Rep Jim Jordan Discusses President Trump’s Record and the Midterm Election Outlook…

Posted on November 2, 2018 by

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan discusses President Trump’s record with the insufferable Neil “eeyore” Cavuto.

Jim Jordan’s Ohio district is home to one of the largest U.S. manufacturing regions in the country. If there is any representative who understands how MAGAnomics is providing benefits to the heartland middle-class it’s Jim Jordan.

12 Responses to Rep Jim Jordan Discusses President Trump’s Record and the Midterm Election Outlook…

  1. Katie says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    That is still one of my favorite rally moments – when President Trump said Jim Jordan’s name and the whole place goes insane. President Trump noticed this and pulled Jim onto the stage where, after they hug, President Trump gives him the microphone. You could see how amazed Jim was – both at the crowd size and reception to him and the President pulling him out like that.

    I hope Jim becomes Speaker. He and the President could make a really good team.

  2. agentcommonsense says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Neil Wah-wah Cavuto . The economy is on fire Neil ” Wah-wah yeah but can it last ? ”
    Neil everyone and their mother has a job ” Wah-wah yeah but

    • Landslide says:
      November 2, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      He’s droopy the dog. Gloom, despair, and agony on me. 😩😩😩🤢🤢🤢 Can.not.watch.

      However, it was pretty sweet watching him blubbering and saying, “This was totally unexpected. This was not supposed to happen.” On Election night 2016! He didn’t smile once. Waa waa waa!

  3. TeaForAll says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    The next SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

  4. sundance says:
    November 2, 2018 at 6:50 pm

  5. Medicine Bow says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Invite your neighbors to the polls. Get them out the polls like never before.

  6. fleporeblog says:
    November 2, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    The data is staggering folks! This chart truly explains it all:

    Of the 13 states, we have flipped the Early Voting advantage from 2016 in 8 of them (NE, WV, CA, FL, AZ, NV, MD & OR). The 5 that Democrats have flipped (NC, IA, ME, LA & CO) all don’t have a Senate Seat up for grabs except LA which we will absolutely win.

    The most important states that will determine the House and our majority in the Senate are WV (+4.4%), NV (+3.1%), FL (+3.0%), AZ (+1.9%) and CA (4.0%). We have some of our greatest percentage changes compared to 2016.

    When we look at all 13 states combined, we currently sit at 1.7%! I cannot overstate the importance of this come Tuesday night!

