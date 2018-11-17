Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Big Picture Issues…

If you want a prelude to how the democrat/globalist/left-wing political machine is gearing up to disrupt any U.S. economic success, here it is. With the opportunity to discuss important and consequential economic initiative with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Yahoo Chief Narrative Engineer, Andy Serwer, runs through a litany of political talking points.

.

There has been some banter about the possibility of Wilbur Ross being replaced next year, possibly by Mick Mulvaney. While all such media speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, this interview highlights the foreseeable landscape of confrontation.

Broadly speaking, the trade-reset initiatives (negotiations) were broken down amid the team of Ross, Lighthizer, Navarro, Kudlow and Mnuchin with Ross in charge of the E.U (East), and Lighthizer covering southeast Asia/China (West); with additional support from the internal teams as needed.

Secretary Ross ran into the quagmire between the U.K. and European Union over Brexit which structurally, and strategically, forbid any substantive negotiations with the U.S. until the Brexit issues were resolved.

The only time the EU cracked the door to discuss trade was when their pre-planned investments in Mexico were put at risk during the USMCA negotiations. Of course Mr. Serwer never even thought to address these important aspects; preferring instead to focus on the ‘resistance‘ engineer narrative. A very annoying interview.

The economy still has room to grow thanks to @RealDonaldTrump’s policies. #TaxCuts have boosted business and our workforce efforts are providing training and opportunities to #AmericanWorkers #amsummit18 https://t.co/Ao41MoSUkM — Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) November 17, 2018

Advertisements