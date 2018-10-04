DNC Lawyer Michael Sussman Was Providing FBI Information For Trump Investigation and FISA Warrant…

After initially stating a DNC lawyer was a source of information to the FBI for use in their counterintelligence operations against the Trump campaign, the name of the lawyer from the DNC law firm of Perkins Coie has now been revealed as Michael Sussmann.

According to Catherine Herridge reporting testimony from former FBI legal counsel James Baker revealed that Michael Susmann, representing the Clinton team, was feeding information to the FBI for use against the trump campaign. While this is an explosive confirmation, it is not necessarily surprising.

In March and April 2016, around the same time when NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was shutting down “contractor access” to FBI and NSA databases [an effort to stop the frequent FISA-702(16)(17) search abuses that were taking place], Michael Sussmann met with FBI Counsel James Baker – Global Privacy Summit, April 5th, 2016.

Researcher TWE put a lot of the details of how Sussmann lines-up within the larger story on a twitter thread – SEE HERE – With his former DOJ national security credentials Michael Sussmann integrated himself with the DNC’s cyber security team; and following the DNC ‘hack’ (aka Seth Rich leak) Sussmann introduced the DNC to CrowdStrike. The DNC goal was to identify the intrusion and the extent of the compromise.

Apparently during the testimony delivered by James Baker yesterday, Mr. Baker outlined that Perkins Coie/DNC lawyer Michael Sussmann was giving information to the FBI for use in the collaborative investigative efforts against the Trump campaign.

This additional source of information into the FBI paints a rather stark picture of what was happening.

The Clinton team hired Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump, package it as a dossier, and deliver it to the FBI for exploitation.

Fusion GPS is a political research firm and network of political operatives who sell their mercenary services to anyone willing to pay. Fusion has resources inside and outside government and the capability to exploit FBI and NSA databases containing information about U.S. citizens. Fusion then uses a secondary network of media outlets who they pay to write articles shaped for their purposes. Fusion GPS is operated by Glenn Simpson.

In April 2016, at the same time NSA Director Mike Rogers was shutting down contractor access to the FBI/NSA database; and at the same time FBI legal counsel was meeting with Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann; Hillary Clinton -through Perkins Coie- hired Fusion GPS to target her presidential campaign opponent, Donald Trump.

Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson then assigned Russian expert and CIA research analyst Nellie Ohr to the Trump project. At the time Nellie Ohr’s husband, Bruce Ohr, was the #4 ranking official inside the DOJ National Security Division. Simultaneous to Nellie Ohr’s assignment, Fusion GPS also sub-contracted with Christopher Steele for additional material and internal collaboration with Mrs. Ohr.

Glenn Simpson, Nellie and Bruce Ohr then worked with Christopher Steele on the “Steele Dossier” and the promotion of the content therein to media and FBI allies. We now know that in addition to FusionGPS, Chris Steele, Nellie Ohr (via Bruce Ohr), providing information to the FBI; there was Michael Sussmann representing the DNC also providing information into the FBI for the same purposes.

The FBI, through Peter Strzok et al, then closed the loop by exploiting the information within “the Dossier” to gain a Title-1 FISA surveillance warrant on the Trump campaign.

In October of 2016, With the FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant in hand, the prior unauthorized exploitation of the FISA database was made legal (FISA warrants also apply retroactively); and the FBI could now conduct open surveillance on the Trump campaign and full post-election surveillance on the pending Trump administration. This was the insurance policy.

All of this activity is now a matter of public record; none of it is disputed. This network of activity has gained a great deal of sunlight over the past nine months as witnesses have given testimony to congress, and documents have been released showing how it all came together.

With around 34 days left before the mid-term elections, and no visible efforts being made toward willingly providing documents for oversight – or having a sense of urgency therein; it still appears the current corruption monitors, leadership within the DOJ and FBI, are trying to run out the clock and avoid exposing the institutional corruption that remain visible near the surface.

DAG Rosenstein is expected to answer questions about his “wear a wire” comments to congress on October 11th; and Ms. Nellie Ohr is scheduled to delivery her “spy-gate” testimony on October 19th.

The proverbial clock is ticking…

