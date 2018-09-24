The media were going bananas this morning with proclamations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on the cusp of being fired and headed to the White House.
Firing is not how leverage works.
According to both President Trump (via tweet), and DAG Rod Rosenstein (via statement), the President and Deputy AG had a meeting last week to discuss the declassification directive. Within that meeting it is almost certain that part of the conversation circled around Rosenstein being unable to fulfill his responsibilities at the DOJ if the substance of the information underneath the declassification directive was released.
Understanding the institutional corruption hidden by the DOJ and FBI classification and redaction, it is predictable that Rosenstein would become the target for Trump media allies and supporters when the circumstances, evidence and details surrounding the soft-coup attempt are exposed.
Whether the Deputy AG participated/facilitated the soft-coup attempt directly, indirectly, or through willful blindness, there’s no way that Rosenstein could stay on. So within that conversation last week, it is almost certain the DAG advanced his resignation *IF* the declassification directive went forward and exposed the usurping details.
The decision by President Trump not to declassify the information did two things: (1) it gave the President leverage over Rosenstein and by extension over Mueller. After all, the construct of the special counsel was built upon DOJ/FBI intentional lies and FISA fraud. (2) the decision places a heavy burden upon the Inspector General to be brutally honest with his FISA report. If the IG is not brutally honest, Trump releases the declassified information and the IG is shown as participating in a cover-up.
All of this leverage makes the position of DAG Rod Rosenstein tenuous.
Do you think Rosenstein likes the idea of sitting around waiting for the IG report to show the world how badly he botched the DOJ job, and even facilitated their corrupt activity, during his stewardship? He made a Special Counsel investigative appointment from a foundation of fraud; and all of this was collateral damage from the political efforts of the prior administration. Think about it. Sucks to be the DAG. [He did it to himself]
Add into that sunlight waiting to surface – the reality that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is openly telling his allied media he has evidence (memos) that will implicate Rosenstein in the plot, scheme and soft-coup. See Rosensteins’ position?
There’s no reason for the White House to fire Rosenstein; his own conduct has put himself into a virtual corner and there’s only one way out. So it was brutally obvious, to me, with Trump carrying all of this leverage over Rosenstein, the White House meeting today wasn’t about firing him.
The statement from the White House:
WH Statement on inquires about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein:
At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories. Because the President is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the President returns to Washington, D.C. ~ Sarah Sanders
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein career in the DOJ is over, he’s a dead-man-walking, but not because of anything President Trump has done; Rosenstein has put himself into this position. President Trump just smartly took the opportunity to hold the political leverage and narrow the path.
There’s no doubt the DAG will resign, the question is the timing. What moment provides him the least disgraced exit? That’s the question. Everything else is media shiny things; chaff and countermeasures from the narrative engineers.
Yes as a matter of fact I do think Rosenstein wanted exactly that. To send it to the IG. Stalling has been the main tactic until the midterms. The press is cooperating with the coverup. At any other time Democrats would be in big trouble for their corruption.
Without Sessions playing goalie for him he would have been charged already.
If both house go Democrat it’s over for all intents and matters very little if it’s not. It will be parcelled out over a period of time that ensures nobody pays a high price that’s at best.
Just a thought – since RR created the Mueller special counsel, how’s about he end the special counsel? DJT to RR “You made this mess – be an adult and clean it up! or leave!?”
I suspect it would be more like clean it up, then leave.
too deep in U1
Good point about U1. That said, DJT could easily characterize (read sell) this as a “I gave him a chance to fix what he broke.” moment for public consumption. In the mean time RR needs to rat out many many more of the deep staters and pols.
Here’s my comparison for Rosenstein…During WWII a failed plot to assassinate Hitler caused Gen Rommel to have a choice because of his knowledge of the assassination, (which Hitler thought he was a part of) — either take the cyanide pill or your family will suffer. The pill won of course. Although not exactly the same, Rosenstein has been found to be involved in this coup, it’s going to come out either when the FISA Warrant documents are released – or Horowitz/Huber indict him along with a minion of others. Rosenstein can get off the stage now by his own doing (resign) or stay the course for the nasty ending. Trump isn’t going to fire the traitor – he will just let him “twist in the wind” until he decides his own ending.
I still like the idea of flipping him in exchange for the top level of conspirators and I mean the very top or NO DEAL.
“Do you think Rosenstein likes the idea of sitting around waiting for the IG report to show the world how badly he botched the DOJ job”
Yeah. Me too. For me it now keeps coming down to Rosey being neither a black hat nor a white hat, but a bit of an empty hat. If that is the case, then he can only do what he is capable of doing and continuing to batter him would just be cruel.
Every organization is populated with people with a range of capabilities. Some are homerun heroes, others are utility infielders, others are closers, and some are just middle of the batting order outfielders. The trick of good management is to use each in the way that maximizes the contribution each is capable of providing.
Rosey still has some usefulness, and the loyalty you can get from someone by NOT firing them when they know you are justified in doing so can be very useful.
Trust the T. He’s got this.
He strikes me as a collaborator type. Not an ideologue.
I think Trump gave him a way out where he doesn’t land on the same side as McCabe and co.
In the end if most of the conspiracy is revealed before the midterms the timing is “perfect” and all the stalling of DOJ had a rather good purpose.
“collaborator type” – yeppers. Now it’s time fro RR to rat out Trump’s enemies in the deep state, and the pols who are their allies.
Collaborator is a good term for Rosenstein. He strikes me as the “rubber stamp” DOJ official people have gone to for years because he will play ball and not ask any questions. Payoffs? Maybe not cash, but continual rise up the DOJ food chain.
He reminds me of the geeky kid in school who would do anything to placate the cool kids and bullies in hopes they’d at least leave him alone, if not like him. People like Pete, Jim and Andy are the kids who gave nerds like RR swirlies and wedgies on a daily basis-
And some are nothing more than bench warmers who achieved their “Peter Principle’ that may have a contract that pays them even if you give them unconditional release.
Good management sees his assets and clears out those that are sub-par. Keeping the low performers damages the whole system. Life is not fair & competition for your spot is reality in high performing competitive organizations. As it should be. If you can’t pull your weight get out.
Sadly, this is not the case in bureaucratic government. The low performer ends up being promoted to their highest level of incompetence.
It would be wonderful if DAG Rosenstein would direct Mueller to finish up the exoneration tongue-bath letter he prepared for Trump before beginning the investigation, a-la Comey for HRC. After all – if Mueller didn’t already know the outcome of the investigation before finishing it he mustn’t be a very good investigator.
Then, schedule a press conference to publicly announce the conclusions of the SC probe into Russian interference. That would be great.
Rosenstein’s buddy? Shrug……
Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe worries Rosenstein exit would put Russia probe ‘at risk’
Former FBI No. 2 Andrew McCabe says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s potential departure could jeopardize the Russia investigation.
McCabe denies providing the information that fueled an explosive New York Times report about Rosenstein last week.
Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Jacob Pramuk | @jacobpramuk
Published 4 Hours Ago
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/24/andrew-mccabe-worries-rod-rosenstein-departure-would-affect-russia-investigation.html
Catching Trump speak about RR during the Korea meeting…
POTUS said “Rod(!!!) and I will meet Thursday”.
“Rod” ..
hmmmm
Rod, absent a criminal complaint, you are going nowhere! You did this to yourself when you knew you should have recused yourself from this “investigation” before the AG did. You will leave in handcuffs.
That’s a nice career you got there. Be a shame if anything were to happen to it.
–POTUS Trump to DAG Rosenstein
lmao Was that six people or five people I’ve already fired. So do you feel lucky? Punk.
Or…
That was a nice career you had Rosie, too bad you blew it up. I guess your wife still has a good job though, huh? Do you think she’ll come visit you in prison?
I like yours better!
Here’s my conspiracy theory. The Rosenstein coup info was leaked by team Trump in order to isolate him. Trump walked back the declassification order after consulting with the doj. Perhaps Rosenstein threatened mass resignations that would stir up the dem base and further the narrative of chaos and obstruction of justice. Rosenstein felt confident he could convince the cabinet to Invoke The 25th. Maybe he thought he could convince Sesions, Wray and others to resign along with himself and others who are loyal. After all, Trump has already telegraphed that he would fire Sessions after the election. Now that this information has been revealed, Rosenstein has been isolated. No one is following him out the door. He is twisting in the wind. No one can credibly defend him at this point.
Where are all the apologies from the naysayers on Saturday who bath mouthed Sundance on the issue of leverage and POTUS regarding leverage by not releasing the docs himself? There were at least 50 posts by Chistopher, KK, Hei.. Do you understand leverage now? Can you muster up an apology to Sundance? Resisters. All. Go resist some where else. Now if you have a difference of opinion with any sort of logic, evidence, analysis, I’m all ears, but you didn’t. My rant on this topic is finished.
I doubt it.
Not buying it. Why would Trump want to put his eggs in the ig basket? He got burned last time. If the ig says no bias than that’s the official narrative regardless of the overwhelming evidence. “Fool me once…. shame on…..shame on you…fool me; you can’t get fooled again.” GWB
They all had ONE hope. ONE chance to make the coup work. All they need was to find a crime that DJT had commited. It could have been 30 years ago, they just needed something. And you all know damn well that they turned every stone in Trump life looking for something but the fact that Trump is cleaner than hand sanitizer is why he will never be taken down. Truly amazing. But I guess when you have the money to have 10 full time lawyers on the payroll then it’s probably impossible to do something illegal.
He had a good idea long before he was inaugurated of what he was up against.
At risk of being Pollyanna at the 4D chess match, I’m going to draw a distinction between RR’s role as DAG generally, vs his special role supervising RM’s SC investigation, necessitated by AG Session’s recusal from that role. I’m going to predict that RR recuses himself from supervising RM’s SC investigation, due to his new role as major witness in the matters under its purview, but may hold onto his role as DAG of the Department, while Noel Francisco steps up to supervise the SC.
My Pollyanna risk comes from still holding out the possibility that our VSGPDJT knew almost everything from the time he took office, courtesy of his many friends at NSA and MI, and that he has been carefully plotting his course since before he spoke to James Comey, before he fired him, before he appointed Jeff Sessions, or Rodney Rosenstein.
If you make that assumption, then a number of consequences follow: 1) whatever he knew from NSA or MI did not constitute admissible evidence in court; 2) to really punish his sworn enemies, he needed a plan to develop that evidence legally; 3) to do that, and make it bulletproof from partisan foul-calling, he needed career prosecutors operating in secret, with multiple levels of insulation between him and them, and he needed his Deep State enemies to continue pursuing their goals of removing him from office, by hook and by crook, so that legal surveillance of them could produce the evidence to nail them to the walls of justice.
Enter Jeff Session, the firing of James Comey, the President’s inconsistent statements about why he fired Comey, his apparent defensiveness against cries of obstruction of justice, with Session’s recusal, and RR’s appointment of RM as SC. Think about it: a) RR prepares his memo criticizing Comey; b) Comey is fired; c) RR and PDJT interview RM; d) RR appoints RM; and e} PDJT starts complaining bitterly (and as the apparent helpless victim of underlings who have outsmarted him, yet remain in power [yeah, right]). And f) RR meets with McCabe and the other DSers, intent on getting Trump, and asks, “what do you want me to do, wear a wire?” and “What do you want me to do, Ask Sessions and Kelly to initiate 25th Amendment?” Meanwhile capturing everything they all say, thinking he is part of their plot.
Meanwhile, Horowitz continues collecting his evidence, turns over to Sessions all the complaints from agents in the field about HRC crimes investigations that got high jingoed, Sessions puts them all under Huber, and one or more of the many prosecutors working under Huber secure surveillance warrants, or FISA warrants to the extent the Brits, Russians, Canadians or Aussies are involved, and the Deep State, unbeknownst to, and largely unsuspected by itself, becomes the Deep State on the legal record, plotting everything they’ve done over the last 18 months, taking all the rope the President has given them, noosing themselves up, and walking themselves to the gallows.
I’ve spent way too much time following this, and am unaware of a single fact that is inconsistent with this scenario. And I do think it best explains Rosenstein’s self-confidence, McCabe’s NYT piece, and the President’s behavior toward Mueller, RR, Sessions better than anything else: he’s been trolling his enemies into incriminating their sorry asses off. Meanwhile a highly professional DOJ and FBI have been hard at work in secret making all those cases.
President Trump will have to secure peace in the Middle East, if he is ever going to outdo his performance in Spygate.
like
Does everyone now see that the Globalist/Communists have no interest in ever losing more ground in their attempt to dominate our government and, by extension, our lives? We better win elections decisively in 2018,2020,2022,2024,2026,2028,2030,2032,2034,and 2036 to have even a chance of removing these bastards from our bureaucracies! They will find as many ways to mess things up as we can find solutions. So even if we just keep on winning, it will be a generational slog trying to defeat them. Worse, even in defeat they will never stop trying to undermine our country because WE are the only thing between them and World dominance, and at least they know it!
Now that the evidence appears that this was a coup, can PT with either Sessions or a New AG post mid-terms go to the NSA and search/collect all the electronic communications of RR, McCabe, Comey, Mueller, Weissman, Lynch, Brennan, Clapper, HRC, Ohr’s, Baker, Priestep and even O?
Would if it comes out that this is a treasonous act, would it allow for this type of search and seizure?
If so then truly PT’s got this and the chance of military tribunals IMO goes up dramatically.
Whenever I think of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein the first thing I think about is the smirk on his face when he released the DOJ’s charges against the Russian hackers on the same day that President Trump was meeting with Putin. It was a hatchet job on any attempt by Mr. Trump to create good Russian/American relations.
