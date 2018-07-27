BEA Estimates Quarter 2 GDP Growth 4.1%, Q1 Revised Upward 2.2% – Growth in Exports, U.S. Investment…

MAGAnomics

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has released the second quarter estimate in GDP growth at 4.1%, the highest rate of growth since 2014.  Here’s the non-spin review along with an embed copy of the actual report [full pdf below] to include all tables:

Gross domestic product (GDP) is the value of the goods and services produced by the nation’s economy less the value of the goods and services used up in production. GDP is also equal to the sum of personal consumption expenditures, gross private domestic investment; the net result of exports of goods and services, and government consumption expenditures and gross investment.

Along with the first estimate of Q2 GDP Growth at 4.1% (exceptionally strong), the BEA increased the Q1 growth rate to 2.2% (previously 2%).

Growth in U.S. exported goods was massive at 13.3% [Table 1, line 17] That is HUGE.
Growth in U.S. imported goods was very small at 1.0% [Table 1, Line 20] That is great.

The combination of massive increases in exports, and minimal growth in imports, led to a net increase in overall GDP from exports of 1.06%. [Table 2, line 45] Let that sink in.

WE DID NOT DEDUCT from GDP growth due to the net result of imports/exports. We actually exported more goods than we imported.

Additionally, financial media are trying to downplay the exceptional results by saying business bought material in advance of tariffs. This is FALSE. This is not even remotely true.

Net domestic inventories DROPPED by $6 billion. [Page 22, Table 3a, Line 40] There was no inventory buildup. Exactly the opposite is true. Inventories are lower/depleted…. this means future growth is forecast; ie. replenishment needed.

Current-dollar GDP increased 7.4 percent, or $361.5 billion, in the second quarter to a level of $20.4 trillion. In the first quarter, current-dollar GDP increased 4.3 percent, or $209.2 billion (table 1 and table 3A).

This means our overall U.S. economy is now EXCEEDING $20 TRILLION !!

Cue the Magic Wand !!

.

164 Responses to BEA Estimates Quarter 2 GDP Growth 4.1%, Q1 Revised Upward 2.2% – Growth in Exports, U.S. Investment…

  1. sundance says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:06 pm

  2. mikebrezzze says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Suck on that 4.1% you dirty dog liberals!

  3. sundance says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Additionally, ….{{{ just between us treepers }}} I can tell you with absolute certainty this BEA report was sandbagged at 4.1%. G.U.A.R.A.N.T.E.E.D.

    Unfortunately I cannot share how I know; but when the next revised update comes out on August 25th, don’t be surprised to see that number jump significantly. [Possibly nearing 5%]

    • Golden Advice says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      I won’t tell for now, but I can’t guarantee that I won’t post this quote to the entire world AFTER the update.
      😉

    • vikingmom says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      I wondered about that possibility…guarantee it will not be publicized when it is revised up!

      I remember how the numbers were always quietly revised DOWNWARD during the Obama years! The first number would be low but not awful and then later when it would be adjusted to actually reflect how badly the economy was performing the media would never mention the true number!

      • Phillie_fan62 says:
        July 27, 2018 at 1:42 pm

        I was having a discussion with a lib troll a few months back. He was stating that Obama exceeded 3% GDP numerous times! I knew that he never went over three so I decided to check for myself. I told him I would check and get back to him. Which of course he called me a denier because I didn’t like Obama and he called ME a troll. So I went to the governments statistics on all 8 years and all 32 quarters. The numbers he was referring to were the “projected” numbers which were all practically over 3% But the actual number after they checked the data was all under 1.9%! He did have one or two that was around 2.1% . That was due to orders for durable goods. Now that’s orders, not actual buying. When the “orders” were removed from the equation the actual real number was his consistently low 1.8%. When I got back to the moron and presented the facts to him and gave him the link to check for himself? I never heard back from him! Boo Hoo!

      • getfitnow says:
        July 27, 2018 at 2:06 pm

        and don’t forget the operative word “unexpectedly.”

      • blondegator says:
        July 27, 2018 at 2:40 pm

        Exactly! Here’s how I envisioned Obama’s economic report card(s) back in the day.

    • TwoLaine says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:19 pm

      I totally believe you. I heard last week that it was possibly going to be 5.4%. I think it is being downplayed BIGLY.

    • deepdivemaga says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:22 pm

      What is the purpose of that? In my mind, once the real numbers are out August 25, this will make Trump look EVEN BETTER. CLOSER to midterms. Can you let us in on why they would sandbag it SD? Thanks

    • Minnie says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:34 pm

      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦁❤️

    • Minnie says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:34 pm

      Thank you, Sundance!

      ❤️

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      “sandbagged at 4.1%”/ I believe it!

      PDJT JUGGERNAUT CAN.
      NOT.BE.SABOTAGED.FOREVER.

    • railer says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      So in October, we can expect to see this same revision announcement bringing revised good news re 2nd quarter, hopefully coupled with a good report re 3rd quarter. That’d be a nice October surprise, and it invariably must bring on references to the “Trump Economy” as we move into the November election. And guess who’s going to be out rallying right around that time reminding us of that good news?

      We’re going from Trump supposedly being an anchor who Ryan was going to have to work around electorally, to Trump now possibly being the savior of the incompetent Congressional majority. I’ve thought the Senate after this election might possibly be referenced as the “Trump Senate” (Romney’s going to try to parry that, the schmuck), if they happen to take 6-8 seats away from the Left. But the House is on the knife edge as well, with history saying it should go over to the Left this year. If it doesn’t, it’s the “Trump House” as well, and a “Trump Congress”. That’s the point at Trump he could begin to attack RINO obstructionists directly, if he has demonstrated proven political and electoral leverage. “Nice seat you got there, Mitch. Be a shame if somebody was to take it away from you in 2020.”

    • teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      It’s ok because we’re only going up from here. That’s the best way to get back at haters – keep doing well. WINNING!

    • webgirlpdx says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:00 pm

      SD: I love your smackdown of the media trying to play the “in advance of tariff’s” thing. Our business is booming and everyone else’s I know is too 🙂

    • redline says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:03 pm

      I understand that, due to MASSIVE domestic over-production, Winnamin inventories across America are at an all-time high, despite record national consumption rates.

      There are rumors kicking around that the long-extinct foreign market for Winnamins is actually showing signs of life, and that stirring interest may produce an EXPORT market for Winnamins from America, currently the only producer with global capacity…

      Stay tuned!

    • 6x47 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:28 pm

      These numbers are always “revised” in the future as the gnomes continue to crunch their numbers. Under Obama it seems they were always quietly revised downwards after the initial estimate was announced with big fanfare. Under Trump, the opposite seems to be true: The initial estimate is announced with much talking down the number, and then it is quietly revised upwards later.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      SD, those details will be nice to know, but sandbagging is expected. Wait till the end of Oct when 3Q comes in at over 4 and they revise 2Q up to, my conservative guess 4.5. Best part is the positive trade adding to the GDP.

      Midterms here we come!
      MAGA!

    • Alison says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      Seeing Grinning Baby far more often than Suspicious Cat is a sure sign that we are in Winfinity territory !

    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      SD–correct. just like the polls. Totally biased. Trump said the other day that he was thinking in terms of 4.8-5.3 The BEA is another lib holdover

    • Mercenary says:
      July 27, 2018 at 3:29 pm

      I gotta say, maybe I was overly optimistic, but I was disappointed at that 4.1 number. That’s not to say I don’t think Pres. Trump isn’t doing an amazing job – I absolutely think he is – but it just FELT like that number was gonna be higher. Everything we were hearing pointed in that direction. It felt more like a 4.5% quarter or better.

      If Sundance is correct about this, that explains a lot.

    • Bugsdaddy says:
      July 27, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      I could not find one sector that did not experience growth. That’s my guess for SD’s absolute certainty comment! This is so broad-based it is unbelievable.

      Once the trade deals begin to kick in, you will also start to see the Import $ and the Export $ start to equalize. Right now because of the “little weenie club” they are out of whack with Imported goods $ almost double what we export. Won’t be long…….

    • rmramerica says:
      July 27, 2018 at 3:38 pm

      There are 2 more revisions for this number, August and the final in September. If this number is sandbagged, it makes sense that the biggest impact would come as close to the November election as possible, i.e., the Sept. final number will be very interesting. Also, this nonsense about forward pulling the bean exports is way over stated. Beans are exported every month. All the time. They already have been contracted. It’s the difference between what is normal and a more than normal export. In other words, the forward pull is far less than media is hyping. The inventory draw down is very large. How fast this will be replaced is where the economy momentum adds to growth. The speed of the inventory replacement.

    • The Demon Slick says:
      July 27, 2018 at 4:29 pm

      I just assumed, no inside knowledge. They’re all democrats. The managers. The workers in their cubicles. The janitors. The UPS and FedEx people. All of them. Any DC agency, the fed, all of it. Like the rate hikes, purely political.

    • Ms B says:
      July 27, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      W-H-O-A, Sundance! 😮. What is the liberal diet these days? CROW for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! 😆

    • WSB says:
      July 27, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      Is that why PT alluded to that this morning? Is Atlanta playing games? Can’t wait to find out!

    • Always Faithful says:
      July 27, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      In contrast to how the numbers were always revised downward during the Obama years.

  4. BobInFL says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    MAGA! Exceptional results from an exceptional VSGPDJT!

  5. Golden Advice says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    This is an unbelievable dynamic, yet Sundance called it back in 2016. All of the indications point to this being only the tip of the iceberg!

    America will never be the same thanks to one man – and that’s a good thing!

    Super MAGA Winning!!!

  6. Sharon says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    That baby’s smile is so perfect for so many thoughts these days, just like the little guy facing down the bull and taking a pee is perfect for other thoughts.

    Love that toothless and joyful baby face!

  7. Sporty says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Stupid and harmful regulations piled on by thieving politicians over 40 years finally receding thanks to an American President.MAGA.

    • blondegator says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      I can’t wait for his second term, where he can really take a chain saw to the bureaucracy. I just know in my little black heart that he wants to cut back the baseline budget to 50% of where it is now….and rid us of the SES and the rest of the parasites, who believe they are our unelected masters. I’ve seen one or two mentions of his cabinet’s plan for “streamlining”. I can’t wait for that. Truly, PDJT must have been planning this course of action for years and years. His logic for each step of the way is flawless. Try to re-order his accomplishments and see if it still works (it doesn’t).

      In the economic sense, President Trump has redefined the phrase “Shock and Awe”. And you can bet those overseas understand what is in store for them if they don’t get with the program. So much winning!

  8. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    its soybeans i tell you….Who knew soybeans were worth that much?
    I got to grow me some…
    bawahahahahhaha

    • Carl says:
      July 27, 2018 at 1:45 pm

      Right? HA!

    • FrankieZ says:
      July 27, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      You better start growing. Wait until the Chinese people start starving because they have to get their soybeans from South America who won’t be able to supply them. Soybeans will go through the roof, the Chinese at some point will pay anything to get their people fed.

  9. Gil says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Suck it dems.

  10. fleporeblog says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    OUR PRESIDENT DID IT!

    2nd Quarter Advance Estimate for real GDP came out this morning at 4.1%!

    You can read the report at the link below:

    https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/gdp/gdpnewsrelease.htm

    What jumped out at me from the report was the following:

    Current-dollar GDP increased 7.4 percent, or $361.5 billion, in the second quarter to a level of $20.4 trillion. In the first quarter, current-dollar GDP increased 4.3 percent, or $209.2 billion.

    They also had to adjust the 1st Quarter real GDP from 2.0% to 2.2%! Over the past 9 years, the average real GDP for the 1st Quarter was 1.2%.

    Not since 2004 has our country had an Annual real GDP of 3.0%! Our President and his Killers are going to accomplish that this year!

    WINNING!

    From the article linked above:

    “If the rest of the quarterly GDP reports for 2018 show similar improvement, it would be reasonable to see Q2 at +4.0%, Q3 at +3.9% and Q4 at +3.7%,” Tim Anderson, Managing Director of TJM Investments, LLC said. “If we actually hit those numbers it would give us GDP growth for 2018 of +3.4%.”

    Current-dollar GDP rose 7.4%, or $361.5 billion, to a level of $20.4 trillion in Q2. That’s up from a gain of 4.3%, or $209.2 billion, in Q1.

    If the rest of the quarterly GDP reports for 2018 show similar improvement, it would be reasonable to see Q2 at +4.0%, Q3 at +3.9% and Q4 at +3.7%. If we actually hit those numbers it would give us GDP growth for 2018 of +3.4%.

    This never gets old!

    Just imagine what the real GDP will come in at as soon as our President fixes every single damn trade deal that sold out our country.

    The article below gives you a taste!

    From the article linked above:

    Consumer spending outpaced expectations, growing four percent. Bloomberg reported, “net exports contributed 1.06 percentage point to the pace of growth, the most since 2013, partly on a surge in soybean shipments ahead of retaliatory tariffs.”

    Our President deserves to tell the world that our country is BACK!

  11. thedoc00 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    This is the result of a business person (supported by business people) knowing how to adjust policies and regulations to benefit US GDP as well as the support real growth in skilled jobs on Main Street. No theories, no academic bottom line models, just application of operational business knowledge.

  12. Allan Bernard says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    I also understand that Federal Tax Receipts are at record levels, in spite of tax cuts. Does anyone have data?

  13. ATthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    I remember when Sundance said there would be some dislocations in transferring from a Wall street economy to a Main Street economy . So I really thought this would take longer , But I am impressed

    MAGA

  14. big bad mike says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    The Media is touting the 5.2% Growth in the 3rd Quarter of 2014. I looked back and there was never 5.2% – it was 3.5%- then revised in late November 2014 to 3.9% and then revised again in Late December 2014 to 5%. How and Why did this happen? – the Mid-Terms were over and why did they keep revising upward? If it was actually 5% – we would have heard more about it. Surely,
    there would have been a Ticker Tape Parade down 5th Avenue praising the ONE..

  15. margarite1 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    OH NO… if this keeps up we’re not going to need these lying scheming snakes in Congress to conjure up “government programs” for us from which they skim to make themselves multi-millionaires because WTP will be employed and self-sufficient. /s

    The one I don’t get is Mark Cuban – he’s an actual business person – how did he not know better?

    • Cheesehead54016 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:27 pm

      Cuban is a blowhard wanna be businessman it now appears…..

      • ristvan says:
        July 27, 2018 at 5:04 pm

        Cuban got lucky, 2and 1/2 times, while young. Founded a computer company and sold it 6 years later for $6 million. After 5 years of touring the world founded Broadcast.com (first internet sports broadcast co) early 1990’s as personal computer/internet was growing (the dotcom craze), then sold it to Yahoo for $1.3 billion in Yahoo stock, then liquidated Yahoo stock for cash just before the dotcom bubble burst. Took $280 million of that and bought the Mavericks. That is all he ever did.
        No record like Trump’s of 40 plus years of near continuous winning with deals, building a multibillion private real estate company, restoring Mar a Lago…talking since 1989 about what was going wrong with the country…

    • Cheesehead54016 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      He has also been wrong on EVERYTHING he said would happen with Trump in Command. He has no credibilty. Zero, zip, none.

    • WSB says:
      July 27, 2018 at 5:04 pm

      Cuban is more like a snake oil salesman. His first job was a disco instructor. What does that tell you?

  16. MVW says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    i am ashamed to say that Libertarians don’t seem to understand the difference between negotiation and economic policy, as evidenced by their stupid comments on tariffs. Further, there seems to be serious short sighted understanding of economic war strategies, how they are waged and the goals of such strategies.

  17. Deplore Able says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    The American economic engine is no longer sputtering in first gear. We have a new driver behind the wheel. He has a lead foot and his right arm on the gear shift. Vrooom!

    Think about the affect of LNG exports to Europe. Every dollar of LNG sold to Europe reduces the trade deficit and takes a dollar away from Putin. It also reduces Putin’s ability to blackmail Europe by threatening to cut LNG delivery. Everybody wins bigly, except Vlad.

    • Maquis says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      But as Sundance noted recently, Russia can sell to China, as China becomes increasingly isolated and restructed, allowing Vlad to drain their coffers, and Russia and we go on to preserve Christendom.

    • USTerminator says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:36 pm

      If only Apple would make iPhone and IPad in USA, we would add hundred of billions in GDP and reduce trade deficit with China, EU, Japan, Mexico by hundreds of billions of dollar and solving everyone trade deficit problem except China. Come on Tim, bring the iPhones home.

      • redline says:
        July 27, 2018 at 3:22 pm

        Does this count?

        “Foxconn specializes in the design, manufacturing and assembly of global computer and high-tech consumer electronics products and is best known as the company that puts your iPhones together. The campus will employ as many as 13,000 people, including engineers and other skilled workers. Foxconn says the average wage will be $53,875 per year plus benefits. When and if Foxconn has created those 13,000 positions, its payroll will be an estimated $800 million per year. There will also be 10,000 construction jobs created, said Gov. Scott Walker.”

        https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/06/28/wisconsin-wants-to-give-silicon-valley-a-run-for-its-money/

        • USTerminator says:
          July 27, 2018 at 3:53 pm

          No, This is for the display only. Iphones and ipads revenue is ~$180B or so if Apple (thru Foxconn) brings manufacturing back to US that certainly will reduce China trade deficit by $75B and since Apple will export about 2/3 of them worldwide will reduce the trade deficit with EU, Japan, Mexico, Canada, other by another $100B or sọ This should make everyone happy.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      Same for Soybeans, which the EU will IMMEDIATELY be buying.
      Then they’re moving on to Beef.
      Other Ag will follow, now that the Soybeans have broken through the GMO barrier.

  18. usaproud7 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    WINNAMIN! My favorite POTUS pill.

  20. woohoowee says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    MAGA for everyone 🙂 And the man who made it happen, PT45, is working free of charge! How blessed are we?!

  21. Lemmy says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Hussein, You didn’t build that!

  22. DanO64 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    So I guess the Sunday shows will be talking about the great economic numbers, right? Right?
    No, we’ll stop him. lol

    • napoleon32 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:07 pm

      I think they’ll go something like this: Mueller! Cohen! Mueller! Cohen! Collusion! Stormy! Mueller! Tweets! Cohen! Russian Lawyer! Mueller!

  23. mot2grls says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Such great news for our country. Of course the fake news is saying it’s too much. Don’t know what that means. So proud of President Trump and his administration. They are constantly working and we reap the results.
    ❤️🇺🇸💙

  24. History Teaches says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Another way to make and save money.

    Let the U.N. expire from it’s self inflicted poisons and sell off the building. Maybe convert into a future Trump library.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/07/27/un-warns-it-is-running-out-cash-in-urgent-appeal-to-members.html

    • Alison says:
      July 27, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      Oh, the UN is running out of Other People’s Money??

      Guess those global refugees don’t add much to the Elite coffers, eh?

      #ShutThemDown #WhoNeedsThem #PastTheirPrime

    • Reloader says:
      July 27, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      The U.N. building is old, filthy and infested with cockroaches. There is no reasonable course regarding it besides demolition and building a 21st century structure on the site.

      Use the location for the President Trump Library? Dunno about that. But the current building needs to be blown up.

  25. Justbill says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    But. But. But. This wasn’t supposed to happen! Were we lied to by Obama? Hmmm!

  26. Sgt Steiner says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Just a little correction:
    “…along with the first estimate of Q2 GDP Growth at 4.1% (exceptionally strong), the BEA UNEXPECTEDLY increased the Q1 growth rate to 2.2% (previously 2%).”
    (Because changes in the economic numbers are always unexpected, right? Just that during 2008 – 2016 the changes were unexpectedly decreasing.)

  27. woohoowee says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Lil’ Barry just got even smaller in his chair 😉 LOL!

  28. Cheesehead54016 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Definition of WINNING is 2nd QTR of 2018…… Cannot wait for 3rd qtr results!!!!!!

  29. redline says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    It sure will be nice to count the United States, once again, among those nations whose GDP exceeds its debt. In 2017, there were just 16 (besides the USA) on the wrong side of that ledger.

    https://www.statista.com/statistics/268177/countries-with-the-highest-public-debt/

    In 2008, American debt-to-GDP was 67%. By 2012 it had shot to 100%, a level not seen since the mid-1940.s. By 2016 it was near 106%.

    https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/government-debt-to-gdp

    Maybe we can even get it back to where it was, before Reagan had to pay off Congress to kill the Soviet Union.

  30. Golfbro11 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    We are starting to see the transition from a Wall Stree Economy to a Main Street Economy. The markets are down today after the best GDP news in 4 years. This transition phase will make the Stock Market (mostly the the large global conglomerates and tech stocks) falter until this new reality sets in. We are living through a MAGA realignment. It is truly amazing and i for one am thankful to Sundance for guiding us through this transition.

  31. snellvillebob says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    I sense another series of “You did not build that – I did”s from Warren and Pelosi.

  32. CopperTop says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    PERINO to Kudlow: ‘Obama did have one success in 2014. What happened to that trend?’

    KUDLOW: Obama placed onerous regulations on everything.

    MAGA

  33. WRB says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Reading these tables is difficult, so it is understandable that occasionally admin misses something.

    However, per Table 3B. Real Gross Domestic Product and Related Measures, lines 43-49 give us the actual numbers (“seasonally adjusted”). The US ran a 849.9 billion dollar trade deficit in Q2.

    The good news is that this is not as bad as the 902.4 billion deficit in Q1… and the data shows that this deficit had been going up, quarter by quarter for the past few years. The fact that it went down by about 50 billion is very interesting.

  34. Pyrthroes says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    As reported, Russia’s 2017 GDP was $1.579 trillion, growing at a sadsack O-bummer rate of 1.5% per annum. Accordingly, this year’s probable Trump Prosperity 5%+ premium not only approaches Putin’s entire national output, but accelerates at over three times his Closet Soviet rate.

    On this basis, it’s possible that U.S. GDP by 2020 will be double China’s $12.238 trillion, already near 25% above Europe’s nominal $15.3 trillion. As Mao said, “Power comes out of the barrel of a gun”– but America’s entrepreneurial, risk/reward economy is heavier artillery than any murderous li’l commie-rat conceives.

  35. railer says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Government spending growth at the local, state and federal levels is included in GDP growth. What’s really bad about the Obama quarterly GDP growth numbers is that if they were around 1.5-2.0% growth or so, as they often were, then they reflect mostly government spending growth, with no real economic growth in the real economy. Today’s numbers help more than government, they help us. MAGA

  36. Dean Schechinger says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    I have concluded that two Earths are circling the Sun.
    Earth Trump:
    GDP growth of 4.1%.
    EU agrees to discuss possible zero tariffs and subsidies.
    NORKS send remains of Americans home.
    Earth Agenda
    Wildfire out of control in California because global warming.
    Changes in Endangered Species Act because species extinction man caused.
    Whistleblower punished because EVIL CORPORATION.
    Children still not reunited with parents because Trump.
    Cohen might flip because Dump Trump.

    • III%er says:
      July 27, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      More like the dystopian world the leftist would like you to see, versus the reality that you encounter when you go out into the world away from the bubbles and overlarge cities.

      I am happy to say I voted for Trump. Not because I expected him to be able to live up to his promises (I was fairly certain congress would stymie him as they have on so many issues). No, I voted mostly as a repudiation of Clinton and everything she was. I also voted for him because I believe that a country is much like a business, answerable to its shareholders, and who better to run it than a business man? Also, I must admit that gleeful part of my Gen X soul was also thinking that if he won it would be a fun ride, and boy way I right. He has certainly accomplished things that everyone said would never happen, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

  37. Zippy says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    The economy is still phony as PDJT CORRECTLY claimed when BHO was in charge, it’s just less phony now:

    https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233872

    Remember that GDP is C + G + I + (net) Ex

    In other words, Consumption + Government Spend + Investment + net Exports (Exports – Imports) = GDP. That’s first-semester economics.

    All unbacked borrowing by government is, of course, part of “G”, and once that’s in the economy it never leaves — unless of course government debt goes down (which it hasn’t even during Clinton’s alleged “surplus”, because that “surplus” never actually existed.)

    It therefore circulates forevermore in every future quarter, but by emitting that debt you devalue all existing dollars! This means that mathematically GDP “in dollars” will mathematically increase by exactly that amount but that says nothing about whether the actual quantity of goods and services increased.

    If you have a certain amount of goods and services produced and double the amount of circulating “moneyness” in the economy then the price level on average doubles, since by definition all goods and services consumed were purchased with something — and that something in the US is denominated in dollars. In other words you will report that “GDP” has “doubled” even though the amount of goods and services produced has not expanded at all.

    So here’s the ugly — Here is US Government debt, to the penny, as of 7/25/2008:

    07/25/2008 – $9,540,689,536,562.79

    That is, $9.541 trillion dollars.

    Here it is on 7/25/2018:

    07/25/2018 – $21,265,465,085,278.12

    $21.265 trillion dollars, or $11.72 trillion more.

    The current annual run-rate of the economy is $20.402 trillion. In 2008, Quarter 2, it was $14.805 trillion, or an actual increase of $5.60 trillion per year from then to today — in nominal, that is, “dollar-denominated” terms.

    Federal government debt added alone was more than double the net increase in nominal GDP over that same period.

    In other words the facts are that the economy has actually contracted, not expanded. That’s why the common American is finding food more expensive, fuel more expensive, health care and housing more expensive, cars are more expensive etc etc etc when one looks at the number of hours of effort required to pay for each of such things, that is, in an actual “SI” (or invariant) unit.

    The so-called “expansion” since the crash has all been slight-of-hand — and continues to this day. Nor is this new; it was in fact going on for a good long time (decades) prior to 2008 as well.

    • KBR says:
      July 27, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      I really do not need to know more than common sense:

      There are people who seem rich but are poor.

      If you have a billion dollars but owe two billion and one dollars, then
      you are actually a billion dollars poorer than a man who

      only has one dollar but owes nothing.

      If your creditors are being paid and you are in the first circumstance, you probably have fine things and can eat very well for an indefinite period of time.

      If you are hungry, and are in the second circumstance (having only one dollar), even though you are actually a billion dollars more wealthy than man #1, you still will need to earn beg or steal more to feed yourself for the next few weeks or else starve.

      There are many ways to be poor, as a nation or a person.

  38. Zippy says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Old graph, but I can’t find a newer version, and it gets the general point across:

  39. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 27, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    President Trump’s GDP GROWTH SCOREBOARD:

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-economy/

    Trump’s MAGAnomics AGENDA is WINNING – SUSTAINABLY!
    • CUT TAXES to INVEST in Jobs, Workers and Factories
    • REFORM TAXES to EXPAND INVESTMENT
    • DEREGULATE the Economy to ACCELERATE Expansion
    • UNLEASH ENERGY to become the DOMINANT EXPORTER
    • REFORM TRADE with RECIPROCITY for ZERO Tariffs, Barriers & Subsidies
    • ELIMINATE TRADE DEFICITS to REINVEST in America

    GDP GROWTH RATE Gains
    • 1.8% Annual Average for Obama and GW Bush
    • 3% Annual-Average track for Trump: Highest in 13 years
    • 4.1% Q2 Rate (Release 1 of 3)

    1% Gain in GDP GROWTH RATE Impact
    • $3 Trillion in New Wealth
    • 10 Million New Jobs

    3% GDP GROWTH RATE Impact
    • $20 Trillion Economy will DOUBLE 10 years FASTER
    • 12 Million New Jobs
    • $10 Trillion in New Wealth
    … beyond the $7 Trillion Gained so far under President Trump

    TRADE DEFICIT REDUCTION Impact
    • $52 Billion Reduction on track for 2018
    • 1% GDP Growth per $50 Billion Reduction

    PRIVATE BUSINESS INVESTMENT Growth
    • 1.8% Growth in Obama’s Year 8
    • 6.3% Growth in Trump’s Year 1
    • 9.4% Growth tracking in Trump’s Year 2

    WORKFORCE GAINS under Trump’s 1.5 Years
    • 3.7 Million MORE Jobs since Trump Election
    • 400,000 MORE Manufacturing Jobs
    • 3.5 Million LIFTED from Food Stamps

    WORKFORCE LOSSES under Obama’s 8 Years
    • 1.5 Million FEWER Prime-Age Worker Jobs
    • 200,000 FEWER Manufacturing Jobs
    • 10 Million DUMPED onto Food Stamps

    TAX CUT Gains under Trump
    • 6 Million got Bonus Gains, New Jobs and Bigger Paychecks
    • $300 Billion Profit Repatriation during 2018 Q1
    • $4 Trillion Profit Repatriation on track in total

    UNEMPLOYMENT Winning under Trump
    • African-American LOWEST in History
    • Hispanic LOWEST in History
    • Asian LOWEST in History
    • Women LOWEST in 65 Years
    • Disabled-American LOWEST in History
    • Veterans LOWEST in 18 Years

    ECONOMIC Winning under Trump
    • Wages Rising FASTEST in 17 Years
    • 95% Manufacturer Optimism HIGHEST in History 
    • Business & Consumer Confidence HIGHEST in History

    TRADE Winning under Trump
    • 20% EXPORT Gains in 2018
    • NATURAL GAS Net Exporter for first time since 1957

    TARIFF Winning under Trump
    • 25% Steel Tariffs ended the DUMPING
    • U.S. Steel adding/expanding 8 Steel Plants
    • EU Trade Deal signed to put Aluminum & Steel Tariffs for EU on HOLD

    • Navy says:
      July 27, 2018 at 7:05 pm

      Great post.

      Want I want to see once this Russia horsecrap ends and people are locked up…. is the African American male in urban areas wrapped into all of this success. I feel that decades of welfare has caused the local women to opt for welfare checks over regular relationships and families and REAL prosperity.

      Maybe Papa Trump can (maybe he is already doing this) bring the urban men out of their plight and bring back the traditional black American family.

  40. Minnie says:
    July 27, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Can someone breakdown the equivalent of 1 point GDP to dollars and jobs?

    Hannity was speaking of this with President Trump on Sirius XM on my ride home from work but I was so enthralled with hearing Mr. President I didn’t make a mental note.

    Apologies if this has already been asked/answered.

    Thank you 🇺🇸

  41. Vince says:
    July 27, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    The margin of error was a whole Obama GDP.

  42. Zippy says:
    July 27, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Far better than BHO, but:

    Red line – US total credit market debt, blue line GDP:

    US GDP minus US total credit market debt:

    The change in debt subtracted from the change in the economy each year. This chart shows that, on balance, we have had to borrow more and more each year to produce the same level of economic growth:

  43. bkrg2 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    “Thank you president Obozo for the great Q2 results!”
    Signed UniParty and MSM

