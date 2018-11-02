Rep Jim Jordan Discusses President Trump’s Record and the Midterm Election Outlook…

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan discusses President Trump’s record with the insufferable Neil “eeyore” Cavuto.
Jim Jordan’s Ohio district is home to one of the largest U.S. manufacturing regions in the country. If there is any representative who understands how MAGAnomics is providing benefits to the heartland middle-class it’s Jim Jordan.
Advertisements
That is still one of my favorite rally moments – when President Trump said Jim Jordan’s name and the whole place goes insane. President Trump noticed this and pulled Jim onto the stage where, after they hug, President Trump gives him the microphone. You could see how amazed Jim was – both at the crowd size and reception to him and the President pulling him out like that.
I hope Jim becomes Speaker. He and the President could make a really good team.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Nancy Pelosi could well become the Speaker.
LikeLike
Neil Wah-wah Cavuto . The economy is on fire Neil ” Wah-wah yeah but can it last ? ”
Neil everyone and their mother has a job ” Wah-wah yeah but
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s droopy the dog. Gloom, despair, and agony on me. 😩😩😩🤢🤢🤢 Can.not.watch.
However, it was pretty sweet watching him blubbering and saying, “This was totally unexpected. This was not supposed to happen.” On Election night 2016! He didn’t smile once. Waa waa waa!
LikeLike
The next SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
LikeLiked by 3 people
We hope. However, the GOPe will never allow it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember seeing a tweet by Don Jr. that supported McCarthy (just in general). PDJT has surely praised him also. If they end up supporting him, they must have a darn good reason…..easier to manipulate?????
LikeLike
Agree with you 4sure. POTUS and family are all in with McCarthy. Had hoped POTUS would have heard the deplorables at that rally.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Invite your neighbors to the polls. Get them out the polls like never before.
LikeLike
The data is staggering folks! This chart truly explains it all:
Of the 13 states, we have flipped the Early Voting advantage from 2016 in 8 of them (NE, WV, CA, FL, AZ, NV, MD & OR). The 5 that Democrats have flipped (NC, IA, ME, LA & CO) all don’t have a Senate Seat up for grabs except LA which we will absolutely win.
The most important states that will determine the House and our majority in the Senate are WV (+4.4%), NV (+3.1%), FL (+3.0%), AZ (+1.9%) and CA (4.0%). We have some of our greatest percentage changes compared to 2016.
When we look at all 13 states combined, we currently sit at 1.7%! I cannot overstate the importance of this come Tuesday night!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has there been on any word on how Indiana is looking?
LikeLike