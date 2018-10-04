DNC Lawyer Michael Sussman Was Providing FBI Information For Trump Investigation and FISA Warrant…

After initially stating a DNC lawyer was a source of information to the FBI for use in their counterintelligence operations against the Trump campaign, the name of the lawyer from the DNC law firm of Perkins Coie has now been revealed as Michael Sussmann.

According to Catherine Herridge reporting  testimony from former FBI legal counsel James Baker revealed that Michael Susmann, representing the Clinton team, was feeding information to the FBI for use against the trump campaign.  While this is an explosive confirmation, it is not necessarily surprising.

In March and April 2016, around the same time when NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was shutting down “contractor access” to FBI and NSA databases [an effort to stop the frequent FISA-702(16)(17) search abuses that were taking place], Michael Sussmann met with FBI Counsel James Baker – Global Privacy Summit, April 5th, 2016.

Researcher TWE put a lot of the details of how Sussmann lines-up within the larger story on a twitter thread – SEE HERE –  With his former DOJ national security credentials Michael Sussmann integrated himself with the DNC’s cyber security team; and following the DNC ‘hack’ (aka Seth Rich leak) Sussmann introduced the DNC to CrowdStrike.   The DNC goal was to identify the intrusion and the extent of the compromise.

Apparently during the testimony delivered by James Baker yesterday, Mr. Baker outlined that Perkins Coie/DNC lawyer Michael Sussmann was giving information to the FBI for use in the collaborative investigative efforts against the Trump campaign.

This additional source of information into the FBI paints a rather stark picture of what was happening.

The Clinton team hired Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump, package it as a dossier, and deliver it to the FBI for exploitation.

Fusion GPS is a political research firm and network of political operatives who sell their mercenary services to anyone willing to pay. Fusion has resources inside and outside government and the capability to exploit FBI and NSA databases containing information about U.S. citizens. Fusion then uses a secondary network of media outlets who they pay to write articles shaped for their purposes. Fusion GPS is operated by Glenn Simpson.

In April 2016, at the same time NSA Director Mike Rogers was shutting down contractor access to the FBI/NSA database; and at the same time FBI legal counsel was meeting with Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann; Hillary Clinton -through Perkins Coie- hired Fusion GPS to target her presidential campaign opponent, Donald Trump.

Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson then assigned Russian expert and CIA research analyst Nellie Ohr to the Trump project. At the time Nellie Ohr’s husband, Bruce Ohr, was the #4 ranking official inside the DOJ National Security Division. Simultaneous to Nellie Ohr’s assignment, Fusion GPS also sub-contracted with Christopher Steele for additional material and internal collaboration with Mrs. Ohr.

Glenn Simpson, Nellie and Bruce Ohr then worked with Christopher Steele on the “Steele Dossier” and the promotion of the content therein to media and FBI allies. We now know that in addition to FusionGPS, Chris Steele, Nellie Ohr (via Bruce Ohr), providing information to the FBI; there was Michael Sussmann representing the DNC also providing information into the FBI for the same purposes.

The FBI, through Peter Strzok et al, then closed the loop by exploiting the information within “the Dossier” to gain a Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant on the Trump campaign.

In October of 2016, With the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant in hand, the prior unauthorized exploitation of the FISA database was made legal (FISA warrants also apply retroactively); and the FBI could now conduct open surveillance on the Trump campaign and full post-election surveillance on the pending Trump administration.  This was the insurance policy.

All of this activity is now a matter of public record; none of it is disputed. This network of activity has gained a great deal of sunlight over the past nine months as witnesses have given testimony to congress, and documents have been released showing how it all came together.

With around 34 days left before the mid-term elections, and no visible efforts being made toward willingly providing documents for oversight – or having a sense of urgency therein;  it still appears the current corruption monitors, leadership within the DOJ and FBI, are trying to run out the clock and avoid exposing the institutional corruption that remain visible near the surface.

DAG Rosenstein is expected to answer questions about his “wear a wire” comments to congress on October 11th; and Ms. Nellie Ohr is scheduled to delivery her “spy-gate” testimony on October 19th.

The proverbial clock is ticking…

  1. Justice Warrior says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Thank you for your consistent truth and Godspeed!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      REVOKE ALL DNC and OBAMA ADMINISTRATION CLEARANCES … NOW.

      President Trump now has every reason, to protect National Security, to cancel the Security Clearances of ALL DNC-affiliated individuals and, where there’s a nexus of cancellations, for all employees in their Firms.

      Regarding Obama-Administration federal employees and contractors, they can reapply once the Trump Administration appointees and hires have been approved by Congress and their clearances have been confirmed.

      This is on track for 2025.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Really Preposterous says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    When do we get to see someone from the inside start talking… there had to be people on the edge watching and aware through ‘backchannel’ that could name a few more names…. a little higher up.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      Maybe they look at how Seth Rich was dispatched and they are too scared to come forward.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Job! says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      Here it is–my estimation–

      Sussman’s info was nothing other than the Steele-Ohr dossier. The FBI pretended the Sussman information was independent corroboration of the dossier like they pretended the Isikoff article was independent.

      Sussman was also used for the CrowdStrike scam report some how.

      I want to know if after the second “dossier” memo Nellie Ohr got on the ham radio with Steele and criticised him for failing to run her memos through Standard-English spell check. I say so!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. 2packs4sure says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    It’s obvious that this operation is going to take a few years to unravel,,,,,, WE MUST NOT forget to prosecute ALL the prosecutable’s involved when the time comes !!
    That INCLUDES Barry Soetoro.
    BTW,,,,,,,, prosecutable’s is a word now, I’ve deemed it so……..

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Chickficshun says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Baker could have deliberatively planted that info to set up an October surprise. How could this be used against PDT? Is there any angle that this could be turned into a negative for PDT. Especially since CrowdSource is involved and so many leftist point to that as proof of Trump/Russia collusion.

    I’m paranoid 24/7.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Hillary received a text message yesterday at 2:18PM
    PRESIDENTIAL ALERT. YOU’RE STILL NOT PRESIDENT.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • Teagan says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      What I want to know, was Sussman acting at the directive of anyone in the law firm or as a rouge, anti-Trump attorney in his own. Surely he will be pulled immediately for questioning.
      Another career down the drain…hope it was worth it, Mr. Sussman. Can you imagine the angst he has been experiencing, knowing his guilt, for these many months. I suspect there are quite a few others. Suicide weekend?

      Like

      Reply
    • wholland50 says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      Document drop Friday is tomorrow! We shall see.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Give_Me_Conniptions says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    I think after Kavanaugh is confirmed we’ll actually start moving somewhere with this again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jake says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Bingo! PDJT has stated that confirmation of BK comes first. After that the hooey will start hitting the fan. The longer the President drags this out, the more dirt can be exposed on the Left. This whole BK confirmation thing has drug out and the Presidents numbers are rising as more and more Left corruption is exposed. This might go on for six more years to keep the Dems constantly on their heels defending their swamp creatures..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Running Fast says:
        October 4, 2018 at 5:44 pm

        Dems will be dead in a few weeks. The mid-terms are shaping up to be a wipe out. Combine with that the coming arrests and prosecutions things are about to get nasty.

        Like

        Reply
      • BurmaShave2 says:
        October 4, 2018 at 5:48 pm

        ” This might go on for six more years to keep the Dems constantly on their heels defending their swamp creatures..”

        Six years, huh? I hope it goes on for AT LEAST six years. Lord only know how many years it will take to expurgate generations of swamp corruption.

        Like

        Reply
  8. JX says:
    October 4, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Rosenstein volunteered to wear a wire for the same reason that there have been no prosecutions and endless stonewalling, he’s a co-conspirator.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Angel Martin says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Nevertheless, I expect RR to drop the real reasons so many have recently left the Mueller Witch Hunt. Just like he did with the initial Strzok/Page texts before another appearance before congress.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Mellie says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    All the pieces are falling into place.
    Our (forced) patience with all of this is paying off – “It’s a complicated business folks”.
    Another quote ” The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine”.
    Thanks be to Our Lord for giving us this fine man Donald Trump who has stepped up to save the America we patriots know and love – the America our forefathers fought and died for.
    Nothing better harm one golden hair on his head, or harm his family!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. dadawg says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    And the failing Resistance Media will ignore this…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. honestyoz says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Obama FBI = Stalin KGB.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. goddessoftheclassroom (@goddesofthecl1) says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Please indulge me.
    1. I used to be a devotee of Little Green Footballs. I was then among the first wave banned.
    2. I started following the Treehouse.
    3. When President Trump announced his candidacy, I thought it was a publicity stunt. I voted for Senator Cruz in the primary, but when President Trump emerged as the nominee (and my son’s college, Washington and Lee, predicted that with their Mock Convention (which has only been wrong once), I hoped he would win. I literally fell to my knees to praise God when I woke up in the middle of the night and learned he’d won (I live in PA).
    4. I would now crawl over broken glass to support our president.
    I’m so grateful to have found an online home.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      That’s a great school.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      Myself and many others had almost an identical experience with NRO before coming here. I think both LGF & NRO were swarmed with paid leftoids posing as Nazi’s etc. in an attempt to smear Trump.

      They lost.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fobdangerclose says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Me too

      I have socks there still

      Charles has a rats nest of traitors and punks there now

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • The Tundra PA says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Welcome aboard goddessoftheclassroom! Glad to have you with us.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • mj_inOC says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      Welcome, goddess, your son went to one of the finest schools still available. Daughter #2 received merit scholarships there, but she chose Hopkins [shes my ‘city girl’] — I spent much time in the Chapel when we lived in Lynchburg, always bringing an apple for Traveller! General Lee is one of my heroes!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • bigela (@bigelasaccount) says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      i stayed up and watched the election, and am SO glad i did. that night was such a one of a kind experience. it was beyond satisfying watching the dems and leftist media and everyone at hillarys party with the million$ fireworks go from such a high to such a low

      if i had gone to sleep early that night, the only thing i can think to compare it to is it would be almost as bad as not being there when your wife is giving birth to your kid

      Like

      Reply
    • Chickficshun says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      I took an Ambien at 8 oclock election night. Woke up at 3 in the morning dreading what I’d see when I turned on the TV. When I saw PDT won I bawled like a child. Non stop tears of joy, surprise. I got on my knees and thanked my God for His protection for our country.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • roger duroid says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      Yes, LGF exposed very well the fake memo by CBS and Dan Rather, then something drastic happened and the blog owner went far left. Haven’t read it since pre-obama days and out of curiosity, just looked. Wow, complete Bat s### crazy with BK ranting and full blown PDJT derangement syndrome.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • modustollenz says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      I started off being a big Cruz fan but always intrigued by Trump as he was running basically the same America First platform as Pat Buchanan. I also used to be a regular devotee to RedState before they turned full bore Never Trump (a lot of those knuckleheads we’re Rubio jock sniffers and when Trump put him in the corner, they really had a hard time getting over the butthurt) and then felt lost for a while. Thank God I found CTH. Seriously, I might have had a breakdown between late summer 2016 and election day. Obviously Sundance deserves all the love and admiration for this site, but fleporeblog also gets my undying gratitude for the updates on early voting in FL that gave me hope that all was not lost. I just could not fathom cankles as POTUS. and of course, the past 23 months of winning has been the ride of a lifetime – and its just getting started my friends…

      Like

      Reply
    • crimsonfisted says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      I was too! Glad I found the treehouse. Good to see you here!

      Like

      Reply
  13. Blind no longer says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Release the Kracten!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Ziiggii says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I’ve been wondering this for some time now….

    What is the GOPe equivalent to Fusion GPS?

    We all know there must be a like minded firm that pulls the same type of stunts; well may be not – we do know the Trump research started with GOPe funding before DNC/Clinton’s picked it back up. More proof to the UniParty existence.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ordinaryman says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      US Chamber of Commerce is the GOPe equivalent of Fusion GPS.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Angel Martin says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      Fusion GPS was also working for russia, and Russian Oligarchs when GOPe Peter Singer hired them to research Trump Russia.

      GOPe is as dumb as Hillary

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Angel Martin says:
        October 4, 2018 at 5:41 pm

        Fusion GPS was able to sell the same Putin disinfo twice: first to Singer, then to Clinton.

        But Clinton paid more, so she got additional wrong crap from Nellie Ohr like Cohen in Prague.

        Like

        Reply
    • MR52 says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Not sure, but it is my understanding the Fusion GPS has strong media connections that go into outlets like WSJ. I actually hear a guy on “NPR”, Yes that NPR, talk about how they were attacking him for reporting on south American drug king pins. It was pretty scary to hear about what power and influence they had.

      Like

      Reply
  16. TooManyFools says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    The tall, lurch-looking guy escorting Baker was Strozk’s wing man during his bloviating session. FBI lawyer?
    Not sure how to embed this:

    Like

    Reply
  17. Niagara Frontier says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. I fear it’s going to take actual video of some present and former government officials, cuffed and tossed into federal police vans, before a majority of our fellow citizens will comprehend the depth of the criminality.

    In the meantime, may God bless you for helping the rest of us here to understand it all.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. sundance says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      Wow. I wouldn’t go home just yet.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Please says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Is the admission of this actual deed by Baker an admission of a crime?

      Or is he hiding behind ‘Russian meddling’, therefore has plausible deniability?

      Is it a crime based on the mere fact of who he met with?

      Like

      Reply
      • Running Fast says:
        October 4, 2018 at 5:47 pm

        Despite our favorite Anons posits it is proof Q is correct and Baker has flipped. Please Sundance I love your reporting but ignoring the most obvious communication portal in history is getting old. Q is legit.

        Like

        Reply
  19. txconservativemomof2 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    What is it about all these liberals – they all have a “look” about them. You can almost recognize them on sight. I’m so disgusted by and sick of their assumed intellectual superiority. How can they possibly be so ignorant and yet still so cocksure? They all look like what my parents’ generation used to call “simps” (I think that was a derogatory term meaning a “simpleton wimp” – I just know I heard it said sometimes in reference to girly men types – my parents are in their late 80’s early 90’s, so WWII generation.)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    We need to know a lot more about CrowdStrike. Aren’t they the same cyber firm that managed Hillary’s high security emails? The same firm that Comey allowed to review her emails and not the FBI? Wonder if Comey knew Sussmann?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Please says:
      October 4, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      The same Crowdstrike that determined Russians had hacked DNC computers (wrong, it was Seth) and the FBI (Comey) said “Ok, we trust you, no need for us to look at it”

      Like

      Reply
  21. Jpcarson says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    First things first—secure the Supreme Court and Judge K (Oct.6 or 7).

    That leaves a month window to start dumping critical docs before the mid-term (Nov. 6).

    Also, what to do with Rosenstein—see ya. Or do you neuter him and keep at DOJ to control him? Whatever, his power must be taken away. Jeff…Jeff, wake up!!!

    It will be interesting to watch how the President plays this, but I’m absolutely confident he will do a masterful job for maximum effect.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Monticello says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    The world is about to turn. Praise him, call for justice unceasing!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Kevin J says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    I’ve been a treeper for some time now and don’t recall much mention of Seth Rich. Was/is there much Sundance comment on the demise of Seth?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. TNGal says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Mark Meadows looks very happy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. mj_inOC says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    God bless and protect you, sundance, Catherine Herridge, Mark Meadows, [soon to be House Speaker Jim Jordan, and the House Freedom Caucus…

    Isn’t it Providential that our same FBI who tried to set up and DESTROY by ´counter espionage’ Donald Trump as a candidate, then his transition team, and now as President… confirmed that Brett Kavanaugh was truthful in his testimony and his life in their FBI Report today!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Chickficshun says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Why all of a sudden would Baker let that info out? He’s not a cooperating participant in this.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Levon River says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Back on 27 August, Ashton Gray pointed out that by as early as Friday, 29 April 2016, Sussman already had a shady connection going on with the FBI. It’s in this article on Chalet Reports:

    “CIA Crimes: How John Brennan Weaponized the CIA and FBI, and Conspired with Russia and Harry Reid to Frame Trump—PART B”

    https://chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1443

    Like

    Reply
  28. Shark24 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    It is disappointing that so much energy is going into political struggles internal to our great nation rather than our government working “for” the people and “by” the people. Contrast that to most Americans going to work each and every day, doing a good job and believing in this great nation and its cherished ideals. Oh well…..Never give up, never surrender!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

