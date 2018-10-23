Rosenstein Backs Out of Classified Questioning – Goodlatte and Gowdy Cancel Hearing…

Oh how the Rosenstein worm turns. In late breaking developments tonight, on the eve of Rosenstein’s agreement to testify in a closed-door, heavily controlled, classified setting… Everything gets cancelled:

“The Committees are unable to ask all questions of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein within the time allotted for tomorrow’s transcribed interview, therefore, the interview will be postponed. Mr. Rosenstein has indicated his willingness to testify before the Judiciary and Oversight Committees in the coming weeks in either a transcribed interview or a public setting. We appreciate his willingness to appear and will announce further details once it has been rescheduled.” (link)

Suspicious cat’s suspicions of Rosenstein seemingly validated. Here’s what an objective review of events seems to show.

There are voices sympathetic to a premise, a theory of sorts, that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller in an effort to remove the corrupt influence of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe in 2017. According to the theory – Rosenstein’s modus operandi was to facilitate a genuine review of the Russian collusion/conspiracy questions through the appointment of Mueller.

However, in order for that theory to be correct – once Rosenstein discovered the fraudulent basis for the origination of the Mueller probe; meaning once he realized there was an actual FBI and DOJ scheme to construct a soft-coup; he would necessarily have needed to stop defending the false premise which built the foundation for the inquiry.

He didn’t.

He advanced it.

He defends it, even today.

Despite mountains of evidence showcasing the politicized and weaponized use of the FBI and DOJ to attack the office of the President, evidence that came out after the Mueller probe was launched, Rosenstein took no action to highlight the fraud and fold-up the inquiry.

Not only did Rosenstein take no action to confront the fraud; he has gone to extreme lengths to continue validating the Mueller probe a full year after clear evidence surfaced. Even as late as last Friday, Rosenstein filed a ridiculous indictment against an innocuous Russian person claiming she used Facebook and Twitter in a “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

An honest review of conduct outlines that all of Rosenstein’s actions are self-serving. He is attempting to protect his own interests, and if that means protecting a false Mueller investigation – then so be it. That is exactly what he has been doing.

That behavior, highlighted by several instances – including his request to President Trump to continue hiding the information behind the declassification of documents requested by congress, highlights that DAG Rod Rosenstein is attempting damage control regardless of downstream consequences.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein controlled the James Wolfe indictment (and eventual plea). DAG Rosenstein controlled the Natalie Mayflower Sours-Edwards Treasury leak indictment. DAG Rosenstein wrote the recent Op-Ed defending the Mueller investigation. DAG Rosenstein, together with Mueller, framed the indictment against the Concord group. DAG Rosenstein controls the indictment against Ms. Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova. These are all Rosenstein constructs. These are all Rosenstein behaviors.

These are not the behaviors of a man who is trying to rid the DOJ of internal corruption.

These are the behaviors of a man intent on protecting the swamp, and by extension his own participation in corrupt swamp activity.

Yes, Suspicious Cat remains suspicious; and rightly so.

President Trump and President Trump’s supporters have two slightly different sets of priorities when it comes to the DOJ and FBI. From President Trump’s perspective the thorn in his administration has been Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The declassification agreement between Rosenstein and Trump negates any concern about Mueller.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein created the special counsel under fraudulent pretense. That origination material (Ohr 302’s, FISA pages, origination EC, and Page/Strzok messages) is now a risk to the Deputy AG.

DAG Rosenstein does not want his involvement in the fraud to be exposed; hence his request to block/stall/delay the declassification directive. However, at any time President Trump can declassify all the documents and outline the fraudulent basis that originated the special counsel. This is essentially President Trump’s leverage.

The Robert Mueller investigation is the priority for removal for President Trump in order to continue the MAGA agenda. For well over a year Mueller has been the cloud over the administration and has been the primary focus of most media antagonism therein.

For the Office of the President, the Mueller probe is the immediate thorn. Ergo leverage over the DAG toward the removal of that thorn is a priority. Exposing the previous and current DOJ and FBI corruption is of less importance to President Trump.

However, from the perspective of President Trump supporters, especially those who have done deep research into the former and ongoing abuse, the aggregate DOJ and FBI corruption is the priority; and exposing the soft-coup is the ultimate goal.

See the difference? (continue reading)

Advertisements