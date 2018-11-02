Eagle -vs- Red Dragon Continues: Larry Kudlow Discusses Conflicts With China…

Thankfully, NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow knows the dance with the dragon is well beyond his advanced skill-set. Kudlow is too earnest to enter the cunning matrix of deception as it pertains to Beijing’s geopolitical strategies, Chairman Xi Jinping and President Trump.
As such Kudlow speaks in distant terms while allowing the ‘killers’, specifically U.S.T.R. Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and President Trump, to engage as planned.
Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially amid adversaries. Respect is earned through strength and cunning.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of china very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership. Trump knows how to play their panda/dragon games.
To build upon a projected and strategic message – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the message – and broadcast cultural respect – U.S. President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family twice in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the guests and later for the hosts.
Why the constant warm messaging?
What is the purpose?
What does all this have to do with a trade confrontation?
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and then the action continues.
The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
If it does not benefit China, it is not done !
Therefore the economic battle must be carefully waged to deliver a series of alternative thoughts in the mind of Beijing – where they view specific action as their best interest. Any reversal in the current standard of benefit is viewed as a loss; the Chinese will not cede to any losses. To challenge those who hold this zero-sum position, you must first change the current standard.
This means China must lose first before the negotiations can begin. The baseline within the negotiation must be reset. Once the baseline position is reset, then negotiation can be viewed by the Chinese as a gain. This is the only way to get the Chinese to agree to any terms.
If the baseline losses to China are not currently firmed, such that Beijing and Xi Jinping see their current position as the standard, then President Trump and Bob Lighthizer need to wait longer before engaging.
Big Panda must see their diminished bamboo forest as the natural, current, and diminishing forecast status. Only then will Panda engage in negotiations. China must be in a seemingly perpetual stasis of losing before they will contemplate their need to achieve gains.
This is an economic and geopolitical battle that requires nerves of steel and an incredible amount of cunning and strategy. As Trump resets the baseline, China will make multiple simultaneous moves to counter any potential losses.
President Trump, Secretary Ross and U.S.T.R. Lighthizer must think well ahead of China (they have); and make moves early in the conflict (they have); long before China realizes they are being confronted (they did). {Go Deep} As we saw with the DPRK showdown Trump was several moves ahead of Xi, and blocked the counter-offense position of the Red Dragon before it was deployed.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
The Olive branch and arrows denote the power of peace and war. The symbol in any figure’s right hand has more significance than one in its left hand. Also important is the direction faced by the symbols central figure. The emphasis on the eagles stare signifies the preferred disposition. An eagle holding an arrow also symbolizes the war for freedom, and its use is commonly referred to the liberation fight of righteous people from abusive influence. The eagle on the original seal created for the Office of the President showed the gaze upon the arrows.
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
At this point, the multitude of “Fifth Columns” and internal traitors present considerably more complicated problem than Chine.
Just my opinion, but China has been working on building the ‘fifth columns’ in our country for 20 years – facilitated by the Clintons. Col. Tony Shaffer (military Intel) has summed it up nicely for Fox News on Lew Dobbs. That’s probably why you almost never see Tony on Fox any more.
China has major influence here
“We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.” I suspect this also applies to our enemies, the democrats.
Remember that the next time you hear someone mutter “Cross the aisle”. Beware.
America does indeed hold all the trump cards. China is not a natually unified country. Why not just crush China and never mind trying to ease them into concessions? This could be done. China is a country of thieves and should be dealt with as such.
“China is not a natually unified country.”
Neither is the US,and not by a long shot. We’re a demographic ticking time bomb and many would argue the bomb already exploded and we’re already dead–just don’t know it.
Those who argue that are merely voicing their wishful thinking. We can get all of the nay-saying there is by paying attention to the eneMedia, the MSM. However it is 99.7% rubbish.
People who are willfully ignorant of American historia do not understand that the core Americans who believe in and fight for this country have always been slow to react to threats, both potential and dynamic.
It is in our national psyche to attempt to resolve conflict by peaceful means first. Statesmanship, diplomacy are usually tried first before more aggressive responses are imposed.
Our military is ready at very short notice to inflict maximum pain on an enemy who attacks us. However they cannot act unless authorized by a smart and quick thinking President, and are not obstructed by a corrupt and foolish Congress. We at least have the former in place.
Sounds harder then 3D chess.
leont;
The Fifth columns and traitors ARE China. ALL the efforts to discredit DJT, from the soft coup on, are ultimately coming from CHINA.
Globalism, Climate change, its ALL Chicoms
DJT, as POTUS, represents an existential threat to Chicoms and their agents, puppets, and proxies.
Its ALL about China.
I AGREE, POTUS DJT is NOT going to back down.
But, I don’t see any way China can accede to his demands.
To do so would lead to the loss of power for the Chinese communist party.
It seems to me, by making his very reasonable demands on trade with China, he is demanding tje chinese communist party commit suicide.
I simply don’t see how this is resolved.
That was an excellent interview. Love Kudlow.
Very soon, after Nov 7th, it will be time for our PDJT to revalue the USD to reset our position vis-a-vis tariffs with China. They have manipulated their currency vs ours to blunt the effect of our tariffs. This is not acceptable in the world of central banks. (But, yet, we do some very similar things when it comes to commodity prices – or, so it appears).
And, when he does this, he will most likely change some of the actual tariff “rates” boot…
ie: life gets tough right smartly!
Right now, in front of Nov 7th, is the time of Kabooki theater intermission….get your popcorn and fish heads while their hot! Check-6 (In So Korea, that would be dried Squid crunchies)…
Interesting read. Lots of fortune sticks being cast about, however the Third Plenum blackout date is worthy of speculation, as it is the anniversary of ‘Reform and Opening’ that commenced with Deng Xiaoping in late 1978, that drove China’s growth. We laugh and call Xi the ‘Chairman of Everything’ but behind it is the simple fact that going that ‘Great Leader ‘ route means he will take the blame if the ‘China Dream’ turns into his nightmare.
‘The biggest story in Chinese politics right now’ – silence over Communist Party’s autumn meeting
Lack of announcement may reflect leaders’ busy schedule but uncertainty persists over country’s direction and its response to economic headwinds
This autumn meeting has often been the stage to unveil major reform programmes”
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/2171171/biggest-story-chinese-politics-right-now-silence-over-communist
Great outlining of the situation, as always. President Trump’s handling of China alone has demonstrated just how amazing he is. He rejected the accepted wisdom and showed that the emperor had no clothes.
The President has been absolutely brilliant with China and the Chinese are both baffled by him and full of respect for his cunning. For decades, the Chinese leadership, who are brilliant cutthroat men, played the US leadership for fools. American leaders confirmed all the worst Chinese stereotypes of Americans as greedy and short-sighted. Throw some money and Americans would give China whatever it wanted.
As someone who has studied American foreign policy and China for a long time, I stand in complete awe of our President. May God continue to bless and guide, so that we might save this country.
AMEN!!!
Agree. But this comment is like others on different topics that praise Trump’s leadership, and rightly so. But will Trumpism survive Trump? Can our culture and government truly be reformed, or do we resume our decline once his Presidency ends? Unfortunately, history is full of examples of reformist, even reactionary, leaders who do great things for their nation, only to see it all undone once they’re gone. It is usually nothing more than a temporary blip on a continued downward trajectory. Too pessimistic? I should enjoy the present more? Sorry, it’s just what I see. Pat Buchanan and I probably wouldn’t be the most fun guests at a party.
Not a fan of doing business with any Communist countries. Their slave labor and lack of regulations kind of put a damper on competition.
Chinese government only works for the benefit of the party. Not everyone in China is a Communist but everyone in China is ruled by the Communists.
“Xi Jinping tries to give private business a ‘confidence boost’ as economic slowdown bites
The president tells gathering of entrepreneurs that their businesses will be supported with ‘substantial’ tax cuts and bailout funds
He promises equal treatment of private and public sectors, saying personal and property rights will be protected?”
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/2171267/xi-jinping-tells-chinas-private-business-owners-you-can
Wang Xiangwei (Editorial advisor SCMP) tweeted this in response:
“Desperate times call for stupid measures. Beijing is asking local authorities already mired in trillions of yuan in debts to set up bailout funds worth hundreds of billions of yuan to buy into high-leveraged private firms. Make no sense.
A good question is are there any truly private firms in China since the new ‘reforms’ where private companies must now have a political officer (read CCP controller) installed who must be allowed to sit in on board meetings.
SD, brilliant post! Developments in China are driving a lot right now (including the stock market), but POTUS and his team have and are executing the sophisticated plan you outline above. Press is so literal–POTUS can be good guy and Kudlow/Lighthizer/Ross and other can be tougher–which makes tremendous sense given that the devil is in the details.
There are a lot of other very useful nuggets in this interview, namely, each 1% of growth (over 2% is what I recall) equals $3-$3.5T reduction in debt over 10 years. That is MAGA!
Also this is supply side boom and hence not inflationary, and he says Powell agrees. So raising rates is re-norming from QE2 ridiculously low levels but pace of additional rate increases should slow…perhaps one more.
Ludlow is a terrific member of the MAGA team! TY SD for posting this.
Great post Sundance. I’m hoping Mr Kudlow was interviewed just after a dental appointment or perhaps he has a head cold?
Sounded like he was biting his tongue. My prayers are with all of us, especially our leaders.
