BEA Estimates Quarter 2 GDP Growth 4.1%, Q1 Revised Upward 2.2% – Growth in Exports, U.S. Investment…

MAGAnomics
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has released the second quarter estimate in GDP growth at 4.1%, the highest rate of growth since 2014. Here’s the non-spin review along with an embed copy of the actual report [full pdf below] to include all tables:
Gross domestic product (GDP) is the value of the goods and services produced by the nation’s economy less the value of the goods and services used up in production. GDP is also equal to the sum of personal consumption expenditures, gross private domestic investment; the net result of exports of goods and services, and government consumption expenditures and gross investment.
Along with the first estimate of Q2 GDP Growth at 4.1% (exceptionally strong), the BEA increased the Q1 growth rate to 2.2% (previously 2%).
Growth in U.S. exported goods was massive at 13.3% [Table 1, line 17] That is HUGE.
Growth in U.S. imported goods was very small at 1.0% [Table 1, Line 20] That is great.
The combination of massive increases in exports, and minimal growth in imports, led to a net increase in overall GDP from exports of 1.06%. [Table 2, line 45] Let that sink in.
WE DID NOT DEDUCT from GDP growth due to the net result of imports/exports. We actually exported more goods than we imported.
Additionally, financial media are trying to downplay the exceptional results by saying business bought material in advance of tariffs. This is FALSE. This is not even remotely true.
Net domestic inventories DROPPED by $6 billion. [Page 22, Table 3a, Line 40] There was no inventory buildup. Exactly the opposite is true. Inventories are lower/depleted…. this means future growth is forecast; ie. replenishment needed.
Current-dollar GDP increased 7.4 percent, or $361.5 billion, in the second quarter to a level of $20.4 trillion. In the first quarter, current-dollar GDP increased 4.3 percent, or $209.2 billion (table 1 and table 3A).
This means our overall U.S. economy is now EXCEEDING $20 TRILLION !!
Cue the Magic Wand !!
.
I Love Soybeans!!!!!!!!!! Especially the roasted Wasabi flavored ones!!! Can’t wait till the Chinese have to start buying them soybeans again. LOL
They have been ordered to buy them from third world sources until President Trump learns his lession. Only now Europe is now buy our world standard soybeans again and will not want to let China out bid them again when this tariff incident is over and done.
A better idea would be for the soybean farmers to grow something else! Something healthy for the U.S. markets. Same with the corn farmers. What a waste of good farmland.
Such a welcome change from Barack ‘This-is-the-best-it-gets’ Obama.
Love it, parteagirl!
❤️❤️❤️
I love that wand!!! I want one!
I NEED one!
Someone needs to present President Trump with a “star spangled Magic Wand “ in a very special way…soon !
Suck on that 4.1% you dirty dog liberals!
Trump beating Obama’s past GDP numbers is like Ralphie beating up Scut Farkus. Everybody is cheering him even if he is “talking mean”.
But according to the democommunist, THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!
The Russians are indeed coming. At this moment, all over Mueller’s face.
CNN headlines tomorrow: Trump’s economy fails to break through the crucial 4.2% barrier”
Additionally, ….{{{ just between us treepers }}} I can tell you with absolute certainty this BEA report was sandbagged at 4.1%. G.U.A.R.A.N.T.E.E.D.
Unfortunately I cannot share how I know; but when the next revised update comes out on August 25th, don’t be surprised to see that number jump significantly. [Possibly nearing 5%]
I won’t tell for now, but I can’t guarantee that I won’t post this quote to the entire world AFTER the update.
I wondered about that possibility…guarantee it will not be publicized when it is revised up!
I remember how the numbers were always quietly revised DOWNWARD during the Obama years! The first number would be low but not awful and then later when it would be adjusted to actually reflect how badly the economy was performing the media would never mention the true number!
LikeLiked by 24 people
I was having a discussion with a lib troll a few months back. He was stating that Obama exceeded 3% GDP numerous times! I knew that he never went over three so I decided to check for myself. I told him I would check and get back to him. Which of course he called me a denier because I didn’t like Obama and he called ME a troll. So I went to the governments statistics on all 8 years and all 32 quarters. The numbers he was referring to were the “projected” numbers which were all practically over 3% But the actual number after they checked the data was all under 1.9%! He did have one or two that was around 2.1% . That was due to orders for durable goods. Now that’s orders, not actual buying. When the “orders” were removed from the equation the actual real number was his consistently low 1.8%. When I got back to the moron and presented the facts to him and gave him the link to check for himself? I never heard back from him! Boo Hoo!
Facts are really, really hard things for people who have lived their lives based on their feelings!
Obama did have some high gdp quarters (4 or 5). The problem is that the other three quarters of the year were extremely low….so his yearly GDP rates were low.
Trump is on record for sustained growth (past quarters show that) for an awesome yearly GDP rate.
Average growth under Bush Sr., was 2.1 percent; 3.9 percent for Bill Clinton; 2.3 percent for George H.W. Bush; and 3.5 percent for Ronald Reagan.
Obama’s yearly GDP never broke 3%.
’09 -2.8%
’10 2.5%
’11 1.6%
’12 2.2%
’13 1.7%
’14 2.6%
’15 2.9%
’16 1.5%
obama’s occasional big quarters were likely due to him exporting cash to Iran, and Hillary selling our uranium reserves to Vladimir.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s great information. I had looked back at BO #’s but I hadn’t sorted out the revised vs projected. I was a little saddened that some of his quarters were high. Now I’m doing the snoopy happy dance. VSGDJT is knocking this out of the park!
So why was this 4.1% the highest since 2014?
Good question. I haven’t figured that one out yet either. All I know is that every anchor had that stat ready today.
The ‘has released’ link above is to BEA data, scroll down to chart:
https://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/national/gdp/gdpnewsrelease.htm
The high GDP was in 1 quarter of 2014. The no. is put with the other 3 quarters and averaged for the year. 2014 GDP was 2.6. Every Obama GDP announced were were backed down after closer exam.
And it was that high because Government grew, not the public sector. Government jobs do not create anything.
and don’t forget the operative word “unexpectedly.”
And the other operative word “surge.” After years of the backwards surge we have a winner showing what a surge really looks like 🙂
Exactly! Here’s how I envisioned Obama’s economic report card(s) back in the day.
I totally believe you. I heard last week that it was possibly going to be 5.4%. I think it is being downplayed BIGLY.
Me too
They probably downplayed the real number so the left wouldn’t all have heart attacks.
Personally? I would’ve posted the real numbers. But, that’s me.
I suspect Kudlow and his agency calculated a 5%. Hence Trump relied upon that stat.
What is the purpose of that? In my mind, once the real numbers are out August 25, this will make Trump look EVEN BETTER. CLOSER to midterms. Can you let us in on why they would sandbag it SD? Thanks
LikeLiked by 6 people
Because they’re stupid and think with their emotions.
To buy Mueller a little more time to make Trump look bad before no one cares any more, would be my guess.
My guess is optics. The announcement of given GDP quarters is always “anticipated” and the eventual and predicted “revision” is hidden or suppressed (if it’s good for President Trump) when it comes out. If it’s revised downward, the MSM will make it a “headline”…..thus armageddon or the apocalypse will ensue.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The mere fact that they had to revise the 1st Quarter after the 3rd and final revision tells you that they are being insincere with their estimates. It is unheard of to have a revision for the 4th time.
The 2nd Quarter will be revised for the 2nd time on Wednesday, August 29th. The 3rd and final revision will take place on Wednesday, September 27th.
Thank you, Fleporeblog!!!!
And the fourth revision, just before midterms, in November, will put us above 5% 🙂 🙂 🙂
The revision, of course, coming out in October (d’on)…. senior moment…
Gosh, can’t even spell D’oh correctly.
Need some donuts to go with my covfefe, I s’pose… 🙂
D’oh nutz and covfefe sounds good to me. Understood.
That’s a beaut, Felice!!!! Went over my head!
Fund raising. The left says 4.1 is below expectations, market goes down into the weekend. 4.1 corrected up to 4.5 or even 5.0 in Aug will be old news.
Nobody remembers the corrections , and like when the NYT corrects something ,it is on page 82 B
Unless PT has a rally, tweet storm and an interview that day. Watch for it!
Don’t think they have that many pages these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance!
“sandbagged at 4.1%”/ I believe it!
PDJT JUGGERNAUT CAN.
NOT.BE.SABOTAGED.FOREVER.
So in October, we can expect to see this same revision announcement bringing revised good news re 2nd quarter, hopefully coupled with a good report re 3rd quarter. That’d be a nice October surprise, and it invariably must bring on references to the “Trump Economy” as we move into the November election. And guess who’s going to be out rallying right around that time reminding us of that good news?
We’re going from Trump supposedly being an anchor who Ryan was going to have to work around electorally, to Trump now possibly being the savior of the incompetent Congressional majority. I’ve thought the Senate after this election might possibly be referenced as the “Trump Senate” (Romney’s going to try to parry that, the schmuck), if they happen to take 6-8 seats away from the Left. But the House is on the knife edge as well, with history saying it should go over to the Left this year. If it doesn’t, it’s the “Trump House” as well, and a “Trump Congress”. That’s the point at Trump he could begin to attack RINO obstructionists directly, if he has demonstrated proven political and electoral leverage. “Nice seat you got there, Mitch. Be a shame if somebody was to take it away from you in 2020.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll be right here on my branch enjoying all the winfinity
SD: I love your smackdown of the media trying to play the “in advance of tariff’s” thing. Our business is booming and everyone else’s I know is too 🙂
I understand that, due to MASSIVE domestic over-production, Winnamin inventories across America are at an all-time high, despite record national consumption rates.
There are rumors kicking around that the long-extinct foreign market for Winnamins is actually showing signs of life, and that stirring interest may produce an EXPORT market for Winnamins from America, currently the only producer with global capacity…
Stay tuned!
redline, LOVE IT!!
These numbers are always “revised” in the future as the gnomes continue to crunch their numbers. Under Obama it seems they were always quietly revised downwards after the initial estimate was announced with big fanfare. Under Trump, the opposite seems to be true: The initial estimate is announced with much talking down the number, and then it is quietly revised upwards later.
SD, those details will be nice to know, but sandbagging is expected. Wait till the end of Oct when 3Q comes in at over 4 and they revise 2Q up to, my conservative guess 4.5. Best part is the positive trade adding to the GDP.
Midterms here we come!
MAGA!
Seeing Grinning Baby far more often than Suspicious Cat is a sure sign that we are in Winfinity territory !
SD–correct. just like the polls. Totally biased. Trump said the other day that he was thinking in terms of 4.8-5.3 The BEA is another lib holdover
I gotta say, maybe I was overly optimistic, but I was disappointed at that 4.1 number. That’s not to say I don’t think Pres. Trump isn’t doing an amazing job – I absolutely think he is – but it just FELT like that number was gonna be higher. Everything we were hearing pointed in that direction. It felt more like a 4.5% quarter or better.
If Sundance is correct about this, that explains a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once the trade deals begin to kick in, you will also start to see the Import $ and the Export $ start to equalize. Right now because of the “little weenie club” they are out of whack with Imported goods $ almost double what we export. Won’t be long…….
There are 2 more revisions for this number, August and the final in September. If this number is sandbagged, it makes sense that the biggest impact would come as close to the November election as possible, i.e., the Sept. final number will be very interesting. Also, this nonsense about forward pulling the bean exports is way over stated. Beans are exported every month. All the time. They already have been contracted. It’s the difference between what is normal and a more than normal export. In other words, the forward pull is far less than media is hyping. The inventory draw down is very large. How fast this will be replaced is where the economy momentum adds to growth. The speed of the inventory replacement.
I just assumed, no inside knowledge. They’re all democrats. The managers. The workers in their cubicles. The janitors. The UPS and FedEx people. All of them. Any DC agency, the fed, all of it. Like the rate hikes, purely political.
W-H-O-A, Sundance! 😮. What is the liberal diet these days? CROW for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! 😆
Is that why PT alluded to that this morning? Is Atlanta playing games? Can’t wait to find out!
In contrast to how the numbers were always revised downward during the Obama years.
MAGA! Exceptional results from an exceptional VSGPDJT!
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is an unbelievable dynamic, yet Sundance called it back in 2016. All of the indications point to this being only the tip of the iceberg!
America will never be the same thanks to one man – and that’s a good thing!
Super MAGA Winning!!!
That baby’s smile is so perfect for so many thoughts these days, just like the little guy facing down the bull and taking a pee is perfect for other thoughts.
Love that toothless and joyful baby face!
Me too Sharon — I adore Winnamins Baby and his little chompers 😀
lol, same here..in fact it’s now my wallpaper.
Stupid and harmful regulations piled on by thieving politicians over 40 years finally receding thanks to an American President.MAGA.
I can’t wait for his second term, where he can really take a chain saw to the bureaucracy. I just know in my little black heart that he wants to cut back the baseline budget to 50% of where it is now….and rid us of the SES and the rest of the parasites, who believe they are our unelected masters. I’ve seen one or two mentions of his cabinet’s plan for “streamlining”. I can’t wait for that. Truly, PDJT must have been planning this course of action for years and years. His logic for each step of the way is flawless. Try to re-order his accomplishments and see if it still works (it doesn’t).
In the economic sense, President Trump has redefined the phrase “Shock and Awe”. And you can bet those overseas understand what is in store for them if they don’t get with the program. So much winning!
its soybeans i tell you….Who knew soybeans were worth that much?
I got to grow me some…
bawahahahahhaha
Right? HA!
You better start growing. Wait until the Chinese people start starving because they have to get their soybeans from South America who won’t be able to supply them. Soybeans will go through the roof, the Chinese at some point will pay anything to get their people fed.
Suck it dems.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ever since I saw the sperm all over his portrait and realized he had order it from that particular artist I see BO differently. I thought he was a sanctimonious, lazy, vindictive, morally repugnant, racist, socialist narcissist. Now I just figure he is pond scum.
Oh. MY. Goodness. growltiggerknits, did you just say what I think you did? Is that what is on that bizarre portrait??? It looked weird, but I’m clueless. The artist must be pond scum too to produce such a portrait.
LikeLike
https://www.eurweb.com/2018/02/kehinde-wiley-artist-added-a-sperm-cell-to-obamas-presidential-portrait/
LikeLike
OUR PRESIDENT DID IT!
2nd Quarter Advance Estimate for real GDP came out this morning at 4.1%!
You can read the report at the link below:
https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/gdp/gdpnewsrelease.htm
What jumped out at me from the report was the following:
Current-dollar GDP increased 7.4 percent, or $361.5 billion, in the second quarter to a level of $20.4 trillion. In the first quarter, current-dollar GDP increased 4.3 percent, or $209.2 billion.
They also had to adjust the 1st Quarter real GDP from 2.0% to 2.2%! Over the past 9 years, the average real GDP for the 1st Quarter was 1.2%.
Not since 2004 has our country had an Annual real GDP of 3.0%! Our President and his Killers are going to accomplish that this year!
WINNING!
From the article linked above:
“If the rest of the quarterly GDP reports for 2018 show similar improvement, it would be reasonable to see Q2 at +4.0%, Q3 at +3.9% and Q4 at +3.7%,” Tim Anderson, Managing Director of TJM Investments, LLC said. “If we actually hit those numbers it would give us GDP growth for 2018 of +3.4%.”
Current-dollar GDP rose 7.4%, or $361.5 billion, to a level of $20.4 trillion in Q2. That’s up from a gain of 4.3%, or $209.2 billion, in Q1.
If the rest of the quarterly GDP reports for 2018 show similar improvement, it would be reasonable to see Q2 at +4.0%, Q3 at +3.9% and Q4 at +3.7%. If we actually hit those numbers it would give us GDP growth for 2018 of +3.4%.
This never gets old!
Just imagine what the real GDP will come in at as soon as our President fixes every single damn trade deal that sold out our country.
The article below gives you a taste!
From the article linked above:
Consumer spending outpaced expectations, growing four percent. Bloomberg reported, “net exports contributed 1.06 percentage point to the pace of growth, the most since 2013, partly on a surge in soybean shipments ahead of retaliatory tariffs.”
Our President deserves to tell the world that our country is BACK!
….Consumer spending outpaced expectations
Gee, when people have jobs, they spend money, who knew….
Are you going to the Tampa rally on Tuesday? I am in Jacksonville until August 13th and am seriously considering it.
Sadly, I won’t be able to get down there. It’s an 8 hour plus drive from here and I don’t have a road worthy car right now. You are only about 3.5 hours away so you can make it and I hope you get to go.
I do wish I could go though. I love President Trump Rallies. The wife said I should go to the President Trump rallies to report on them. I said, sure, give me a car that I can trust and a grocery sack of cash and I’ll do it, LOL. I really would if I could. There is NOTHING like a President Trump Rally to inspire and uplift the spirits.
Sorry to hear that! I am going to go and promise to report back.
Excellent!!!! These personal reports show the great power of a President Trump Rally that the media-rats try to hide.
I am in hopes that a rally will be held in my area before the Aug. 28th primary to give DeSantis and Gaetz a boost. If so, me and my new President Trump 45 red hat will be there!!!!
Lucky you and keep us posted! I’ll be travelling to NY for that month!
Where in NY? I promise to write all about it.
upstate Middletown. Will be between NYC upstate and Fanwood NJ where my daughter stays!
I am from Scotch Plains NJ, now living in St. Pete in Florida.
small world! Scotch plains is a nice area! Housing expensive. so is fanwood! Small older homes go for 650 +++!
You gotta go
Living in Demonrat infested Chicago, I don’t think we will ever have a rally. He was five hours away several months ago and i was out of town.
I probably have a better chance of seeing him at a rally this week in Seoul. 🙂
I am going bkrg2! Enjoy the trip to Seoul and the time with your kid.
…and when they keep more of their money vs going to govt (tax cuts) !!
This is the result of a business person (supported by business people) knowing how to adjust policies and regulations to benefit US GDP as well as the support real growth in skilled jobs on Main Street. No theories, no academic bottom line models, just application of operational business knowledge.
With an enormous amount of GENIUS and EXPERIENCE!
And a great team of Killers!
Here’s to President Trump and Sundance!
I also understand that Federal Tax Receipts are at record levels, in spite of tax cuts. Does anyone have data?
Not right now, but it always happens that way.
I remember when Sundance said there would be some dislocations in transferring from a Wall street economy to a Main Street economy . So I really thought this would take longer , But I am impressed
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Media is touting the 5.2% Growth in the 3rd Quarter of 2014. I looked back and there was never 5.2% – it was 3.5%- then revised in late November 2014 to 3.9% and then revised again in Late December 2014 to 5%. How and Why did this happen? – the Mid-Terms were over and why did they keep revising upward? If it was actually 5% – we would have heard more about it. Surely,
there would have been a Ticker Tape Parade down 5th Avenue praising the ONE..
OH NO… if this keeps up we’re not going to need these lying scheming snakes in Congress to conjure up “government programs” for us from which they skim to make themselves multi-millionaires because WTP will be employed and self-sufficient. /s
The one I don’t get is Mark Cuban – he’s an actual business person – how did he not know better?
Cuban is a blowhard wanna be businessman it now appears…..
Cuban got lucky, 2and 1/2 times, while young. Founded a computer company and sold it 6 years later for $6 million. After 5 years of touring the world founded Broadcast.com (first internet sports broadcast co) early 1990’s as personal computer/internet was growing (the dotcom craze), then sold it to Yahoo for $1.3 billion in Yahoo stock, then liquidated Yahoo stock for cash just before the dotcom bubble burst. Took $280 million of that and bought the Mavericks. That is all he ever did.
No record like Trump’s of 40 plus years of near continuous winning with deals, building a multibillion private real estate company, restoring Mar a Lago…talking since 1989 about what was going wrong with the country…
He has also been wrong on EVERYTHING he said would happen with Trump in Command. He has no credibilty. Zero, zip, none.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
i am ashamed to say that Libertarians don’t seem to understand the difference between negotiation and economic policy, as evidenced by their stupid comments on tariffs. Further, there seems to be serious short sighted understanding of economic war strategies, how they are waged and the goals of such strategies.
Cuban has done Tech, Sports and Entertainment.
None of those is the Main Street Economy.
The American economic engine is no longer sputtering in first gear. We have a new driver behind the wheel. He has a lead foot and his right arm on the gear shift. Vrooom!
Think about the affect of LNG exports to Europe. Every dollar of LNG sold to Europe reduces the trade deficit and takes a dollar away from Putin. It also reduces Putin’s ability to blackmail Europe by threatening to cut LNG delivery. Everybody wins bigly, except Vlad.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this count?
“Foxconn specializes in the design, manufacturing and assembly of global computer and high-tech consumer electronics products and is best known as the company that puts your iPhones together. The campus will employ as many as 13,000 people, including engineers and other skilled workers. Foxconn says the average wage will be $53,875 per year plus benefits. When and if Foxconn has created those 13,000 positions, its payroll will be an estimated $800 million per year. There will also be 10,000 construction jobs created, said Gov. Scott Walker.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, This is for the display only. Iphones and ipads revenue is ~$180B or so if Apple (thru Foxconn) brings manufacturing back to US that certainly will reduce China trade deficit by $75B and since Apple will export about 2/3 of them worldwide will reduce the trade deficit with EU, Japan, Mexico, Canada, other by another $100B or sọ This should make everyone happy.
Same for Soybeans, which the EU will IMMEDIATELY be buying.
Then they’re moving on to Beef.
Other Ag will follow, now that the Soybeans have broken through the GMO barrier.
WINNAMIN! My favorite POTUS pill.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/90f31cb771eb2702b1e544ccbda90d61531f6d4adf831ec46604f5242ada2303.png?w=600&h=325
??????????????
Never a link without a descriptor, bad form.
MAGA for everyone 🙂 And the man who made it happen, PT45, is working free of charge! How blessed are we?!
Hussein, You didn’t build that!
So I guess the Sunday shows will be talking about the great economic numbers, right? Right?
No, we’ll stop him. lol
I think they’ll go something like this: Mueller! Cohen! Mueller! Cohen! Collusion! Stormy! Mueller! Tweets! Cohen! Russian Lawyer! Mueller!
Such great news for our country. Of course the fake news is saying it’s too much. Don’t know what that means. So proud of President Trump and his administration. They are constantly working and we reap the results.
❤️🇺🇸💙
Another way to make and save money.
Let the U.N. expire from it’s self inflicted poisons and sell off the building. Maybe convert into a future Trump library.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/27/un-warns-it-is-running-out-cash-in-urgent-appeal-to-members.html
Oh, the UN is running out of Other People’s Money??
Guess those global refugees don’t add much to the Elite coffers, eh?
#ShutThemDown #WhoNeedsThem #PastTheirPrime
The U.N. building is old, filthy and infested with cockroaches. There is no reasonable course regarding it besides demolition and building a 21st century structure on the site.
Use the location for the President Trump Library? Dunno about that. But the current building needs to be blown up.
But. But. But. This wasn’t supposed to happen! Were we lied to by Obama? Hmmm!
Just a little correction:
“…along with the first estimate of Q2 GDP Growth at 4.1% (exceptionally strong), the BEA UNEXPECTEDLY increased the Q1 growth rate to 2.2% (previously 2%).”
(Because changes in the economic numbers are always unexpected, right? Just that during 2008 – 2016 the changes were unexpectedly decreasing.)
Lil’ Barry just got even smaller in his chair 😉 LOL!
Definition of WINNING is 2nd QTR of 2018…… Cannot wait for 3rd qtr results!!!!!!
It sure will be nice to count the United States, once again, among those nations whose GDP exceeds its debt. In 2017, there were just 16 (besides the USA) on the wrong side of that ledger.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/268177/countries-with-the-highest-public-debt/
In 2008, American debt-to-GDP was 67%. By 2012 it had shot to 100%, a level not seen since the mid-1940.s. By 2016 it was near 106%.
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/government-debt-to-gdp
Maybe we can even get it back to where it was, before Reagan had to pay off Congress to kill the Soviet Union.
Nice Chart. I see lots of EU countries in the top 20 list too.
We are starting to see the transition from a Wall Stree Economy to a Main Street Economy. The markets are down today after the best GDP news in 4 years. This transition phase will make the Stock Market (mostly the the large global conglomerates and tech stocks) falter until this new reality sets in. We are living through a MAGA realignment. It is truly amazing and i for one am thankful to Sundance for guiding us through this transition.
So say we all!
I sense another series of “You did not build that – I did”s from Warren and Pelosi.
I expect another Cohen tape or other gotcha from the media…4.1% ,We can’t have that!
I expect a staged race riot in front of the Wite House, with pre-selected rioters and pre-positioned media.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/is-george-soros-fueling-race-riots-in-dc-ahead-of-midterms/
PERINO to Kudlow: ‘Obama did have one success in 2014. What happened to that trend?’
KUDLOW: Obama placed onerous regulations on everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reading these tables is difficult, so it is understandable that occasionally admin misses something.
However, per Table 3B. Real Gross Domestic Product and Related Measures, lines 43-49 give us the actual numbers (“seasonally adjusted”). The US ran a 849.9 billion dollar trade deficit in Q2.
The good news is that this is not as bad as the 902.4 billion deficit in Q1… and the data shows that this deficit had been going up, quarter by quarter for the past few years. The fact that it went down by about 50 billion is very interesting.
As reported, Russia’s 2017 GDP was $1.579 trillion, growing at a sadsack O-bummer rate of 1.5% per annum. Accordingly, this year’s probable Trump Prosperity 5%+ premium not only approaches Putin’s entire national output, but accelerates at over three times his Closet Soviet rate.
On this basis, it’s possible that U.S. GDP by 2020 will be double China’s $12.238 trillion, already near 25% above Europe’s nominal $15.3 trillion. As Mao said, “Power comes out of the barrel of a gun”– but America’s entrepreneurial, risk/reward economy is heavier artillery than any murderous li’l commie-rat conceives.
How many individual U.S. States have economies as large or larger than the entire country of Russia?
Government spending growth at the local, state and federal levels is included in GDP growth. What’s really bad about the Obama quarterly GDP growth numbers is that if they were around 1.5-2.0% growth or so, as they often were, then they reflect mostly government spending growth, with no real economic growth in the real economy. Today’s numbers help more than government, they help us. MAGA
I have concluded that two Earths are circling the Sun.
Earth Trump:
GDP growth of 4.1%.
EU agrees to discuss possible zero tariffs and subsidies.
NORKS send remains of Americans home.
Earth Agenda
Wildfire out of control in California because global warming.
Changes in Endangered Species Act because species extinction man caused.
Whistleblower punished because EVIL CORPORATION.
Children still not reunited with parents because Trump.
Cohen might flip because Dump Trump.
More like the dystopian world the leftist would like you to see, versus the reality that you encounter when you go out into the world away from the bubbles and overlarge cities.
I am happy to say I voted for Trump. Not because I expected him to be able to live up to his promises (I was fairly certain congress would stymie him as they have on so many issues). No, I voted mostly as a repudiation of Clinton and everything she was. I also voted for him because I believe that a country is much like a business, answerable to its shareholders, and who better to run it than a business man? Also, I must admit that gleeful part of my Gen X soul was also thinking that if he won it would be a fun ride, and boy way I right. He has certainly accomplished things that everyone said would never happen, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.
The economy is still phony as PDJT CORRECTLY claimed when BHO was in charge, it’s just less phony now:
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233872
Remember that GDP is C + G + I + (net) Ex
In other words, Consumption + Government Spend + Investment + net Exports (Exports – Imports) = GDP. That’s first-semester economics.
All unbacked borrowing by government is, of course, part of “G”, and once that’s in the economy it never leaves — unless of course government debt goes down (which it hasn’t even during Clinton’s alleged “surplus”, because that “surplus” never actually existed.)
It therefore circulates forevermore in every future quarter, but by emitting that debt you devalue all existing dollars! This means that mathematically GDP “in dollars” will mathematically increase by exactly that amount but that says nothing about whether the actual quantity of goods and services increased.
If you have a certain amount of goods and services produced and double the amount of circulating “moneyness” in the economy then the price level on average doubles, since by definition all goods and services consumed were purchased with something — and that something in the US is denominated in dollars. In other words you will report that “GDP” has “doubled” even though the amount of goods and services produced has not expanded at all.
So here’s the ugly — Here is US Government debt, to the penny, as of 7/25/2008:
07/25/2008 – $9,540,689,536,562.79
That is, $9.541 trillion dollars.
Here it is on 7/25/2018:
07/25/2018 – $21,265,465,085,278.12
$21.265 trillion dollars, or $11.72 trillion more.
The current annual run-rate of the economy is $20.402 trillion. In 2008, Quarter 2, it was $14.805 trillion, or an actual increase of $5.60 trillion per year from then to today — in nominal, that is, “dollar-denominated” terms.
Federal government debt added alone was more than double the net increase in nominal GDP over that same period.
In other words the facts are that the economy has actually contracted, not expanded. That’s why the common American is finding food more expensive, fuel more expensive, health care and housing more expensive, cars are more expensive etc etc etc when one looks at the number of hours of effort required to pay for each of such things, that is, in an actual “SI” (or invariant) unit.
The so-called “expansion” since the crash has all been slight-of-hand — and continues to this day. Nor is this new; it was in fact going on for a good long time (decades) prior to 2008 as well.
I really do not need to know more than common sense:
There are people who seem rich but are poor.
If you have a billion dollars but owe two billion and one dollars, then
you are actually a billion dollars poorer than a man who
only has one dollar but owes nothing.
If your creditors are being paid and you are in the first circumstance, you probably have fine things and can eat very well for an indefinite period of time.
If you are hungry, and are in the second circumstance (having only one dollar), even though you are actually a billion dollars more wealthy than man #1, you still will need to earn beg or steal more to feed yourself for the next few weeks or else starve.
There are many ways to be poor, as a nation or a person.
Old graph, but I can’t find a newer version, and it gets the general point across:
President Trump’s GDP GROWTH SCOREBOARD:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-economy/
Trump’s MAGAnomics AGENDA is WINNING – SUSTAINABLY!
• CUT TAXES to INVEST in Jobs, Workers and Factories
• REFORM TAXES to EXPAND INVESTMENT
• DEREGULATE the Economy to ACCELERATE Expansion
• UNLEASH ENERGY to become the DOMINANT EXPORTER
• REFORM TRADE with RECIPROCITY for ZERO Tariffs, Barriers & Subsidies
• ELIMINATE TRADE DEFICITS to REINVEST in America
GDP GROWTH RATE Gains
• 1.8% Annual Average for Obama and GW Bush
• 3% Annual-Average track for Trump: Highest in 13 years
• 4.1% Q2 Rate (Release 1 of 3)
1% Gain in GDP GROWTH RATE Impact
• $3 Trillion in New Wealth
• 10 Million New Jobs
3% GDP GROWTH RATE Impact
• $20 Trillion Economy will DOUBLE 10 years FASTER
• 12 Million New Jobs
• $10 Trillion in New Wealth
… beyond the $7 Trillion Gained so far under President Trump
TRADE DEFICIT REDUCTION Impact
• $52 Billion Reduction on track for 2018
• 1% GDP Growth per $50 Billion Reduction
PRIVATE BUSINESS INVESTMENT Growth
• 1.8% Growth in Obama’s Year 8
• 6.3% Growth in Trump’s Year 1
• 9.4% Growth tracking in Trump’s Year 2
WORKFORCE GAINS under Trump’s 1.5 Years
• 3.7 Million MORE Jobs since Trump Election
• 400,000 MORE Manufacturing Jobs
• 3.5 Million LIFTED from Food Stamps
WORKFORCE LOSSES under Obama’s 8 Years
• 1.5 Million FEWER Prime-Age Worker Jobs
• 200,000 FEWER Manufacturing Jobs
• 10 Million DUMPED onto Food Stamps
TAX CUT Gains under Trump
• 6 Million got Bonus Gains, New Jobs and Bigger Paychecks
• $300 Billion Profit Repatriation during 2018 Q1
• $4 Trillion Profit Repatriation on track in total
UNEMPLOYMENT Winning under Trump
• African-American LOWEST in History
• Hispanic LOWEST in History
• Asian LOWEST in History
• Women LOWEST in 65 Years
• Disabled-American LOWEST in History
• Veterans LOWEST in 18 Years
ECONOMIC Winning under Trump
• Wages Rising FASTEST in 17 Years
• 95% Manufacturer Optimism HIGHEST in History
• Business & Consumer Confidence HIGHEST in History
TRADE Winning under Trump
• 20% EXPORT Gains in 2018
• NATURAL GAS Net Exporter for first time since 1957
TARIFF Winning under Trump
• 25% Steel Tariffs ended the DUMPING
• U.S. Steel adding/expanding 8 Steel Plants
• EU Trade Deal signed to put Aluminum & Steel Tariffs for EU on HOLD
Great post.
Want I want to see once this Russia horsecrap ends and people are locked up…. is the African American male in urban areas wrapped into all of this success. I feel that decades of welfare has caused the local women to opt for welfare checks over regular relationships and families and REAL prosperity.
Maybe Papa Trump can (maybe he is already doing this) bring the urban men out of their plight and bring back the traditional black American family.
Can someone breakdown the equivalent of 1 point GDP to dollars and jobs?
Hannity was speaking of this with President Trump on Sirius XM on my ride home from work but I was so enthralled with hearing Mr. President I didn’t make a mental note.
Apologies if this has already been asked/answered.
Thank you 🇺🇸
GDP is around $20T. So 1% growth adds an additional $200B in economic activity.
The margin of error was a whole Obama GDP.
Obama WAS the margin of error. Yuge margin.
Obozo was an error, period.
Far better than BHO, but:
Red line – US total credit market debt, blue line GDP:
US GDP minus US total credit market debt:
The change in debt subtracted from the change in the economy each year. This chart shows that, on balance, we have had to borrow more and more each year to produce the same level of economic growth:
“Thank you president Obozo for the great Q2 results!”
Signed UniParty and MSM
