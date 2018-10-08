President Trump and DAG Rod Rosenstein – “No Collusion”, No Immediate Worries…

Unless something consequential happens as a result of congressional oversight,… if there’s one official who will be in place through the mid-term elections it’s DAG Rod Rosenstein. Through the declassification agreement between President Trump and Rosenstein, POTUS carries tremendous leverage and he’s in no hurry to fire him.
As The Worm Squirms
President Trump and President Trump’s supporters have two slightly different sets of priorities when it comes to the DOJ and FBI. From President Trump’s perspective the thorn in his administration has been Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The agreement between Rosenstein and Trump negates any concern about Mueller.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein created the special counsel under fraudulent pretense. That origination material (Ohr 302’s, FISA pages, origination EC, and Page/Strzok messages) is now a risk to the Deputy AG.
DAG Rosenstein does not want his involvement in the fraud to be exposed; hence his request to block/stall/delay the declassification directive. However, at any time President Trump can declassify all the documents and outline the fraudulent basis that originated the special counsel. This is essentially President Trump’s leverage.
The Robert Mueller investigation is the priority for removal for President Trump in order to continue the MAGA agenda. For well over a year Mueller has been the cloud over the administration and has been the primary focus of most media antagonism therein.
For the Office of the President, the Mueller probe is the immediate thorn. Ergo leverage over the DAG toward the removal of that thorn is a priority. Exposing the previous and current DOJ and FBI corruption is of less importance to President Trump.
However, from the perspective of President Trump supporters, especially those who have done deep research into the former and ongoing abuse, the aggregate DOJ and FBI corruption is the priority; and exposing the soft-coup is the ultimate goal.
See the difference?
The ongoing efforts of the FBI and DOJ to hide their malfeasance, does not interrupt or impede Trump’s MAGA agenda; the special counsel does. Having leverage over the special counsel is more valuable than exposing the soft-coup plotters.
If the corrupt current and previous FBI and DOJ officials are laid naked to their enemies, great; but from President Trump’s unique perspective it’s not actually a priority.
Exposing the FBI/DOJ dirty deeds is a major priority for a contingent within congress and a multitude of Trump supporters – but for the office of the President, in the immediate future, not-so-much. Our Cold Anger is a beneficial weapon in the 2018 mid-terms. ‘We The People’ are the people we’ve been waiting for to restore the nation.
Frustrating to us, President Trump’s declassification agreement with Rosenstein, which created the leverage over Mueller, has the downstream consequence of allowing currently corrupt DOJ and FBI officials to continue trying to cover-up the prior schemes. However, again, that doesn’t impact President Trump or the MAGA agenda – that is an institutional issue and the President is okay with a slow-drip reveal through congressional review.
If President Trump needs to fire people down the road, likely after the mid-terms, he will; until then – we wait and watch the slow reveals. Meanwhile, the current corrupt officials within the FBI and DOJ will do everything they can to delay the sunlight on their endeavors. Currently the institutional leadership is hoping for a change in party in control of the House to aid their avoidance.
Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and James Baker were part of the corrupt DOJ/FBI inside network conspiring to take-down the President. Hence the: “what do you want me to do Andy, wear a wire?” conversation from Rosenstein.
Because Rosenstein either: (a) participated; or (b) was a useful idiot, he put himself into a massive position of compromise. His stewardship over the DAG position (which is more powerful due to AG recusal), has failed massively.
And now there’s the stuff behind the declassification directive (temporarily on hold) which makes DAG Rosenstein look even worse.
Either: (a) Rosenstein is more corrupt; or (b) Rosenstein is more stupid.
So prior reports all had Rod Rosenstein wanting to get out before it got worse. According to the New York Times (Team McCabe) the Deputy AG tried to politely resign five times recently. Once to Don McGahn, twice to John Kelly, and twice to President Trump.
However, the response from the White House echoed president Trump’s priority perspective. The White House effectively saying…. ‘not so fast knucklehead, you willfully made this mess – now clean it the hell up’!!
Forget the media spin on Rod Rosenstein. This is his actual position. President Trump has him cornered. Eighteen months worth of headaches as a result of his: (a) intentional efforts; or (b) ineptitude; because for all things that mattered AG Sessions was recused, and the DAG was in charge.
When you have this much leverage on someone, you don’t want them to quit. You want to use their damaged and tenuous position to your advantage. President Trump is in no hurry to fire Rosenstein (not yet); because the DAG is so weak and President Trump holds all the leverage in the relationship.
Rod Rosenstein knows what he did wrong; and President Trump knows what Rosenstein did wrong. Though it could change based on new discoveries of how far the DAG went along within the soft-coup process, President Trump isn’t likely to let Rosenstein go until everyone else knows what Rosenstein did wrong.
I can imagine the conversation:
“Okay Rod, *YOU* want to quit right? Well, then *YOU* get rid of the Special Counsel *YOU* started, and then *YOU* can quit. Until then, you can feel the stress and endure your reputation being shredded – death by a thousand congressional paper cuts….
….As long as I’ve got to deal with this nonsense, you ain’t going anywhere. You can deal with it right along with me…. And if congress wants to haul your butt up to Capitol Hill and have you explain why you said you’d “wear a wire”etc., then you need to go explain and deal with it…
Oh, and how’s that IG report on FISA abuses coming along?”
Deputy AG Rosenstein is scheduled to testify to congress on October 11th.
Let’s see who reported that RR offered to wear a wire? McCabe, a know liar, as reported by the MSM. Yea I trust the MSM. /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea Sd…..I see the difference. Patience is a virtue …I am learning. {grin}
LikeLike
What’s that stench? A swamp rat stewing in his own dung . . .
LikeLike
WE must remember: ” ‘We The People’ are the people we’ve been waiting for to restore the nation.”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Even if the Dems retake the House, PDJT can continue to put the Executive squeeze on Rosenstein. The House can not prevent a Grand Jury from doing its job, nor can they prevent an indictment or a trial………………I hope!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no blue wave coming, it’s just the opposite. Wadr. Please stop spreading that .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep your friends close . . .
. . . and your enemies closer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hell yes!
If President Trump has leverage over Rosenstein then he can dismiss Sessions back to his front porch in Alabama.
Then. If President Trump has leverage over Rosenstein he can tell Rosenstein who he wants Rosenstein to pick as his second-in-command. With his replacement securely in place – in case he blinks in an awkward manner – Rosenstein will most likely investigate who or what PDJT “suggests” he investigate.
Rosensteins demeanor at his next Q & A might reveal if PDJT really has that kind of leverage. I suppose we’ll have to see what the next Speaker of the House shares with us.
LikeLike
meh, there is something to be said about those arguing that the political attack against Judge Kavanaugh WAS a continuation of the anti-MAGA agenda. Specially, if we find confirmation that in fact some in the ‘small group’ WERE actively involved in the attack with Democrats on the Hill!
LikeLike
If the anticpated red wave happens it will be fascinating to see how many resignations will happen before the middle of November.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wouldn’t you love to be aboard AF1 this afternoon and hear PDJT and RR conversation? I can only imagine RR stomach doing flip flops waiting for the hammer to drop.
LikeLike
I think he gets special counsel torpedoed, and THEN let’s Rosenstein hang in the wind and cleans out DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I would like Rosenstein to wear a wire, preferably carrying high voltage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Robert Ray (Whitewater Investigation) told Maria B this morning that Rosenstein worked with Ray on the Whitewater Investigation.
Interesting…
LikeLike
Oh, the “whitewash” Whitewater investigation that led to at least one addition to the Clinton body count?
LikeLike
I suspect they’re going to have an interesting convo on the trip down to Orlando.
I’ll bet no members of the press pool are on board either.
LikeLike
If ineptitude, I lack confidence he can clean things up without making a more royal mess. If willful, I lack confidence he won’t leave a boatload of landmines in his wake. I get that the swamp is deep, but for VSGPDJT being so smart, how did he surround himself with so many Evil-doers? This is the piece I still have trouble reconciling.
LikeLike
I’m with “participated” and “corrupt.” His arrogance, signature and slow walking has given him away. Yes, the president can move MAGA without immediately cleaning up the DOJ, but what will they be cooking up/fabricating in the meantime? The rank and file that many are so quick to defend have the shining example of RR to look to? The FBI has Christopher Wray to emulate? Ack!
Personally, I was very much looking forward to the de-classification. Not that I could understand it all but that it would be the beginning of the American people REALLY seeing what happened in 2016, and possibly some justice; not just these traitors dropping off through attrition and fear. I support you Mr. President!! I know you’ll time your vindication according to your plan and not mine. I just reserve the right to whine about it once in a while!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I take a different approach to the Rosenstein saga, just think how do the RR minions n crime feel..? Here he is POTUS costing up to him is RR going to spill the beans what all the conspirators were up too…?
What is going to happen to RR he will be looking over his shoulders..? Now what might Mueller think what is going on and how much does RR know about Mueller and his team..?
I am comfortable Rosenstein being drawn in by POTUS RR life will never be the same and his conspirators will be horrify . The last thing they wanted was their tool be confiscated by POTUS and be used against them.
LikeLike
Correction: the spellcheck is doing its own thing (:
It is suppose to read minion criminals ,
POTUS causing up to to RR.
LikeLike
IF he’s used against them, then I’m in. When it boils down to RR saving all or himself, he will choose himself (he’s just waiting to see how it plays out–he did get de-classification postponed). He still needs his punishment sooner or later.
LikeLike
So What’s in it for RR? If he “fixes this mess”
ie. make Mueller go away, then that is dangerously
close to obstruction. Immunity from prosecution? I dunno.
I still say fire JS, RR,CW after mid terms
and then let the honest replacements
“fix this mess”.
LikeLike
HaHaHaHa. Rosenstein flying on Air Force One with Trump. So Rod, we are going to show you how to work the emergency exit,,,,
LikeLiked by 1 person
No soup for Rat Rosenberg
LikeLike
…. and no parachutes ……!!
LikeLike
Isn’t this fun? What a time to be alive witnessing the greatest President of all time, at work. He calls the shots. He is holding ALL of the cards. But still, we want to see some heads roll, but it will be his time frame and not ours. Anticipation just like a child on Christmas Eve, is driving a lot of us crazy. For him, I’ll endure crazy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“For the Office of the President, the Mueller probe is the immediate thorn. Ergo leverage over the DAG toward the removal of that thorn is a priority. Exposing the previous and current DOJ and FBI corruption is of less importance to President Trump.”
I suspect this is absolutely right.
What I know for sure is that exposing misconduct by Mueller and his prosecutors would have more election impact than further exposing past misdeeds of former FBI/DOJ officials.
And I think RR traded exposing misconduct by Mueller et al., for deferred disclosure on FISA abuses etc.
I think we will know this week.
LikeLike
“I look forward to talking with him. That will be very nice.”
LMAO
Leverage,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trust Pres. Trump sense of timing regards the soft coup plotter…but I’m really frustrated with it.
I want them, their media tools and fools, and the Deep State’s FISA power broken in full sunlight ASAP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FTA “President Trump and President Trump’s supporters have two slightly different sets of priorities when it comes to the DOJ and FBI”.
THIS is why we need to let the president handle things HIS way. One can’t argue with the results so far. And none of us knows what he knows. Knowledge is power, and the president is hoarding knowledge and doling it out at times and places of HIS choosing. Very Asian in many respects.
We are all privileged to live at this time. It’s been a ride. That I can tell you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I must be missing something here. If Rosenstein put these wheels in motion (special council) and is still pulling the strings is it not possible that his continued support of Mueller good still take down Trump? The longer Mueller and his gang probes, the odds of him finding something/anything becomes more likely. I would think that you go after RR and company full blast now, expose them all and shut down Mueller. Everything that we have now come to learn about RR, I doubt very much that I would trust him anywhere near me. That’s just my thought.
LikeLike
I agree with the analysis except for one rather crucial factor: November 6. This take presumes that the GOP doesn’t need any further ammunition against the Dems in order to hold the House and Senate. It the GOP loses the house, Trump’s leverage over Rosenstein loses much of its strength because the Dems will take up the cudgel and beat Trump with so many congressional investigations that they will tie Trump’s agenda in knots. I don’t believe that there is any chance that the GOP loses the Senate and PDT has little risk of losing the impeachment trial even if they do. The point is that PDT ends up a Gulliver tied down by Lilliputians like Schiff et al for two years.
The success of Trump’s agenda over the next two years depends on winning the House next month. If Declassifying and un-redacting could ensure that then that seems like the percentage play to me. If the GOP strengthens majorities in Congress, Mueller is toast anyway.
LikeLike
My opinion is he’s a useful idiot, and fairly stupid. I don’t see the guy as a criminal mastermind.
LikeLike
Sundance I love the information you provide but you are actually, for once, behind the curve on this one. Those of us following the other anon, Q, already knew the plan:
23 Sep 2018 – 9:36:42 AM
>>281
DECLAS of FISA = [RR] self-incrimination.
[RR] in charge of DECLAS.
Due to massive CONFLICT OF INTEREST IG HOROWITZ was TASKED to final review [speed].
[PREVENT LEFT ‘ENDANGER’ SOURCES & METHODS + MUELLER INTERFERENCE NARRATIVE]
IT WILL ALL COME OUT.
POTUS will not be BAITED TO FIRE when the release itself will FORCE RESIGNATION/TERMINATION [RR].
UK/AUS (+ OTHERS) MUST LEARN THE TRUE DEFINITION OF ‘ALLY’.
[RR] PREVENTED [FORCE] FROM SIGNING NEW FISA’s.
ALL SIGNERS ARE CURRENTLY UNDER GJ INVESTIGATION.
MCCABE MEMOS [NYT [RR] ARTICLE][PROVE] THE RATS ARE PANICKING.
2018 WILL BE GLORIOUS.
PREPARE FOR ‘SKY IS FALLING’ WEEK.
Q
>>293
But, of course, Anons already knew POTUS would not be baited to FIRE.
Think Red Line.
Q
LikeLike
Please check the dates 😉
Gee, I wonder where the “Q” movement got that idea? 😀 😀 😀 😀
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/21/devin-nunes-discusses-declassification-directive-potus-reverses-course/
{{{{MAJOR EYEROLL}}}}
😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice Boss!
LikeLike
My hats off to those who wade through cryptic comments such as the above and emerge with anything resembling logic.
I am, apparently, too analytically challenged to do so.
LikeLike
In the meantime, everything remains redacted and people are getting destroyed…Judge K for one. Never would have happened if we had control of DOJ/FBI
LikeLike
The DOJ is hopelessly corrupt from top to bottom.
The indictments of the 2 republican candidates
just before the 60 day rule in late august (even though
the information was known a year earlier) is a direct
attempt at sabotage of 2 GOP house seats.
Sesions and Rosenstein should be fired for that alone.
Anyone thinking the big takedown by Sessions and
Rosenstein before the mid terms obviously forgot
about the 60 day rule and the 2 indicted congressmen above.
LikeLike
Before the Kavanaugh theater I thought we needed a big reveal before the midterms..
But right now so many “conservative” former never trumpers are pledging to vote Republican.. it’s amazing.
It will all be revealed, I’m sure.
LikeLike
In campaigning and discussions with anti-Trumpers, it should always be mentioned that the Fisas in question were TITLE ONE Fisas, not just any old Fisa. Title One Fisa allows the surveillance of the President and anyone around him; staff, cabinet, campaign, family and friends. That is sooo much more egregious than a plain FISA on Carter Page, and it was renewed every 3 months for a YEAR!
LikeLike
Just after October 11, depending on the outcome of Rosenstein’s meeting with congress, seems like a good time to advise Jeff Sessions his services are no longer needed.
This would mean Rosenstein becomes acting AG, which he essentially has been due to Sessions’ recusal and ineffectiveness.
As Sundance stated in his article: “When you have this much leverage on someone, you don’t want them to quit.”
Congress and their propaganda enablers in the media will scream about refusing to confirm a replacement for Sessions, but President Trump will be in no hurry to name a successor. The midterms will provide additional MAGA allies for the President to go forward with a new AG and to begin/continue the process of weeding out traitors. Rosenstein by then can be dismissed at a time of the President’s choosing.
Speculation is fun. More coffee will likely enlighten me as to why the above would not work.
LikeLike
I’m hoping that covfefe will help you even more! 😉
LikeLike
I know that I can be thick as a brick sometimes, but I don’t understand why RR can’t just quit anyway. What’s the downside for him? Why can’t RR just say, “Sorry, I’m outtahere!” What would PDJT’s next move be then?
LikeLike
This still leaves us with McCabe and his cabal and all the issues he is still causing. When are him and Comey going to be indicted???
LikeLike
LikeLike
Lot’s of squeezing happening!
What I think is apparent is how the left is thinking all of these happenings play into their hands.. while it’s the opposite.
They love Sessions and RR. They think they will be saved by them.
I still think Trump has them on his side since a long time not just since last week.
LikeLike
I believe it’s possible, perhaps probable but one hell of a game if true. Way above many people’s ability to conceptualize.
LikeLike
Accept one of Rosenstein’s resignations on the tarmac in Florida. Revoke his passport and clearance. Make him walk to the terminal with his bags.
LikeLike
Top 20% of DoJ and FBI should be fired after mid terms, including staff. They won’t be missed.
Once all the FISA abuse is exposed and the unconstitutional SC is fully revealed for the fraud that it is, fire all of them. Preferably in a period of 1-3 days.
Publicize all the financials of the SC. Tax payers are fitting the bill and this is how accountability happens. No name or company redactions. Just having the overall cost is not enough.
LikeLike
LikeLike
PDJT KNOWS HIS TOP PRIORITY IS CRIMINAL INDICTMENTS
PDJT has already MAGA and will continue to make it GREATER!
PDJT and his supporters knows if “All” the criminals are not accounted for, MAGA will all be reversed within 10 years…all this would have been for nothing. This is the Clinton Foundations (globalist/elitist) dream for PDJT not to enforce the Rule of Law and indict…so they can come back 10 times more powerful in the future.
PDJT told his supporters repeatedly (snake story) that you must not ever trust a snake…they must be destroyed (Common Sense).
Mueller will be destroyed easily with all the evidence that PDJT has (Voters see) and destroy the “All” the criminals at the same time.
PDJT has many paths to destroy the criminals; powers given to him by the Constitution and he will soon use those powers by using the criminal code.
PDJT knows he must use the criminal code (his duty) or the Constitution will be destroyed in the future. PDJT knows the Originalist Supreme Court will not be safe in the future by the Evil Criminals who would do the most unimaginable evil acts to turn the U.S. into a 3rd world country.
PDJT knows using the Criminal Code is “TOP PRIORITY” to save us all and that he has once in a lifetime opportunity (LAST OPPORTUNITY) to press the nuclear button.
LikeLike
Are we missing it here. What if he ask RR today to go special counsel on Chi-Fi-Di,and that whole carnival crew involved with the false allegations on now Justice Kavanaugh. Treepers, you know what went down ( and thank you Sundance and all the researchers that dug up stuff the lame stream would never say or touch ) , serious time behind bars for the false accusers, their attorneys, handlers, and the collusion w/ Chi-Fi, Horono etc etc.
LikeLike
Would be nice to see Feinkenstein frog marched.
LikeLike
Committing egregious crimes to push a political agenda and leveraging someone else’s egregious crimes to push a political agenda ( even the correct one 🙂 ) are the same thing. Both are equally corrupt. Crime is not a currency.
LikeLike
This is an article I’ve been waiting to read… no, not that I am so smart, but I am not stupid either.
Thanks SD, this is “the stuff”.
LikeLike
The pool still hasnt seen Rod Rosenstein, and the president did not come back to chit-chat during the fight.
The president took big AF1 to Orlando, so pool didnt have an opportunity to interact with senior staff we saw boarding the aircraft.
WH Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley stopped by the press cabin near the end of the flight and provided the following updates:
The president talked to the deputy attorney general on the way to Florida for roughly 30 minutes.
He referred us to the president’s remarks at the White House before taking off in Marine One in terms of the subject matter.
Asked if this means Rosenstein still has a job, he said yes he does.
Gidley said hed work on getting pool more information about the conversation, including who was in the room when the conversation took place.
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-travel-pool-report-2-rod-watch-arrival-1829600899
LikeLike