasons why Trump MUST get a second term. He is invaluable at this time and there are very few individuals who can deal with the EXISTENTIAL threats we are now facing. No Democrat would come even close to putting up a similar fight, and China would have a clear path towards world dominance. Next thing you know, their soldiers are burning copies of the Constitution and tearing down the Liberty Bell.
Absolutely no one can manage and lead as President Trump does every day!
Reigning in China is a global effort orchestrated masterfully by President Trump and his Team. ISIS, Korean Peninsula, Iran Nuke Agreement cancelled, TPP cancelled, Paris Climate Accord cancelled, stabilizing the Middle East, pipelines, tax cuts, regulation cutting, tightening up the border, two Supreme Court Justices, record Federal Judges confirmed, exposed the fraud of NAFTA and virtually all trade agreements of past few decades, USMCA, South Korea Trade Agreement, EU trade agreement coming as will be with Japan…
And we are only 22 months into President Trump’s Presidency! Beyond amazing!
Have never seen anyone manage so many facets of our government and economy is such a synchronized process. Clearly President Trump has a master plan and is executing dozens of complex supporting plans simultaneously. Sterling results every time.
Surely hiccups appear along the way, but President Trump seemingly has or quickly develops alternate paths to achieve his vision. All docs and texts released without redaction by “leaker” in DOJ. Higher up. Sort of like other leaks that appeared without cause, purpose, reasoning. Whitaker or President Trump fire Mueller. DOJ pursue bad guys. PR campaign to educate all Americans / force feed MSM.
President Trump is the greatest President of my lifetime!!!
Wow. LOL at the moment. Next to last paragraph above should have been…
Surely hiccups appear along the way, but President Trump seemingly has or quickly develops alternate paths to achieve his vision.
Word Press magic I suppose.
Too many fraud votes in this election, but also too many ill-informed voters cost PDJT in the House and Senate. Blast!
China could be a friend if it was a democracy. Xi is a dictator leading the Communist Party.
Way past time to FREE CHINA.
Blue collar billionaire.
Excellent!
The obfuscation that so ravishes our intellectuals is seared away by PDJT’s plain-speak. They hate him.
Blue collar billionaire….
” It is not enough to simply beat Trump. He must be destroyed thoroughly. HIS KIND must not rise again.” — David Plouffe June 13, 2016
The enemy of Marxism (Neo-feudalism) is NOT the Aristocracy/elite but the MIDDLE CLASS! aka ‘the bourgeoisie.’
L-E-V-E-R-A-G-E is a wonderful thing…..but only if you know how to use it. PDJT is using it BIGLY.
Of course the Chinese has to subsidize their exports. The price of goods in the United States is determined by supply and demand. Who the hell with the right mind want to pay more for the same Chinese crap?
What a dream team. IMO, no one could have put together a better team or policy than DJT.
NO ONE. Absolutely NO ONE could have done what HE is doing, even IF they had all of d.c., and the mainstream media supporting them.
And HE, despite having NO support, and active ‘resistance’from all quarters, gets it done.
Words don’t suffice.
We need a ‘Fireside Chat’ … 25 minutes of Trump speaking and perhaps a single chart. That’s all it would take to convince 100 million or so Americans that MAGA economics are beneficial for America and all Americans.
There appears nothing on the horizon to make Trump change course. This is a solid strategy, platformed on firm data and economics, well communicated to all, flexible and adaptable to events but directionally stable. Everybody knows what’s happening and why. The terms of negotiation are not secret. Simple and well understood choices are available to bring about a successful resolution. This really is a brilliant bit of public policy we’re witnessing here. It is a pleasure to see it, especially as we’ve experienced a decades-long stretch without such.
The God Emperor doesn’t get enough credit for this, and it is well deserved. Now he needs to focus on immigration like a laser and become a top 3 president of all time.
This should come as no surprise that Trump fully comprehends what he is doing with respect to China. The tariffs will not and can not be borne by US consumers because of the term elasticity. The items under tariff are highly elastic goods, which means, there are readily available substitutes and sources for those goods. The Chinese have had an advantage in manufacturing because they operate manufacturing as a government bureau, meant to keep people working, rather than profit making enterprises. The aim of their manufacturing industry was always to drive out the competition through high volume and that high volume had to come at almost any cost to keep Southeast Asia and India at bay.
Labor costs in recent years have been rising in China but that was all a part of their plan to grow domestic demand to try to wean themselves off of dependence on sending cheap exports to the United States. The tariffs are an additional cost that the central planners did not anticipate and this comes at a time when the Chinese economy is slowing down.
The Chinese can not countenance shifting the price burden of the tariffs to US consumers because the major retailers such as Walmart can simply source their goods away from China to places such as Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Thailand among many others who are good at manufacturing and who are not under US tariffs. China cannot risk their jobs program because that has essentially put the lid on any unrest or discontent with the single party Communist rule in Beijing. Any major rise in unemployment, with a corresponding downturn in economic activity in China can threaten the viability of the regime.
So why are US multinationals so wedded to the success of the Communist Party. Sundance has illuminated this so well. They cut deals with the Communist Party. They can set the prices for the goods almost however they wish (think Walmart), even sometimes below costs. Only a communist regime can manufacture the type of prices that we have seen in retailers such as Walmart and others that are impossible to compete against. But tariffs change the equation and so these interests in the US are unhappy, because they now will have to actually do the hard work of sourcing and investing in new technologies and/or running their domestic operations more efficiently.
President Xi has to determine how much pain China can endure while trying to make Trump blink. Trump has some domestic pressure and is not in the strongest possible position that he could be since the GOP sabotage themselves to lose the House. However, Trump is not in the weakest position either, because he gained in the Senate and the Mueller probe is nearing the end (we’ll see). I think China realistically can only endure these tariffs for at most another year or two before they are in their weakest position. I don’t know if Trump will wait until then or will he simply look to make the best deal possible going into next year and revise after he’s reelected. I for one do not want to see a deal made because I believe a better deal can be made in a year. I think the only deal at this point that makes sense is if Trump is able to get North Korea to completely denuclearize and if he gets China to abandon the South China Sea or increase their imports of all of our raw material exports such as natural gas, coal, oil, beef, soybeans, etc. at massive volumes. And any and every deal with China must include provisions with real enforcement on the theft of intellectual property through joint ventures, forced technology transfers, and espionage. That all must end!
My prediction is Trump pulls a Reykjavík ala Reagan and walks out on Xi to get a better deal down the road. In the meanwhile, that will signal to the EU, Japan and the UK that he means business and intends on getting a fair deal from each of those major partners in the coming year. When those deals are completed, Trump’s hand will be stronger the next time he sits down with Xi (whether at the G20 next year or some other summit) and then Trump can come up with a strong new comprehensive trading regime for the World that has at its heart reciprocity.
We shall see but big week ahead! MAGA!!
dfrst;
Agree with everything you posted. I have ONE concern;
For China to accede to POTUS’s demands, I believe would relegate CHINA to being a 3rd world country, with nukes.
All POTUS is demanding, is that they ‘play fair’,and quit cheating. Problem for China is, on a ‘level playing field’, they lose.
They CAN NOT compete, fairly. So, IF China agrees, the Chicoms will face revolts, as they will no longer be able to prop up their middle class. The Chicoms are not going to willingly commit suicide, or relinquish power.
Thats the one concern I have. How this plays out is going to be FASCINATING to watch!
Mega like …. bigly
Yes.
Consider China 2025 vision. China is a Global menace. Clearly a threat to America If status quo prevails, which it won’t.
President Trump commonly says China is not ready. I believe it has always been President Trump’s plan to seal the deal with China, after China feels enough pain. When China fully grasps all the other trade deals President Trump puts in play, China is at a disadvantage. China’s economy and ambitions throttled.
Consider USMCA and South Korea trade deals. Coming soon, Japan, UK, and EU trade deals. Advantage America and those who sign new trade deals with U.S.
Then and only then will China be ready to fairly deal. President Trump and America win again.
Quoting Sundance above: Due to the severity of communist ideology, and the intransigence of China to make any modification to their global economic plans, Chairman Xi Jinping made the strategic decision to elevate the confrontation in full Red Dragon mode.
I don’t have any quibble with “severity of communist ideology” or with “intransigence of China” — but — radical market-economy reforms were instituted by Deng Xiaoping who took over after Mao (1978) and reworked the economy through 1989. Nothing under Deng Xiaoping and now under Xi Jinping approaches either the communist Ideology terror or the Chinese intransigence of the last 20 years of Mao. President Richard M. Nixon truly did “open” China to the world economy and China is now a global player to be reckoned with.
However, the population of China is a mystery. Officially, it stands at 1.3 billion people, but estimates range to as much as 1.8 billion. Half a billion people is a lot more than a rounding error. Intelligence sources believe that the true population is closer 1.6 billion – which leaves a “ghost” population of 300 million.
Xi Jinping is carrying a cat by the tail. China can not withdraw and go back into the Mao days, but neither can it quite figure out how to control its two tiered population. The Entrepreneurs of China are fabulously wealthy, stealthy and threatening to Communist stability. But that class is relatively tiny as a portion of the Chinese population. The other tier is peasants. Dirt poor peasants. They are everywhere. Just supplying cabbage and a blanket to them takes enormous logistics and a lot of national wealth.
There is a worker class above the peasant class and they are found in the enormous housing complexes of the cities or in factory and mining towns. But is a very small number of people relative to the total population of China. Private cars were not present in the 80’s and they are ubiquitous now. But in deeply rural the automobiles are few in number. China is awash with infrastructure problems and projects between the cities and their smaller towns are a mangled mess.
Xi Jinping cannot possibly stop the tide of change the way Mao did. Every day he awakens to the challenge of finding ways to create millions of new employment opportunities while running the same rotten communist peasant program that has afflicted China since the early days of Mao.
President Donald J. Trump and his team know how weak China is internally and where and how selected U.S. “leverage” can make Xi Jinping pay the tariff bills and assume greater responsibility for participating in the global market.
But the greater story is the globalists who have been playing cheap labor and ignoring pollution problems against the manufacturing in the first world. That is where the profits are the greatest, next to the usual vigorish of money exchange. Soros would rather deal with Xi Jinping than President Donald J. Trump. Swindlers love a scheme they can fiddle.
Xi Jinping has maneuvered the Chinese Yuan in myriad ways. Mostly, he has screwed his own people. But that is getting harder and harder for him to accomplish. Some people secretly admire dictatorship, but in actuality, a dictatorship requires the dictator to trust no one while depending upon his will to be carried out. A dictatorship with one foot in the market economy is a particularly vulnerable form of dictatorship. On the other hand, Xi Jinping looks at his far East neighbors and sees much weakness in both resolve and structure. Xi Jinping is no Panda.
I THINK what POTUS is doing, at least a little bit, is ‘channeling’ Reagan; while it was CALLED an ‘arms race’, what Reagan relied on was that a Communist system simply can not compete, with a Capitalist free market system.
Weapons systems was simply the vehicle.
VSGDJT is doing the same thing, forcing China to compete, ‘on a level playing field’, KNOWING they can’t.
Short of a hot war, the only way I can see this playing out, at a minimum, is the China dragon has its wings clipped, and its fire banked. And OBOR, is consigned to the realm of pipe dreams.
Imagine the hand Trump would have to play if he didn’t have virtually everybody in DC fighting his every move. He’s doing all this and fighting with an entirely useless GOP, an increasingly insane Dem party, an actively opposing deep state and rabidly anti Trump media.
Just imagine how well we’d be doing if he had a little help.
but wait! what about all the media claims of businesses crashing, people out of jobs and other chaos causing pain in America?? Could it be they exaggerated? Naw. Not our media. Right?
