The Cleaner…

There are ongoing consequential election battles taking place in multiple states that are far more urgent than my meager outlines; and it is not my intent to distract from the more pressing matters of our political surrounding. However, there is a strong possibility the current election events are symptoms of a larger battle within government.
An enigma:
You see, there’s a bunch of ‘unofficial’ evidence, or data-points, that no-one can explain how or why they came to be visible. The data did not surface sequentially; but it surely surfaced purposefully from within the apparatus of government. Putting the evidence into a sequence that clarifies the picture is not easy. As a respected person recently shared:
“It’s almost like a separate discipline, sort of like textual forensics or document historiography; I don’t know how to describe it yet.”
In an earlier outline I shared the following questions:
- How do we find out about the Mark Warner text messages?
- Who publicly released the Carter Page FISA application?
- Where did the four day flood of information (Dec 1st – 4th, 2017) about Lisa Page and Peter Strzok come from?
- Who released that Page/Strzok information to the media? Why?
- Who made the decision not to indict James Wolfe for leaking classified information?
- Why be so specific details within the Wolfe indictment; then dismiss them?
- Who made the decision NOT TO redact the key FISC clerk stamp?
- Where is all of this “unofficial” evidence coming from?
Well, here’s my answers.
In the James Wolfe indictment, released June 8th, 2018, we find out the Senate Select Committee on intelligence was sent the FISA application on Carter Page. We don’t find out from the indictment, we only see a description: [Source Link]
Now, keep in mind this indictment as written ends without any charges of leaking classified documents. The indictment [Read Here] ends with three counts of giving “false statements to a government agency”, ie. lying to the FBI [18 USC 1001 violation]
If you read the indictment, and the subsequent charges within the indictment, there is absolutely NO REASON, for the extent of the specificity within page #6, lines 17 through 20. As pictured above. Wolfe was not charged with leaking “classified information”, yet the specific details describe the “top secret” document that was leaked.
A month later, on a Saturday, July 21st, 2018, the redacted FISA Title-1 application used against U.S. person Carter Page is released. At the time of its release, no-one was looking for it and no-one was requesting the release.
On page #54, 63, 65, 66, and 83 of the heavily redacted FISA application – the FISC Clerk copy stamp appears, drawing attention to the date of distribution, March 17th, 2017. [Source Link]
All dates within the FISA application are redacted, except for the FISC Clerk stamp dates. Curiously, this March 17, 2017, clerk stamp date is what connects that document to the description of the “top secret” document outlined in the Wolfe indictment.
Against the refusal of the DOJ and FBI to declassify supporting documents to the Nunes memo, this unanticipated weekend release of the FISA application was that much more interesting. FISA documents are not foia-able; consider the painstaking effort to get the Nunes memo released; in essence this FISA application would have been the easiest document to keep hidden. Yet, it appeared.
Additionally, another curious unanticipated and never explained document release from February 9th, 2018, overlays with both the Wolfe indictment and the Carter Page FISA application.
In February, 2018, someone, for some reason, released the text messages between Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Mark Warner, and a lobbyist/lawyer named Adam Waldman. [Source Link] The resulting sunlight showed Senator Warner seeking Waldman’s assistance in setting up a private meeting/interview with Trump dossier author Christopher Steele.
On page #5 of the Warner text messages, we see the date March 17th, 2017, again. The same date the Senate received the FISA application. This time we see that Warner was going into the Senate “skif” (SCIF) shortly after 4:00pm; (presumably to review the document):
Using 2018 hindsight and putting together the three documents, released six months apart [Feb (Warner), June (Wolfe), July (FISA)] the picture emerges that the Senate Intelligence Committee received the Carter Page FISA application on March 17th, 2017, delivered to James Wolfe and reviewed by Vice-Chairman Mark Warner. From the indictment, we discover the content of this document production was leaked by James Wolfe, to his reporter/girlfriend, Ali Watkins the same day.
The important notations here are: (1) two of the three sets of data were released without any specific purpose (FISA App and Warner texts); (2) no-one knows why two data points were released; (3) no-one knows who released them; (4) the FISC Clerk Stamp appears to have been intentionally left unredacted; (5) the specificity within the page #6 data within the Wolfe indictment was unnecessary for the direct purpose, yet important for the indirect purpose of connecting the data; (6) the Wolfe indictment was unsealed six months after the fact; and (7) NONE of these three sets of data were essential information at the time they were released.
This tells me, someone wanted this information into the bloodstream of public knowledge; yet non of this information was part of an official release; except the Wolfe indictment – yet it too contained unnecessary specificity within the page-6 details when unsealed.
This brings us to the critical question: Who? Who wanted this out there?
The answer to that question, is uniquely narrow when you think about the documents and the position the person would have to hold in order to influence the release.
Because of the documents in question, the person would need to be inside the DOJ. Because of the content of the documents, the person would have to be important enough to have access and knowledge of the bigger dynamic at play. This person would also need to be high enough in the food chain to authorize the FISA release and have some control over the redaction process (leaving the FISC Clerk stamp date visible). This person would have to be high enough to ‘unofficially’ release the Warner text messages, and yet not be in fear after doing it.
In my opinion, that describes Matt Whitaker – AG Jeff Sessions Chief of Staff.
Additionally, when considering another set of unsourced and very consequential data that followed the plea of Michael Flynn as demanded by the prosecution from Robert Mueller November 30th, 2017. The public releases on December 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, immediately following the Flynn plea (Strzok FISC buddy Judge Rudolph “Rudy” Contreras), were massive in consequence, and appeared reactionary.
Those early December 2017 releases revealed: the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok removals and suspensions; the text messaging; the connections to Bruce Ohr activity (demotion 1); and the connections to Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS. No-one ever asked who was the source of that mountain of evidence against the conspiracy group.
Again, in my opinion, that information could only come from someone with deep knowledge of what was going on; and tends to point toward Matt Whitaker.
In short, I think Matt Whitaker was our behind-the-scenes ‘deep throat’; pushing information into the public consciousness that would paint a picture being hidden by opposing voices within the administrative state. All of the countermeasures became visible after Whitaker was hired in October 2017.
Again, apply common sense, what interests were served; and whose interests were undermined by this information being released?
Whitaker joined Sessions in October 2017; immediately before the FBI investigators zeroed in on the SSCI leaking [See Indictment].
Whitaker came in after the leak task force was in place and investigating. I believe it was Matt Whitaker who left the disparate breadcrumb trail for us to follow.
Given the nature of how hard Rosenstein and Mueller are/were working to block sunlight and the release of information, as evidenced within their recent threats against declassification by President Trump, these data/evidence points certainly did not come from their collective DOJ camp or the ‘small group’ within the Special Counsel. Factually the sunlight from the mysterious media information was adverse to their interests.
So here’s my summary:
- How do we find out about the Mark Warner text messages? – Matt Whitaker
- Who publicly released the Carter Page FISA application? – Matt Whitaker
- Where did the four day flood of information (Dec 1st – 4th, 2017) about Lisa Page and Peter Strzok come from? – Matt Whitaker
- Who released that Page/Strzok information to the media? – Matt Whitaker
- Why? – Push back against the sketchy Mueller framework within the Flynn plea.
- Who made the decision not to indict James Wolfe for leaking classified information? – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in an effort to protect the interests of corrupt elements within the SSCI. [ Despite the leak task force identifying the leaker, the content of the Wolfe leak meant Sessions could not be the decision-maker; the recusal firewall was crossed.]
- Who wrote the initial Wolfe indictment to contain such specific evidence as to outline how he had leaked classified information? – The task force [Whitaker allies].
- Who made the decision NOT TO redact the key FISC clerk stamp? – Matt Whitaker as push-back against, and evidence toward, the corrupt elements within the SSCI.
- Where did all of this “unofficial” evidence come from? – Matt Whitaker, current Acting Attorney General.
Additionally, the Office of the President is not an individual, it is an institution. There are people, mostly lawyers, responsible for the office of the president who are there specifically to protect the executive office and not necessarily the person within it. By protecting the Office of The President, they protect the president.
Part of that protection involves NOT allowing the President to posses information that could put him in a position of compromise or legal jeopardy. Therefore, in my opinion, President Trump does not have direct knowledge, nor has he been informed, of any of this.
In my humble opinion, those near the President are telling him to keep publicly expressing his distance from Matt Whitaker specifically because Whitaker is “the cleaner” for the DOJ and FBI. That’s why we are seeing this:
The President needs factual and honest deniability of knowledge, and or any involvement, in what Matt Whitaker has done (as CoS) and/or will do (as AAG) internally.
That scenario doesn’t make former AG Jeff Sessions out to be good or bad, just recused and unable to deal with the issues over the past 20 months – prior to exit.
The conflict and compromise carried by Rod Rosenstein makes him a risk to the office; that’s why Whitaker was recommended as the ‘cleaner’.
I suspect one of Whitaker’s key tools will be to oversee and then utilize the IG report on FISA abuse to expel those within the DOJ and FBI who participated. [See Here]
The deepest elements of the DC swamp will go bananas to get rid of Whitaker specifically because he is positioned to be the cleaner.
Who has given Whitaker counsel? Likely Senate Judicary Chairman Chuck Grassley.
Will this effort work? I have no idea.
There you have it. That’s my take.
So does anyone know/remember WHO these documents were released to? How did the Strzok/Page texts and the rest of the aforementioned documents find their way into the public eye? I remember seeing they were released but cannot remember who (news outlet?) had them first?
Personally I want Whitaker to say something like…..
There will never be a recusal AND I will be moving forward with indictments soon as many crimes to conspire and take down a sitting President have occurred and my job is to prosecute all of those who participated, inside and outside of government, period!
How about we just use the KISS principle. There were crimes committed with clear evidence. He’s the AG now, so how about the direct approach to uphold the laws of this land and we start by indicting people vs all of this counter measure, leverage, mumbo jumble.
It is time for action IMO.
Sundance
Is it wise to point to Whitaker as the “leaker” or person who “released” this stuff to help us out. Can’t this info be used against Whitaker.
Your motive is to help Trump and to get at the Truth of what the heck is going on, but, … can you putting 2 plus 2 together like you did in your post come back to “bite” Whitaker? I don’t know, but did you think about what effect it could have?
Maybe you did, I don’t know.
Am I the only one who sees this could hurt Whitaker? I mean if he did what you said, he is exposing the corruption, and we have someone in the DOJ that is helping us, “behind the scenes” , … and leaving “breadcrumbs”.
You can delete this post, if you think it’s not helpful, and this thread … if you think it might be good to do.
Why are you using the term “leak”? Right off the top of my head I know the FISA warrant application was an official release by the DOJ, it wasn’t leaked to the public. Sundance points out that someone made the decision to not redact the clerk’s stamp, that’s not leaking either.
I have to correct myself. The release of the Warner text messages was a leak. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/democratic-sen-mark-warner-texted-with-russian-oligarch-lobbyist-in-effort-to-contact-dossier-author-christopher-steele
EXCLUSIVE – Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who has been leading a congressional investigation into President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, had extensive contact last year with a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch who was offering Warner access to former British spy and dossier author Christopher Steele, according to text messages obtained exclusively by Fox News. […] An aide to Warner confirmed to Fox News that the text messages are authentic. The messages, which were obtained from a Republican source, are all marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and are not classified. They were turned over to the Senate panel by Waldman last September.
Is Mueller investigating Warner for collusion? Extensive contact with a Russian who was offering access to Steele?
You know, I kind of thought the same thing while reading this. I became increasingly uncomfortable. If Whitaker has been doing this, and the article looks soundly reasoned as all do from Sundance, why point it out? How is this helpful? Why call attention to the fact?
He has worked hard in a incredibly adverse environment to get info to the public and to expose corruption. Why expose this now other than curiosity and satisfaction in knowing? Why not just let him keep working and support his work by picking up on the “breadcrumbs” and ampkifying any and all corruption exposed?
Doesn’t this exposure compromise and hamper him? Isn’t figuring out who he is what the other side want desperately to do? Won’t this give the left ammo to get him out of his job? Will he be able to continue in his job?
Does this article put him now in grave physical danger? The people being protected go way beyond DOJ and FBI e,players and the interests reach to Clinton, Obama and the Uniparty.
While very clever, rational and soundly researched, I just don’t get the purpose of publication and its timing. Will this at this time hinder or help?
Agreed, agreed, agreed. I’m not sure why we’re connecting dots here.
That said, the issue (to me) is not whether Whitaker is so great. Maybe yes, maybe no.
It’s that the recusal block is lifted. If it’s not Whitaker, I’m assuming we can find someone else to bring transparency. The left can’t force every MAGA lawyer to recuse.
We have a political nuke here. We can appoint a second special counsel. We can use it to counter anything done by the House. We’re also, happily, about to find out what happens when we have a fully-engaged, 100% committed, MAGA-friendly AG.
Wow! The tea leaves are particularly ominous today. I thought we have been cautioned to avoid and ignore cryptic speculation about unconnected events within the “deep state” conspiracy. Whether “Sundance ” is persuasive or not, there is obviously a vast, substantive and discernable difference between “breadcrumbs” and cryptic messages from “17”.
Clean up Isle 5, wet clean up, Isle 5. Thank you.
Wow Sundance! Excelent research 🤯. If this is true we need to pray for this man and his team. God bless him 🙏🙏
Sundance, your analysis and honesty are refreshing. Devastated at the loss of the House, the last thing I wanted to hear was spin. YOU are the only outlet that tells the truth. It is bad, really bad. We have until the end of the year to do something in House regarding the current Intelligence agencies investigating Spygate. Will they accomplish anything? Do they even have a plan?
Will Whitaker provide the House intelligence committees and the senate committees the information that Rosenstein has refused to provide?
Yes thank you SD nailed it yet again! I now defer to “the cleaner” rather than my “the undertaker” its better good guy PR.
“You all know who I am” “say my name”
That we’ll may be true Sundance, but it makes the whole picture that much worse. We are depending on one man to take on this Herculean task?
It was always my hope and your assertion that there are many white hats fighting for the truth. If that is the case there should be a lot more info available since it is easy to assume there is much more abuse being covered up.
I also always thought the president was privy to everything. There is no conflict of interest in knowing the details of the truth except to the perpetrators.
If I didn’t have faith in God Almighty and His desire for justice I would bury my head in the sand. Why do I want to know all this stuff if nothing is going to be done?
Tremendous voter fraud, what’s being done?
Bengazhi, emailing classified info, murder, selling info and everything else to China, etc, etc, etc.
Is anything going to be done about it. How can the President not be able to know what is going on?
Totally crazy
Well I knew Whitaker had to be special because even though he was appointed as a temp, and after being in the job for about 5 minutes, the CommieCrats began screaming for his head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some more thoughts RE: how this all relates to the midterm election fraud debacle. Why is the left fighting so hard to flip senate seats when they cannot get the majority even if they flip all the contested races? Possible answer: They may not care so much about the upcoming AG confirmation, but how many senators they can bend toward a conviction on articles of impeachment. A bunch of republican incumbents were “retired” after 2016 and it makes me wonder how many R’s in the Senate were/are also willing to “take one for the Uniparty team”. Perhaps prior to this midterm election they actually had the votes to convict but no political cover to do it with R’s in control of congress. And further Trump did not make any brash moves knowing this reality. But with Dems coming in, they will get this impeachment thing rolling no matter what and they’ll manufacture stuff to make it look good. So it could be the panic to flip senate races with vote fraud is a play to regain senate votes for impeachment.
Been thinking the same thing. If they can get traction, the RINO fence sitters will fall to to side that benefits them the most. We all know there was Republican involvement in the framing of the Trump team.
Somebody get Whitaker a super duper pooper scooper because our Republic will not survive the Hansel and Gretel breadcrumb approach.
Maybe the Red Tsunami is still to come. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Go get ‘em, Matt.
It’s Monday morning at 8am on the East Coast. Like most other people, It seems like just the right time for Whitaker to be getting to work.
The idea Whitaker should recuse bc he has made public statements about Mueller is laughable.
But that how the Dems roll. I hope he has the fortitude to stand strong.
I’m waiting for a bunch of women to suddenly come forward and accuse Whitaker of being a rapist.
Consider the importance of the release of the S/P texts
Nunes and Grassley early on discovered the shady origin of the Steele Dossier and it’s misuse by DOJ/FBI in the Carter Page FISA
The Strzok/Page texts released in Dec 2017 provided the “WHO”, “WHY, (and indicated a “HOW”)
Did the PUBLIC release of those texts change the course of the IG MYE report i.e. Horowitz was forced (“black-hat”) or able(“white-hat”) to deal with them when otherwise he wouldn’t have?
Does this explain the continuing delays?
It the texts weren’t made public would they have been vacuumed up under “national security”, “sources and methods” and “ongoing Mueller investigation” claims and the resulting MYE Report been 100 pages instead of 500?
Notice how the focus of the MYE Report/Horowitz’s testimony became very much a story of did Horowitz find EVIDENCE that Strzok’s bias affected the decision making
Assume Whitaker was the source releasing some of the S/P texts knowing their significance.
Rosenstein & Co. then stepped in with redactions and withholding of texts
Can Whitaker now go back now and release them in full, unredacted to the various Committees and for that matter, the IG?
If Whitaker is a clearing house for Horowitz–the Roto Rooter man unclogging flow of info to the IG–I would expect delay in the release of the next IG report as Horowitz incorporates this withheld info.
Whitaker rejoined the DOJ on Sep 22, 2017 as COS to AG Jeff Sessions, but for the 8 years prior to that he was in private practice with no connection to DOJ. Didn’t these “Leaks” start before Sep 22, 2017?
Did they? FISA warrant application release was this year. Warner texts also this year. First batch of Strzok-Page texts were released in Nov or Dec 2017 IIRC. You’ll have to go through the list and find one that was earlier than Sep 22 2017.
Makes sense to me. My question: why appoint him to this position where he only has seven months to get the job done? Why not have someone else keep the seat warm while he gets confirmed so he will have an open ended timeline to accomplish this most important of tasks? Is the plan to also confirm him when the time comes? Is there fear that even with the Senate majority that he wouldn’t have gotten confirmed? Or is this just so grave a situation that no matter what, PT needed to have him in there as soon as it became possible (i.e. as soon as he was able to be free is Sessions)?
*free of Sessions
I and America hope he succeeds.
All interesting, but this would be only one, or even just a portion of one explanation for these events. It’s good to speculate, but always best to hew to what we do know as fact.
Sessions recused on Muh Russia. He hired his Chief of Staff, who is obligated to comply with this recusal to some or fullest extent. The documents in question had to originate from the un-recused and the Chief of Staff’s role in their release, if any, would have been passive. The un-recused were the first active originators of the releases, and their motivations would be of prime consideration, with potential passive participants given less weight.
Muh Russia is the biggest scandal in this nation’s history. The conspiracy sought to destroy a presidential candidate and then a presidency, using the tools of government illegitimately and illegally. The conspiracy involved multiple functional groups in government, including agencies, bureaucracies, diplomacy and all 3 branches of government: executive , legislative and judicial branches. All of these functional groups are at risk now. They know it. Their first job now is to protect and sustain themselves, as any study in behavior in organizations tells us. The effort will be comprehensive and of depth.
Now that the conspiracy is unraveling, it is far too broad in scope and involves too many actors and groups to be hidden completely. Even a cursory review from a compromised DoJ and its IG has exposed portions of it, so obviously no comprehensive coverup is possible. Thus, the conspirators are choosing to throw overboard a few little fish: Strzok, McCabe, Page, the Ohrs perhaps, Wolfe, people who are dirty and know they’re dirty. The conspirators have control of this data and these releases, and I don’t believe any of them would be taking place without their consent. Wolfe is significantly undercharged. McCabe and the others perhaps never will be charged at all. Ohr still works for DoJ, doesn’t he? The goal of the conspirators would be to contain the certain unraveling of the conspiracy, and keep it away from the key players, the conspirators that may merit the noose: Comey, Brennan, Lynch, Warner, Clapper, the Court and Obama. If Wolfe has to take a plea on minor charges to protect them, and get the final payoff later, then so be it. He knew the rules of the game when he signed up. He’ll do it and keep his mouth shut. Unless he’s charged fully, and all are charged fully, the ultimate conspirators are protected. I see nothing here that doesn’t support this obvious process, and no “white hat” activities are required explanations for any of the releases to date. They all fit the conspiracy narrative and framework just as we might expect.
I’m not saying Whitaker is dirty, but he was hired by Sessions, and is encumbered in similar fashion. Sessions also chose Rosenstein and sticks by him even now as we know. It’d be a mistake to replace the Q narrative with another type of speculative narrative, by walking away from the facts we have in hand. All of the material publicly released to date firmly falls within the boundaries of a massive conspiracy’s efforts to contain the fallout of its actions, and facilitate a managed exposure of its details. Only a President Hillary could have precluded the current status. Absent her, we’re here no matter who wears which hat.
I’d like blood. It’s deserved for this conspiracy. Some deserve the noose. But I doubt we’ll get it as the Swamp and Deep State cannot be confronted collectively and directly without them striking back as they have. You can defeat them in detail as Trump’s been doing. Mueller will disappear shortly, and he is the only existential threat, assuming Trump doesn’t confront the key conspirators, who McConnell is obligated to protect with a 2/3 impeachment vote in the Senate as his threat. All of this indicates to me that Muh Russia is more valuable to Trump as a blackmail threat than as an active weapon to destroy his enemies. Threatening to destroy them has value, and he knows how to walk that line. But don’t be surprised if the same threat is coming right back at him. This is how they roll in the Swamp. We have the right guy in place to walk this line.
