Bureau of Labor Statistics: Currently 7+ Million Job Openings – Third Quarter Wage Gains +3.3%….

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released some remarkable economic data today. There are more than seven million current job openings [See Here] and the year-over-year average wage gains are 3.3% [See Here]
For more than three decades all U.S. economic policy was elevating Wall Street and diminishing Main Street. As a result the middle America blue-collar workers have not had wage gains keeping up with inflation for over 30 years…. Then came the era of Trump.
More than two years ago CTH began discussing the ramifications to a new emphasis on the economy outlined as a possibility of candidate Donald Trump’s economic policy outlook. Within the overall discussion we walked through the anticipated changes possible if A.) Trump won the election, and B.) Trump began instituting Main Street economic policy ahead of Wall Street policy (the past 30+ years).
We discussed the new dimension that would occur between two economic engines (Main Street -vs- Wall Street) as three decades of policy shifted. CTH outlined statistical and measurable KPIs that would become visible in the space between the policy shifts.
Part of those discussions focused on energy costs, product costs (we explained how inflation would be weird), and importantly, wage rates. It takes several months of policy emphasis (actual outcomes), before the labor market wage rates would grow. We anticipated seeing that policy impact in Q2 of 2018, which was April-June 2018. When the BLS released their second quarter analysis of wage and benefit rates for American workers –SEE HERE– the rate of growth was 2.8%, the fastest increase in a decade.
At the end of the second quarter we shared the opinion that it was only the beginning of what was to come. Well, overall wage rate growth in Q3 has now climbed to 3.3%
BLS – Median weekly earnings of the nation’s 117.2 million full-time wage and salary workers were $887 in the third quarter of 2018 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 3.3 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 2.6 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period. (more)
Keep in mind these are “median increases”, there are several sectors well beyond the 3.3% average wage growth. Additionally, wages are increasing faster than inflation which specifically relates back to our analysis on the new dimension of MAGAnomics.
As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve. There are more than seven million job openings.
More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare/social service programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar – the saved sum is doubled. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump. Everything revolves around growth.
When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.
As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.
The economic models of the entire last generation+ are based on the assumptions of continuing multinational economics which advances, and has advanced, the interest of Wall Street over Main Street. They were driving a “service-driven economy” message.
The investing class economy, ie. another name for a ‘service-driven economy’, has been the only source of historic reference for approximately three decades. These talking heads convinced themselves that a “service driven economy” was the ONLY economy ever possible for the U.S. in the future.
Back in January 2017 Deutsche Bank began thinking about it, applying new models, trying to conceptualize and quantify MAGAnomics, and trying to walk out the potential ramifications. They began talking about Trump doubling the U.S. GDP growth rate when all U.S. investment groups couldn’t yet fathom the possibility.
It’s like waking up on Christmas morning every day to see the pontificating Fed struggling to quantify analysis of their surrounding reality based on flawed assumptions. They simply have no understanding of what happens within the new dimension.
Monetary policy, Fed control over the economy, is disconnected and will stay that way for approximately another 12-14 months, until Main Street regains full operational strength –and– economic parity is achieved.
As we have continued to share, CTH believes the paycheck-to-paycheck working middle-class are going to see a considerable rise in wages and standard of living. How high can wages rise?… that depends on the pressure; and right now the pressure is massive. I’m not going to dismiss the possibility we could see double digit increases in year-over-year wage growth in multiple economic sectors in several regions of the U.S.
Remember, as wages and benefits increase – millions of people are coming back into the labor market to take advantage of the income opportunities. The statistics on the invisible workforce varies, but there are millions of people taking on new jobs in this economy and the participation rate is growing.
Winnamins. We’ll need lots of them…
Hallelujah!
Thank God.
Your absolutely right!
There is absolutely NOTHING the Democrats, MSM, RHINOs, CoC, Globalist, HRC, BHO etc. can do to stop the Economic Train. The numbers are staggering folks.
Charles Payne in the tweet below is referring to Manufacturing Jobs under BHO vs. PDJT!
The Chinese have to feed their people! How is that Trade War going for them!
From the article linked above:
Industrial production rose by 0.3% in September, slightly beating the consensus forecast and posting gains for the fourth consecutive month.
Sunlight to a vampire 🧛♂️
Charlie tweeting up a storm. How’s his new show/time slot Fle? Varney and guests were all excited about the new numbers. Dow up about 575. Drop was a tale profits correction (also ab anti Kavanaugh dump).
He really is! I am reading comments from viewers that love the new slot for Charles.
Thanks Fle, I thought the new slot would be good. Charlie is hands on, where the action is.
Interesting he is smack in the middle of Kaputo and Lib Claman. I will try to catch him tomorrow.
Awesome numbers!
Awesome 😎 picture!
Bozo should be 1/2 that size now!
It’s a graph!
The is no way any American who is rational could vote for any Demonrat in November, especially if they are aware of these facts and the overall trend.
I’m just wondering how long these 7M jobs will remain unfilled before the companies start demanding immigrant labor. With 6M unemployed in September (per BLS), that’s a 1M shortfall. Gotta believe there are more Americans not in the BLS numbers who want to work.
This in spite of all the damage Obama, soros and fellow travelers could do for eight years, and the damage done by the previous three administrations by other fellow travelers.
The Founding Fathers built well, didn’t they.
Can we overcome the left and their allies? Stay tuned.
Amazing how SD first started fleshing this out and making projections for MAGAnomics two years ago, and it has all come to fruition just as he said it would, almost to the month. The crazy thing is, what the VSG is doing is not some complicated scheme cooked up by teams of academics…these policies are simply common sense.
These are the same things that we’ve all heard and/or said to one another with the preface…”You know what they oughta do…?” when talking about politics. It’s a shame that all this could have been accomplished by any President at any time…but the big club had other ideas.
Not one of the other 2016 GOP primary candidates would have even attempted 1/10th of what Trump has done.
Not even 1/1024th! LOL!
I was waiting for someone to come in with that. Nice work! lol
Our Big Club.
And you can be in it!
What a great picture!!!!!!!
I agree – I have posted this sentiment before – it is not like all of the rest of us have not been saying and recognizing what Trump has been saying or recognizing about the economy –
It is not genius. The majority of us should know civics and economics before we graduate high school.
it is just that we have not had politicians to 1 say these things and 2. do them.
Largely, it is our fault. The PARTIES have each figured out how to yank our chains, and convince us that they are for us, and we had better be really afraid of the Bogeyman, the Other Party, so we were kept devoted to our own abuse and repression – like that M. Night Shamalamadingdong movie “The Village.”
The Genius:
Despite the Uniparty staging the game to favor them, because they hold the power, Trump has figured out the game and is beating them at the game.
My wife still has a problem seeing the support for someone “known” to be crude, and a womanizer – the ‘presidential’ aspect.
Sure. I would like to vote for someone who has NEVER called someone “horseface” by twitter. But above that I prefer to have my country back.
Not to mention that the ‘crude’ is exaggerated and/or simply made up, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another win. Thanks President Trump !!!!!
I need to confirm this tomorrow, but in three heavily democrat precincts in my area of responsibility, Uber drivers I know report substantial numbers of GOP yard signs where none have been seen ever before. These are working class neighborhoods which are probably seeing in a relatively big way the financial benefits of the Trump policies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance – any projections for the budget deficit? I know it is increasing right now…will be over $1T for the year, but with all the new taxpayers coming online, I am curious if you see a big drop in deficits over the next couple years?
That’s the plan. It’s been pretty obvious the President is increasing revenue dramatically and reducing spending where he can. I believe his next big target is the deficit and I mean the deficit. Don’t think he’ll be content to simply reduce it. Hes going to eliminate it. That’s his second act. The first act was reducing taxes and he’s not done there either. Look for a win in the midterms and then he’s going to go after spending in a big way.
BTW: there will be plenty of other activity since he will be draining the swamp at the same time.
Wow this is the best week ever…Stormy donated, CNN really blew it, and we all just as much if not more Native American than Warren LOL And Now this
Oh I forgot — got suspended from Twitter for ????
I don’t know why but every time I see VP Pence’s smiling face in one of these memes I burst out laughing. He really is like Robin to Pres. Trump’s Batman.
Good Description…
Makes the week even better
It has been a great week, hasn’t it. Wow.
7+ Million Job Openings? And not one of them is for Attorney General? Is it too much to ask that out of 7+ Million Job Openings, one of them be for Attorney General?
Yep, it’s a wonder all right.
In fact, I heard the DOJ might even be LAYING OFF employees after the midterms.
Thousands of them… maybe.
Guess we’ll see if that happens soon enough.
Might be another job opening soon.
Laura Loomer @LauraLoomer
BREAKING🚨
The court of appeals has DENIED Keith Ellison’s motion to stay the order for releasing his divorce records!
😂 They will be released tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hoo boy.
The “conglomerate” that I am currently employed by has its share of these 7+ million jobs posted.
But there does not seem to be an urgency to fill them.
“Job Descriptions” are written in such a manner as to imply the positions are mid to senior level, both craft and management. But the offered wage is more reflective of Entry Level.
Once upon a time, almost all management, or salaried, positions stated some sort of Degree preferred, but equivalent experience would also be highly considered. The “Or Equivalent Experience” clause is very rarely seen.
Perhaps the new USMCA will force corporations to bring this option back into the main and provide those of us who do have years of experience a chance to advance. Thus providing a place for those entering the work a day world to gain experience.
But the “curmudgeon” part of me wonders if these positions are posted with no real intent to fill them with current American employees. It would seem that these positions may be a means to rationalize the “dire need” for H1B individuals to fill positions that the “company” cannot find “qualified” candidates for.
The “globalist” mind set remains deeply ingrained in many. Any means necessary to require young Americans to attend Indoctrination Camps, formerly known as University and College, must be employed in order to maintain that mind set.
This cycle must be broken and the tactic fully exposed before we finally have a fighting chance to Keep America Great.
” It would seem that these positions may be a means to rationalize the “dire need” for H1B individuals to fill positions that the “company” cannot find “qualified” candidates for.”
Bulls’ eye !!!
I think of all those in tech, 10 or so years ago, people were told to stop worrying about manufacturing and get into tech, “get educated and with the times”. We see where that went. I’ve had to discourage my son from even thinking about I/T.
I hope the H1B Visas for tech at least gets addressed. That has been practically criminal making those people train their replacements. And how they get around never hiring Americans thereafter.
Kako… Re: Your last paragraph.
I think we’re beginning to see a resurgence of respect for the dignity of work (what is commonly referred to as “real work”) and also for the dignity of workers. Having Americans train foreigners as their replacements shows no respect for the dignity of the workers.
Respect needs to make a comeback in all facets of our society and, ironically, the person encouraging that to happen is the sometimes irreverent President Trump. He respects the American worker!
Yes, and I believe he heard the plight of the I/T worker, it WAS on his platform in ’16 re: H1B Visas. I think it’s been put by the wayside, can’t even get immigration done right now with all the blocking by the Dems and the CoC RINOs. I think it was Corker or Cornyn, one of them, who pleaded with PT at one of his televised meetings about how we need H1B Visas because we sold all our children on college. I hope that’s changing now, the trades are needed. I’ve tried to talk my son into looking into a trade (he’s in high school) and he’s still insistent on college. But he was so disappointed when I told him last year to continue to not consider I/T, which was his first choice. He said, “But I thought that was over since Trump won?” I told him it’s not being addressed and it might not be or be reversed if it was, not good for the long run right now.
They don’t value the American worker, I know our President does. He says he sees so much potential in our country and in all the people. How could he not? We used to have a real good work ethic, we’ve been “educated” out of it. I have a hard time looking at Antifa and not thinking what these commie bastards have done to our children. But the potential is still there, if we were all taught the right way of thinking.
These economic subject articles are refreshingly clear of trolls. Nice to see all you safe n sane treepers out tonight. My “paycheck” jumped today because more students came, so maybe maganomics is trickling down to those who teach hobby classes. I’m praying this trend will continue so I can use my earnings to start a new business (vineyard).
I’m not sure you can troll this.
But Trump is taking credit for the foundation laid by President Obama. (/s just in case)
No Blue Wave 🌊 ! MAGA!!
This is the base of all his strength with citizens in the street. People understand this and they will continue to reward President Trump and ignore Democrats who continue to refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election. That is, people know Democrats are holding back Trump with their resist and obstruct policy.
“It’s like waking up on Christmas morning every day to see the pontificating Fed struggling to quantify analysis of their surrounding reality based on flawed assumptions. They simply have no understanding of what happens within the new dimension.”
Just think of all the people that graduated with Business and Economics degrees the past 30 years or so that were taught globalist, instead of MAGA principals. Part of the reason the “establishment” just does not “get it”.
Oh of course you have your shills who know the globalists are buttering their bread, but there are going to be a lot of people that need a “refresher course” to introduce them to “MAGAnomics”.
CTH posts could be the basis for the ideal textbook. There is money to be made in the textbook field, SD.
It seems Youtube is back up and running
7 million job openings
democrats: RESIST!!!
Black & Hispanic unemployment numbers at historical lows
democrats: RESIST!!!
Stock market surging
democrats: RESIST!!!
Economy booming
democrats: RESIST!!!
American people once again have confidence in their country & their futures
democrats: RESIST!!!
democrats: why aren’t they embracing our message?
The surge in FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OPENINGS is going unnoticed:
• 69k a year ago.
•111k now, up 15k in the past month.
President Trump is PROVING-in-ADVANCE the coming cuts in Federal Employees and Costs.
Why hire people when the Senate has blocked the Appointees needed to direct and control them?
My guess. These openings are caused by feds being fired by the VA Acountability Act, quiting because they dont like the administration, or DoD hires.
Coming from a family of educators (of which I am NOT), I am amazed at how Sundance breaks down the ‘complex’ to the ‘normal person’ level! God Bless you Sundance, and may you continue to spread ‘common sense’ (and not so common) to the masses!
When Trump says ” We’ll win so much – you will say to me – please stop winning so much ..”etc
Its actually a deep statement. Its not a joke. What he might mean is this:
– If you vote for corrupt candidates, knowing they are corrupt – maybe I cant help you.
– If I make millions of jobs available – but people here just-dont-have-the-skills to fill them – dont come crying to me.
– If I create a huge bull market in stocks – and you decide to short stocks – dont come crying to me.
That sort of thing. In other words, if you want freedom and the opportunity to shape your own future – well, its going to be the future you shape !!!
In other words – He is returning “power” to the people. Can the people handle it?
“Freedom” sounds so great, noble etc ( like a Clint Eastwood movie).
Problem is – most people – when push comes to shove – cant deal with it. They want Mommy to take care of them – tell them what to do.
Trump may actually go down as one of the great figures in history. He is singlehandedly ( I mean single handedly – face it the Republicans and Democrats in govt dont want this – they want Mommy).
He is issuing a challenge to the people – really want all that great “freedom ” stuff? Here ya go.
The Fed is sowing the seeds of its DEMISE:
• Wage Gains of 3.3% EXCEED the increase in CPI-U of 2.6%.
• Workers’ standard of living is IMPROVING.
• The Fed is racing to SUFFOCATE their improving standard of living.
The Fed’s Rate Hikes and QE Unwinding of $4.5 Trillion are designed to MULTIPLY CRISES:
• Make home and auto purchases less affordable.
• Multiply Student Loan Defaults.
• Multiply City and State Debt Defaults.
• Escalate Annual Interest on Federal Debt faster than spending reductions can offset them.
• Increase the Cost of Capital to reduce the funding/incentives for first-year Expensing of Capital Spending that’s fueling GDP Growth.
